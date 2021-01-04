The ABO histo-blood group, endothelial activation, and acute respiratory distress syndrome risk in critical illness

Study populations. We included patients enrolled in 3 parent studies in the analyses presented in this manuscript (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139700DS1). The first study population included 1212 subjects who were genotyped and 547 subjects with plasma protein testing prospectively enrolled in the Penn Trauma Organ dysfunction cohort study (PETROS) between 2005 and 2017 (13, 43). PETROS is a cohort of critically ill severe trauma patients presenting to the University of Pennsylvania’s level I trauma center within 24 hours of injury. In PETROS, 232 of 1212 (19%) patients developed moderate or severe ARDS within 6 days, and 79 (7%) died while hospitalized. The second study population included 1027 subjects who were genotyped and 571 subjects with plasma protein testing prospectively enrolled in the Molecular Epidemiology of SepsiS in the ICU (MESSI) cohort study between 2008 and 2015 (44, 45). MESSI is a cohort of critically ill sepsis patients admitted to the medical intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. In MESSI, 380 of 1027 (37%) patients developed moderate or severe ARDS within 6 days and 497 (48%) died within 30 days. The third study population included 198 sepsis subjects with moderate or severe ARDS, and 1273 septic controls (460 with mild ARDS and 813 with no ARDS) enrolled in the multicenter Identification of SNPs Predisposing to Altered Acute Lung Injury Risk (iSPAAR) case-control study (45, 46). Characteristics of patients included in each population are detailed in Table 1. In all populations, trained investigators individually reviewed chest radiographs and arterial blood gases to accurately phenotype the ARDS outcome (3).

Figure 1 Study populations. (A) PETROS, (B) MESSI, (C) iSPAAR. DNA was unavailable in some patients because a whole blood sample was missed or minimal DNA was present in the whole blood sample (e.g., patient had leukopenia secondary to chemotherapy administration).

Table 1 Patient characteristics in PETROS, MESSI, and iSPAAR by moderate to severe ARDS diagnosis

Genetically determined ABO blood type is associated with ARDS risk in critical illness. ABO blood type, including the A1 and A2 subtypes, was inferred using a haplotype created by multiple SNPs in the ABO gene (28, 47, 48). In PETROS and MESSI, subjects were genotyped using the Affymetrix Axiom Txv1 array including more than 750,000 SNPs. Three SNPs in the ABO gene were used to infer the 2 ABO blood type alleles (Supplemental Table 2) with more than 91% concordance with blood bank–determined blood type (Supplemental Table 3). Our primary outcome was moderate to severe ARDS in order to avoid including milder cases that do not have the characteristic pathobiology of ARDS (49). Supplemental Table 4 provides the unadjusted distributions of moderate to severe ARDS risk by ABO genotype in PETROS and MESSI. The possession of any copy of the A1 haplotype relative to genetically determined blood type O was associated with increased moderate or severe ARDS risk (PETROS: OR 1.67; 95% CI 1.14–2.46; P = 0.008, MESSI: OR 1.53; 95% CI 1.08–2.17; P = 0.015), adjusting for potential confounders and population stratification. Including mild ARDS patients in the outcome slightly attenuated the findings (PETROS: OR 1.56; 95% CI 1.09–2.25; P = 0.016, MESSI: OR 1.38; 95% CI 0.98–1.93; P = 0.064). Results were similar after excluding patients previously included in our prior nongenetic study (Supplemental Table 5 and ref. 17). Results were also similar comparing patients with an A1 genotype to all patients without an A1 genotype (Supplemental Table 5). The standardized risk of ARDS ranged from 16% and 33% in ABO blood type O to 36% and 54% in the A1 homozygous blood type in PETROS and MESSI, respectively (Figure 2 and Figure 3A). Genotypes that result in a higher A antigen density were consistently associated with a higher ARDS risk.

Figure 2 Standardized risk of moderate or severe ARDS by ABO genotype grouped by expected expression of A and B antigens in the PETROS trauma cohort. The dot represents the standardized ARDS risk adjusted for injury severity score, age, sex, mechanism of trauma, and population stratification. The bars represent the 95% CI around the standardized risk. ARDS risk decreases when comparing ABO genotypes predicted to confer a higher density of A antigens (i.e., A1A1 has the highest A antigen density and ARDS risk, then A1A2/A1O, followed by A2A2/A2O, and finally OO).

Figure 3 Standardized risk of moderate or severe ARDS in the MESSI sepsis cohort. Standardized risk of moderate or severe ARDS by ABO genotype grouped by expected expression of A and B antigens in the (A) overall MESSI population, (B) MESSI nonpulmonary sepsis, and (C) MESSI pulmonary sepsis. The dot represents the standardized ARDS risk adjusted for age, sex, RBC transfusion, diabetes, hematologic malignancy, source of sepsis, and population stratification. The bars represent the 95% CI around the standardized risk. ARDS risk generally decreased when comparing ABO genotypes predicted to confer a higher density of A antigens (i.e., A1A1 has the highest A antigen density and ARDS risk, then A1A2/A1O, followed by A2A2/A2O, and finally OO).

In iSPAAR, subjects were genotyped with the Illumina Human610-Quad Bead array of more than 500,000 SNPs, and 3 SNPs in the ABO gene were used to infer ABO blood type alleles (Supplemental Table 2). Blood bank–determined ABO blood type was unavailable. The distribution of genotypes in cases and controls is provided in Supplemental Table 6. The possession of an A1 allele was again independently associated with an increased risk of moderate or severe ARDS relative to the genetically inferred O blood type (OR 1.51; 95% CI 1.01–2.27; P = 0.044). Similar to MESSI and PETROS, this association was attenuated by the addition of mild ARDS cases (OR 1.28; 95% CI 0.99–1.65; P = 0.056). Figure 4A provides the OR (95% CIs) for the association of ABO genotypes grouped by estimated A1 antigen density and ARDS relative to the genetically inferred O blood type.

Figure 4 Odd ratios for the association of ABO genotypes and moderate or severe ARDS in iSPAAR. Odds ratios for the association of ABO genotypes grouped by estimated antigen density and moderate or severe ARDS in the (A) overall iSPAAR sepsis case-control study and (B) nonpulmonary source and (C) pulmonary source of sepsis in the iSPAAR study. The point estimate represents the comparison of each ABO genotype grouping to the reference group, genetically inferred O blood type, adjusted for age, sex, acute physiology, and chronic health evaluation (APACHE) III score, history of diabetes, and history of malignancy. The error bars represent the 95% CI around each odds ratio. The iSPAAR study is a case-control study, not a cohort study, so we are unable to calculate standardized risks.

The ABO and ARDS association is driven by nonpulmonary sources of sepsis. Having validated the genetic association in 3 critically ill populations, we next sought to determine whether this association was present in both pulmonary and nonpulmonary sepsis. There is significant evidence for “ARDS heterogeneity” in sepsis based on the source of infection. Specifically, nonpulmonary (nonpneumonia) sepsis has been associated with higher levels of endothelial biomarkers, suggesting a more significant systemic vascular insult relative to pulmonary sepsis (50, 51). Given this evidence, we a priori planned to test for a statistical interaction in the association between ABO genotype and moderate to severe ARDS by source of sepsis. In MESSI and iSPAAR, the association between the A1 genotype and higher risk of ARDS relative to the O genotype was only present in patients with a nonpulmonary source of sepsis. The P values for statistical interaction were 0.023 and 0.082 for MESSI and iSPAAR, respectively. Given that these P values were less than 0.10, we additionally present the results of the association between the A1 genotype relative to O and ARDS stratified by source of sepsis (Table 2; Figure 3, B and C; Figure 4, B and C).

Table 2 Adjusted association of the ABO blood type A1 allele versus O with moderate or severe ARDS risk in sepsis stratified by infectious source in MESSI and iSPAAR

FUT2-determined secretor status does not modify the ABO and ARDS association. Nonsecretors do not have ABO(H) antigens on epithelium or in secretions and can be identified using the rs601338 SNP in the FUT2 gene (40, 52). In order to determine whether epithelial secretor status was relevant to the ABO and ARDS association, we tested the association between ABO genotype and ARDS among genetically determined nonsecretors. Given the autosomal dominant inheritance of secretor status, subjects homozygous for the minor allele were FUT2-null and thus nonsecretors. In order to have sufficient power, we combined the nonsecretors from the PETROS and nonpulmonary sepsis MESSI cohorts who represented 25% and 24% of the overall cohorts, respectively. The A1 allele relative to the O allele was still associated with increased ARDS risk (OR 2.15; 95% CI 1.18–3.92; P = 0.012; n = 432) in nonsecretors adjusting for age, sex, population stratification, and sepsis versus trauma. This finding suggests that the presence of ABO antigens on epithelium is not necessary to influence ARDS risk. Supplemental Table 7 provides the association of the A1 allele versus O allele with moderate or severe ARDS risk, individually in MESSI stratified by sepsis source and PETROS among nonsecretors.

ABO blood type is associated with biomarkers of endothelial activation in sepsis and trauma. In ambulatory patients, ABO blood type A is associated with higher plasma levels of vWF and lower levels of sTM, sICAM-1, and E-selectin (26–28, 30–35, 41). However, critical illness is an evoked phenotype whereby plasma concentrations of endothelium-derived glycoproteins increase dramatically and are associated with the development of ARDS. We measured plasma concentrations of these 4 endothelium-derived glycoproteins in more than 500 PETROS and MESSI subjects. The 4 endothelium-derived glycoproteins demonstrated mild to moderate correlation with each other (Supplemental Table 8). Given that approximately 32% of patients with biomarker measurements did not have genotypes because of insufficient DNA quantity or quality, our primary analysis compared biomarker levels between blood bank–determined ABO blood types. ABO blood type A relative to O was associated with higher concentrations of vWF, sTM, and sICAM-1 and lower concentrations of E-selectin (Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 9). When MESSI and PETROS patients were combined, these associations were statistically significant and robust to adjustment for age, sex, race, and sepsis versus trauma (Table 3). Additionally, in multivariable logistic regression models, higher plasma sTM concentrations were associated with moderate to severe ARDS risk. Higher plasma vWF concentrations were associated with moderate to severe ARDS when excluding pulmonary sepsis. Plasma E-selectin and sICAM-1 were not associated with ARDS in our cohorts. There was no effect modification by race or mechanism of trauma.

Figure 5 Box-and-whisker plots comparing the median concentrations of vWF, sTM, sICAM-1, and sE-selectin of ABO blood type A to O separately in trauma and sepsis. The box-and-whisker plots display the median value as a line within the boxes, the bounds of the box representing the IQR, and the whiskers representing the range of the data. P values are for the unadjusted comparison of ABO blood type A to O using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test. Blood type A and O sample sizes for each biomarker are vWF: 450 trauma, 465 sepsis; sTM: 451 trauma, 465 sepsis; sICAM-1: 449 trauma, 454 sepsis; sE-selectin: 451 trauma, 453 sepsis.

Table 3 Adjusted association of ABO blood type with plasma endothelial biomarker concentrations and plasma endothelial biomarker concentrations with ARDS in the combined MESSI and PETROS cohort

ABO blood type is also associated with risk of sepsis-induced DIC. DIC is a systemic disruption of coagulation homeostasis and commonly occurs as a consequence of the widespread endothelial activation of sepsis (53). Among the 1027 subjects enrolled in MESSI, we phenotyped DIC according to the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis score within the first 5 days after ICU admission, with a score higher than 4 indicating DIC. Patients were excluded if they had a history of cirrhosis or hepatic failure to avoid misclassification bias given their inability to produce coagulation factors (Figure 1). Subjects who were transferred from another hospital more than 24 hours after admission were also excluded. DIC developed in 127 (15%) of the 838 remaining subjects. The risk of moderate or severe ARDS was 54% in patients who developed DIC and 30% in patients who did not (P < 0.001). Possession of the ABO allele A1 relative to genetically determined ABO blood type O was associated with the development of DIC in sepsis independent of age, sex, history of hematologic malignancy, and genetically determined population stratification (OR 1.66; 95% CI 1.02, 2.69; P = 0.042).

In an EVLP model, ABO blood type A is associated with reduced organ recovery for transplantation. Utilizing data from a multicenter study of EVLP for lung transplantation, we determined whether ABO blood type was associated with likelihood for marginal donor lungs to recover and be transplantable after treatment with EVLP. Marginal donor lungs were defined as lungs with evidence of acute lung injury on radiology, visible inspection, or by a moderately reduced PaO2 to FiO2 ratio, but without chronic lung disease, severe hypoxia, or significant pneumonia. EVLP-treated lungs were considered to have their acute lung injury “recovered” if 2 consecutive partial pressures of arterial oxygen were greater than 350 mmHg on 100% supplemental oxygen with stable or improving pulmonary vascular resistance, lung compliance, and airway pressure. Of the 102 donor lungs treated with EVLP between 2010 and 2014, 57 (56%) were subsequently transplanted into a recipient. Table 4 displays the distribution of ABO blood type among the donor lungs that recovered and were transplanted versus those that did not sufficiently recover their lung injury to qualify for transplant. In a multivariable conditional logistic regression model adjusting for age, sex, race, and transplant center, ABO blood type A was associated with a significantly reduced likelihood of lung injury recovery relative to blood type O (OR 0.20; 95% CI 0.06, 0.64; P = 0.007). Additionally, the last measured partial pressures of arterial oxygen on EVLP were statistically higher in blood type O relative to A (Table 4).