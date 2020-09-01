Commentary 10.1172/JCI140296

Toward better preparedness for the next pandemic

Lauren I. Shapiro, Grace R. Kajita, Julia H. Arnsten, and Yaron Tomer

Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Yaron Tomer, Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, 1300 Morris Park Ave, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8560; Email: ytomer@montefiore.org.

Find articles by Shapiro, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Yaron Tomer, Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, 1300 Morris Park Ave, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8560; Email: ytomer@montefiore.org.

Find articles by Kajita, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Yaron Tomer, Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, 1300 Morris Park Ave, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8560; Email: ytomer@montefiore.org.

Find articles by Arnsten, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Yaron Tomer, Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, 1300 Morris Park Ave, Bronx, New York 10461, USA. Phone: 718.430.8560; Email: ytomer@montefiore.org.

Find articles by Tomer, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

First published June 23, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 9 on September 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(9):4543–4545. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140296.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published June 23, 2020 - Version history

New York City has been described as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. While health care workers are notably at increased risk for COVID-19 infection, the impact on resident physicians remains unclear. In this issue of the JCI, Breazzano et al. surveyed resident physicians for their exposure to COVID-19 during the exponential phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers also assessed how personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing protected health care workers from infection. This study highlights resident physician experiences of the first COVID-19 wave that can inform and improve preparedness for upcoming COVID-19 surges and other future epidemics.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
4544 Page 4543 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement