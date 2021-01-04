Guanosine triphosphate links MYC-dependent metabolic and ribosome programs in small-cell lung cancer

Distinct metabolomic subsets of human primary SCLC tumors. Through a collaboration between China and the United States, we obtained clinical specimens from 47 treatment-naive SCLCs collected during lobectomy or pneumonectomy and subjected to protein and metabolite extraction. Based on an assessment of protein expression by immunoblotting, we classified 8 tumors (17%) as ASCL1lo/MYChi (Figure 1, A and B). This is lower than the 40% of ASCL1lo/MYChi SCLC cell lines (21 of 53) in the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE) (31) but similar to a data set of resected primary human SCLCs (35). Four tumors were excluded from metabolomics because of inadequate metabolite content (none from the ASCL1lo/MYChi group). The remaining 43 were sectioned for metabolomics. An unsupervised analysis revealed near-perfect clustering of all fragments from each tumor (Supplemental Figure 1; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139929DS1) and good clustering of ASCL1lo/MYChi tumors (Figure 1C). Three tumors expressing both ASCL1 and MYC were indistinguishable from ASCL1hi/MYClo tumors. The tumors aggregated into 2 metabolic families, with all but one of the ASCL1lo/MYChi tumors forming 1 group (Supplemental Figure 1), similar to metabolomic families in SCLC cell lines (31). The ASCL1lo/MYChi family is characterized by abundant purines, including GMP, inosine 5′-monophosphate (IMP), and AMP (see top left of heat map in Supplemental Figure 1), all of which were also elevated in the single ASCL1lo/MYChi tumor that did not cluster with the others. Although abundant purines were not unique to this family, every purine nucleotide monophosphate we detected (GMP, AMP, dAMP, and IMP) scored as discriminating between tumors with high and low MYC (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article). These tumors had similar Ki67 contents (Figure 1F), indicating that purine abundance was not simply related to enhanced proliferation. Not all metabolites accumulated in MYChi tumors; the pyrimidines uridine and CMP were depleted, as were metabolites related to methylation, including choline, glycine, and dimethylglycine (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Distinct metabolomic subsets of primary human SCLC. (A and B) Protein abundance of ASCL1 and MYC in tumors from treatment-naive SCLC patients. Tumors labeled gray in B were excluded from further study owing to inadequate metabolite content. (C) Principal component analysis of metabolomics in tumors from A. Individual data points are displayed for 3 fragments from each tumor. (D) Metabolites discriminating between MYChi and MYClo tumors. These metabolites have variable importance in the projection (VIP) scores over 1.0, indicating statistically significant differences between the groups. The bar indicates whether each metabolite is more (red) or less abundant (green) in each group. (E) Relative abundance of purines in MYChi and MYClo tumors. Individual data points are shown with mean and SD for 3 fragments from each tumor. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (F) Ki67 values from 33 tumors. Individual data points are shown with mean and SD. Statistical significance was assessed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test (E). Metabolomics was performed once. All other experiments were repeated twice or more.

As expected from the known relationship between MYC and nucleotides (10, 11), genes related to purine metabolism were highly correlated with MYC in pan-cancer tumor and cell line databases, and Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) identified REACTOME_Purine Metabolism as highly correlated with MYC (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The KEGG_Ribosome gene set was also correlated, as expected given MYC’s role in ribosome biogenesis (16, 21).

Enhanced purine biosynthesis in chemoresistant SCLC. Treatment-naive MYChi SCLC cells and tumors are sensitive to IMPDH inhibitors (31). However, the nearly inevitable relapse after chemotherapy-induced remission in SCLC emphasizes the need for new ways to treat chemoresistant tumors. MYC activation is a common component of therapy resistance in melanoma (36), and SCLC lines derived from relapsed patients are enriched for MYC amplification (32–34). Consistent with these studies, SCLC lines derived from relapsed SCLC patients were resistant to multiple chemotherapeutics (Supplemental Figure 2C), expressed higher MYC (Supplemental Figure 2D), and more frequently had amplification of MYC family genes, especially MYC itself (Supplemental Figure 2E). Most ASCL1lo/MYChi cell lines were derived from relapsed tumors, although some treatment-naive cell lines also belong to this group (Supplemental Figure 2F). Whole transcriptome analysis revealed enrichment of purine gene sets and specifically IMPDH1 and IMPDH2 in cells derived from relapsed versus treatment-naive SCLC (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2G). Gene sets related to Pol I and protein synthesis, other processes under MYC control, were also enriched (Supplemental Figure 2G). Consistent with the gene expression data, purine abundance was elevated in cells from relapsed SCLC (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Enhanced purine biosynthesis in chemoresistant SCLC. (A) Enrichment scores reporting transcript abundance between 20 cell lines from relapsed patients and 34 cell lines from treatment-naive patients. Dashed lines demarcate P = 0.05. (B) Relative abundance of GMP, AMP, IMP, and XMP in 22 of the cell lines from A. Individual data points are shown with mean and SD for 3 cultures of each line. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (C) IMPDH2, GMPS, and MYC abundance from single- cell RNA sequencing of SC68 PDX tumors and their chemoresistant counterpart SC68-CR. (D) Immunoblot analysis of ASCL1, MYC, IMPDH1, IMPDH2, GMPS, and ADSL in 3 pairs of treatment-naive and chemoresistant SCLC cell lines. CR, cisplatin resistant; ECR, etoposide and cisplatin resistant. (E) MYC, IMPDH1, and IMPDH2 expression in DMS53-CR and H1048-ECR cells with CRISPR/Cas9-mediated MYC KO or transfected with nontargeting (NT) guide RNA. (F) Relative GMP, AMP, GTP, and ATP abundance in 2 cell line pairs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (G and H) Fractional labeling of GMP and AMP in pairs of treatment-naive and chemoresistant cells cultured in medium containing [amide-15N]glutamine (G) or [U-13C]glucose (H) for 1, 3, and 6 hours. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (I) Relative abundance of GTP m + 3 and GTP m + 5 isotopologues in pairs of treatment-naive and chemoresistant cells cultured in medium containing [amide-15N]glutamine or [U-13C]glucose for 1, 3, and 6 hours. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Data are shown as mean and SD (F–I). Statistical significance was assessed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and C), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (F–I). Metabolomics in B was performed once. All other experiments were repeated twice or more.

We next examined single-cell RNA-Seq data from SC68, a circulating tumor cell–derived xenograft (CDX) from a patient with treatment-naive SCLC. Cisplatin treatment led to regression followed by regrowth of chemoresistant tumors (SC68-CR) in mice after 6 weeks (37). Single-cell sequencing revealed elevated expression of MYC, IMPDH2, and the GTP synthesis gene GMPS in SC68-CR (Figure 2C). We also assessed treatment-naive and relapsed xenografts (MGH1514 and MGH1518) generated from the same patients before treatment and after relapse from etoposide and platinum chemotherapy (38). Expression of IMPDH1, IMPDH2, and MYC family members and purine and ribosome gene sets were enhanced in xenografts generated from relapsed tumors (Supplemental Figure 2H).

To test whether acquired chemoresistance is sufficient to alter nucleotide metabolism, we cultured 3 treatment-naive SCLC cell lines at the IC 20 for cisplatin alone or cisplatin and etoposide for 6 months. We used 2 human cell lines (DMS53 and H1048) and 1 cell line (3151T1) derived from Rb1fl/fl p53fl/fl SCLCs in genetically engineered mice (39). Compared to parental, treatment-naive cells, chemoresistant cells expressed increased MYC, IMPDH1, and IMPDH2, with other purine biosynthetic enzymes variably expressed (Figure 2D). Short-term cisplatin treatment in naive cells did not induce these changes (Supplemental Figure 2I). DMS53, an ASCL1hi/MYClo cell line, lost expression of ASCL1 upon acquiring chemotherapy resistance (Figure 2D). In DMS53-CR cells (cisplatin-resistant cells) and H1048-ECR cells (etoposide- and cisplatin-resistant cells), MYC depletion reduced IMPDH1 and IMPDH2 expression (Figure 2E). We note that DMS53 and H1048 did not require high MYC for tumorigenesis in the patient, but that MYC expression increased with chemoresistance in the cell lines. This may have allowed us to generate cells that maintained viability despite MYC depletion. Several purines, including GMP, GTP, AMP, and ATP were elevated in chemoresistant cells (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C).

To compare de novo purine synthesis between chemoresistant and treatment-naive SCLC cells, we cultured DMS53 and H1048 cell line pairs with [amide-15N]glutamine or [U-13C]glucose and followed time-dependent purine labeling (pathways in Supplemental Figure 3, D and F). GMP m + 3 and AMP m + 2 were the dominant labeled forms after incubation with [amide-15N]glutamine (Supplemental Figure 3E), and GMP m + 5 and AMP m + 5 were the dominant labeled forms after incubation with [U-13C]glucose (Supplemental Figure 3G). Chemoresistant cells displayed enhanced labeling, particularly in GTP (Figure 2, G–I).

IMPDH dependence is a generalizable metabolic liability in MYC-driven tumors. We next compared IC 50 values for the IMPDH inhibitor mycophenolic acid (MPA) between treatment-naive and chemoresistant cells. Cells cultured chronically in low-dose cisplatin acquired resistance to this drug, but developed enhanced sensitivity to MPA compared with treatment-naive parental cells and with a panel of genetically diverse ASCL1hi cell lines (Figure 3A). Other drugs broadly affecting nucleotide synthesis, including methotrexate and 6-mercaptopurine, were also more effective in chemoresistant than treatment-naive cells, but the pyrimidine synthesis inhibitor vidofludimus was not selectively toxic (Supplemental Figure 4A). To examine sensitivities in vivo, parental and chemoresistant cell lines were injected into NSG mice, then treated with vehicle, cisplatin, or the IMPDH inhibitor mizoribine when tumors were palpable. Tumors from parental DMS53 cells were sensitive to cisplatin and resistant to mizoribine (Figure 3B), but the cisplatin-resistant line DMS53-CR displayed the opposite pattern, acquiring sensitivity to mizoribine (Figure 3B). Similar mizoribine-sensitizing effects were observed in H1048 and H69 cells, although H1048 parental tumors, which expressed MYC, were also modestly sensitive in the treatment-naive state (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 3 IMPDH dependence is a generalizable metabolic liability in MYC-driven tumors. (A) Upper left, MPA IC 50 in 8 ASCL1hi and 6 ASCL1lo cell lines. Others, IC 50 of MPA and cisplatin in treatment-naive and chemoresistant pairs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (B) Xenograft growth, displaying mean and SD for tumor volume (n = 5 mice per group). Arrows indicate start of treatment. ****P < 0.0001. (C) Treatment-naive H1436 xenograft growth. Four cycles of cisplatin (5 mg/kg/w) and etoposide (10 mg/kg/w, EC), or mizoribine (100 mg/kg/d) were administered, starting at the arrow. Individual volumes are displayed. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (D and E) H1436 tumors pretreated with cisplatin and etoposide in C, then implanted into new mice. The arrow indicates start of treatment. Individual volumes are displayed. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (F) mRNA abundance in parental (P) and chemoresistant (CR) H1436 tumors. Individual data points are shown with mean and SD for 3 replicates of 4 tumors from each group. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (G) Survival analysis of LAP-MYC mice treated with saline or mizoribine (n = 12 per group). Dosing began on day 26 after birth (arrow). ****P < 0.0001. (H) Abdominal circumference of LAP-MYC mice treated with saline or mizoribine. Measurements were taken on day 42. ***P < 0.001. (I) Livers of LAP-MYC mice treated with saline or mizoribine. Dissections were performed on day 42. Statistical significance was assessed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, F, and H), 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons (B–E), log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (G). In panels C–E, individual tumors are displayed to demonstrate variability, but statistical comparisons were made with the average and standard error among the groups. Mizoribine treatment of LAP-MYC mice was performed once. All other experiments were repeated twice or more.

To assess the emergence of IMPDH dependence during chemoresistance acquired in vivo, we generated xenografts from ASCL1hi/MYClo H1436 cells derived from a treatment-naive SCLC patient. Treating these xenografts with cisplatin and etoposide resulted in an initial period of growth suppression followed by accelerated growth during the fourth cycle of therapy (Figure 3C). Implanting these posttherapy xenografts into new mice verified that they had acquired cisplatin resistance (Figure 3D). Treatment-naive H1436 xenografts were mizoribine resistant (Figure 3C), but 4/5 of tumors reimplanted after chemotherapy were mizoribine sensitive (Figure 3E). The cisplatin-resistant tumors also expressed higher levels of MYC, IMPDH2, and GMPS (Figure 3F).

To assess IMPDH dependence in MYC-driven tumors beyond SCLC, we used the inducible LAP-MYC transgenic hepatoblastoma model (40). Hepatic MYC expression was induced after birth, resulting in about 5% of the liver being occupied by malignant tissue at day 26, when i.p. mizoribine treatment was initiated at 100 mg/kg every other day. Mizoribine nearly tripled survival in this model, mitigating abdominal distension and tumor burden (Figure 3, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 4D).

Upregulated de novo GTP biosynthesis by IMPDH promotes Pol I activity in chemoresistant SCLC cells. In addition to its roles in signaling and nucleic acid synthesis, GTP participates in unexpected processes, including nucleolar hypertrophy (41). To broadly assess GTP’s roles in cancer, we used the TCGA pan-cancer gene expression data set (42) to identify gene sets whose expression correlates with GTP biosynthetic genes. Surprisingly, IMPDH2 was most highly correlated with the ribosome gene set, not the purine metabolism gene set, and this relationship was apparent in nearly every type of cancer (Figure 4A). As expected, MYC also correlated with the ribosome gene set, but this gene set correlated even more strongly with IMPDH2 than with MYC (Supplemental Figure 5A). The DepMap genetic dependency RNAi databases also identified RRN3, which encodes TIF-IA, a component of the Pol I complex required for initiation of rRNA synthesis, as one of the top-scoring codependencies with IMPDH2 (Supplemental Figure 5B). These associations indicate a functional tethering of GTP synthesis to Pol I and ribosome biogenesis.

Figure 4 Enhanced de novo GTP synthesis promotes Pol I activity in chemoresistant SCLC cells. (A) Gene sets associated with IMPDH2 mRNA across human cancers in the TCGA database. All KEGG gene sets were included in the analysis. (B) Median OP-Puro signal in DMS53 treatment-naive and chemoresistant cells treated with vehicle or 1 μM MPA, with or without 20 μM guanosine for 12 hours. ***P < 0.001. (C) ATP, GTP, CTP, and UTP levels in DMS53-CR treated with vehicle or 5 μM MPA, with or without 10 μM guanosine for 8 hours. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (D) Ribosome abundance in DMS53-CR treated with vehicle, 1 μM MPA, with or without 20 μM guanosine for 48 hours. (E) Abundance of Pol I, II, or III transcripts in DMS53-CR cells treated with vehicle or 5 μM MPA with or without 20 μM guanosine for 8 hours. ***P < 0.001. (F) Abundance of pre-rRNA and median OP-Puro signal in H82 treated with vehicle or 1 μM MPA, with or without 10 μM guanosine. ****P < 0.0001. (G and H) Abundance of GTP and pre-rRNA in DMS53-CR treated with vehicle or 5 μM MPA, with or without 1–5 μM cycloheximide for 6 hours. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. Data are shown as mean and SD (B, C, and F–H), mean and SEM (E). Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B, C, and E–H). All experiments were repeated twice or more.

To examine this relationship in the context of chemoresistance, we used O-propargyl-puromycin (OP-Puro) to quantify protein synthesis (43). Mean OP-Puro signal was doubled in chemoresistant DMS53-CR cells relative to the treatment-naive parental DMS53 cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5C). MPA reduced the OP-Puro signal to a level equivalent to parental cells, and the signal was restored by supplementing the cells with guanosine, which was converted to GTP via IMPDH-independent nucleotide salvage (Figure 4B). In contrast, MPA had no effect on OP-Puro signal in DMS53 cells (Supplemental Figure 5D). In both DMS53 and DMS53-CR cells, MPA depleted GTP without reducing other nucleotide triphosphates (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). MPA also depleted 80S ribosome monomers and polysomes in DMS53-CR cells, and guanosine reversed this depletion (Figure 4D). MPA had little effect on DMS53 cells, which had a low ribosome content (Supplemental Figure 5G). We observed similar effects in H82 cells, an ASCL1lo/MYChi cell line derived from a relapsed SCLC patient, with ribosome depletion becoming apparent after 24 hours of MPA treatment (Supplemental Figure 5, H and I).

Transcription of rDNA into pre-rRNA by Pol I is the rate-limiting step of ribosome biogenesis (44). MPA acutely suppresses the abundance of pre-rRNA, but not Pol II or Pol III transcripts, in ASCL1lo/MYChi SCLC cells (31). This also occurred in DMS53-CR cells with acquired chemoresistance, and the defect was reversed by guanosine (Figure 4E). Suppression of pre-rRNA abundance was evident within 6 hours of MPA treatment, well in advance of any effect on OP-Puro (Figure 4F), as expected if GTP depletion exerted effects on Pol I distinct from and preceding its effects on translation. To test whether loss of pre-rRNA was specific to GTP or a general response to nucleotide depletion, we treated DMS53-CR cells with the GART inhibitor lometrexol (LMT), which depletes both ATP and GTP. LMT suppressed pre-rRNA abundance as expected, and supplying LMT-treated cells with guanosine rescued pre-rRNA levels despite persistent ATP depletion; adding adenosine rescued both GTP and ATP through salvage, and this reversed pre-rRNA depletion (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We also tested the pyrimidine synthesis inhibitor vidofludimus. As expected, this drug depleted UTP and CTP, but had no effect on GTP or pre-rRNA abundance (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Thus, under these conditions, Pol I was more sensitive to depletion of GTP than other nucleotide triphosphates.

We next sought to raise GTP levels during IMPDH inhibition to test whether this would affect Pol I function. Protein synthesis hydrolyzes GTP for aminoacyl-tRNA loading, ribosome translocation, and termination. Cycloheximide inhibits translation elongation and suppresses GTP hydrolysis (45). Treating DMS53-CR cells with cycloheximide resulted in a dose-dependent increase in GTP and pre-rRNA abundance, with the highest dose completely reversing the effect of MPA on pre-rRNA levels (Figure 4, G and H). Cycloheximide had no impact on pre-rRNA levels in DMS53-CR cells unless GTP levels were depleted by MPA (Figure 4H).

Pol I localization to the ribosomal DNA is sensitive to GTP abundance. Transcription of pre-rRNA requires assembly of the Pol I complex on the promoters of rDNA genes. To assess assembly of these complexes, we used ChIP and immunofluorescence to examine localization of RPA1, the largest Pol I subunit, to rDNA. In DMS53 cells, immunofluorescence revealed small nuclear puncta reflecting RPA1 localization to rDNA, but these puncta were much more prominent in DMS53-CR cells (Supplemental Figure 7C), consistent with the nucleolar prominence of cells derived from the variant SCLC subset (32). MPA had little effect on RPA1 localization in DMS53 cells, but markedly reduced the enhanced localization in DMS53-CR cells (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Fluorescence intensity was fully restored by cotreatment with guanosine (Figure 5, A and B). Although cycloheximide had no effect on RPA1 localization by itself, it reversed the effect of MPA to a similar extent as guanosine (Figure 5, A and B). None of these treatments affected localization of RPB1, a subunit of Pol II (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 7C). RPA1 and RPB1 abundance was unaffected by MPA or guanosine (Supplemental Figure 7B). A ChIP-Seq analysis of RPA1 in human mammary epithelial cells (46) showed abundant binding to the rDNA promoter and the 18S, 5.8S, and 28S coding regions (Supplemental Figure 7A). We therefore performed a comprehensive qPCR analysis in SCLC cells incorporating primer pairs to amplify all these regions. ChIP revealed much higher Pol I occupancy by RPA1 in DMS53-CR cells compared with treatment-naive DMS53 cells, but occupancy was essentially eliminated with MPA and rescued with guanosine (Figure 5, C–F). Pre-rRNA abundance was reduced by MPA in both DMS53 and DMS53-CR cells, although the effect was larger in DMS53-CR cells (Supplemental Figure 7E); in DMS53 cells, reduced pre-rRNA abundance in absence of marked changes in RPA1 localization may reflect GTP’s role as a Pol I substrate. H82 cells responded to MPA similarly to DMS53-CR cells, with reduced Pol I occupancy on rDNA reversed by either cycloheximide or guanosine, and no effect on Pol II localization (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G).

Figure 5 Pol I localization to the ribosomal DNA is sensitive to GTP abundance. (A) Localization of RPA1 and RPB1 in DMS53-CR cells treated with vehicle or MPA, with or without guanosine or cycloheximide for 8 hours. Nuclei are stained with DAPI (blue). Original magnification, 63×. (B) Nuclear RPA1 immunofluorescence signals for cells in A. 50–100 cells were quantified in each group. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (C–F) qPCR for the rDNA promoter and 18S, 5.8S, and 28S coding regions after ChIP with an anti-RPA1 antibody or IgG control. DMS53-CR cells were treated with MPA or vehicle, with or without guanosine for 12 hours. DMS53, the treatment-naive parental cell line of DMS53-CR, is included as a reference. Two independent primer pairs (P1, P2) were designed for each region. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Data are shown as mean and SD (B–F). Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B–F). All experiments were repeated twice or more.

To test whether MYC is sufficient to induce these effects, we used ASCL1hi/MYClo H1436 cells expressing an empty vector or a doxycycline-inducible MYC. As expected, MYC increased ribosome abundance (Supplemental Figure 7I). It also generated large, intense RPA1 foci on immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 7H), but MPA reduced intensity to the level of parental cells (Supplemental Figure 7, H and J). MPA reduced pre-rRNA levels in both cell lines, but the effect was more prominent in cells overexpressing MYC (Supplemental Figure 7K). Therefore, in cells with elevated MYC, GTP synthesis supported robust ribosome biogenesis in part by enabling Pol I localization to rDNA.

MYC regulates Pol I through a mechanism involving GTP synthesis, GPN1, and GPN3. Although GTP is a substrate for Pol I, its specific effect on Pol I localization prompted us to consider the involvement of GTP-binding proteins in this process. BioPlex 2.0 (47) predicted an interaction between RPA1 and GPN3 (Supplemental Figure 8A). This was interesting because GPN3, through a physical association with the related protein GPN1, associates with the Pol II complex and in some cells promotes assembly of functional Pol II in the nucleus (48–51). GPN1 and GPN3 belong to a family of GTPases with conserved GPN (glycine, proline, asparagine) and guanine nucleotide–binding domains (48, 52). By probing the pan-cancer TCGA database, we found that GPN1 is among the transcripts most positively correlated with GPN3 (Supplemental Figure 8B) and that both GPN1 and GPN3 are highly correlated with ribosome gene sets (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 GTP abundance regulates Pol I function in Mychi cells in part through GPN1 and GPN3. (A) Gene sets correlated with GPN3 or GPN1 mRNA from 9,879 tumors in the pan-cancer TCGA database. Gene set enrichment analysis was performed on the top 2% of genes positively correlated with GPN3 or GPN1. (B) mRNA abundance of Myc, Gpn1, and Gpn3 in SCLCs obtained from genetically engineered mouse models with mutant Trp53, Rb1, and Rbl2 (RPR2) and tumors with mutant Trp53 and Rb1 plus transgenic MycT58A (RPM). *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001. (C) GPN1 and GPN3 mRNA abundance in DMS53 and DMS53-CR. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (D) Abundance of GPN1 and GPN3 in DMS53 and DMS53-CR. (E) Abundance of MYC, IMPDH2, GPN1, and GPN3 in H1436 cells expressing dox-inducible empty vector (EV) or MYC treated with doxycycline at the indicated doses for 6 days. (F) OP-Puro signal in pooled H82 cells expressing an EV or with CRISPR/Cas9-mediated knockout of GPN3 or GPN1. **P < 0.01. (G) Proliferation of H82 pools shown in F. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (H) Immunoprecipitation with anti-Myc-tag or mouse IgG followed by Western blot for GPN1 or Myc in H82 cells with CRISPR/Cas9-mediated GPN3 knockout and reexpression of wild-type GPN3. (I) GTP pulldown for wild-type or mutant isoforms of GPN3-Myc or GPN1-Myc. GTP was used to compete for binding of GPN1/3 to GTP-agarose beads. (J) GTP pulldown for GPN3, GPN1, RAS, or RRN3 using H82 lysates with increasing concentrations of GTP to compete for binding to GTP-agarose beads. Data are shown as mean and SD (B, C, F, and G). Statistical significance was assessed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and C), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (F and G). All experiments were repeated twice or more.

We next explored the relationship between GPN1/GPN3 and MYC. In autochthonous SCLC GEMMs, tumors with transgenic Myc had high expression of Gpn1 and Gpn3 (Figure 6B). ChIP-Seq data from the MYChi human SCLC cell line H2171 (53) and from mouse SCLCs in GEMMs with transgenic Myc revealed MYC binding in GPN1 and GPN3 promoters (Supplemental Figure 8C). Chemoresistant patient-derived xenografts (PDXs) with high MYC had elevated GPN1 and GPN3 mRNA relative to patient-matched, treatment-naive tumors with lower MYC (Supplemental Figure 2H). GPN1 and GPN3 were expressed at elevated levels in DMS53-CR cells and H1436-CR tumors relative to treatment-naive parental lines (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). Doxycycline-induced MYC expression in H1436 cells led to a dose-dependent increase GPN1, GPN3, and IMPDH2, indicating that MYC was sufficient to drive expression of GPN1 and GPN3 (Figure 6E). We also generated H1436 cells that constitutively overexpress MYC, N-MYC, or L-MYC, and found that all 3 increased the expression of GPN1, GPN3, and IMPDH2 (Supplemental Figure 8F). We note that PDXs derived from treatment-naive and relapsed SCLC (38) more prominently overexpressed MYC than either MYCN or MYCL in the relapsed state, emphasizing the importance of MYC in this context (Supplemental Figure 8G).

To examine the requirement for GPN1 and GPN3 in SCLC cells, CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing was used to create H82 cells (ASCL1lo/Mychi) null for each protein. Loss of either protein reduced protein synthesis and cell proliferation (Figure 6, F and G). Sequence alignment with other GTPases identified a highly conserved lysine in the GTP binding domain and glutamine in the GTP hydrolysis domain in GPN1 and GPN3 (Supplemental Figure 9A). Mutating this glutamine in the yeast GPN1 homolog Npa3 creates a constitutively GTP-bound mutant (50). After mutating these 2 residues in both GPN1 and GPN3, we generated an allelic series of MYC-tagged mutants in H82 cells (GTP-binding mutants: GPN1 K190E and GPN3 K175E; GTP hydrolysis mutants: GPN1 Q126L and GPN3 Q110L) for further analysis.

As expected, IP of GPN3-Myc pulled down GPN1 (Figure 6H). Both GPN1 and GPN3 bound to GTP agarose, and this interaction could be outcompeted with excess GTP (Figure 6I). To assess the affinity of GPN1 and GPN3 for GTP relative to more familiar GTPases, we performed a competition assay by using increasing concentrations of GTP to disrupt binding to GTP-agarose. For both GPN1 and GPN3, low concentrations of GTP (under 10 μM) disrupted binding to GTP-agarose, whereas much higher concentrations were required to disrupt RAS binding (Figure 6J). The GTP-binding mutations GPN1 K190E and GPN3 K175E abolished binding to GTP-agarose, but the GTP hydrolysis mutants GPN1 Q126L and GPN3 Q110L displayed persistent and somewhat enhanced binding (Figure 6I).

IP revealed binding of GPN1 and GPN3 to RPA1, and mutating the GTP binding domain inhibited these interactions (Figure 7, A and B). GPN3 deficiency markedly reduced both the intensity of RPA1 nuclear puncta and rDNA occupancy in DMS53-CR cells (Figure 7, C–F). Wild-type but not K175E-mutant GPN3 rescued these activities, indicating that GPN3’s GTP-binding activity is required for maximal Pol I localization in these cells (Figure 7, C–F). Importantly, residual Pol I localization did not require GPN3, but GPN3 was required for the prominent nucleolar fluorescence and high levels of rDNA occupancy typical of the MYChi state.

Figure 7 GTP abundance regulates Pol I function in Mychi cells in part through GPN1 and GPN3. (A and B) Immunoprecipitation with anti-RPA1 or rabbit IgG followed by Western blot for RPA1, GPN3-Myc, or GPN1-Myc in H82 cells with CRISPR/Cas9-mediated knockout of GPN3 or GPN1 followed by reexpression of wild-type or mutant GPN3 or GPN1. (C) Abundance of native GPN3 and Myc-tagged GPN3 in DMS53-CR cells with CRISPR/Cas9-mediated GPN3 knockout and reexpression of empty vector (EV), wild-type, or mutant GPN3. KO, cells functionally null for GPN3; NT, nontargeting guide RNA. (D and E) Nuclear RPA1 immunofluorescence and sample images of cells from C. ****P < 0.0001. Original magnification, 63×. (F) qPCR for rDNA promoter and IGS sequences after ChIP with anti-RPA1 antibody or IgG control in cells from C. Data are ChIP enrichment with anti-RPA1 relative to IgG control. Data are shown as mean and SD (F). Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (D and F). All experiments were repeated twice or more.

Finally, we explored the relationship between these GTPases and drug sensitivities. GPN3 bound to RPA1 in both treatment-naive and chemoresistant SCLC (Supplemental Figure 9B), and neither GPN3 loss nor reconstitution of GPN3-deficient cells with a GTP-binding mutant of GPN3 resensitized chemoresistant cells to platinum (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). However, mutants that could bind but not hydrolyze GTP (GPN1 Q126L and GPN3 Q110L) displayed marked enhancement of RPA1 binding compared with wild-type isoforms (Figure 7A). More importantly, GPN3 Q110L mitigated the effect of MPA on nucleolar Pol I fluorescence (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 9, E and F) and partially blocked MPA’s effect on pre-rRNA abundance and protein synthesis relative to wild-type GPN3 (Figure 8, B and C). Expressing either GPN1 Q126L or GPN3 Q110L also allowed these cells to partially resist MPA relative to cells expressing no or wild-type GPN1 and GPN3 (Figure 8, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 9, F and G). These data indicate that MPA’s effect on growth suppression in MYChi SCLC cells occurred at least partially through GTP-dependent Pol I assembly.