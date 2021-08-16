DNA methylome and transcriptome landscapes of cancer-associated fibroblasts reveal a smoking-associated malignancy index

Phenotypic heterogeneity of individual CAFs from NSCLC patients. We generated a cell library consisting of lung cancer patient–derived CAFs and matched NFs (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139552DS1) using a previously established primary culture system (13). To examine cell-type purity of our CAF lines via flow cytometry, we performed immunofluorescence staining of 2 CAF markers, CD90 and FAP, and 1 epithelial marker, EPCAM. These CAFs were CD90 positive and FAP positive but EPCAM negative, in contrast with the A549 cancer cells, indicative of no cancer cell contamination. In addition, no EGFR mutation signal was detected in the CAF culture of a patient with somatic tumor cell mutation of EGFR (T>G mutation, L858R) using targeted sequencing, confirming no cancer cell contamination in these CAFs (Supplemental Figure 2). Proceeding with the investigation of phenotypic heterogeneity, we treated lung cancer cells (CLS1) (13) with conditioned medium (CM) from paired CAFs and NFs to examine their contributions to the tumor-promoting ability in cancer migration, invasion (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), and sphere formation (Supplemental Figure 1F). The results reflect the considerable diversity of CAFs across patients.

Transcriptome and DNA methylome landscapes of CAFs from NSCLC patients. We developed distinct methodologies comprising several steps, each addressing a specific aim to characterize the clinical behavior of CAFs (Figure 1). Firstly, to investigate transcriptomic differences between CAFs and NFs, we profiled gene expression of the CAF/NF pairs from 25 NSCLC patients (Supplemental Table 1, discovery cohort) using the Affymetrix GeneChip Human Genome U133 Plus 2.0 array. Significance analysis of microarrays (SAM) led to the identification of 614 differentially expressed (DE) probes between CAFs and NFs with a difference in fold change greater than 1.5 at a false discovery rate control Q value of less than 0.1 (Supplemental Data File 1). Among them, 242 upregulated probes were annotated to 189 genes while 372 downregulated probes were annotated to 272 genes (Figure 2A). Figure 2B shows the distinct expression levels of DE probes for CAFs and NFs. Top DE genes were further analyzed by quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). To evaluate the biological significance of expression alteration in CAFs, pathway enrichment analysis showed ECM-receptor interaction, PI3K/Akt signaling pathway, focal adhesion, and TGF-β signaling to be highly enriched (Figure 2E and Supplemental Data File 2), suggesting a prominent mediator role for CAFs (16). The top-ranked ECM-receptor interaction pathway featured upregulated CD36 and COL11A1 and downregulated TNC and TNXB, among others (Figure 2F). As a component of the TME, the ECM plays a key role in fibroblast activation and pheno–typic heterogeneity, and thus its alteration can influence cancer development and progression.

Figure 1 Flow chart of the integrative analysis of DNA methylation and gene expression profiles for the identification of MIND and its assessment in the lung cancer validation cohorts. The boxes and their corresponding notes indicate the analysis, criteria, and data set used at each step. MIND, DNA m ethylation i ndex for N F/CAF d iscrimination; RMA, robust multiarray average; KEGG, Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes; GSEA, gene set enrichment analysis.

Figure 2 Identification of differential gene expression between lung NFs and CAFs. (A) Volcano plot of the differentially expressed (DE) probes between NFs and CAFs. A probe is significant if fold change > 1.5 and Q < 0.1. (B) Heatmap of 614 DE probes on 25 pairs of primarily cultured NF/CAF samples from NSCLC patients. The standardized log 2 expression values are displayed. Rows represent probes and columns represent samples. The clinical characteristics are encoded in the bottom and the significantly (P < 0.05 by Welch’s t test; for age, Pearson’s correlation coefficient was tested using the t test) correlated DNA methylation data, clinical variables, and related pathways are indicated in the right columns. (C and D) Analysis of DE genes, upregulated (C) or downregulated (D) in CAFs, in NF/CAF pairs (n = 19 or n = 9 per gene) by quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR). Actin was used as the internal control. Data presented as mean ± SD; symbols represent individual samples. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Mann-Whitney U test. Box plots display the median, first and third quartiles with whiskers as maximum and minimum values. (E) Using DAVID analysis, 7 KEGG pathways were significantly enriched in the DE genes at the false discovery rate of 0.1. (F) GSEA enrichment plot for ECM-receptor interaction pathway in comparing CAFs (red) to NFs (blue). The log 2 fold changes of the core genes are shown in the right panel. (G) UpSet plot for the intersections among the 5 sets of the DE probes correlated (P < 0.05 by Welch’s t test; for age, Pearson’s correlation coefficient was tested using the t test) with tumor histology, stage, age, sex, and patients’ smoking status. The set of smoking-correlated DE probes overwhelmingly outnumbered other variables.

Additional analyses of DE probes were conducted to investigate the correlation with clinical variables. Patients were stratified separately into different groups according to histology, cancer stage, sex, and smoking status. We compared the between-group differences in the fold change of each DE probe to determine the correlated probes, using Welch’s t test (P < 0.05). For age, we treated it as a continuous variable and used Pearson’s correlation coefficient (P < 0.05). The sizes of intersections among the 5 sets of DE probes correlated with clinical variables were visualized by UpSet plot (Figure 2G). Notably, the set of smoking-correlated DE probes overwhelmingly outnumbered other histological variables. Out of the 614 DE probes, 187 (30%) were significantly correlated with smoking status.

In parallel with the gene expression study, to investigate methylomic differences between CAFs and NFs, we conducted genome-wide DNA methylation profiling on the primary cultured CAF/NF pairs from 26 NSCLC patients (Supplemental Table 1, discovery cohort) using the Infinium Human Methylation 450K array. The β values of CpG sites were found to follow a bimodal distribution (Supplemental Figure 4A). Requiring the β-value difference to be greater than 0.1, we identified 14,781 differentially methylated (DM) CpG sites between CAFs and NFs with Q values less than 0.1 (Figure 3A and Supplemental Data File 3). Among them, 8,830 CpG sites (60%) exhibited hypomethylation, while 5,951 (40%) were hypermethylated in CAFs relative to NFs (Supplemental Figure 4B). Figure 3B shows the heatmap of β values of DM CpG sites for CAFs and NFs. The columns of the heatmap were firstly stratified by CAF/NF and then by patients’ smoking status. Methylation patterns of some NF samples appeared similar to those of CAF samples, rendering them more susceptible to developing premalignancy in these patients. Pyrosequencing was further performed on selected DM CpG sites to quantify methylation differences between CAFs and NFs (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 DNA methylation analysis of primary cultured NFs and CAFs from NSCLC patients. (A) Volcano plot of the differentially methylated (DM) CpG sites between NFs and CAFs. A probe is significant if the difference in β value is greater than 0.1 and Q is less than 0.1. (B) Heatmap of the DM probes on 26 pairs of primary cultured NF/CAF samples from NSCLC patients. The methylation level of each CpG site is presented by a β value ranging from zero to one. Unmethylated is indicated in blue, methylated is in yellow. Rows represent probes and columns represent samples. Clinical characteristics are indicated in the bottom. Samples with the same smoking status were ordered by the aggregated methylation changes of these DM sites defined by the sum of Δβ values multiplied by the sign of the average Δβ across all samples. The same ordering was applied for the matching CAF and NF samples. The significantly (P < 0.05 by Welch’s t test; for age, Pearson’s correlation coefficient was tested using the t test) correlated expression data and clinical variables are indicated in the right columns. (C) Analysis of DM genes hyper- or hypomethylated in CAFs in NF/CAF pairs (n = 8–10 per gene) by pyrosequencing. Data presented as mean ± SD; symbols represent individual samples. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Mann-Whitney U test. Box plots display the median, first and third quartiles with whiskers as maximum and minimum values. (D) UpSet plot for the intersections among the 5 sets of the DM CpG sites correlated significantly (P < 0.05 by Welch’s t test; for age, Pearson’s correlation coefficient was tested using the t test) with tumor histology, stage, age, sex, and patients’ smoking status. The set of smoking-correlated DM sites overwhelmingly outnumbered other variables.

Smoking status represents an important confounder that determines the unique CAF-specific DNA methylation pattern. We investigated how the diversity in the CAF/NF methylation difference may be correlated with the clinical characteristics of lung cancer patients. Histology, cancer stage, sex, and smoking status were used to stratify patients. Separately for each clinical variable, we compared the between-group differences in β-value change (Δβ) of each DM CpG site to determine the correlated sites, using Welch’s t test (P < 0.05). For age, we treated it as a continuous variable and used Pearson’s correlation coefficient (P < 0.05). The sizes of intersections among the 5 sets of DM CpG sites correlated with clinical variables were visualized by an UpSet plot (Figure 3D). Strikingly, consistent with the expression profiling, smoking had a strong correlation among clinical variables. A total of 4,972 DM sites (4,972/14,781, 34%) were significantly correlated with smoking status (never vs. ever; P < 0.05). Even after controlling Q less than 0.1, we still retained 3,707 smoking-associated DM sites (3,707/14,781, 25%) with larger Δβ in ever-smokers than in never-smokers, while no DM sites were retained for the other 4 clinical variables, suggesting smoking as an important player in the determination of the unique CAF-specific DNA methylation pattern.

Integration of gene expression with DNA methylation for cis-regulation analysis. To investigate how DNA methylation at CpG sites of CAF/NF may cis-regulate gene expression, we matched the 614 DE probes obtained earlier with 14,781 DM sites by gene symbol, leading to a total of 1,193 DM-DE pairs (Supplemental Data File 4). For each DM-DE pair, Spearman’s ρ was used to evaluate the correlation between the methylation changes (Δβ) and the expression fold changes. A total of 482 DM-DE pairs showed significant correlations (Q < 0.1) with the signs consistent with the ratios of the mean log 2 (fold change) to the mean Δβ. Among them, 340 (70.5%) pairs were negatively correlated (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 A distinct DNA methylation index for NF/CAF discrimination (MIND). (A) Scatter plot showing the mean β-value difference in DNA methylation versus the mean log 2 fold change in gene expression of the 1193 DM-DE pairs. The gray zone reflects the selective threshold. Among the 482 significantly cis-correlated DM-DE pairs, 340 (70.5%) pairs were negatively correlated. (B) Hierarchical DNA methylation clustering of the 52 NF/CAF samples from NSCLC patients based on the 54 smoking-associated CpGs (top). Unmethylated is indicated in blue, methylated is in yellow. Principal component analysis (PCA) was performed and the loading of the first component (PC1) is shown on the right. The expression profile of the matched 54 genes is also shown (bottom). Rows represent probes and columns represent samples. Clinical parameters including relapse are indicated in the bottom. (C) Scatter plots of DNA methylation versus gene expression in NF/CAF samples for selected genes. (D) Scatter plot of the first and second PCs showing DNA methylation profiles of 52 NF/CAF samples at the 54 CpG sites. Red, CAF; blue, NF. Triangles indicate samples from patients with relapse, while those with no relapse are shown as circles. (E) The m ethylation i ndex for N F/CAF d iscrimination (MIND) was constructed as the weighted sum of the centered β values weighted by the loadings of PC1. The distribution of MIND, ordered from the largest value to the smallest, showed a clear partition between CAFs (red) and NFs (blue). (F) ROC curve showing the performance of MIND in NF/CAF classification with AUC of 0.88 (95% CI = 0.80–0.97), sensitivity of 88%, and specificity of 77% (Youden’s index). (G) The distribution of MIND was applied to the validation cohort of NF/CAF pairs from 14 NSCLC patients. (H) ROC curve showing the performance of MIND in NF/CAF discrimination with AUC of 0.80 (95% CI = 0.62–0.97).

By intersecting the 482 cis-correlated DM-DE pairs with the 3,707 smoking-associated DM CpG sites (Figure 1), we reached a subset of 54 CpG sites after imposing exclusion criteria described in the Supplemental Methods. Hierarchical DNA methylation clustering of these 54 CpGs was conducted on 52 CAF/NF samples from 26 patients, and 4 subgroups were identified. Group I consisted of CAFs and Group IV mostly consisted of NFs (Figure 4B). Notably, we found that certain NFs or CAFs possessed specific methylation patterns, indicating that varied clinical status, such as recurrence, might be encoded. Together with the gene expression profile of the matched 54 genes shown in parallel (Figure 4B), these findings illustrate a distinct pattern of CAFs versus NFs both in methylation and expression. The β value–to–gene expression correlations for 54 genes are shown individually (Supplemental Figure 5 and Figure 4C).

DNA methylation index for NF/CAF discrimination. We performed principal component analysis (PCA) on the β values measured at the 54 CpG sites across 26 CAF/NF pairs. From the first PC (PC1, the horizontal axis; Figure 4D), a separation between CAFs and NFs was visible. We then took PC1 as a concise summary of genome-wide methylation profiles and assessed its ability to discriminate CAFs from NFs. More specifically, we constructed a distinct m ethylation i ndex for N F/CAF d iscrimination (MIND) (Supplemental Data File 5) by simply summing the centered β values of the 54 CpG sites with weights determined by the loadings of PC1, as shown in Figure 4B. A discrimination between CAFs and NFs was evident using MIND (Figure 4E). Interestingly, further inspection of the NF sample that was mixed with CAFs revealed that this patient had developed recurrence (PT50203-2), indicating suspicious malignancy of the NFs. In contrast, the CAFs that were mixed with NFs came from relapse-free patients (PT50519, PT50303, and PT01221). Our findings suggest that MIND may have the potential to robustly detect premalignancy across individual patients.

The performance of MIND was evaluated by receiver operating characteristic (ROC), showing an AUC of 0.88 (95% CI = 0.80–0.97) with 88% sensitivity and 77% specificity at the optimal cutoff by Youden’s index (Figure 4F). To validate the CAF/NF discriminatory ability of MIND, we used a validation cohort of paired CAFs/NFs cultured from 14 NSCLC patients (Figure 4G and Supplemental Table 1), yielding an AUC of 0.80 (95% CI = 0.62–0.97) (Figure 4H). Another validation cohort used was a public data set with paired CAFs/NFs from 12 NSCLC patients (GSE68851) (37) and MIND also yielded good discrimination (AUC = 0.83, 95% CI = 0.66–1.0, 73% sensitivity and 92% specificity; Supplemental Figure 6).

Furthermore, we also performed PCA on the mRNA expression profile of the same 54 genes and produced a gene expression index (MIND-GE), which is the sum of the standardized expression with weights determined by the loadings of PC1. MIND-GE also showed high power in distinguishing CAFs from NFs (AUC = 0.83, 95% CI = 0.70–0.95; Supplemental Figure 7A) and this finding was consistent in another independent cohort of CAF/NF pairs from 15 NSCLC patients (GSE22874) (26) (AUC = 0.93, 95% CI = 0.84–1.0; Supplemental Figure 7B).

The potential of MIND in quantifying TME malignancy. To explore whether MIND could serve as a useful summary of the CAF methylome for grading the degree of TME malignancy across individual patients, we performed phenotypic studies to evaluate how cancer cells may react differently to the heterogeneous cell culture environment contributed by CAFs with different MIND scores. We collected CM from the CAFs with higher (MINDhigh) or lower (MINDlow) MIND scores and applied them to 2 lung cancer cell lines (A549 and CL1-0). Assays of cell viability and invasion were performed to better clarify the objective and potential impact of MIND. The results showed that both the viability and invasive abilities of the cancer cells were highly promoted with the treatment of CM from MINDhigh CAFs compared with that from the MINDlow CAFs (Supplemental Figure 8), suggesting that the malignancy level of CAFs can be quantitated effectively via MIND.

According to the seed and soil theory, a poor-graded TME (like a bad soil) leads to the poor survival of a patient; therefore, we used an objective way to separate the patients of our discovery cohort into a poor-TME group and a good-TME group by MIND (without the use of patient survival data). We computed the cutoff point for MIND to separate CAFs from NFs by controlling the probability of misclassifying NFs at no more than 5% while maximizing the probability of correct classification of CAFs. Using this cutoff point, we assigned the patients with CAF MIND scores that were higher than the cutoff point (MINDhigh) to the poor-TME group and kept the rest (MINDlow) in the good-TME group.

Prognostic performance of MIND. Using the longitudinal patients’ follow-ups of tumor recurrence in the discovery cohort, we compared the relapse-free survival (RFS) curves of the poor-TME and good-TME groups, stratified by the objective split described above, to assess the clinical significance of MIND. The result showed that MINDhigh patients had poor outcomes (P = 0.013, log-rank test; Figure 5A). Multivariate Cox regression confirmed the significance of MIND adjusted by cancer stage, age, sex, and smoking status (HR = 9.29, 95% CI = 1.14–75.44, P = 0.037; Table 1). We also applied MIND to our validation cohort of 14 patients. We ranked patients according to the MIND scores of their CAFs and split them into 2 groups of equal size. RFS was analyzed by log-rank test (P = 0.007; Figure 5B). Multivariate Cox regression further confirmed the prognostic ability of MIND adjusted by clinical variables (HR = 29.17, 95% CI = 2.19–6,520.53, P = 0.006; Table 1).

Figure 5 Prognostic significance of the smoking-associated DNA methylation signature. (A) Kaplan-Meier analysis for relapse-free survival (RFS) prediction by MIND in the 26 CAF samples. Patients were stratified by the MINDhigh and MINDlow groups without reliance on survival data (P = 0.013, log-rank test). (B) Significance of MIND in recurrence prediction in the validation cohort of 14 CAF samples (P = 0.007, log-rank test). Patients were stratified into the MINDhigh and MINDlow groups using the median as cutoff. (C and D) Significance of MIND for its prognostic power by applying to DNA methylation profiling of tumor samples from 2 independent cohorts, GSE39279 and TCGA-LUAD. (C) The 431 NCSLC patients in GSE39279 were split evenly into the MINDhigh and MINDlow groups using the median as cutoff. After removing 241 patients with missing survival data, the log-rank test was performed on the remaining 190 patients (P = 0.003). (D) The 449 patients in the TCGA-LUAD cohort were split evenly into the MINDhigh and MINDlow groups using the median as cutoff. After removing 9 patients with missing survival data, the log-rank test was performed on the remaining 440 patients (P = 0.018). OS, overall survival.

Table 1 Cox regression analysis of MIND for lung cancer recurrence

By searching public databases for clinical validation of MIND, we found that the GSE68851 we used earlier did not have survival data, and no large cohort of CAF methylome data with survival was available. Instead, 2 cohorts, GSE39279 (31) and The Cancer Genome Atlas Lung Adenocarcinoma (TCGA-LUAD), have methylome data on the tumors, instead of CAFs. Due to the impurity of tumor samples, some CAF content may be retained in the resected tumor tissue and profiled together with the bulk of tumor cells. Although the signals from CAFs would have deteriorated and the prognostic performance of MIND could be compromised, we still applied MIND to the 2 cohorts. For each patient, the MIND score was calculated. With the median cutoff, patients were split evenly into 2 groups (MINDhigh vs. MINDlow) without the input of survival data. After that, those with no survival data were removed from further survival analysis. Promisingly, the results showed that patients with high MIND scores had significantly shorter RFS (P = 0.003 in GSE39279; Figure 5C) and shorter overall survival (OS) (P = 0.018 in TCGA-LUAD; Figure 5D) than those with low MIND scores. This finding was further confirmed by univariate and multivariate Cox regression (Table 1). Conclusively, the MIND index could be used to define high-risk populations for early detection of recurrence. It has the potential to detect premalignant TMEs in patients with different clinical status.

In addition to DNA methylation, MIND-GE also showed significant performance in recurrence prediction in our discovery cohort using the median as cutoff (P = 0.041; Supplemental Figure 9A). Applying MIND-GE to the gene expression profiling data of the TCGA-LUAD cohort found P = 0.069 in OS prediction (Supplemental Figure 9B). The result showed that MIND outperformed MIND-GE in the prognostic assessment.