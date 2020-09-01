Early safety indicators of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in 5000 patients

Safety summary. In this initial report of 5000 hospitalized patients in the US with severe or life-threatening COVID-19, or who were judged by a health care provider to be at high risk of progressing to severe or life-threatening COVID-19, the overall frequency of SAEs within 4 hours following the transfusion of COVID-19 convalescent plasma was less than 1% (n = 36) and the 7-day mortality rate was 14.9%. Although 70% of these SAEs were deemed to be related to plasma transfusion by treating physicians, most of the SAEs (56%) were judged as possibly related, suggesting uncertainty about the role of the transfusion per se in the adverse reaction. Additionally, the rate of SAEs definitely related to transfusion was objectively low (n = 2, <0.1% of all transfusions).

Although this study was not designed to evaluate efficacy of convalescent plasma, we note with optimism the relatively low mortality in treated patients. The case fatality rate of COVID-19 has been reported to be approximately 4% among all persons diagnosed with COVID-19 (2). However, the case fatality rate among hospitalized patients is much higher and more variable at approximately 10%–20% (3, 5), particularly among patients admitted to the ICU (4). Thus, the 7-day mortality rate of 14.9% reported here is not alarming, particularly because some of these plasma transfusions may be characterized as attempts at rescue or salvage therapy in patients admitted to the ICU with multiorgan failure, sepsis, and significant comorbidities.

Despite these early and encouraging safety signals, there are several risks of COVID-19 convalescent plasma transfusion in critically ill patients that warrant attention in this initial assessment of safety (12, 13).

TRALI and TACO. The highest risk of mortality following plasma transfusion is likely due to sequelae pulmonary complications (14), and this risk is probably exacerbated by the underlying respiratory distress associated with COVID-19. TRALI and TACO are the 2 leading causes of transfusion-related mortality, and they are often difficult to distinguish. These conditions have been emphasized in the plasma transfusion literature, but making an unequivocal determination of plasma-related toxicity in critically ill individuals is difficult in the face of ongoing conditions that resemble transfusion SAEs. Consequently, it is likely that some of the reported SAEs represent natural progression of the ongoing pathological processes.

The most common adverse event associated with plasma transfusion in critically ill patients is TACO, which results in pulmonary edema and left atrial hypertension subsequent to circulatory overload. The reported incidence of TACO includes a large range, from 1 in 14,000 in surveillance surveys to 12% in prospective studies in higher risk populations, showing the dependence of incidence on the clinical status of the transfusion recipient (15–17). TRALI often presents as bilateral pulmonary edema, with little evidence of circulatory overload, and TRALI is further categorized into 2 types based on the absence of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) risk factors (type I) or presence of ARDS risk factors (type II) (18). The reported incidence of TRALI similarly covers a large range, from approximately 0.01% in surveillance surveys to 8% in prospective studies of the critically ill (19, 20). The underlying lung injury associated with COVID-19 further complicates the differential diagnosis of TACO and TRALI and may exacerbate the risk of transfusion-related reactions in these critically ill patients. Although the incidence of transfusion-related reactions (TACO and TRALI) among critically ill patients may be anticipated to be nearly 10%, the current data demonstrate an overall rate of reported transfusion-related SAEs of less than 1%. Thus, the low rates of TRALI and TACO along with the possibly related attribution of most cases are reassuring.

Antibody-dependent enhancement. A theoretical concern of the use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in patients with COVID-19 is a deteriorated clinical condition after plasma transfusion secondary to antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of infection or antibody-mediated proinflammatory effects (21). This theoretical concern is supported by reports of ADE in macaques given specific antibody administration before SARS-CoV-1 experimental infection (22) and ADE effects with other coronaviruses (23, 24). There is also the concern that antibody administration to individuals with significant viral loads may lead to the formation of antigen-antibody immune complexes, which may contribute to proinflammatory immune responses (25, 26). Although the specific signs and symptoms of ADE in humans with coronavirus infection are unknown, such an effect would presumably be associated with clinical deterioration and/or worse outcomes following convalescent plasma administration. The absence of a toxicity signature with the use of convalescent plasma in individuals with COVID-19 implies that this phenomenon may be clinically inconsequential. COVID-19 is known to elicit high neutralizing antibody titers in individuals who have recently recovered from infection, and 3 case series of convalescent plasma administration also describe no deleterious ADE effects after infusion (27–29). The absence of untoward antibody-related effects after convalescent plasma administration could be due to the preferential binding of the neutralizing antibody to the virus rather than to immune cells or tissues that would be needed to enhance the proinflammatory immune responses responsible for ADE (30). Despite the absence of an apparent toxic effect attributable to specific antibody administration thus far, we caution continued vigilance as the use of antibody-based therapies and the number of treated individuals expands, particularly because specific high-risk groups may emerge that were not discernable in this initial cohort.

Transfusion reactions and coagulation derangements. Another theoretical risk for convalescent plasma use in COVID-19 is the possibility that it could exacerbate the type of coagulation derangements associated with advanced COVID-19 (31). Absence of clinical outcomes related to severe thrombotic events within the 4-hour SAE reports suggests that administration of 1–2 units of convalescent plasma does not acutely exacerbate potentially underlying disordered coagulation among critically ill patients with COVID-19.

Limitations. A key limitation of our observations includes the lack of detailed training of study personnel and monitoring in a highly diverse group of sites ranging from small community hospitals in rural areas to urban public hospitals to full-service academic medical centers. Given the speed at which the EAP was implemented and considering the stress on clinical staff at participating sites during this on-going pandemic, the web-based case reporting forms were designed to optimize convenience. Additionally, although the patient inclusion criteria were specific to hospitalized patients, these criteria were exceptionally broad. While these elements of the EAP may be suboptimal, they are perhaps understandable in a crisis of the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The efficacy of convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19 has not yet been determined, and this report, focused on safety signals, should not be misconstrued as evidence of effectiveness. To test the efficacy of this therapy, future analyses of EAP data will include exposure control cohorts of patients who did not receive COVID-19 convalescent plasma. However, randomized controlled trials — some of which are currently in progress — will ultimately be necessary to evaluate the potential efficacy of convalescent plasma treatment along the continuum of disease severity (http://ccpp19.org). Importantly, evolving data from the EAP will continue to have a high degree of use in understanding the real-world safety of COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

Conclusion. In summary, the experience of the first 5000 patients with COVID-19 transfused with convalescent plasma provides no signal of toxicity beyond what is expected from plasma use in severely ill patients. Additionally, given the deadly nature of COVID-19 and the large population of critically ill patients with multiple comorbidities included in these analyses, the mortality rate does not appear excessive. We also note that the data were reviewed by an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board and have been deposited with the FDA and at no time was there consideration of stopping this therapy. Given the accelerating deployment of this therapy, these emerging data provide early safety indicators of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment and suggest that research should shift focus toward determining the efficacy of convalescent plasma.