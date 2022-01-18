Wnt activation promotes memory T cell polyfunctionality via epigenetic regulator PRMT1

Wnt signaling alters human memory CD8+ T cell proliferation and differentiation. TWS119 is a small molecule Wnt agonist known to induce TSCM cells from TN cells in mice (20). In humans, TSCM cells are also identified and able to differentiate into multiple subtypes of memory T cells, including central memory (TCM), effector memory, and effector T cells, with an improved proliferative capacity (31). A major obstacle to TWS119 application in vivo is that TWS119 severely inhibits cell proliferation and likely triggers many off-target pathways in addition to Wnt due to its suppression of GSK3 function, which is involved in many signaling cascades (17). Identified in 2012, another small molecule, SKL2001, specifically disrupts the interaction between Axin and β-catenin (32), providing a more targeted activation of the canonical Wnt pathway. We hypothesized that SKL2001 also affects human memory T cell differentiation and function. As shown in Figure 1, FACS-sorted human naive (CD8+, CD45RAhiCCR7hi) and memory (CD8+, non-CD45RAhiCCR7hi) CD8+ T cells from healthy donors were stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 antibodies in the presence or absence of Wnt agonists for 7 days. In a CellTrace Violet (CTV) dilution proliferation assay, TWS119 intensively inhibited cell proliferation, with only 39% of cells dividing, whereas SKL2001 treatment resulted in only mild proliferation suppression compared with that of untreated cells in both naive and memory T cell populations (Figure 1, A and B). We further analyzed T cell differentiation markers and costimulatory molecules that reflected the status and quality of CD8+ T cells. Wnt agonists increased the expression of CD27, CD28, and CD62L, whereas the expression levels of the senescent marker KLRG1 were downregulated (Figure 1C). The results indicate that Wnt agonists generate more TCM cells phenotypically due to the increase in CD62L and decrease in KLRG1 expression.

Figure 1 Wnt signaling alters human memory CD8+ T cell proliferation and differentiation. (A) FACS-sorted human naive and memory CD8+ T cells were stained with CTV and stimulated with CD3/CD28 in DMSO (black), TWS119 (blue), and SKL2001 (red) for 7 days. Numbers represent the percentages of divided cells in each treatment. (B) Average proliferative response for each treatment (n = 5). Dunn’s test for multiple comparisons. (C) Memory CD8+ T cells in different treatments for 7 days were stained with phenotypic markers. Numbers represent the percentages of cells in each quadrant. (D) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of Tcf7, Lef1, and Fzd7 in memory CD8+ T cells with or without Wnt agonist treatment on days 1, 3, and 5. Numbers are normalized to marker expression of the DMSO group at each corresponding time point. (E) Memory CD8+ T cells were stimulated with CD3/CD28 and treated with or without Wnt agonists for 7 days. β-Catenin and TCF1 levels were analyzed by flow cytometry. Numbers represent the MFI of each protein. (F) Average MFI of β-catenin and TCF1 in different treatment conditions (n = 4). Dunn’s test for multiple comparisons. #P < 0.05.

To verify the effects of TWS119 and SKL2001 on the Wnt pathway, mRNA levels of TCF7, LEF1, and FZD7 were measured by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) 1, 3, and 5 days after ex vivo stimulation. At each time point, expression levels of Wnt-related genes were at least 2-fold greater in cells treated with either TWS119 or SKL2001 than in untreated cells (Figure 1D). The MFIs of β-catenin and TCF1, the major canonical Wnt-responding molecules, were higher in the Wnt agonist–treated groups, as measured by flow cytometry (Figure 1, E and F). The results demonstrate that both TWS119 and SKL2001 treatment can generate high-quality T cells through the upregulation of the Wnt pathway and that SKL2001 has a significantly less inhibitory effect on T cell proliferation.

Wnt signaling enhances memory CD8+ T cell polyfunctionality independently of proliferation. To assess how the Wnt pathway affects memory T cell function, FACS-sorted memory CD8+ cells were cultured for 7 days, and cells were analyzed for multiple cytokines and proliferation by flow cytometry. Wnt agonists did not increase the size of IFN-γ+ and TNF-α+ populations, whereas the percentages of IL-2+ cells were dramatically higher in TWS119 and SKL2001 treatment (7% vs. 28% and 42%) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140508DS1). The degree of polyfunctionality is represented by pie charts in which red slices labeled with 3 indicate the proportion of the entire CD8+ cell population positive for 3 effector molecules, namely IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2 (Figure 2A). Following Wnt agonist stimulation, the MFIs of IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2 were increased, demonstrating that cells were capable of producing more effector molecules per cell (Supplemental Figure 1). To analyze polyfunctionality from multiple donors and treatments, we used tSNE (t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding) to incorporate all samples. CD8+ T cells from 5 donors and 3 treatments were acquired by flow cytometer, and each cell was clustered according to the similarity of its cytokine production pattern. TWS119 and SKL2001 induced more polyfunctional cells (red and blue), whereas DMSO rendered cells dysfunctional (yellow and green; Figure 2B). Both TWS119 and SKL2001 enhanced polyfunctionality in memory CD8+ cells, whereas TWS119 suppressed T cell function in naive CD8+ cells (Supplemental Figure 2). Notably, naive and memory T cells are traditionally categorized by CD45RA/CCR7 or CD45RA/CD62L expression. Here, we compared the CCR7- and CD62L-defined naive and memory T cells and found a high degree of correlation phenotypically and functionally (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 Wnt signaling enhances memory CD8+ T cell polyfunctionality independently of cell proliferation. (A) Memory CD8+ T cells stained with CTV on day 0 were stimulated with CD3/CD28 for 7 days in different conditions (n = 5) and analyzed for polyfunctionality by PMA/ionomycin stimulation. Representative intracellular cytokine staining for the polyfunctionality assay is shown. Top: TNF-α+ population (red) and IFN-γ+ population (blue). Purple numbers indicate the double-positive percentage (right upper quadrant [RUQ]). Bottom: staining for CTV versus IL-2. Pie charts summarize the polyfunctionality assay in different treatment conditions. Red slices indicate proportion of cells positive for all 3 cytokines (IFN-γ+, TNF-α+, and IL-2+). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 are defined as the number of positive cytokine. (B) Memory CD8+ T cell cytokine production from 5 donors treated with 3 conditions were detected by flow cytometer; 10,000 cells from each sample were combined to run tSNE distribution. After the tSNE x and tSNE y coordinate of each cell was determined, cells were labeled based on the MFI of 3 different cytokines (top) or polyfunctionality (bottom). (C) Memory CD8+ T cells stimulated with CD3/CD28 were analyzed for polyfunctionality in early proliferation generations on day 4. IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2, and CD107a were assessed. Pie charts show the summary of the polyfunctionality assay with each treatment. (D) Numbers in purple boxes indicate the different generations of CD8+ T cells. Polyfunctionality of different generations in DMSO and SKL2001 treatment were computed and presented by pie charts. (E) Memory CD8+ T cells stained with CTV were stimulated with CD3/CD28 for 7 days. On day 7, cells were sorted into highly divided and nondivided groups based on their CTV intensity. After sorting, 6 samples (DMSO/TWS119/SKL2001 by CTV hi/lo ) were further stimulated with CD3/CD28 without any Wnt pathway modulation for another 7 days before being analyzed for polyfunctionality.

Wnt agonists suppressed cell proliferation in CD8+ memory T cells; thus, we could not exclude the possibility that the superior polyfunctionality we observed was due to the inhibition of proliferation. To address this, we stained FACS-sorted memory CD8+ T cells with CTV and stimulated them for 4 days to analyze the polyfunctionality of individual generations in the presence or absence of SKL2001. Based on the intensity of CTV, we identified early T cell generations (≤3 divisions) and assessed their cytokine production. IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2 were all increased, and polyfunctionality was enhanced across different cell generations in the presence of SKL2001. The degree of polyfunctionality within each treatment positively correlated with cell division, which may reflect the intensity of stimulation (Figure 2, C and D). However, the percentage of cells positive for CD107a, also known as lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1 (LAMP-1), a degranulation marker, was not upregulated by SKL2001. These results indicate that SKL2001 increases memory CD8+ T cell polyfunctionality independently of cell proliferation.

We further investigated whether Wnt signaling can prevent the loss of polyfunctionality in extensively proliferated CD8+ T cells and sustain polyfunctionality even after removal of the Wnt agonists. To explore this, we sorted nondivided (CTV hi ) and highly divided (CTV lo ) CD8+ cells after 7 days of stimulation in the presence or absence of Wnt agonists and further stimulated cells for another week without Wnt activation. On day 14, polyfunctionality was analyzed and compared. Comparing CTV lo cells with CTV hi cells in the DMSO group, lower polyfunctionality was observed in the CTV lo group (Figure 2E). In contrast, CTV lo cells demonstrated a more robust polyfunctional response than CTV hi cells in both the TWS119- and SKL2001-treated groups (Figure 2E). Both the CTV lo and CTV hi populations from previously Wnt-activated culture were also able to maintain superior polyfunctionality compared with those in DMSO-treated groups; for example, 9% and 13% of CTV lo cells expressed 3 positive cytokines in the TWS119- and SKL2001-treated compared with just 1% in the DMSO-treated group (Figure 2E). The fold change of cell number among CTV hi and CTV lo groups was comparable, indicating that T cells underwent an equivalent degree of proliferation during the second round of stimulation. Collectively, these results show that Wnt signaling elicits improved T cell polyfunctionality independently of cell proliferation and that the beneficial effects on polyfunctionality can be preserved and demonstrated after restimulation.

Wnt agonists increase antigen-specific CD8+ T cell polyfunctionality independently of APC stimulation and checkpoint blockade. The previous experiments were all performed in memory T cells. We further investigated the effects of Wnt agonists on antigen-specific CD8+ T cells’ polyfunctionality induced by autologous monocyte-derived DCs (moDCs). HLA-A*0201–restricted immunodominant influenza peptide M1 58–66 (GILGFVFTL) was loaded on autologous moDCs to induce the expansion of M1-specific CD8+ T cells from HLA-A*0201+ donors with or without Wnt agonists. In accordance with our previous findings (5), a distinct population of M1-specific polyfunctional T cells can be generated on day 7. We observed that Wnt agonists increased the percentages of IFN-γ+, TNF-α+, and IL-2+ cells, but not CD107a+ cells (Figure 3, A and B). The 4-function polyfunctional cell response in M1-specific CD8+ T cells was also enhanced (Figure 3A). The enhancement of polyfunctionality was also observed in other moDC-based antigen-specific stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 3 Wnt activation enhances CD8+ T cell polyfunctionality independently of inhibitory receptor and DC signaling. (A) CD8+ T cells from HLA-A*0201 donors were stimulated with autologous moDCs pulsed with influenza M1 peptide for 7 days (n = 4). Tetramer-positive cells were subsequently assessed for polyfunctionality by restimulation with M1-pulsed HLA-A*0201+ T2 cells. Blue, red, and black boxes and numbers indicate IFN-γ+, TNF-α+, and IL-2+ cells, respectively. Purple numbers indicate the percentages of IFN-γ+TNF-α+ double-positive cells. Pie charts represent the T cell polyfunctionality profile induced by different treatments. Red slices indicate the proportion of cells positive for four effector functions (IFN-γ+, TNF-α+, IL-2+, and CD107a+). 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 are defined as the number of positive cytokine. (B) Percentages of IFN-γ–, TNF-α–, IL-2-, and CD107a-positive cells among M1-specific cells (n = 4). Dunn’s test for multiple comparisons. (C) Peripheral blood mononuclear cells from HLA-A*0201 donors were collected and stimulated with M1 peptide for 7 days in DMSO and isotype control antibodies or in SKL2001 with PD-1 blockade antibodies or isotype control antibodies. Cells were harvested and further stimulated by M1-pulsed T2 cells to analyze polyfunctionality (n = 4). (D) MFI of IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2 in corresponding cytokine-positive cells in different treatment conditions (n = 4). Mann-Whitney U test. (E) HLA-A*0201 CD8+ T cells were stimulated with M1-pulsed aAPCs for 7 days in different treatment conditions and analyzed for polyfunctionality. (F) MFI of individual cytokines in corresponding cytokine-positive cells (n = 4). Mann-Whitney U test. (G) Cytotoxicity assay showed enhanced cytotoxicity in Wnt agonist–treated M1-specific T cells. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. #P < 0.05 by Dunn’s test.

Next, we studied the relationship between Wnt activation and inhibitory receptor signaling on T cell polyfunctionality, since several studies have shown that checkpoint blockades, including anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 therapy, restore the polyfunctionality of exhausted T cells (33). We found that SKL2001 significantly increased the proportion of polyfunctional cells, from 4% to 31%, but surprisingly, anti–PD-1 antibodies did not further enhance T cell polyfunctionality in terms of cytokine-positive population percentages (Figure 3C). However, PD-1 blockade elevated the MFI of IFN-γ and IL-2 in Wnt-activated cells (Figure 3D), indicating that, whereas Wnt pathway activation improved polyfunctionality, PD-1 blockade further increased the amount of cytokines produced per cell.

To eliminate the potential impact of Wnt stimulation on DCs, we utilized artificial antigen-presenting cells (aAPCs) that contained HLA-A2–Ig-M1 complex (signal 1) and anti-CD28 (signal 2) (34) to induce M1-specific cell expansion. The results showed that SKL2001 increased the polyfunctionality and MFI of cytokines in an aAPC stimulation experiment (Figure 3, E and F), which indicated that the improved polyfunctional responses are not dependent on DCs. Finally, M1-specific CD8+ T cells were cocultured with M1-pulsed HLA*0201–positive T2 cells (target cells) in various ratios for 6 hours to directly evaluate T cell cytotoxicity. Wnt-activated M1-specific cells had increased antigen-specific cytolytic function (Figure 3G). Overall, our results demonstrate that enhancement of T cell polyfunctionality is a result of increased cytokine production through Wnt activation and is T cell intrinsic.

Microarray analysis revealed unique molecular signatures associated with T cell polyfunctionality and stem-like properties. We hypothesized that there exists a unique molecular mechanism for the upregulation of T cell polyfunctionality mediated by Wnt pathway activation. To identify the transcriptomic signature of memory T cell polyfunctionality, FACS-sorted human memory CD8+ cells were stimulated in the presence of TWS119 for 7 days before microarray gene expression analysis. A heatmap of gene expression showed that 124 genes were downregulated and 927 genes were upregulated following Wnt treatment, with the threshold setting of more than 1.5-fold change and P values of less than 0.05 (Figure 4A). GSEA demonstrated that Wnt-treated cells were significantly enriched with stemness and Wnt-related gene signature (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5D). We further examined several gene clusters, including coreceptors, cytokines, naive/memory surface markers, self-renewal genes, and transcription factors, and found that Wnt-treated memory cells contained characteristics of TCM cells (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Polyfunctional T cells are enriched with stem cell–associated genetic signatures. (A) Heatmap of gene expression of memory CD8+ T cells treated by DMSO or TWS119 for 7 days. Red and blue reflect increased and decreased gene expression, respectively. (B) GSEA demonstrated that TWS119-treated memory T cells were enriched with progenitor and hematopoietic stem cell signatures. (C) Heatmap showing the expression of immunological- and self-renewal–related genes. (D) Fold change of PRMT gene expression following TWS119 treatment. (E) PRMT1 and PRMT5 expression in memory CD8+ T cells was upregulated by Wnt agonist treatment. Numbers indicate MFI value of each protein. (F) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of PRMT1 and PRMT5 in response to Wnt activation (n = 3). Dunn’s test for multiple comparisons. #P < 0.05 by Dunn’s test.

To verify the microarray results, we analyzed the effects of TWS119 and SKL2001 treatment by RNA-Seq analysis. RNA-Seq showed that Wnt agonists induced stem cell–related genes, yet suppressed exhaustion-related genes (Supplemental Figure 5A). GSEA was exploited to compute the similarity of transcriptomic profiles between TWS119 and SKL2001. TWS119-regulated genes were extracted and applied to SKL2001-treated samples and vice versa. The GSEA analysis showed that TWS119 and SKL2001 induced a common global transcriptomic signature. (Supplemental Figure 5C). We used Gene Ontology (GO) analysis on the Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) platform. In our transcriptomic data, we found that most members in the enzymatic protein family PRMTs were upregulated (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5B) after Wnt activation. Previous studies have shown that the PRMTs control cell stemness and differentiation in many tissues (35). Hence, we focused on PRMTs’ regulation of T cell stemness and functionality.

PRMTs catalyzing protein methylation at arginine residues play an important role in diverse cellular processes, including transcription regulation, RNA processing, and signaling pathways, in several pathological diseases, including tumorigenesis, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases (36, 37). Among all the PRMTs, PRMT1 and PRMT5 are the major enzymes responsible for asymmetric dimethylarginine (aDMA, catalyzed by type I members) and symmetric dimethylarginine (sDMA, catalyzed by type II members) modifications, respectively (36). To validate the role of PRMTs in T cell polyfunctionality, CD8+ T cells treated with or without Wnt agonists were harvested to investigate the protein and mRNA expression levels of PRMT1 and PRMT5. Both PRMT1 and PRMT5 protein and mRNA levels were upregulated in the presence of Wnt agonists, as detected by flow cytometry and quantitative RT-PCR (Figure 4, E and F). Due to the fact that the number of PRMT5 variants was greater than that of PRMT1, we chose to focus on PRMT1 in the following studies to circumvent the complexity and uncertainty caused by the dynamics of protein variants.

PRMT1 highly correlates with T cell polyfunctionality. To further understand the relationships between PRMT1 and T cell function, we analyzed PRMT1 expression in cell populations with varying degrees of polyfunctionality. FACS-sorted CD8+ memory T cells were stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 in the presence or absence of Wnt agonists for 7 days. By simultaneous detection of polyfunctional molecules and PRMT1 protein, we found that polyfunctionality positively correlated with PRMT1 expression in all treatment conditions (Figure 5, A and B). Comparing the MFI of PRMT1 from different cytokine-positive memory CD8+ T cells, the MFI of PRMT1 was highest among cells positive for IL-2, the first cytokine diminishing in the hierarchy of T cell exhaustion (11), with an average MFI of 3865, as compared with cells positive for IFN-γ and TNF-α, which had average PRMT1 MFIs of 2677 and 2857, respectively (Figure 5C). Furthermore, we found that PRMT1 expression was also correlated with cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 5 PRMT1 highly correlates with CD8+ T cell polyfunctionality. (A) Intracellular staining for cytokines and PRMT1 expression in memory CD8+ T cells in different treatment conditions. PRMT1 staining is illustrated on the x axes versus cytokine production (y axes). Black and red numbers represent percentages of cytokine-positive cells and PRMT1 MFI, respectively. (B) Pie charts showing the polyfunctionality profile of the different treatment conditions. Bar graphs display PRMT1 MFI of T cell subsets of different degrees of polyfunctionality of each treatment condition (n = 4). 0, 1, 2, 3 are defined as the number of positive cytokines. (C) PRMT1 MFI in IL-2+, IFN-γ+, or TNF-α+ CD8+ cells undergoing 7 days of CD3/CD28 stimulation from multiple healthy donors (n = 10). Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Combined PRMT1 protein and RNA detection with polyfunctionality profile by flow cytometry. Green and red boxes represent top and bottom 30% of PRMT1-expressing cells, respectively. Black lines in the plots indicate the MFI of PRMT1 protein and RNA in control group. Pie charts show the polyfunctionality profile of PRMT1 hi/lo (green/red) cells in the presence or absence of SKL2001. (E) MFI of PRMT1 protein and mRNA were plotted by different polyfunctionality combinations. Squares and circles represent PRMT1 protein and mRNA levels, respectively. (F) Percentages of IFN-γ+ (black), TNF-α+ (blue), and IL-2+ (red) of all CD8+ cells in PRMT1 hi versus lo cells (filled or grid) following treatment with DMSO or SKL2001 (n = 3). Mann-Whitney U test. (G) Memory CD8+ cells treated with DMSO or SKL2001 were stratified into approximately 20–30 tiers according to MFI of PRMT1. Each tier contained at least 500 cells, and polyfunctionality was computed from individual tiers before being plotted against PRMT1 MFI in linear regression analysis.*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Since there are 3 dominant PRMT1 variants existing in T cells and the epitope of PRMT1 antibodies we used is not well characterized, we could not exclude the concern that the PRMT1 antibodies recognize a certain splicing variant that was reduced in the control group. To resolve this concern, we designed probes shared in all splicing variants to detect PRMT1 mRNA by PrimeFlow RNA Assay (Supplemental Table 1). Memory CD8+ T cells stimulated with or without Wnt agonist were analyzed for polyfunctionality and PRMT1 mRNA/protein levels. PrimeFlow RNA Assay showed that PRMT1 RNA expression was highly associated with PRMT1 protein expression and SKL2001 significantly increased both PRMT1 RNA and protein levels (Figure 5D). When we analyzed individual cytokine combinatorial populations, we found that SKL2001 globally enhanced the PRMT1 RNA and protein production in all 8 combinatorial groups (Figure 5E). We further calculated the polyfunctionality of the top 30% (PRMT1 hi ) and bottom 30% (PRMT1 lo ) of PRMT1-expressing cells and found PRMT1 hi cells demonstrated superior polyfunctionality in both DMSO and SKL2001 (Figure 5D) compared with PRMT1 lo cells. Nevertheless, the polyfunctionality in the SKL2001-treated PRMT1 lo group was still superior to that in the DMSO PRMT1 hi group (23% vs. 12%; Figure 5D). Comparing IFN-γ+, TNF-α+, and IL-2+ populations between PRMT1 hi and PRMT1 lo , the percentage of cells expressing 3 cytokines was higher in PRMT1 hi , albeit only IL-2 was statistically significant in both DMSO- and SKL2001-treated groups (Figure 5F). The enhancement of T cell polyfunctionality was most prominent in PRMT1 hi terminally differentiated CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7). Although data represented in Figure 5, B and D, showed that PRMT1 was positively associated with T cell polyfunctionality, different treatments partitioned the results into multiple groups, fragmenting the way in which data can be analyzed. To strengthen the cause-effect relationship between PRMT1 expression and polyfunctionality regardless of inducing factors, we calculated the polyfunctionality of subgroups from SKL2001-treated and nontreated memory CD8+ T cells stratified into multiple tiers based on their PRMT1 expression. The results demonstrated that T cell polyfunctionality is highly associated with PRMT1 expression (R2 = 0.890) regardless of treatment (Figure 5G).

PRMT1 epigenetically controls T cell polyfunctionality. Next, we investigated the mechanism by which PRMT1 improves T cell polyfunctionality. First, we engineered lentiviral particles containing shRNA-targeting PRMT1 to suppress its production. The shRNA was approximately 70% effective at suppressing PRMT1 mRNA (Figure 6A), while SKL2001 increased PRMT1 mRNA approximately 4-fold compared with control nontarget shRNA, consistent with the previous results (Figure 4E). The PRMT1 knockdown also led to the suppression of PRMT1 protein production (Figure 6B), as detected by flow cytometry (MFI, 2299 vs. 861). The polyfunctionality assay revealed that the PRMT1 knockdown T cells produced fewer cytokines than control virus–infected T cells and demonstrated decreased overall polyfunctionality. The PRMT1 knockdown virus also reversed the effect of SKL2001 on the enhancement of polyfunctionality (Figure 6C). The results indicated that PRMT1 is upstream of the polyfunctional response regulated by the Wnt pathway.

Figure 6 PRMT1 epigenetically controls CD8+ T cell polyfunctionality. (A) Memory CD8+ T cells were stimulated with CD3/CD28 in the presence or absence of SKL2001 for 1 day and transduced with either nontarget (NT) sequence virus or PRMT1 knockdown virus. On day 7, PRMT1 RNA expression was analyzed (n = 3). Mann-Whitney U test. (B) PRMT1 protein detection by flow cytometry in PRMT1 knockdown or nontarget virus in presence or absence of SKL2001. (C) Polyfunctionality profile of cells transduced with nontarget or PRMT1 knockdown virus in DMSO or SKL2001 treatment. 0, 1, 2, 3 are defined as the number of positive cytokines. (D and E) H4R3 dimethylation by PRMT1 was enhanced by Wnt agonists (n = 4). Dunn’s test for multiple comparisons. (F) ChIP assay of memory CD8+ cells stimulated with DMSO or SKL2001 for 7 days. ChIP assays were performed with antibodies to H3Ac and H4R3me2a. Each ChIP eluate was amplified by qPCR at the indicated regions of the IL-2 locus (n = 3). Mann-Whitney U test. ***P < 0.001. #P < 0.05 by Dunn’s test.

The effects of Wnt activation on T cell function were maintained after removal of the chemicals and after further cell division (Figure 2E); thus, we hypothesized an epigenetic mechanism is involved in the regulation of T cell polyfunctionality mediated by PRMTs. PRMTs catalyze arginine methylation, which is a common posttranslational modification (PTM) that plays a key role in the regulation of molecular and cellular responses, especially via histone methylation (38, 39). PRMT1 is responsible for asymmetric dimethylation of histone H4 at arginine 3 (H4R3me2a), which is associated with active transcriptional regulation (40, 41). We first used anti-H4R3me2a antibodies to evaluate overall histone methylation at the H4R3 residue in CD8+ T cells and found that Wnt agonists increased the total histone methylation (Figure 6, D and E). We hypothesized that PRMT1 directly methylates H4R3 in effector molecule loci, thus augmenting the accessibility of transcription factors and leading to superior polyfunctionality. We performed ChIP quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) analysis to examine chromatin states in the promoter region of IL-2, which is the main determining function in polyfunctionality. We utilized PRMT1-mediated and well-known permissive histone marker antibodies anti-H4R3me2a and anti-H3Ac to pull down the modified chromatin from SKL2001-treated memory CD8+ T cells. Several amplicons specific for the IL-2, IFN-γ,and CD28 promoter regions were used to amplify the ChIP eluate (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 8). There was more than a 4-fold increase of H3 acetylation and a 7-fold increase of H4R3 dimethylation (normalized to DMSO-treated samples) in the amplicon regions of the IL-2 locus following SKL2001 treatment (Figure 6F). SKL2001 treatment also led to increased H3 acetylation and H4R3 dimethylation in the IFN-γ and CD28 loci (Supplemental Figure 8). These results indicated that PRMT1 regulates effector gene expression via methylation of H4R3 and thereby enhances T cell polyfunctionality.

Wnt agonists prolong T cell survival in vivo and increase T cell polyfunctionality in CMV D+/R– LT recipients. In the microarray analysis, we found that Wnt agonist–treated cells were enriched with stem cell–related genes. To test the survival potency of Wnt agonist–treated memory T cells for clinical applications, we studied the antiapoptotic features of the cells in vitro and the homeostatic maintenance of the cells in vivo. Memory CD8+ cells were stimulated in the presence or absence of Wnt agonists for 7 days, after which we redistributed equal numbers of cultured T cells without anti-CD3/CD28 stimulation for an additional 7 days. We found that Wnt-treated cells were more viable (Figure 7A) and expressed greater levels of the antiapoptotic molecules Bcl-xL and Bcl-2 (Figure 7C). Wnt agonists also contributed to the resistance to apoptosis in a cisplatin-induced apoptosis assay, as detected by annexin V and 7-AAD staining (Figure 7B). To evaluate T cell homeostasis in vivo, we transferred 2 × 106 SKL2001-treated or nontreated human memory CD8+ T cells along with 5 × 106 autologous CD4+ T cells into NOD SCID mice and monitored the dynamics of injected CD8+ T cells periodically (Figure 7D). The Wnt-treated human CD8+ T cells persisted longer and at higher levels than control CD8+ T cells, with 1.7-fold of cells remaining, as compared with just 0.6-fold of controls at 30 days (Figure 7E). Thirty days after injection, mice were sacrificed and the administered human T cells were isolated to perform a polyfunctionality assay. Following implantation, Wnt-treated CD8+ T cells were capable of producing more effector molecules compared with control cells, indicating the improved maintenance of polyfunctionality observed in vitro can be extended to applications in vivo (Figure 7F).

Figure 7 Wnt activation increases T cell survival and CMV-specific polyfunctionality in CMV D+/R– LT patients. (A) Human memory CD8+ T cells were stimulated with CD3/CD28 and treated with DMSO, TWS119, or SKL2001. On day 7, cells were replated at the same concentration in regular culture medium in the absence of further TCR stimulation and Wnt agonists for 7 days. Viability was analyzed on day 14 (n = 8). Dunn’s test for multiple comparisons. (B) Memory cells in different treatment conditions for 7 days were treated with 0 μM or 50 μM of cisplatin for 6 hours to induce apoptosis. Annexin V and 7-AAD were stained to analyze apoptotic cells. Percentages of Annexin V+/7-AAD+ in each condition were plotted (n = 4). (C) Antiapoptotic proteins Bcl-xL and Bcl-2 were analyzed by flow cytometry in memory CD8+ T cells with or without Wnt agonists for 7 days (n = 5). Dunn’s test for multiple comparisons. (D) Schematic showing the design of adoptive transfer experiment. Healthy donor memory CD8+ cells were sorted from PBMCs and treated with or without SKL2001 for 7 days; 5 × 106 autologous CD4+ T cells and 2 × 106 cultured CD8+ T cells were cotransferred into SCID mice (n = 5). CD8+ cells were monitored periodically. Thirty days after injection, T cells were harvested and a polyfunctionality assay was performed. (E) CD8+ T cell persistence was assessed over 1 month after adoptive transfer. (F) Polyfunctionality assay of transferred T cells on day 30. (G) PBMCs from CMV-infected (D+R–) LT recipients were isolated and stimulated with CMV pp65 peptide pool for 7 days. On day 7, PBMCs were restimulated with pp65 peptide pool for 8 hours. CD107a, TNF-α, IFN-γ, and IL-2 were analyzed for the polyfunctionality assay. (H) CMV-specific polyfunctionality was improved in the cells of 15 CMV D+/R– LT patients following DMSO or SKL2001 treatment (n = 15). Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. #P < 0.05 by Dunn’s test.

Finally, we utilized LT patient PBMCs to examine Wnt effects on CMV-specific T cell polyfunctionality. Polyfunctional immune response against CMV determines disease severity and frequency of recurrent episodes of CMV infection (42, 43). PBMCs were collected from CMV D+/R– LT recipients, who normally have difficulty controlling CMV reactivation and frequently suffer from repeated episodes of relapsing viremia, which are associated with allograft rejection and mortality (25). Detailed clinical information for these patients is listed in Methods. Patients’ PBMCs were acquired when CMV viremia was not detected and were stimulated with the CMV-pp65 peptide pool (0.4 μg/ml per peptide) for 7 days in the presence or absence of SKL2001. Cells were restimulated on day 7 to perform the polyfunctionality assay. As expected, SKL2001 treatment substantially enhanced the CMV pp65–specific polyfunctional responses in these high-risk LT patients (Figure 7, G and H). In conclusion, our findings shed light on the molecular mechanism by which the Wnt pathway epigenetically regulates T cell polyfunctionality by upregulating PRMT1 and suggest a potential treatment for enhancing immunotherapy against pathogens and cancer in clinical applications.