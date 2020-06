Commentary 10.1172/JCI137051

Programmed cell death protein 1 on natural killer cells: fact or fiction?

1Department of Pediatrics and 2Carbone Cancer Center, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. Address correspondence to: Christian M. Capitini, University of Wisconsin, 1111 Highland Avenue, WIMR 4137, Madison, Wisconsin 53705, USA. Phone: 608.262.2415; Email: ccapitini@pediatrics.wisc.edu. Authorship note: MMC, AEQ, and MRO contributed equally to this work.

J Clin Invest. 2020;130(6):2816–2819.

© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation Published in Volume 130, Issue 6 on June 1, 20202020;130(6):2816–2819. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137051 © 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation

Programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) has become one of the most investigated targets for cancer immunotherapy. Most research has centered on inhibiting PD-1 on T cells, but there is increased interest in understanding the role of PD-1 on NK cells. While the expression of PD-1 on NK cells has been controversial, with papers publishing contradictory results in multiple models, there is increased clinical interest in NK and PD-1 immunotherapy. In this issue of the JCI, Judge et al. comprehensively explore the lack of PD-1 expression on murine, canine, and human NK cells and the clinical implication of these findings.

