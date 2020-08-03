Epithelial-derived gasdermin D mediates nonlytic IL-1β release during experimental colitis

GSDMD is increased and localizes to IECs in DSS colitic mice and IBD patients, and its deficiency leads to attenuated intestinal inflammation during experimental colitis. To examine the impact of GSDMD deficiency on acute intestinal inflammation, Gsdmd-KO mice (Gsdmd–/–) and heterozygous control littermates (Gsdmd+/–) were challenged with 3% DSS in drinking water to induce colitis. Gsdmd–/– mice were protected from DSS-induced colitis, as measured by weight loss, disease activity index (DAI), colon length (more severe colitis = decreased colon length), and histologic evaluation of intestinal inflammation (Figure 1, A–D), compared with Gsdmd+/– controls. The reduction in disease severity was accompanied by attenuated infiltration of neutrophils, macrophages, and T cells (Figure 1E), and decreased expression of inflammatory mediators (Figure 1F) in colonic tissues of Gsdmd–/– versus Gsdmd+/– littermate controls. Notably, IHC revealed that GSDMD expression was highly induced in inflamed tissues from colitic mice and localized to the colonic epithelium (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 GSDMD localizes to the colonic epithelium and its deficiency protects from DSS-induced colitis. Colitis was induced in cohoused, sex-matched Gsdmd–/– (n = 10) and control Gdsmd+/– (n = 11) littermate mice by administration of 3% DSS in drinking water. Severity of colitis, assessed by (A) weight loss, (B) disease activity index (DAI), and (C) colon length (decreased length indicates increased inflammation). (D) Representative images of H&E-stained colons from DSS-treated mice (left), with histologic analysis of colitis performed on day 9 (right). Scale bars: 50 µM. (E) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining for CD4, F4/80, and LyG6 on frozen sections of inflamed colons taken at day 9 (left), with number of infiltrating immune cells enumerated and averaged over 10 HPF/section (right). Original magnification, ×40. (F) RT-PCR showing relative differences of indicated proinflammatory gene transcripts in colon tissues harvested on day 9 from experimental mice. Data are presented as fold induction over the mean of Gdsmd+/– group. (G) Representative IHC images showing immunolocalization of GSDMD to IECs in colons of DSS-challenged Gsdmd+/– control mice, with total absence in Gsdmd–/– littermates. Scale bars: 50 µM. Data are presented as mean ± SEM with *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0001 by Student’s t test. All experiments were repeated twice and yielded consistent results.

In order to assess the translational relevance of these findings, GSDMD expression was analyzed using the Genomic Spatial Event (GSE) database system in 5 separate expression data sets derived from endoscopically obtained intestinal mucosal biopsies from IBD patients and healthy controls (Supplemental Table 1 and Figures 2 and 3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138103DS1). In a cohort that included both CD and UC patients (GSE75214 [ref. 40]), GSDMD was increased in the colons of CD patients compared with healthy controls, but while both colon samples from UC patients and ileal biopsies from CD patients showed an increased trend for GSDMD versus healthy controls, these differences did not reach statistical significance (Figure 2A, upper left and middle). Closer scrutiny of the cohort samples, however, revealed that biopsies were derived from both involved and noninvolved areas of patients with active disease, with the most affected sites taken at a distance from ulcerations in UC patients, which, by inclusion of noninvolved areas, likely normalized GSDMD levels toward that of healthy controls. Therefore, to first confirm whether GSDMD is increased in the gut mucosa of CD patients, 2 larger CD data sets were analyzed: one consisting of gut mucosal biopsies from 1 of 4 anatomic locations (terminal ileum and sigmoid, ascending and descending colon) compared with location-matched healthy controls (GSE20881), and the other from ileal biopsies of CD patients suffering from moderate-to-severe disease (GSE112366 [ref. 41]). Both data sets showed an overall significant increase in GSDMD, comparing CD patients with healthy controls (Figure 2A, upper right and lower left, respectively). Differences in GSDMD, however, comparing IBD phenotype against their respective controls, appear to be more robust in UC versus CD patients. Analyzing 2 UC data sets, one derived from colonic biopsies sampled in consecutive active and quiescent (remission) stages of disease at the same site in individual UC patients (GSE53306 [ref. 42]), and the other comparing involved and noninvolved areas from active UC and inactive UC (remission) (GSE38713 [ref. 43]), GSDMD was found to be markedly increased in active UC compared with healthy controls. Interestingly, while GSDMD appeared to remain elevated in the same sites of individual UC patients, regardless of disease state (Figure 2A, lower middle), GSDMD generally decreased in noninvolved areas in active UC and in UC patients during remission compared with involved (inflamed) areas from active UC patients (Figure 2A, lower right), indicating elevated GSDMD in active IBD.

Figure 2 Increased expression of GSDMD in biopsies and isolated IECs from gut mucosa of IBD patients compared with healthy controls. (A) Analysis of 5 different IBD gene array expression data sets (Supplemental Table 1) derived from intestinal mucosal biopsies from CD, UC, and healthy controls (HC) displayed as box plots (25th, 50th, and 75th quantiles shown), with differences expressed as FDR between IBD patients and healthy controls. Act, active disease; Act-I, active involved area; Act-NI, active noninvolved area; Remiss., remission from IBD. (B) Representative Western blots of whole-cell lysates (WCLs) showing differences in GSDMD protein levels in freshly isolated IECs from IBD patients versus controls (n = 4),with relative densitometric values calculated as ratio of GSDMD/GAPDH and reported as mean ± SEM; **P < 0.005 versus control (Cont.) by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

Figure 3 Prevalence of GSDMD expression in specific epithelial subpopulations from inflamed mucosa of IBD patients. (A) t-SNE plots after scRNa-Seq of colonic IECs depicting expression and distribution of GSDMD, with (B) bar plots showing GSDMD in epithelial subpopulations from UC patients (inflamed and noninflamed) and healthy controls (HC) (n = 3). DESeq2 R package was used to compute library size factors, normalize data, and perform differential expression analysis using negative binomial Wald’s test.

Furthermore, based on the immunolocalization studies showing increased epithelial-derived GSDMD in DSS colitic Gsdmd+/– mice (Figure 1G), we evaluated the relative presence of GSDMD protein in freshly isolated IECs from IBD patients with active disease and healthy controls, and found increased GSDMD protein in IECs from both CD and UC patients (Figure 2B). To confirm IEC localization in both the animal (Figure 1G) and human (Figure 2B) studies and its modulation during active colitis, we performed a biased analysis for GSDMD in a previously published large-scale scRNA-Seq data set compiled from profiled single colonic IECs isolated from inflamed and noninflamed areas of active, immunomodulatory-naive UC patients and from normal, noninflamed healthy controls (44). In this prior study, novel IEC subpopulations were identified, including those that are unique to the pathogenesis of IBD (Supplemental Figure 1). Our analysis revealed that GSDMD displayed both differential distribution and differences in relative expression among IEC subtypes when comparing experimental groups (Figure 3) with the general trend of increased expression in IECs from inflamed compared with noninflamed UC patients and healthy controls. Specifically, GSDMD was predominantly expressed in IEC subpopulations of secretory progenitor cells, as well as in colonocytes, crypt top colonocytes, and absorptive progenitor cells (Figure 3).

To mechanistically address potential IEC-derived GSDMD function, specifically whether GSDMD deficiency impairs IL-1β release during colitis, we went back to the DSS colitis model and analyzed supernatants from explant cultures of healthy control mice (no DSS) and inflamed colon tissues from both Gsdmd+/– and Gsdmd–/– mice after DSS challenge. Associated with the induction of GSDMD expression in inflamed colons (Figure 1G), mature IL-1β was released from inflamed but not naive colon explants, and IL-1β release was abolished in GSDMD-deficient colons (Figure 4A). Interestingly, IL-1β released from inflamed colon tissues was found in a complex with full-length GSDMD, which was highly modified in a GSDMD-dependent manner (Figure 4A). In fact, immunoprecipitation studies under denaturing conditions indicated that these IL-1β molecules were conjugated with polyubiquitin chains (Figure 4A). Taken together, these data demonstrate a pivotal role for GSDMD in promoting intestinal inflammation and suggest a unique form of GSDMD-dependent IL-1β release in the colon.

Figure 4 GSDMD-dependent release of polyubiquitinated IL-1β from colonic IECs. Representative Western blots of (A) colon explant cultures from untreated (Utx) and DSS-treated (day 9) Gsdmd+/– and Gsdmd–/– mice, and of (B–E) WT and GSDMD-deficient (Gsdmd–/–) YAMC cells; mature (m)IL-1β, full-length (FL) GSDMD, and ubiquitin (Ub). Supernatants were subjected to IP with anti–IL-1β and probed with anti–IL-1β (B) (WCLs were directly analyzed), or subjected to IP with anti–IL-1β under nondenaturing and denaturing conditions and probed with anti-Ub (C). (D) WCLs were directly analyzed. (E) Total protein was analyzed in supernatants after extraction (WCLs were directly analyzed). All experiments were repeated 3 times and yielded consistent results.

GSDMD mediates the release of polyubiquitinated IL-1β via a caspase-8–dependent, nonpyroptotic pathway in colonic IECs. Intrigued by the ex vivo observations, we asked whether GSDMD mediates a previously undocumented mechanism of IL-1β secretion that ultimately promotes intestinal inflammation. While myeloid cells are known to be a critical source of IL-1β (3), a recent study showed that LPS can also induce IL-1β and GSDMD expression in colonic IECs (45). Noting that epithelial-derived GSDMD is highly induced in both IBD patients with active disease (Figures 2 and 3) and in DSS colitic mice (Figure 1G), we generated GSDMD-deficient(Gsdmd–/–) young adult mice colonic (YAMC) epithelial cells as an in vitro model system. In response to activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome (LPS priming followed by ATP stimulation), highly modified pro–IL-1β and mature IL-1β were released by WT, but not Gsdmd–/– YAMC cells (Figure 4B). By performing IP under denaturing conditions, we confirmed that the modified pro–IL-1β proteins from YAMC cells were also conjugated with polyubiquitin chains (Figure 4C), recapitulating our observations in inflamed colon explants (Figure 4A).

Pyroptotic activation of GSDMD is triggered via cleavage at D276 located in its linker region by either caspase-1 or -8 in response to inflammasome assembly (14). Surprisingly, LPS+ATP did not induce the activation of either caspase-1 (p20 fragment), caspase-8 (p18 fragment), or GSDMD cleavage (p30 fragment) in YAMC cells (Figure 4, D and E). Instead, full-length GSDMD was released along with caspase-8 (both full-length and cleaved forms), but not caspase-1, into supernatants upon stimulation (Figure 4, D and E). The secretion of caspase-8, like polyubiquitinated pro–IL-1β, was also dependent on GSDMD (Figure 4, D and E). Consistently, both WT and the D276A-GSDMD mutant that is resistant to proteolytic activation (GsdmdD276A) restored secretion of highly modified IL-1β in a complex with GSDMD from Gsdmd–/– YAMC cells (Figure 5, A and B). Of note, co-IP suggests that caspase-8 is released in a complex with highly modified pro–IL-1β. Although we did not detect any activated, intracellular caspase-8, the enzymatically active caspase-8 (p18) was readily found in supernatants from LPS+ATP treated cells (Figure 4E).

Figure 5 Polyubiquitinated IL-1β from colonic IECs is released via a caspase-8–dependent nonlytic pathway. (A and B) Gsdmd–/– YAMC cells were stably restored with either WT or D276A GSDMD (GsdmdD276A), and stimulated as indicated. (A) Supernatants from stimulated cells were subjected to IP with anti–IL-1β (WCLs were directly analyzed). (B) Total protein in cell supernatants was extracted and analyzed, alongside WCLs. (C) Pore-forming ability was assessed by kinetic analysis of propidium iodide (PI) uptake in LPS- and ATP-stimulated WT and Gsdmd–/– YAMC cells, with triton treatment used as a positive control. Error bars are shown as SEM of technical replicates (n = 3). (D) IL-1β–deficient (IL-1β–KO) and WT control YAMC cells were left untreated or stimulated with LPS followed by ATP, and analyzed for indicated genes. (E) WT YAMC cells transduced with scramble (Scr) or caspase-8 targeting (Casp8 KD) shRNA were subjected to co-IP with anti–IL-1β. Precipitated supernatant proteins and WCLs were analyzed by Western blot. (F) WT YAMC cells were subjected to co-IP with anti-GSDMD and Western analysis as indicated. All experiments were repeated 3 times and yielded consistent results. All error bars show SEM with *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

Furthermore, propidium iodide (PI) uptake indicated that LPS+ATP did not induce GSDMD-dependent pyroptotic pores in YAMC cells (Figure 5C). In fact, nonlytic IL-1β secretion is now appreciated as having distinct physiological significance from pyroptotic IL-1β release because the source of IL-1β remains viable and continues to participate in the inflammatory response (23, 26). Indeed, we found that LPS + ATP treatment induces the production of IL-1β target genes (45) in an IL-1β–dependent manner in YAMC cells (Figure 5D). Taken together, these data suggest that the GSDMD axis mediates the release of polyubiquitinated IL-1β via a nonpyroptotic pathway, specifically in colonic epithelial cells.

Knockdown of Casp8 greatly attenuated LPS+ATP-induced release of modified pro–IL-1β, mature IL-1β (p17), and GSDMD (Figure 5E), suggesting that caspase-8–mediated processing of IL-1β might take place within the extracellular space. We previously reported that LPS stimulation can specifically engage caspase-8 by instigating its recruitment to the receptor proximal kinase, IRAKM (46). In support of this concept, co-IP showed that GSDMD formed a complex with caspase-8 and IRAKM, but not with caspase-1, in response to LPS stimulation of YAMC cells (Figure 5F). These data imply that IRAKM-dependent caspase-8 engagement occurs in colonic epithelial cells and may underlie the selective involvement of caspase-8 inflammasome activity.

A chaperoned pool of GSDMD guides assembly of a secretory complex required for nonpyroptotic IL-1β release. To delineate the pathway of GSDMD-dependent nonpyroptotic release of IL-1β, we performed co-IP of GSDMD from LPS-treated YAMC cell lysates followed by mass spectrometry, which led to the identification of 2 previously unknown GSDMD-interacting proteins, Cdc37 and NEDD4 (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 2). Cdc37 is a cochaperone of Hsp90 (47–51), a known player in assisting IL-1β loading into membrane vesicles (39), whereas NEDD4 is an E3 ligase that participates in the cargo loading, formation, and trafficking of membrane vesicles, such as exosomes (52–56). By co-IP, we found that full-length GSDMD formed a constitutive complex with Cdc37 and its partner protein, Hsp90 (Figure 6A), whereas NEDD4 was recruited to GSDMD upon LPS stimulation (Figure 6A). Importantly, these newly identified GSDMD-interacting partners were all released into the supernatant upon LPS+ATP stimulation in a GSDMD-dependent manner (Figure 6, A–C). Furthermore, co-IP experiments showed that these GSDMD-interacting partners, including NEDD4, Cdc37, and Hsp90, were present in a secretory complex with modified pro–IL-1β and caspase-8–NLRP3 inflammasome (Figure 6C). Taken together, these data suggest a chaperoned pool of GSDMD that recruits NEDD4 to mediate nonpyroptotic release of IL-1β.

Figure 6 Nonlytic release of IL-1β from IEC requires assembly of a secretory complex guided by chaperoned pool of GSDMD. Representative Western blots of (A) lysates from unstimulated, LPS-treated, and LPS+ATP-stimulated WT YAMC cells subjected to IP with anti-GSDMD and probed for indicated proteins, (B) WT and Gsdmd–/– YAMC cells either unstimulated or LPS/LPS+ATP-stimulated, with WCL and protein extracts from supernatants probed for indicated proteins, and (C) supernatants from WT and Gsdmd–/– YAMC cells with indicated treatments subjected to IP with anti–IL-1β, and probed for indicated proteins. All experiments were repeated at least 3 times and yielded consistent results.

NEDD4 catalyzes polyubiquitination of pro–IL-1β to facilitate its secretion through a Casp8-dependent GSDMD-guided nonpyroptotic pathway. Knockdown of Nedd4 suppressed the release of polyubiquitinated IL-1β in response to LPS+ATP stimulation (Figure 7A), indicating a fundamental role for NEDD4 in LPS+ATP-induced secretion of IL-1β from YAMC cells. Given the reported function of NEDD4/E3-mediated ubiquitination in exosome cargo loading, we hypothesized that NEDD4 may facilitate GSDMD-guided pro–IL-1β secretion by catalyzing the ubiquitination of pro–IL-1β. Indeed, in vitro ubiquitination assays showed that NEDD4/E3 efficiently catalyzed the ubiquitination of pro–IL-1β (Figure 7B). Next, we sought to determine the impact of NEDD4-catalyzed polyubiquitination of pro–IL-1β on its secretion. Using mass spectrometry, we identified 3 lysine residues in pro–IL-1β that were conjugated to polyubiquitin chains by NEDD4 in vitro (Supplemental Table 3). Mutation of these ubiquitination sites (K132/K59/K79 to arginines, IL1b3KR) inhibited the release of the IL-1β–containing secretory complex, comprised of GSDMD and NEDD4, in response to LPS+ATP (Figure 7C). In line with these findings, knockdown of Nedd4 substantially reduced the release of components comprising the GSDMD-containing secretory complex (Figure 7D). Taken together, these data demonstrate that NEDD4-mediated polyubiquitination of pro–IL-1β is required for release of the secretory complex comprised of pro–IL-1β, GSDMD, NEDD4, and caspase-8.

Figure 7 Polyubiquitination of pro–IL-1β by NEDD4 facilitates its secretion via caspase-8–dependent GSDMD-guided nonlytic pathway. YAMC cells were lentivirally transduced with either scramble (Scr) or NEDD4-targeting shRNA (Nedd4-KD), and stable clones treated as indicated; cells with no guide RNA were used as controls (Ctr). Representative Western blots of (A) total protein from supernatants pulled down with anti–IL-1β, and (B) in vitro ubiquitination assays with recombinant human proteins E1 (Ube1), E2 (UbcH5c/Ube2D3), E3 (NEDD4), and IL-1β as a substrate followed by mass spectometry analysis (Supplemental Table 3). (C) IL-1β–deficient YAMC cells were restored with either WT or mutant (IL-1β3KA) cDNA. Cells were treated as indicated, and total protein from supernatants was directly analyzed or subjected to IL-1β IP followed by Western blotting. (D) WCLs and protein extracts from supernatants were probed for indicated proteins. Except for mass spectrometry analysis, all experiments were repeated 3 times and yielded consistent results.

GSDMD promotes NEDD4-dependent biogenesis and release of extracellular vesicles for IL-1β secretion. Previous studies have shown that IL-1β can be secreted as cargo within extracellular vesicles (EVs) in response to inflammasome activation (32, 33), and that NEDD4-mediated polyubiquitination can promote the inclusion of cytosolic protein into membrane structures, such as exosomes for extracellular release. Thus, we tested whether GSDMD/NEDD4 mediates IL-1β secretion via biogenesis and release of EVs. We indeed found that LPS+ATP stimulation induced a robust GSDMD-dependent release of sEVs (<200 nm) (Figure 8, A and B), which was confirmed by electron microscopy (Figure 8, C and D). Western blots of the validated sEVs fractions detected modified and mature IL-1β, GSDMD, caspase-8, NEDD4, and CD63 (Figure 8E), confirming these proteins as cargo components of GSDMD-dependent EVs (37, 57). Corroborating these findings, proteomic profiling of IL-1β immunoprecipitates not only validated the association of the GSDMD-complex (GSDMD/CDC37/Hsp90, NEDD4, and Casp8) with IL-1β, but also identified a set of proteins known to participate in IL-1β secretion or exosome formation, including the SNAREprotein, Sec22b (implicated in IL-1β secretion) (37), autophagy proteins (Atg3/7) (58, 59), SNARE-binding proteins (Stxbp2 and Stxbp3) (57), as well as components of ESCRT (60) (endosomal sorting complexes required for transport), ALIX, Vps28, and Vps4b (Supplemental Tables 2 and 4).

Figure 8 Characterization of GSDMD-associated proteins released from isolated IEC-derived sEVs. WT and Gsdmd–/– YAMC cells were left untreated or stimulated with LPS+ATP. (A) Total concentrations of particles (15-285 nm), and (B) average diameters of particles, in indicated supernatants. Adjusted P values were calculated by Turkey’s multiple comparisons test (n = 3). (C) Representative images of transmission electron microscopic scanning of counterstained EVs from supernatants of untreated and LPS+ATP-treated cells, with (D) examples of EVs of varying sizes. Scale bars: 100 nM. (E) Representative Western blots of EVs from indicated supernatants after enrichment by size exclusion column-based fractionation. All experiments were repeated 3 times and yielded consistent results. Electron microscopy was performed on samples from 2 independent repeats, which generated vesicles of consistent morphology and range of diameters.

We then performed image analysis to determine the localization of GSDMD, NEDD4, and IL-1β in relation to known subcellular structures involved in the biogenesis of EVs. Transmission electron microscopy suggested that LPS+ATP treatment induced the generation of multivesicular bodies (MVBs) containing intraluminal vesicles (ILVs) (Figure 9A), which are known to give rise to exosomes when released into the extracellular space. Confocal analysis, indeed, revealed a high level of colocalization between GSDMD and CD63, a marker for MVBs, as well as exosomes (Figure 9A). Notably, crystallography studies show that NEDD4 binds to LC3 through a conserved LC3-binding motif (W266/I268/I269) (61, 62), which promotes NEDD4 E3 ligase activity. Interestingly, LPS+ATP stimulation induced the redistribution of GSDMD to the LC3+ membrane structure (Figure 9B). In addition, GSDMD also colocalized with IL-1β, forming punctate structures similar to that observed with GSDMD-LC3 upon LPS+ATP stimulation in YAMC cells (Figure 9B). Furthermore, NEDD4 family interacting protein (NDFIP1), an adaptor that mediates the interaction between NEDD4 and its substrate, was also found in similar structures with IL-1β in response to LPS+ATP (Figure 9B). Importantly, NDFIP1 was shown to promote release of NEDD4 substrates into EVs that contain ALIX, a marker for small EVs, such as exosomes (53, 54). IL-1β also colocalized with ALIX in LPS+ATP-treated cells (Figure 9B). Collectively, these data support a role for GSDMD/NEDD4-mediated biogenesis and release of EVs in mediating IL-1β release from colonic IECs. In further support of this concept, NEDD4 was required for LPS+ATP-induced release of sEVs (<200 nm) (Figure 10A). Remarkably, GSDMD-dependent release of CD63 positive sEVs was also detected from colon explants from DSS-colitic WT and Gsdmd–/– mice (Figure 10, B and C) that contain polyubiquitinated IL-1β, GSDMD, caspase-8, and NEDD4 (Figure 10C). These data suggest that GSDMD-guided secretion of IL-1β likely requires vesicle biogenesis, and results in the release of a GSDMD/NEDD4/IL-1β complex via sEVs.

Figure 9 GSDMD-guided secretion of IL-1β requires vesicle biogenesis. Representative photomicrographs of WT YAMC cells untreated or treated with LPS+ATP imaged by (A) transmission electron microscopy (left), and by confocal microscopy after staining for (B) CD63 (green) and GSDMD (red) (right), and (B) for indicated proteins, with 3D projections based on Z stack scanning of 100 planes of boxed region. All immunofluorescence imaging was repeated over 3 biological replicates in 3 independent experiments, which yielded consistent pattern of staining. Electron microscopy was performed on samples from 2 independent repeats. Confocal microscopy was performed 3 times and revealed consistent morphology. Scale bars: 10 µM (A), 15 µM (B).