Deficiency of MFSD7c results in microcephaly-associated vasculopathy in Fowler syndrome

MFSD7c is a putative membrane transporter that is expressed in endothelial cells of CNS blood vessels. CNS blood vessels comprise tight junction proteins that restrict the diffusion of bloodborne molecules. To facilitate the transport of nutrients, ions, and small molecules, endothelial cells must express membrane transporters, which are used to exchange nutrients and wastes between neuronal cells and blood (10, 11). In search for major facilitator transporters in the brain, we analyzed public transcriptomic data sets and identified Mfsd7c as a potential gene candidate. We were further interested in this gene as it has been reported in Fowler syndrome, a neurological disorder without known molecular mechanism. To study the expression pattern of MFSD7c in vivo, we generated polyclonal antibodies against murine MFSD7c. Using immunohistochemistry with mouse embryos and adult brain sections, we found that MFSD7c is prominently expressed in CNS blood vessels (Figure 1A). The brain blood vessels consist of several cell types, such as pericytes (10). We found that MFSD7c was colocalized with glucose transporter 1 (GLUT1, also known as SLC2A1), but not with pericyte marker PDGFRB, indicating that it is expressed in endothelial cells of CNS blood vessels (Figure 1, B and C). Additionally, MFSD7c was expressed in both luminal and abluminal sides of the blood-brain barrier (BBB); this is similar to the expression pattern of GLUT1 (Figure 1B). MFSD7c protein was enriched in CNS microvessels, but not in parenchymal cell fractions from adult mouse brains (Figure 1D). MFSD7c is predicted to be a membrane protein with molecular weight of 45 to 50 kDa when overexpressed in HEK293 cells (Figure 1D). These results show that MFSD7c is a plasma membrane transporter in CNS blood vessels.

Figure 1 MFSD7c is expressed in CNS blood vessels. (A) Immunostaining of MFSD7c with polyclonal antibodies against murine MFSD7c in adult mouse brain. Expression of MFSD7c was found in CNS blood vessels, where it colocalized with GLUT1. Top, cortex; bottom, SVZ. Experiments were performed at least 4 times (n = 6). (B) Representative images of immunostaining of E18.5 WT and KO brain sections showing that MFSD7c was expressed in both apical and luminal side (indicated by arrows) of CNS endothelial cells. Asterisk shows erythrocytes, which were also positive with GLUT1 staining. Experiments were performed at least 4 times (n = 6 embryos per genotype). (C) MFSD7c is not expressed in pericytes. Immunostaining of E15.5 WT and KO brain sections with pericyte marker PDGFRb and MFSD7c. Arrowheads indicate pericytes. Experiments were performed at least 3 times (n = 3–4 embryos per genotype). (D) MFSD7c protein was detected in microvessel, but not parenchyma, fraction from WT adult brain. Protein lysates from E16.5 WT and KO embryos as well as MFSD7c protein expression in HEK293 cells were used to interpret the MFSD7c protein band. Note that the total amount of protein from HEK293 cells was 1 μg. Arrowheads show MFSD7c and GLUT1 protein bands. Experiments were performed 3 times.

KO of Mfsd7c results in late-gestation lethality. Previously, homozygous human mutations of MFSD7c have been reported in Fowler syndrome. To gain insights into the disease mechanisms of these missense mutations and the physiological roles of MFSD7c, we generated global KO of Mfsd7c in mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136727DS1). We observed that KO mice died before weaning. To assess the lethality phenotype, we performed time mating to obtain embryos at developmental stages and observed that KO embryos had slightly reduced body weight and died in late gestation (Figure 2A). Some of the pups were born with slightly pale color and died within a few hours after birth (Figure 2A). Their milk sacs were empty (Supplemental Figure 2A). The head sizes of KO embryos were significantly smaller than those of WT (Supplemental Figure 2B). To investigate the cause of the lethal phenotype, we performed anatomical analysis of KO and control embryos at E14.5 and E16.5, when the KO embryos were still viable. The gross anatomy of KO embryos appeared normal compared with that of control embryos (Figure 2B). In summary, the anatomical structures of organs from the KO embryos did not differ from those of controls at these time points (Figure 2B). We observed several abnormal brain defects at high magnifications that we were able to elaborate on by histological assessment. These observations suggest neurological defects might be the cause for the death of KO pups and might be related to hypoxia.

Figure 2 Deletion of MFSD7c resulted in late-gestation lethality. (A) Whole-body deletion of MFSD7c results in late-gestation, perinatal lethality. Appearances of Mfsd7c-KO embryos at indicated time points were comparable with those WT littermates, except that KO embryos and pups exhibited slightly pale color at later times during development. Scale bars: 10 mm. (B) Gross anatomical analysis of E14.5 and E16.5 WT or HET control and KO embryos showing normal organ histology. Tiling scan was used to acquire H&E images. Experiments were repeated twice (n = 2).

Reduced growth of blood vessels in the VZ and SVZ of Mfsd7c-KO embryos. MFSD7c is expressed in endothelial cells of CNS blood vessels, which prompted us to examine the blood vessel phenotypes in the KO embryos. We performed IHC staining with GLUT1 and CD31 antibodies to visualize CNS blood vessels of embryos and examined the formation of blood vessels from E13.5 onwards in coronal sections (Figure 3A). Remarkably, the abnormal growth of vasculature in the brain of KO embryos, especially in the VZ and SVZ regions, was already observed at these time points (Figure 3A). In the cortical VZ regions, there was delayed growth and absence of blood vessels reaching toward the ventricles (Supplemental Figure 3A). Strikingly, the migration of growing blood vessels was stalled near the SVZ regions in the ganglionic eminences (GEs) (Figure 3, A–C). Vessel termini were dilated (Figure 3B). Additionally, vessels were coalesced, creating empty spaces observed in E14.5–E15.5 KO embryos (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3A). We also noticed a loosened tissue composition in the GE regions using H&E staining (Figure 3D). The vascular density in the midbrain, cortex, and GEs was also significantly reduced in the KO embryos (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Our results show that endothelial MFSD7c is required for proper growth of CNS blood vessels in the developing brain. Lack of this protein results in delayed growth of blood vessels in VZ and SVZ regions.

Figure 3 Reduced CNS blood vessel growth in Mfsd7c-KO embryos. (A–C) Coronal sections of brain from E13.5 (A), E14.5 (B), and E15.5 (C) WT and KO embryos were stained with GLUT1 or CD31 antibody to visualize CNS endothelial cells. The growth of CNS blood vessels of KO embryos was severely reduced, especially in GE regions. Insets show enlarged GE regions. Arrows show VZs, where blood vessel growth was stalled and enlarged blood vessels were observed in the KO embryos. Experiments were repeated twice for A (n = 4 embryos per genotype) and 4 or 5 times for B and C (n = 3–4 embryos per genotype). (D) H&E staining of sagittal sections showed that KO embryos exhibited microaneurism (arrows) in GE regions. Experiments were repeated twice.

MFSD7c is dispensable for BBB integrity. The reduced blood vessel growth to the VZ and SVZ in Mfsd7c-KO embryos particularly resembled the previously published mutants in components of the canonical WNT signaling in CNS (12, 13). Nevertheless, these canonical Wnt mutants exhibit severe cerebral hemorrhage (14, 15), which we did not observe in Mfsd7c-KO embryos. We tested for local disruption of the BBB structure in KO embryos. First, we used MFSD2a as an endothelial cell marker for CNS microvessels and TER119 as a marker for erythrocytes to detect hemorrhage. In WT embryos at E14.5 and E16.5, erythrocytes were found within the lumen of blood vessels (Figure 4, A and B). We did not observe any obvious bleeding phenotype in the brain of KO embryos, although clumps of erythrocytes could be visualized within severely dilated blood vessels (Figure 4B). Thus, lack of MFSD7c does not result in significant bleeding in the brain. Second, we used NHS-biotin as a small molecule to determine whether the KO BBB leaks small molecules. NHS-bi¬otin was found in dilated blood vessels in the brain of KO embryos, but we did not observe any significant extravasation of NHS-biotin into brain parenchyma (Figure 4, C and D). We applied an additional test of whether MFSD7c is required for BBB integrity by staining with PLVAP, a marker for cellular fenestration. Increased expression of PLVAP correlates with leakiness of BBB via a transcellular route. Expression of PLVAP in CNS blood vessels of KO embryos at E16.5 and E18.5 was comparable to that of WT embryos (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Expression of genes and proteins in the canonical WNT signaling as well as proteins involved in the TGFB signaling pathway was unchanged in the brains of KO embryos (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Together, these results show that MFSD7c is not necessary for maintaining BBB integrity, thus dissociating MFSD7c functions from canonical WNT signaling and linking its unique roles to CNS blood vessel growth.

Figure 4 Deletion of MFSD7c does not result in ruptured CNS blood vessels and increased permeability of BBB. (A and B) Brain sections of E14.5 (n = 3 embryos per genotype) (A) and E16.5 (n = 4 embryos per genotype) (B). WT and Mfsd7c-KO embryos were stained with MFSD2a (a CNS endothelial cell marker, green) and Ter119 (red blood cell marker, pink). Arrows indicate clumps of erythrocytes surrounded by blood vessels in Mfsd7c-KO embryos. There was no hemorrhage in KO embryonic brains. Shown here are hindbrain regions. Scale bars: 20 μm. Experiments were repeated 3 times. (C and D) Representative coronal brain sections of E15.5 WT and KO showing that NHS-biotin was contained inside KO blood vessels. Arrows show enlarged blood vessels with strong signals of NHS-biotin. Experiments were repeated twice with n = 6 for WT or KO.

Brain blood vessels of Mfsd7c-KO embryos are dilated. Examining the blood vessel phenotypes, we found that blood vessels were significantly dilated throughout the brain of KO embryos (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6A). During early brain development, the vascular bed is formed by angiogenic sprouting from pial surfaces to VZs to provide oxygen and nutrients for proliferating neurons. The radial growth of blood vessels in the Mfsd7c-KO embryos was severely affected in VZ and SVZ, especially in the GE regions (Figure 3). Additionally, we found glomeruloid structures at the tip of growing vessels stalled near the GE regions in KO (Figure 5B). Interestingly, increased filopodia of endothelial cells from the stalled vessels near ventricles were also observed (Supplemental Figure 6B), suggesting that the growth of blood vessels is inhibited even with the increased expression of angiogenic stimulation by VEGF (Supplemental Figures 10 and 11). The glomeruloid structures contained erythrocytes (Figure 5C and Figure 4), suggesting that the blood vessels of KO embryos are perfused. Furthermore, we obtained brain sections from a Fowler patient who was reported in a Radio et al. study (5). Histological examinations revealed that the patient’s CNS blood vessels exhibited reduced growth and glomeruloid structures (Figure 5D) positive for GLUT1 and MFSD7c, confirming that they were parts of defective CNS blood vessels (Figure 5E). Pericytes are mural cells that enwrap and stabilize CNS blood vessels. Their loss results in dilated blood vessels (16, 17). We stained the KO blood vessels with PDGFRB antibody to examine the coverage of pericytes. However, the dilated blood vessels from KO embryos had normal pericyte staining, suggesting that reduced pericyte coverage is not the cause of blood vessel dilation in the KO brains (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Together, our data indicate that deficiency in MFSD7c causes severely dilated CNS blood vessels without affecting pericyte recruitment.

Figure 5 Deficiency of MFSD7c results in glomeruloid vessel structures. (A) Representative images of GLUT1 staining in hindbrain (left) and GLUT1 and MFSD7c costaining in thalamus regions (right) of E16.5 and E18.5 WT and KO embryos, respectively. Arrows show enlarged blood vessels in KO embryos. Experiments were repeated at least 3 times (n = 6 embryos per genotype). (B) Costaining of MFSD7c and GLUT1 in coronal brain sections of E18.5 WT and KO embryos. In the absence of MFSD7c, glomeruloid blood vessels were observed in brain sections of KO embryos. Arrowheads show the glomeruloid structures at the tips of blood vessels in KO embryos. Experiments were repeated at least 3 times (n = 6 embryos per genotype). (C) Enlarged images of a glomeruloid structure from E18.5 KO brain sections with erythrocytes (GLUT1 is present in both endothelial cells and erythrocytes, red signals). MFSD7c, green; GLUT1, red. Arrows show endothelial cells. Asterisks show erythrocytes. (D) H&E staining of brain sections from a human patient with S203Y homozygous mutation. Glomeruloid blood vessel structures were also observed in the brain sections of the patient. (E) Immunostaining of the human patient brain sections with GLUT1, MFSD7c, and DAPI. Arrows show glomeruliod structures that are positive with GLUT1 and MFSD7c. Arrowheads show the staining of GLUT1 with erythrocytes. n = 1 patient.

Loss of MFSD7c results in microcephaly in Mfsd7c-KO mice and human patient. The head size of Mfsd7c-KO embryos was significantly reduced at P0 (Supplemental Figure 2). The brains of KO embryos exhibited enlarged ventricles and thinned cortices at E20.5 (Figure 6, A–C). Additionally, we did not observe hydrocephalus in the KO embryos (Figure 6, A and B). Thus, MFSD7c deficiency, at least in mice, does not result in hydrocephalus as reported in Fowler patients.

Figure 6 Deficiency in MFSD7c results in microcephaly. (A and B) Representative images of coronal sections of E14.5 and E20.5 WT and KO embryos were stained with DAPI and GLUT1. Thinning of cortices were visible at E20.5. (C) Quantification of VZ and cortex thickness in E20.5 WT and KO embryos. Each dot represents 1 section. Data are represented as mean ± SD. n = 4–5 per genotype. ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed t test. (D and E) Illustration of human MFSD7c gene and the modeled structure of human MFSD7c. Shown are missense mutations that have been reported for MFSD7c and the 2 novel mutations that occurred in the patient shown in D. (F) MRI images of the patient brain showing that the patient has microcephaly and noticeable thinning of the cortices. The enlarged ventricles in mouse embryos at E20.5 or the human patient are possibly the results of thinning of cortices. Asterisks denote enlarged ventricles in both KO embryos and the human patient. Arrowheads show the reduced frontal brain in the human patient. n = 1 patient.

In line with the brain-growth phenotypes of KO embryos, we identified a young child with a postnatal diagnosis of Fowler syndrome. His phenotype included severe neurological defects, albeit milder than previously reported (2). Whole-exome sequencing of the patient and his parents revealed that the proband carried compound heterozygous mutations in 2 conserved residues of MFSD7c (Supplemental Figure 8A). The variants from the proband and parents were confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Supplemental Figure 8B). We found that the c.1019C>T p.(Pro340Leu) variant was inherited from the mother and the c.1288A>G p.(Thr430Ala) variant was inherited from the father (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 8B). According to the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) guidelines, the variants are classified as likely pathogenic (18). On physical examination, the patient had severe microcephaly (Figure 6F). Brain MRI scanning also revealed that the patient’s brain has enlarged ventricles and thinning of the cortices (Figure 6F). On his last evaluation (at 17 months of age), the proband had severe global developmental delay and impaired vision and hearing as well as increased muscle tone (see detailed description in Supplemental Methods). Both detected variants are rare and located in highly conserved amino acids predicted to be near the transport cavity (Figure 6, D and E). Other substitutions of Thr430 have been reported in other cases of Fowler syndrome, suggesting that this residue is critical for MFSD7c function (Figure 6D). The mutation Pro340Leu is a novel variant. As MFSD7c is a plasma membrane protein, a reduced expression level or mislocalization to the plasma membrane might result in impaired function. We generated the gene mutants and tested their expression and localization in HEK293 cells. We found that mutations in these 2 conserved residues did not affect the expression and cellular localization of MFSD7c (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). The mutation S203Y that was reported in the Radio study also did not affect the expression and localization of the protein (5) (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). In contrast, the previously reported mutation of T430M did affect localization of the protein (Supplemental Figure 9B). These results imply that reduced transport activity rather than defective expression and/or localization of the mutated proteins is responsible for the dysfunctions of MFSD7c in the patient. Our data may indicate that detected mutations are milder and explain the patient’s survival and milder findings upon brain imaging.

Mfsd7c-KO brain exhibits severe hypoxia. We observed that the KO embryos exhibited slightly pale appearances, especially near birth (Figure 2A). Thus, we performed transcriptomic analysis for gene expression in the whole-brain transcriptome at E14.5 (Supplemental Table 1). We found that genes involved in glycolysis, hypertrophy, angiogenesis, cell-cell adhesion, and inflammatory responses were upregulated by at least 2-fold in the KO embryo brains compared with those of WT controls (Supplemental Figure 10). Most interestingly, many genes involved in glycolysis were upregulated in KO embryos. The upregulation of these genes, including Slc2a1 (Glut1), Hk2 (hexose kinase 2), Ldha (lactate dehydrogenase A), and Tpi (triosephosphate isomerase 1), at E14.5 was confirmed by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) (Supplemental Figure 11A). Interestingly, expression of several angiogenic genes such as Vegfa and angiopoietin 2 (Angpt2) was also significantly upregulated in the KO brain (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). The upregulation of glycolytic and angiogenetic genes suggested that neuronal cells of KO embryos experience hypoxia. Thus, we used pimonidazole hydrochloride to detect the hypoxic response in the brain of KO embryos. Under hypoxic conditions, pimonidazole is metabolized to form stable adduct with thiol groups in proteins, which are detected by a monoclonal antibody by immunostaining. We found that in the reduced vascular areas shown by CD31 staining in the KO brain regions, such as cortical hem and the VZs in the cerebral cortex, hypoxia was not detected (Figure 7, A and B). Interestingly, we did observe a strong hypoxic signal in the GE regions, where the growth of blood vessels was severely reduced or absent in KO embryos (Figure 7, B–D). Severe hypoxia was also found in the thalamus and midbrain regions (Figure 7, B and D). Our findings indicate that MFSD7c is required for angiogenic growth of CNS blood vessels, especially in the GE regions. Lack of MFSD7c brings about hypoxia, which alters the expression of several important metabolic genes in the brain.

Figure 7 Mfsd7c-KO embryos exhibited severe hypoxia. (A and B) Representative images of brain sections of WT (A) and KO (B) embryos were stained with CD31 to visualize blood vessels and the monoclonal antibody to detect hypoxic neuronal cells after injection of pimonidazole to the pregnant mice. Top panels in A and B are images from ventral sides of the WT and KO embryo brains, and the bottom panels are dorsal sides, including thalamus and hindbrain regions. In the ventral images in B, hypoxia was detected in the GE of KO embryos. The hypoxia was also present in the brainstem from these KO sections. (C) Enlarged images from GEs of WT and KO embryos. Experiment was repeated three times. n = 3–4 embryos per genotype. (D) Quantification of hypoxic signals in the GEs and thalamus/midbrain regions. ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed t test. Each dot represents 1 section from 3 WT and 4 KO embryos.

Lack of MFSD7c causes neuronal cell death. Neuronal progenitor cells are glycolytic during proliferation. Indeed, we observed that the lateral and median GEs were formed even in the absence of blood vessels (see Figure 7, B and C). To gain more insight into the hypoxic response, we examined neuronal cell viability. We costained WT and KO embryo sections with activated caspase-3 and CD31. Interestingly, we found that caspase-3–positive cells were observed in Mfsd7c-KO embryos at least from E14.5 onwards (Figure 8 and Supplemental Figure 12). These activated caspase-3+ cells were mainly found in VZ in the GEs, but not in the cortical VZs of KO embryos (Figure 8, A and B, and quantification in D). The nuclei of these caspase-3+ cells were condensed by DAPI staining (Figure 8C). Remarkably, although there was a clearly delayed growth of blood vessels to the cortical VZ, cell death was not observed in this region. Perhaps oxygen could diffuse through the abnormally grown blood vessels to this region in the KO embryos (Figure 8B). We also noted that not all neuronal cells undergoing hypoxia died because there was only a small population of neuronal cells in the VZs in GE positive for caspase-3 (Figure 8B). Neuronal cell death was more prominent in the E16.5 KO embryos and appeared in several regions in the brain of E18.5 KO embryos (Supplemental Figure 12). As expected, activated caspase-3 staining was negative in all examined brain regions of WT controls at all tested time points (Figure 8 and Supplemental Figure 12). Interestingly, we found that a nonendothelial population of CD31+ cells appeared in the same area where cells with activated caspase-3 were observed. These CD31+ cells were not caspase-3+. These cells appeared near blood vessel sites, suggesting that they might be infiltrated immune cells. CD31 is also present in platelets, lymphocytes, and macrophages. Nevertheless, they were negative for CD3 and B220 antibodies, which are the markers for T and B cells, respectively (Supplemental Figure 13). The cells were also negative for IBA1, a marker for microglia cells (Supplemental Figure 13). Our results show that lack of MFSD7c induces neuronal cell death. The death of neuronal cells might impede the formation of cortical layers reflected in the thinning of cortices and microcephaly in the KO embryos and the human patient.