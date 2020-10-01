Contributions of alveolar epithelial cell quality control to pulmonary fibrosis

Review 10.1172/JCI139519

Address correspondence to: Michael F. Beers, Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Division, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Suite 216 Edward J. Stemmler Hall, 3450 Hamilton Walk, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-5159, USA. Phone: 215.898.9106; Email: mfbeers@pennmedicine.upenn.edu .

2 Penn-CHOP Lung Biology Institute, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

1 Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Division, Department of Medicine, and

Address correspondence to: Michael F. Beers, Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Division, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Suite 216 Edward J. Stemmler Hall, 3450 Hamilton Walk, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-5159, USA. Phone: 215.898.9106; Email: mfbeers@pennmedicine.upenn.edu .

2 Penn-CHOP Lung Biology Institute, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

1 Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Division, Department of Medicine, and

Epithelial cell dysfunction has emerged as a central component of the pathophysiology of diffuse parenchymal diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Alveolar type 2 (AT2) cells represent a metabolically active lung cell population important for surfactant biosynthesis and alveolar homeostasis. AT2 cells and other distal lung epithelia, like all eukaryotic cells, contain an elegant quality control network to respond to intrinsic metabolic and biosynthetic challenges imparted by mutant protein conformers, dysfunctional subcellular organelles, and dysregulated telomeres. Failed AT2 quality control components (the ubiquitin-proteasome system, unfolded protein response, macroautophagy, mitophagy, and telomere maintenance) result in diverse cellular endophenotypes and molecular signatures including ER stress, defective autophagy, mitochondrial dysfunction, apoptosis, inflammatory cell recruitment, profibrotic signaling, and altered progenitor function that ultimately converge to drive downstream fibrotic remodeling in the IPF lung. As this complex network becomes increasingly better understood, opportunities will emerge to identify targets and therapeutic strategies for IPF.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.