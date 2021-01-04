Mutant SF3B1 promotes AKT- and NF-κB–driven mammary tumorigenesis

SF3B1 mutations are enriched in estrogen receptor–positive (ER+) breast cancer and associate with poor outcomes. To systematically establish the prevalence and significance of SF3B1 mutations in breast cancer, we performed a large-scale analysis of genomic/exomic sequencing data from 5366 patients with breast cancer, including prior data from the METABRIC, TCGA, and MSK-IMPACT databases (22–24) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138315DS1). Genetic alterations in SF3B1, including mutations, gene fusions, and copy number amplification, were identified in 152 patients (2.83%) (Figure 1A), among which 90 patients (1.68%) carried hotspot mutations previously identified as genomic hotspots (25). The K700E (n = 74) substitution in SF3B1 was the dominant SF3B1 mutation in patients with breast cancer, followed by hotspot mutations at K666 (n = 5), N626 (n = 3), and R625 (n = 2) residues (Figure 1B). Among the patients with hotspot SF3B1 mutations, ER status was available for 89 patients, only 2 of which were ER– (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 2). These 2 patients both had hormone receptor positive primary cancer and later developed metastatic ER– tumors. Within the METABRIC and TCGA cohorts where Pam50 and claudin low subtyping is annotated, we found 84% (45/53) of SF3B1 mutations occurred in luminal A or B subtypes, and 60% (32/53) of the cases were significantly enriched in luminal A breast cancer (P = 0.002) (Supplemental Figure 1). In terms of other genomic alterations, SF3B1 hotspot mutations significantly co-occurred with PIK3CA mutations (n = 55; 2.76% in patients with PIK3CA mutations; log 2 odds ratio = 1.382; q < 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 1). Interestingly, most SF3B1 mutant samples that did not carry PIK3CA mutations harbored mutations in PTEN or AKT1, each of which converges on activating PI3K signaling.

Figure 1 SF3B1 hotspot mutations are recurrent in breast cancer and are significantly associated with mutations activating PI3K signaling and shortened survival. (A) Oncoprint of somatic alterations in SF3B1 and other breast cancer drivers across 5366 patients from the METABRIC (23, 65), MSK-IMPACT (24), and TCGA (22) breast cancer cohorts. ER, estrogen receptor; PR, progesterone receptor; HER2, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. (B) SF3B1 mutation maps showing the counts, amino acid change, position, and evidence of mutational hotspots, based on COSMIC database information. The y axis counts at the bottom of the maps reflect the number of identified mutations in the COSMIC database. (C) Purity normalized variant allele frequency (VAF) of PIK3CA and SF3B1 mutations among 51 double-mutated samples in the MSK-IMPACT cohort. (D) Frequency of somatic mutations in patients from the MSK-IMPACT cohort (n = 94) harboring SF3B1 hotspot mutations. Mutation frequency was calculated for each reported gene in 57 primary samples (x axis) and 45 metastasis samples (y axis). (E) Kaplan-Meier curve of disease-free survival in SF3B1 hotspot mutant (n = 13), SF3B1 WT PIK3CA mutant (n = 672), and SF3B1/PIK3CA double-mutant (n = 30) versus WT (n = 772) ER+ breast cancer patients from METABRIC. P values were derived from log-rank test. See also Supplemental Figure 1.

Given recent identification that ER+ breast cancers frequently harbor several subclonal mutations that arise under the selection of endocrine-targeted therapy (24, 26, 27), we next evaluated the clonality of SF3B1 mutations in our MSK-IMPACT cohort. Across tumors, mutations in SF3B1 were clonal with a median allele frequency of about 50%, without manifesting allelic imbalances characteristic of mutant PIK3CA (Figure 1C). This latter finding is consistent with recent work from our group and others identifying essentiality of the WT allele in cells bearing hotspot change-of-function mutations in SF3B1 and other RNA splicing factors (28–30). In considering the progression of tumors from primary to metastatic disease, genetic analysis of primary tumors and metastases from a series of patients with the SF3B1 mutant identified frequent co-occurrence of SF3B1 and PIK3CA mutations across primary tumors and metastases cases (Figure 1D).

We further analyzed the clinical outcomes of patients with SF3B1 hotspot mutation and PIK3CA mutations (Figure 1E). The median survival time of patients with ER+ breast cancer with no somatic alteration in either SF3B1 or PIK3CA was 164 months, whereas that of patients with ER+ disease harboring both SF3B1 and PIK3CA mutations was 100.1 months (hazard ratio = 1.787, P = 0.046). Neither SF3B1 nor PIK3CA mutation alone was associated with significantly shorter survival. These findings point to SF3B1 mutation as a recurrent alteration in ER+ and PIK3CA mutant breast cancer that appears to be an early event and linked to poor prognosis.

Sf3b1K700E promotes accelerated mammary tumor progression. To determine the functional role of SF3B1 hotspot mutations in breast tumorigenesis and progression, we generated a conditional knockin mouse model to express the most common SF3B1 mutation found in patients with breast cancer (the K700E mutant) from the endogenous Sf3b1 locus in the mouse mammary gland (31). Heterozygous MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT mice expressed mutant Sf3b1 transcripts in mammary epithelial cells (sorted live, CD45– CD24+ cells) at a 50% allelic frequency in RNA (similar to allelic frequency observed in human breast cancers; Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Due to the significant co-occurrence of SF3B1 mutation and alterations activating the PI3K pathway, particularly PIK3CA mutations in patients with breast cancer (Supplemental Figure 1), we further crossed MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT mice with mice bearing a transgenic kinase domain mutation in Pik3ca from the Rosa26 locus (Rosa26 lox-stop-lox Pik3caH1047R (R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R)) (32) to evaluate the combinatorial effects of these mutations on mammary tumor development and progression.

Whole-mount examination of mammary glands from 4-month-old nulliparous mice of each genotype revealed ductal hyperplasia in mice expressing Pik3caH1047R alone (MMTV-cre R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R) and in combination with mutant Sf3b1 (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2D). Interestingly, reduced branching of mammary ducts was observed in MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). With further age, PIK3CA single-mutant and Sf3b1K700E/WT/Pik3caH1047R double-mutant mice (MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R) went on to develop mammary gland tumors (Figure 2, B and C), while MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT mice did not exhibit any clear protumorigenic phenotype, which is consistent with previous studies with hematopoietic stem cells (13, 29) and B cells (33, 34) where Sf3b1 K700E mutation alone was not sufficient to mediate tumorigenesis. Strikingly, the life span of double-mutant mice (median = 211 days) was significantly shorter than Pik3ca single-mutant mice (median = 293 days, P = 0.0125, Figure 2C). Akin to the tumors MMTV-cre R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R mice developed, MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R mice develop lesions within the spectrum of tumors reported in Pik3ca conditional mouse models (35), including adenomyoepitheliomas and adenosquamous carcinomas (Supplemental Figure 3A). The adenomyoepitheliomas were composed of a proliferation of gland-like structures lined by a dual cell population of luminal epithelial (CK8/18 and Gata3 staining in Supplemental Figure 3A) and myoepithelial cells (Sma staining in Supplemental Figure 3A), whereas the adenosquamous carcinomas were composed of a complex admixture of gland-like structures, sheets of squamous cells (CK14 staining in Supplemental Figure 3A) and occasional squamous pearls; areas of necrosis were observed. No other histologic abnormalities were detected in the liver, lungs, kidneys, adrenals, spleen, heart, and central nervous system of these mice. Given that MMTV-cre has been reported to be expressed in tissues besides mammary epithelial cells (including expression in salivary gland and lymphocytes) (36), we examined both the salivary gland and performed a comprehensive analysis of hematopoietic tissues but did not identify overt malignancies in these tissues at the time of breast tumor formation (Supplemental Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4). To characterize the mammary gland tumors that developed in these mice, we probed ER, progesterone receptor (PR), HER2, and Ki67 in representative tumor sections. While all tumors collected were ER+, PR+, and HER2–, Ki67 staining was significantly higher in tumors from MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT Pik3caH1047R mice than in those from Pik3caH1047R single-mutant mice (Figure 2D). We next sought to understand the mechanistic basis by which SF3B1 mutation could contribute to accelerated progression that was observed both in the mouse and human data.

Figure 2 Sf3b1K700E mutation promotes mammary tumorigenesis in conjunction with mutant Pik3ca. (A) Whole-mount hematoxylin staining of mammary glands from MMTV-cre control, MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT, MMTV-cre R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R, and MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R at the age of 4 months. Two representative examples are shown. Scale bars: 500 μM. (B) Representative sections of H&E-stained mammary glands from the mice shown in A at time of death. Two representative examples are shown. Scale bars: 250 μM. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of the mice shown in A. The endpoint criterion was presence of tumors at least 1 cm3. P values calculated by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test in Prism 7 software *P <0.05, ****P < 0.0001. (D) H&E and immunohistochemical staining of breast tumors developing in MMTV-cre R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R transgenic and compound Sf3b1K700E/WT Pik3caH1047R transgenic mice. ER, estrogen receptor; PR, progesterone receptor. Scale bars: 100 μM. Quantitation of percentage of positively stained cells (n = 6 tumors/group) is shown below. ***P < 0.001 (Student’s t test). See also Supplemental Figures 2–4.

Pan-cancer and breast cancer–specific aberrant splicing events induced by mutant SF3B1. Prior work in hematopoietic-derived cells and UVM has revealed that cancer-associated mutations in SF3B1 result in splicing events that use aberrant branchpoint nucleotides, manifesting in increased use of aberrant (or so-called cryptic) intron-proximal 3′ splice sites (3′ss) (15, 37). To understand the impact of SF3B1 mutations on splicing in breast cancers compared with other malignancies, we performed a pan-cancer transcriptomic analysis to identify and quantify cryptic 3′ss usage across SF3B1 WT versus mutant cancers (Figure 3). For breast cancer, RNA-seq data from 20 tumors harboring SF3B1 mutations and 20 randomly selected, ER+ WT tumors were collected from the TCGA breast cancer (BRCA) database (Supplemental Table 3). In this analysis, we also included an isogenic pair of parental and SF3B1 K700E knockin MCF10A breast epithelial cells, as well as MCF7 and T47D breast cancer cells ectopically expressing SF3B1 WT or SF3B1 K700E mutant via a doxycycline-inducible expression system (Supplemental Figure 5). The expression of the SF3B1 K700E mutant did not significantly affect cell proliferation and dependence on ER of these breast cancer cells under in vitro culture conditions (Supplemental Figure 5). For the comparison of SF3B1 mutant breast cancer to other cancer types bearing SF3B1 mutations, RNA-seq data of 15 patients with CLL and 16 patients with UVM together with same number of randomly chosen WT samples of the same histologic types of cancer were also included (Supplemental Table 3). Principal component analysis and unsupervised hierarchical clustering of cryptic 3′ss usage using the percent spliced in (PSI) matrix (Figure 3A, Supplemental Figure 6 and Supplemental Methods) robustly separated samples with SF3B1 hotspot mutations from WT cases, with the exception of one breast cancer sample with an SF3B1 K666N mutation (a result likely explained by the low allelic frequency [7%] of the mutation in the RNA-seq data from this sample). Samples with non–hotspot SF3B1 mutations (e.g., S455V, E802Q) clustered together with SF3B1 WT samples (Supplemental Figure 6 and Supplemental Table 3), suggesting that these mutations do not cause aberrant 3′ss usage. Within the SF3B1 mutant group, samples clustered separately into subgroups by their cancer types. Breast cancer patient and cell line samples (triangles in Figure 3A) showed a very similar pattern of aberrant splicing, compared with CLL (circles in Figure 3A) or UVM samples (squares in Figure 3A), suggesting the aberrant 3′ss usage induced by SF3B1 mutations in distinct cancers may be due to intrinsic gene expression patterns unique to cell lineage.

Figure 3 Differential aberrant 3′ splicing events across SF3B1 mutant cancers. (A) Principal component analysis of differential 3′ splice sites (3′ss) in SF3B1 mutant and WT samples. The PSI input matrix contains 618 cryptic 3′ss events identified from the pan-cancer data set are shown. BRCA, breast cancer; CLL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia; UVM, uveal melanoma. (B) Histogram of statistically significant (q < 0.05) cryptic 3′ss identified in BRCA samples: WT (black) versus mutant (red) for SF3B1 and their distance in nucleotides (nt) from the associated canonical 3′ss. (C) Consensus 3′ss motif near the associated cryptic 3′ AG dinucleotide (top) and canonical 3′ AG dinucleotide (bottom) for 398 aberrant 3′ss events more than 10 nt from the canonical 3′ss as well as 90 aberrant 3′ss events more than 50 nt from the canonical 3′ss. See also Supplemental Figures 5 and 6.

Consistent with previous studies in other cancer types (15, 37), most aberrant 3′ss in SF3B1 mutant breast tumors were located 10 to 30 nucleotides upstream of the canonical 3′ss (Figure 3B). For most unaffected 3′ss, a stretch of pyrimidine nucleotides (known as a polypyrimidine tract) is present within the intron, near the canonical 3′ss. To understand the mechanism by which SF3B1 mutations affect 3′ss recognition, we analyzed the sequences around cryptic 3′ss promoted in SF3B1 mutant cells (see Methods; Figure 3C). As previously reported, this revealed that polypyrimidine tracts at cryptic 3′ss were interrupted by adenines, indicating a shorter distance between the cryptic 3′ss and branchpoint nucleotides (8, 15). At the same time, we also identified an enrichment of pyrimidines downstream of the aberrant 3′ss. Since most cryptic 3′ss were within 30 nucleotides upstream of the canonical 3′ss, this enrichment could be due to a bias from the polypyrimidine track associated with the canonical 3′ss. To eliminate this bias, we performed a sequence analysis exclusively on cryptic sites 50 nucleotides away from the canonical 3′ss. This analysis continued to reveal significant enrichment of pyrimidines within these 90 aberrant 3′ss (P < 0.0001, Fisher’s exact test, Figure 3C). These data indicate that recognition of cryptic 3′ss by mutant SF3B1 may require downstream pyrimidine-rich motifs, a finding which was evident across SF3B1 mutant cancer types.

Aberrant splicing mediated suppression of PPP2R5A and MAP3K7 in SF3B1-mutant breast cancers. To identify the key cellular processes that mutant SF3B1 alters in accelerating breast cancer progression, we performed a gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) on the RNAs derived from WT and SF3B1-mutant breast cancer cell lines. This revealed that inflammatory response pathways (P = 0), and NF-κB signaling (P = 0.002) in particular, were significantly altered in SF3B1 K700E-expressing breast cancer cell lines (Figure 4A). Moreover, GSEA analysis on the TCGA BRCA gene expression data also revealed upregulation of these same pathways in the patient samples bearing hotspot SF3B1 mutations (Supplemental Figure 7A). To verify activation of NF-κB signaling as a result of mutant SF3B1 expression, we performed Western blot analysis to assess phosphorylation of p65 (RelA), a core subunit of NF-κB complex, in isogenic SF3B1 K700E knockin MCF10A cells and MCF7 cells expressing mutant SF3B1 (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 7B). Phosphorylation of p65 was upregulated by 3- to 5-fold in mutant SF3B1-expressing cells, and the levels of phosphorylation were further enhanced following stimulation by TNF-α (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 7B). To further assess the significance of this activation of NF-κB, we examined the effect of SF3B1 mutation on the expression of inflammatory cytokines known to be regulated by NF-κB. We measured the quantity of secreted cytokines in the culture media of MCF10A and MCF7 WT versus SF3B1 K700E-expressing cells. IL-1a, IL-8, and TGF-α were all increased in the media derived from SF3B1 K700E MCF10A cells (Figure 4C), and mutant SF3B1-expressing MCF7 cells produced 10-fold more IL-8 than SF3B1 WT counterpart isogenic cells (Figure 4C), consistent with the observed upregulation of p65 phosphorylation in these cells. Upregulated IL-8 secretion in both MCF10A and MCF7 cells expressing mutant SF3B1 was also confirmed by ELISA (Figure 4D). These data together confirm the induction of NF-κB signaling observed in the GSEA analysis of SF3B1 mutant tumors.

Figure 4 Increased inflammation and activation of NF-κB signaling in SF3B1 mutant mouse and human breast tumors. (A) GSEA identifies enrichment of hallmark gene sets of TNF-α signaling via NF-κB (top) and inflammatory response (bottom) in SF3B1 mutant versus WT human breast cell lines. FDR, false discovery rate; NES, normalized enrichment score. (B) Activation of phospho-p65 (P-p65) upon TNF-α stimulation of MCF10A SF3B1K700E/WT mutant knockin cells (top) and MCF7 with transgenic expression of SF3B1K700E versus SF3B1WT cDNA (bottom). Quantitation of 3 independent experiments is shown in Supplemental Figure 7B. (C) Levels of TGF-α, IL-1a, and IL-8 in culture media from MCF10A cells shown in B or IL-8 in culture media from MCF7 cells with expression of an empty vector (EV), SF3B1 WT, or SF3B1 K700E cDNAs measured by Milliplex cytokine/chemokine multiplex assay. (D) Levels of IL-8 in culture media shown in C measured by ELISA. Mean levels with standard deviation shown. (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001; Student’s t test for MCF10A and Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test for MCF7). (E) Venn diagrams of genes significantly differentially expressed (P < 0.05; DESeq2) and spliced (q < 0.05; t test) across SF3B1 mutant versus WT human breast cancers from TCGA (22) (left), isogenic human breast cell lines (right), and overlapping across human tumors, human cell lines, and mouse mammary epithelial cells mutant for Sf3b1 (middle). See also Supplemental Figure 7.

To understand the molecular mechanisms for NF-κB activation in SF3B1 mutant cells, we examined the intersection of differentially expressed and differentially misspliced genes in human tumors, cell lines, and our mouse model (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 7C). From this intersection, only 2 genes were identified: MAP3K7 and PPP2R5A, both of which were significant reduced in expression in SF3B1 mutants (Figure 4E and Supplemental Tables 4–6). Of note, these missplicing events in MAP3K7 and PPP2R5A have been reported in hematopoietic malignancies with SF3B1 mutations recently by Lee et al. (29) and Liu et al. (34).

Mutant SF3B1 causes aberrant splicing of MAP3K7, stimulating NF-κB signaling. MAP3K7 has known roles in regulating NF-κB signaling (38–40) and so we initially sought to verify its missplicing and biologic contribution to mutant SF3B1–mediated pathogenesis. To confirm a consistent effect of SF3B1 mutation on MAP3K7 splicing and expression, we examined the RNA-seq data of the isogenic cell lines, mouse mammary tissue, and human tumors at the candidate intron where missplicing was implicated (Figure 5, A–C). Across these samples, mutant SF3B1 led to aberrant splicing of MAP3K7 via use of a cryptic 3′ss that was conserved in human breast cell lines and tumors and mouse mammary gland expressing Sf3b1K700E (Figure 5, A and B). As expected, NMD caused by missplicing led to reduced MAP3K7 transcript and protein levels in mutant SF3B1-expressing cells and mouse mammary gland tumors (Figure 5, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 8A).

Figure 5 Aberrant splicing and downregulation of MAP3K7 by mutant SF3B1 promotes NF-κB activation in breast cancer. Representative RNA-seq coverage plots showing cryptic 3′ss usage in MAP3K7 in (A) human isogenic breast cancer cell lines (MCF10A, MCF7, T47D) expressing WT or SF3B1 K700E (K700E) and human breast tumor samples from TCGA (22) as well as (B) mouse mammary epithelial cells from MMTV-cre control, MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT, MMTV-cre R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R transgenic, and compound MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R mice. PSI value is shown on the right of each coverage plot. (C) MAP3K7 mRNA expression (normalized log 2 RPKM values) in SF3B1 mutant (MUT) versus WT human breast tumors from TCGA and cell lines shown in A. Box indicates upper and lower quartiles; thick bar indicates the median value. Whiskers indicate the largest/smallest value no further than 1.5 times the interquartile range. (D) RT-PCR of MAP3K7 splicing event (top) and MAP3K7 protein levels in isogenic MCF10A cells with or without SF3B1K700E knockin. The 3’ss used is shown in the schematic. (E) MAP3K7 protein levels in MCF7 cells expressing doxycycline-inducible FLAG-SF3B1WT or FLAG-SF3B1K700E vectors. RT-PCR of MAP3K7 splicing is shown on bottom. (F) RT-PCR of MAP3K7 splicing event derived from MAP3K7 minigene with mutations at aberrant branchpoint or polypyrimidine region downstream of the aberrant 3’ss. RT-PCR of MAP3K7 splicing event derived from endogenous MAP3K7 is shown on bottom. A schematic of sequences around the normal and aberrant branchpoint and splice site is shown on top. (G) MAP3K7 and phospho- and total p65 and p38 levels in MCF7 and MCF10A cells transduced with anti-MAP3K7 shRNA. (H) MAP3K7 and phospho- and total p65 and p38 levels in MCF7 and MCF10A cells expressing SF3B1 K700E mutant from D and E transduced with or without MAP3K7-GFP cDNA. Quantitation of 3 independent experiments is shown in Supplemental Figure 8. See also Supplemental Figure 9.

To understand this aberrant splicing event in MAP3K7 in greater molecular detail, we mapped the branchpoints in the aberrantly spliced intron by lariat RT-PCR. Sequencing of the PCR products identified the branchpoints used for the canonical as well as cryptic 3′ss (Supplemental Figure 9A). The branchpoint for the canonical 3′ss was an adenine 22 nucleotides upstream of the intron-exon boundary, whereas the branchpoint for the cryptic 3′ss mapped to an adenine 14 nucleotides upstream of the aberrant intron-exon boundary (Figure 5F). To identify cis nucleotides required for mutant SF3B1–specific aberrant splicing of MAP3K7, we generated a minigene construct that contains sequences from the misspliced intron and flanking exons. As with the endogenous MAP3K7 transcript, mutant SF3B1 also enhanced usage of a cryptic 3′ss in the minigene-derived MAP3K7 RNA (Figure 5F). Substitution of adenines at the branchpoint with guanines blocked the usage of the cryptic 3′ss (Figure 5F). A pyrimidine-rich motif was located in the sequences downstream of the cryptic 3′ss. We mutated thymine nucleotides within this pyrimidine-rich motif to test if these residues were necessary for mutant SF3B1–specific splicing. Substitution of either 2 or 3 thymines to adenines completely abolished the usage of the cryptic 3′ss and aberrant inclusion of the 20-nucleotide intronic sequences (Figure 5F). These data identify the requirement of the aberrant branchpoint as well as pyrimidines downstream of the aberrant branchpoint in missplicing MAP3K7.

We next sought to establish the biologic role for MAP3K7 in NF-κB signaling in breast cancer cells as its regulation of NF-κB signaling, which has been previously shown to be cell-type specific (38–40). To characterize the impact of MAP3K7 on NF-κB activation in breast cells specifically, we manipulated MAP3K7 activity in MCF7 and MCF10A cells. Knockdown of MAP3K7 greatly increased phosphorylation of p65 and reduced p38 phosphorylation (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 8B), which was also observed with pharmacological inhibition of MAP3K7 using 5Z-7-oxozeaenol (41) (Supplemental Figure 8C). Consistent with this, restored expression of MAP3K7 (via expression of MAP3K7 cDNA) in SF3B1 K700E isogenic MCF10A cells or MCF7 expressing mutant SF3B1 greatly reduced NF-κB activation and promoted p38 phosphorylation (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 8D). Taken together, these data establish mutant SF3B1-directed missplicing of MAP3K7 to be a key mediator of enhanced NF-κB signaling in breast cancer.

Mutant SF3B1 causes aberrant splicing of PPP2R5A, enhancing AKT activation and inflammatory signaling. In addition to missplicing of MAP3K7, SF3B1 K700E mutation also induced usage of a cryptic 3′ss 13 nucleotides upstream the normal 3′ss of intron 4 of PPP2R5A in human and mouse cells (Figure 6, A and B). PPP2R5A encodes the alpha isoform of the B56 regulatory subunit of PP2A (the serine/threonine-protein phosphatase 2A). PP2A is 1 of 4 major serine/threonine phosphatases, and it is a heterotrimeric protein consisting of a catalytic C subunit, 1 structural A subunit, and a regulatory B subunit. Thirteen distinct genes encoding for the different regulatory B subunits and the specific B subunit expressed regulates substrate selectivity and catalytic activity of PP2A.

Figure 6 Aberrant splicing and downregulation of PPP2R5A by mutant SF3B1 promotes AKT activation and inflammatory signaling in breast cancer. Representative RNA-seq coverage plots showing cryptic 3′ss usage in PPP2R5A in (A) human isogenic breast cancer cell lines (MCF10A, MCF7, T47D) expressing WT or SF3B1 K700E (K700E) and human breast tumor samples from TCGA (22) as well as (B) mouse mammary epithelial cells from MMTV-cre control, MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT, MMTV-cre R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R transgenic, and compound MMTV-cre Sf3b1K700E/WT R26-LSL-Pik3caH1047R mice. PSI value of each event is shown on the right of each coverage plot. (C) PPP2R5A mRNA expression (normalized log 2 RPKM values) in SF3B1 mutant (MUT) versus WT primary human breast tumors from TCGA and cell lines shown in A. Box indicates upper and lower quartiles; thick bar indicates the median value. Whiskers indicate the largest/smallest value no further than 1.5 times the interquartile range. (D) PPP2R5A, phospho- and total AKT, and p65 levels in MCF7 and MCF10A with and without mutant SF3B1 expression (EV, empty vector). Quantitation of 3 independent experiments is shown in Supplemental Figure 10A. (E) RT-PCR of PPP2R5A splicing event derived from PPP2R5A minigene with mutations at aberrant branchpoint or polypyrimidine region downstream of the aberrant 3′ss. RT-PCR of PPP2R5A splicing event derived from endogenous PPP2R5A is shown on the bottom. A schematic of sequences around the normal and aberrant branchpoint and splice site is shown on top. (F) PPP2R5A, phospho- and total AKT, and p65 levels in MCF7 and MCF10A with and without PPP2R5A shRNA knockdown. Quantitation of 3 independent experiments is shown in Supplemental Figure 10B. (G) Relative mRNA expression of IL1A, CXCL1, IL8, CDKN1A, and PPP2R5A in the cells from D and F. Mean ± standard deviation shown; asterisks represent P values of Dunnett’s test compared with shRenilla control (shRE). See also Supplemental Figures 9 and 10.

Mutant SF3B1 promoted the inclusion of 13 intronic nucleotides in exon 5 by using an upstream cryptic 3′ss, resulting in a reading frame shift (Figure 6, A and B). This is predicted to cause NMD of the aberrantly spliced PPP2R5A transcript and, consistent with this, SF3B1 mutant patient breast tumors had significantly reduced PPP2R5RA mRNA and protein expression compared with WT (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 10A). As with MAP3K7, missplicing of PPP2R5A by mutant SF3B1K700E could be replicated within a PPP2R5A minigene and this missplicing was abolished by disruption of branchpoint (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 9B) or interruption of the poly-pyrimidine tract with non-pyridimines (Figure 6E).

PP2A has been reported to regulate phosphorylation of a variety of signaling proteins, including AKT, MEK1/2, and MYC, the downstream consequence of which could be NF-κB signaling. We therefore probed known PP2A substrates in the context of breast epithelial cells by Western blot and found increased phosphorylation of AKT at residue T308 in breast cells expressing mutant SF3B1 (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 10A). Knockdown of PPP2R5A in MCF10A and MCF7 cells by shRNA also upregulated phosphorylation of p65 and AKT (at T308) (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 10B). Furthermore, depletion of PPP2R5A in cells also induced expression of inflammatory response genes, including IL-8, CDKN1A, IL-1A, and CXCL1 (Figure 6G). Restoration of PPP2R5A expression in MCF7 cells expressing mutant SF3B1 or isogenic SF3B1K700E/WT MCF10A cells showed consistently reduced phosphorylation of p65 and AKT (Supplemental Figure 10C). Given the known roles of AKT in regulating IKK and NF-κB activation, our data point to PPP2R5A downregulation as a second mechanism whereby mutant SF3B1 promotes NF-κB signaling in breast cancer.

SF3B1 mutations promote invasion and migration of breast cancer cells. NF-κB signaling has been implicated in regulating cell migration of breast cancer cells (42–44). To test if SF3B1 mutation facilitates cell migration, we initially performed wound-healing assays. MCF7 cells expressing mutant SF3B1 traversed wounds significantly faster than the cells expressing WT SF3B1 or empty vector (Figure 7A) irrespective of stimulation by TNF-α. Comparable differences were also seen with MCF10A isogenic pairs (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 SF3B1 mutations promote migration and invasion of breast cancer cells. (A) Representative photos (top) at 0, 24, and 48 hours following wound creation in cell culture of MCF7 cells expressing an empty vector (EV), SF3B1WT, or SF3B1K700E cDNA. Scale bars: 200 μM. Relative scratch width over time shown below (n = 3; mean value ± standard deviation shown below; P values by ANOVA). (B) Quantification and representative photos (left) of wound at 0, 8, and 24 hours following wound creation and exposure to 0, 2, and 10 ng/mL TNF-α in cell culture of MCF10A with or without knockin of SF3B1K700E. Right, mean levels with standard deviation shown (n = 3; P value by Student’s test). Scale bars: 500 μM. (C) Same as A but for parental MCF7 cells exposed to medium from cells in A. Scale bars: 200 μM. (D) Number of invaded MCF10A cells with or without knockin of SF3B1K700E migrating toward EGF in a Transwell invasion assay (left). Mean ± standard deviation (n = 3, P value by Student’s t test) shown. Right, photos of hematoxylin staining of the migrated cells (photos taken using a microscope with a 10× objective (total magnification ×100); scale bars: 200 μM). (E) Growth of MCF7 tumors expressing either WT or mutant SF3B1 in NSG mice. Size of individual tumor (n = 10 in each group) and the mean are shown (P value by ANOVA). See also Supplemental Figures 11 and 12.

Since SF3B1 mutant cells secrete more inflammatory cytokines (including IL-8), we hypothesized that the higher migration might be mediated by cytokines within the culture media. To address this possibility, we harvested media from cells expressing WT or mutant SF3B1 and studied the effect of media addition upon migration of parental MCF7 cells in wound-healing assays. WT MCF7 cells exposed to media from mutant SF3B1-expressing cells healed wounds faster than controls (Figure 7C). In addition to cellular motility, NF-κB signaling has been linked to breast cancer invasiveness and we thus investigated the effects of SF3B1 mutation in Transwell Matrigel invasion assays. MCF10A breast epithelial cells hardly invaded Matrigel, whereas significantly more SF3B1 K700E knockin MCF10A cells migrated through the Matrigel layer (Figure 7D). Moreover, we assessed for enhanced invasiveness using a xenograft assay (Figure 7E), in which limiting quantities of WT and mutant SF3B1 expressing MCF7 cells were implanted into NSG mice, and observed that the SF3B1 mutant tumors grew to significantly larger sizes despite equivalent growth rates for the corresponding cell line models in 2D culture conditions.

As missplicing of MAP3K7 and PPP2R5A induced by mutant SF3B1 mediates dysregulation of NF-κB, we further tested the role of these proteins on cell migration. Knockdown of either MAP3K7 or PPP2R5A enhanced cell migration (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B and Supplemental Figure 12, A and B), and restoring these proteins in SF3B1 mutant cells restrain cell migration as assessed in wound-healing assays (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 12, C and D). These data indicate that mutant SF3B1-mediated dysregulation of NF-κB signaling enhances breast cancer migration and invasion.

SF3B1 K700E mutations sensitize breast cancer cells to AKT inhibitors. While the independent splicing events identified above converge upon promoting NF-κB signaling and associated phenotypes, therapeutic approaches targeting NF-κB have proven challenging. By contrast, PI3K/AKT inhibition has shown some efficacy in breast cancer and so we sought to determine whether suppression of PPP2R5A might increase tumor dependence on AKT for growth and viability. Given the induction of AKT T308 phosphorylation in SF3B1 K700E knockin cells, we evaluated the effects of SF3B1 mutation upon a set of established downstream substrates of activated AKT in breast cancer cells. In isogenic MCF7 breast cancer cells, expression of SF3B1 K700E increased phosphorylation of FOXO1, PRAS40, and ribosomal protein S6 (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 13A), further confirming AKT activation. Recent studies have suggested that increased signaling output through PI3K/AKT can enforce heightened dependence and drug sensitivity. We therefore evaluated the effect of expression of mutant SF3B1K700E on selective inhibitors of AKT. We examined the effect of both an allosteric pan-AKT inhibitor, MK2206, as well as an ATP-competitive pan-AKT inhibitor, GDC0068, in MCF7 cells, which are PIK3CA mutant and sensitive to AKT inhibitors, and observed a 2.5 times to 4 times further reduction in the IC 50 as a result of SF3B1 mutation (Figure 8B). Finally, to examine the sensitivity of MCF10A cells to AKT inhibitors, we created MCF10A cells with heterozygous knockin of PIK3CAH1047R in the endogenous locus of PIKC3A with or without combined SF3B1K700E/WT knockin (Supplemental Figure 13B). These cells exhibited comparable splicing alterations of MAP3K7 and PPP2R5A, as well as activation of NF-κB signaling (Supplemental Figure 14A). Mutant PIK3CAH1047R induced expression of inflammatory response genes and promoted cell migration, which was further enhanced in the cells with both SF3B1K700E and PIK3CAH1047R mutations (Supplemental Figure 14). Knockin of PIK3CAH1047R relieved the dependency of MCF10A cells on epidermal growth factor (EGF) supplemented to culture media and activated the PI3K-AKT signaling pathway (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 13C). Again, in these cells, expression of mutant SF3B1 enhanced the sensitivity of PIK3CA mutant cells to inhibition of AKT (Figure 8D). This enhanced sensitivity of PIK3CA mutant cells induced by SF3B1 mutation was also confirmed by clonogenic survival assays (Figure 8, E and F), in which 2.5 times to 5 times reduction in IC 50 was associated with expression of the SF3B1 mutation. Together, these data suggest that SF3B1 mutant tumors are a unique subset of breast cancers wherein coordinate mutational activation of signaling together with suppression of key negative regulator PPP2R5A leads to enhanced sensitivity of AKT inhibitors, which are under current investigation in the clinic.