Basophils balance healing after myocardial infarction via IL-4/IL-13

Animals. All mice were on a C57BL/6J background and were studied at 8–10 weeks of age. Basophil-deficient Mcpt8-Cre (Baso-KO) mice (14), IL-4eGFP reporter (4get) mice (42), and IL-4/IL-13–deficient mice (43) have been previously described. Animals were housed under standard laboratory conditions with a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle and ad libitum access to water and food.

Generation of mixed BM chimeras. BM cells were obtained from tibiae and femurs of Baso-KO mice and mixed at a 4:1 ratio with BM cells from either WT mice or IL-4/IL-13–deficient mice (24). Cells (2 × 106) were injected into the tail vein of lethally irradiated (9 Gy) recipient C57BL/6 mice to create BasoWT and Baso4-13KO mixed BM chimeras (MBMCs), respectively. Mice were given antibiotic-containing drinking water (2 g/L neomycin sulfate, 100 mg/L polymyxin B 328 sulfate; MilliporeSigma) for 8 weeks after reconstitution.

Induction of MI. MI was induced by permanent ligation of the LAD as described previously (35). In brief, anesthesia was induced with isoflurane (4%/800 mL O 2 /min) and maintained by endotracheal ventilation (2%–3%/800 mL O 2 /min). A thoracotomy was performed in the fourth left intercostal space. The left ventricle was exposed, and the left coronary artery was permanently occluded. The chest and skin were closed, and anesthesia was terminated. The animals were extubated when their breathing was restored. Initial myocardial injury was evaluated by measuring cTnT levels in plasma 24 hours after MI induction. Valid myocardial injury was defined as a cTnT level above 5000 pg/mL. Sham-operated animals underwent the same procedure except for the LAD occlusion.

Basophil depletion and basophil-specific IL-4 induction. For depletion of basophils, 10 μg anti-FcεRI antibody (eBiosciences, clone MAR-1) was injected i.p. on pre-MI days –3, –2, and –1 and repeated on post-MI days 1 and 5 in order to maintain reduced levels during the first 7 days after MI. IPSE/α-1 was expressed in human embryonic kidney (HEK) cells and purified from culture supernatant as described previously (44). Mice were then injected i.v. with 25 μg IPSE/α-1 or saline on post-MI days 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Adoptive transfer of basophil-enriched cells. Adoptive transfer of basophil-enriched cells was performed by combining 2 previously published methods (15, 20, 45). In detail, donor WT mice were injected i.v. with a combination of 10 μg mouse recombinant IL-3 (Peprotech) and 5 μg anti–IL-3 antibody (BD Biosciences, clone MP2-8F8) in 200 μL PBS 3 days before euthanasia in order to increase the basophil fraction within these mice. At necropsy, single-cell suspensions of spleens were prepared, and the basophil-enriched CD49b+ fraction was isolated using PE-conjugated anti–NK-1.1 antibodies (BD Biosciences, clone PK136) and anti-phycoerythrin (anti-PE) MicroBeads (Miltenyi Biotec) for negative selection and anti-CD49b MicroBeads (Miltenyi Biotec, clone DX5) for positive selection. Cells (1.0 × 106) were resuspended in 200 μL DMEM and transferred into Baso-KO mice i.v. on days 1, 2, and 3 after experimental MI.

Echocardiographic measurements. Echocardiography was performed on a Vevo 2100 (VisualSonics). Mice were conscious during the echocardiographic measurements. Left parasternal long-axis and left mid-papillary views were acquired. LV end-diastolic volume, end-systolic volume, and EF were evaluated on the left parasternal long-axis view using VevoLab software (VisualSonics). Longitudinal LV global strain was quantified in the longitudinal axis by speckle tracking using VevoStrain software (VisualSonics). Infarct expansion was quantified semiautomatically by analyzing regional displacement in the parasternal long axis using VevoStrain software. The infarct region was defined as the percentage of LV area with a displacement of less than 0.1 during mid-systole relative to the global LV circumference (49 LV spots). Infarct expansion was defined as Δ = infarct region (day 28) – infarct region (day 1). Investigators were blinded to the sample group allocation during the experiments and analyses.

Histopathological analysis. Post-MI cardiac healing was assessed on day 28. For paraffinized sections, hearts were excised, rinsed in PBS, and fixed for 1–3 days in 10% buffered formalin at 4°C. Hearts were then dehydrated, paraffinized, and sectioned (4–6 μm). For cryosections, hearts were excised, rinsed in PBS, fixed for 3 hours in 4% PFA at room temperature, and stored overnight in 30% sucrose at 4°C. Hearts were embedded in Tissue-Tek OCT compound (Sakura) and sectioned (9 μm thickness). Tissue sections were then stained with the Masson’s Trichrome Stain Kit (MilliporeSigma) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. ImageJ software (NIH) was used to analyze the fibrotic area. Scar thickness was averaged from 5 measurements at 1 mm intervals from the ligature site to the apex in both long and short axes in a blinded fashion.

Multiplex immunohistochemical analysis. Multiplex immunohistochemical stainings of 4 μm sections from murine infarcted hearts or healthy specimens were performed using the BOND RX Research Stainer (Leica Biosystems) with antibodies against Mcpt8 (BioLegend, clone TUG8, 1:100 dilution), IL-4 (BioLegend, clone 11B11, 1:250 dilution), CD163 (Abcam, clone EPR19518, 1:100 dilution), and IgE (BioLegend, clone RME-1, 1:250 dilution) according to the manufacturer′s instructions. Recommended solutions from the Opal Polaris Color Automation IHC Detection Kit (Akoya Biosciences) as well as Opal fluorophores from the Opal 7-Color Fluorescent IHC Kit (PerkinElmer) were used. DAPI was used for nuclear visualization, and slides were mounted with Fluoromount-G (SouthernBiotech). Images were acquired using the Vectra Polaris automated imaging system at ×20 resolution. Images were analyzed using Inform software, version 2.4 (Akoya Biosciences) and quantified using QuPath (46).

Flow cytometry. Peripheral blood was collected by facial vein puncture in heparinized tubes, and erythrocytes were lysed in RBC lysis buffer (Miltenyi Biotec). Hearts, spleens, and BM were harvested after cervical dislocation. Single-cell suspensions of BM were obtained by flushing 1 dissected femur with 2 mL ice-cold PBS (MilliporeSigma). Single-cell suspensions of infarcted hearts were obtained by mincing the tissue with fine scissors and digesting it with a solution containing 450 U/mL collagenase I, 125 U/mL collagenase XI, 60 U/mL DNase I, and 60 U/mL hyaluronidase (MilliporeSigma) for 1 hour at 37°C while shaking. Absolute cell numbers were counted in a Neubauer chamber. Cells (10 × 106) were stained for flow cytometric analysis. The fluorescent antibodies and corresponding gating strategies used are described in the Supplemental Methods. Flow cytometry was performed on a FACSVerse (BD Biosciences). Data were analyzed using FlowJo software.

Quantitative real-time PCR. Total RNA was isolated from cardiac tissue using TRIzol Reagent (Thermo Fischer Scientific) following the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA was reverse transcribed using the Revert Aid First Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Quantitative real-time PCR (RT-qPCR) was performed using SYBR Green (Bio-Rad Laboratories) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Relative changes were normalized to 18s mRNA using the 2ΔΔCt method. mRNA levels are expressed relative to the indicated control conditions (set to 1). All primers are listed in the Supplemental Methods.

In silico analysis of single-cell RNA-Seq. The ArrayExpress data set E-MTAB-7376 was examined. This data set contains sequencing data from nonmyocytic cells isolated from hearts on days 3 and 7 after permanent ligation of the LAD (21). Analysis was performed using the Python package Scanpy (47). Only cells with more than 200 expressed genes and a mitochondrial content of less than 10% were considered. Genes that were expressed in fewer than 3 cells were also filtered out. The data were log-normalized to a scale factor of 10,000. Only highly variable genes were considered for linear dimensional reduction and were defined by a minimum mean expression of 0.0125, a maximum mean expression of 3, and a minimum dispersion of 0.5. The effects of total counts and mitochondrial content were regressed out. The dimensionality reduction was done using principal component analysis (PCA). The neighborhood graph was computed using the UMAP algorithm for the first 50 principal components (n_PC = 50). Unsupervised clustering was performed using the Leiden algorithm. Differentially expressed genes were calculated for each cluster using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test. Clusters enriched for leukocyte markers were selected. This leukocyte subpopulation was then reanalyzed for day 7 (n_PC = 20) and a combination of days 3 and day 7 (for evaluation of cytokine/cytokine receptor expression; n_PC = 40) for different cell types as described above, and each cluster was annotated to a specific cell type.

Population of patients with acute MI. Blood samples from 11 consecutive patients with acute STEMI and 9 matched control patients with nonischemic cardiovascular disease were analyzed by flow cytometry. All patients with MI had been treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and stenting within a median of 3 hours of symptom onset. Heparinized blood was lysed using BD FACS lysing solution (BD Biosciences) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The following fluorescent antibodies were used for staining and flow cytometric analysis: anti–CD45-FITC (BioLegend, clone HI30), anti–CD19-APC-Cy7 (BioLegend, clone HIB19), anti–CD3-Percp-Cy5.5 (BioLegend, clone UCHT1), anti–CD117-PE-Cy7 (BioLegend, clone 104D2), anti–FcεRI-PE (BioLegend, clone AER-37), anti–CD203c-APC (BioLegend, clone NP4D6), and anti–CD63-BV421 (BioLegend, clone H5C6). Human basophils were identified as CD45+CD19–CD3–CD117–FcεRI+CD203c+ cells (48). Flow cytometry was performed on a FACSVerse flow cytometer (BD Biosciences). Data were analyzed using FlowJo software. Another 82 patients with acute MI were separately considered in our observational follow-up study. Patients who presented with acute STEMI at the chest pain unit of the University Hospital of Heidelberg were included from November 2010 until January 2020. All patients underwent PCI and stenting and were treated according to European Society of Cardiology (ESC) guidelines, which included administration of aspirin, P2Y12 antagonists, heparin, morphine, beta blockers, statins, and — if the EF was lower than 55% — angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or AT1 antagonists, as well as mineralocorticoid antagonists for heart failure therapy. Patients undergoing immunosuppressive therapy were excluded from the analysis. Basophils were counted on an ADVIA 2120i hematology system (Siemens) using the basophil/lobularity method, which allows valid identification of basophils in human blood. Heart characteristics were determined by cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) 12 months after the initial event. The association of each covariate with the dependent variable was assessed with a univariate linear regression model. Bonferroni’s correction was used to adjust the P values for multiple testing. The covariates are listed in Supplemental Table 4 and included maximum basophil counts, cTnT levels 24 hours after MI, as well as maximum peripheral leukocyte counts and serum C-reactive protein (CRP) values during the first week after MI. Multivariate regression analysis was performed after computed variable selection. In detail, all variables with a P value of greater than 0.5 in the univariate linear regressions were excluded. Then, backward selection was performed, and the variable with the highest P value was excluded. The backward steps were repeated until all included variables were significant (P < 0.05).

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism, version 8 (GraphPad Software). Endpoint comparisons between 2 groups were performed using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test after passing normal distribution testing. Differences between more than 2 groups were analyzed by 1-way or 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s or Sidak’s post hoc test. A P of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. All data are expressed as the mean ± SD.

Study approval. All animal procedures were approved by the IRB of the University of Heidelberg and the responsible government authority (Regierungspräsidium Karlsruhe of the state of Baden-Württemberg, Karlsruhe, Germany; project nos. G-318/14 and G-43/17). Human studies were conducted according to Declaration of Helsinki principles and were approved by the local ethics commission (Ethikkommission der Medizinischen Fakultät Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany). Written informed consent was obtained from all patients.