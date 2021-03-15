TorsinA restoration in a mouse model identifies a critical therapeutic window for DYT1 dystonia

Cre- and tetracycline-based spatiotemporal control of the endogenous Tor1a locus. To test for a torsinA critical period and explore whether torsinA repletion can reverse or suppress DYT1 phenotypes, we generated a mouse line that allowed control of the endogenous Tor1a locus. We created this line by targeting the endogenous Tor1a allele with a cassette that conferred Cre and tetracycline responsivity (“Tet[TorA],” ref. 27). This cassette, containing a “floxed stop” element followed by a tetracycline operator (TetO), was targeted just 5′ to the Tor1a start site (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Spatiotemporal control of the endogenous Tor1a locus. (A) Design of the Tet(TorA) allele. Triangles denote loxP sites. (i) A “floxed-stop” cassette and TetO are inserted upstream of the start site of the Tor1a gene. (ii) Cre recombination removes the stop cassette, rendering the allele active specifically within the Cre expression field, unless suppressed by tTS. (iii) DOX derepresses the allele in the Cre expression field by preventing tTS binding to TetO, allowing transcription. (B) Western blot analysis of torsinA expression in striatal lysates from Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice. Light gray (ON) bars represent ages when torsinA is expressed and dark gray (OFF) areas represent ages when torsinA is suppressed. TorsinA is expressed in Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice fed DOX chow, but is suppressed in Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice switched to regular chow at P70 (compare lanes 3 and 4, with and without DOX). (C) Western blot analysis of torsinA expression in whole brain lysates from Nes-Tet(TorA) mice treated with DOX for their entire lives. DOX relieves tTS suppression, resulting in physiological levels of torsinA expression.

We first tested the ability of a tetracycline-controlled transcriptional silencer (tTS) to suppress torsinA expression from the Tet(TorA) allele and the ability of doxycycline (DOX) to displace tTS from the TetO sequence and enable gene expression (28). Our approach was based on Dlx-CKO (Dlx5/6-Cre Tor1aflx/–) mice (12). The Dlx5/6-Cre field includes cortical inhibitory neurons, striatal cholinergic interneurons, striatal GABAergic interneurons, and medium spiny projection neurons (29), populations implicated in the corticostriatal circuit dysfunction underlying dystonic movements (30–32). We used the ubiquitously expressed β-actin–tTS allele (33) to generate Dlx5/6-Cre Tor1aTet/flx β-actin–tTS mice, a model analogous to Dlx-CKO mice but using the new Tet(TorA) allele. In these animals, Cre selectively deleted the floxed Tor1a allele from all striatal neurons, as well as the floxed stop cassette within the Tet(TorA) allele. In this configuration, the Tet(TorA) allele should be suppressed by tTS, creating a Dlx5/6-Cre conditional null, but the allele should also be DOX regulatable selectively within the Dlx5/6-Cre field. We administered DOX to these animals from conception (in the mother’s chow) until P70 to test its ability to maintain normal torsinA expression. We then withdrew DOX at P70 to test the ability of tTS to suppress the Tet(TorA) allele (Figure 1B). P250 Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice continuously administered DOX displayed normal striatal torsinA expression. In contrast, torsinA expression was undetectable in P250 Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice switched to regular chow at P70. These results confirmed that the Tet(TorA) allele was efficiently suppressed by tTS, and that this suppression was relieved by DOX. Striatal levels of torsinA were essentially undetectable in Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice never administered DOX, further demonstrating the ability of tTS to effectively suppress the Tet(TorA) gene (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139606DS1). Comparing the expression of a single WT or Tet(TorA) allele in the absence of tTS demonstrate that they were expressed at comparable levels (compare Dlx5/6-Cre Tor1aTet/flx and Dlx5/6-Cre Tor1aflx/+ β-actin–tTS mice; Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). These findings demonstrate that the Tet(TorA) allele was expressed at levels indistinguishable from the WT Tor1a allele and efficiently suppressed by tTS.

We next tested the ability of DOX to derepress torsinA expression in the entire CNS in Nestin-Cre Tor1aTet/flx β-actin–tTS [“Nes-Tet(TorA)”] mice, in which Cre was expressed throughout the CNS. DOX administration from gestation in Nes-Tet(TorA) mice maintained normal levels of whole-brain torsinA protein levels (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1C). These data demonstrate that the Tet(TorA) allele was expressed normally and could be regulated throughout the CNS.

TorsinA is essential during a critical period of vulnerability. Dysfunction of corticostriatal circuits is strongly implicated in dystonia pathophysiology in human studies (8, 34, 35) and rodent studies (10–12, 36, 37). Dlx-CKO mice exhibit dystonic-like limb clasping and hyperactivity that emerges during the third postnatal week (12).

To explore whether these phenotypes depend upon torsinA LOF during a critical period of vulnerability, we compared the behavioral and histopathological effects of initiating suppression of torsinA expression in either developing or adult animals. We first tested whether initiating torsinA suppression prenatally replicates established Dlx-CKO phenotypes, including motor dysfunction during tail suspension and increased locomotor activity (12). tTS-mediated suppression of torsinA in Dlx5/6-Cre+ neurons starting in utero recapitulated the limb clasping and hyperactivity characteristic of Dlx-CKO mice (Figure 2, B and C). These data provide additional evidence that tTS suppressed torsinA levels to a similar degree as the conditional null allele (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). To test the effect of initiating torsinA LOF in adulthood, we administered DOX to Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice from conception (in mother’s chow) to maintain normal torsinA expression until P70. After P70, we withdrew DOX, allowing tTS to suppress the Tet(TorA) allele (Figure 2D). Western blots of striatal lysates confirmed the expected levels of torsinA protein (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2). In marked contrast to initiating torsinA suppression in utero, adult suppression caused no behavioral abnormalities in any measures tested. Adult suppressed mice did not exhibit limb clasping or trunk twisting during tail suspension at any point during 6 months of longitudinal testing (Figure 2E). During this time, we observed no significant effects on locomotor activity (Figure 2F) or weight (Supplemental Figure 3A). We also assessed motor learning using the accelerating rotarod. Adult suppressed mice did not differ from their nonsuppressed littermate controls in the rate at which they learned the task or the time they were able to remain on the rotarod (Supplemental Figure 3B). We confirmed that DOX itself did not exert an effect by administering DOX to Dlx-CKO mice (which lack any tetracycline-dependent alleles) from E0 to 6 months. DOX administration had no effect on the severity of limb clasping in Dlx-CKO mice (Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 2 Forebrain torsinA depletion causes abnormal limb clasping behavior only when initiated during CNS development. (A) Schematic of experimental design for prenatal torsinA suppression in the Dlx5/6-Cre field. Light gray (ON) bars represent ages when torsinA is expressed and dark gray (OFF) areas represent ages when torsinA is suppressed. Each color corresponds to an experimental group in subsequent graphs. (B) Proportion of Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice exhibiting tail suspension–induced limb clasping (P17 to P70) after prenatal torsinA suppression. n = 9–10 per group. (C) Locomotor activity of P70 Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice after prenatal torsinA suppression. These animals exhibit locomotor hyperactivity. n = 5–7 per group. (D) Schematic of experimental design for adult torsinA suppression in the Dlx5/6-Cre field. Light gray (ON) bars represent ages when torsinA is expressed and dark gray (OFF) areas represent ages when torsinA is suppressed. Each color corresponds to an experimental group in subsequent graphs. TorsinA expression was suppressed by doxycycline withdrawal at P70. (E) Proportion of Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice exhibiting tail suspension–induced limb clasping after adult suppression of torsinA. Adult removal of torsinA in the forebrain does not cause limb clasping. n = 10–12 per group. (F) Locomotor activity of Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. Adult removal of torsinA from the forebrain does not significantly alter locomotor activity. n = 9 per group. Data analyzed by χ2 test (B and E), 1-way ANOVA (C and F), and Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (C). *P < 0.05, ***P = 0.0004, ****P < 0.0001.

Selective vulnerability during CNS development was similarly observed in histopathological studies of these animals. Suppressing torsinA in utero (Figure 3A) recapitulated the extent and pattern of cholinergic interneuron (ChI) loss previously observed in Dlx-CKO mice (refs. 12, 38 and Figure 3, B and C). In utero suppression also recapitulated the abnormal nuclear pore complex (NPC) clustering characteristic of Dlx-CKO mice (Figure 3D, Supplemental Figure 5A, and ref. 23). In striking contrast, adult torsinA suppression caused no discernible histopathological abnormalities. Despite lacking torsinA expression for nearly 6 months, the cortex and striatum of these animals were indistinguishable from their littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 6, A, C, and D). There was no evidence of reactive astrogliosis (Supplemental Figure 6B), and the number of striatal neurons (Supplemental Figure 6E) did not differ from littermate controls. Similarly, there were no changes in ChI number or NPC distribution (Figure 3, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 5B). We also confirmed that DOX itself did not exert an effect by administering DOX to Dlx-CKO mice (which lack any tetracycline-dependent alleles) from E0 to 6 months. DOX-treated Dlx-CKO mice exhibited the same severity of ChI degeneration as littermate Dlx-CKO mice fed regular chow (Supplemental Figure 4B). Considered together with the behavioral data, these observations demonstrate that the developing forebrain exhibits a critical period of susceptibility to torsinA LOF.

Figure 3 Forebrain torsinA depletion causes neuropathology only when initiated during CNS development. (A) Schematic of experimental design for prenatal torsinA suppression in the Dlx5/6-Cre field. Light gray (ON) areas of bars represent ages when torsinA is expressed and dark gray (OFF) areas represent ages when torsinA is suppressed. Each color corresponds to an experimental group in subsequent graphs. (B) ChI density analysis in 4 quadrants of caudate putamen (DL, dorsolateral; DM, dorsomedial; VL, ventrolateral; VM, ventromedial) in P70 Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice after prenatal torsinA suppression. Consistent with Dlx-CKO findings, Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice with torsinA removed at embryonic age exhibit ChI loss in dorsolateral and dorsomedial quadrants of caudate putamen. n = 6–8 per group. (C) Representative image of ChAT-stained striatum in Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice after prenatal torsinA suppression. Scale bar: 250 μm. (D) Percentage of SST+ neurons in sensorimotor cortex with clustered nuclear pore complexes in P70 Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice after prenatal torsinA suppression. n = 4 per group. (E) Schematic of experimental design for adult torsinA suppression in the Dlx5/6-Cre field. Light gray (ON) areas of bars represent ages when torsinA is expressed and dark gray (OFF) areas represent ages when torsinA is suppressed. Each color corresponds to an experimental group in subsequent graphs. TorsinA expression was suppressed by doxycycline withdrawal at P70. (F) Striatal ChI counts in Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. Adult forebrain suppression of torsinA does not cause ChI degeneration. (G) Representative image of ChAT-stained striatum in Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. Scale bar: 250 μm. (H) Percentage of SST+ neurons with abnormally clustered nuclear pore complexes in sensorimotor cortex of Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. Forebrain suppression of torsinA starting at P70 does not cause abnormal nuclear pore clustering. n = 4 per group. Data analyzed by 1-way ANOVA (B and D), Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B and D), and 2-way ANOVA (F and H). ****P < 0.0001.

To explore whether the critical period demonstrated for the forebrain generalizes to other torsinA-sensitive brain regions, we used Nestin-Cre to modulate torsinA expression in the entire CNS. We first confirmed that suppression of the tetracycline-responsive allele in the Nestin-Cre field replicated the phenotypes established for conditional CNS deletion of the Tor1a allele using Nestin-Cre (“Nes-CKO,” ref. 25). Nes-Tet(TorA) mice never administered DOX replicated all Nes-CKO phenotypes previously described, including early postnatal lethality (Figure 4, B and C). Nes-Tet(TorA) mice also exhibited abnormal postures similar to those reported for Nes-CKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7A, ref. 25). In striking contrast, Nes-Tet(TorA) mice that received DOX starting in utero were indistinguishable from their littermate controls. These animals exhibited normal viability (data not shown) and weight (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), performed normally in all behavioral assays, and showed no evidence of any abnormal twisting movements (Supplemental Figure 7A, data not shown). To test the effect of initiating pan-CNS torsinA LOF in adulthood, we administered DOX to Nes-Tet(TorA) mice from conception (in mother’s chow) to maintain normal torsinA expression until P70. After P70, we withdrew DOX, allowing tTS to suppress the Nes-Tet(TorA) allele (Figure 4D). We confirmed that DOX removal eliminated torsinA protein expression (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In striking contrast to the effects observed when torsinA suppression was initiated in utero, initiating torsinA suppression in adulthood had no discernible effect on any measure examined, despite the fact that we observed the animals for up to 6 months after DOX removal. These animals exhibited normal weight (Figure 4E) and viability (all mice survived; data not shown) and performed similarly to controls in all behavioral tests, including locomotor activity in the open field, rotarod motor learning (Figure 4, F and G), and tail suspension (Figure 4H). We also tested for postural phenotypes reported in other torsinA LOF mouse models, including abnormal spinal curvature and overt dystonia (e.g., disrupted gait, falling over) in the open field (38, 39). No abnormal postural phenotypes were observed (Figure 4H). We also confirmed that whole-life DOX treatment itself had no effect on the behavioral phenotypes (including early lethality) of Nes-CKO mice (which lack any tetracycline-dependent alleles, Supplemental Figure 9), eliminating the possibility that torsinA-independent effects of DOX affect DYT1 phenotypes.

Figure 4 Whole CNS torsinA depletion causes abnormal twisting behavior only when initiated during CNS development. (A) Schematic of experimental design for prenatal suppression of torsinA in the Nestin-Cre field. Light gray (ON) bars represent ages when torsinA is expressed and dark gray (OFF) areas represent ages when torsinA is suppressed. Each color corresponds to an experimental group in subsequent graphs. (B) Growth curves of Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after prenatal suppression of torsinA. Embryonic torsinA removal impairs growth (interaction of age and experimental group: P = 0.0026). n = 4–5 per group. (C) Survival curves of Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after prenatal suppression of torsinA. Embryonic torsinA removal causes early lethality (P < 0.0001). n = 5 per group. (D) Schematic of experimental design for adult suppression of torsinA in the Nestin-Cre field. Light gray (ON) bars represent ages when torsinA is expressed and dark gray (OFF) areas represent ages when torsinA is suppressed. Each color corresponds to an experimental group in subsequent graphs. TorsinA expression was suppressed by doxycycline withdrawal at P70. (E) Weight of Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. (F) Locomotor activity of Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. Adult suppression of torsinA does not alter locomotor activity. n = 9 per group. (G) Rotarod performance of Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. Adult forebrain suppression of torsinA does not impair motor learning. n = 10–12 per group. (H) Percentage of motor phenotypes observed in other torsinA LOF models in Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. Adult suppression of torsinA does not elicit torsinA-LOF–associated behavioral phenotypes such as limb clasping, kyphosis, and overt dystonic symptoms. n = 10–12 per group for limb clasping and kyphosis. n = 8 per group for analysis of overt dystonic symptoms. Data analyzed by mixed-effects model (B), Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test (C), 2-way ANOVA (E–G), and χ2 test (H).

Neuropathological assessments of the brains of Nes-Tet(TorA) mice paralleled the behavioral findings. Initiating torsinA suppression in utero recapitulated all expected neuropathological phenotypes, whereas we observed no abnormalities when suppression was initiated in adulthood. The brains of Nes-Tet(TorA) mice that never received DOX (i.e., torsinA expression suppressed) exhibited reduced size (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 10, A–C) and astrogliosis in sensorimotor regions described previously for conditional CNS mutants (Figure 5, B and C; Supplemental Figure 10D; and ref. 25). Initiating DOX from conception (supporting torsinA expression) completely rescued these abnormalities (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Initiating torsinA suppression (by removing DOX) in adulthood (P70) did not cause any discernible neuropathological abnormalities. Six months after adult DOX withdrawal, the brains of these mice exhibited normal size and cortical thickness and no evidence of gliosis or neurodegeneration (Figure 5, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). These results demonstrate that all brain regions previously identified as susceptible to torsinA LOF exhibited a similar temporal torsinA requirement limited to early brain development. Considered together, our behavioral and histological assessment of mice with prenatal versus adult removal of torsinA from the entire CNS highlight a selective developmental susceptibility to torsinA LOF. Prenatal torsinA removal caused early lethality, impaired postnatal growth, and induced widespread neurodegeneration. On the other hand, extensive behavioral and histological analysis of mice with adult torsinA removal from the same structures revealed no detectable phenotype.

Figure 5 Whole CNS torsinA depletion causes neuropathology only when initiated during CNS development. (A) Representative Nissl-stained sagittal sections from P8 Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after prenatal suppression of torsinA. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Representative sagittal sections from P8 Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after prenatal suppression of torsinA immunostained with an antibody targeted to GFAP. Arrows indicate cortical gliosis and the circle outlines gliosis in thalamus. Scale bar: 500 μm. (C) GFAP fluorescence intensity analysis of P8 Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after prenatal suppression of torsinA. GFAP intensity increased in DCN, 7N, RN, thalamus, and cortex. n = 3 per group. (D) Schematic of experimental design for adult suppression of torsinA in the Nestin-Cre field. Light gray (ON) bars represent ages when torsinA is expressed and dark gray (OFF) areas represent ages when torsinA is suppressed. Each color corresponds to an experimental group in subsequent graphs. (E) Representative Nissl and GFAP costained sagittal sections from Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. Scale bar: 1 mm. (F) GFAP fluorescence intensity analysis of P250 Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. GFAP intensity is unchanged by adult torsinA suppression in all brain regions examined. n = 5 per group. (G) Cell counts of medial DCN neurons in P250 Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. n = 5 per group. (H) Cell counts of 7N neurons in P250 Nes-Tet(TorA) mice after adult suppression of torsinA. n = 5 per group. Data analyzed by unpaired t test (C) and 2-way ANOVA (F–H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

TorsinA restoration defines a therapeutic critical period for DYT1 dystonia. A specific temporal requirement for torsinA implies that to be effective, torsinA restoration strategies may similarly need to be administered during a neurodevelopmental window. We tested for such a therapeutic critical period by initiating torsinA expression (by DOX administration) at different ages in mice that developed in the absence of torsinA (i.e., had never previously received DOX). We pursued these studies in Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice that, in the absence of DOX, developed abnormal twisting movements during the third postnatal week (Figure 2B and ref. 12). To model intervention during early disease, we induced torsinA expression at P21, approximately 1 week after the onset of abnormal limb clasping (Figure 6A). To model intervention in chronic disease, we induced torsinA expression at P70, approximately 7 weeks after the onset of motor abnormalities (Figure 6B). DOX administration efficiently activated torsinA expression at both time points (Supplemental Figure 12, A–D). TorsinA restoration at P21 significantly reduced the duration of abnormal limb clasping by approximately 75% (Figure 6C; assessed at P70). In contrast, activating torsinA at P70 had no significant effect on the duration of limb clasping at any subsequent age tested, up to P168 (Figure 6D). We pursued histopathological analyses to determine whether ChI degeneration, which is linked to abnormal twisting behavior (12), paralleled the behavioral findings. TorsinA restoration at P21 significantly attenuated ChI loss, whereas P70 restoration produced no significant effect (Figure 6, E and F). The significant (but partial) rescue of neurodegeneration selectively after P21 expression of torsinA is consistent with the established timeline of ChI loss, which begins at approximately P12 and is complete by P70 or earlier (12). As with Dlx-CKO mice (23), Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice not treated with DOX exhibited nuclear pore clustering in SST+ cortical GABAergic interneurons. This phenotype was not reversed by induction of torsinA expression at either P21 or P70 (Figure 6, G and H). These results demonstrate that early torsinA augmentation halted ongoing loss of ChI and rescued motor abnormalities, strengthening the correlation between ChI dysfunction and abnormal twisting (12). These findings also establish a therapeutic critical period during CNS maturation.

Figure 6 TorsinA restoration is uniquely effective during a neurodevelopmental therapeutic critical period. (A) Schematic of experimental design for Dlx5/6-Cre juvenile torsinA restoration study. Light gray (ON) bars represent ages when torsinA is expressed and dark gray (OFF) areas represent ages when torsinA is suppressed. Each color corresponds to an experimental group in subsequent graphs. TorsinA expression was restored in early symptomatic Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice at P21. (B) Schematic of experimental design for Dlx-Tet(TorA) adult torsinA restoration study. Light gray (ON) bars represent ages when torsinA is expressed and dark gray (OFF) areas represent ages when torsinA is suppressed. Each color corresponds to an experimental group in subsequent graphs. TorsinA expression was restored in late symptomatic Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice at P70. (C) Duration of abnormal movements during 1 minute of tail suspension in Dlx-Tet(TorA) juvenile torsinA restoration mice. n = 9 per group. (D) Duration of abnormal movements during 1 minute of tail suspension in Dlx-Tet(TorA) adult torsinA restoration mice. n = 6 per group. (E) Striatal ChI counts in Dlx-Tet(TorA) juvenile torsinA restoration mice. TorsinA activation in juvenile mice partially prevents ChI degeneration. n = 5 per group. (F) Striatal ChI counts in Dlx-Tet(TorA) adult torsinA restoration mice. TorsinA activation in adult mice does not prevent ChI degeneration. n = 4 per group. (G) Percent of SST+ neurons with abnormally clustered nuclear pore complexes in sensorimotor cortex of Dlx-Tet(TorA) juvenile torsinA restoration mice. Juvenile torsinA activation does not rescue abnormal nuclear pore clustering. (H) Percentage of SST+ neurons with abnormally clustered nuclear pore complexes in sensorimotor cortex of Dlx-Tet(TorA) adult torsinA restoration mice. Adult torsinA activation does not rescue abnormal nuclear pore clustering. n = 3 per group. Data analyzed by 2-way ANOVA (C, D, and F–H) with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test (C, F–H) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (E). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

The lack of benefit from torsinA augmentation in adulthood suggests that after early rescue, continued torsinA expression may not be required to maintain improved motor function and ChI integrity (Figure 6, C and E). We tested this possibility by comparing 4 experimental groups: 1. Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice with continuous torsinA suppression (Dlx-Tet[TorA]OFF); 2. Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice with torsinA activated from P21 until the end of the study (Dlx-Tet[TorA]ON21–168); 3. Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice with torsinA expressed from P21 to P70, then suppressed until the end of the study (Dlx-Tet[TorA]ON21–70); and 4. Cre controls (Figure 7A). At P168, striatal lysates from Dlx-Tet(TorA)OFF and Dlx-Tet(TorA)ON21–70 mice showed similarly suppressed levels of torsinA, whereas Dlx-Tet(TorA)ON21–168 mice with torsinA activated through the end of the study exhibited normal striatal torsinA expression (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B).

Figure 7 TorsinA expression is not required after P70 to maintain early therapeutic rescue. (A) Schematic of experimental design for Dlx-Tet(TorA) therapeutic critical period study. Light gray (ON) bars represent ages when torsinA is expressed and dark gray (OFF) areas represent ages when torsinA is suppressed. Each color corresponds to an experimental group in subsequent graphs. To determine whether ongoing torsinA expression in adulthood is necessary for persistent symptom amelioration, we compared Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice in which torsinA was not expressed (red; Dlx-Tet(TorA[OFF]), expressed from P21 to the end of the study (blue; Dlx-Tet(TorA)[ON21-168]), and expressed only from P21 to P70 (magenta; Dlx-Tet(TorA)[ON21-70]), and then suppressed from P70 to the end of the study at P168. (B) Duration of abnormal movements during 1 minute of tail suspension in Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice after torsinA repletion during a critical therapeutic period. n = 8–12 per group. (C) Locomotor activity in Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice after torsinA repletion during a critical therapeutic period. Reduction of hyperactivity in torsinA rescued mice persists to at least P168 even without ongoing adult torsinA expression. n = 8–11 per group. (D) Striatal ChI counts in Dlx-Tet(TorA) mice after torsinA repletion during a critical therapeutic period. TorsinA activation at P21 prevents striatal ChI degeneration, and no further degeneration occurs even when torsinA is inactivated at P70. n = 7 per group. Data analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test (B) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C and D). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

We performed behavioral testing from P70 to P168 followed by histological assessment. Tail suspension testing at P70 confirmed our earlier finding that torsinA activation from P21 to P70 significantly reversed motor symptoms (Figure 7B, first time point; compare with Figure 6C). Within the same group of mice (Dlx-Tet(TorA)ON21–70 group; Figure 7B), this significant reduction in the duration of limb clasping persisted even 14 weeks after DOX cessation (torsinA suppressed). aIndeed, there was no significant difference in the duration of clasping between Dlx-Tet(TorA)ON21–70 and Dlx-Tet(TorA)ON21–168 (average time clasping: 12.3 seconds vs. 11.5 seconds), highlighting the lack of additional behavioral benefit from torsinA expression beyond P70. TorsinA activation at P21 also reversed hyperactivity at P168 whether or not torsinA expression was supported after P70 (Figure 7C). Stereological assessment of ChIs further supported the link between these cells and motor dysfunction. ChI numbers were rescued to a similar extent in both Dlx-Tet(TorA)ON21–168 and Dlx-Tet(TorA)ON21–70 groups (mean of control group = 17,082 cells; Dlx-Tet(TorA)OFF = 11,363 cells; Dlx-Tet(TorA)ON21–168 = 14,330 cells; Dlx-Tet(TorA)ON21–70 = 14,049 cells; Figure 7D). Considered together, these data demonstrate that torsinA expression was required exclusively during a critical period before P70 to reverse DYT1-associated phenotypes. TorsinA supplementation beyond P70 was of no benefit either behaviorally or histopathologically.