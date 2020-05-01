Commentary 10.1172/JCI136679

CEACAM1 and molecular signaling pathways to expand the liver transplant donor pool

Samer Tohme and David A. Geller

Division of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: David A. Geller, MUH 7S Liver Cancer Center, 3459 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15213, USA. Phone: 412.692.2001; Email: gellerda@upmc.edu.

Find articles by Tohme, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Division of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: David A. Geller, MUH 7S Liver Cancer Center, 3459 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15213, USA. Phone: 412.692.2001; Email: gellerda@upmc.edu.

Find articles by Geller, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published April 20, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 5 on May 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(5):2192–2194. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136679.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 20, 2020 - Version history

Organ shortage continues to limit the lives of patients who require liver transplantation. While extending criteria for liver organs provides a needed resource, tissue damage from prolonged ischemic injury can result in early allograft dysfunction and consequent rejection. In this issue of the JCI, Nakamura et al. used a mouse transplantation model with prolonged ex vivo cold storage to explore liver graft protection. The authors found that liver grafts with absent carcinoembryonic antigen-related cell adhesion molecule 1 (CEACAM1) exhibited increased ischemia-reperfusion injury inflammation and decreased function in wild-type recipients. The authors went on to correlate CEACAM1 levels with postreperfusion damage in human liver transplant recipients. Notably, this study identified a potential biomarker for liver transplant donor graft quality.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2193 Page 2192 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement