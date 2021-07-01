Basophils balance healing after myocardial infarction via IL-4/IL-13

Basophil granulocytes infiltrate the heart after MI in mice. To examine the cellular composition of different immune cell types in MI healing, we performed an analysis of a single-cell RNA-Seq data set of cardiac leukocytes during the reparative phase after murine MI (21). Consistent with prior studies, the immune compartment in the infarcted myocardium consisted mainly of monocytes, macrophages, DCs, B cells, T cells, and NK cells (Figure 1A). However, unbiased clustering of all leukocytes based on unique patterns of gene expression also indicated the presence of a basophil cluster marked by the expression of Mcpt8, which encodes mast cell protease 8 and other basophil markers (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136778DS1). In order to corroborate whether the latter population in fact accumulates after myocardial ischemia, we studied infarcted hearts by flow cytometry. Basophils were identified as CD45int/hiLin–CD117–CD49b+IgE+ cells (Figure 1B) (14). After permanent ligation of the left anterior descending artery (LAD), enumeration based on flow cytometry revealed an increase in basophil counts in infarcted hearts, with a peak occurring between days 3 and 7 and a return to baseline on day 14 (Figure 1C). Immunohistochemical staining confirmed the presence of Mcpt8+ cells in infarcted hearts (Figure 1D). Basophils express a variety of cytokine receptors and can therefore respond to numerous extrinsic signals that regulate their recruitment, degranulation, and cytokine production (22). Among the main mediators known for homing of basophils to inflamed tissue (IL-3, thymic stromal lymphopoietin, IL-33), we could identify IL-33 as a cytokine markedly upregulated in the infarcted heart 2 days after MI with the correspondent receptor Il1rl1 expressed in the basophil cluster (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Furthermore, Ccl-5, IL-18, and IgE were significantly increased and may be additional stimuli for basophil recruitment and activation after MI (Supplemental Figure 1, F–K).

Figure 1 Basophil granulocytes infiltrate the heart after permanent LAD ligation in mice. (A) UMAP embedment of single-cell RNA-Seq data for cells isolated from the infarct region of a WT mouse heart 7 days after MI. (B) Representative images of flow cytometric analysis of heart tissue before and 3 days after MI. SSC-W, side scatter pulse width. (C) Flow cytometric time course of Lin–CD45+CD117–CD49b+IgE+ cells after MI in WT mice (n = 3–6). Data show the mean ± SD. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison post hoc test. (D) Immunohistochemical staining of Mcpt8+ cells (green, arrowhead) in the infarct region 7 days after MI. Nuclei are depicted in white (DAPI). Scale bar: 20 μm. Data show the mean ± SD. P value was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 3).

Antibody-mediated basophil depletion worsens cardiac function after acute MI. To clarify whether basophil accumulation into the infarcted myocardium was a mere bystander effect or had functional consequences, we depleted basophils by injecting the FcεRI-specific antibody MAR-1 (Figure 2A). As expected, anti-FcεRI treatment almost completely abolished the number of basophils in heart, peripheral blood, and spleen under basal conditions (Supplemental Figure 2A) and 2 days after permanent LAD ligation (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). Mast cells and a subset of DCs also express the FcεRI, however, we detected no significant differences in the number of cardiac mast cells and DCs between anti-FcεRI–treated mice and IgG control–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 2, E–I). Baseline left ventricular (LV) ejection fraction (EF) before surgery and initial infarct sizes on day 1 as measured by cardiac troponin T (cTnT) levels in plasma samples and 2,3,5-triphenyltetrazolium chloride (TTC) staining were not different between the control and basophil-depleted mice (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3A). Assessment of cardiac function 4 weeks after permanent LAD ligation confirmed reduced cardiac function and enlarged LV geometry accompanied by increased heart weight to body weight ratios in infarcted mice compared with animals after sham intervention. Basophil depletion, however, led to larger end-diastolic and end-systolic volumes and a significant reduction of LV EF compared with isotype control–treated animals. In support of the observed reduced global contractility, we found a significantly greater decrease in global longitudinal strain in infarcted hearts of MAR-1–treated mice compared with the hearts of control-treated mice (Figure 2, E–I, and Supplemental Figure 3B). Additionally, MAR-1–treated mice showed increased heart weight to body weight ratios (Figure 2, J and K) and had significantly reduced scar thickness and increased LV lumen area (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E).

Figure 2 Basophil depletion by antibody injection worsens cardiac function after acute MI in mice. (A) Timeline of basophil depletion experiments. (B) Frequencies of basophils from of hearts of IgG-injected control and anti-FcεRI–injected animals were assessed by flow cytometry 2 days (d2) after MI (n = 4). Data show the mean ± SD. P value was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Echocardiographic evaluation of baseline EF in IgG- and MAR-1–treated mice. (D) Plasma levels of cTnT in IgG- and MAR-1–treated mice were measured 24 hours after LAD ligation or sham intervention. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (E–H) Echocardiographic results for IgG-treated and MAR-1–treated mice 4 weeks after MI or sham surgery. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (I) Representative echocardiographic images 4 weeks after MI. Vectors display the direction and magnitude of myocardial contraction at midsystole. (J) Quantification of heart weight to body weight ratio (HW/BW) determined 4 weeks after MI (n = 4–8). Data show the mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (K) Representative hearts from IgG- and MAR-1–treated mice 4 weeks after MI or sham intervention. Arrowheads indicate the site of ligation. Scale bars: 500 μm.

Mice with genetic basophil ablation show deteriorated healing after acute MI. Any antibody treatment may have limitations that influence healing processes, such as activation of the complement system, clearance of opsonized apoptotic cells, or phenotypical changes in cells expressing the antibody target (23). To overcome these limitations, we studied Mcpt8-Cre–transgenic (Baso-KO) mice that are constitutively deficient in basophils (14). Under basal conditions Baso-KO mice showed no cardiac-specific phenotype, as evaluated by echocardiography (Figure 3A). Upon LAD ligation, we detected no differences in initial infarct size as measured by cTnT levels in plasma samples 24 hours after infarction compared with WT mice (Figure 3B). However, 28 days after infarction, Baso-KO mice had developed severe cardiac dysfunction marked by significantly reduced LV EF, increased end-diastolic and end-systolic LV volumes, decreased global longitudinal strain, and significantly increased heart weight to body weight ratios as compared with their WT littermates (Figure 3, C–G). Histopathological evaluation, moreover, revealed significantly more LV chamber dilation and exaggerated scar thinning in Baso-KO mice compared with WT controls (Figure 3, H–K).

Figure 3 Baso-KO mice show deteriorated healing after MI. (A) Echocardiographic evaluation of baseline EF in WT and Baso-KO mice. (B) Plasma cTnT values in WT and Baso-KO mice measured 24 hours after LAD ligation. (C–F) Echocardiographic results for Baso-KO and WT mice 4 weeks after MI. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (G) Quantification of heart weight to body weight ratio 4 weeks after MI. P value was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (H and I) Scar thickness and LV lumen area were quantified by histological evaluation 4 weeks after MI (n = 6–8). Data show the mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (J and K) Representative echocardiographic and histological images of WT and Baso-KO mice 4 weeks after MI. 3D plots show radial displacement over 3 cardiac cycles. Histological sections were stained with Masson’s trichrome to detect fibrosis. Scale bars: 500 μm. Ant. sept., anterior septal; Post., posterior.

Genetic basophil ablation alters myeloid cell responses following MI. To investigate the potential mechanism by which basophils contribute to myocardial healing, we studied the cellular inflammatory response in infarcted hearts in the presence and absence of basophils. In order to rule out potential off-target effects of basophil depletion, we additionally established a restoration approach and transferred CD49b+ basophil-enriched splenocytes into Baso-KO mice after MI in 1 group (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Flow cytometric analysis of murine hearts on day 4 after MI showed unaltered numbers of total CD45+ leukocytes and CD11b+ myeloid cells in all groups (Figure 4, A–C). However, subpopulation gating revealed a critically altered monocyte/macrophage response, with a significantly elevated presence of Ly6Chi inflammatory monocytes in the absence of basophils. Transfer of basophil-enriched cells into Baso-KO mice resulted in a reversal of the inflammatory phenotype observed in the absence of basophils (Figure 4, D and E). Monocyte levels in blood and bone marrow (BM) as well as vascular adhesion molecules (Vcam-1) in the heart were unchanged, indicating a local and heart-specific response independent of systemic monocytopoiesis (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5A). Furthermore, Baso-KO mice showed a diminished ratio of antiinflammatory F4/80+CD206+ macrophages among cardiac F4/80+ macrophages compared with control animals (Figure 4, H and I). The findings were corroborated by significant changes in the transcriptional profile of hearts from basophil-depleted mice characterized by upregulation of M1 markers (IL-12β, IFN-γ) and downregulation of the M2 signature (arginase-1) (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D).

Figure 4 Genetic basophil depletion affects cardiac monocytes and macrophages. (A) Representative flow cytometric plots of infarct tissue 4 days after MI, following transfer of basophil-enriched cells (bottom) gated on monocytes/macrophages. Heart cells were from WT and Baso-KO mice, and splenic cells were from WT mice. (B and C) Quantification of total numbers of CD45+ cells or CD45+CD11b+ cells per milligram of heart tissue. (D and E) Percentage of heart-infiltrating Ly6Chi monocytes and Ly6CloCD64+ macrophages (among the percentage of total Lin–CD11b+ cells) 4 days after LAD ligation (n = 8–9). Data indicate the mean ± SD. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (F and G) Blood and BM monocyte levels for the indicated groups 4 days after MI (n = 6). (H) Representative histogram depicting CD206+ cells among Lin–CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages 4 days after MI. (I) Proportion of CD206+ cells among Lin–CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages in the heart 4 days after MI (n = 7). Data show the mean ± SD. P value was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Basophils affect IL-4/IL-13 cytokine production in the injured heart after MI. To evaluate how basophils modulate monocytes/macrophages, we next assessed the expression of different cytokines and chemokines 3 days after MI. Among all tested cytokines that are known to be secreted by basophils (TNF-α, IL-6, IL-4, IL-13), only IL-4 was found to be significantly reduced in the heart of basophil-deficient mice 3 days after MI (Figure 5A). In addition, in the absence of basophils, we detected a significant reduction in the expression of histidine decarboxylase (Hdc), which catalyzes the decarboxylation of histidine to form histamine (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). To further evaluate these results, we used Baso-KO and WT mice on a 4get background, in which all IL-4+ cells express GFP. Similar to the findings described above, on the mRNA level, the number of GFP+ cells after MI was markedly reduced in the hearts of Baso-KO 4get mice compared with control mice (Figure 5, B and C). Gene expression analysis of single-cell RNA-Seq data, moreover, confirmed that IL-4 and IL-13 were detectable mainly in the basophil cluster, whereas genes encoding the correspondent cytokine receptors were predominantly expressed in the monocyte/macrophage, DC, and CD4+ T cell clusters (Figure 5D). Finally, multiplex immunohistochemistry corroborated IL-4–expressing Mcpt8+ cells in close proximity to CD163+ macrophages (Supplemental Figure 5G). These findings suggest that basophils crucially affect cardiac IL-4 levels after MI, either by direct production or indirectly through other local cytokine-producing cells.

Figure 5 Basophils contribute to IL-4 and IL-13 production in the injured heart after MI. (A) mRNA expression of Il6, Tnfa, Il4, and Il13 in the infarct region 3 days after MI in WT and Baso-KO mice (n = 8–9). mRNA levels are expressed as x-fold relative to the WT MI group. Data show the mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (B) Representative flow cytometric plots of cells from the infarct region 3 days after MI in WT 4get and Baso-KO 4get mice. (C) Quantification of GFP+ cells in the infarct region 3 days after MI in control WT 4get and Baso-KO 4get mice (n = 5). Data show the mean ± SD. P value was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Gene expression dot plot based on single-cell RNA-Seq analysis of mouse cardiac leukocytes 3–7 days after MI. Mean expression is depicted by color intensity, whereas the dot size represents the fraction of cells expressing the indicated gene.

Basophil-specific IL-4/IL-13 deficiency affects the cardiac immune response and aggravates cardiac dysfunction after MI. To directly assess the function of IL-4 and IL-13 derived from basophils, we exploited a previously established approach that allows the in vivo assessment of basophil-specific IL-4/IL-13 deletion (Supplemental Figure 6, A–J) (24). Following permanent LAD ligation, mice with basophils incapable of producing IL-4 or IL-13 showed significantly higher levels of inflammatory Ly6Chi monocytes within the myeloid cell compartment in the infarcted heart, suggesting that the effect of basophils on monocytes/macrophages is mainly driven by basophil-derived IL-4 and IL-13 (Figure 6, A–C). The overall numbers of recruited CD45+ leukocytes and total CD11b+ myeloid cells remained unaltered (Supplemental Figure 6, K–M). Furthermore, basophil-specific IL-4/IL-13 deficiency exacerbated cardiac dysfunction and resulted in a more pronounced infarct expansion and thinner infarct thickness compared with control mice 28 days after MI (Figure 6, D–K).

Figure 6 Basophil-specific IL-4/IL-13 depletion alters healing after MI. (A and B) Percentage of cardiac Ly6Chi monocytes and Ly6Clo macrophages (among the percentage of total Lin–CD11b+ cells) 4 days after MI (n = 8–9). Data show the mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Representative flow cytometric plots of cells from infarct tissue 4 days after MI in BasoWT and Baso4-13KO mice gated on monocytes/macrophages. (D and E) Echocardiographic evaluation of baseline EF and plasma cTnT levels 24 hours after LAD ligation in BasoWT and Baso4-13KO mice. (F) Representative echocardiographic images of mice from the indicated groups on day 1 and day 28 after MI. (G–I) Echocardiographic results for BasoWT and Baso4-13KO mice 4 weeks after MI (n = 6–8). Data show the mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (J) Quantification of LV scar thickness based on histological evaluation 4 weeks after MI (n = 6–8). Data show the mean ± SD. P value was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (K) Representative images of histological sections stained with Masson’s trichrome 4 weeks after MI. Scale bars: 500 μm.

IL-4 induction in basophils by IPSE/α-1 improves heart function after MI. Given the finding that the absence of basophils impeded the post-MI healing process, we hypothesized that activation of basophils and their production of IL-4/IL-13 may enhance myocardial healing and improve heart function following cardiac injury. Helminth parasites are known to be potent natural inducers of Th2 cytokines, and it was previously shown that IPSE/α-1, a major secretory product from Schistosoma mansoni eggs, can trigger basophils to release IL-4 and IL-13 (25, 26). As expected, in vitro stimulation of human basophils purified from healthy donors with IPSE/α-1 with or without IL-33 supplementation led to a robust release of IL-4 and IL-13 (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Moreover, supernatant from IPSE/α-1–treated basophils significantly increased the expression of CD206 and CD209 on monocytes compared with supernatant from control-treated basophils (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). In vivo, post-MI administration of IPSE/α-1 resulted in significantly increased levels of cardiac IL-4 compared with PBS-treated controls (Figure 7, A and B). Further, IPSE/α-1–treated animals showed significantly improved cardiac function and cardiac remodeling 28 days after MI compared with control-treated animals, despite equal initial infarct sizes. These positive effects were lost upon additional administration of anti-FcεRI antibody, indicating a basophil-dependent mechanism of IPSE/α-1 (Figure 7, C–G, and Supplemental Figure 7, E and F).

Figure 7 IPSE/α-1 enhances cardiac IL-4 and improves heart function after MI. (A) Timeline of experimental setting for the treatment of infarcted mice with IPSE/α-1 or PBS, respectively. (B) mRNA expression of Il4 in the infarcted region of hearts from PBS- or IPSE/α-1–treated mice 3 days after MI. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments (n = 6–8) and show the mean ± SD. P value was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (C) cTnT levels 1 day after LAD ligation. (D–F) Echocardiographic results for mice treated with either PBS, IPSE/α-1, or IPSE/α-1 plus MAR-1 twenty-eight days after MI (n = 6–12). Data show the mean ± SD. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (G) Representative echocardiographic images of parasternal long-axis (left) and short-axis (right) views in mice from the indicated groups 4 weeks after experimental MI.

Low basophil counts are associated with poor outcomes for patients with acute MI. Finally, we addressed the relevance of these findings for patients with MI. We performed flow cytometric staining of human basophils and prospectively performed analyses of blood from patients presenting with acute MI (n = 11) and controls with nonischemic cardiovascular disease (n = 9) (Figure 8A and Supplemental Table 2). Initial blood basophil counts of patients with MI (0 h) were in the same range as those of control patients. Interestingly, however, we found that basophil counts gradually increased in subsequent days, reaching a maximum 96 hours after MI (Figure 8B). Furthermore, we detected significantly higher expression of CD63, a human basophil activation marker, on circulating basophils 48 hours after MI compared with control basophils, suggesting functional differences as well (Figure 8C). To explore the potential contribution of basophils to the outcome of human MI healing, we prospectively assessed the association of blood basophil counts during acute MI healing and clinical outcomes in an additional cohort of 82 patients. The patients’ baseline characteristics are provided in Supplemental Table 3. Using linear regression analyses, we found that besides known risk factors, such as initial infarct size or inflammatory levels, low numbers of basophils in blood during the first week after MI correlated significantly with a larger scar size, quantified by late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) cardiac MRI after 1 year of follow-up (R2 = 0.1224, P = 0.0013) (Figure 8, D–G, and Supplemental Table 4). Critically, this association persisted after adjustment of potential confounders, including initial infarct size, systemic inflammatory levels, and cardiovascular risk factors by multivariate regression analysis (Supplemental Table 5).