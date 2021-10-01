Functional Th1-oriented T follicular helper cells that infiltrate human breast cancer promote effective adaptive immunity

CXCR5+ TIL are primarily localized in human BC-associated TLS. CXCR5+ TIL, the targets of CXCL13 recruitment, were analyzed in a cohort of invasive ductal BC patients (n = 168; clinicopathological parameters in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139905DS1) scored for TIL and TLS (as in ref. 3). In line with previous studies, infiltrating lymphocytes increased in BC tissues, with higher TIL densities (TIL/mg of tissue) more frequently observed in HER2+ and TN BC (Supplemental Figure 1A) (3, 24). Examination of CXCR5+ TIL subpopulations revealed significantly lower frequencies of CD4+CXCR5+ TIL and higher frequencies of CD8+CXCR5+ TIL and CD19+CXCR5+ TIL-B compared with what was found in human tonsils (mean [μ] values in Figure 1A; gating strategies in Supplemental Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 1 CXCR5+ TIL are primarily localized in human BC-associated TLS. (A) Lymphocytes from fresh tissue homogenates (ref. 29) of human tonsils (n = 10) or BC (n = 168; luminal A [LumA; n = 82], luminal B [LumB; n = 36], HER2+ [n = 24], TN [n = 26]) were immunophenotyped (flow cytometry). The mean frequency (μ) of CXCR5+ cells within the CD4, CD8, and CD20 subpopulations is shown. Upper plots: CD3+CD4+CD45+ T cells; middle plots: CD3+CD8+CD45+ T cells; lower plots: CD19+CD45+ B cells. (B) TIL densities in human BC tumors (n = 168; number of TIL/mg of tumor; flow cytometry) for CXCR5+ Tfh TIL, CXCR5+ TIL-B, and CD8+CXCR5+ TIL correlated with one another (linear regression analysis). (C) TIL densities (CXCR5+Tfh TIL + CD8+CXCR5+ TIL + CXCR5+ TIL-B/mg of tumor; flow cytometry) were correlated with TIL aggregates or TLS scored on dual CD3/CD20 (brown/red) cIHC-stained FFPE tissue sections (as described in refs. 3, 39) from the same tumor (n = 79; linear regression analysis). (D) Upper panel: representative dual CD3/CD20 cIHC (TN BC 0989); lower panel: zoom images of 3 TLS areas: 1, inside a TLS showing the T cell zone and B cell follicle; 2 and 3, focused on areas outside the TLS. Upper panel: magnification ×3.5; lower panel magnification: ×35. (E) IF staining of a consecutive tissue section showing the 3 areas in D. Left panels: colocalization of CD20+CXCR5+ TIL-B (yellow) and CD4+CXCR5+ Tfh TIL (purple) or CD8+CXCR5+ TIL (purple) inside the TLS. Magnification × 60. Right panels: CXCR5– CD4+/CD8+ (blue) or CD20+ (green) TIL outside the TLS. The T:B border is the junction between the T cell zone and the B cell follicle. Upper right magnification ×100; lower right magnification ×150.

CD4+ TIL contain a mixture of functionally and phenotypically diverse subpopulations, with CD4+CXCR5+ T cells classically designated Tfh, now known to include both Tfh and T follicular regulatory (Tfr) cells. A summary of the CD4+ T cell subpopulation phenotypes used in this study is provided in Table 1. Infiltration by Tfh TIL, CD8+CXCR5+ TIL, and CXCR5+ TIL-B was highly correlated (Figure 1B) and independent of the BC subtype (Supplemental Figure 1C). The global CXCR5+ TIL densities in fresh tissues (determined by flow cytometry) were well correlated with TLS scored on dual CD3/CD20 chromogenic IHC–stained (cIHC-stained) tissues from the same patient (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 3). In contrast, TIL aggregates containing T cell TIL (CD4+and CD8+) and TIL-B (CD20+) (23) were not correlated with CXCR5+ TIL. These data suggest an important association exists between the coinfiltration of CXCR5+ TIL subpopulations and the formation and/or presence of a TLS.

Table 1 Phenotypes of CD4+ helper T cell subpopulations in human breast tumors and tonsils

TLS were next identified and analyzed on sequential tissue sections from TIL-positive BC (n = 7) using CD3/CD20 cIHC (Figure 1D) and CXCR5, CD4 or CD8, and CD20 immunofluorescent (IF) labeling (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). The majority of CD4+ TIL, CD8+ TIL, and TIL-B within a TLS were CXCR5+ (purple T cells, yellow B cells), while those outside (blue T cells, green B cells) were predominantly CXCR5–. This colocalization of CXCR5+ TIL within a TLS is shown for additional tumors (Supplemental Figure 1F) and validated by DAPI staining and pixel analysis (CD4/CD20 shown in Supplemental Figure 1G). Based on our previous and current data, the CXCR5+ TIL detected by flow cytometry are reasoned to be predominantly resident in BC-associated TLS. Colocalization of CD4+CXCR5+ T cells and CD20+CXCR5+ B cells was also seen in tonsils (Supplemental Figure 1H). In contrast with those in BC, tonsillar CD8+CXCR5+ T cells were at extremely low frequencies, although when present, they tended to be near other CXCR5+ cells. These data confirm that CXCR5+ TIL (Tfh TIL, CD8+ TIL, and TIL-B) are recruited to BC-associated TLS where they can interact with one another and additional TME cells in their efforts to generate antitumor immune responses.

Functional Tfh TIL infiltrate human BC with active immune responses. Our previous BC studies of CD4+ TIL identified CXCL13-producing TfhX13 TIL by their distinctive CXCR5–PD-1hiICOSint phenotype (Table 1; note: tonsillar TfhX13 are CXCR5+) (4, 14). The present study expanded our analyses by quantifying PD-1 and ICOS on distinct CXCR5 and CXCR5+ CD4+ TIL subpopulations (CD4+CD25+ T cells, which are predominantly Tregs, were excluded) (Figure 2A). These data confirm that TfhX13 TIL are PD-1hiICOSint and primarily CXCR5– (14), with a smaller population of CXCR5+ Tfh TIL, also PD-1hiICOSint, detected in some tumors. Both of these subpopulations were most frequently found in HER2+ or TN BC and linked with higher global TIL (Supplemental Figure 2A). The majority of CXCR5+ Tfh TIL were PD-1lo/intICOSlo, with their CXCR5– counterparts primarily PD-1loICOSlo Th TIL.

Figure 2 Functional Tfh TIL infiltrate tumors with active immune responses. (A) CD4+ TIL analyzed by flow cytometry for CD25, CXCR5, ICOS, and PD-1 surface expression. (B) Gene expression (qRT-PCR) in sorted CD4+CD25– TIL subpopulations (n = 18; 1-way ANOVA): Th TIL (CXCR5–PD-1lo/intICOSlo), TfhX13 TIL (CXCR5PD-1hiICOSint), and Tfh TIL (CXCR5+). (C) Representative confocal microscopy images showing CD4+ (blue), PD-1+ or CXCR5+ (red), and CD20+ (green) on consecutive sections of the tumors in Figure 1E (BC 0989) and S1F (BC 0906). A zoomed image inside the TLS B cell follicle (BC0989) or at the T:B border (BC 0906) is shown. Upper left panel magnification: ×60; upper right ×170; lower left ×45; lower right ×170. (D) Flow chart for the Tfh functional assay: 3 subpopulations of CD4+CD25– TIL (Th, Tfh and TfhX13 TIL) are sorted from BC homogenates and activated ex vivo with SEB in cocultures with human splenic B cells. Cells are harvested at day 3 for immunophenotyping and culture supernatants at day 7 for immunoglobulin and cytokine quantification. (E) Assay supernatants (n = 9 for Th TIL and Tfh TIL; n = 3 for TfhX13 TIL) analyzed for IgG (left panel) and IgA (right panel) produced in assay cocultures with Th, TfhX13, or Tfh TIL. (F) IgG production in cocultures with Tfh TIL are correlated with the frequency of functional Tfh TIL (PD-1hiICOSint; flow cytometry) determined ex vivo (i.e., at the time of sorting for the Tfh functional assay). Left panel: cytokines/chemokines in the assay supernatants containing Th, TfhX13, or Tfh TIL; the 3 subpopulations are subdivided into nonfunctional (n = 5) and functional Tfh TIL (n = 4; Student’s t test). Middle panel: gene-expression analysis (qRT-PCR) of sorted nonfunctional (PD-1lo/intICOSlo) and functional (PD-1hiICOSint) Tfh TIL (n = 4; Student’s t test). Right panel: intracytoplasmic CXCL13 staining (% positive cells) in the Th, TfhX13, or Tfh TIL subpopulations (flow cytometry; n = 8; 1-way ANOVA). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Comparative analysis of tonsils with TIL identified key differences in the 3 distinct CXCR5 subpopulations detected within the CD4+CD25– T cell compartment (Supplemental Figure 2B). Tonsils contained (a) CXCR5– non-Tfh cells (principally Th, hereafter referred to as such) with a PD-1loICOSlo phenotype, (b) CXCR5+ Tfh cells that express PD-1 and ICOS across a range from low to intermediate, and (c) CXCR5hi Tfh cells with a PD-1hiICOSint phenotype (hereafter Tfhhi) including TfhX13 cells (Table 1). Thus, based on PD-1 and ICOS expression levels, Tfh TIL were similar to CXCR5+ tonsillar Tfh cells, while TfhX13 TIL corresponded to tonsillar Tfhhi cells (14). Tfh TIL do not express substantial amounts of Bcl6, in contrast with tonsillar Tfh cells, although both were principally of a memory T cell phenotype (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). The latter suggests that Tfh TIL have previously been primed and differentiated, but does not affirm their tumor antigen specificity.

Th, Tfh, and TfhX13 TIL plus the 3 tonsillar subpopulations detailed above were sorted from CD4+CD25– cells for gene-expression analysis. Similarly to tonsillar Tfh cells, TfhX13 and Tfh TIL abundantly expressed CXCL13 and IL21 gene transcripts, with the highest levels detected in TN BC (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Interestingly, unlike tonsillar Tfh cells, TfhX13 TIL additionally expressed higher levels of the canonical IFNG (IFN-γ) gene, suggesting a Th1 orientation. TfhX13 TIL also expressed higher levels of the IL10 and MAF genes compared with Th TIL. IF labeling (consecutive sections of Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1F) confirmed the localization of CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ TIL principally in TLS, both in the T cell zone and the B cell follicle (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2D). These data identify 2 important TIL subpopulations whose presence is consistently associated with TLS-positive human BC: (a) conventional CXCR5+ Tfh TIL and (b) CXCR5–CXCL13–producing TfhX13 TIL, both characteristically expressing PD-1, ICOS, IL21, and CXCL13.

Th, Tfh, and TfhX13 TIL were tested for their ability to help human splenic B cells produce immunoglobulins using the ex vivo functional assay methodology depicted in Figure 2D. Fresh tissues from 9 BC specimens were preselected for high TIL densities (˃250 TIL/mg tissue) and the presence of Tfh TIL, which are specifically associated with TLS (4, 14). Tfh (9/9), TfhX13 (3/9), and Th (9/9) TIL were sorted directly ex vivo on the basis of PD-1 and ICOS expression (Figure 2A), with these subpopulations subsequently activated ex vivo in the Tfh functional assay (Supplemental Figure 2E). Remarkably, only Tfh TIL with a PD-1hiICOSint phenotype ex vivo (4/9) were proficient B cell helpers for IgG and IgA production ex vivo and thus are identified as functional Tfh TIL (Figure 2, E and F, and Table 1). Th (non-Tfh) TIL from 2 of 4 of the BC containing functional Tfh TIL also helped moderate amounts of IgA but not IgG production. TfhX13 TIL did not provide help despite the presence of functional Tfh TIL in 3 tumors in which TfhX13 TIL were present. Functional Tfh TIL were detected in the HER2+ (2/3) and TN (2/3), but not in luminal A (0/3), BC. Tfh from tonsils, used as a control, were the most efficient helper CD4+ T cell subpopulation for IgG and IgA production (Supplemental Figure 2B; note: like TfhX13 TIL, tonsillar Tfhhi are not functional).

Analysis of cytokines secreted in assay supernatants revealed that both Th and Tfh TIL, sorted from BC containing functional Tfh TIL, produced higher amounts of IFN-γ, IL-2, and LTα proteins than tumors containing nonfunctional Tfh TIL (Figure 2G). This contrasts with tonsils, in which Th cells were the principal IFN-γ, IL-2, and LTα producers (Supplemental Figure 2B). These data are reinforced by the significant increases in gene transcripts for CXCL13, IL21, and IFNG as well as the transcription factors BCL6 and MAF detected in functional Tfh TIL compared with their nonfunctional counterparts (Figure 2G). Additionally, a significant (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01) percentage of functional (but not nonfunctional) Tfh TIL were positive for CXCL13 protein, albeit at somewhat lower levels than TfhX13 TIL. Finally, IL-10 protein produced by Th and, to a lesser extent, Tfh (similar to tonsils) was again found only in BC with functional Tfh TIL, suggesting that Tregs specifically infiltrate or differentiate in the TME of these immunologically active tumors. Overall, these data suggest that when functional Tfh TIL are resident in an active TLS, their cellular interactions and secreted gene products help promote a Th1 microenvironment that generates antitumor immune responses.

The proportion of Tfr TIL in human BC is associated with TLS activities. Successful immune responses are produced when the balance favors effector and cytotoxic TIL over regulatory cells in quantity and activity within a local microenvironment. Tregs, known for maintaining normal tissue homeostasis and their ability to retract immune responses, frequently infiltrate solid tumors. Evidence is emerging that other specialized regulatory cells targeting specific immune subpopulations can also accumulate in tumors. Here, we investigated Tfr cells whose known function is to control Tfh help for GC-mediated humoral immunity (25).

Based on CD25 and CXCR5 positivity/negativity, we identified 4 distinct CD4+ TIL subpopulations: (a) Tfr cells (18% of CD4+CXCR5+ TIL), (b) Tregs (19% of CD4+CXCR5– TIL), (c) Tfh cells, and (d) the remaining Th cells (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 4). Foxp3 protein expression and FOXP3 gene demethylation, the latter required for its stable expression (26), were predominantly detected in Tfr TIL and Tregs isolated from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) or TIL (Figure 3B; CD25 and Foxp3 expression were notably different in tonsillar CD4+ T cells, Supplemental Figure 3A). Tfr and Treg TIL had similar expression patterns, significantly different from those of Th cells, that were characterized by high immunosuppressive (IL-35 in Tfr but not Treg and glycoprotein A repetitions predominant [GARP]), checkpoint (CD39, TIGIT and CTLA4), and transcription factor (IKZF2, IKZF4 and FOXP3) genes (Figure 3C). Some of these genes were specific to the TME in comparison with tonsillar CD4+ T cell subpopulations (Supplemental Figure 3B). CD4 and Foxp3 cIHC staining showed close contact between CD4+Foxp3+ and CD4+Foxp3– TIL, principally in the T cell zone and T:B border of TLS (Figure 3D). Interestingly, some CD4+Foxp3+ TIL also interact with CD4+Foxp3– TIL in the B cell follicle (zoom 1), while in the stroma, they were mostly scattered (zoom 2). Our data showing that the majority of CD4+ T cells in a TLS are CXCR5+ (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1) support the view that the CD4+Foxp3+ TIL here (Figure 3D) are Tfr cells and not Tregs.

Figure 3 The proportion of Tfr TIL in human BC is associated with TLS activity. (A) Four distinct CD4+ TIL subpopulations are identified based on CD25 and CXCR5 surface expression (flow cytometry): (a) Tfr (CD25+CXCR5+), (b) Tregs (CD25+CXCR5–), (c) Tfh (CD25–CXCR5+), and (d) the remaining Th (CD25CXCR5–). (B) Left: nuclear Foxp3 expression in CD4+ TIL was positive in 11% of CD25–CXCR5–, 9% of Tfh, 88% of Tregs, and 86% of Tfr (flow cytometry; n = 30). Right: FOXP3 gene demethylation in sorted TIL: CD4+CD25– (10%+), Treg (80%+) and Tfr (76%+) (n = 5). PBMC sorted from healthy donors: CD4+CD25 (4%+), Tregs (84%+) (n = 3). (C) Gene-expression analysis (qRT-PCR) of the sorted CD4+ TIL subpopulations in A (1-way ANOVA). (D) Left: representative dual CD4/Foxp3 (red/brown) cIHC-staining of human BC. Upper right: zoomed image inside a TLS; lower right: zoomed image just outside a TLS; both showing Tfh TIL (red membrane, blue nuclei) and Tfr/Treg TIL (red membrane, brown nuclei; location dependent for Tfr or Treg). The TLS shown is 600 μm wide. Magnification: ×40 (left panel); ×100 (right panels). (E) Sorted functional Tfr (PD-1int) and Tfr PD-1hi from tonsils activated in Tfh functional assay cocultures with tonsillar Tfh cells plus or minus an anti–TGF-β antibody (n = 9; 1-way ANOVA). Upper left: GARP+ cell frequencies among CD4+ cells (on assay day 3); upper right: IgG production (on assay day 7). Lower left: tonsillar Tfr subpopulations sorted on ICOS and PD-1 (flow cytometry); lower middle: GARP+ cell frequencies and lower right: CD25 and Foxp3 MFI for functional Tfrint and Tfrhi tonsillar cells (n = 7; Student’s t test). (F) Left: Tfr TIL subpopulations sorted on ICOS and PD-1 (flow cytometry); middle: GARP+ cell frequencies; right: CD25 and Foxp3 MFI for functional Tfrint and Tfrhi TIL subpopulations (n = 21; Student’s t test). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Analysis of expression of GARP, a TGF-β1–docking protein that is upregulated on activated Tregs (27), revealed a higher percentage of Tfr TIL were GARP+ compared with Treg TIL, with similar findings for Tfr from tonsils (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). GARP+ Tregs and Tfr TIL both expressed higher levels of CD25 and ICOS than their GARP– counterparts, signaling their activation in tumors. This contrasts with tonsils, in which higher CD25 and ICOS were detected on only a subset of potentially reactive cells in this tissue. Because insufficient numbers of Tfr were available from fresh BC tissues, their effect on Tfh functionality was tested using 2 Tfr phenotypes: Tfrint (PD-1intICOSint) and Tfrhi (PD-1hiICOSint) sorted from tonsils with enough CD4+Foxp3+GARP+ T cells (Figure 3E). Only tonsillar Tfrint, which are selectively Foxp3+ and GARP+, prohibited Tfh from helping B cells produce IgG and therefore are termed functional Tfrint. Low concentrations of TGF-β1 blocked Tfh-dependent B cell differentiation, while an anti–TGF-β antibody reduced functional Tfrint suppressive activity, confirming their regulatory nature and suggesting TGF-β dependence (similar to Tregs; Supplemental Figure 3E). To our knowledge, this is the first classification of functional tonsillar Tfr cells showing their CD4+CD25+CXCR5+Foxp3+GARP+PD-1intICOSint phenotype (Supplemental Table 5).

A comparison of functional Tfhint from tonsils with PD-1intICOShi Tfr TIL revealed that the latter also expressed higher levels of GARP, CD25, and Foxp3 compared with PD-1loICOSlo Tfr TIL (Figure 3F). Based on their CD4+CD25+CXCR5+Foxp3+GARP+ phenotype, we characterized the PD-1intICOShi subpopulation as functional Tfr TIL (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3C), with functional Tfr TIL and tonsillar Tfrint both the more active subpopulations in their respective tissues. Supporting this notion, functional Tfr TIL were more frequently detected in HER2+ and TN compared with luminal BC (Supplemental Figure 3F). Further, when functional Tfr TIL were present, they were correlated with functional Tfh TIL in all BC subtypes except luminal A (Supplemental Figure 3G). The Tfh TIL to Tfr TIL ratios in BC, which we reason to be associated with TLS, are similar to those recently shown for Tfh and Tfr in the T cell zones of human mesenteric lymph nodes (28).

The balance of functional Tfh to functional Tfr TIL governs humoral immune responses in human BC. The above data suggest that, as Tfh and Tfr TIL commingle in a TLS, the relative balance of effector to regulatory TIL dynamically determines the specific immune activities functioning in the TME. To test this hypothesis, the presence of functional Tfh TIL relative to characteristics of high TIL BC was evaluated. Immunoglobulin concentrations in supernatants from primary BC (n = 71; ref. 29) were significantly higher in HER2+ (IgG and IgM) and TN (IgG), the most frequent TIL-high BC subtypes (3), compared with normal breast tissue (Supplemental Figure 4A). Functional Tfh TIL densities were significantly correlated with IgG concentrations in TN, with a similar trend observed in HER2+ BC (Figure 4A; no correlation found for IgA or IgM, data not shown).

Figure 4 The balance of functional Tfh to functional Tfr TIL governs humoral immune responses in human BC. (A) Correlation between the density of functional Tfh TIL (no./mg tumor; flow cytometry) and IgG (μg/mg tumor in the fresh tissue supernatant; n = 71; LumA [n = 20], LumB [n = 19], HER2+ [n = 12], and TN [n = 20]). (B) Representative FFPE sections (TNBC 1068 shown) were cIHC stained for scoring. Left: dual CD3/CD20 (brown/red) for T cell zones and B cell follicles; middle: dual PD-1/Ki-67 (brown/red); consecutive sections; right: zoomed image of the B cell follicle. The TLS is 1000 μm wide. Magnification: ×35 (left panels); ×140 (right panel). (C) Correlation between the frequency of PD-1+ cells (functional Tfh TIL surrogate) and Ki-67+ cells (GC TIL-B surrogate) in TLS-associated B cell follicles stained and scored as in B. Each point shows the mean score for all TLS in a given tumor. (D) The ratio of functional Tfh to functional Tfr TIL (flow cytometry) correlated with supernatant Igs (A). Upper panels: IgG (μg)/mg tumor; lower panels: IgA (μg)/mg tumor (n = 71; LumA [n = 20], LumB [n = 19], HER2+ [n = 12], TN [n = 20]). (E) mIHC for CD20 (green), Ki-67 (orange), CD4 (blue), PD-1 (red), ICOS (yellow), and Foxp3 (cyan) on a representative FFPE section (2 TLS; TNBC); zoomed image of the T cell zone. Contact scores between functional Tfr TIL (CD4+Foxp3+ICOS+) and Tfh TIL (CD4+PD-1–) or functional Tfh TIL (CD4+PD-1+) or Tfr TIL (CD4+Foxp3+ICOS–) or TIL-B (CD20+) in the T cell zone. Magnification: ×80 (upper right); ×100 (upper left); ×200 (lower panels). (F) Using the same mIHC-stained sections as in E, the ratios between (left) total Tfh TIL (PD-1–+PD-1+) and total Tfr TIL (ICOS–+ICOS+) and (right) functional Tfh TIL and functional Tfr TIL are shown for the T cell zones of 5 GC+ and 3 GC– TLS (TNBC; Student’s t test). Statistical testing for all correlations used linear regression analysis. *P < 0.05.

The location of functional Tfh TIL within the TLS was examined in HER2+ and TN BC (including the 6 HER2+/TN tumors shown in Figure 2). TLS-associated B cell follicles were identified using dual CD3/CD20 cIHC with a consecutive tissue section dual PD-1/Ki-67 cIHC stained (Figure 4B). In the B cell follicle, PD-1+ cells were scored as a surrogate for functional Tfh TIL and Ki-67+ cells as a surrogate for GC TIL-B (together with their morphology; ref. 23). IF multiplex IHC (mIHC) confirmed the positioning of CD4+PD-1+ functional Tfh TIL with CD20+Ki-67+ TIL-B in GC-positive TLS together with their relative absence in those lacking a GC (Supplemental Figure 4B). A significant correlation was observed between the presence or absence of functional Tfh TIL (PD-1+) and GC TIL-B (Ki-67+) in 76 B cell follicles (TLS ± GC; HER2+/TN BC, n = 19) scored using cIHC (Figure 4C). Quantification of PD-1+CD4+ and CD20+Ki-67+ TIL on mIHC-stained BC (n = 11) validated the direct correlation between functional Tfh TIL and GC TIL-B (Supplemental Figure 4C). Further, these data confirmed the robust link between functional Tfh TIL and GC TIL-B previously detected by flow cytometry (14, 23) while establishing their colocalization site as GC-positive TLS-associated B cell follicles. This suggests that important interactions between TLS-resident functional Tfh TIL and GC TIL-B are required for Ig production.

The impact of Tfr TIL on active humoral immune responses was evaluated by correlating the functional Tfh/functional Tfr TIL ratio with IgG and IgA production across BC subtypes (n = 71). The functional Tfh/Tfr ratios were significantly correlated with humoral immunity using Ig concentrations as a barometer (Figure 4D) and were clearly superior to functional Tfh TIL alone (Figure 4A). Interestingly, these ratios were similar to those recently shown for Tfh and Tfr cells in the T cell zone of human mesenteric lymph nodes (28). In BC, our data suggest that as functional Tfh and Tfr TIL commingle in the TLS, their relative balance controls the magnitude of active humoral immune responses.

A CD4/CD20/PD-1/ICOS/Ki-67/Foxp3 mIHC panel was used to examine Tfh and Tfr TIL contacts in the TME (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4D). ICOS was included as an additional marker because its expression is significantly higher on functional Tfh and Tfr TIL compared with their nonfunctional counterparts (Supplemental Figure 4E). Further, comparing functional Tfh with functional Tfr revealed higher ICOS expression on the latter, suggesting that these subpopulations may compete for ICOS-L. Quantitative analysis of ICOS+ functional Tfr TIL, principally located in the T cell zone, that touch either Tfh, functional Tfh, TIL-B, or other Tfr TIL revealed that functional Tfr most frequently contact functional Tfh in TLS with a GC. In non-GC TLS, the opposite was true, with more functional Tfr touching PD-1– Tfh TIL in the T cell zone (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4F). Finally, the total Tfh/total Tfr TIL and functional Tfh/functional Tfr TIL ratios revealed a significantly higher ratio only for the latter in TLS with a GC compared with those without (Figure 4F). These data suggest that TIL entering the T cell zone are carefully monitored and selected for access to the B cell follicle where they are further controlled for their maturation and differentiation stage, again similar to observations reported in human mesenteric lymph nodes (28). These close interactions highlight the importance Tfr TIL play in controlling Tfh TIL–dependent TIL-B differentiation in the TLS.

The balance between functional Tfh and Tfr TIL mediates CD8+ immune responses in human BC. The production of Th1 cytokines by functional Tfh TIL in the assay supernatant suggests that their presence in active TLS can drive resident CXCR5+ effector T cells, including CD8+ TIL, to generate Th1-oriented responses. Closer examination of CD8+ TIL identified 3 subpopulations based on PD-1 and ICOS expression levels: PD-1loICOSlo, PD-1intICOSlo, and PD-1hiICOSint (Figure 5A). The majority were CD8+CXCR5 TIL with TLS-resident CD8+CXCR5+ TIL averaging 13% in PD-1lo, 17% in PD-1int, and 6% in PD-1hi subpopulations (Supplemental Table 6). Genes associated with CD8+ T cell functions (18, 30, 31) were comparatively analyzed in subpopulations sorted on PD-1 and ICOS (Figure 5B; note: TIL were too limited to sort individual subpopulations of CXCR5+ and CXCR5-). CD8+ PD-1lo and PD-1int TIL expressed higher levels of the TCF7, CD62L (SELL), and IL7R genes, which is characteristic of effector/memory T cells (31). In contrast, CD8+PD-1hi TIL expressed the highest levels of FASL (FAS ligand), GZMB (granzyme B), and IFNG, genes consistently associated with cytotoxic activity. The immune-checkpoint genes TIM3 (HAVCR2) and CTLA4 together with CD39 (ENTPD1) and CD103 (ITGAE), 2 genes whose coexpression characterizes tumor-reactive CD8+ TIL (30), were also highly expressed by the PD-1hi subpopulation. CXCL13-producing CD8+ TIL were primarily PD-1hi, but divided between CXCR5– and CXCR5+ (Figure 5C), and were principally detected in TN BC (data not shown). Interestingly, CD8+PD-1hi TIL were significantly correlated with functional Tfh TIL (Figure 5D) and TfhX13 TIL (Supplemental Figure 5A) in all BC subtypes except luminal A.

Figure 5 The balance between functional Tfh and Tfr TIL mediates CD8+ immune responses in human BC. (A) ICOS and PD-1 on CD8+CD25– TIL (flow cytometry). (B) Gene expression (qRT-PCR) in sorted subpopulations from A (n = 5; 1-way ANOVA). (C) Intracytoplasmic CXCL13 (% positive cells) in subpopulations from A (n = 8; 1-way ANOVA). (D) Correlation between the frequencies of functional Tfh (in total Tfh) and activated PD-1hiICOSint (in total CD8+CXCR5+ TIL) (n = 71; LumA [n = 20], LumB [n = 19], HER2+ [n = 12], TN [n = 20]). (E) Upper left: mIHC: CD4 (blue), CD8 (green), CD20 (yellow), Ki-67 (cyan), PD-1 (red), GZMB (red) in a TLS (representative BC); upper right: GC zoom, lower left, zoom 1: CD4+PD-1+ TIL (surrogate for functional Tfh TIL; pink) and CD8+PD-1+ TIL (surrogate for activated CD8+ TIL; yellow) in the T cell zone and lower right, zoom 2: CD8+GZMB+ TIL (green membrane/red cytoplasm), CD4CD8–CD20–GZMB+ TIL (red sub-membrane) and tumor cells (cyan nucleus). Magnification: upper left ×50; upper right ×125; lower left ×200; and lower right ×135. (F) mIHC: CD4 (blue), CD8 (green), PD-1 (red), and Foxp3 (cyan). Left: TLS T cell zone and B cell follicle (representative BC, TLS in Supplemental Figure 5D); right: zoomed image of TLS T:B border showing functional Tfh TIL (pink membrane), activated CD8+PD-1+ TIL (yellow membrane), and Foxp3+CD4+ Tfr TIL (cyan nucleus). Magnification: left ×80; right ×250. (G) mIHC: CD68 (green) and GZMB (red) in TLS-associated T cell zone; CD68+GZMB+ TIL (orange); CD68–GZMB+ TIL (red; considered CD8+). Magnification: ×100. (H) PD-1+ cells (functional Tfh TIL) and GZMB+ cell (CD8+ and CD68+ TIL) frequencies in TLS-associated T cell zones (n = 76 TLS; 20 tumors) correlated with CD3/CD20, PD-1/Ki-67, and GZMB cIHC scores (consecutive sections; each point = mean TLS/tumor; same tumors as in Figure 4C). (I) Ratio between functional Tfh and Tfr TIL correlated with the ratio between PD-1lo and PD-1int T cells (flow cytometry); upper panel: CD8+CXCR5– TIL, lower panel: CD8+CXCR5+ TIL (TN BC; n = 18). Statistical tests used linear regression analysis for all correlations. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Interactions between TIL subpopulations, characterized by mIHC (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5B), confirmed that in addition to activity in the GC (zoom GC), functional Tfh TIL (CD4+PD-1+) colocalize with CD8+ TIL (and occasionally with CD8+PD-1+ TIL) in the T cell zone (zoom 1; additional clusters are visible in Figure 5F). While CD4+PD-1+ Tfh TIL were relatively numerous, CD8+PD-1+ TIL were more sporadically distributed. CD8+GZMB+ TIL were also detected in TLS areas containing proliferating tumor cells (based on Ki-67+ plus morphology; Figure 5E, zoom 2) together with other GZMB+ TIL (predominantly CD68+; Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 5B). Interestingly, in a GC-negative TLS, many CD8+GZMB+ TIL were found in the adjacent tumor bed (Supplemental Figure 5C).

The T cell zones of individual TLS were scored for PD-1+ and GZMB+ TIL using cIHC-stained consecutive sections (as in Figure 4B), revealing a significant correlation between the prevalence of PD-1+ TIL (primarily functional Tfh TIL) and GZMB+ cells (CD8+ and CD68+ TIL) (Figure 5H). Further examination of TIL positioning in the TME detected numerous interactions between CD4+ and CD8+ TIL in TLS (Figure 5F) and further characterized the Tfh/Tfr phenotypes of CD4+ TIL. mIHC also confirmed that TIL in TLS were principally CXCR5+ (Supplemental Figure 5D), with multiple functional Tfh TIL in direct contact with CD8+ TIL (PD-1±). Further, in the T cell zone, some Tfr TIL were clearly interacting with functional Tfh and CD8+ TIL. Overall, these observations suggest that CD8+ TIL activation may be regulated in a Tfh-dependent manner.

CD8+PD-1hi TIL express the canonical Th1 gene IFNG, while CD8+PD-1lo/int TIL have expression patterns suggestive of effector memory cells (Figure 5B). To further explore this, we determined the PD-1lo/PD-1int CD8+ TIL ratio (Figure 5A) in both the CXCR5– and CXCR5+ ICOSlo TIL subpopulations (Supplemental Figure 5E). These analyses detected a low PD-1lo/PD-1int ratio in all BC subtypes (particularly TN) compared with tonsils and BC patient blood (Supplemental Figure 5F). Moreover, it was lower in CXCR5+ compared with CXCR5– CD8+ TIL from luminal B and TN BC. The PD-1lo/PD-1int ratio in CD8+CXCR5+ TIL was correlated with the functional Tfh/Tfr TIL ratio (Figure 5I) and to a lesser extent with the density of functional Tfh TIL in TN BC (Supplemental Figure 5G). It was also correlated with an increased PD-1lo/PD-1int ratio in CD8+CXCR5– TIL, suggesting that in the TME (and/or TLS) when all the active players are present, adaptive immune responses are heightened. This idea is strengthened by the correlation between the functional Tfh/Tfr TIL ratio (but not functional Tfh TIL density) and inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-22) in tumor supernatants from primary TN BC (Supplemental Figure 5H). These data support a hypothesis that the functional Tfh/functional Tfr ratio within a given TLS governs its activities and influence on the proximate TME.

Active TLS signal functional immunity and are associated with a good prognosis. In a recent study, we characterized BC TLS with or without GC and linked GC-positive TLS with functional activities (9). Here, we used the NanoString immunology array to comparatively analyze gene-expression patterns from TIL-positive tumors that were scored using dual CD3/CD20 and PD-1/Ki-67 cIHC to separate them into 3 groups: (a) no TLS, but comparable TIL, (b) inactive TLS only, lacking Ki-67+ and PD-1+ TIL in the B cell follicle and PD-1+GZMB+ TIL in the T cell zone, and (c) a majority of active TLS, the GC distinguished by Ki-67+ and PD-1+ TIL in the B cell follicle and/or PD-1+ and GZMB+ TIL in the T cell zone (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 7).

Figure 6 Active TLS signal adaptive immunity and are associated with a good prognosis. (A) Gene-expression analysis using the Nanostring Pan Cancer Immune Profiling Panel on total tumor RNA extracted from FFPE sections of highly infiltrated BC tumors (TN and HER2+). The tumors are divided into active TLS (PD-1+Ki-67+/–, n = 6), inactive TLS (PD-1–Ki-67–, n = 5), and TIL without TLS (no TLS, n = 6; 1-way ANOVA). TLS numbers and activities were scored on dual cIHC-stained (CD3/CD20 and PD-1/Ki-67) consecutive sections that followed those for RNA extraction. (B) Kaplan-Meier curves for disease-free survival. Left: relative to TLS density (n = 48; HER2+ and TN BC); right: relative to active TLS density (n = 32; TLS+ BC only) in the resected tumor. (C) Upper graph: total TLS densities; lower graph: active TLS densities compared between BC patients with (n = 13) or without (n = 35) disease recurrence (Student’s t test). (D) TIL subpopulations in all TLS scored on mIHC tissue sections (stained as in Figure 4E) from 11 BC (5 with and 6 without recurrence). Each point represents the mean of all TLS in a given tumor (Student’s t test). Disease-free survival based on (upper left) frequency of functional cells (PD-1+) in total Tfh TIL, (upper middle) proliferating cells (Ki-67+) in TIL-B, and (upper right) functional cells (ICOS+) in Tfr TIL. Ratios between (lower left) total Tfh TIL (PD-1– + PD-1+) and total Tfr TIL (ICOS– + ICOS+) and (lower right) functional Tfh TIL and functional Tfr TIL relative to disease-free survival.*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

These data revealed a clear pattern of upregulated immune activation genes specifically associated with tumors containing active TLS. Significantly higher expression of the Tfh genes, CXCL13, CXCR5, IL21, IL21R, ICOS, PD-1 (PDCD1), PD-L1 (CD274), and CD38 together with IFNG, characterized BC with active TLS versus no TLS and reiterated the Th1 orientation of active TLS (Figure 6A). The expression of some immune genes (e.g., ICOS, PD-1, and CD38) was equally low in no TLS/inactive TLS tumors, suggesting that their specific upregulation in active TLS reflects functionality.

The expression of genes associated with CD8+ T cells and their cytotoxic functions, including CD8A, IFNG, GZMB, GZMs (= the mean of GZMA, GZMH, GZMK and GZMM), PRF1, SELL, IL7R, and IL-12 pathway genes, again produced a pattern of higher expression in active TLS compared with no TLS/inactive TLS tumors. Similar trends were also observed for genes associated with some antigen-presentation markers (LAMP3, CD80, various HLA molecules), immunoregulation (FOXP3, CTLA4, IDO), Th1 pathway transcription factors (TBX21, EOMES, TCF7, STAT1, STAT4, NFATC2), B cell differentiation (POU2AF1, PAX5), and innate immunity (RUNX3), all important players in regulating immune activation. The close relationship between the presence of functional Tfh, activated CD8+ TIL, and Tfr TIL together with high expression of key immune genes suggests that BC containing a majority of active TLS has tipped the balance to favor effector over regulatory activities. This results in the generation of critical antitumor immune responses directly at the tumor site.

We next scored all active TLS and inactive TLS (defined above, exemplified in Supplemental Figure 6) in individual HER2+ and TN tumors from our prospective BC cohort (n = 48; >3 years of follow-up; Supplemental Table 8). Disease-free survival analysis comparing TLS densities in tumors from patients with more than 1 TLS/cm2 to those with 1 or fewer TLS/cm2 did not reveal significant differences (Figure 6B). However, the analysis of only tumors with a minimum density of 1 TLS (per cm2) divided into more than 2 active TLS versus 2 or fewer active TLS revealed that all patients in the more than 2 active TLS group were disease free from 36–86 months (variation due to postsurgery follow-up), except for 1 TN patient whose tumor contained 3 of 17 weakly active and 14 of 17 inactive TLS. Interestingly, disease-free patients had overall TLS densities similar to those who relapsed, but notably, the former had higher densities of active TLS (Figure 6C). mIHC examination of functional TIL immunophenotypes in TLS confirmed that functional Tfh TIL, proliferating TIL-B, and lower Tfr TIL were associated with a lack of recurrence (Figure 6D). Further, a higher ratio of functional Tfh to functional Tfr was associated with disease-free survival, while the total Tfh/Tfr ratio was not. Overall, these data demonstrate the importance that active TLS play in guiding immune responsiveness in the TME.