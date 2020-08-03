Neuroimaging of hypothalamic mechanisms related to glucose metabolism in anorexia nervosa and obesity

Participants. This study included 24 patients with AN and 30 controls with normal weight as well as 25 controls with obesity. All participants were women. Patients with AN were recruited consecutively from our in- and outpatient departments after giving their written informed consent. Patients had to meet the diagnostic criteria for AN (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders IV [DSM-IV] criteria) and have a BMI between 13 kg/m2 and17.5 kg/m2. Normal-weight controls had a BMI between 18.5 kg/m2 and 25 kg/m2 and no lifetime or current medical illness that could potentially affect appetite or weight. Control participants with obesity had a BMI between 30 kg/m2 and 45 kg/m2 and no lifetime or current medical illness that could potentially affect appetite or weight (including an eating disorder diagnosis). Exclusion criteria were a history of head injury or operation, neurological disorder, psychosis, bipolar disorder, current or lifetime substance abuse, borderline personality disorder, or the current use of psychotropic medications, with the exception of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) (4 patients with AN were currently taking SSRI medications, but none of the participants from either control group was taking psychotropic medications). Normal-weight control participants were matched to patients with AN and control participants with obesity with regard to age and education level. However, there was a significant age difference between patients with AN and control participants with obesity (Table 1). In the AN group, 17 patients were diagnosed with restricting-type AN and 7 with binge/purging-type AN.

Procedures. We used a randomized, single-blind, crossover experimental fMRI design of intragastric glucose versus water infusion via a nasogastric tube. All sessions took place at the same time of the day (12:00 pm) with a 1-week gap between the 2 sessions. All participants were asked to fast overnight (no food or caloric beverages later than 8:00 pm). Immediately before and after the fMRI scanning, the participants provided hunger and mood ratings. A nasogastric tube for liquid administration was positioned at least 1 hour before the subject entered the scanner. A fine-bore nasogastric feeding tube (Flocare Nutrisoft, Nutricia GmbH) was positioned with its tip in the stomach 5 cm below the xiphoid process and fixed with adhesive tape to the subject’s face. Accurate positioning was verified by aspirating gastric contents. Participants then received either 75 g glucose dissolved in 300 mL water or an equivalent amount of water (300 mL) without glucose. Injection of fluids took a maximum of 2 minutes.

Blood samples were obtained at 2 time points — 30 minutes before liquid infusion and 45 minutes after liquid infusion — to determine the participants’ plasma glucose, insulin, and ghrelin concentrations (see below). This time frame was chosen to obtain estimates of hormonal satiety parameters in close temporal alignment with our fMRI sequence and because blood glucose values are expected to peak after a period of roughly 30 to 45 minutes following the infusion of 75 g glucose (43). Liquids were administered by the experimenter after a 5-minute baseline scan. To ensure concealment of the liquid type, the syringes used for the application were wrapped with tape. Following injection, participants were scanned for 30 minutes to assess brain-related activity during the digestion of glucose or water. Following this, an experimental food cue reactivity task lasting 15 minutes was performed, and the results of the latter are reported elsewhere (44, 45). The nasogastric tube was removed after the participant left the scanner; 10 mL water was injected into the feeding tube before removal to prevent oral detection of the liquid type. The feasibility of the procedure and blinding were successfully validated before the application.

Blood sampling. Two blood samples were collected 30 minutes before liquid infusion and 45 minutes after infusion for the measurement of peripheral glucose, insulin, and total and active acyl-ghrelin. Blood samples were collected using 21-gauge Multifly needles (Sarstedt AG) and kept on ice in chilled tubes containing EDTA-2Na and serine protease inhibitor (for ghrelin measurement, Pefabloc SC, MilliporeSigma). Blood samples were then centrifuged at 2000 × g for 15 minutes and stored at –80°C for later measurement. For the measurement of total and active ghrelin, the plasma tubes were acidified with HCl to a final concentration of 0.05 N to preserve the integrity of the ghrelin. The plasma glucose concentration was measured using the glucose oxidase method (Merck KGaA). Plasma insulin and total and active ghrelin were measured using commercially available kits from Merck Millipore (Merck KGaA). Homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) was obtained by multiplying the insulin concentration by the glucose concentration and dividing the result by 405.

fMRI acquisition. Functional imaging was performed on a 3-Tesla Tim Trio Scanner (Siemens Medical) using a 32-channel head coil. A high-resolution, gradient-recalled EPI acquisition following the sequence parameter sets previously used for other groups was used (46, 47). Thirty-five axial slices centered at the hypothalamus and aligned along the anterior commissure–posterior commissure (AC-PC) line were acquired with a slice thickness of 2 mm and no gap. The field of view was 10.4 cm × 10.4 cm with a matrix size of 52 × 52 and a flip angle of 80°. This high spatial resolution acquisition scheme significantly reduces signal drop-out in the amygdala-hypothalamus region (48). Parallel imaging with a GRAPPA (generalized autocalibrating partially parallel acquisition) factor of 2 was used to enable both a echo time (TE) of 30 ms and a repetition time (TR) of 2260 ms at this high spatial resolution. The field of view of the high-resolution echo-planar imaging (EPI) sequence used provided reduced brain coverage, with regions located dorsally from the corpus callosum left out (see Supplemental Figure 2 for a depiction of the mean EPI brain coverage and resulting second-level mask used for group comparisons in the connectivity analysis). Additionally, a T1-weighted high-resolution anatomical image with 192 slices (1 × 1 × 1 mm voxel size, TR = 1900 ms, TE = 2.52 ms, flip angle = 9°, field of view = 25.6 cm × 25.6 cm) was acquired for anatomical reference.

Region of interest–based MRI analysis. To assess hypothalamic activity, the hypothalamus of each individual was manually segmented, and preinfusion and postinfusion scans were divided into 14 consecutive 2-minute time bins. For each subject and each condition (glucose, water), the signal averages within the hypothalamus region of interest (ROI) during the 13 postinfusion time bins were compared with the baseline average. After motion correction of fMRI images by realignment to the mean image, the hypothalamus of each individual was manually segmented in a single-blinded fashion using the respective anatomical image in native space following predefined criteria (ref. 9 and Supplemental Figure 1). Additional reward-related brain regions (NAcc, amygdala) were automatically segmented from individual brain scans using FreeSurfer (http://surfer.nmr.mgh.harvard.edu). Furthermore, a reference region of about the same size as the hypothalamus ROI was drawn in the occipital cortex of each individual. The mean signal of this reference area was subtracted from that in the hypothalamus to correct for global signal drift. To assess differences between conditions and groups, we compared the AUC, which calculated using the trapezoidal rule by approximating the region under the graph. AUC values were compared using a repeated-measures ANOVA, and post hoc tests were performed using 2-sample t tests. To assess structural brain differences between groups, we calculated the hypothalamic volume (as a percentage of total brain volume) as well as the volume of the total gray and white matter for each participant, and compared the mean volume of each group using an independent-sample t test. The relation between hypothalamic activity and hormonal satiety parameters was assessed using the Pearson product-moment correlation coefficient (2-tailed, P < 0.05).

Seed-based connectivity analysis. A whole-brain connectivity analysis as implemented in the CONN toolbox, version 17 (https://www.nitrc.org/projects/conn; ref. 49) was performed to assess functional coupling between the hypothalamus and the rest of the brain (i.e., voxels contained within the reduced brain mask; see Supplemental Figure 2) in response to the glucose and water infusion. FMRI data were preprocessed using SPM8-based routines (http://www.fil.ion.ucl.ac.uk/spm/software/spm8). To account for magnetic field equilibration, 4 volumes from the start of each functional run were excluded from the analysis. All functional images were inspected manually for artifacts. Functional scans were slice-time corrected with reference to the first slice using SPM8’s Fourier phase-shift interpolation. Images were then realigned, with the allowed motion limited to ±4 mm translation and ±3° of rotation over the entire experiment. One normal-weight control had to be excluded because of excessive head movement during scanning; 1 normal-weight control and 1 control with obesity had to be excluded because of technical difficulties during scanning. Furthermore, the Artifact Detection Tools (ART) toolbox (http://www.nitrc.org/projects/artifact_detect) was used for outlier detection, and single scans identified as invalid outliers were removed from subsequent analysis. Individual T1 images were coregistered with the mean T2* images and subsequently segmented into gray matter (GM), white matter (WM), and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) partitions and were spatially normalized to the Montreal Neurological Institute (MNI) standardized space (http://www.mni.mcgill.ca). The functional volumes were resampled to a 1 × 1 × 1 mm3 voxel size and spatially smoothed with an 8-mm full-width half-maximum (FWHM) isotropic Gaussian kernel.

In the subsequent seed-to-voxel analysis, the temporal correlation between the BOLD signal from the hypothalamus seed to all other voxels in the brain was computed. Head motion measured in 6 dimensions was included as a nuisance variable; furthermore, a component-based noise reduction method (CompCor; ref. 50) removed principal components on the basis of both WM and CSF signals and accounted for physiological noise, such as heart rate and respiration. We then used the individually segmented masks of the hypothalamus as seed masks at the individual level. Time series of each condition were extracted from each voxel within the ROI in native space. Specifically, we used the realigned fMRI data stemming from the time-series analysis to extract ROI data. This allowed us to extract BOLD data in the original native space of each participant, thereby increasing special fidelity. Block regressors corresponding to the 14 consecutive 2-minute time bins were convolved with a canonical hemodynamic response function and subsequently temporally bandpass filtered (0.008 < f < 0.09) to remove low-frequency drift and high-frequency noise. For each participant, bivariate Pearson correlation analyses were performed to estimate the connection from the seed hypothalamus ROI to other voxels in the brain using the preprocessed (i.e., normalized and smoothed data) fMRI data. The resulting statistical maps were analyzed in a random-effects group analysis to compare connectivity profiles between groups. Specifically, we performed a repeated-measures ANOVA with liquid type and time point as within-subject factors and group as a between-subjects factor. Age as well as depression scores (as assessed by the Beck Depression Inventory II; ref. 51) were included as covariates of no interest for between-groups analyses. Whole-brain second-level results are reported for the main effect of liquid type (i.e., satiety). Statistical inference was based on a significance threshold of P < 0.05 corrected for multiple comparisons using FWE correction for small volumes and a cluster-defining threshold of k >30 voxel minimal cluster size. Post hoc analyses were performed to determine the direction of significant ANOVA results; β values (parameter estimates) were extracted in SPM (https://www.fil.ion.ucl.ac.uk/spm/) and subsequently analyzed using paired Student’s t tests (2-tailed) for within-group results and 2-sample Student’s t tests (2-tailed) for between-groups results. The significance threshold was set at P < 0.05.

Statistics. Within-group analyses of hypothalamic reactivity to glucose and water were compared using 2-tailed, paired Student’s t tests (P < 0.05). Between-groups analyses of hypothalamic reactivity were performed using a repeated-measures ANOVA with group as a between-subjects factor and post hoc 2-sample, 2-tailed Student’s t tests (P < 0.05). A random-effects group analysis using a repeated-measures ANOVA with group as a between-subjects factor was used for the seed-based connectivity analysis; age and depression scores were included as covariates of no interest for between-groups analyses. Results were deemed significant at P < 0.05, corrected for multiple comparisons using FWE correction for small volumes and a cluster-defining threshold of k >30 voxel minimal cluster size. β Values were analyzed using paired, 2-tailed Student’s t tests for within-group results and 2-sample, 2-tailed Student’s t tests for between-groups results. The significance threshold was set at P < 0.05. Behavioral data were analyzed using Pearson’s χ2 test for independence (guess of liquid type, P < 0.05) and a repeated-measures ANOVA with group as a between factor and post hoc 2-sample, 2-tailed Student’s t tests (hunger ratings, P < 0.05). Hormonal satiety parameters were analyzed using a repeated-measures ANOVA and post hoc paired as well as 2-sample, 2-tailed Student’s t tests (P < 0.05). Correlations were performed using the Pearson product-moment correlation coefficient (2-tailed, P < 0.05).

Study approval. The medical ethics committee of the Medical Faculty Heidelberg at the Ruprecht-Karls-University in Heidelberg, Germany, approved this study (protocol number S-373/2014), and written informed consent was obtained from all participants.