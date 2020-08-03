Taste-related reward is associated with weight loss following bariatric surgery

Participants. Male and female adults, 18 to 55 years of age with a BMI of 35 or more and approved for bariatric surgery at the Johns Hopkins Center for Bariatric Surgery were recruited for this cohort study (see Figure 1). Participants were ineligible if they met any of the following criteria: (a) had an active DSM-IV axis 1 diagnosis within the past 3 months, with the exception of binge-eating disorder; (b) had a DSM-IV diagnosis of substance-dependent disorder; (c) reported or tested positive for drug use within the past 6 months; (d) had a history of heavy smoking (>2 packs of cigarettes/d); (e) consumed more than 14 alcoholic beverages/wk or 5 or more alcoholic beverages/d; (f) were actively taking psychoactive medications; (g) were pregnant or lactating; (h) were reading below a fifth-grade level; (i) had a history of head injury, central nervous system disorders, neurosurgical procedures, or syncope; (j) were lactose intolerant; (k) received recent (within 3 months) treatment for 2 or more weeks with antidepressants, neuroleptics, sedatives, hypnotic medications, isoniazids, glucocorticoids, psychostimulants, appetite suppressants, opiates, or opiate antagonists; (l) had an inability to undergo MRI (e.g., claustrophobia, metal implant, pacemaker, foreign body); (m) were exposed to an investigational drug within 30 days of the study; or (n) had a history of altered taste acuity.

Initial participant sample size was n = 53. Originally, 3 of the 5 male participants enrolled in this study were approved and scheduled for RYGB. However, due to intraoperative findings and safety considerations, the surgeon opted for VSG rather than the planned RYGB. To eliminate sex as a confounding variable, the 5 males were not included in the analyses, and therefore only data from females within the VSG group were included. Final participant sample size for each group was as follows: RYGB, n = 23; VSG, n = 25 (total n = 48). All study participants were female.

Study measures were collected across 4 time points: 2 weeks ± 14 days before surgery, 2 weeks ± 14 days after surgery, 3 months ± 30 days after surgery, and 6 months ± 30 days after surgery. All participants were asked to refrain from eating or drinking, with the exception of water, at least 4 hours before each study assessment. Participant weight and height were measured using a high-capacity digital scale and stadiometer, respectively. If a participant was lost to follow-up, her body weight was gleaned from the Johns Hopkins Hospital electronic medical record system (EPIC) if available. Participants then underwent a modified version of the taste-preference test employed by Drewnowski et al. (40).

Taste-preference test. Twelve taste mixtures of varying fat (milk) and sugar (sucrose) content were presented in randomized order to each participant in clear 30-cc disposable plastic cups and given an arbitrary number-letter label for patient scoring purposes. These mixtures were skim milk, whole milk, half-and-half, and cream prepared with either 0%, 10%, or 20% added sugar. Each participant sampled each taste mixture, swished it in her mouth, and rated her liking of the stimulus on a 100-mm hedonic VAS anchored by “not at all” to “very much” on the left and right, respectively, before expectoration. A water rinse was presented after expectoration of each taste sample. Ratings on the VAS scale were recorded using Qualtrics survey software. At the conclusion of each taste test, patients were asked to confirm the mixture that they most preferred. Each participant also selected 1 of 4 solutions composed of varying concentrations of sodium bicarbonate and potassium chloride that were designed to mimic the tasteless nature of saliva (41) (for application in the fMRI paradigm). Before the taste assessments, participants rated their levels of hunger on a similar 100-mm VAS anchored by “not at all” to “very much.”

fMRI paradigm. The taste-preference test always preceded the fMRI paradigm. All participants underwent standard MRI screening procedures before MRI scanning. An MRI-compatible gustometer delivered taste mixtures in a block design and in pseudorandomized order to the participant’s mouth during scanning for measurement of real-time, taste-induced BOLD responses (paradigm modeled after Veldhuizen et al.; ref. 42). Patients were instructed to focus on how much they liked or disliked the taste of the solution during oral infusion. BOLD responses to the high-fat (cream, 0% added sugar) and high-sugar (skim milk, 20% added sugar) mixtures presented in the taste-preference array described above were assessed at 2 time points: 2 weeks ± 14 days before surgery and 2 weeks ± 14 days after surgery. For the preoperative/baseline scan, the following taste mixtures were delivered at a rate of 0.4 mL/4 s delivered across 66 trials in 4 runs: a high-fat mixture (cream, 0% added sugar), a high-sugar mixture (skim, 20% added sugar), and the participant’s most preferred mixture and the “tasteless” solution selected during the preoperative/baseline taste test. A 4-second water rinse was delivered following each taste solution presentation. Postsurgical/follow-up scans were conducted identically to the preoperative/baseline scans, with the following adjustments to stimulus delivery: (a) the participant’s most preferred stimulus at the postoperative/follow-up taste test was added to the fMRI stimulus-delivery array, thus increasing the trial number to 77 trials to facilitate the addition of the participant’s most preferred stimulus assessed at the respective postsurgical/follow-up taste test; and (b) the tasteless solution selected at the respective postsurgical/follow-up taste test was substituted for the previously delivered preoperative tasteless solution. Six programmable syringe pumps (NE-1000, New Era Pump Systems Inc.) delivered the mixtures to the participant from 60-mL syringes via Tygon tubing (McMaster, catalog 5103K32; one-eighth-inch inside diameter) to a manifold affixed to the sliding table of the fMRI scanner (3.0 Tesla Phillips HealthCare). Stimulus delivery was controlled using MATLAB (R2017b; MathWorks Inc.). A multiple-element 32-channel receiver head coil was used to acquire BOLD-weighted MRI data using single-shot SENSE-EPI (TR/TE = 2000/30 ms; flip angle = 70°; 3 × 3 × 3 mm3 resolution; acquisition matrix, 64 × 52; 3-mm-thick slices; field of view [FOV], 192 × 156 × 117 mm; acquisition of 39 contiguous slices). High-resolution anatomical images were acquired using a T1-weighted 3D magnetization-prepared rapid acquisition gradient-echo (MPRAGE) sequence (TR/TE = 8.0/3.70 ms; flip angle = 8°; 1 × 1 × 1 mm3 resolution; acquisition matrix, 212 × 172; 1-mm-thick slices; FOV, 212 × 172 × 150; 150 slices). Slices were acquired in ascending mode. A clinical radiologist reviewed all scans for identification of abnormalities in brain structure.

Statistics. Behavioral and anthropometric data were analyzed using SPSS Statistics software, and fMRI data were analyzed using SPM12 (Wellcome Department of Cognitive Neurology) with MATLAB software. The α level was established at 0.05, and analyses were controlled for multiple comparisons when applicable. The Greenhouse-Geisser correction was used to produce a more valid critical F value when sphericity was violated. One-way ANOVA was conducted on age, preoperative/baseline BMI, and preoperative/baseline body weight; and χ2 analyses were conducted on race and obesity comorbidities (i.e., type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, sleep apnea, GERD), with surgery group as the between-subjects factor to assess differences between groups in patient demographics. A repeated-measures (surgery group × time) ANOVA and follow-up paired-samples t tests were performed on hunger ratings to assess changes between and within surgical groups across time (RYGB: n = 20, VSG: n = 20).

Effectiveness of bariatric procedures was assessed by repeated-measure ANOVAs (surgery group × time) on change in BMI, %TWL, and %EWL. The following formulas were used to calculate %TWL and %EWL: %TWL = ([preoperative or baseline weight] − [postoperative weight])/([preoperative or baseline weight]) × 100; %EWL = ([preoperative or baseline weight] − [postoperative weight])/([preoperative or baseline weight] − [ideal weight]) × 100, with ideal weight being defined as the weight equivalent to a BMI of 25 kg/m2. Linear interpolation was used to calculate body-weight values for 2 VSG patients — one who missed a 2-week and another who missed a 3-month visit — because body-weight data were not available in EPIC, and t tests were run to compare changes in body weight across time between surgical groups when a significant main effect or interaction was identified. Sample size for these analyses were as follows: RYGB, n = 23; VSG, n = 25. Bivariate correlations were also conducted on %TWL, change in BMI, and %EWL at 6 months following surgery with preoperative liking ratings of each taste mixture. Patients who completed the baseline taste visits and whose 6-month weights were available were included in these analyses (RYGB, n = 23; VSG, n = 25).

ICCs were conducted on preoperative taste ratings to determine the reliability of ratings across each sugar and fat group. To assess changes in taste preferences between surgical groups across time, repeated-measures ANOVAs (surgery group × time) were conducted on ratings of the mixtures collapsed across each sucrose (0%, 10%, 20%) and fat (skim, whole, half-and-half, cream) concentration. Repeated-measures ANOVAs (surgery group × concentration) were run on ratings of the mixtures collapsed across each sucrose (0%, 10%, 20%) and fat (skim, whole, half-and-half, cream) concentration at each time point to determine the effect of bariatric surgery on concentration-dependent responding. One-way repeated-measures ANOVAs were then conducted to determine the effects of bariatric surgery on concentration-dependent responding within each group. One-way repeated-measures ANOVAs and t tests were run to compare changes in VAS ratings when a significant main effect or interaction was identified. Only patients who completed all 4 taste visits were included in these analyses (RYGB, n = 21; VSG, n = 22).

Difference scores were then used to determine the extent to which taste changes induced by bariatric surgery predicted 6-month weight loss success (%TWL). Difference scores were calculated by subtracting the 2-week postsurgical rating of each taste mixture from the preoperative/baseline rating, where positive values represent increases in preference and negative values represent decreases in preference for a mixture following surgery. Bivariate correlations were conducted on %TWL from surgery with difference scores at 2 weeks for each taste mixture. Patients who completed the baseline and 2-week postoperative taste visits and whose 6-month weights were available were included in these analyses (RYGB, n = 22; VSG, n = 24).

Preoperative/baseline hedonic ratings were explored as potential preoperative predictors of optimal weight-loss success. Bariatric patients were subdivided into 4 groups (surgery group × liking group) based on their preoperative liking ratings of each taste mixture. The 2 liking groups included patients who rated the respective mixtures on the VAS with a 51–100 before surgery (preferrers) and those who rated the mixture with a 0–50 before surgery (nonpreferrers). Repeated-measures ANOVAs (surgery/taste group × time) were then run on %TWL. Post hoc t tests were run to compare changes in body weight across time between surgical/taste groups when a significant main effect or interaction was identified.

Functional images were slice time corrected using the median slice as the reference slice and realigned to the mean of the images after the initial realignment. Functional images were then coregistered to the individual’s anatomical T1 image. For 1 participant, the preoperative functional scans, but not structural scans, were acquired. In this case, the patient’s 2-week postoperative structural scan was used for coregistration. Images were segmented and normalized to the Montreal Neurological Institute template (43) applying forward deformation fields, resulting in a voxel size of 3 mm3 for functional images and a voxel size of 1 mm3 for structural images. The functional time-series data were detrended, removing any linear global signal component from each voxel’s time course. An 8-mm full-width, half-maximum isotropic Gaussian kernel was then used to smooth the images. The artifact detection tools (ART) toolbox for MATLAB was used to detect global mean and motion outliers in the functional data (Gabrieli Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA). For first-level analyses, motion parameters were included as regressors in the design matrix and a high-pass filter (256 seconds) was included in the fMRI model specifications to remove low-frequency noise and signal drifts. Additionally, functional image volumes in which the z normalized global brain activation exceeded 3 SDs from the mean of the run or showed more than 1 mm of composite scan-to-scan movement were flagged as outliers and deweighted during SPM estimation. Tastant-specific effects (e.g., high-fat solution, high-sucrose solution) were estimated using the general linear model. This model was then applied to the canonical hemodynamic response function and its temporal and dispersion derivatives. Events of interest in the preoperative/baseline and postoperative/follow-up scans were defined as blocks of 10-minute, 20-second duration and 12-minute, 50-second duration, respectively, from taste onset. High fat–tasteless, high sugar–tasteless, and preoperative preference–tasteless were entered as contrasts of interest into second-level analyses. Contrasts were equally weighted. For second-level analyses, within- and between-group comparisons were performed using random effects models and 2-sample t tests. For within-subject analyses, the measurements were assumed to be dependent. and for between-subject analyses, the measurements were assumed to be independent.

Anatomical a priori ROI implicated in the neural processing of taste (see refs. 44–47 for review) and reward consisted of the bilateral amygdala, insular cortex, Rolandic operculum, caudate, putamen, and VTA. ROI analyses were performed using the WFU PickAtlas toolbox (WFU_PickAtlas_3.0.5b; refs. 32–34). Masks for the bilateral amygdala, insular cortex and Rolandic operculum (combined), caudate, and putamen were defined using automated anatomical labeling from the WFU PickAtlas. The mask for the VTA was adapted from the high-resolution in vivo probabilistic atlas from Pauli et al. (48). Supplemental Figure 4 depicts masks used for ROI analyses. Small-volume correction through SPM was implemented and centered on each of the ROIs. For displaying the results, we used T-contrast maps thresholded at a peak level of P < 0.005. For reporting the results, activation within each ROI was considered significant at a peak level of P < 0.05, family-wise error (FWE) corrected. Correlations were conducted using multiple regression in SPM to test associations between baseline BOLD activation and changes in weight-loss metrics for each surgery group separately (RYGB, n = 19; VSG, n = 20). When a significant ROI × weight-loss correlation was observed, associations between changes in BOLD activation within the ROI at 2 weeks following surgery from preoperative/baseline were assessed for each surgery group separately (RYGB, n = 15; VSG, n = 17). Results were considered significant at a cluster level of P < 0.05, FWE corrected for multiple comparisons. For the significance results, parameter estimates from the baseline BOLD activation within the ROI were extracted and plotted against %TWL.

Study approval. The protocol was approved by the Johns Hopkins IRB. Each participant provided oral or written consent at the initial visit.