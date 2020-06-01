Kidney diseases in the time of COVID-19: major challenges to patient care

Over 500,000 patients in the US are currently on dialysis (7). These patients have depressed immune systems, and those using in-center hemodialysis visit densely populated outpatient units three times per week. Patients on kidney dialysis usually have other comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiac diseases. Rapid responses to COVID-19 by hemodialysis units, which are experienced in limiting the viral spread of HIV, hepatitis B and C, and other pathogens, will decrease but not prevent its spread. Early in the pandemic, COVID-19–positive symptomatic hemodialysis patients were often transferred to hospitals, both to manage their acute illness and to reduce the risk of spread at their dialysis units. With the spread of COVID-19, dedicated outpatient dialysis units will be needed to care for growing numbers of COVID-19–positive stable hemodialysis patients. Increasing the use of home dialysis with home hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis, already a goal of the US Health and Human Services to reduce health care costs and improve health outcomes (8), should be hastened to reduce incidence of COVID-19 infections.

An early Chinese report characterized hemodialysis patients from January 14, 2020, the day the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the hemodialysis center at Wuhan University, to February 17, 2020. During this period, the authors reported that 37 of 230 hemodialysis patients (16.1%) and 4 of 33 staff members (12.1%) were diagnosed with COVID-19. Six COVID-19–positive patients died within a one-month span in early 2020, but the causes of death may not have been directly linked to COVID-19 (9). Dialysis patients with COVID-19 had less lymphopenia, lower serum levels of inflammatory cytokines, and milder clinical disease than nondialysis patients affected by COVID-19 infection. It is not yet clear whether hemodialysis patients have increased transmissibility/infection rates or worse clinical outcomes. COVID-19 infection leads to systemic inflammation and elevation of D-dimers, protein fragments associated with degradation of fibrin in blood clots. D-dimers can clot dialysis circuits, possibly more often under the conditions of reduced blood flow seen during inpatient continuous dialysis treatments. It will be important to quickly devise plans to keep dialysis patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, determine how to best dialyze them, and elucidate the unique relationships between uremia and infection (10).