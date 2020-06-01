Influence of adiposity, insulin resistance, and intrahepatic triglyceride content on insulin kinetics

We conducted an OGTT and a HECP in 3 carefully characterized cohorts of participants who were either lean with normal glucose tolerance and normal IHTG content, obese with normal glucose tolerance and normal IHTG content, or obese with prediabetes and NAFLD to help dissect the effects of adiposity, insulin resistance, and hepatic steatosis on insulin kinetics. Based on the assessment of hepatic and muscle insulin sensitivity measured during the HECP, these groups represented a progressive deterioration in insulin sensitivity from the lean-NL to the obese-NL to the obese-NAFLD groups. We used a recently developed modeling approach (15, 19) and C-peptide deconvolution to provide a comprehensive analysis of insulin kinetics in response to glucose ingestion, including insulin secretion by β cells and hepatic, extrahepatic, and whole-body insulin plasma clearance and tissue extraction rates. The major findings from our study are: (a) the ISR in response to glucose ingestion progressively increased from the lean-NL to the obese-NL to the obese-NAFLD groups, but β cell function, assessed as the increase in ISR in relation to insulin sensitivity, was lower in the obese-NAFLD group than in the lean-NL and obese-NL groups; (b) hepatic steatosis does not impair the rate of hepatic insulin extraction (molar amount of insulin removed from plasma per unit of time), and total hepatic insulin extraction rates were greater in the obese-NL and obese-NAFLD groups than in the lean-NL group, but were not different between the obese-NAFLD and obese-NL groups; (c) the rate of total extrahepatic insulin extraction progressively increased from the lean-NL to the obese-NL to the obese-NAFLD groups; (d) the total hepatic insulin extraction rate plateaued when hepatic insulin delivery (from newly secreted and recycled insulin) was high, whereas the total extrahepatic insulin extraction rate increased linearly with increasing delivery of insulin into the systemic circulation; and (e) the whole-body insulin clearance rate (volume of plasma cleared of insulin) was positively correlated, whereas the whole-body insulin extraction rate (the molar amount of insulin removed by all tissues) was negatively correlated with muscle insulin sensitivity. Our data demonstrate that the greater increase in plasma insulin concentrations in response to an oral glucose challenge in the obese-NL and obese-NAFLD groups compared with that observed in the lean-NL group is due to an increase in insulin secretion, not a reduction in total insulin extraction by the liver or extrahepatic tissues. However, the liver’s capacity to remove insulin is a saturable process that reaches maximum capacity when hepatic insulin delivery is high, which occurred after glucose ingestion in our obese-NL and obese-NAFLD subjects. In contrast, extrahepatic insulin extraction after glucose ingestion increased linearly with increases in insulin delivery into the systemic circulation. Nonetheless, the marked increases in hepatic and extrahepatic insulin delivery and extraction in the obese-NAFLD group were not adequate to compensate for the decrease in insulin sensitivity, resulting in impaired glucose homeostasis.

Systemic plasma insulin concentration is determined by the rate of insulin secretion by β cells and the rate of insulin removal by the liver and extrahepatic tissues. The results from our study provide an integrated assessment of insulin kinetics in response to an oral glucose challenge, including rates of insulin secretion, hepatic and extrahepatic insulin extraction, and recycling of posthepatic insulin back to the liver in distinct cohorts of individuals who differed in adiposity, IHTG content, and hepatic and muscle insulin sensitivity (Figure 5). The data demonstrate that both insulin secreted by the pancreas and insulin recycled from the systemic circulation progressively increased the total delivery of insulin to the liver (prehepatic insulin) from lean-NL to obese-NL to obese-NAFLD groups. The liver’s ability to increase the rate of insulin extraction when insulin delivery to the liver was increased, as in the obese-NL and obese-NAFLD groups, was limited, presumably because of a saturable hepatic insulin transport system (21–23). Therefore, an increase in the delivery of insulin to the liver was associated with a decrease in fractional hepatic insulin extraction, and more insulin passed through the liver into the systemic circulation. Most of the insulin that entered the systemic circulation (posthepatic insulin) was recycled back to the liver, but a progressively increasing amount of insulin was removed by extrahepatic tissues (primarily the kidneys and skeletal muscle) (6, 8) in the lean-NL, obese-NL, and obese-NAFLD groups. In all groups, more than 99% of insulin secreted by β cells was removed by hepatic and extrahepatic tissues during the 180-minute OGTT. However, small differences between the rate of insulin secretion and removal among the 3 groups resulted in marked differences in plasma insulin concentration at the 180-minute time point (60 ± 22, 158 ± 38, and 532 ± 80 pmol/L in the lean-NL, obese-NL, and obese-NALFD groups, respectively) (Figure 1C). These results demonstrate that the major factor responsible for hyperinsulinemia in individuals with obesity who have insulin resistance and NAFLD is β cell hypersecretion in conjunction with a saturable insulin extraction process in the liver.

Figure 5 Integrated summary of insulin kinetics after glucose ingestion. Values represent the mean rates (in pmol/min) for β cell insulin secretion, tissue insulin extraction, and insulin accumulation in the systemic circulation, assessed for 3 hours after ingestion of a 75-g glucose drink. Insulin secretion by the pancreas into the portal circulation increased progressively from the lean-NL to the obese-NL to the obese-NAFLD groups. In addition, a large portion of insulin that entered the portal circulation was not immediately removed by the liver and extrahepatic tissues and was recycled back to the liver via the portal vein and hepatic artery, so the total amount of insulin delivered to the liver (newly secreted and recycled insulin) also increased progressively from the lean-NL to the obese-NL to the obese-NAFLD groups. Although the fractional hepatic extraction of delivered insulin progressively decreased, the rate of total hepatic insulin extraction progressively increased from the lean-NL to the obese-NL to the obese-NAFLD groups. However, the rate of hepatic insulin extraction plateaued when the delivery of insulin to the liver was high, as in the obese-NL and obese-NAFLD groups, because of a saturable hepatic insulin transport system. Most of the insulin that passes through the liver and enters the systemic circulation is recycled back to the liver, and a progressively increasing amount of insulin was removed by extrahepatic tissues (primarily the kidneys and skeletal muscle) in subjects in the lean-NL, obese-NL, and obese-NAFLD groups. A small portion of insulin that entered the systemic circulation (posthepatic insulin) was not removed by 180 minutes after glucose ingestion and was responsible for the increase in plasma insulin concentration above baseline at the 180-minute time point.

Although there was a large range in IHTG content in the obese-NAFLD group, we found no correlation between either fractional hepatic insulin extraction or the rate of total hepatic insulin extraction and the severity of steatosis. In addition, the total hepatic insulin extraction rate was not significantly different between the obese-NAFLD and obese-NL groups. These results challenge the notion that NAFLD per se impairs hepatic insulin extraction. However, we also found considerable variability in the hepatic insulin extraction rate at any given rate of insulin delivery to the liver in the obese-NL and obese-NAFLD groups. The reasons for the heterogeneity in the rates of total hepatic insulin extraction are not clear but could be related to individual subject variability in some of the assumed values the kinetic model uses, such as hepatic blood flow and C-peptide kinetics, differences in the expression of insulin receptors, and differences in the content of intrahepatic proteins involved in insulin degradation, namely hepatic carcinoembryonic antigen–related cell adhesion molecule 1 (CEACAM1) and insulin-degrading enzyme (IDE) (24).

In individuals with normal glucose tolerance, there is a hyperbolic relationship between insulin sensitivity and the increase in plasma insulin concentration in response to an oral or intravenous glucose challenge; the product of these 2 variables is known as the disposition index (DI) (25–27). Accordingly, DI values are maintained when a decrease or increase in insulin sensitivity is compensated by a corresponding increase or decrease, respectively, in the plasma insulin response to a glucose load (28–30). However, the prevailing plasma insulin concentration is a function of both the rate of insulin secretion and the rate of insulin removal. Therefore, the DI concept implies that β cells and the liver are somehow able to sense changes in whole-body insulin sensitivity and adjust the rate of insulin secretion and removal as needed to prevent hypoglycemia, while increasing circulating insulin to compensate for insulin resistance. The data from our study suggest that insulin secretion drives this process, whereas hepatic insulin extraction is likely a passive function of insulin delivery that becomes saturated at high insulin delivery rates. Despite the very high ISR and plasma insulin concentrations after glucose ingestion in the obese-NAFLD group, postprandial plasma glucose concentrations were much higher in the obese-NAFLD group than in the obese-NL and lean-NL groups. Therefore, the increased β cell response and increase in plasma insulin concentrations in the obese-NAFLD group were unable to compensate for the increase in insulin resistance, which is consistent with the observed lower β cell function index (i.e., incremental insulin secretion in relation to insulin sensitivity) in the obese-NAFLD group than in the lean-NL and obese-NL groups.

Our study was unable to determine whether the increased ISRs in the obese-NL and obese-NAFLD groups were a cause or a consequence of insulin resistance, or possibly both. The increased ISRs could be due to a proposed β cell compensatory response to insulin resistance (31), which is consistent with the inverse correlation between the ISR and whole-body insulin sensitivity observed among subjects in our entire cohort. However, the mechanism responsible for the ability of the β cell to “sense” insulin resistance in other tissues has not been identified. Increased insulin secretion can also be caused by intrinsic β cell hyperreactivity to substrate, hormonal and neural stimuli, and even environmental pollutants (32, 33). In addition, the normal feedback suppression of insulin secretion by circulating insulin is blunted in obese individuals (34). Accordingly, hyperinsulinemia in individuals with obesity could lead to a “vicious insulin cycle,” in which increased insulin secretion causes insulin resistance, which in turn stimulates increased insulin secretion. The high rate of insulin secretion and plasma insulin concentrations can have adverse long-term clinical consequences, because a high ISR is a risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes (29, 32). These findings suggest that the most effective approach for preventing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes in obese individuals should include interventions that decrease insulin secretion and plasma concentration (35, 36).

Several limitations of our study should be considered. First, differences in insulin secretion and clearance rates have been reported among different racial/ethnic groups (37–39), so the results from our study, which primarily included White (65%) and African American (27%) participants, might not apply to other racial/ethnic populations. In an effort to reduce the potential confounding effect of race, we included race as a covariate in our statistical analyses. In addition, we performed additional analyses that evaluated the data from the White and African American participants separately. All significant differences between lean-NL, obese-NL, and obese-NAFLD groups and significant correlations between outcome measures were maintained when evaluating White participants only. The same pattern of differences in outcomes between groups and the correlations between outcomes were maintained for the African American participants, but some of these assessments did not achieve statistical significance because of inadequate sample size in this subgroup. Second, the model used to assess insulin kinetics includes estimated values for C-peptide kinetic parameters and hepatic blood flow that are based on standard estimates that do not fully account for interindividual variability and are assumed to be the same during the OGTT and the HECP. Third, our study is a cross-sectional analysis of weight-stable participants, so we cannot exclude the possibility that changes in insulin kinetics occur over time or in response to changes in diet or body weight.

In summary, the large increase in plasma insulin concentrations in response to an oral glucose challenge that is commonly observed in individuals with obesity and further exacerbated in individuals with obesity who have NAFLD and greater insulin resistance was driven by increased insulin secretion, without an intrinsic defect in hepatic or extrahepatic insulin extraction. Therefore, the progressive decrease in whole-body insulin clearance rates (volume of plasma cleared of insulin per unit of time) from lean-NL to obese-NL to obese-NAFLD was probably a consequence, rather than a cause, of hyperinsulinemia. The rate of insulin extraction by the liver, but not by extrahepatic tissues, became saturable when the postprandial delivery of insulin to the liver was high. In individuals with severe insulin resistance, the increased delivery of insulin to the liver and extrahepatic tissues was unable to compensate for the decrease in insulin sensitivity, resulting in impaired glucose homeostasis.