Reduction of nemo-like kinase increases lysosome biogenesis and ameliorates TDP-43–related neurodegeneration

Animal husbandry. Mice were maintained on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with standard mouse chow or high-fat breeder chow followed by DietGel food (ClearH 2 O) and water ad libitum. Two independent Nlk gene trap mouse lines (NlkRRJ297/+ and NlkXN619/+) (7), referred to simply as Nlk+/–, were maintained on a pure C57BL/6J background, as previously described. We refer to compound heterozygous (NlkRRJ297/XN619) mice as Nlk KO (Nlk–/–). Transgenic B6.Cg-Tg(Prnp-TARDBP*A315T)95Balo/J (Prp-TDPA315T/+) mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory (catalog 010700) and maintained on a pure C57BL/6J background. Transgenic B6;SJL-Tg(Thy1-TARDBP)4Singh/J (Thy1-TDPTg/+) hemizygous mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory (catalog 012836) and maintained on a mixed B6;SJL background. For animal PCR genotyping, tail snips for DNA extraction were taken for Thy1-TDPTg animals at P14 and between P18 and P20 for all other animals. Unless otherwise noted, both male and female mice were analyzed for behavior, survival, and pathological studies.

N2a and NSC-34 cell lines. N2a (ATCC) and NSC-34 (received from A. Horwich lab, Yale University) cells were cultured in DMEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), supplemented with 10% (v/v) FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Transient transfection was performed using Lipofectamine 2000 (Thermo Fisher) or polyethylenimine (PEI) (Polysciences) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. To prepare the PEI solution, 100 mg of PEI was dissolved in 100 ml of PBS while pH was monitored and maintained at 7, and the resulting solution was filtered; 1 ml aliquots of the PEI solution were stored at –20°C until use. Cells were analyzed 48 hours after transfection, unless otherwise noted. Cells were routinely tested for mycoplasma contamination by PCR as previously described (58) using primers for-GGCGAATGGGTGAGTAACACG and rev-CGGATAACGCTTGCGACCTATG. Any mycoplasma-positive samples were immediately discarded. For RFPGFP-LC3 experiments, ptfLC3 (Addgene, 21074) (16) was transfected as described above.

N2a Nlk CRISPR cell-line generation. For generation of N2a Nlk CRISPR cell lines, CRISPR single-guide RNA (sgRNA) sequences (sgRNA no. 1, TTGTTGCCCAGGGTTTAACA; sgRNA no. 2, CCCATCCCCGGCACCGGGTC; and sgRNA no. 3, ACACCACCTTCATCCGGGGT) targeting the mouse Nlk locus were cloned into pSpCas9n(BB)-2A-Puro (Addgene, 62987; PX462) or pSpCas9(BB)-2A-GFP (Addgene, 48138; PX458). Cells were transfected with gRNA and Cas9n-expressing plasmids using Lipofectamine 2000 or PEI, and successfully transfected cells were selected with 3 μg ml–1 puromycin for 2 days or collected by FACS. Single clones were generated by plating cells at a single-cell density in 96-well plates and then expanded to 24-well plates for genotyping by Western blotting.

hiPSC NLK CRISPR cell-line generation. For generation of hiPSC NLK CRISPR cell lines, a CRISPR guide RNA sequence (sgRNA no. 3, CTCAACACCATCTTCATCCG) targeting the human NLK locus was cloned into pSpCas9 (BB)-2A-GFP (Addgene, 481387). WT iPSCs were transfected with gRNA and Cas9-expressing plasmid using Amaxa Nucleofector 2b, and successfully transfected cells were collected by FACS, as previously described (58). Single clones were generated by plating cells at a single-cell density and then expanded to 24-well plates for genotyping by Sanger sequencing and Western blotting.

hiPSC-derived motor neuron differentiation. Human motor neurons were generated using a previously established protocol with minor modifications (59). Briefly, hiPSC colonies were split with Dispase (1 U/ml) (Stem Cell Technologies) and replated at a 1:6 ratio on Matrigel-coated plates in mTeSR1 medium. The next day (day 1), mTeSR1 medium was replaced with neural medium supplemented with 3 μM CHIR99021 (Tocris), 2 μM DMH1 (Tocris), and 2 μM SB431542 (Stemgent). The neural medium contained DMEM/F12 and Neurobasal medium mixed at a 1:1 ratio, 0.5× N2, 0.5× B27, 100 μM ascorbic acid (MilliporeSigma), 1× GlutaMAX (Life Technologies), and 1× penicillin/streptomycin (Life Technologies). The medium was replenished on day 3 and day 5. On day 7, neuroepithelial progenitors (NEPs) were split with dispase (1 U/ml) and replated at a 1:6 ratio on Matrigel-coated plates in neural medium supplemented with 1 μM CHIR99021 (Tocris), 2 μM DMH1 (Tocris), 2 μM SB431542 (Stemgent), 0.1 μM retinoic acid (RA) (Stemgent), and 0.5 μM purmorphamine (Stemgent). The medium was replenished on days 9, 11, and 13. On day 14, motor neuron progenitors (MEPs) were dissociated with Accutase (Stem Cell Technologies) and replated at a 1:6 ratio on Matrigel-coated plates in neural medium supplemented with 3 μM CHIR99021 (Tocris), 2 μM DMH1 (Tocris), 2 μM SB431542 (Stemgent), 0.1 μM RA (Stemgent), 0.5 μM purmorphamine (Stemgent), and 0.5 μM VPA (Stemgent). The medium was replenished on days 16, 18, and 20. On day 21, MEPs were dissociated with Accutase and replated at a 1:6 ratio on Matrigel-coated plates in neural medium supplemented with 0.5 μM RA (Stemgent) and 0.1 μM purmorphamine (Stemgent). The medium was replenished on days 23 and 25. From day 27, Compound E (Calbiochem) was supplemented to the above medium to facilitate motor neuron maturation, and media changes were performed every other day. Mature motor neurons were dissociated with Accutase and plated on Matrigel-coated 35 mm glass-bottom dished or Matrigel-coated coverslips for immunostaining.

RNA extraction, sequencing, and analysis. RNA was extracted using the QIAGEN RNeasy Mini Kit, and genomic DNA was removed with DNase I as recommended in the manufacturer’s instructions. The total RNA was sent to the Yale Center for Genome Analysis for processing. RNA integrity was measured using an Agilent Bioanalyzer 2100 (Agilent Technologies), and RIN values were assessed to ensure high RNA integrity before sequencing. Libraries were generated using oligo-dT purification of polyadenylated RNA, followed by reverse transcription into cDNA prior to being fragmented, blunt ended, and ligated to adaptors. The library was quantified before pooling and sequencing on an Illumina HiSeq 2000 using a 75 bp paired-end read strategy.

TopHat2 v2.1.0 was utilized to align reads to the mouse reference genome (GRCm38/mm10) before quantification and differential expression analysis with Cufflinks, version 2.2.1 (60–63). Cuffnorm was utilized for generating normalized expression values (62), and annotations with an FDR adjusted P value (q < 0.05) were considered significant. Enrichment analysis was carried out using Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) (64, 65), ToppCluster (66), and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) (QIAGEN Winter Release 2019) on all differentially regulated genes. Biological pathways and cellular components with enrichment scores greater than 1.3 (–log Bonferroni’s corrected P value for ToppCluster, and –log Benjamini-Hochberg corrected P value for IPA) were considered significant. The diseases function of Toppcluster, which links different gene expression profiles to those known for specific disorders, was utilized to investigate any diseases that have an overrepresented number of genes differentially regulated in the Nlk-KO cells. The Gene Ontology Consortium (GO) (67, 68) was utilized to generate gene lists for lysosome, autophagy, and stress granule–related genes. Enrichment score bar plots and heatmaps were plotted in R, version 3.3.3.

For real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR), cDNA was synthesized using oligo-dT primers and the iScript cDNA synthesis kit (Bio-Rad). qPCRs were run using TaqMan probes with iTaq Universal Probe Supermix on a C1000 Thermal Cycler (Bio-Rad) equipped with Bio-Rad CFX Manager software, version 3.1. The following TaqMan probes (Applied Biosystems) were used: LAMP1 (Hs00931461_m1), LAMP2 (Hs00174474_m1), CTSA (Hs00264902_m1), CTSD (Hs00157205_m1), HPRT1 (Hs02800695_m1), Nlk (Mm00476435_m1), TARDBP (Hs00606522_m1), Gfap (Mm01253033_m1), Aif1 (Mm00479862_g1), Hprt (Mm03024075_m1), and Actb (4352933E). Expression data were determined by normalizing target expression to housekeeping genes (Hprt and Actb) using Bio-Rad CFX Manager software, version 3.1, and then plotted using Prism 7 (GraphPad).

Protein extraction and Western blot analysis. Western blot was performed as described previously (8). For protein extraction from cells, cells were harvested and lysed in triple lysis buffer (0.5% NP-40, 0.5% Triton X-100, 0.1% SDS, 20 mM Tris-HCl [pH 8.0], 180 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, and Roche cOmplete Protease Inhibitor Cocktail) for 15 minutes at 4°C, rotated, and then centrifuged for 10 minutes at 15,871g at 4°C.

For Nlk coimmunoprecipitation experiments, cell pellets were harvested in NP-40 lysis buffer (0.5% NP-40, 20 mM Tris [pH 8.0], 180 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, and Roche cOmplete Protease Inhibitor Cocktail and PhosSTOP protease inhibitors) for 15 minutes at 4°C, rotated, and then centrifuged for 10 minutes at 15,871g at 4°C. A fraction of the resulting supernatant was set aside to be used as the input fraction. The remaining supernatant was incubated with anti-FLAG M2 magnetic beads overnight at 4°C. On the following day, the bound fraction was collected and analyzed by SDS-PAGE.

Protein extraction from mouse tissue for TDP-43 analysis was performed as previously described (3), with minor modifications. Briefly, frozen tissue was weighed and dounce homogenized in 5 ml/g LS buffer (10 mM Tris pH 7.5, 5 mM EDTA, 1 mM DTT, 10% sucrose, cOmplete EDTA-free protease inhibitors and PhosSTOP protease inhibitors) (Roche). Samples were ultracentrifuged at 25,000g for 30 minutes at 4°C, and the supernatant was collected as the low-salt fraction. The pellet was washed again with LS buffer and ultracentrifuged at 25,000g for 30 minutes at 4°C; the supernatant was discarded, and the pellet was then resuspended in HS buffer (LS buffer, 1% Triton X-100, 500 mM NaCl). The supernatant of this fraction was collected as the high-salt fraction. The pellet was resuspended in MF buffer (HS buffer, 30% sucrose) to remove myelin. Following ultracentrifugation at 180,000g for 30 minutes at 4°C, the pellet was resuspended in SK buffer (LS buffer, 1% sarkosyl, 500 mM NaCl) and solubilized at 22°C for 60 minutes using a ThermoMixer 5350 (Eppendorf) at 500 rpm. The solubilized mixture was then ultracentrifuged at 180,000g for 30 minutes at 22°C. The supernatant was collected as the sarkosyl fraction. The remaining pellet was resuspended in urea/SDS buffer (30 mM Tris-HCl, 7M urea, 2M thiourea, 2% SDS). This fraction was ultracentrifuged at 25,000g for 30 minutes at 22°C, and the supernatant was isolated as the urea fraction.

Total protein concentrations of isolated protein lysates were quantified using the BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher), and equal protein amounts were boiled at 95°C for 10 minutes, loaded, and analyzed by SDS-PAGE. Protein from gels was transferred onto PVDF or nitrocellulose membranes overnight at 4°C. The next day, membranes were washed 3 times and blocked by 5% nonfat dry milk in TBST for 1 hour at room temperature, followed by incubation with primary antibody in 1% nonfat dry milk in TBST at 4°C overnight. Membranes were washed with TBST 3 times and incubated with sheep anti-mouse or donkey anti-rabbit IgG conjugated with horseradish peroxidase (HRP) (1:4,000, GE Healthcare) for 1 hour at room temperature. Membranes were developed using Western Lightning Plus-ECL Reagent (PerkinElmer) and visualized using a SRX-101A tabletop X-ray film processor (Konica Minolta) or KwikQuant Imager (Kindle Biosciences).

The following primary antibodies were used: rabbit anti-IFITM3 (ProteinTech; 11714-1-AP; 1:2,000), rabbit anti–annexin VI (Abcam; ab31026; 1:1,000), mouse anti-vinculin (Sigma-Aldrich; V9264; 1:10,000), rabbit anti-lamp2a (Abcam; ab18528; 1:1,000), rabbit anti-CatD (Abcam; ab75852; 1:2,000), mouse anti-Gapdh (Sigma-Aldrich; G8795; 1:10,000), rabbit anti-LC3B (Abcam; ab51520; 1:3,000), mouse anti-p62 (Novus; H00008878-M01; 1:10,000), rabbit anti-NLK (Abcam; ab26050; 1:1,000), rabbit anti-TFEB (MyBioSource; MBS004492; 1:500), mouse anti-TFEB (MyBioSource; MBS120432; 1:500), rabbit anti–phospho-TFEB (Ser122) (Cell Signaling; 86843; 1:500), rabbit anti–phospho-TFEB (Ser142) (Millipore; ABE1971-I; 1:500), rabbit anti-GFP (Abcam; ab290; 1:1,000), mouse anti-ubiquitin (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.; sc-53509; 1:200), mouse anti-tubulin (Sigma-Aldrich; T6557; 1:10,000), rabbit anti-histone H3 (Millipore; 05-928; 1:5,000), rabbit anti-TARDBP (Novus; NB110-55376; 1:1,000), rabbit anti-TARDBP (Proteintech; 10782-2-AP; 1:1,000), mouse anti-Flag (Sigma-Aldrich; F3165; 1:10,000), rabbit anti-HA (abcam; ab9110; 1:5000); rabbit anti–4E-BP1 (Cell Signaling Technology; 9644, 1:1,000), rabbit anti–phospho-4E-BP1 (Cell Signaling Technology; 2855; 1:1,000), rabbit anti-ULK1 (Cell Signaling Technology; 8054; 1:1,000), rabbit anti–phospho-ULK1 (Cell Signaling Technology; 14202; 1:1,000), rabbit anti-S6 (Cell Signaling Technology; 2217; 1:1,000), and rabbit anti–phospho-S6 (Cell Signaling Technology; 2215; 1:1,000).

Cytosolic and nuclear fractionation. N2a cells transfected with indicated plasmids were lysed in fractionation buffer containing 0.5% Triton X-100, 50 mM Tris-HCl, 137.5 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol, and 5 mM EDTA and incubated on ice for 20 minutes, followed by centrifugation for 3 minutes at 1,000g at 4°C. The supernatant was then transferred to a new Eppendorf tube and centrifuged again for 5 minutes at 21,130g at 4°C. This supernatant was used as a cytosolic fraction. The pellet from the first centrifugation was washed with fractionation buffer twice and then suspended in 0.5% SDS in 100 mM Tris-HCl. These samples were sonicated and centrifuged for 10 minutes at 15,871g at 4°C. The supernatant after this centrifugation was used as a nuclear fraction. Cytosolic and nuclear fractions were quantified using the BCA Protein Assay Kit and analyzed by SDS-PAGE and Western blotting, as described above.

Animal tissue collection and cryosectioning. Mice were euthanized using isoflurane and perfused with ice-cold PBS for 3 minutes to remove blood. Spinal cords were then extracted by hydraulic extrusion, as described previously (69). Briefly, mice were decapitated and skin along the mouse back was removed. The spinal column was cut transversely at the pelvic bone. A syringe loaded with cold PBS was inserted into the caudal spinal column, and the spinal cord was extruded using hydraulic force. The thoracic and sacral portions of the spinal cord were immediately flash frozen using dry ice with isopropanol and used for protein and RNA extraction, respectively. Fresh lumbar cord tissue was post-fixed in cold 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 48 hours and cryopreserved by immersion in a 20% to 30% sucrose gradient, followed by freezing in OCT compound (VWR). Fresh brains were dissected and cut into sagittal halves. The right brain was post-fixed for 48 hours and cryopreserved using a 20% to 30% sucrose gradient, followed by freezing in OCT compound. The left brain was macrodissected, and individual tissues were flash frozen using dry ice with isopropanol, then stored at –80°C until further processing.

Embedded and frozen lumbar spinal cords were serially sectioned transversely as 30 μm sections directly onto SuperFrost Plus slides (Thermo Fisher) using a Cryostat CM1850 (Leica). Slides with spinal cord sections were stored at –80°C until further use. Slides with spinal cord sections from comparable segments were identified using gross anatomy under a light microscope and selected for further analysis. Embedded and frozen brains were sectioned using a Cryostat CM1850 as 30 μm free-floating sagittal sections in PBS. Floating sections were stored in PBS at 4°C until immunostaining was performed.

Immunostaining and microscopy. Cultured cells were fixed with 4% PFA in PBS for 10 minutes at room temperature followed by washing 3 times with PBS and incubation with 5% normal goat serum (NGS) for 1 hour at room temperature. Immunocytochemical staining was performed by overnight incubation with primary antibodies at 4°C. On the next day, primary antibody was removed and coverslips were washed with PBS 3 times and incubated with Alexa Fluor 488–, Alexa Fluor 555–, Alexa Fluor 568–, Alexa Fluor 594–, or Alexa Fluor 633–conjugated secondary antibodies (1:500, Invitrogen) for 2 hours at room temperature, protected from light. Cells were counterstained with TO-PRO-3 (1:5,000, Invitrogen) together with secondary antibodies when necessary. Immunostained cells were mounted onto slides using Vectashield Mounting Reagent (Vector Laboratories). For immunohistological staining of mouse tissue, sections were washed 3 times with 0.25% Triton X-100 (American Bioanalytical) in PBS (PBS-X) and blocked with 5% NGS in PBS-X for 1 hour, followed by overnight incubation with primary antibodies at 4°C. On the next day, sections were washed 3 times with PBS-X and incubated with conjugated secondary antibodies (1:500, Invitrogen) for 2 hours at room temperature, protected from light. Sections were then washed 3 times with PBS-X, once with PBS, and mounted using Vectashield Mounting Reagent with DAPI (Vector Laboratories).

For LysoTracker imaging, N2a cells were incubated with 100 nM LysoTracker Red DND-99 (Invitrogen) in a 5% CO 2 incubator at 37°C for 55 minutes followed by 3 washes with HBSS. Live imaging was then performed using an UltraVIEW VoX (PerkinElmer) inverted spinning disc confocal microscope equipped with a ×60 CFI Plan APO VC, NA 1.4, oil objective, and Volocity acquisition software, version 6.0, Improvision) (Figure 1) or a Zeiss LSM880 confocal microscope (Supplemental Figure 3). Cells were maintained in Live Cell Imaging Solution (Invitrogen) at 37°C in 5% CO 2 during image acquisition, and microscope acquisition parameters for all images were identical. Lysosome number per cell was blindly quantified and normalized by cell area.

For DQ BSA assays, N2a cells were incubated with 10 μg ml-1 DQ Red BSA (Thermo Fisher) at 37°C for 2 hours and washed with PBS twice. Live-cell imaging was performed within 1 hour after staining using a Zeiss LSM880 confocal microscope by maintaining cells in Live Cell Imaging Solution (Invitrogen) at 37°C in 5% CO 2 during image acquisition. Microscope acquisition parameters for all images were identical. Lysosome number per cell was blindly quantified.

Unless otherwise noted, imaging was performed using a Zeiss LSM880 confocal microscope or Zeiss LSM710 confocal microscope and processed with ImageJ software (NIH). Number of NeuN-positive layer V cortical neurons was quantified as previously described (39), with minor modifications. Briefly, following acquisition and stitching of a 3 × 3 tiled array of ×20 images, stitched images were deidentified and randomized. The polygon selection tool of Fiji (70) was used to outline layer V, and the area of the selection was measured using the measure tool and recorded. Then the area outside of the selection was removed using the clear selection tool and a threshold was applied using the otsu algorithm. Overlapping nuclei were separated using the watershed tool, and nuclei larger than 50 μm2 with a circularity between 0.2 and 1.0 were counted using the analyze particles tool. The number of nuclei was divided by the area of the polygon selection to determine density of nuclei. For all histological analyses, at least 3 animals were examined, with at least three to nine 30 μm sections from comparable brain/spinal cord regions quantified per animal. For Lamp1 quantification in spinal cords, only cells with soma size greater than 200 μm2 were counted. The experimenter was blind to animal genotype and ASO treatment during image acquisition and quantification.

The following primary antibodies used were as follows: rat anti-lamp2 (Abcam; ab13524; 1:100), mouse anti–cathepsin D (Abcam; ab6313; 1:200), goat anti-ChAT (Millipore; AB144P; 1:500), rabbit anti-Lamp1 (Abcam; ab24170; 1:400), chicken anti-GFAP (Abcam; ab4674; 1:2,000), mouse anti-NeuN (Millipore; MAB377; 1:200), mouse anti-SMI32 (Covance; SMI-32P; 1:1,000), mouse anti-Flag (Sigma-Aldrich; F3165; 1:2000), and chicken anti-GFP (Abcam; ab13970; 1:3,000).

Luciferase reporter assay. Cells were transfected with 4XCLEAR-Luciferase reporter construct (Addgene, 66800) (13) and internal control pRL-TK vector (Promega) plasmids using Lipofectamine 2000. Transfected cells were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS for 2 days. Cells were then collected, lysed, and subjected to dual luciferase reporter assay using the Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay System (Promega) and the GloMax 2020 Luminometer (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Luciferase activity was normalized by dividing the firefly luciferase activity from the 4XCLEAR-Luciferase construct by the Renilla luciferase activity from the pRL-TK vector. All experiments were repeated in triplicate and performed at least 3 times.

ASO generation and administration. Synthesis and purification of control ASO (CCTATAGGACTATCCAGGAA) or Nlk-targeting ASO (GTCACAGTACAGCCTGGATC) were performed as previously described (71). The MOE-gapmer ASOs are 20 nucleotides in length, wherein the central gap segment comprises ten 2′-deoxyribonucleotides that are flanked on the 5′ and 3′ wings by five 2′ MOE modified nucleotides. Internucleotide linkages were phosphorothiorate interspersed with phosphodiester, and all cytosine residues were 5′ methylcytosines. ASOs were delivered i.c.v. through the right hemisphere (2 mm anterior to lambdoid suture, 1 mm lateral from sagittal suture, 2 mm deep) of hypothermia-induced anesthetized mice at P1 using the 10 ml Model 1701 RN Syringe with a 33-gauge, 0.375 inch, custom point style 4, 45 angle needle (Hamilton).

Animal behavioral assessment. Grip strength was assessed in P84 Prp-TDPA315T animals and littermate controls using a Chatillon grip strength meter (Columbus Instruments). Six measurements were taken for forelimb or forelimb with hind limb grip strength per animal. The maximum and minimum force measurements were discarded, the remaining 4 were averaged, and the average was recorded for each animal. The experimenter was blind to animal genotype and ASO treatment.

Motor behavior of Thy1-TDPTg animals and littermate controls was examined at P14, P16, P18, P20, and P22, as previously described (39, 45), with minor modifications. Briefly, animals were assessed for gait impairment, tremor, kyphosis, and hind limb clasping. To assess gait impairment, tremor, and kyphosis, animals were placed into a new cage on a flat, but textured plastic surface. For gait impairment, a score between 0 and 4 was assigned based on the following criteria: normal movement, 0; grossly normal movement with a mild tremor or limp, 1; severe tremor, limp, or lowered pelvis during movement, 2; difficulty moving forward with frequent falls, but is able to right itself within 30 seconds of falling, 3; and unable to right itself in 3 consecutive 30-second trials, 4, also considered the humane end point for euthanasia. For tremor, a score between 0 and 3 was assigned based on the following criteria: no tremor, 0; mild tremor while moving, 1; severe jerking tremor while moving, 2; and severe tremor at rest and during movement, 3. For determining kyphosis score, a score between 0 and 3 was assigned based on the following criteria: no observable kyphosis, 0; mild kyphosis at rest, but able to straighten spine completely during movement, 1; mild kyphosis at rest and unable to straighten spine completely during movement, 2; and severe kyphosis at rest that is maintained during movement, 3.

To assess hind limb clasping, animals were suspended by the base of their tail and the hind limb positioning was observed for 10 seconds. A score between 0 and 3 was assigned based on the following criteria: hind limbs extended outwards for 50% or more of trial, 0; 1 hind limb pointing inward toward the abdomen for 50% or more of trial, 1; both hind limbs partially pointed toward the abdomen for 50% or more of the trial, 2; and both hind limbs completely clasped inwards together against the abdomen for 50% or more of the trial, 3. Composite motor behavior scores were calculated by summing gait impairment, kyphosis, tremor, and hind limb clasping scores (maximum score of 13) for each animal. For animals that reached their humane end point prior to P22 measurements, the scores for gait impairment, tremor, and hind limb clasping at time of end point were also reported as scores for the remaining recordings for those animals. For animals sacrificed at P19 for pathology studies, no scores were reported for P20 and P22 time points. The experimenter was blind to animal genotype and ASO treatment.

Statistics. Unless otherwise noted, all data were analyzed using 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (2 experimental groups) or 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons (more than 2 experimental groups) to determine statistical significance between samples using Prism 7. P < 0.05 was considered to be statistically significant. Graphs were plotted using Prism 7, and heatmaps and volcano plots were plotted using R version 3.3.3.

Study approval. All animal procedures were performed in accordance with the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011) and approved by the Yale University Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (protocol 2021-11342).

Data availability. RNA data FASTQ files and processed normalized output were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE235312). Values for all data points found in graphs can be found in the supporting data values file. All raw, uncropped Western blots are available as supplemental material. Additional details regarding data and protocols that support the findings of this study are available from the corresponding author upon request. The ASOs used in this study are produced by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a for-profit company.