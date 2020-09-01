Toward better preparedness for the next pandemic

Commentary 10.1172/JCI140296

Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York, USA.

Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York, USA.

Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York, USA.

Department of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York, USA.

New York City has been described as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. While health care workers are notably at increased risk for COVID-19 infection, the impact on resident physicians remains unclear. In this issue of the JCI, Breazzano et al. surveyed resident physicians for their exposure to COVID-19 during the exponential phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers also assessed how personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing protected health care workers from infection. This study highlights resident physician experiences of the first COVID-19 wave that can inform and improve preparedness for upcoming COVID-19 surges and other future epidemics.

