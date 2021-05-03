GMPPA defects cause a neuromuscular disorder with α-dystroglycan hyperglycosylation

Gmppa-KO mice show progressive motor deficits and cognitive impairments. To study GMPPA deficiency, we generated a Gmppa-KO mouse model from targeted embryonic stem cell clones obtained from EUCOMM (EPD0621_7_G03) (Figure 1A). Chimeric mice were verified by Southern blot (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139076DS1) and subsequently mated with FLPe- (12) and Cre-deleter mice (13). Mating of offspring with a heterozygous deletion of exon 5 resulted in the generation of homozygous mice at the expected Mendelian ratio. The predicted aberrant transcript devoid of exon 5 is predicted to lead to a frameshift and a premature termination of protein translation. Gmppa transcript abundance was drastically decreased in KO mice, suggesting that the aberrant transcript undergoes nonsense-mediated decay (Supplemental Figure 1B). Immunoblot analysis for GMPPA detected bands of the expected size in different tissues from WT mice, which were absent in lysates of mice with a homozygous deletion of exon 5 (Figure 1B), further validating the successful knockout of GMPPA.

Figure 1 Gmppa-KO mice show progressive motor deficits and cognitive impairments. (A) Genomic structure of the WT and targeted Gmppa locus. Gray rectangles: exons; black rectangles: Frt sites; black triangles: loxP sites; LacZ: β-galactosidase cassette; NeomR: neomycin-resistance cassette. Black lines: probe-binding sites. (B) The GMPPA protein was detected in different tissues of WT mice, but was absent in KO samples. GMPPB abundance was not altered in Gmppa-KO mice. GAPDH served as loading control. (C) The foot-base angle (FBA) flattened in KO mice (n = 12 mice per group; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). (D) KO mice could hold less weight with their forepaws (n = 12 mice per group; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). (E) Aged KO mice fell off earlier from an inverted screen (n = 12 mice per group; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). (F) Cued and contextual fear conditioning test in 3- and 12-month-old WT and KO mice. Freezing behavior during the test was measured as an index of fear memory. For acquisition, mice were placed into a conditioning chamber and were given pairings of a tone and an electric foot-shock. After 24 hours, mice were either exposed to a different chamber with presentation of the auditory cue (cued test) or the same context as for acquisition (context test). Although both genotypes remembered the conditioned stimulus, KO mice were unable to remember the context of the aversive stimulus (n = 12 mice per group; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SEM with individual data points. ***P < 0.0005.

The bodyweight of young Gmppa-KO mice (3 months of age) was indistinguishable from WT littermates, whereas a significant decrease was observed at 12 months of age (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). To address whether KO mice develop gait abnormalities, as reported for many patients with AAMR (7), we performed a beam-walk test (14). The foot-base angle of the hind paw at toe-off position was reduced in KO mice at 3 months of age and further flattened over time (Figure 1C), suggesting a progressive muscle weakness. Progressive muscle weakness was also evident for the forelimbs in the weights test (Figure 1D). Moreover, aged KO mice fell off a wire mesh more rapidly than control littermates (Figure 1E).

To assess cognitive function, we performed a contextual and cued fear-conditioning test with 3- and 12-month-old WT and KO mice (Figure 1F), which tests the ability of KO mice to learn and remember an association between environmental cues and adverse experiences. Freezing behavior during the test was measured as an index of fear memory. For acquisition, mice were placed into a conditioning chamber and were given pairings of the conditioned auditory stimulus (the auditory cue) and an electric foot-shock. After 24 hours, mice were either exposed to a different chamber with presentation of the auditory cue (cued test) or the same context as for acquisition (context test). Although both WT and KO mice learned the conditioned stimulus, KO mice were unable to remember the context of the aversive stimulus, which suggests a defect in hippocampus-dependent learning in Gmppa-KO mice (15). Taken together, Gmppa-KO mice reproduced cognitive and motor impairments as reported for patients with AAMR.

Gmppa disruption in mice affects brain development and long-term neuronal maintenance. The histological analysis of the somatosensory cortex revealed that the layering of the neocortex was altered in young Gmppa-KO mice (Figure 2A). Apart from this developmental defect, we also observed an age-dependent loss of hippocampal pyramidal neurons (Figure 2B) and Purkinje cells (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Altered brain development and progressive neuron loss in Gmppa-KO mice. (A) Cortical layering is altered in Gmppa-KO mice. Sagittal sections of the somatosensory cortex of 3- and 12-month-old WT and KO mice were stained for the neuronal marker NeuN and neurons counted layer-wise (n = 4–6 mice per group; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Progressive loss of pyramidal neurons in the hippocampus of Gmppa-KO mice. Hippocampal sections of 3- and 12-month-old WT and KO mice were stained for NeuN and neurons counted in the CA1, CA2, and CA3 region of the hippocampus (n = 3–6 mice per group; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). Scale bars: 125 μm. (C) Progressive loss of Purkinje cells in Gmppa-KO mice. Cerebellar sections from 3- and 12-month-old WT and KO mice were stained for calbindin and Purkinje cells counted (n = 3–4 mice per group; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). Scale bars: 75 μm. (D) No obvious morphological changes of sciatic nerves of 12-month-old Gmppa-KO mice. Toluidine-blue stained semi-thin cross-sections of sciatic nerves of 12-month-old WT and KO mice. Total axon numbers and the distribution of axons of different diameters were analyzed (n = 3 mice per group; unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test for axon number and 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test for distribution). Scale bars: 5 μm. (E) Amplitudes of distal compound muscle action potentials upon stimulation at the tail root and motor nerve conduction velocities were not changed in 12-month-old KO mice (n = 10 per group; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). (F) Sensory amplitudes upon stimulation at the tip of the tail were not changed in 12-month-old KO mice (n = 10 per group; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test); sensory nerve conduction velocities were slightly decreased. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SEM with individual data points.*P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005.

We also analyzed the peripheral nervous system. Sciatic nerve fiber numbers at 12 months of age did not differ between genotypes and the distribution of axon diameters was normal (Figure 2D). In agreement, compound muscle action potentials at the tail tip in response to electrical stimulation at the root of the tail and the efferent nerve conduction velocity were not altered in 12-month-old KO mice (Figure 2E). Although the sensory amplitudes were unaffected, we noted a mild decrease of the sensory velocity in 12-month-old KO mice (Figure 2F). These data showed that loss of GMPPA entailed neurodevelopmental as well as neurodegenerative components, which mainly manifested in the central nervous system.

Gmppa-KO mice develop an age-dependent myopathy. Consistent with progressive motor impairments and decreased muscle strength, the mass of the M. tibialis anterior, the M. gastrocnemius together with M. soleus, and the M. palmaris longus was lower in 12-month-old KO mice (Figure 3A). Serum levels of creatinine kinase as a sign of pronounced muscle damage were not increased at 3 months (Supplemental Figure 2A) and 12 months of age (data not shown). A decrease of the mean myofiber diameter and an increased number of centrally located nuclei in musculus tibialis anterior sections was evident at 12 months of age (Figure 3B). A myofiber type–specific analysis is shown for the M. gastrocnemius/soleus in Supplemental Figure 6. Of note, we did not observe grouped degenerating myofibers as a typical sign of neurogenic muscle degeneration. TUNEL staining revealed a significant increase in apoptotic myofibers in KO samples (Figure 3C). Picro-Sirius red staining excluded a relevant fibrosis of skeletal muscles in Gmppa-KO mice, as often observed in muscular dystrophies (Figure 3D). We did not observe changes in the oxidative potential as judged from NADH-diaphorase staining (Supplemental Figure 2B). Staining for developmental myosin heavy chain, a marker for regenerating myofibers, suggested that muscle regeneration was increased (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Gmppa-KO mice develop an age-dependent myopathy. (A) Reduced muscle mass in 12-month-old KO mice (n = 5 males each; Student’s t test). (B) Decreased myofiber diameter and centralized nuclei in skeletal muscle sections of 12-month-old KO mice (n = 3 mice per group; unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Increased number of TUNEL-positive nuclei in KO mice (n = 5 mice per group; unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (D) No relevant skeletal muscle fibrosis at 12 months of age as judged from Picro-Sirius red staining (n = 3 mice per group; unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). Scale bars: 200 μm. (E) Increased number of developmental myosin heavy chain (green) positive satellite cells in skeletal muscle of 12-month-old KO mice (n = 6 mice per group; unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). Scale bars: 50 μm. (F–H) Altered distribution of the ECM proteins laminin (F), nidogen (G), and collagen IV (H) in skeletal muscles of 12-month-old KO mice. Overviews and control staining with secondary antibodies alone are shown in Supplemental Figure 2. Scale bars: 5 μm. (I) Less compact and less tight connection of endomysial collagen to myofiber basal lamina in KO samples. Scale bars: 1 μm. (J) Mass spectrometry analysis of skeletal muscle proteins of 12-month-old WT and KO mice. Proteins significantly upregulated in KO are shown in red; those downregulated in blue (threshold q < 0.2; n = 5 mice per genotype). The red font refers to genes related to muscle contraction. (K) Irregular α-actinin pattern in skeletal muscle of 12-month-old KO mice (arrowheads). Scale bars: 10 μm; n = 3 mice per group. (L) Myofibrillar disintegration with Z-band streaming (arrows). Sarcomeres surrounding the lesion show a normal Z-band pattern. Scale bar: 2 μm. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SEM with individual data points. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.0005.

Given that the ECM serves as the interface between myofibers and the external environment and plays an active role in developmental and regenerative processes, we analyzed the localization of typical ECM proteins such as laminin, nidogen, and collagen IV. Laminin showed a more fragmented localization in skeletal muscles from KO mice at 12 months of age (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 2C), which was not yet evident at 3 months (data not shown). Similar findings were also observed for nidogen (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 2D) and collagen IV (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 2E). Control staining of WT and KO skeletal muscle sections with the respective secondary antibodies omitting primary antibodies did not show significant background staining (Supplemental Figure 2F). The sarcolemma was still intact in 12-month-old KO mice as judged by IgG staining (Supplemental Figure 2F). Electron micrographs, however, indicated that the connection between myofiber basal lamina and endomysial collagen was less compact and tight in KO samples (Figure 3I). Overall protein abundances of laminin, nidogen, and collagen IV were not altered as measured by immunoblot analyses of skeletal muscle lysates (Supplemental Figure 2H).

Mass spectrometry of skeletal muscle lysates identified proteins related to muscle contraction such as the Z-disc–related protein CAPZB as significantly decreased in KO samples (Figure 3J, Supplemental Figure 2I, and Supplemental Table 1. Because of these data, we performed immunofluorescence staining for α-actinin, a member of the spectrin family, which anchors myofibrillar actin filaments to Z-discs. Although it is quite unspecific for myopathic disorders, staining for α-actinin was less intense and lacked the regular pattern in KO mice at 12 months of age (Figure 3K). Patches with myofibrillar disintegration and Z-band streaming in KO samples were also evident by electron microscopy (Figure 3L). In summary, Gmppa-KO mice developed a progressive muscle disease.

GMPPA is an allosteric feedback inhibitor of GMPPB. We have reported that GDP-mannose levels were elevated in lymphoblastoid cells of patients with AAMR (7). A significant increase in GDP-mannose levels was also evident in skeletal muscle of Gmppa-KO mice (Figure 4A). This, in combination with the fact that GMPPA is enzymatically inactive but can bind GDP-mannose (16), led us to the hypothesis that GMPPA may act as an allosteric feedback inhibitor of GMPPB and accordingly should interact with GMPPB. To further evaluate this assumption, HEK-293T cells were transiently transfected with Myc-tagged GMPPA and FLAG-tagged GMPPB, and subsequently protein complexes were immunoprecipitated from cell lysates. Coprecipitation of GMPPA with GMPPB and vice versa was detectable (Figure 4, B and C). Notably, the disease-associated GMPPA variant p.T334P, located C-terminal of the nucleotidyl transferase domain, did not coprecipitate with GMPPB (Figure 4C). The interaction was preserved for the variant p.G182D, which locates to the nucleotidyl transferase domain. Because GMPPA variants devoid of the C-terminal 205 amino acids did not coprecipitate with GMPPB (Figure 4D), these findings suggest that the interaction requires the intact C-terminal part of GMPPA. Purified recombinant GST-GMPPB pulled down MBP-GMPPA only in the presence of the C-terminal part of GMPPA (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 3A), which points to a direct interaction between both proteins. Pulldown assays further suggest that the binding of the p.G182D and even more of the p.T334P variant of GMPPA to GMPPB was reduced.

Figure 4 GMPPA is an allosteric inhibitor of GMPPB. (A) GDP-mannose was increased in skeletal muscles of 8-month-old KO mice (n = 3 mice per group; unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). (B) Overexpressed GMPPA-Myc and GMPPB-FLAG coprecipitated. (C) Upon heterologous expression with GMPPB, the N-terminal GMPPA variant G182D was detected but not the C-terminal variant T334P. (D) GMPPA devoid of the C-terminal aa 206-420 (ΔCT) did not interact with GMPPB; GMPPA devoid of the N-terminal aa 1-205 (ΔNT) still coprecipitated with GMPPB. (E) Pulldown of recombinant GST-GMPPA WT, -GMPPA N182D, -GMPPA T334P, and MBP-GMPPB. (F) Pulldown of recombinant MBP-GMPPA deletion constructs and GST-GMPPB. (G) Red signals indicate proximity of GMPPA and GMPPB of 40nm or less in WT but not in KO skeletal muscle in proximity ligation assays (PLAs). Scale bars: 5 μm. Additional controls are shown in Supplemental Figure 3. (H) Recombinant purified MBP-GMPPB showed enzymatic activity, which was inhibited by an equal amount of recombinant GST-GMPPA in the presence of 80 μM GDP-mannose (n = 3 experiments; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). (I) Inhibition of GMPPB activity by GMPPA WT increased with higher GDP-mannose concentrations (n = 3 experiments; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). Controls are shown in Supplemental Figure 3. (J) The enzymatic activity of recombinant GMPPB (20 ng/μL) was inhibited by increasing amounts of recombinant GMPPA WT but not by disease-associated variants N182D and T334P (n = 3 experiments; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). (K) The enzymatic activity of recombinant GMPPB was inhibited in a GDP-mannose–dependent manner in the presence of recombinant GMPPA WT, but not in the presence of GMPPA N182D and T334P (n = 3 experiments; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SEM with individual data points. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005.

The interaction between both WT proteins could be further substantiated by proximity ligation assays (PLAs) on murine skeletal muscle sections with antibodies directed against GMPPA and GMPPB. The PLA signal was detected only in cross-sections of WT skeletal muscle, which indicates proximity of the targets of less than 40 nm (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

We also measured the GDP-mannose-pyrophosphorylase activity of recombinant GMPPA and GMPPB by colorimetric readout of generated phosphate in the presence of mannose-1-phosphate, GDP-mannose, GTP, and pyrophosphatase (17). GMPPA alone was enzymatically inactive, but inhibited the activity of GMPPB (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 3, D–G). This inhibition was preserved for the variant lacking the N-terminal part of GMPPA and absent for the variant lacking its C-terminal part (Figure 4H). Moreover, the inhibition of GMPPB by GMPPA depended on GDP-mannose concentration (Figure 4I). Notably, recombinant GMPPA N182D or T334P had no effect on the activity of GMPPB (Figure 4, J and K). Taken together, our data suggest that GMPPA acts as an allosteric feedback inhibitor of GMPPB.

Alpha-DG is hyperglycosylated in skeletal muscle of Gmppa-KO mice. The increase in GDP-mannose levels might cause imbalances in glycosylation reactions in Gmppa-KO mice. We used mass spectrometry to identify alterations in the carbohydrate chains of either N-glycans or O-glycans of skeletal muscle. We found a significant increase in high-mannose N-glycans (Figure 5A) and in selected O-glycans (Figure 5B) in KO mice compared with control mice. Therefore, we separated skeletal muscle proteins from 12-month-old mice by SDS-PAGE and probed the blotted proteins with lectins, such as concanavalin A (Con A) and peanut agglutinin (PNA) (Figure 5C), which bind to particular sugar sequences of glycoproteins. No obvious difference between genotypes was observed for Con A, which detects α-linked mannose, glucose, or N-acetylgalactosamine. In contrast, signals for PNA, which detects nonsialylated β(1-3)–linked galactose on N-acetylgalactosamine residues, were significantly increased in KO samples. The membranes were also probed with antibodies directed against oligomannose and paucimannose. Both were significantly increased in KO lysates as well (Figure 5C). Because of our glycome analysis and the fact that α-DG is heavily glycosylated and its correct glycosylation is a prerequisite for muscle integrity (18, 19), we also assessed α-DG glycosylation. Indeed, we found that signal intensities were increased in lysates from KO mice when we probed with an antibody directed against a glycosylation-specific epitope of α-DG, i.e., IIH6C4 (Figure 5C). Additionally, we observed a shift toward higher molecular weights in KO samples.

Figure 5 Loss of GMPPA causes α-DG hyperglycosylation. (A and B) Skeletal muscle glycome analysis of 12-month-old fasted mice (n = 5 per group; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). Relative peak areas from MALDI-TOF mass spectra. (A) N-glycans, (B) O-glycans. H: hexose, N: N-acetylhexosamine. S: N-acetylneuraminic acid, U: glucuronic acid, W: glucuronic acid with 1 sulphate group. (C) Immunoblot analyses of skeletal muscle lysates showed increased signals for oligomannose, paucimannose, peanut agglutinin (PNA), and the glycosylation-specific α-DG epitope IIH6C4 in samples from 12-month-old KO mice. Signals for concanavalin A (Con A) were unchanged. Vinculin and GAPDH served as loading controls (n = 5 mice per group; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). (D–G) Immunostaining of skeletal muscle sections from 12-month-old WT and KO mice (n = 3 per group). Scale bars: 5 μm. Overviews and control staining after PNGase F treatment are displayed in Supplemental Figure 4. Additional loading controls are displayed in Supplemental Figure 7. (D) Increased oligomannose signals in KO samples. (E) Con A signals were unchanged. (F) PNA signals were increased in KO samples. (G) Signals for IIH6C4 were increased in KO samples. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SEM with individual data points. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005.

We next performed immunostaining of skeletal muscle cross-sections of 12-month-old mice with antibodies directed against oligomannose (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 4A), Con A (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 4B), PNA (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 4C), and the glycosylation-specific epitope of α-DG (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 4D). In accordance with our immunoblot results, Con A signal intensities did not differ between genotypes, whereas we observed increased staining for oligomannose, PNA, and the glycosylation-specific α-DG epitope in KO animals. Signals were absent after deglycosylation of skeletal muscle sections of WT and KO mice with PNGase F (Supplemental Figure 4, E–H). In summary, GDP-mannose levels were increased in skeletal muscle of Gmppa-KO mice, which resulted in the hyperglycosylation of skeletal muscle proteins, including α-DG.

Increased α-DG turnover and myotube degeneration upon GMPPA knockdown in myoblasts. To assess whether the myopathy upon disruption of GMPPA is muscle intrinsic, we performed knockdown experiments in primary murine myoblasts followed by differentiation into myotubes. As in Gmppa-KO mice, the knockdown resulted in the hyperglycosylation of α-DG (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 GMPPA knockdown in myoblasts increases α-DG turnover and causes myotube degeneration. (A) Immunoblot analyses confirmed efficient knockdown of either dystroglycan (siDag1) or GMPPA. Compared with controls (siScr), α-DG stability was decreased in the presence of cycloheximide (CHX) upon GMPPA knockdown. Ubiquitin served as a control for efficient CHX treatment. GAPDH served as loading control (n = 3 experiments; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). (B) GMPPA knockdown did not affect the differentiation of primary myoblasts (n = 3 experiments; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). Experimental design, representative images of primary mouse myoblasts stained for myogenin (MYOG) or myosin heavy chain (MYHC), and quantification of the fusion index. (C) Knockdown of GMPPA did not affect the differentiation of the myoblast cell line C2C12 (n = 3 experiments; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). Experimental design, representative images stained for MYOG and MYHC, and quantification of the myotube diameter. (D) The size of C2C12-derived myotubes was altered upon knockdown of GMPPA (n = 3 experiments; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). Experimental design, representative images of differentiated C2C12 cells, and quantification of myotube diameter. Nuclei are stained in blue. Scale bars (B–D): 70 μm. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SEM with individual data points. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005.

Myoblasts further allowed us to assess the turnover of α-DG in the presence or absence of GMPPA. We assessed the abundance of α-DG with antibodies directed against the α-DG core 24 hours after blocking of protein translation with cycloheximide (CHX). Ubiquitin levels confirmed that CHX treatment was effective. After transfection with scrambled siRNAs, the abundance of α-DG decreased by 24% without and by 47% upon CHX treatment and knockdown of GMPPA (Figure 6A). This indicated that α-DG turnover was increased upon disruption of GMPPA.

To rule out that loss of GMPPA affects myogenesis per se, we addressed whether knockdown of GMPPA in myoblasts interferes with myogenic differentiation in vitro. Primary myoblasts were differentiated into early myotubes (marked by the expression of MyHC and myogenin) and then transfected with siRNAs directed to GMPPA, DAG1, or a scrambled control (Figure 6B). No differences in the fusion index of myoblasts as a marker for myogenic differentiation were observed between the different conditions.

To rule out that early myogenesis is affected by knockdown of GMPPA (20), we also transfected C2C12 myoblasts with siRNA directed to GMPPA, DAG1, or a scrambled control at induction of differentiation (Figure 6C). Again, no differences in the fusion index or myotube diameter (mean ± SEM: siDAG1 13.76 ± 0.45 μm, siScr 12.22 ± 0.48 μm, siGMPPA 11.19 ± 0.27 μm; P > 0.05) were observed when GMPPA was knocked down.

Because Gmppa-KO mice develop a progressive myopathy, we asked whether myotubes are affected by GMPPA knockdown. C2C12 cells were differentiated into late myotubes and then transfected with siRNA against GMPPA, DAG1, or a scrambled control (Figure 6D). Knockdown of GMPPA caused a decrease in myotube diameter compared with the control, suggesting that loss of GMPPA resulted in the atrophy of myotubes/myofibers. As expected, we also observed a decrease in myotube diameter after knockdown of DAG1. Taken together, knockdown of GMPPA in myoblasts increased its turnover and affected the size of late myotubes.

Hyperglycosylation and decreased abundance of α-DG in patients with AAMR. We next addressed whether our in vitro findings also apply in vivo. Indeed, the signals with the antibody directed against the α-DG core epitope were reduced in skeletal muscle sections of Gmppa-KO mice, whereas β-DG abundance was unchanged (Figure 7, A and B, and overviews shown in Supplemental Figure 5A). Because signal intensities for the α-DG core were reduced in KO samples after prior deglycosylation, we conclude that the core epitope was not masked by hyperglycosylation (Supplemental Figure 5B). Decreased abundance of the α-DG core was further confirmed by immunoblot analyses of both native (Figure 7C) and deglycosylated (Supplemental Figure 5C) skeletal muscle protein lysates.

Figure 7 Hyperglycosylation and decreased abundance of α-DG in KO mice and in patients with AAMR syndrome. (A) Signals for the α-DG core were decreased in skeletal muscle sections of Gmppa-KO mice at 12 months of age. Overviews and control staining after deglycosylation with PNGase F are shown in Supplemental Figure 5. (B) β-DG signals were unchanged. Scale bars (A and B): 5 μm. (C) Skeletal muscle α-DG abundance was decreased in 12-month-old KO mice; β-DG abundance was unchanged (n = 5 per group; 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test). Vinculin and GAPDH served as loading control. The quantification after enzymatic deglycosylation is shown in Supplemental Figure 5C. (D and E) Immunostaining of cross-sections of musculus quadriceps femoris biopsies from patients (P1, P2) for the glycosylation-specific α-DG epitopes. (D) IIH6C4 and (E) VIA4 showed increased signal intensities compared with the control. (F) Signal intensities for the α-DG core protein were decreased in patients. (G) β-DG signal intensities were unchanged. (H) In patients, laminin signals appear irregular (arrowheads). Scale bars (D–H): 50 μm. (I) Immunoblot analyses of skeletal muscle lysates showed decreased band intensities for GMPPA and the α-DG core in patient samples; signals for oligomannose, PNA, and the glycosylation-specific α-DG epitope were increased. Note the shift of the bands for α-DG to a larger size in patients. The signals for Con A, β-DG, and laminin were unchanged. GAPDH served as loading control. Additional loading controls are displayed in Supplemental Figure 7. (J) The regular α-actinin staining pattern was almost absent in patient samples. Scale bars: 10 μm. (K) The ultrastructural analyses revealed disarranged myofibers and irregular Z-discs in patients. Scale bars: 500 nm. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SEM with individual data points. **P < 0.005.

We also had access to muscle biopsies from 2 adult sisters with AAMR syndrome homozygous for the GMPPA variant p.R373P (21). We found an increased staining for the glycosylation-specific epitopes of α-DG (IIH6C4, VIA4) in patient samples compared with a healthy control (Figure 7, D and E), and the signal intensities for the α-DG core protein were reduced (Figure 7F). In agreement with our findings obtained in Gmppa-KO mice, β-DG signals did not differ (Figure 7G), and the distribution of laminin was less homogenous compared with the control (Figure 7H). Immunoblot analysis of skeletal muscle lysates showed a reduction of GMPPA abundance and increased signal intensities for both oligomannose and PNA, whereas signals for Con A and laminin were unchanged (Figure 7I), similar to our findings in Gmppa-KO mice. Moreover, signal intensities with the antibodies IIH6C4 and VIA4, which are directed against glycosylation-specific epitopes of α-DG, clearly confirmed α-DG hyperglycosylation in patients with AAMR. Signal intensities with the antibody directed against the α-DG core were reduced (Figure 7I). As in KO mice, the immunostaining pattern for the Z-disc protein α-actinin was less organized in biopsies from patients with AAMR and lacked the regular pattern observed in control samples (Figure 7J). In agreement, the ultrastructural analyses showed disarrayed filaments and loss of the continuity of the Z-discs in patients with AAMR compared with the control (Figure 7K). In short, the relevance of our findings in Gmppa-KO mice was confirmed by the analysis of skeletal muscle biopsies from patients with AAMR syndrome.

Motor impairment of Gmppa-KO mice can be rescued by dietary mannose restriction. Of note, serum mannose concentrations were significantly increased in 3-month-old untreated KO mice (Figure 8A). Because mannose is easily taken up in the gastrointestinal tract (22), we considered that mannose serum levels may be normalized by dietary mannose restriction. Control and Gmppa-KO mice were either fed with a nominally mannose-free diet, in which mannose was replaced by sucrose, or the regular chow starting from P14 up to 12 months of age. The mannose serum concentration in WT mice was largely unaffected by the diet, whereas mannose levels almost normalized in 3-month-old treated KO mice (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 Motor impairments of Gmppa-KO mice are largely prevented by dietary mannose depletion. (A) Serum mannose almost normalizes upon dietary mannose depletion (n = 5–7 per group; 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test). (B) No improvement in the fear-conditioning paradigm of 3-month-old KO mice on a mannose-depleted diet starting at P14 (n = 12 per group; 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test). (C) Dietary intervention did not prevent abnormal cortical layering (n = 4 per group; 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test). Additional loading controls are displayed in Supplemental Figure 7. (D and E) Hippocampal neuron loss (D) and Purkinje cell loss (E) was attenuated by mannose restriction (n = 6 per group; 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test). (F) The foot-base angle (FBA) did not deteriorate in mannose-restricted KO mice (n = 11 per group; 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test). (G) Almost normal latency to fall off an inverted screen in treated KO mice (n = 11 per group; 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test). (H) The maximal weight held with forepaws did not deteriorate in mannose-depleted KO mice (n = 12 mice per group; 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test). (I) Dietary intervention normalized skeletal muscle morphology. H&E-stained sections of 12-month-old mice and quantification of centralized nuclei (n = 12 mice per group; 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test). Scale bars: 50 μm. (J) Treatment normalized laminin distribution and myofiber diameter in KO mice (n = 12 mice per group; unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test). Scale bars: 5 μm. (K) Immunoblot analyses of skeletal muscle lysates (white column: ratio WT/KO untreated mice, black column: ratio WT/KO treated mice; n = 3 per group; 1-way ANOVA, Bonferroni post hoc test). Signals for oligo- and paucimannose, PNA, glycosylation- and core-specific α-DG epitope, and P-ERK 1/2 normalized upon treatment. β-DG and binding immunoglobin protein abundances were unchanged. Vinculin and GAPDH served as loading control. Statistical evaluation compared differences between genotypes in either the treated or untreated cohort or between both cohorts. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SEM with individual data points. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005.

Contextual learning in the fear-conditioning paradigm (Figure 8B) and the abnormal cortical layering (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 6A) were not improved by dietary intervention at 3 months of age. The progressive loss of hippocampal neurons (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 6B) and Purkinje cells (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 6C), however, was largely attenuated by the diet. The deterioration of motor functions was almost completely prevented in Gmppa-KO mice as assessed by the foot-base angle (Figure 8F), the latency to fall from a wire mesh (Figure 8G), and the weights test (Figure 8H). The muscle mass was also almost normalized in treated KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6D). Although centralized nuclei were drastically increased in the untreated KO cohort, they were almost normalized by dietary intervention (Figure 8I and Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). The altered distribution of laminin signals and the decreased mean myofiber diameter were rescued as well by dietary intervention (Figure 8J and Supplemental Figure 6, G and H).

Signal intensities of Western blots of skeletal muscle lysates probed with PNA and antibodies directed against paucimannose, oligomannose, the α-DG core, and its glycosylation-specific epitope revealed that the mannose-free diet almost normalized the levels and glycosylation status of these proteins in Gmppa-KO mice (Figure 8K). Increased phosphorylation of ERK 1/2, indicating that MAPK/ERK signaling was activated in KO muscle, largely normalized as well. These results showed that neurodegeneration and motor impairment could be largely prevented by postweaning dietary mannose restriction of Gmppa-KO mice but did not improve defects of brain development.