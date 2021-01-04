Graft-versus-host disease depletes plasmacytoid dendritic cell progenitors to impair tolerance induction

GVHD impairs the reconstitution of donor pDCs that can potently suppress GVHD. We characterized the effect of GVHD on donor DC reconstitution both in mice and humans. DCs can be broadly categorized into 2 groups: conventional DCs (cDCs) and pDCs (5, 31). Murine pDCs and cDCs were defined by their surface phenotype: CD11c+B220+Siglec-H+ and CD11c+B220−Siglec-H−, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136774DS1). In mice, donor T cells caused lethal GVHD (Supplemental Figure 1C), which was associated with dramatically decreased frequency and numbers of pDCs and cDCs in the BM and spleen throughout the first 28 days after transplantation, when the majority of T cell recipients died from GVHD (Figure 1A). However, compared with normal mice, mice receiving T cell–depleted BM (TCD-BM) only achieved significant cDC recovery in the BM 28 days after transplant; notably, pDC recovery continued to be suppressed (Figure 1A). These data suggest that while defects in donor DC reconstitution may be largely attributed to GVHD, the procedure of TCD-BM may have a negative impact on donor pDC reconstitution.

Figure 1 Donor pDCs inhibit a feed-forward cascade reaction of GVHD. (A) C57BL/6 (B6) mouse–derived T cell–depleted bone marrow (TCD-BM) (5 × 106 cells) was transplanted, with or without CD4+ T cells (5 × 105), into lethally irradiated BALB/c mice to induce GVHD. Graphs show pDC and cDC numbers in the BM and spleen. Each group contained 4 to 10 mice. (B) Graphs show pDCs and cDCs in PB obtained from healthy donors (HD, n = 11) and patients undergoing allo-HSCT (n = 46). Samples were collected at the time of GVHD onset, between 21 and 70 days after transplantation. Patients with grade II–IV GVHD (n = 19), patients with or without grade I GVHD (n = 27). (C) Donor-type pDCs were generated from B6 BM, activated overnight by TLR4 (LPS) and TLR7/8 (R8484) agonists, thoroughly washed using PBS, and transferred to lethally irradiated BALB/c mice receiving B6 T cells plus TCD-BM in 3 doses on days 0, 1, and 2 (1 × 106 pDCs/day). Survival and clinical score were monitored over time. (D and E) Tissues were collected on day 22 after transplantation, or later (upon recipient mouse termination). (D) Images (H&E stained) were obtained at ×200 magnification. (E) Graphs show the histological score of inflammation in the intestine, liver, and skin. Data are presented as mean ± SD. Multiple comparisons were evaluated by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (A and E) and Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (B). Survival comparisons were evaluated by log-rank test (C, upper panel) and clinical score (mean ± SD) comparisons by 2-way ANOVA and unpaired t test (D, lower panel). Data are representative of 2 to 3 independent experiments (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To determine whether GVHD reduced circulating pDCs in humans, we obtained peripheral blood (PB) from pediatric patients (Supplemental Table 1) and adult patients (Supplemental Table 2) at the onset of GVHD. Human PB pDCs are Lin−HLA-DR+CD1c−CD123hi cells, whereas CD1c+ cDCs are characterized as Lin−HLA-DR+CD1c+ cells (Supplemental Figure 1D). Patients who developed grade II–IV acute GVHD (n = 19) had approximately two-thirds fewer pDCs than patients without GVHD or with mild GVHD (n = 27) (Figure 1B). No significant correlation between GVHD and CD1c+ cDCs was observed across these 2 groups (Figure 1B). Notably, for both pediatric and adult cohorts, allo-HSCT patients with grade II–IV GVHD had fewer blood pDCs than patients with grade 0–I GVHD (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Thus, pDCs are more sensitive than cDCs to GVHD-induced suppression in patients undergoing allo-HSCT.

To assess the role of donor-type pDCs in the modulation of GVHD, we generated pDCs from the BM of B6 mice, as described previously (32). After activation with LPS plus R848, we sorted MHC-II+CD11c+CD11b–B220+ pDCs (Supplemental Figure 1G) and confirmed their ability to produce high levels of Ifna and Ifnb upon CpG stimulation (Supplemental Figure 1H). Infusion of these donor-type pDCs on days 0, 1, and 2 after transplant reduced GVHD in BALB/c recipients, as evidenced by the significantly decreased clinical scores and improved overall survival of the allo-HSCT mice (Figure 1C). Histological examination confirmed decreases in liver, skin, and intestine inflammation in pDC-treated recipients compared with untreated, control T cell recipients (Figure 1, D and E). The low frequency of DCs in normal BM or G-CSF–mobilized blood has hampered attempts to harness pDCs for GVHD prevention. Upon titrating the numbers of donor pDCs, we observed that infusion of as few as 0.2 × 106 donor DCs was sufficient to induce potent GVHD suppression in mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). We confirmed that donor pDC treatment suppressed GVHD in BDF1 mice receiving MHC- and miHA-mismatched B6 CD4+ T cells plus CD8+ T cells, with significantly improved survival rates (Supplemental Figure 2B), ruling out a model-specific effect of donor pDC therapy. These data suggest that GVHD impairs donor pDC reconstitution and that the recovery of donor pDCs early after allo-HSCT may inhibit the disease.

GVHD reduces the quantity and quality of donor-derived DC progenitors. We next examined the impact of GVHD on the generation of DC progenitors (e.g., MPPs and CDPs) both in murine and human systems. We defined murine MPPs by their surface phenotype Lin–Sca1hic-kithiCD150–Flt3+ (CD150–Flt3+ LSK cells), and CDPs as Lin–Sca1–c-kitintFlt3+ (Supplemental Figure 3A). As compared with TCD-BM mice and normal donor mice, GVHD mice produced 2- to 3-fold fewer MPPs and CDPs after allo-HSCT (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A). To test the capacity of GVHD MPPs and CDPs to produce pDCs, we purified them from GVHD mouse BM and stimulated them with Flt3L plus SCF. Both GVHD MPPs and CDPs showed a decreased capacity to produce pDCs compared with normal MPPs and CDPs (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3B). Thus, GVHD-mediated pDC defects are likely to be associated with the impairment of DC progenitor quantity and quality. Human MPPs were defined as CD34+CD38–CD10–CD45RA– and CDPs as CD34+CD38+CD10–CD45RA+CD123+CD115– (Figure 2C) (33). We observed significantly fewer MPPs and CDPs in patients with grade II–IV GVHD compared with patients without GVHD or with mild GVHD (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Table 3). Further studies are needed to test whether GVHD patients produce MPPs and CDPs that have altered pDC production abilities.

Figure 2 GVHD causes loss of DC progenitors. (A and B) B6 TCD-BM (5 × 106 cells) was transplanted with or without CD4+ T cells (5 × 105) into lethally irradiated BALB/c mice to induce GVHD. (A) Percentages and number of MPPs and CDPs in the BM from normal, TCD-BM, and T cell recipients; each group contained 4 to 10 mice pooled from at least 3 independent experiments. (B) MPPs and CDPs were isolated by FACS from normal and GVHD mice (CD45.2+) and cultured with feeder cells (BM from B6/SJL mice, CD45.1+) in the presence of Flt3L plus SCF. MPPs and CDPs were cultured for 9 days and 3 days, respectively. Percentages and numbers of pDCs were measured. (C and D) BM cells were obtained from HD and allo-HSCT patients. (C) Plots show pDC and cDC gating strategy. Plots show phenotypes of human CD34+ HSPCs from HD (n = 12), grade 0–I GVHD patients (n = 7), and grade II–IV GVHD patients (n = 8). (D) Graphs show the percentages of human MPPs and CDPs from healthy donors (HD) (n = 12), grade 0–I GVHD patients (n = 8), and grade II–IV GVHD patients (n = 9). Multiple comparisons were evaluated by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (A), 2-group comparisons by unpaired t test (2-tailed) (B), and multiple comparisons by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (D). Data shown are mean ± SD. Results shown in A and B are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

MPPs sustain pDCs but are depleted during GVHD. To ascertain at which pDC development stage(s) GVHD impairs pDC reconstitution, we sorted HSCs, MPPs, and CDPs from the BM of normal mice (Figure 3A). Ex vivo stimulation with Flt3L showed that MPPs produced approximately 60-fold more pDCs than CDPs did throughout day 9 of culture (Figure 3B). CDPs rapidly produced pDCs at earlier rather than later time points (Figure 3B). This suggests that MPPs play a larger role in sustaining pDCs. There were significant increases in HSCs’ production of pDCs at later time points in cultures (Figure 3B), but with a 2- to 3-fold lower frequency compared with MPPs’ production (Figure 3B), suggesting the need for a longer time frame for HSC differentiation into pDCs.

Figure 3 GVHD impairs both the quantity and quality of MPPs that sustain pDCs. HSCs (CD150+CD48– LSK cells), MPPs, and CDPs were isolated by FACS from the BM of normal mice (A) and cultured in the presence of Flt3L plus SCF to induce pDC generation (B). (C) Plots show Flt3 expression on the surface of MPPs. (D) Generation of pDCs from Flt3hi MPPs and Flt3mod MPPs in cultures stimulated with Flt3L plus SCF. (E) Proliferation capacity of Flt3hi MPPs and Flt3mod MPPs in vivo indicated by BrdU. (F) Real-time RT-PCR assay revealed the relative expression of indicated genes in freshly isolated Flt3hi MPPs and Flt3mod MPPs (mean ± SD). (G–I) B6 TCD-BM (5 × 106 cells) was transplanted with or without CD4+ T cells (5 × 105) into lethally irradiated BALB/c mice to induce GVHD. BM cells were recovered from these mice 21 days after transplantation. Plots show the fraction of Flt3hi MPPs and Flt3mod MPPs in the BM of normal and GVHD mice (n = 5 per group) (G) and graphs show the frequency and numbers of BM of Flt3hi MPPs and Flt3mod MPPs (H). (I) Flt3mod MPPs were sorted from the BM of normal and GVHD mice and cultured in the presence of Flt3 plus SCF for 9 days. Graphs show the percentage and number of pDCs and cDCs derived from the culture. Data shown are mean ± SD. Results are representative of at least 2 independent experiments, with triplicates in each group. Multiple comparisons were evaluated by 1-way ANOVA together with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (B and H), and 2-group comparisons by 2-tailed unpaired t tests (D–F and I). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We therefore focused on investigating the effect of GVHD on MPPs. Flt3 expression appears first in MPPs (34). Based on Flt3 expression levels, we separated MPP into 2 subsets: Flt3hi and moderately Flt3-positive (Flt3mod) MPPs (Figure 3C). Compared with Flt3mod MPPs, Flt3hi MPPs produced approximately 3-fold more pDCs (Figure 3D), had a greater capacity to proliferate in culture (Figure 3E), and expressed lower levels of p16Ink4a, Spi1, and Irf8 (Figure 3F). p16Ink4a encodes a cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor that limits the hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell (HSPC) replicative life span (35), whereas Spi1 (encoding Pu.1) and Irf8 are expressed in cells that are further differentiated (36, 37). This suggests that Flt3hi MPPs are less differentiation-prone than Flt3mod MPPs. GVHD depleted Flt3hi MPPs (Figure 3, G and H) and reduced the number of Flt3mod MPPs in the BM (Figure 3H). Furthermore, at a cellular level, GVHD Flt3mod MPPs produced 3- to 4-fold fewer pDCs than did normal MPPs (Figure 3I). Collectively, these results show that GVHD impairs the generation and maintenance of both MPP subsets, with the largest effect on Flt3hi MPPs.

GVHD reduces the number of self-renewing HSCs. Loss of Flt3hi MPPs during GVHD may be the result of their decreased generation, impaired maintenance, and/or skewed differentiation. HSCs are known to have a population enriched in Flt3– LSK cells that can give rise to Flt3+ MPPs (38, 39). Compared with normal murine Flt3– LSK cells, GVHD Flt3– LSK cells downregulated Mpl, Fbw7, Nr4a1, Tie1, and Klf6 (Figure 4A), genes critical for maintaining a quiescent and self-renewing HSC phenotype (40, 41). Gene set enrichment analysis showed that GVHD Flt3– LSK cells decreased the expression of genes associated with long-term HSCs (LT-HSCs) but increased those associated with short-term HSCs (ST-HSCs) (Figure 4B). Similar to these observations in mice, human patients with grade II–IV GVHD had 3-fold fewer CD34+ HSPCs than patients with grade 0–I GVHD (Supplemental Figure 4). Lower numbers of CD34+ cells in the BM of patients with severe GVHD was not the result of infusing fewer CD34+ cells (Supplemental Table 3). These patients did not receive posttransplant cyclophosphamide or anti-thymocyte globulin treatment. Thus, GVHD also causes HSPC decreases in patients.

Figure 4 LT-HSCs are decreased in GVHD but retain the capacity to produce MPPs. B6 TCD-BM, together with or without T cells, was transferred into lethally irradiated BALB/c mice. (A and B) Flt3– LSK cells were highly purified from the BM of normal and GVHD mice 21 days after transplantation. RNA was extracted from these HSPCs for RNA-seq analysis. (A) Heatmap shows genes differentially expressed in normal and GVHD Flt3– LSK cells. (B) Gene set enrichment analysis of the characteristics of genes associated with HSCs. (C–F) BM cells from normal, TCD-BM recipients, and T cell recipients were stained with a panel of antibodies that recognize stem cells. (C) Percentage and numbers of LT-HSCs in the BM were examined. (D) LT-HSCs (CD45.2+) were purified from the BM of normal and GVHD mice 21 days after transplantation and adoptively transferred into sublethally irradiated B6/SJL mice. (E and F) After an additional 15 and 34 days, cells from the BM of these secondary recipients were examined to monitor the regeneration of HSCs and Flt3+ MPPs. Multiple comparisons were evaluated by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (D–F). Data shown are mean ± SD. Results shown in C–F are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

GVHD Flt3– LSK cells are a heterogeneous population. The decrease in expression of genes associated with LT-HSCs might reflect a decrease in the number of LT-HSCs. GVHD mice had approximately 3-fold fewer CD150+CD48– LT-HSCs compared with naive mice and TCD-BM recipient mice (Figure 4, C and D). Notably, we observed no significant differences between normal HSCs’ (CD45.1) and GVHD HSCs’ (CD45.2) in vivo production of MPPs on days 15 and 34 after adoptive transfer (Figure 4, E and F). Thus, GVHD is shown to cause a dramatic reduction in HSC numbers, which is consistent with reports that inflammation induces the loss of HSCs (17–19, 42). However, at a cellular level, GVHD HSCs retain their ability to produce MPPs. Reduced numbers of HSCs during GVHD may contribute to decreases in MPPs.

Alloreactive T cells induce MPP loss and polarize MPP differentiation. We next examined the impact of GVHD on MPP maintenance. Inflammation is shown to induce hyperactivation of mTOR in HSPCs, leading to HSPC loss (19). Many factors influence the activation of the mTOR pathway, which can be measured by increases in phosphorylated S6K1 (p-S6K1) (19, 43). Compared with normal MPPs, GVHD MPPs had significantly higher levels of p-S6K1 and reactive oxygen species (ROS) (Figure 5, A and B), suggesting increased mTOR activity in GVHD MPPs. In vivo administration of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin led to a 5-fold greater MPP frequency in GVHD mice (Figure 5C). However, the treatment did not improve donor pDC recovery in these mice (data not shown), likely due to rapamycin inhibition of pDC development (44). To combat this, we cultured GVHD MPPs with Flt3L plus SCF without rapamycin to test their survival capability during pDC formation. Compared with normal MPPs, there were approximately 30% and 50% reductions in GVHD MPP recovery rate on days 3 and 9, respectively, compared with normal MPPs (Figure 5, D and E). The decreased recovery rate of cultured GVHD MPPs was associated with significantly increased cell death in dividing MPPs (Figure 5D) and MPP-derived pDCs (Figure 5E). Addition of the antioxidant N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), which antagonizes ROS induced by hyperactive mTOR effects, to GVHD MPP cultures markedly reduced the frequency of dead pDCs (Figure 5F). Thus, activated mTOR in MPPs may play a critical role in mediating the loss of pDC-forming MPPs during GVHD.

Figure 5 GVHD induces MPP loss. (A–C) GVHD in BALB/c mice was induced as described in Figure 1A. BM cells were isolated on day 15 after transplantation from these GVHD mice (n = 3–4) and activated with cytokines (i.e., Flt3L plus SCF plus GM-CSF) for 2 hours, followed by measuring p-S6K1 (A) and ROS production (B). (C) Rapamycin (1.5 mg/kg, daily, i.p.) was administered into GVHD mice from days 0 to 14, with solvent treatment as control. MPPs were examined in these mice on day 15 after transplant. (D–F) MPPs were sorted from GVHD mice on day 15 after transplantation and labeled with CellTrace and cultured with Flt3L and SCF, with normal MPPs as controls. (D) Plots show CellTrace dilution and cell death on day 3 of culture. Graphs show the recovery rates and dead cell percentage of cultured MPPs. (E and F) On day 9 of culture, cell viability and recovery rate of pDCs were examined without (E) or with (F) NAC (500 μM) for 9 days. (G) Normal c-kit+ HSPCs were cultured in the upper chamber of a Transwell plate in the presence of Flt3L plus SCF. Naive T cells and GVHD T cells from normal mice and GVHD mice, respectively, were activated with anti-CD3 Ab plus anti-CD28 Ab for 3 hours and transferred into the lower chamber. Nine days later, cells were collected for pDC measurement. (H) Neutralizing Abs specific for each cytokine were added to the plate that contained c-kit+ HSPCs and activated GVHD T cells as mentioned above in G. pDC production in culture was examined 9 days later. (I and J) GM-CSF (5.0 ng/mL) was added to MPP cultures stimulated with Flt3L plus SCF. (I) The frequencies of pDCs and mo-DCs were measured on day 9. (J) Gene expression in GM-CSF–stimulated MPPs on day 3 of culture. Results shown are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Two-group comparisons were evaluated by unpaired t test (E, F, I, and J), and multiple comparisons by 1-way ANOVA with Turkey’s multiple-comparison test (G) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Both IFN-γ and TNF-α can inhibit HSC proliferation (17, 18), and GM-CSF is important for inducing the generation of monocyte DCs (mo-DCs) (4). Alloreactive T cells produced multiple effector cytokines such as IFN-γ, TNF-α, and GM-CSF (Supplemental Figure 5A). It is possible that in addition to damaging the BM niche during GVHD (42), alloreactive T cells may directly reduce MPPs and their generation of pDCs. Indeed, GVHD T cells caused a 2.5-fold reduction in pDCs cultured in a Transwell plate (Figure 5G). Addition of neutralizing Ab specific for GM-CSF dramatically improved pDC generation in GVHD T cell cultures (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 5B). We confirmed GM-CSF’s repressive effects, which induced skewed differentiation of MPPs into cDCs (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 5C). This was accompanied by decreases in Flt3 and transcription factor (e.g., Irf8, Tcf4) gene expression (Figure 5J), which are critical for pDC development (4).

Previous studies have suggested that GVHD prevents the maturation of pDCs while promoting the generation of pre-DCs (14). Compared with MPPs, pre-DCs significantly upregulated the expression of Tcf4 (Supplemental Figure 5D), confirming their commitment to the pDC lineage. Addition of GM-CSF affected neither the generation of mature pDCs nor the upregulation of MHC-II (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Collectively, these results show that alloreactive T cells impair MPP differentiation into pDCs but do not stymie pDC maturation.

Donor-type pDCs directly repress alloreactive T cell responses in vitro. Although pDCs are known to be tolerogenic (24, 25), the precise role of pDCs in repressing alloimmunity remains poorly defined. pDCs have been shown to promote Treg expansion and function (4, 25, 26). However, we found that donor-type pDCs alone failed to expand autologous CD4+ Tregs in cultures (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Addition of pDCs to TGF-β1–induced CD4+ T cell cultures moderately enhanced Treg numbers (Figure 6A), suggesting that pDCs likely potentiate TGF-β1 induction of Tregs. To specifically examine whether pDCs augment the generation of inducible Tregs (iTregs), we isolated GFP–CD4+ T cells from Foxp3EGFP B6 mice and cultured them with B6 pDCs and TGF-β1 (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). pDCs promoted the generation of iTregs only in the presence of TGF- β1 (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Thus, pDCs induce iTregs in a TGF-β1–dependent manner.

Figure 6 pDCs are potent suppressors of activated T cells. (A) B6 T cells were activated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 Abs, in the presence of B6 pDCs at various ratios of DCs/T cells, with or without TGF-β1 (5 ng/mL). FoxP3+ CD4+ T cells were examined on day 7 of culture. (B–D) Naive CD4+ or CD8+ T cells were labeled with CellTrace Violet and activated by anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Abs in the presence of different doses of B6 pDCs. Seven days later, cells were counted to examine the recovery rate of activated CD4+ T cells (B), IFN-γ expression by CD4+ T cells (C), and recovery rate of activated CD8+ T cells (D). (E) Graphs show T cells undergoing apoptosis upon annexin V staining. (F) Real-time RT-PCR analysis of genes in ex vivo generated B6 pDCs before and after activation of TLR4 and TLR7/8. (G and H) B6 T cells were activated by anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Abs with or without addition of syngeneic pDCs. Blocking Abs or inhibitors were added in different groups. Seven days later, cells were counted (G) and tested for IFN-γ production (H). Data shown are mean ± SD. Results shown are representative of 2 to 3 independent experiments. Multiple comparisons were evaluated by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B, C, G, and H), and 2-group comparisons by unpaired t test (D–F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Interestingly, mature pDCs repressed the proliferation of TCR-activated autologous CD4+ T cells, decreasing numbers of IFN-γ–producing effectors in a dose-dependent way (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Mature pDCs also moderately but significantly repressed autologous CD8+ T cell proliferation (Figure 6D). Donor-type pDCs caused significant increases in apoptotic cells in both TCR-activated CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D), but did not affect T cell activation (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F).

Activation of mature pDCs induced high levels of immunosuppressive molecules (45, 46), including PD-L1, IDO, and LILRB4 (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 7G). Furthermore, these pDCs produced high levels of APOE (Figure 6F), which can activate LILRB4 in monocytes and macrophages (46). These data indicate that activated pDCs can suppress T cell responses through multiple suppressive mechanisms. Notably, genetic deletion of either PD-L1 or MHC-II in pDCs did not affect their suppressive capabilities (Figure 6G). IDO blockade did not affect pDCs’ repressive effects (Figure 6G). Addition of neutralizing Ab specific for LILRB4 failed to improve the expansion of pDC-treated T cells in culture (Figure 6G). Surprisingly, blockade of IFNAR1 using its neutralizing Ab largely abrogated pDCs’ repressive effects (Figure 6G). We further examined the impact of these molecules on effector differentiation of pDC-treated syngeneic T cells. Individual blockade of IFNAR1, PD-L1, and LILRB4 significantly increased the frequency of IFN-γ–producing cells compared with the untreated control (Figure 6H).

Altogether, our data indicate that pDCs modulate alloimmunity in a complex manner; mature pDCs repress TCR-activated T cell proliferation and expansion via a type I IFN signaling–dependent mechanism. Furthermore, we found that PD-L1 and LILRB4 may also contribute to pDC repression of effector differentiation.

Transfer of donor-type pDCs preserves graft-versus-leukemia activity while reducing alloreactive T cell responses in mice. Finally, we assessed whether donor-type pDCs can preserve graft-versus-leukemia (GVL) effects in mice after allo-HSCT using the B6→BALB/c mouse model. The transfer of donor pDCs preserved antileukemic activity but reduced GVHD, leading to a significantly improved overall survival rate for leukemic mice undergoing allo-HSCT (Figure 7A). To examine the underlying mechanism, we adoptively transferred donor-type pDCs (B6 origin) into allo-HSCT BALB/c recipients on days 0, 1, and 2 after transplantation and isolated donor T cells on day 7. Untreated allo-HSCT BALB/c recipients were used as controls. Donor-type pDCs reduced numbers of alloreactive CD4+ T cells and IFN-γ–producing effector T cells in the BM, mesenteric lymph nodes, and liver (Figure 7, B and C), but did not significantly affect Foxp3+ Tregs (Figure 7D). However, the transfer of donor-type pDCs did not markedly decrease the frequency of IFN-γ–producing alloreactive CD4+ T cells in the liver, spleen, and BM (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). A substantial proportion of donor alloreactive T cells retained their ability to produce IFN-γ (Figure 7C), a key cytokine that mediates GVL effects (47–49).

Figure 7 Transfer of donor-type pDCs preserves GVL activity while reducing alloreactive T cell responses in mice. (A) BALB/c recipients of B6 T cells and TCD-BM were challenged with A20 leukemia cells (1 × 106) and treated with or without B6 pDCs (1 × 106/day on days 0, 1, and 2). Survival was monitored. (B–D) B6 TCD-BM plus CD4+ T cells were transferred to lethally irradiated BALB/c mice (n = 4 per group), followed with or without injection of B6 pDCs (1 × 106) on days 0, 1, and 2. (B) Donor cells were collected on day 7 to count donor CD4+ T cells, (C) test cytokine production, and (D) examine the generation of CD4+ Tregs. MLN, mediastinal lymph nodes. (E) B6/SJL (CD45.1+) TCD-BM plus CD4+ T cells were transferred to lethally irradiated BALB/c mice (n = 4 per group), followed with or without injection of B6 pDCs (CD45.2+) on days 0, 1, and 2. Donor cells were collected on day 7 for infused-pDC analysis. (F) Thirty-four days after transplantation, donor cells were collected to analyze donor pDC reconstitution (n = 3 per group). Survival comparisons made by log-rank test (A), and 2-group comparisons by unpaired t test (B–D and F). Data shown are mean ± SD. Results shown in A–D and F are representative of 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We used 2 additional mouse models to test pDC applicability to GVL-effect preservation. In the B6→BALB/c mouse model challenged using P815 mastocytoma cells, all mice receiving T cell–depleted or T cell–replete BM died from tumors by day 21 after transplantation (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). In contrast, transfer of pDCs with CD4+ T cells protected 3 of 8 recipients against the P815 tumors (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). In the BALB/c→B6 transplant model challenged by MBL2 acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells (H-2b), all B6 mice receiving TCD-BM died from leukemia. To induce GVL activity in mice without causing severe GVHD in these B6 mice, we transferred low doses of donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (0.5 × 106 cells/mouse). This dose of donor T cells failed to induce lethal GVHD in recipients but protected them from leukemia (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Donor pDC therapy did not significantly impair antileukemic activity, with 4 of 5 of them surviving without leukemia and GVHD (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Using the MLR assay as an indicator of allogeneic T cell response, we showed that donor pDCs dramatically suppressed the responses of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells to allogeneic DCs, with decreased numbers of T cells producing IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F). The numbers of P815 cells and MBL2 cells, which we used for inducing leukemia and testing the GVL effects (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D), have been previously established by several groups including ours (32, 50–52). All these results indicate that donor pDC therapy can largely preserve donor T cells’ antileukemic activity. This is further supported by others’ observations that pDC treatment does not compromise GVL effects in other mouse models of human allo-HSCT (28, 53).

Interestingly, the infused mature donor pDCs were still detected in the spleen and BM in allo-HSCT mice 7 days after transplant (Figure 7E). Furthermore, the transfer of donor pDCs early after allo-HSCT significantly increased the de novo generation of donor pDCs later after allo-HSCT (Figure 7F). Also notable is the observation that donor pDC treatment significantly improved the reconstitution of B220+ B cells in the BM and spleen (Figure 7F); this finding is important because it is known that impaired B cell reconstitution reflects a GVHD-damaged BM niche (42). Altogether, these data suggest that short-term treatment with donor pDCs may result in improved donor pDC reconstitution, leading to a long-term positive impact on the prevention of severe GVHD. In particular, the transfer of donor pDCs protects against GVH reaction–mediated damage to the BM niches.

Altogether, our findings indicate that alloreactive T cell responses and GVHD cause the loss of MPPs and subvert MPP production of pDCs, leading to donor pDC defects. pDCs produce multiple immunosuppressive molecules, can directly repress proliferation and expansion of effector T cells, and possess a potent ability to repress GVHD. Thus, it is likely that the improved recovery of donor pDCs early after allo-HSCT can break a feed-forward GVHD cascade.