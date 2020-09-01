Impaired immune cell cytotoxicity in severe COVID-19 is IL-6 dependent

Clinical evaluation of patients with COVID-19. We evaluated 30 patients affected by COVID-19 who were admitted to Careggi University Hospital. SARS-CoV-2 infection was confirmed by positive reverse transcription real-time PCR on nasopharyngeal swab in accordance with WHO interim guidance (24). All specimens were retested and deemed positive for SARS-CoV-2 by the Italian NIH. The clinical characteristics of the 30 patients are shown in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138554DS1). The median age of the patients was 70 years (range 36–85 years), the mean age was 65.9 years, and 60% of the patients were male. The mean age was 67.9 years for men and 63 years for women. On the day of the immunological analysis, which was performed on average 9.2 days after the onset of the disease and 3.5 days after the hospital admission, the most common symptoms were fever (53%) and cough (40%), whereas diarrhea was an uncommon manifestation (3%). All patients presented with chest imaging abnormalities (Supplemental Table 1); the most frequent radiological findings were pulmonary consolidations (40%) and multiple, bilateral, patchy opacities (30%), compatible with interstitial pneumonia. Supplemental Table 2 reports laboratory results on the day of immunological analysis. Lymphocytopenia (median 830 cells/μL) was present in 93% of the patients, with a median neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio of 7.3 and eosinopenia (median 20 cells/μL) in 52% of patients. Almost all patients had elevation of acute-phase proteins: C-reactive protein (CRP, median 60.5 mg/L), fibrinogen (median 510 mg/dL), and ferritin (median 795 ng/mL). D-dimer (median 940 ng/mL) and lactate dehydrogenase (median 271 U/L) were also increased. A majority of the patients (80%) had at least 1 comorbidity, and hypertension was present in 50% of the cases (Supplemental Table 1). Two women were pregnant at 25 weeks of gestation. On the day of analysis, patients were receiving antiviral treatment (83%), hydroxychloroquine (80%), and intravenous antibiotics (53%) (Supplemental Table 1). Oxygen therapy was being administered in 77% of the patients; the mean PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio was 261 (median 268) (Supplemental Table 3). Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) during the course of COVID-19 occurred in 14 cases (53%). Among the 30 hospitalized patients considered in this study, 12 (40%) were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). ICU patients had more severe pulmonary involvement than patients not admitted to the ICU (mean PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio 171 vs. 314, mean SaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio 170 vs. 372, mean alveolar-arterial O 2 gradient 326 vs. 72 mmHg, respectively) (P < 0.001). In addition, these patients presented higher neutrophil and lower lymphocyte counts (P < 0.05), higher neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio (P < 0.01), higher lactate dehydrogenase (P < 0.001), as well as higher CRP (P < 0.05) and IL-6 (P < 0.01) compared with the non-ICU patients.

Patients with COVID-19 are characterized by lymphopenia. In order to provide direct evaluation of leukocyte homeostasis, we studied the immunological characteristics of peripheral blood leukocytes derived from patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. As shown in Figure 1A, patients with COVID-19 were characterized by a significant increase of neutrophils and a significant decrease of absolute numbers of lymphocytes, eosinophils, and basophils in the peripheral blood as compared with age- and sex-matched healthy controls. Total leukocytes’ and monocytes’ absolute numbers were comparable between patients with COVID-19 and healthy controls (Figure 1A). In order to better understand which lymphocyte population was affected, we performed a flow cytometric analysis of circulating leukocytes. As shown in Figure 1B, absolute numbers of T cells (CD3+), B cells (CD3–CD19+), and NK cells (CD3–CD56+) were significantly reduced in patients with COVID-19 when compared with healthy controls. In addition, among CD3+ cells, we found a significant reduction of CD4+, CD8+, and CD56+ (NKT) cells (Figure 1C). More importantly, we found that the CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio in patients with COVID-19 was significantly higher than in healthy controls (Figure 1D). The frequencies of TCR α/β– and γ/δ–positive T lymphocytes showed no significant differences in patients with COVID-19 compared with healthy controls, as well as the frequencies of Treg and T follicular helper cells (data not shown).

Figure 1 Absolute numbers of circulating WBCs in patients with COVID-19. (A) Absolute numbers of total WBCs, neutrophils (N), lymphocytes (L), monocytes (M), eosinophils (E), basophils (B), and platelets (P) in healthy controls (black dots) and COVID-19 patients (gray dots). (B) Absolute numbers of CD3+ T cells, CD19+ B cells, and CD56+ NK cells in healthy controls (black dots) and COVID-19 patients (gray dots). (C) Absolute numbers of CD3+CD4+ Th cells, CD3+CD8+ cytotoxic T cells (CTL), and CD3+CD56+ NKT cells in healthy controls (black dots), and COVID-19 patients (gray dots). (D) Ratio of CD4/CD8 absolute numbers cells in healthy controls (black dots) and COVID-19 patients (gray dots). Red lines represent mean values for each population. Data obtained from 19 healthy controls and 27 COVID-19 patients. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; calculated with Student’s t test.

CD3+CD8+ lymphocytes from patients with COVID-19 have a senescent phenotype. Because all lymphocyte populations were significantly reduced in patients with COVID-19, we evaluated, in the context of B and T lymphocytes, whether the frequencies of the different subpopulations at different stages of maturation varied.

As shown in Supplemental Figure 1, A–E, although the frequency of naive (IgD+CD27–), memory-nonswitched (IgD+CD27+), memory-switched (IgD–CD27+), and B lymphocytes and plasmablasts (CD27hiCD38hi) was not significantly affected, the frequency of transitional (IgMhiCD38hi) B lymphocytes was significantly reduced (P < 0.001) in patients with COVID-19 when compared with reference ranges (25).

In the context of CD4+ T lymphocytes, we found a significant increase in the frequency of T central memory (Tcm, CD45RA–CCR7+) cells, whereas naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), T effector memory (Tem, CD45RA–CCR7–), T effector memory CD45RA+ (TEMRA, CD45RA+CCR7–), and HLA-DR+ cells from patients with COVID-19 did not show different values when compared with healthy controls (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2). Because the total count of CD4+ T cells was significantly lower in COVID-19 patients than in healthy controls, this finding means that among CD4+ T cells, the naive, Tem, and TEMRA subsets were mostly impaired in these patients, whereas Tcm were relatively conserved.

Figure 2 Frequency of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets in patients with COVID-19. (A) Frequency of naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), central memory (CD45RA–CCR7+), effector memory (CD45RA–CCR7–), TEMRA (CD45RA+CCR7–), and HLA-DR+ cells among CD4+ T cells in healthy controls (black dots) and COVID-19 patients (gray dots). (B) Frequency of naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), central memory (CD45RA–CCR7+), effector memory (CD45RA–CCR7–), TEMRA (CD45RA+CCR7–), senescent (CD57+), and HLA-DR+ cells among CD8+ T cells in healthy controls (black dots) and COVID-19 patients (gray dots). Red lines represent mean values for each population. Data obtained from 8 healthy controls and 21 COVID-19 patients. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; calculated with Student’s t test.

More importantly, flow cytometric analysis of CD8+ T lymphocytes revealed a statistically significant reduction of naive (CD45RA+CCR7+) and Tcm (CD45RA–CCR7+) cells in COVID-19 patients when compared with healthy controls (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2). In contrast, frequencies of TEMRA (CD45RA+CCR7–) and senescent (CD57+) CD8+ T cells were significantly higher in COVID-19 patients when compared with healthy controls (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2). Tem (CD45RA–CCR7–) and HLA-DR+ CD8+ T cells from patients with COVID-19 did not show relevant variations when compared with healthy controls (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2). These findings suggest that CD8+ T cells in patients with COVID-19 are skewed toward a terminally differentiated and senescent phenotype.

Lymphocytes from COVID-19 patients are characterized by significant reduction of type 1 cytokines and cytotoxic potential. After evaluating the different lymphocyte subpopulations in terms of differentiation stages, we stimulated peripheral blood cells with PMA and ionomycin in order to evaluate their ability to produce cytokines (Supplemental Figure 3). In particular, we focused on the cytokines described as being highly protective against viral infections, i.e., IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2. As shown in Figure 3A, patients with COVID-19 showed a significantly increased frequency of IL-2–producing CD4+ T cells, whereas CD8+ T lymphocytes of the same patients showed a significantly reduced frequency of IL-2 when compared with healthy controls.

Figure 3 Functional characterization of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and NK cells in patients with COVID-19. (A) Frequency of IL-2–secreting cells among CD4+ and CD8+ T cells after in vitro polyclonal stimulation in healthy donors (black dots) and COVID-19 patients (gray dots). Frequency of IFN-γ–secreting cells (B) and TNF-α– secreting cells (C) among CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and NK cells after in vitro polyclonal stimulation in healthy donors (black dots) and COVID-19 patients (gray dots). Frequency of perforin-expressing cells (D) and granzyme A–expressing cells (E) among CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and NK cells in healthy donors (black dots) and COVID-19 patients (gray dots). Data obtained from 30 healthy controls and 30 COVID-19 patients. Red lines represent mean values for each population. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; calculated with Student’s t test.

Patients with COVID-19 showed a significantly reduced frequency of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells when compared with healthy controls (Figure 3B). No differences were found in NK cells (Figure 3B) in terms of IFN-γ production. Furthermore, patients with COVID-19 showed a significantly reduced frequency of TNF-α–producing NK cells when compared with healthy controls (Figure 3C). It should be noted that the CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocytes also showed a reduced ability to produce TNF-α even if these data did not reach statistical significance (Figure 3C). Because it has been shown that CD4+ and CD8+ lymphocytes able to produce more than 1 cytokine (polyfunctional T cells) are most protective against viral infections (26), we simultaneously evaluated IL-2, IFN-γ, and TNF-α expression on a cohort of patients with COVID-19, as well as healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 4A). As shown in Supplemental Figure 4, B and C, although no differences were detected in CD4+ T cells between COVID-19 patients and healthy controls, significantly reduced frequencies of IL-2+IFN-γ+TNF-α+ and IL-2+IFN-γ+TNF-α– CD8+ T cells within COVID-19 patients were detected.

Because the antiviral effects of lymphocytes can also be exerted by direct cytotoxicity mediated principally by perforin and granzymes, we evaluated the cytoplasmic expression of these 2 molecules in CD4+ T lymphocytes, CD8+ T lymphocytes, and NK cells to define their cytotoxic potential (Supplemental Figure 5). As shown in Figure 3, D and E, NK cells from COVID-19 patients showed significantly reduced percentages of both perforin and granzyme A as compared with healthy donors. Although CD3+CD4+ T cells from COVID-19 patients showed significantly reduced frequencies of granzyme A, no differences were appreciable regarding the frequency of perforin+ cells in this cell subset and of perforin and granzyme A in the CD3+CD8+ T cell population (Figure 3, D and E).

COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU show significantly reduced NK cell numbers and cytotoxic potential. A significant fraction of patients with COVID-19 develop ARDS and need hospitalization in the ICU, requiring invasive mechanical ventilation (27). We therefore investigated whether there was a significant variation of the previously identified immune parameters between patients who were admitted to the ICU (ICU patients) and those not admitted to the ICU (non-ICU patients) during the course of hospitalization.

As shown in Figure 4A, ICU patients were characterized by a significant increase of neutrophils’ absolute numbers and a significant decrease of lymphocytes’ absolute numbers in the peripheral blood as compared with non-ICU patients. Total leukocytes as well as absolute numbers of monocytes, eosinophils, and basophils were comparable between the 2 groups of patients (Figure 4A). As shown in Figure 4B, flow cytometric analysis of circulating leukocytes revealed that absolute numbers of T cells (CD3+) and NK cells (CD3–CD56+), but not B cells (CD19+), were significantly reduced in ICU patients compared with non-ICU patients. In addition, among CD3+ cells, we found a significant reduction of CD4+ cells, but not CD8+ and CD56+ (NKT) cells, in ICU patients compared with non-ICU patients (Figure 4C). In the context of CD4+ T lymphocytes, we found no significant differences in the frequency of naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), Tcm (CD45RA–CCR7+), Tem (CD45RA–CCR7–), TEMRA (CD45RA+CCR7–), or HLA-DR+ cells between the 2 groups of patients (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Absolute numbers of immune cell subsets in non-ICU versus ICU hospitalized patients with COVID-19. (A) Absolute numbers of total WBCs, neutrophils (N), lymphocytes (L), monocytes (M), eosinophils (E), basophils (B), and platelets (P) in non-ICU (black dots) and ICU (gray dots) COVID-19 patients. (B) Absolute numbers of CD3+ T cells, CD19+ B cells, and CD56+ NK cells in non-ICU (black dots) and ICU (gray dots) COVID-19 patients. (C) Absolute numbers of CD3+CD4+ Th cells, CD3+CD8+ cytotoxic T cells (CTL), and CD3+CD56+ NKT cells in non-ICU (black dots) and ICU (gray dots) COVID-19 patients. (D) Frequency of naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), central memory (CD45RA–CCR7+), effector memory (CD45RA–CCR7–), TEMRA (CD45RA+CCR7–), and HLA-DR+ cells among CD4+ T cells in non-ICU (black dots) and ICU (gray dots) COVID-19 patients. (E) Frequency of naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), central memory (CD45RA–CCR7+), effector memory (CD45RA–CCR7–), TEMRA (CD45RA+CCR7–), senescent (CD57+), and HLA-DR+ cells among CD8+ T cells in non-ICU (black dots) and ICU (gray dots) COVID-19 patients. Data in A–C obtained from 16 non-ICU and 11 ICU COVID-19 patients. Data in D and E obtained from 10 non-ICU and 11 ICU COVID-19 patients. Red lines represent mean values for each population. *P < 0.05; calculated with Student’s t test.

In contrast, flow cytometric analysis of CD8+ T lymphocytes revealed statistically significant reduction of Tem (CD45RA–CCR7–) cells and increase of TEMRA (CD45RA+CCR7) cells in ICU patients compared with non-ICU patients (Figure 4E). As shown in Figure 4E, naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), Tcm (CD45RA–CCR7+), senescent (CD57+), and HLA-DR+ CD8+ T cells did not differ between the 2 groups of patients (Figure 4E).

As shown in Figure 5, A–C, no differences were identified between the 2 groups of patients regarding the frequencies of CD3+CD4+, CD3+CD8+, and NK cells producing IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2. Regarding T cell polyfunctionality, our analysis performed on a cohort of ICU patients and non-ICU patients showed no statistically significant differences between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 5 Immune cell functional characterization in non-ICU versus ICU hospitalized COVID-19 patients. (A) Frequency of IL-2–producing cells among CD4+ and CD8+ T cells following in vitro polyclonal stimulation in non-ICU (black dots) and ICU hospitalized patients (gray dots). Frequency of IFN-γ+ (B) and TNF-α+ (C) cells among CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and NK cells after in vitro polyclonal stimulation in non-ICU (black dots) and ICU hospitalized patients (gray dots). Frequency of perforin-expressing cells (D) and granzyme A–expressing cells (E) among CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and NK cells in non-ICU (black dots) and ICU hospitalized patients (gray dots). Data obtained from 18 non-ICU and 12 ICU COVID-19 patients. Red lines represent mean values for each population. **P < 0.01; calculated with Student’s t test.

Finally, the frequencies of both perforin and granzyme A were reduced in NK cells from ICU patients, with statistical significance only for granzyme A (Figure 5, D and E). All together, these data support the concept that in ICU patients the depletion of CD3+CD4+ T cells becomes even more pronounced, as well as the accumulation of terminally differentiated CD3+CD8+ T cells and NK cells with reduced cytolytic potential, leading to altered immunological protection.

High IL-6 serum levels in ICU patients inversely correlate with NK cytotoxic potential, which can be restored by tocilizumab treatment. Because SARS-CoV-2 infection is reportedly associated with increased IL-6 serum levels (28), we evaluated this proinflammatory cytokine in the sera of ICU and non-ICU patients. As shown in Figure 6A, IL-6 serum levels were significantly higher in ICU patients compared with non-ICU patients. More importantly, among those cellular parameters that we found significantly altered in ICU versus non-ICU patients, we observed a significant inverse correlation only between the serum levels of IL-6 and the frequency of NK cells expressing granzyme A (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Biological effects of tocilizumab administration in patients with COVID-19. (A) IL-6 serum levels in non-ICU and ICU COVID-19 patients. Red lines represent mean values for each population. *P < 0.05; calculated with Student’s t test. (B) Correlation between serum IL-6 levels and percentage of granzyme A+ cells among NK cells in non-ICU (black dots) and ICU (gray dots) COVID-19 patients, calculated with Pearson correlation coefficient. Red line represents the trend line. Data presented in A and B obtained from 30 COVID-19 patients. Evaluation of (C) serum CRP, (D) absolute lymphocyte counts, (E) perforin+ cells among CD8+ T cells, (F) granzyme A+ cells among CD8+ T cells, (G) perforin+ cells among NK cells, (H) granzyme A+ cells among NK cells, and (I) PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio in 5 selected ICU COVID-19 patients before and after (72 hours) tocilizumab treatment. Each colored line represents the same patient in all plots. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; calculated with Student’s t test.