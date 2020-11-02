Autologous CMV-specific T cells are a safe adjuvant immunotherapy for primary glioblastoma multiforme

Patient characteristics and ACT. Twenty-eight patients diagnosed with primary GBM were recruited for this study (Figure 1, Tables 1 and 2, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138649DS1). No patient had evidence of progression before recruitment. This cohort was 64% male and 36% female, with a median age of 59 years. Patients were diagnosed with primary GBM, predominantly in the frontal and temporal regions; 11% of patients had isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutations and 39% had methylation of the methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase gene (MGMT) (Table 1).

Figure 1 CONSORT diagram showing participant allocation, follow-up, and analysis.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of GBM patients enrolled in the study

Table 2 Clinical characteristics of individual GBM patients

CMV-specific T cells for ACT were successfully generated from 27 of 28 patients. ACT products contained a median of 79.3% (range 12.0%–97.3%) CD3+CD8+ T cells and 12.8% (range 2.4%–80.2%) CD3+CD4+ T cells (Figure 2A). The remaining cells were predominantly natural killer cells. Evidence of CMV-specific reactivity was detected in all ACT products (Figure 2B), with a median percentage of 40% CMV-specific IFN-γ–producing cells. Patient 2105-12’s ACT product displayed low CMV reactivity and failed to meet manufacturing criteria due to low cell yield. CMV reactivity in 25 of the remaining 27 ACT products was dominated by CD8+ T cells, while ACT products from patients 2105-02 and 2105-27 were dominated by CMV-specific CD4+ T cells (Table 3 and Figure 2B). ACT products displayed reactivity against a median of 6 CMV-encoded peptide epitopes (range 1–9) restricted by a median of 3 different HLA types (range 1–7). Patient HLA types and the CMV epitopes encoded in the peptide pool are listed in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2. Three patients, including 2105-12, did not receive ACT. The additional 2 patients, 2105-07 and 2105-19, were withdrawn before ACT commencement due to advanced disease. The remaining 25 patients received a minimum of 2 and maximum of 6 doses of ACT (median 5.5), depending on the availability of product, at 2 × 107 cells/m2. Patient 2105-25 was withdrawn following 2 doses due to advanced disease. The total ACT dose administered to each patient is provided in Table 3. Twenty of the 25 treated patients commenced ACT infusions before evidence of disease progression, while the remaining 5 patients progressed before the first ACT infusion.

Figure 2 Characteristics of CMV-specific ACT products generated for GBM adoptive immunotherapy. (A) The phenotypic characteristics of T cells were assessed using standard TBNK analysis. Data represent the proportion of CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, NK cells, and B cells in the final products. (B) T cells were assessed for the intracellular production of IFN-γ following recall with the CMV peptide pool used to generate the cell therapy. Data represent CD8+ or CD4+ T cells producing IFN-γ as a proportion of total viable lymphocytes.

Table 3 Adoptive cellular therapy product characteristics and patient survival analysis at completion of follow-up

Safety profile and clinical responses to CMV-specific ACT in primary GBM. Prior to recruitment, all patients underwent surgical resection of their primary tumor and had no evidence of relapse. Patients then received standard radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and ACT commenced at a median of 162 days and following diagnosis 56 days after recruitment. CMV-specific ACT was well tolerated in all patients. Adverse events were recorded throughout the trial, with terms and grades assigned using the Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events v4.0. Their association with ACT was classified using a 5-point scale: unrelated, unlikely to be related, possibly related, probably related, or definitely related. The majority of adverse events were determined to be related to the natural history of GBM and therefore unrelated to ACT. In addition, no adverse events that were possibly, probably, or definitely associated with ACT were observed. A summary of adverse events that were unlikely to be related to therapy are provided in Table 4. Patients were monitored for disease progression using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) during the course of ACT and for 12 months following their final infusion. Representative MRI scans from 4 patients are shown in Figure 3. Of 25 evaluable patients, 5 were withdrawn before completion of follow-up, 5 showed no evidence of tumor progression, and 10 were alive at completion of follow-up (Figure 4 and Table 3). Twelve months after completion of ACT, the PFS and OS of all treated patients were 20% and 52%, respectively. Furthermore, PFS and OS of patients who were offered CMV-specific ACT as adjuvant therapy were 25% and 60%, respectively.

Figure 3 Representative MRI scans following CMV-specific ACT. Scans from 4 patients including 2105-02 and 2105-06 who progressed before ACT and patients 2105-23 and 2105-28, who remained disease free during the follow-up period.

Figure 4 Swimmer plot of clinical course of patients following recruitment. Plot shows timing of ACT infusions and (where relevant), tumor progression, chemoradiation, temozolomide, Avastin, surgery, withdrawal or death for patients treated with ACT. Panel A shows clinical course of patients who were treated with ACT before recurrence, while panel B shows clinical course of patients who were treated after recurrence. The key within the plot describes all symbols and color coding.

Table 4 Adverse events with a relationship to the investigational product of greater than “not related”

Immunological monitoring following CMV-specific ACT. To assess the impact ACT has on CMV-specific cellular immunity in patients with GBM, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were assessed for CMV-specific IFN-γ production using intracellular cytokine analysis. We assessed PBMCs isolated before the commencement of ACT (pretherapy, before the first infusion), during ongoing ACT cycles (during therapy, before the third or fourth infusion), in the first 2 months after the completion of therapy (post short term [post ST]; median 1 month, range 0–2), or at least 3 months after the completion of therapy (post long term [post LT]; median 6 months, range 3–12). Samples were selected based on availability and one sample was used for each time point. The frequency of CMV-specific IFN-γ+CD8+ and IFN-γ+CD4+ T cells was determined as a proportion of total viable lymphocytes. At all time points following ACT, there was a significant increase in the frequency of CMV-specific T cells in PBMCs (Figure 5A), with a median CMV-specific response of 0.51% before therapy, 0.72% during therapy, 0.80% post ST, and 1.0% post LT. We also assessed changes in the structural composition of the CMV-specific immune response in patients following CMV-specific ACT. To do this, we expanded CMV-specific T cells from PBMCs at different time points and assessed their reactivity against the peptide epitopes recognized by the autologous ACT product and HLA-matched to the patient (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Representative analyses from 6 patients are shown in Figure 5B. The remaining patients who were analyzed are shown in Supplemental Figure 1. While there was little change in the dynamics of the CMV-specific T cell response following ACT for some patients (represented by patient 2105-15), in the majority of patients we noted changes in the immunodominance hierarchy of CMV epitope–specific T cell responses that included the expansion of T cells against previously subdominant epitopes.

Figure 5 CMV-specific immunological monitoring following ACT. (A) PBMCs isolated from patients pre-ACT (n = 18), during ACT (n = 18), and either short-term (ST) (n = 18) or long-term (LT) (n = 18) after ACT were assessed for IFN-γ-producing CMV-specific T cells following stimulation with the CMV peptide pool used to generate the ACT products. Samples were selected based on sample availability and at the time point nearest to the following: first infusion day (pre-ACT), mid-point of infusion (during ACT), a median of 1 month following completion (short-term), and a median of 6 months following completion (long-term). Data represent paired patient analyses of the frequency of CMV-specific IFN-γ–producing cells as a proportion of total lymphocytes. Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank tests were used to determine significant differences in paired analysis. The box-and-whisker plot represents a summary of all patient responses. Statistical analysis was performed using mixed-effects analysis with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. Time points were considered statistically significant when P < 0.05. (B) PBMCs isolated from patients at different time points during the clinical trial were stimulated for 14 days with the CMV peptide pool, and then assessed for reactivity against individual HLA-matched peptides contained in the pool. Representative data from 6 donors show the proportion of IFN-γ–producing peptide-specific T cells as a proportion of total CMV-specific T cells. Additional patient data are provided in Supplemental Figure 1.

To further explore changes in the immune landscape following CMV-specific ACT, we next investigated the potential for epitope spreading by assessing T cell immunity to a panel of common tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) (Supplemental Table 3) that have been previously reported to be expressed in GBM (25–31). To assess immunity against these common TAAs, we generated 3 pools of overlapping peptides (Supplemental Table 3) and stimulated PBMCs from trial participants with each individual TAA pool. Stimulated PBMCs were cultured for 2 weeks in the presence of IL-2, and then the expanded T cells were assessed for antigen specificity using an intracellular cytokine assay. Nineteen of the 25 screened patients displayed strong T cell reactivity against at least 1 of the 3 TAA pools, indicative of the priming of T cell responses against these antigens in trial participants (Figure 6, A and B). While these TAA-specific responses remained stable in a large proportion of the patient cohort, we observed improved T cell reactivity in 9 patients following ACT. In some instances, this constituted an increase in the preexisting response (patients 2105-03, 2105-10, 2105-15, and 2105-28) while in others (patients 2105-06 and 2105-14) we observed the emergence of responses against a different TAA pool. These observations suggest that in addition to the impact on CMV-specific peripheral immunity in patients with GBM, CMV-specific ACT may demonstrate an additional bystander impact leading to additional T cell responses through epitope spreading.

Figure 6 GBM-associated TAA-specific immunological monitoring following ACT. PBMCs isolated from patients at different time points during the clinical trial were stimulated with pools of GBM-associated TAAs, and then cultured for 14 days in the presence of IL-2. T cell cultures were then assessed for reactivity against the peptide pools using an intracellular cytokine assay. (A) Representative analysis of T cell responses from 3 different patients. (B) Data represent the frequency of IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells in response to each peptide pool. Patients were assessed at 3 time points depending on the availability of samples. Pretherapy (n = 25) was before the first infusion, posttherapy ST (n = 23) and posttherapy LT (n = 20).

Long-term clinical outcome of ACT in patients with primary GBM. To assess the potential long-term impact of CMV-specific ACT in our cohort of patients with primary GBM, we performed a follow-up survival analysis from the time of diagnosis. Median PFS in the 25 treated patients was 10 months (range 2–65 months; Figure 7A) and median OS was 21 months (range 5–65 months) following diagnosis (Figure 7B). To assess OS and PFS in patients treated with ACT before evidence of disease progression, we stratified patients based on disease status at the time of the first infusion (Figure 7, C and D). Patients treated with ACT before recurrence (n = 20) showed significantly improved OS compared with those who progressed (n = 5) before ACT (23 months, range 7–65 vs. 14 months, range 5–19; P = 0.018). The 20 patients treated before progression had a median PFS of 10 months (range 4–65 months). The PFS and OS of the intent-to-treat cohort, all treated patients, and patients treated preemptively before progression at 6, 12, and 24 months are listed in Table 5.

Figure 7 Long-term progression-free and overall survival of patients with GBM following CMV-specific ACT. Progression-free (A) and overall (B) survival analysis was performed for all 25 patients treated with CMV-specific ACT. Patients were stratified based on their time of progression, either before therapy (n = 5) or after therapy (n = 20), and progression-free (C) and overall survival (D) were determined. All survival calculations were performed from the time of initial diagnosis.

Table 5 Longer-term survival characteristics in all patients from primary diagnosis

Association of ACT gene expression profile with long-term survival following CMV-specific ACT. Finally, to assess the potential impact of ACT product quality attributes on patient survival, we investigated whether there was any association between T cell gene expression profiles (assessed using the NanoString nCounter gene expression platform) and the OS of patients treated with these products. We performed an unsupervised hierarchical clustering of the ACT product expression profiles, which revealed 4 distinct patient clusters, C1 to C4 (Supplemental Figure 2). Of these, C1 and C3 had 10 and 7 patients, respectively, and were deemed large enough for survival comparisons. Differential expression analysis between the 2 clusters identified 46 genes (P < 0.05 and fold change [FC] > 1.5; Figure 8A). For example, higher expression of the key transcription factor eomesodermin (EOMES) was strongly associated with C3. Other genes associated with this cluster included T cell signaling and immune regulation molecules cystatin F (CST7), killer cell lectin-like receptor subfamily D, member 1 (KLRD1), killer cell lectin-like receptor subfamily D, member 1 (KLRG1), protein tyrosine phosphatase, nonreceptor type 6 (PTPN6), homing markers such as integrin αL chain (ITGAL/CD11a), and effector molecule granzyme H (GZMH) (Figure 8B). Pathway enrichment analysis highlighted several differentially activated pathways between the 2 clusters — e.g., cell cycle and proliferation-related pathways were significantly enriched in C1, whereas pathways related to natural killer cell–mediated toxicity and immunity were enriched in C3 (Supplemental Figure 3). Conversely, T cells from patients in C1 showed overexpression of IL-23, SELL, and NYB (Figure 8B). Interestingly, these 2 clusters differed significantly in their OS based on 72 months’ follow-up from diagnosis (P = 0.026; hazard ratio for C1 vs. C3, 8.5; P = 0.05; Figure 8C), with C1 showing considerably poorer OS (median OS 21 months) compared with C3 (median OS not reached). The observed difference was maintained after removing the 4 patients who had tumor progression before the first ACT infusion (P = 0.024; Figure 8D), and also upon including MGMT methylation status and IDH1 mutation status in a multivariate survival (Figure 8, E and F) and hazard-ratio (Supplemental Figure 4) analysis. In particular, C3 patients with MGMT methylation and/or WT IDH1 performed considerably better than the corresponding C1 patients. These observations strongly support an association between transcriptional profiles of ACT products and OS of patients. The 3 remaining patients — P2105-27 (C2), P2105-09 (C4), and P2105-17 (C4) — had the poorest outcomes (all deceased within 21 months of diagnosis) and the ACT product profiles of these patients clustered separately from C1 and C3 (Supplemental Figure 2).