New York City COVID-19 resident physician exposure during exponential phase of pandemic

Study sample. One hundred two program director responses were received between April 3–12, 2020, 10 of which were excluded because the represented programs did not satisfy residency and ACGME-accreditation criteria (i.e., they were fellowship rather than residency programs), and 1 of which was removed as it was incomplete and reported zero residents in the program. Thus, 91 programs representing 2306 residents from 24 different specialties were included in this study (Figure 1). Average program size was 25 residents (SD = 21), with a range of 1–98 residents per program. Forty-nine programs (53.8%, 95% CI 43.1–64.4) reported that residents provided services for at least 3 different hospitals.

Figure 1 Flow chart of survey recruitment and responses among greater NYC training programs. The flow chart includes represented specialties and number of residents. ACGME, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education; PDs, training program directors.

Overall cases and testing frequency of COVID-19. All 91 program directors reported numbers for symptomatic residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 (“confirmed” cases). Ninety of 91 program directors reported numbers for symptomatic residents who were awaiting or unable to obtain testing (“presumed” cases) and symptomatic residents who had tested negative for COVID-19 (“suspected” cases). In total, 41 of 91 (45.1%, 95% CI 34.6–55.8) programs reported at least 1 confirmed case, 49 of 90 programs (54.4%, 95% CI 43.6–65.0) reported at least 1 presumed case, and 36 of 90 programs (40%, 95% CI 29.8–50.9) reported at least 1 suspected case. Among all residents from all programs pooled together, 101 residents were confirmed cases, 163 were presumed cases, and 76 were suspected cases (Figure 2). The total number and proportion of affected residents by specialty are shown in Table 1.

Figure 2 Residents with known COVID-19 testing status, stratified by symptoms. Of 2088 total residents with known COVID-19 testing status, 101 residents were confirmed (positive), 163 were presumed (untested), 76 were suspected (negative), and 1748 neither had symptoms nor were tested.

Table 1 Number and percentage of symptomatic residents with confirmed (positive), presumed (untested), and suspected (negative) COVID-19 testing across specialties

Eighty-six of 91 program directors reported knowing how many residents were tested for COVID-19. Among the 2088 residents in these 86 programs, a total of 242 residents (11.6%, 95% CI 10.2–13.0) were tested for COVID-19. One hundred seventy-seven residents who were tested also had results reported by the time of the survey. Among these, 101 (57.1%, 95% CI 49.4–64.5) tested positive and 76 (42.9%, 95% CI 35.5–50.6) were negative.

Sixty-nine of 91 program directors reported knowing the exact number of residents who were tested for COVID-19 as well as whether residents were awaiting testing. Among 1673 residents in these 69 programs, 113 residents (6.8%, 95% CI 5.6–8.1) were waiting for or unable to obtain testing. Thirty-nine (56.5%, 95% CI 44.0–68.4) residency programs had at least 1 resident waiting for or unable to get testing.

For residents who tested positive for COVID-19 as well as those who tested negative, the majority of testing was performed with reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) of samples collected by nasal swab (n = 85 [84.2%] for test-positive; n = 59 [77.6%] for test-negative), followed by oropharyngeal swab (n = 5 [5.2%] for test-positive; n = 6 [7.9%] for test-negative).

Disease burden by specialty. To determine whether any specific medical specialties were more likely to have a COVID-19–positive resident, all specialties with more than 100 residents in our sample were compared. Programs that met this criterion included anesthesiology, emergency medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, ophthalmology, pediatrics, and psychiatry (Figure 1). Three specialties (anesthesiology, emergency medicine, ophthalmology) appeared to cluster as high-risk specialties by proportion of residents with confirmed COVID-19, compared with the remaining specialties (P = 0.015, Fisher’s exact test). In negative binomial models adjusted for the size of the residency program and date of survey completion, specialty remained significantly associated with the number of confirmed positive residents (P = 0.039). Using anesthesiology as the reference group (as this specialty had the highest proportion of positive residents), anesthesiology was significantly more likely to have a COVID-19–confirmed resident, compared with both internal medicine (P = 0.020) and pediatrics (P = 0.029).

Timing of symptom onset. Symptom onset was reported to occur as early as or before the week of March 2–8, 2020, for 5 residents (1.5%) with confirmed (n = 1), presumed (n = 3), or suspected (n = 1) COVID-19 (Figure 3). Most residents with confirmed COVID-19 (n = 35, 34.7%, 95% CI 25.5–44.8) were reported to first experience symptoms the week of March 22–28, 2020. By contrast, most with presumed (n = 53, 32.5%, 95% CI 25.4–40.3) and suspected (n = 29, 38.2%, 95% CI 27.2–50.0) COVID-19 reported symptoms beginning the week of March 15–21, 2020. Symptom onset for affected residents among every category (confirmed: n = 3, 3.0%; presumed: n = 3, 1.8%; suspected: n = 1, 1.3%) continued through the last week of survey participation, April 6–12, 2020.

Figure 3 Number of residents with new COVID-19 symptoms and number of programs enforcing mask policy, by week. Most confirmed COVID-19 cases (n = 35) were reported during the week of 3/23–3/29. Most presumed COVID-19 cases (n = 53) and suspected COVID-19 cases (n = 29) were reported a week earlier than the peak of confirmed cases during 3/16–3/22. Total number of confirmed, presumed, and suspected COVID-19 cases started to drop after the week of 3/23–3/29. The bottom graph shows the number of programs enforcing mask policy by week. Most programs started to enforce universal mask policy during the week of 3/23–3/29.

Personal protective equipment (PPE). The majority of programs, encompassing 1832 residents (79.4%, 95% CI 77.7–81.1) used either N95 or surgical masks during patient encounters, depending on the context. Nineteen programs encompassing 323 residents (14%, 95% CI 12.6–15.5) used only surgical masks during patient encounters, and 8 programs encompassing 31 residents (5.7%, 95% CI 4.8–6.7) used an N95 respirator for all patient encounters. Excepting 1 radiology program, all programs, encompassing 99.2% of residents in this study, reported reuse or extended use of their masks (versus single use). Protocols mandating universal wearing of surgical masks were introduced as early as the week of March 2–8, 2020, in only 3 programs (3.5%) and as late as March 30, 2020, to April 5, 2020, in 20 programs (23.5%, Figure 3).

Forty-three of 87 program directors (49.4%, 95% CI 38.5–60.4) representing 1314 residents answered “yes” when asked whether their residents had had to work with suboptimal PPE. We found no correlation between the mask type used by residents (surgical, N95, or both) and perceived shortage of PPE. We found no correlation between programs that reported suboptimal PPE and number of COVID-19–positive residents.

Care setting and hospitalization. Among the 101 residents with confirmed COVID-19, 57 (56.4%, 95% CI 46.2–66.3) presented to clinic or primary care, 17 (16.8%, 95% CI 10.1–25.6) visited the emergency department, 2 (2.0%, 95% CI 0.2–7.0) were hospitalized, and 1 (1%, 95% CI 0–5.4) had care escalated to the intensive care unit (ICU). The 163 residents with presumed COVID-19 presented to primary care or clinic in 40 cases (24.5%, 95% CI 18.1–31.9) and the emergency department in 6 cases (3.7%, 95% CI 1.4–7.8). Among the 76 residents with suspected COVID-19, 38 (50%, 95% CI 38.3–61.7) were evaluated in clinic or by primary care, 5 (6.5%, 95% CI 2.2–14.7) presented to the emergency department, and 1 (1.3%, 95% CI 0–7.1) was hospitalized. In total, among the 340 residents with confirmed, presumed, or suspected COVID-19, 3 (0.9%, 95% CI 0.2–2.6) were hospitalized (1 each from emergency medicine [who was also hospitalized and went to the ICU], ophthalmology, and psychiatry programs; 2 with confirmed and 1 with suspected COVID-19). There were no deaths reported in any of the completed surveys.

Quarantine. One program (pediatrics) of 58 residents did not report any quarantine data. Of the remaining 90 programs encompassing 2248 residents (including 339 residents with confirmed, presumed, or suspected COVID-19), 377 (16.8%, 95% CI 15.2–18.4) residents from 72 programs (80% of programs, 95% CI 70.2–87.7) were reported to be quarantined. Twenty-two programs (24.4%, 95% CI 16.0–34.6) reported at least 1 asymptomatic but exposed resident who was quarantined. Among 34 asymptomatic but exposed residents with known duration of quarantine, the time ranged from 1–14 days. Fifteen residents (14.9%, 95% CI 8.6–23.3) from 2 programs with confirmed COVID-19, 26 residents (16.0%, 95% CI 10.8–22.6) from 5 programs with presumed COVID-19, and 5 residents (6.6%, 95% CI 2.2–14.7) from 2 programs with suspected COVID-19 were not quarantined.

Redeployment. Eighty-seven of 91 program directors responded to questions about residents redeployed to other departments or locations to support COVID-19 efforts. Sixty-five programs (74.7%, 95% CI 64.3–83.4) reported at least 1 resident redeployed, with 35 programs (40.2%, 95% CI 29.9–51.3) redeploying more than one-third of their workforce. Five hundred ninety-four residents (27.3% of 2176 residents for whom redeployment information is known, 95% CI 25.4–29.2) were reported to be redeployed. Anesthesiology had the highest redeployment rate, with 158 (56.0% of 282 total anesthesiology residents, 95% CI 50.0–61.9) residents being redeployed to other services (P < 0.001, Pearson’s χ2 test). Of programs that redeployed residents, 53 programs (81.5%, 95% CI 70.0–90.1) instituted redeployment between the fourth and fifth weeks of March, approximately 1 month after the first case in NYC was confirmed. Among residents redeployed to duties beyond their usual clinical responsibilities, the majority went to the ICU (283 of 594 redeployed residents, 47.6%, 95% CI 43.6–51.7), followed by hospital floors (176 of 594, 29.6%, 95% CI 26.0–33.5), and the emergency department (85 of 594, 14.3%, 95% CI 11.6–17.4).