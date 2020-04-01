Alternative therapies in academic medical centers compromise evidence-based patient care

According to a National Health Statistics Survey, the most popular alternative therapies are chiropractic, acupuncture, and herbal remedies, which are misleadingly labeled dietary supplements. In 1994, US Congress enacted the Dietary Supplement and Health Education Act (DSHEA). Without any scientific basis, DSHEA arbitrarily classified herbal remedies and other medicinal products as dietary supplements, a category that previously included only vitamins and minerals. Plant extracts are used worldwide as medicines and not for their nutritional value. DSHEA prevents the FDA from effectively regulating dietary supplements and leads consumers to mistakenly believe that herbals are safe, like multivitamins. The consequence was a rapid increase in sales of herbal and other medicinal nonvitamin, nonmineral “supplements.”

Claims for efficacy of alternative therapies are based primarily on clinical trials funded by commercial sources and professional organizations of alternative practitioners. Reviews of those trials concluded that they are uninterpretable because of their positive bias and poor quality (8, 9). An analysis of trials of glucosamine treatment of osteoarthritis revealed that all positive trials were funded by manufacturers, but no efficacy was noted in studies funded by independent, noncommercial sources. Likewise, rigorous trials supported by NIH and other noncommercial sources have failed to substantiate specific efficacy beyond a placebo effect for popular herbal supplements (10, 11), chiropractic manipulation for back pain (12), or acupuncture for knee osteoarthritis or back pain (13). Recent analyses of “all-natural” herbals revealed their lack of quality control and frequent adulteration by prescription drugs or analogs of hormones and stimulants (10, 11). In summary, expenditure of approximately $2.2 billion by National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine (NCCAM)/NCCIH during fiscal years 1999–2017 for clinical trials produced no sound, consistent evidence for the efficacy of any alternative therapies. However, the grants lent academic credibility to integrative medicine.

Data about the frequency of adverse events caused by herbal “dietary supplements” are limited because DSHEA did not initially require manufacturers to report problems to the FDA. Based on data from Poison Control Centers, the FDA has estimated an annual incidence of 50,000 adverse events, many of which are serious (14). During 2004–2013, 23,005 visits to emergency departments were attributed to adverse events related to dietary supplements (15). Herbal or complementary nutritional products accounted for 65.9% of the events. A prospective study of hospital admissions for drug-induced acute hepatic inflammation found that 20% of cases were caused by dietary supplements (16). Other concerns are that herbal remedies may alter the activity of conventional medications and that alternative therapists without medical training may overlook a serious, treatable condition.

In theory, alternative treatments are used only to complement conventional treatment or by patients whose conditions have not responded to conventional therapy. However, some people choose alternative therapies as initial treatments, based on misleading claims for the safety and efficacy of “natural healing.” Patients with four common cancers who chose alternative treatments as their sole initial therapy had a greater risk of death than matched controls who had conventional therapy (17).