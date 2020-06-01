Programmed cell death protein 1 on natural killer cells: fact or fiction?

Commentary 10.1172/JCI137051

2 Carbone Cancer Center, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

Programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) has become one of the most investigated targets for cancer immunotherapy. Most research has centered on inhibiting PD-1 on T cells, but there is increased interest in understanding the role of PD-1 on NK cells. While the expression of PD-1 on NK cells has been controversial, with papers publishing contradictory results in multiple models, there is increased clinical interest in NK and PD-1 immunotherapy. In this issue of the JCI, Judge et al. comprehensively explore the lack of PD-1 expression on murine, canine, and human NK cells and the clinical implication of these findings.

