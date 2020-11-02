Sleeping Beauty–engineered CAR T cells achieve antileukemic activity without severe toxicities

Product manufacturing. Nonviral SB-engineered CAR T cells were produced according to our previously established platform (24) and named CARCIK-CD19 cells. We chose to differentiate T cells to generate a memory T cell population according to CIK cell protocol, as the incidence of GVHD is usually less prevalent using memory cells (17, 25). An objective of our study was to determine the feasibility and reproducibility of manufacturing and releasing donor-derived nonviral products with a level of CAR expression higher than 20%, an enrichment in CD3+CD56+ T cells higher than 30%, a cell viability higher than 80%, in vitro potency higher than 25%, and safety compliance. Cellular products were generated starting from 50 mL of peripheral blood (PB) from the previous transplant donor by electroporation of total PBMCs with SB plasmids expressing a CD19 third-generation CAR incorporating the CD28 and OX40 costimulatory domains (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138473DS1). The CARCIK-CD19 batches prepared for clinical use were derived from 3 HLA identical siblings (ISD), 4 matched unrelated donors (MUD), and 6 haploidentical donors (Haplo). After electroporation, cells were differentiated by using a single stimulation with anti-CD3 and IFN-γ and IL-2 for T cell expansion (Supplemental Figure 1B). In total, we manufactured 19 batches by seeding a median of 129.3 × 106 allogeneic PBMCs. Three of these 19 batches were manufactured for the purpose of good manufacturing practices (GMP) process validation starting from PB of voluntary donors, whereas 16 batches were produced for clinical use from 12/20/2017 to 07/30/2019. At the end of the expansion process, a mean of 6.91 × 109 nucleated cells (range, 1.39 to 20.0 × 109; Figure 1A) was harvested with a mean fold increase of 71.08 (range, 14.41 to 338.8; Supplemental Figure 2A). Manufactured cells had high levels of viability (mean, 96.06% ± SD 2.60%; range, 89.10%–98.90%) and were mostly CD3+ lymphocytes (mean, 98.92% ± SD 1.24%) with high killing activity and effector memory phenotype (Figure 1, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Of these, a mean of 43.05% (range, 15.10%–73.17%) were CAR+, 46.85% (range, 31.62%–71.80%) were CD56+, and 80.90% (range, 55.80%–93.20%) were CD8+, with a median number of transgene copies per cell of 3.54 (range, 0.62–4.92; Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2D). The majority of CD3+CAR+ T cells had a CD8+ effector memory phenotype (Figure 1, E and F). The median length of cell product manufacturing was 23 days (range, 20–32 days), and batches could be released 7 to 10 days after the production ended. All the enrolled patients had successful manufacturing of a CARCIK-CD19 batch (Supplemental Table 1). The quality requirements for batch release were met in 15 out of 19 productions. One batch was rejected due to a bacterial contamination. Another batch, manufactured for the same patient, was released and infused according to the original treatment schedule. Three batches partially deviated from specifications due to a lower level of CAR expression (15.01% CD3+CAR+ instead of ≥20%) and a higher value of transposase expression (41.68 and 97.06, respectively instead of <20 copies/10,000 β-glucuronidase [GUS]), but largely below the safety limit for possible enzyme activity (ref. 26 and Supplemental Figure 2E). However, the out-of-specification batches were infused (patients 6, 12, and 13) as per clinical decision based on the absence of any alternative treatment options (27).

Figure 1 Cell expansion and composition of manufactured medicinal products. (A) Expansion kinetics of 19 different batches are represented as total number of nucleated cells (TNC) over time. Each line represents a single batch. (B) Viability of TNC over time (n = 19). Arrow indicates time point at which electroporation was performed. (C) Flow cytometric immunophenotyping by dual-density plots in 1 representative batch (n = 9). CD3+ cells were selected by CD3/side scatter (SSC) gating (left). CD3+CAR+ cells were gated, and CD4/CD8, CD45RO/CD62L, and CD3/CD56 expression were measured. (D) Expression of CD3+, CAR+, CD56+, CD4+, and CD8+ cells as percentages of TNCs. Each symbol represents a single batch. (E) Expression of CD56+, CD4+, and CD8+ cells as percentages of CD3+CAR+ T cells. Each symbol represents a single batch. (F) Expression of naive, central memory (CM), effector memory (EM), and terminal effector (EMRA) cells as percentages of CD3+CAR+ T cells. Means are shown as horizontal lines.

Clinical trial. We designed a multicentric clinical study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03389035) to assess the safety and feasibility of infusing allogeneic CARCIK-CD19 in patients with B-ALL relapsed after HSCT. The trial followed a 4-dose escalation scheme (1 × 106, 3 × 106, 7.5 × 106, and 15 × 106 transduced CARCIK-CD19 cells/kg) using the Bayesian optimal interval design (BOIN). From January 2018 to November 2019, a total of 20 patients were screened, and 16 were enrolled (Figure 2). Two patients were excluded from receiving lymphodepletion chemotherapy and cell infusion, one due to rapid disease progression leading to premature death and one due to acquisition of a myeloid phenotype. An additional patient decided to withdraw from the study. A total of 13 patients, 4 children and 9 adults, proceeded to lymphodepletion and treatment with a single infusion of CARCIK-CD19 product, with a median time from enrollment to infusion of 76.6 days (range, 50–107 days). Median age was 32 years (range, 2–63 years). All patients had undergone multiple prior lines of therapy (median, 2; range, 1–7) and at least 1 allogeneic transplant, with a median of 9 months (range 2–30 months) from allo-HSCT to relapse. Seven out of 13 patients experienced acute and/or chronic GVHD after allo-HSCT and were treated with steroids (5/13), steroid and tacrolimus (1/13), or infliximab (1/13). The BM blast count at enrollment ranged from 5% to 98%, and 4 patients presented active extramedullary diseases (Table 1). Notably, the median lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), platelet, and neutrophil counts before lymphodepletion were 306 U/L (range, 148–595 U/L), 68,000 platelets/mmc (range, 12,000–237,000 platelets/mmc), and 650 neutrophils/mmc (range, 60–64,150 neutrophils/mmc), respectively, reflecting the aggressive progression of the disease that indeed required bridging therapy before infusion for all the patients (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Study flow. Study participant flow chart from the time of screening to treatment.

Engraftment and expansion of CAR T cells. Detectable peripheral CAR T cell engraftment was observed in 13/13 patients (100%) by transgene copy quantitative evaluation and in 12/13 patients (92.9%) by flow cytometry using a recombinant human CD19 protein, with robust expansion (>100,000 copies per μg DNA and >40 cells per μl) achieved in 8/13 patients (Figure 3, A–C). The median time to maximal expansion was 14 days (range, 7–22 days), and the maximal expansion reached about 1 × 106 transgene copies per μg DNA and 70% of CAR+ T cells in PB with a median AUC from day 0 to day 28 of 1.08 × 106 copies per μg DNA (range, 3,915.5–4.80 × 106; Supplemental Table 3). Engrafted CAR T cells were detected also in BM (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). CAR T cells were effective in promoting ablation of malignant CD19+ cells in PB and BM. CD19+ cell ablation was achieved in association with expansion and persistence of CAR T cells, even in a patient with massive BM blast infiltration persisting after lymphodepletion (Figure 3D). CAR T cell expansion was influenced by the dose level in terms of exposure (median AUC-28d, where 28d indicates measurement from time 0 to 28, 6.0 × 105, 5.3 × 104, 1.3 × 106 and 2.2 × 106 for patients treated with dose levels 1, 2, 3, and 4, respectively) and time to reach expansion (Figure 3, E–G) as well as by the tumor burden after lymphodepletion (median AUC-28d, 3.4 × 105 and 2.7 × 106; C max -28d, 4.2 × 104 and 3.8 × 105 for patients with less than or greater than 15% tumor burden, respectively). Interestingly, expansion was similar in pediatric and adult patients and did not depend on the type of donor (Supplemental Figure 3, C–F). CD8+ T cells represented the predominant circulating CAR+ T cell subset along with CD3+CD56+ CIK cells and CD4+ T cells to a lesser extent. Persistence of central memory CAR+ T cells was observed after infusion. The majority of CAR T cells had a central and effector memory phenotype in vivo (Figure 4, A–C). Twelve out of 13 patients had detectable CAR T cells measured as transgene copy number at the last available assessment, with a median duration of 94 days (range, 22 to 300 days).

Figure 3 Postinfusion expansion and persistence of CAR T cells in PB according to dose level. Transgene copy number per μg in blood (A), percentage of CAR+ T cells within the total CD3+ T cells in blood (B), absolute counts of CAR+CD3+ cells in blood (C) measured at different intervals of time after CARCIK-CD19 infusion in patients treated at different dose levels. Each symbol and color codifes an individual patient sample (n = 13). Measures under LOQ (<50 copies/μg) were inserted in the graphs with a fixed reference value. (D) Flow cytometric dual-density plots showing leukemic blast clearance assessed as MRD detection and CAR T cell engraftment in BM (upper panels) and PB (bottom panels) at different time points in patient 13. Numbers within the diagrams represent the percentages of cells. (E) AUC-28d according to dose level. (F) T max -28d according to dose level. (G) C max -28d according to dose level. Each symbol represents a single patient (n = 13). AUC (transgene copies/μg DNA).

Figure 4 Postinfusion immunophenotype and kinetic of CAR T cells. (A) Percentages of CD3+CD8+, CD3+CD4+, and CD3+CD56+ cell subsets within the CAR+CD3+ T cells in PB at different intervals of time after CARCIK-CD19 infusion (n = 11). (B) Expression of naive, central memory, effector memory, and terminal effector cells as percentages of CAR+CD3+ T cells in PB at different intervals of time after CARCIK-CD19 infusion (n = 11). (C) Flow cytometric dot plots showing the phenotype of circulating CAR T cells in a representative B-ALL patient at 21 days after CARCIK-CD19 infusion (n = 13).

Toxicity. Toxicities are summarized in Table 2 and Supplemental Table 4. The infusion was uneventful in all patients except 1 pediatric patient (patient 6), who experienced generalized seizures, tachycardia, and loss of consciousness due to a DMSO reaction, which rapidly responded to diazepam. No further infusion-related reactions were observed. Two grade I and 1 grade II cytokine-release syndrome (CRS) cases (assessed with criteria in Lee et al. [ref. 28]; Supplemental Table 4) occurred in 3 patients treated with the highest dose. CRS was associated with increased concentrations of serum cytokines (Supplemental Figure 4). Patient 12, who was the only patient experiencing grade II CRS, with fever and hypoxia, required low-flow oxygen (FiO 2 <40%) and treatment with 2 doses of tocilizumab with benefit and resolution of symptoms. The day of the infusion, patient 5 experienced pneumonitis with acute respiratory distress, which required oxygen therapy and antibiotics; tocilizumab was also infused at day +1 after infusion, as CRS could not be excluded at the time. On day +10, for a worsening of respiratory failure, the patient was transferred to an intensive care unit (ICU), where she received noninvasive ventilation. Clinical improvement followed methylprednisolone and further antibiotic changes. Deep pancytopenia was reported in 2 out of 13 patients and severe infections in 4 patients. Consistent with the concomitant in vivo detection of CAR T cells, B cell aplasia (BCA) was observed in all treated patients. Six of these patients had persistent BCA at the last follow-up, with a median duration of 3 months (Figure 5A). None of the treated patients developed immune-effector cell neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS). Furthermore, the persistent engraftment of allogeneic CAR T cells was not associated with any sign or symptom of GVHD, although some patients had experienced GVHD after previous allo-transplant.

Figure 5 Clinical outcome and antileukemic response duration. (A) Waterfall plot of individual patient BCA duration. (B) Waterfall plot of individual patient remission duration (n = 13), remission duration in presence of transgene copy number, and timing of relapse, allo-HSCT, and eventually death. (C) CT scan at baseline and 44 days after CARCIK-CD19 infusion in patient 12 with a diffuse B-ALL presenting with massive liver infiltration. VCN, vector copy number; PD, progressive disease.

Table 2 Toxicity and response to therapy

Response data. The overall response rate (CR/CR with incomplete blood count recovery [CRi]) was 61.5% (8 out of 13 patients, 95% CI = 31.6%–86.1%). Six out of 7 patients, receiving the 2 highest doses, achieved CR/CRi, with an overall response rate at day 28 after infusion of 85.7% (95% CI = 42.1%–99.6%, Figure 5B and Table 2). Patient 6 experienced BM remission, but persistent extramedullary disease with a mixed CD19+CD19– phenotype and was not accounted as a responder, accordingly. MRD was assessed by both multiparametric flow cytometry and PCR for leukemia-specific immunoglobulin (IG)/T cell receptor (TR) gene rearrangements in all responder patients. Five out of the 6 patients (83.3%, 95% CI = 35.9%–99.6%) in CR at the highest doses were also MRD–. MRD– status was achieved by 75% of all responders (6 out of 8, 95% CI = 34.9%–96.8%). The 2 patients in CR, but who were MRD+, relapsed with a CD19+ disease at +2.3 and +1.9 months after infusion, respectively, and one of them is alive and receiving salvage therapy. Among the 6 patients who achieved MRD– CR, 2 children underwent consolidation with a second allo-HSCT and are still alive and disease free (+14 and +10 months), 2 adult patients died of subsequent CD19+ disease relapse, and 2 adult patients who did not undergo allo-HSCT are still alive and disease free (+12 and +9 months) without additional therapies at +9 months from the data cutoff date. Interestingly, patient 12 relapsed after allo-HSCT with a diffuse B-ALL presenting elevated S-aspartate aminotransferase (AST)/S-alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (157/287 UI/L), S-γ glutamil transpetidase (γGT) (1,183 UI/L), and bilirubin (Bil) (18.8 mg/dL) due to malignant liver infiltration. CT scan performed 44 days after treatment showed shrinking of the tumor mass associated with recovery of liver function (AST/ALT, 12/58 UI/L; γGT: 82 UI/L; Bil, 0.8 mg/dL) (Figure 5C). This latter case indicated the ability of CIK cells to infiltrate large tumor masses (29) and to tackle extramedullary leukemia. Such ability was further corroborated by the detection of massive infiltration of CAR T cells in the 2L pleural effusion. The overall median follow-up among the patients who received CARCIK-CD19 infusion was 8.7 months (range, 1.02–20.03 months). So far, 4 of the 7 patients treated with the last 2 highest dose levels are alive and in CR with a median follow-up of 6.9 months as of the data cutoff date, whereas 3 adult patients relapsed, all with retention of CD19 antigen expression.

Integration site analysis. We performed a comprehensive integration site (IS) analysis on genomic DNA extracted from the medicinal product batches at release and from the PB of 13 treated patients, harvested at different time points (ranging from 7 to 28 days) after infusion. Moreover, we also analyzed a BM sample from a single patient (strategy depicted in Figure 6A). For the retrieval of SB IS, we adopted a technique similar to linker-mediated (LM) PCR (30), where genomic DNA is sheared by sonication, ligated to a DNA linker cassette, and amplified by PCR using oligonucleotides complementary to the vector sequence and the linker cassette bound to the shear site and then sequenced (NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive [SRA] PRJNA643365). On average, CARCIK-CD19 batches yielded a higher amount of PCR products compared with in vivo samples (Supplemental Figure 5). By this approach, we identified a total of 101,020 and 88,034 IS in in vitro and in vivo samples, respectively (Supplemental Table 5). The relative number of retrieved IS for each sample was proportional to the marking levels (Supplemental Figure 6). The distribution of SB IS around the transcription start site (TSS) showed no bias for integratations near promoter sequences (Figure 6B). Gene ontology enrichment analysis, performed with the Genomic Regions Enrichment of Annotations Tool (GREAT), revealed a significant enrichment of genes involved in T cell biology including T cell activation, differentiation, and proliferation (Supplemental Figure 7). To identify additional signs of insertional mutagenesis, we searched for common insertion sites (CIS). We identified sporadic CIS in single patients and targeting nearby genes by a relatively small number of IS (3 to 5), and none of them was classified as a cancer-related gene (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 8). All in vitro and in vivo samples harvested at early time points showed a highly polyclonal repertoire, reaching thousands of distinct IS in several samples, with the greatest represented IS in terms of abundance of 4%. All patients showed identical IS persisting over different time points, although no clonal expansions were observed in any patient. However, at later time points (≥ 28 days after infusion), the repertoire of IS showed a marked reduction toward oligoclonality, which was further evidenced by the analysis of the Shannon diversity index (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 9). The increase in clonal abundance in the late data sets was similar among all IS and was not enriched for IS targeting cancer-related genes, suggesting that the observed oligoclonality was not caused by the appearance of specific dominant clones, but was rather the result of the reduction in the number of retrieved IS.