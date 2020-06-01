COVID-19 threatens health systems in sub-Saharan Africa: the eye of the crocodile

As of March 31, 2020, there were 5389 cases reported in Africa (Figure 1A) (16). This number may just be the “eye of the crocodile” as community transmission is occurring in Africa. Moreover, there are reports of shortages of SARS-CoV-2 testing kits in most countries in Africa. So far, only seven countries in SSA have not reported cases of COVID-19 — Burundi, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, São Tomé and Príncipe, and South Sudan (16). The main drivers of the extent and the direction of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa will be characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 and the robustness of the public health preparedness of the affected countries.

Figure 1 COVID-19 incidence and capacity of African countries to detect and respond to a health emergency. (A) The reported incidence of COVID-19 cases as of March 31, 2020. Data derived from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering COVID-19 tracker (https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6) (16). (B) State Party Self-Assessment Annual Reporting (SPAR) capacity scores, a metric of infrastructure and preparedness to handle health emergencies. A higher score indicates greater capacity. Figure adapted with permission from Lancet (22). AGO, Angola; BDI, Burundi; BEN, Benin; BFA, Burkina Faso; BWA, Botswana; CAF, Central African Republic; CIV, Côte d’Ivoire; CMR, Cameroon; COD, Democratic Republic of the Congo; COG, Republic of the Congo; COM, Comoros; CPV, Cape Verde; DJI, Djibouti; DZA, Algeria; EGY, Egypt; ERI, Eritrea; ETH, Ethiopia; GAB, Gabon; GHA, Ghana; GIN, Guinea; GMB, Gambia; GNB, Guinea-Bissau; GNQ, Equatorial Guinea; KEN, Kenya; LBR, Liberia; LBY, Libya; LSO, Lesotho; MAR, Morocco; MDG, Madagascar; MLI, Mali; MOZ, Mozambique; MRT, Mauritania; MUS, Mauritius; MWI, Malawi; NAM, Namibia; NER, Niger; NGA, Nigeria; RWA, Rwanda; SDN, Sudan; SEN, Senegal; SLE, Sierra Leone; SOM, Somalia; SSD, South Sudan; STP, São Tomé and Príncipe; SWZ, eSwatini; TCD, Chad; TGO, Togo; TUN, Tunisia; TZA, Tanzania; UGA, Uganda; ZAF, South Africa; ZMB, Zambia; ZWE, Zimbabwe.

We are still learning about the infectiousness (R 0 , reproduction number), incubation period, routes of transmission, duration of viral shedding, and duration of stability of SARS-CoV-2. Based on the epidemiology of COVID-19 in China, the R 0 is estimated to be 2.5 to 2.9 (17). In contrast, the R 0 of both SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV was less than 2. In comparison, the R 0 of the Spanish influenza (1918–1919) — which killed about 50 million people worldwide — was about 1.8. The high R 0 of SARS-CoV-2 potentially increases its transmissibility. Also, there are reports that individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 could transmit the virus before becoming symptomatic (18). These characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 must be taken into consideration in designing intervention strategies.

Despite efforts by governments in Africa and their development partners, there are still major gaps in implementation of the full tenets of the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR). Most countries in SSA continue to fall short of achieving the core capacities of IHR (i.e., Legislation, Policy and Finance, Coordination and a National IHR Focal Point Communication, Surveillance, Response, Preparedness, Risk Communication, Human Resource Capacity, Laboratory, Potential Hazards, Points of Entry). The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) Joint External Evaluation reports suggest most SSA countries are not equipped to respond adequately to an IHR hazard, such as COVID-19 (19), despite the fact that the region is perennially plagued with epidemics and pandemics (20).

Is Africa prepared and equipped to deal with COVID-19? To answer this question, the 2018 State Party Self-Assessment Annual Reporting (SPAR) (21), a component of the WHO Monitoring and Evaluation Framework, for all African countries, was used. The SPAR scores all the indicators under each of the IHR core capacities and gives a composite score ranging from 0 to 100 (increasing levels of capacity and decreasing vulnerability) (22). As shown in Figure 1B, only eight countries had a SPAR score of 60 or more out of 100 — Algeria scored 80, Egypt scored 82, Mauritius scored 62, Morocco scored 75, Rwanda scored 67, South Africa scored 66, Sudan scored 65, and Tunisia scored 66; only four of these countries are in SSA. The countries with the least capability and the most vulnerability to IHR hazards were the Central African Republic and Comoros, with SPAR scores of 13 and 19, respectively.

In preparation for the inevitable importation of SARS-CoV-2 to Africa, the Africa CDC established the Africa Task Force for Novel Coronavirus on February 3, 2020. In partnership with the WHO and African countries, the Africa Task Force had six strategies: (a) laboratory diagnosis; (b) surveillance, including screening at points of entry and cross-border activities; (c) prevention and control of infections in health care facilities; (d) clinical management of people with severe COVID-19; (e) risk communication and community engagement; and (f) supply chain management and stockpiles. Thus far, most countries are enforcing these strategies with assistance from Africa CDC, WHO, and development partners. However, as there are for other countries dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic, there are several challenges. Over 43 African countries are now able to test for SARS-CoV-2 (personal communication, Africa CDC). However, test kits are in short supply, making it difficult to know the true extent of the epidemic in Africa. The capacity and infrastructure for disease surveillance in Africa are also not uniform (Figure 1B). For instance, screening of travelers is not perfect, and the quality of screening may differ depending on the point of entry into a country. Screening generally is better at airports than at either sea or land entry points, similar to what occurred during the Ebola epidemic. The science and implementation of infection prevention and control in health facilities in SSA are still in early stages (23–25). The Ebola virus outbreak in west Africa highlighted the challenges with risk communication and community engagement during an epidemic. The level of education and the local belief systems were inextricably linked with successful communication as well as prevention and control of the outbreak (26). Thus, there is a major need for ongoing health literacy campaigns aimed at the general population to help detect, report, and respond rapidly to COVID-19.