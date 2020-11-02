Boosting NAD level suppresses inflammatory activation of PBMCs in heart failure

Baseline characteristics of study participants. A total of 19 patients with stage D HF and 19 healthy participants were recruited. As shown in Table 1, the subjects with HF were predominantly male with a mean left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of 20% ± 7%, among which approximately 80% had nonischemic etiology of cardiomyopathy, and 68% were on inotropic support when their blood samples were obtained. Mean age comparison between healthy and HF groups by Mann-Whitney test showed a P value of 0.034.

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of study subjects

PBMCs from patients with HFrEF showed reduced respiratory capacity and elevated proinflammatory cytokine gene expression. Purified PBMCs from study participants were subjected to the standard Seahorse Mito Stress Test (Figure 1A and ref. 21). Mean PBMC basal respiration (oxygen consumption rate [OCR]) trended lower in subjects with HF than healthy subjects though not reaching statistical significance (Figure 1B). The FCCP-induced (trifluoromethoxy carbonylcyanide phenylhydrazone–induced) maximal OCR was significantly lower in patients with HF as compared with healthy participants (Figure 1C). Together, these findings suggest that PBMC respiratory capacity is impaired in patients with HFrEF. Furthermore, consistent with previous reports that HFrEF is associated with a proinflammatory state, we found that mRNA levels of NLRP3, a key component of the inflammasome in monocytes and macrophages, as well as proinflammatory cytokines (IL-1B, IL-18, TNF-α), were significantly higher in patients with stage D HFrEF as compared with healthy participants. IL-6 showed a similar trend but did not reaching statistical significance (Figure 1D). Although subjects with HF had a slightly higher monocyte-to-lymphocyte ratio in the PBMCs (Supplemental Table 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138538DS1), it is unlikely that it accounted for the reduced maximal respiration or increased cytokine expression. It has been shown that basal and maximal OCR per microgram protein are comparable between healthy monocytes and lymphocytes (22), and monocytes are roughly 2 times larger in volume than lymphocytes (23, 24). Thus, a higher fraction of monocytes in PBMCs would increase rather than decrease OCR. Moreover, the IL-1B, IL-6, and TNF-α productions in response to LPS simulation were shown to be comparable between monocytes and PBMCs (25).

Figure 1 Heart failure is associated with a reduced maximal respiration and elevated proinflammatory cytokine gene expressions in PBMCs. (A) Representative OCR plot upon various inhibitor injections in a standard Seahorse Mito stress test, comparing PBMCs from healthy subjects and those with stage D HF. Oligomycin A: inhibitor of complex V. FCCP (trifluoromethoxy carbonylcyanide phenylhydrazone): uncoupling agent by permeabilizing inner mitochondrial membrane. Antimycin A: inhibitor of complex III. Rotenone: inhibitor of complex I. (B and C) Basal and FCCP-induced maximal respiration of PBMCs from healthy subjects (n = 19) and subjects with stage D HF (n = 19), respectively. OCR data normalized via log 10 transformation were subjected to ordinary unpaired 2-tailed parametric test (Welch’s t test). Normal distribution was assessed by Kolmogorov-Smirnov test. (D) Relative mRNA levels of NLRP3 and proinflammatory cytokines of PBMCs of healthy subjects and those with stage D HF by RT-qPCR. NLRP3 (healthy n = 9, HF n = 9), IL-1B (n = 9, n = 9), IL-6 (n = 12, n = 11), IL-18 (n = 7, n = 9), TNF-α (n = 9, n = 9). Mean mRNA level of healthy subjects normalized to 1. mRNA data analyzed with unpaired nonparametric 2-tailed t test. All data shown in mean ± SEM.

MitoDAMP induces PBMC respiratory impairment and inflammatory cytokine gene expression, which can be attenuated by inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome axis. To explore the potential cellular mechanisms linking mitochondrial respiratory function and cytokine production, we sought to create in vitro models to mimic the proinflammatory state in HF. We first treated PBMCs from healthy participants with lipopolysaccharide (LPS), an endotoxin known to trigger proinflammatory activation in peripheral monocytes. Four hours of LPS treatment resulted in a sharp decline in PBMC maximal OCR (Supplemental Figure 1A) as well as increases in mRNA expression for NLRP3 and proinflammatory cytokines (Supplemental Figure 1B), most notably, IL-6.

Mitochondrial content, by virtue of its evolutionary origin, can elicit an immunogenic response independent of HF status (26). It was recently reported that the plasma level of mitochondrial DNA is elevated in patients with HF (27). To test whether the release of DAMP from damaged mitochondria could elicit a sterile inflammatory state in HF, MitoDAMP was extracted by lysing mitochondria isolated from myocardial tissue of patients with end-stage HF undergoing left ventricular assist device (LVAD) surgeries (Figure 2A). Similar to LPS, MitoDAMP treatment of healthy PBMCs induced a marked elevation of proinflammatory cytokine gene expressions (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 MitoDAMP induces PBMC respiratory impairment and inflammatory cytokine gene expression, and the latter can be partially attenuated by inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome axis. (A) Schematics of the MitoDAMP extracted from mitochondria purified from human myocardial tissue. (B) Relative mRNA levels of NLRP3 and proinflammatory cytokines of healthy PBMCs after 4-hour treatments of vehicle or MitoDAMP. Vehicle normalized to 1. P value was determined by paired 2-tailed t test. n = 4. (C) Mitochondrial ROS levels of healthy PBMCs after MitoDAMP treatment. Zero hour normalized to 100%. P value cut off of 0.05 was determined by paired 2-tailed t test. n = 3. (D) Maximal respiration of healthy PBMCs after 4-hour treatment of vehicle or MitoDAMP with or without 0.5 mM MitoTempo, n = 4. P value determined by 1-way ANOVA with multiple pairwise comparisons. (E) Percent change of NLRP3 and cytokine mRNA levels of healthy PBMCs after 4-hour treatment of MitoDAMP with 0.5 mM MitoTempo (n = 4) or 1 μM MCC950 (n = 5) relative to MitoDAMP alone. P value was determined by paired 2-tailed t test. (F) Maximal respiration of healthy PBMCs after 4-hour treatments of vehicle or MitoDAMP with or without 1 μM MCC950. n = 3. P value determined by 1-way ANOVA with multiple pairwise comparisons. All data shown in mean ± SEM.

As shown in Figure 2C, MitoDAMP treatment resulted in a surge of mtROS production within 2 hours, which persisted for 6 hours. Mitochondrial maximal OCR was significantly impaired by MitoDAMP (Figure 2D). mtROS generation has been reported to be one of the key activators of the NLRP3 inflammasome (28), thus the role of NLRP3 inflammasome in connecting respiratory impairment and cytokine production was tested. Treating the PBMCs with MitoTempo, a nitroxide-based mitochondrial-specific ROS scavenger, in the presence of MitoDAMP, did not change maximal OCR (Figure 2D) but markedly attenuated cytokine gene expressions (Figure 2E). Moreover, treatment with MCC950, a specific inhibitor of the NLRP3 inflammasome, resulted in a similar attenuation of the MitoDAMP-induced surge on IL-6 gene expression (Figures 2E), while maximal OCR was marginally improved (Figure 2F). These findings suggest that MitoDAMP-induced mtROS production and NLRP3 activation contributes to proinflammatory cytokine gene expression in PBMCs. However, inhibition of either mechanism alone appears to minimally affect maximal OCR, suggesting that mtROS generation is downstream of respiratory impairment.

Secreted IL-6 impairs mitochondrial respiration by reducing complex I activity. Among the cytokines studied in the in vitro experiments, increases in gene expression levels in response to proinflammatory stimuli were consistently highest for IL-6. Further, MitoDAMP stimulation of PBMCs resulted in a surge of secreted IL-6 protein within 4 hours (Figure 3A). We therefore hypothesized that the MitoDAMP-induced IL-6 secretion mediated the observed mitochondrial respiratory impairment in an autocrine fashion. Concurrent treatment with LMT28, an inhibitor of IL-6 receptor B (GP130), prevented the MitoDAMP-induced decline in maximal OCR (Figure 3B). Conversely, treating healthy PBMCs with recombinant IL-6 resulted in a dose-dependent decline of maximal OCR (Figure 3C). A significant reduction of maximal OCR by IL-6 was observed at concentrations as low as 0.1 ng/mL, which is comparable to the plasma concentrations of IL-6 during acute cardiac decompensation (29), as well as with the level of secreted IL-6 achieved at 4 hours following MitoDAMP stimulation in our in vitro experiments (Figure 3A). Consistently, treatment of IL-6 decreased the maximal OCR of monocytes isolated from healthy subjects (Supplemental Figure 3). In contrast, recombinant IL-1B and IL-18 treatments did not result in a significant decrease in PBMC maximal OCR (Supplemental Figure 4). Together, these results suggest that autocrine activation of IL-6 is a key mediator of MitoDAMP-induced respiratory impairment.

Figure 3 Secreted IL-6 from MitoDAMP stimulation impairs mitochondrial respiration by reducing complex I activity. (A) Secreted IL-6 protein level by ELISA of healthy PBMCs after 2-hour (n = 3) or 4-hour (n = 6) treatment of vehicle or MitoDAMP. P value determined by paired 2-tailed t test. (B) Maximal respiration of healthy PBMCs after 4-hour treatments of vehicle or MitoDAMP with or without 100 μM LMT28, a specific inhibitor of the IL-6 receptor b (GP 130). n = 4. (C) Maximal respiration of healthy PBMCs after 4-hour treatments of vehicle or increasing concentrations of human recombinant IL-6. n = 4. B and C analyzed with 1-way ANOVA with multiple pairwise comparisons. (D) Representative Seahorse plot of baseline and post-drug treatment OCR of healthy PBMCs after 4-hour treatments of vehicle or IL-6 (1 ng/mL). FCCP; uncoupling agent by permeabilizing inner mitochondrial membrane; Rotenone (Rot): complex I inhibitor; Antimycin A (AA): complex III inhibitor; TMPD/Ascorbate: exogenous electron donor for complex IV. n = 3. (E) Quantitation of D. (F) Complex I activity of healthy PBMCs after 4-hour treatments of vehicle or IL-6 (1 ng/mL). n = 5. Vehicle normalized to 1. E and F analyzed by paired 2-tailed t test. All data shown in mean ± SEM.

Next, we searched for the end-effector of IL-6–induced reduction of maximal OCR. To this end, we compared changes in OCR in response to various electron transport chain (ETC) complex inhibitors in sequence in order to identify those complex(es) whose activity was affected by IL-6 treatment. As shown in Figure 3D, complex I inhibition by rotenone virtually eliminated all FCCP-induced OCR such that subsequent inhibition of complex III by Antimycin A only resulted in minimal OCR reduction, suggesting complex II was a minor contributor to the overall ETC activity in our system. Moreover, when TMPD (N,N,N′,N′-Tetramethyl-p-Phenylenediamine) and ascorbate were added to the system as electron donors for cytochrome C, which drives OCR through complex IV, we observed no difference in OCR between vehicle- and IL-6–treated PBMCs. These results suggest that IL-6 affected function of complex I function, but not of complexes II or IV. The contributions of each complex to the OCR in our assay system are summarized in Figure 3E. Consistent with these findings, direct measurement of complex I activity showed that IL-6 treatment reduced complex I enzymatic activity (Figure 3F). Together, these results suggest that IL-6 reduces mitochondrial respiration via reduction of complex I activity.

Increasing NAD+ levels with NR suppresses proinflammatory response in PBMCs in vitro. Based on the recent observations that NAD augmentation by NR enhances respiratory function and reduces mtROS and IL-1B productions in PBMCs (15), we hypothesized that NR may ameliorate the reductions in maximal OCR and cytokine production seen with MitoDAMP stimulation. As shown in Figure 4, A and B, concurrent NR treatment of healthy PBMCs in the presence of MitoDAMP resulted in a reduction of IL-6 secretion and proinflammatory cytokine gene expressions, respectively. Importantly, NR treatment partially prevented the MitoDAMP-induced decline of maximal OCR (Figure 4C). A similar effect of NR in enhancing maximal OCR and reducing proinflammatory cytokine gene expressions is also observed in LPS-treated PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 4 NR attenuates MitoDAMP-induced PBMC respiratory impairment and proinflammatory cytokine production in vitro. (A) Secreted IL-6 protein by ELISA of healthy PBMCs after 4-hour treatment of vehicle or 1 mM NR in the presence of MitoDAMP. P value determined by paired 2-tailed t test. (B) Percent change of NLRP3 and cytokine mRNA levels of healthy PBMCs after 4-hour treatment of MitoDAMP with 1 mM NR relative to MitoDAMP only. P value was determined by paired 2-tailed t test. n = 4. (C) Maximal respiration of healthy PMBCs after 4-hour treatment of vehicle, MitoDAMP, or MitoDAMP with 1 mM NR. n = 4. P value determined by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with multiple pairwise comparisons. B and C shown in mean ± SEM.

NR enhances mitochondrial respiration and reduces proinflammatory cytokine production in human HF. We subsequently tested the effect of NR on the PBMCs of patients with HF in the absence of MitoDAMP. Incubation with NR in vitro increased the basal and maximal OCR in the PBMCs of both healthy subjects and subjects with HF (Figure 5, A and B, respectively). However, reductions of NLRP3 and proinflammatory cytokine gene expressions in HF PBMCs were minimal (Supplemental Figure 2), indicating that a 4-hour exposure to NR may be insufficient to revert the inflammatory state. To investigate this more closely, we enrolled patients with stage D HF to take NR orally for 5 to 9 days (Figure 6). Blood samples were obtained before and after NR administration. As shown in Figure 5C, oral NR administration resulted in increases of whole blood NAD+ levels, as previously seen in healthy subjects (30). Furthermore, NR treatment resulted in a consistent enhancement of the basal and maximal OCR in healthy and HF PBMCs (Figure 5, D and E), and an up to 30-fold reduction of proinflammatory cytokine gene expressions (Figure 5F). Background information of the study subjects can be found in Supplemental Table 1. No adverse effects associated with NR were observed among the 5 participants.

Figure 5 NR enhances mitochondrial respiration and reduces proinflammatory cytokine production in HF. (A and B) Ratios of basal and maximal respiration of healthy or HF PBMCs after 4-hour 1 mM NR treatments relative to vehicle, respectively. n = 8 and n = 10, respectively. (C) Whole blood NAD+ level of subjects with stage D HF before or after 5 to 9 days of oral NR administration. (D and E) Basal and maximal respiration of PBMCs from subjects with stage D HF before and after oral NR administration, respectively. (F) Relative mRNA levels of NLRP3 and inflammatory cytokines of PBMCs from subjects with stage D HF before and after NR administration. Post-NR mRNA level normalized to 1. n = 4. (A and B) P values determined by unpaired 2-tailed t test, and data shown in mean ± SEM. (C–F) P values determined by paired 2-tailed t test.