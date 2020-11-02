Functional α6β4 acetylcholine receptor expression enables pharmacological testing of nicotinic agonists with analgesic properties

Genome-wide screening identifies BARP and IRE1α as α6β4 accessory proteins. To identify functional regulators of α6β4, we cotransfected HEK293T cells with cDNAs encoding α6 and β4 along with individual clones from a library of approximately 17,000 plasmids that express nearly all predicted human proteins. Using a fluorescence imaging plate reader (FLIPR) to measure nicotine-evoked Ca2+ responses, we identified 2 clones that augmented responses from α6β4 (Figure 1, A–C). The clone that most robustly enhanced the FLIPR signal was BARP, which we previously identified as an auxiliary subunit of α6β2β3 receptors (11). In those previous studies, we found that SULT2B1, LAMP5, and NACHO are also accessories for α6β2β3 (13). Here, we found that SULT2B1, but not NACHO or LAMP5, also augmented nicotine-evoked responses from α6β4 (Figure 1, B and C; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140311DS1).

Figure 1 Genomic screening identifies chaperones for functional α6β4 reconstitution. (A) Schematic of genomic screening. HEK293T cells were cotransfected with cDNAs encoding α6 and β4 and individual plasmids from a genome-wide expression library. Ca2+ signals were measured in a fluorescence imaging plate reader (FLIPR). (B) Exemplary FLIPR traces showing nicotine-induced Ca2+ responses for indicated transfections. (C) Quantification of FLIPR signals. Activity of α6β4 is enhanced by BARP, IRE1α, and SULT2B1. n = 6 for each group. B, BARP; I, IRE1α; S, SULT2B1. (D) Quantification of FLIPR Ca2+ response from other nAChRs and other ion channels (5-HT3A and GluA1), and G protein–coupled receptor (GABA B R) cotransfected with either BARP or IRE1α. nAChRs were stimulated with 50 μM nicotine, 5-HT3A with 100 μM serotonin, GluA1 with 100 μM glutamate plus 100 μM cyclothiazide, and GABA B R with 100 μM GABA. n = 6 each. Responses normalized to that of vector-transfected cells (100%). (E) Current traces from Xenopus oocytes injected with indicated cRNAs and stimulated with a 2-second pulse of 250 μM ACh. (F) Quantification of current amplitude (absolute value) responses in E: n = 14, 13, and 16 oocytes for α6β4, α6b4 plus IRE1α, and α6β4 plus BARP, respectively. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc correction for multiple comparisons to vector (C, D, and F). C: F 6,35 = 511.4. D: α7, F 2,15 = 18.08; α4β2, F 2,15 = 86.27; α3β2, F 2,15 = 1171; α6β2β3*, F 2,15 = 143.9; GluA1, F 2,15 = 21.46; GABA B R, F 2,15 = 12.85. F: F 2,40 = 106.7. Graphs are the mean ± SEM and depict 1 experiment that was replicated with similar results.

The second-best enhancer of α6β4 activity identified from the screen was IRE1α of the UPR (15) (Figures 1, B and C). By contrast, 2 other UPR components, PERK and ATF6 (16), did not affect α6β4 FLIPR responses (Supplemental Figure 1A). We confirmed that these nicotine-evoked Ca2+ signals were mediated by α6, as α-conotoxin MII, an α6-selective antagonist (17), completely blocked responses from α6β4, but not those from α4β2 or α3β4 (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

We next asked whether BARP and IRE1α could also enhance responses from other nAChR subtypes. BARP promoted function of α6β2β3* (where * indicates the use of the β3 mutant subunit [V273S]) and α3β2 but had no effects on the other nAChRs tested (Figure 1D). Interestingly, IRE1α enhanced α7, α4β2, and α6β2β3* to modest degrees (Figure 1D). Neither BARP nor IRE1α increased responses from other ligand-gated ion channels including 5-HT3A or GluA1, or the class C GPCR GABA B R (Figure 1D).

We next explored the effects of BARP and IRE1α using 2-electrode voltage clamp in Xenopus oocytes. Previous studies have been unable to produce large, reliable human α6β4 currents in oocytes and instead have relied on chimeric or rodent receptors (9, 17–19). Similarly, we detected minimal to no ACh-evoked currents following oocyte injection with α6 and β4 cRNAs (14.91 ± 4.016 nA). Strikingly, coinjection with BARP cRNA consistently enabled large ACh-evoked currents (551.9 ± 47.39 nA; Figure 1, E and F). By contrast, IRE1α cRNA had no effect (15.78 ± 1.549 nA; Figure 1, E and F). In whole-cell patch clamp electrophysiology on HEK293T cells transfected with α6β4 alone, small and inconsistent ACh-evoked (1 mM) currents were evoked (107.27 ± 44.96 pA). However, similarly to oocytes, HEK293T cells coexpressing BARP with α6β4 produced larger, reliable currents (566.06 ± 226.02 pA), whereas those coexpressing IRE1α did not (20.30 ± 10.43 pA; Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). In HEK293T cells, BARP enhanced the peak amplitude of ACh-evoked currents from α6β4 but did not alter channel gating properties, as the steady-state–to–peak current ratio was the same in the absence or presence of BARP (Supplemental Figure 1F).

BARP and IRE1α enable α6β4 functional expression through different mechanisms. We next explored cellular mechanisms underlying the effects of BARP and IRE1α on α6β4. To assess α6β4 surface expression, we used a β4 subunit containing a C-terminal, extracellular HA tag that does not interfere with receptor function (12). Cotransfection with BARP in HEK293T cells robustly enhanced α6β4 surface expression, whereas IRE1α did not (Figure 2, A and B). This BARP effect was specific, as BARP did not enhance α3β4 surface expression (Figure 2, A and B). We additionally tagged α6 with an extracellular V5 epitope and again found that BARP, but not IRE1α, enhanced surface expression (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). In alignment with functional data (Supplemental Figure 1A), we found that the α6β2β3 accessory protein SULT2B1 enhanced α6β4 surface expression, while NACHO and LAMP5 did not (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 BARP and IRE1α promote α6β4 function through distinct mechanisms. (A) Confocal images of α6β4 and α3β4 surface staining in transfected HEK293T cells. The β4 subunit C-terminus contained an HA tag, which was visualized with an anti-HA antibody. (B) Quantification shows that BARP, but not IRE1α, enhances α6β4 surface staining. Neither has effects on α3β4. n = 10 for each group. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Quantification of [3H]epibatidine binding to HEK293T lysates transfected as indicated. n = 8 for each condition. (D) Imm unoprecipitation with anti-V5 of solubilized HEK293T cells transfected as indicated. Immunoblotting shows that V5-tagged α6 associates with β4 and BARP, but not with IRE1α. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc correction for multiple comparisons to vector (B and C). B: F 3,36 = 515.9. C: F 3,28 = 106.7. Graphs are the mean ± SEM and depict 1 experiment that was replicated with similar results.

BARP is a single-pass transmembrane protein with cytosolic motifs that bind voltage-gated calcium-channel (VGCC) β subunits and negatively influences channel function (14). To determine whether BARP’s effects on α6β4 and VGCCs share a common essential domain, we created a series of BARP mutants. BARP202, a truncated version lacking its VGCC β subunit–binding domain, retained α6β4 functionality for both FLIPR and surface expression (Supplemental Figure 3). Further truncation of BARP’s intracellular region (BARP101) or deletion of BARP’s transmembrane region (BARPΔTM) disrupted effects on α6β4 (Supplemental Figure 3). These experiments indicate that distinct domains are required for BARP’s effects on α6β4 and VGCCs.

As IRE1α did not enhance α6β4 surface expression, we assessed effects on receptor assembly. Orthosteric ligands such as [3H]epibatidine interact at the interface of assembled nAChR subunits, and their binding quantifies receptor oligomerization (20). We found that IRE1α, but not BARP, increased [3H]epibatidine binding to cotransfected α6β4 (Figure 2C); however, neither BARP nor IRE1α affected total α6 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 2C).

To assess protein interactions, we immunoprecipitated solubilized membranes from HEK293T cells cotransfected with α6 and β4 along with accessory proteins. As expected, immunoprecipitation of V5-tagged α6 revealed association with β4 (Figure 2D). We also observed an interaction with BARP and α6β4, indicating that BARP directly binds to α6β4. However, we observed no interaction with IRE1α (Figure 2D). We confirmed the specificity of the immunoprecipitation, as BARP was absent from immunoprecipitation when cotransfected with only β4 (Figure 2D, second lane). Taken together, our results demonstrate 2 separate roles for BARP and IRE1α that work to augment α6β4: IRE1α enhances receptor assembly, while BARP promotes trafficking to the membrane by directly binding to α6β4.

BARP acts on the transmembrane and cytosolic regions of α6. We next investigated which regions of α6 are required for BARP effects. Because BARP regulates α6β4 but not α4β4, we constructed α6/α4 receptor chimeras for cotransfection with β4 (Figure 3A). BARP was inactive on a chimera containing the extracellular N-terminal region of α6 fused to the α4 transmembrane and intracellular regions (α6N/4; Figure 3, B–D). Conversely, BARP robustly enhanced surface expression and FLIPR responses of the α4Ν/6 chimera (Figure 3, B–D). We further confirmed functionality in oocytes and again found that BARP enhanced ACh-evoked currents from α4N/6, but not from α6N/4 chimeras (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Taken together, these results show that the N-terminal extracellular domain of α6 is expendable for BARP-mediated effects, and that BARP directly interacts with α6β4 via its transmembrane regions.

Figure 3 Transmembrane, but not N-terminal region, of α6 is critical for BARP effect. (A) Schematics of α6/α4 chimeras. (B) FLIPR traces and quantification of nicotine-evoked (50 μM) Ca2+ responses. n = 6 for each group. BARP enhances FLIPR responses only in α6- and α4N/6-containing receptors cotransfected with β4. (C) Representative confocal images for β4HA surface staining in cotransfected HEK293T cells with (bottom) and without (top) BARP. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Quantification of surface receptor intensity in C. n = 10 for each group. All chimeric α6/α4 nAChRs were cotransfected with β4 into HEK293T cells. ***P < 0.0001 by unpaired t test (B and D). B: α6β4, t = 29.95; α4N/6, t = 40.58. D: α6β4, t = 24.04; α4N/6, t = 18.19. Graphs are the mean ± SEM and depict 1 experiment that was replicated with similar results.

RNase activity of IRE1α is necessary and sufficient for α6β4 assembly. Because IRE1α does not physically associate with α6β4, we wondered whether downstream signaling might be involved. Accumulation of unfolded proteins in the ER causes IRE1α to dimerize and trans-autophosphorylate its kinase domain, which thereby activates its RNase domain to splice the transcription factor XBP1 to a unique protein, XBP1s (16). Accordingly, we generated IRE1α mutants (Figure 4A) that abolish kinase (K599A, KINmut) or RNase (K907A, RNAmut) activities (21), as reflected by reduced XBP1s production (Figure 4B). Next, we cotransfected each mutant with BARP and measured FLIPR responses. Compared with WT IRE1α, both mutants reduced upregulation of nicotine-evoked Ca2+ responses from α6β4 (Figure 4C). Additionally, STF-083010, an IRE1α RNase inhibitor (22), blocked IRE1α-mediated enhancement of α6β4 function but had no effect on α3β4 (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D). In line with IRE1α’s role in α6β4 assembly, IRE1α KINmut and RNAmut reduced IRE1α-mediated enhancement of [3H]epibatidine binding (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 IRE1α RNase activity and XBP1 splicing mediate assembly of α6β4. (A) Schematics of IRE1α kinase domain (K599A, KINmut), RNase domain (K907A, RNAmut), and conditional (I642G, CONDmut) mutants that were transfected into HEK293T cells. (B) RT-PCR shows that IRE1α mutants decrease XBP1 splicing (lower band) as compared with WT IRE1α. 1NM-PP1 rescues XBP1s in I642G CONDmut. u = full-length unspliced XBP1, s = spliced XBP1 (XBP1s), * = hybrid amplicon. (C) FLIPR traces (left) and quantification (right) of HEK293T cells transfected with WT IRE1α, K599A mutant, or K907A mutant. IRE1α and mutants were cotransfected with BARP. n = 6 for each group. (D) IRE1α mutants reduce [3H]epibatidine binding in HEK293T cell lysates compared with WT IRE1α. n = 8 for each condition. (E) FLIPR traces (left) and quantification (right) of I642G CONDmut without and with 5 μM 1NM-PP1, which rescued the FLIPR response. (F) CONDmut reduces [3H]epibatidine binding. RNase activation of CONDmut with 5 μM 1NM-PP1 increases α6β4 assembly. n = 8 for each condition. (G and H) FLIPR traces (G, left), quantification (G, right), and [3H]epibatidine binding (H) from HEK293T cells cotransfected with α6β4 and XBP1s as indicated. n = 12 for each condition in G, n = 8 for each group in H. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test to correct for multiple comparisons to WT IRE1α (C and D), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons post hoc test (E and F), unpaired t test (G), or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test to correct for multiple comparisons to vector (H). C: F 3,20 = 702.6. D: F 2,28 = 92.92. E: F 3,20 = 136. F: F 3,28 = 111.7. G: t = 5.86. H: F 2,21 = 49.87. Graphs are the mean ± SEM and depict 1 experiment that was replicated with similar results.

To isolate the contribution of IRE1α’s RNase activity, we used a strategy developed by others (23) that combines an IRE1α kinase-dead mutant (I642G, CONDmut) with a drug (1NM-PP1) that binds to the mutated kinase domain and initiates IRE1α RNase activity independently of kinase activity (Figure 4A). Indeed, CONDmut showed reduced XBP1s, which was rescued with 1NM-PP1 (Figure 4B). In cells cotransfected with α6β4 and BARP, CONDmut IRE1α reduced the nicotine-evoked FLIPR signal, which was restored with 1NM-PP1 (Figure 4E). Similarly, IRE1α CONDmut reduced [3H]epibatidine binding to HEK293T cells transfected with α6β4 and this binding was also restored with 1NM-PP1 (Figure 4F). We next asked whether XBP1s itself can augment α6β4 (Supplemental Figure 5A). Indeed, transfection of XBP1s enhanced α6β4 assembly and function (Figure 4, G and H). Collectively, these experiments suggest that IRE1α RNase activity targeting XBP1 is critical for α6β4 assembly.

Endogenous IRE1α enhances α6β4 assembly. To assess whether activation of endogenous IRE1α promotes α6β4 assembly, we used tunicamycin (Tm), which inhibits N-linked glycosylation, and thereby induces ER stress and stimulates the UPR (24, 25). Previous reports showed that Tm-induced IRE1α activation peaks 4–8 hours after treatment and reduces back to baseline by 24 hours (25). Similarly, we found that 100 ng/mL Tm treatment for 4, but not 12 or 24 hours stimulated IRE1α activity to increase XBP1s (Figure 5A). Furthermore, 100 ng/mL Tm treatment for 4, but not 12 or 24 hours enhanced α6β4 FLIPR responses (Figure 5, B and C) and [3H]epibatidine binding (Figure 5D) in α6β4-plus-BARP cotransfections.

Figure 5 Endogenous IRE1α enhances α6β4 assembly. (A) HEK293T cells were transfected with α6β4 and treated with tunicamycin (Tm, 100 ng/mL) as indicated. Tm induced splicing of XBP1 (XBP1s) at 4 hours. XBP1u, unspliced XBP1. (B and C) Tm treatment for 4, but not 12 or 24 hours enhanced nicotine-induced (7.5 μM) α6β4 FLIPR responses. n = 6 for each condition except n = 5 for BARP + IRE1α. (D) [3H]epibatidine binding to α6β4 in HEK293T cells with indicated treatments. n = 8 each. (E) [3H]epibatidine binding to cortical neuron lysates transduced with α6β4. IRE1α inhibitor STF-083010 (20 μM) applied 30 minutes before Tm (100 ng/mL). n = 8 each. (F) Nicotine-evoked (50 μM) Ca2+ responses in cortical neurons transduced with α6β4 lentiviral particles. n = 5 for each condition. (G) Endogenous α4β2-mediated Ca2+ responses in cortical neurons. n = 10 for each condition. (H) Top: CRISPR/Cas9-mediated strategy for stop codon (*) insertion in IRE1α. Middle: Immunoblotting confirmed IRE1α protein knockout. Bottom: IRE1α activity in IRE1α-heterozygous (IRE1α-HET) and IRE1α-knockout (IRE1α-KO) lines. RT-PCR shows that the KO line lacks XBP1 splicing activity. (I) Nicotine-evoked (100 μM) FLIPR traces (left) and quantification (right) from IRE1α-WT and IRE1α-KO HEK293T cell lines transfected with α6β4 and BARP. n = 6 for each condition. (J) [3H]epibatidine binding in IRE1α-WT and IRE1α-KO cells transfected with α6β4. n = 8 each. (K) [3H]epibatidine binding to cells transfected with α6β4. Tm treatment increased binding in WT, but not IRE1α-KO cells, and cotransfection with IRE1α increased binding in both lines. n = 8 each. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test compared with α6β4 alone (C and D), unpaired t test (F–J), or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (E and K). C: F 4,25 = 24.92. D: F 3,28 = 22.29. E: F 3,27 = 8.115. K: F 2,21 = 41.93 for IRE1α-WT, F 2,21 = 6.197 for IRE1α-KO. Graphs are the mean ± SEM and depict 1 experiment that was replicated with similar results.

To explore effects of IRE1α activation on nAChRs in neurons, we first transduced cerebrocortical cultures with lentiviruses expressing α6 and β4 subunits. Similarly to HEK293T cells, 4-hour, but not 24-hour, Tm treatment enhanced [3H]epibatidine binding (Figure 5E) and increased nicotine-evoked Ca2+ influx through α6β4 in neurons (Figure 5F). Furthermore, the IRE1α RNase inhibitor STF-083010 blocked the Tm-induced increase in [3H]epibatidine binding (Figure 5E). Also, Tm significantly enhanced nicotine-induced Ca2+ responses in untransduced cortical neurons (Figure 5G), which express endogenous α4β2 receptors that are also regulated by IRE1α (Figure 1D).

To confirm that Tm effects on α6β4 assembly specifically involve IRE1α activation, we used CRISPR/Cas9 to disrupt IRE1α in HEK293T cells. Immunoblotting demonstrated reduced or absent IRE1α in IRE1α-heterozygous (IRE1α-HET) and IRE1α-KO cell lines, respectively (Figure 5H). We also observed the expected reductions in Tm-induced XBP1s production in the IRE1α-HET and IRE1α-KO lines (Figure 5H).

Interestingly, IRE1α-KO cells showed reduced nicotine-evoked α6β4-mediated FLIPR responses (Figure 5I). By contrast, α3β4 and 5HT3A responses increased in IRE1α-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 6). In line with FLIPR data, IRE1α-KO cells also exhibited reduced [3H]epibatidine binding (Figure 5J). As expected, 4-hour Tm application increased [3H]epibatidine binding to levels comparable to transfected IRE1α in WT cells (Figure 5K). In contrast, Tm failed to increase α6β4 [3H]epibatidine binding in IRE1α-KO cells but could be rescued when transfected with exogenous IRE1α (Figure 5K). These data demonstrate that endogenous IRE1α activity supports α6β4 assembly and function.

BARP regulates sensory neuron α6β4 and nicotine-induced antiallodynia. α6 and β4 Subunit mRNAs are selectively coexpressed in DRG (Supplemental Figure 7A) (26). In addition, α6β4-mediated currents have been recorded in DRG neurons and α6β4 receptors there modulate pain responses (8, 27). Here, we detected a BARP-immunoreactive band in DRG and cerebral cortical protein extracts that comigrated with BARP from transfected HEK293T cells but was absent from BARP-KO tissues (Figure 6A). Because there are no suitable antibodies to detect endogenous α6 or β4 (28), we transduced isolated DRG neurons with V5-tagged α6 and β4 from WT and BARP-KO mice. Compared with WT neurons, BARP-KO neurons had reduced α6β4 surface expression but equivalent total α6 (Figure 6, B and C), showing that BARP promotes α6β4 surface expression in neurons. In contrast, BARP-KO mice showed no difference from WT in α4β2 or endogenous α7 surface expression (Supplemental Figure 7, B–E).

Figure 6 BARP promotes α6β4 function in vivo and mediates antiallodynia. (A) Immunoblotting identified BARP protein in cerebral cortex and dorsal root ganglia (DRG) from WT but not BARP-KO mice. BARP-transfected HEK293T cells and β-actin served as controls. (B and C) Imaging (B) and quantification (C) of surface α6 in DRG neurons from WT and BARP-KO mice. Neurons were transduced with lentivirus expressing α6-V5 and β4 subunits and were stained with anti-V5 antibody. Surface staining for α6 is reduced in BARP-KO neurons, whereas permeabilized (Perm) neurons show similar total levels of receptor. Scale bar: 10 μm. n = 23 and 17 neurons for WT and BARP-KO, respectively. (D) FLIPR responses in transfected HEK293T cells stimulated with indicated compounds. Cells transfected with α6β4 were cotransfected with BARP, IRE1α, and SULT2B1 (for values see Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Shown are concentration-response curves for α6β4 and α4β2 and a single high concentration for α3β4. (E) Quantification of maximal compound efficacy on α6β4 vs. α4β2 (left) or α3β4 (right). (F and G) Mechanical allodynia was assessed in WT and BARP-KO mice before (Pre) and following spared nerve injury (SNI) surgery. WT, but not BARP-KO mice exhibited significant (F) nicotine-mediated and (G) ABT-594–mediated antiallodynia. n = 10 and 12 for WT and BARP-KO, respectively in F. n = 11 for each group for G. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney test (C) or linear mixed-effects model for repeated measures comparing SNI-baseline to SNI-treatment time point (F and G). C: U = 57. F: P = 0.05 for WT, SNI vs. SNI + nicotine; P = 0.35 for BARP-KO. G: P < 0.001 for WT, SNI vs. SNI + nicotine; P = 0.4 for BARP-KO. Graphs are the mean ± SEM. Graphs in C–E are representative of 1 experiment and were replicated with similar results.

The nicotinic agonist ABT-594, which is closely related to epibatidine, effectively treated diabetic neuropathic pain in clinical trials, but its development was discontinued due to side effects (29). A follow-up compound, ABT-894, developed to circumvent the nicotinic side effects, was not efficacious (30). The lack of efficacy for ABT-894 was hypothesized to reflect its increased specificity for α4β2 receptor, suggesting that other nAChRs underlie ABT-594’s efficacy in neuropathic pain (30).

We wondered whether differential effects of ABT-894 and ABT-594 on α6β4 receptors could explain their contrasting clinical efficacies. We found that ABT-594, nicotine, and epibatidine — all of which have analgesic effects — exhibited similar agonistic efficacies on α4β2 and α6β4 receptors (Figure 6, D and E; Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). In contrast, ABT-894 was only weakly efficacious at α6β4 as compared with α4β2 (Figure 6, D and E). All compounds tested behaved as full agonists at α3β4. Together, these compounds’ activities on α6β4 may provide an explanation for the clinical failure of ABT-894 in diabetic neuropathic pain.

To explore α6β4’s role in neuropathic pain in vivo, we evaluated BARP-KO animals in the spared nerve injury (SNI) model of neuropathic allodynia (31). No difference in mechanical allodynia was measured before or up to 4 weeks after SNI surgery between WT and BARP-KOs (0.250 ± 0.066 g, 0.166 ± 0.043 g, respectively; Figure 6, F and G). Systemic nicotine administration exerts antiallodynia in rodent models of neuropathic pain (8, 32). Fitting with this, we found that intraperitoneal (i.p.) administration of nicotine (1.0 mg/kg) reduced mechanical allodynia following nerve injury in WT animals (Figure 6F). However, nicotine had no such relieving effect in BARP-KO mice (WT, 0.529 ± 0.101 g; BARP-KO, 0.248 ± 0.064 g; Figure 6F).

We next asked whether the antiallodynic deficits observed in BARP-KO mice were specific to α6β4. NACHO is an essential chaperone for brain α7 receptors and promotes assembly of other nAChRs such as α4β2, α3β2, and α6β2β3 (11). Further, NACHO knockouts show dramatically reduced brain epibatidine binding (12) and striatal α-CTXMII binding (12). Importantly, we show here that α6β4 occupies a privileged role compared with other nAChR subtypes, as NACHO has no effect on α6β4 function (Supplemental Figure 1, A and E; Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). To this end, we performed SNI surgery on NACHO-KO mice and tested mechanical allodynia. No difference in mechanical allodynia was observed after SNI surgery (Supplemental Figure 7F). Furthermore, NACHO-KO mice exhibited significant nicotine-induced antiallodynia at levels comparable to WT (gram threshold levels WT, 0.854 ± 0.217 g; NACHO-KO, 0.566 ± 0.118 g), indicating that the deficits seen in BARP-KO mice were predominantly mediated via α6β4 (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G).

To provide further pharmacological evidence of non–α4β2-mediated antiallodynia in SNI, we pretreated WT animals with a potent α4β2 antagonist, dihydro-β-erythroidine (DHβE), at a dose previously shown to block central effects of systemically administered nicotine (33, 34). After allodynia induction via SNI surgery, animals were injected subcutaneously with 1 mg/kg DHβE 20 minutes before nicotine administration and tested for paw withdrawal thresholds (35). Animals pretreated with DHβE and saline both exhibited robust nicotine-induced antiallodynia (Supplemental Figure 7H; saline, 0.630 ± 0.171 g; DHβE, 0.702 ± 0.131 g).

Finally, to understand whether the clinical efficacy of ABT-594 may be mediated by α6β4, we injected a separate cohort of BARP-KO mice with ABT-594 (0.3 mg/kg; i.p.). Importantly, ABT-594 alleviated mechanical allodynia in WT but not BARP-KO animals (Figure 6G), further supporting our model that BARP is crucial for α6β4 function and nicotinic agent–induced antiallodynia (WT SNI, 0.252 ± 0.062 g; WT SNI + ABT-594, 1.102 ± 0.341 g; BARP-KO SNI, 0.210 ± 0.051 g; BARP-KO SNI + ABT-594, 0.479 ± 0.232 g). Whereas previous studies found that the nonspecific nicotinic antagonist mecamylamine blocks ABT-594’s antiallodynic effect (36), animals pretreated with DHβE retained significant ABT-594 antiallodynia (Supplemental Figure 7I; saline, 2.568 ± 0.422 g; DHβE, 2.059 ± 0.292 g), highlighting a non-α4β2 mechanism.