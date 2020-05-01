CEACAM1 and molecular signaling pathways to expand the liver transplant donor pool

Commentary 10.1172/JCI136679
Division of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.
Address correspondence to: David A. Geller, MUH 7S Liver Cancer Center, 3459 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15213, USA. Phone: 412.692.2001; Email: gellerda@upmc.edu.
Find articles by Tohme, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Division of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.
Address correspondence to: David A. Geller, MUH 7S Liver Cancer Center, 3459 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15213, USA. Phone: 412.692.2001; Email: gellerda@upmc.edu.
Find articles by Geller, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published April 20, 2020 - More info
Organ shortage continues to limit the lives of patients who require liver transplantation. While extending criteria for liver organs provides a needed resource, tissue damage from prolonged ischemic injury can result in early allograft dysfunction and consequent rejection. In this issue of the JCI, Nakamura et al. used a mouse transplantation model with prolonged ex vivo cold storage to explore liver graft protection. The authors found that liver grafts with absent carcinoembryonic antigen-related cell adhesion molecule 1 (CEACAM1) exhibited increased ischemia-reperfusion injury inflammation and decreased function in wild-type recipients. The authors went on to correlate CEACAM1 levels with postreperfusion damage in human liver transplant recipients. Notably, this study identified a potential biomarker for liver transplant donor graft quality.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.