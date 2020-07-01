Exebacase for patients with Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infection and endocarditis

Exebacase, a first-in-class direct lytic agent, is an entirely new modality for treatment of serious infections caused by S. aureus and a member of a new class of nonantibiotic antimicrobials known as lysins (cell wall hydrolase enzymes), which may represent the postantibiotic generation of treatments (9, 10).

This first-in-patient, proof-of-concept study tested the utility of exebacase as adjunctive therapy to improve clinical outcomes for S. aureus BSI including endocarditis. Because exebacase was added to standard-of-care antibiotics, this study used a superiority design uncommon in contemporary antibiotic drug development, which typically compares investigational antibiotic versus standard antibiotic in a noninferiority design. While a treatment difference of 10 percentage points was observed in the mITT population on day 14 (70.4% vs. 60.0%), treatment with exebacase was associated with a 42.8 percentage point higher clinical responder rate in the MRSA subgroup at the primary day 14 efficacy time point (74.1% vs. 31.3%). The higher responder rates among MRSA patients that received exebacase were sustained at later time points and are supported by reductions in length-of-stay and readmission rates. Responder rates in the MSSA subgroup were similar between treatment groups. The low responder rate of 31.3% among MRSA patients in the placebo group is consistent with historically worse outcomes with MRSA, compared with MSSA, and allows for the larger treatment difference in patients with MRSA. Based on in vitro microbiological studies and contemporary surveillance studies (13, 14), which demonstrate similar activity of exebacase against MRSA and MSSA, there is no evidence of inherent underlying biological differences in the activity of exebacase against MRSA and MSSA. However, while exebacase exhibited no biological differences by itself against MRSA and MSSA, the biological effects of antibiotics used to treat MRSA and MSSA (e.g., vancomycin vs. β-lactam) to which exebacase was added are very different. Therefore, it is possible that the additive effect of exebacase in patients with MRSA may be due to the drugs to which it is added. The differences in responder rates in the MSSA subgroup may have also been influenced by differences in underlying serious comorbidities and the distribution of left-sided endocarditis between treatment groups.

The results of this study have several key implications. Complicated S. aureus BSIs are serious, common, and potentially lethal infections (15), and MRSA has been identified as a serious threat by both the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization (16, 17). The introduction of vancomycin, a major advance in the treatment of MRSA bacteremia, was over 60 years ago. Daptomycin, the newest drug developed for S. aureus BSI, is over 13 years old and was approved based on noninferiority to older antibiotics, with MRSA clinical success rates of 44.4% for daptomycin and 31.8% for vancomycin (18). Subsequent attempts to develop new antibiotics for S. aureus bacteremia have failed (19, 20). The addition of adjunctive agents such as immunotherapeutics (21–24) or antibiotics (e.g., gentamicin, rifampin, or β-lactams; refs. 25–27) to standard therapy for S. aureus or MRSA BSI has generally shown disappointing results in clinical trials, with the exception of a recent open-label pilot study of the initial combination of daptomycin and ceftaroline, which showed potentially promising results to be confirmed in a larger randomized clinical trial (28). Thus, the urgent need for effective new treatments for S. aureus BSI, and MRSA BSI in particular, remains unaddressed.

Based on the novel properties of lysins, which are complementary to and synergistic with antibiotics (9–12, 33), and the unmet need for agents to improve clinical outcomes for S. aureus BSI/endocarditis associated with conventional antibiotics alone, exebacase is being developed as adjunctive therapy. The current study is the first to our knowledge to show promising improvements in clinical outcomes among patients with S. aureus BSI who received adjunctive lysin therapy. This improvement was particularly marked in the prespecified exploratory MRSA subgroup. Exebacase was generally safe and well tolerated, with AEs consistent with those expected in critically ill, hospitalized patients with potentially life-threatening S. aureus BSI, including endocarditis and/or underlying comorbid conditions. Overall, the 30-day all-cause mortality rate was 9.7% in the exebacase-treated group and 12.8% in the antibiotics-alone group, with a greater difference in the MRSA subgroup (3.7% vs. 25.0%). These findings are important, considering that 28-day mortality has been used as a standard for assessment of survival in hospitalized patients with serious infections (e.g., hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia [HABP/VABP]) (29, 30), and is an FDA-recommended endpoint in HABP/VABP trials (31). All-cause mortality rates in both groups were higher at the TOC time point, which varied widely between patients (up to 180 days after dosing) allowing time for mortality due to medical events unrelated to the infection under study. The TOC all-cause mortality rates of 19.4% and 14.9% in the exebacase + antibiotics and antibiotics-alone groups may have been affected by the higher number of comorbidities and patients with left-sided endocarditis in the exebacase-treated group.

Importantly, no hypersensitivity reactions to exebacase were reported, despite the fact that 20% of exebacase-treated patients had baseline exebacase ADAs. The preexisting ADAs did not affect efficacy or safety outcomes and exebacase does not appear to be sensitizing for allergic hypersensitivity. The presence of baseline antibodies against exebacase may be explained by recent findings that exposures to S. aureus (and likely other pathogens, including streptococci) results in human antibody responses against a range of cell wall proteins, including autolysins (32), which would be expected to share common structural motifs and antigenic domains with exebacase. Prior exposures to staphylococci or streptococci (and the generation of antibodies) may occur during the course of infection, or during carriage of these organisms in microbiome environments.

Among US patients with MRSA, exebacase was associated with lower median length of stay and 30-day hospital readmission rates compared with antibiotics alone. This orthogonal analysis further supports the clinical efficacy observed in the MRSA subgroup. While the precise drivers of these reductions in health resource utilization are not known, the hallmark antibacterial actions of exebacase, including rapid bactericidality, eradication of S. aureus biofilms, and potent synergy with antibiotics that have been well described in vivo and in vitro (9–12, 33) may have played a role.

A limitation of the study was the relatively small sample size, especially in the MRSA subset, given this was a first-in-patient, proof-of-concept rather than a confirmatory study. The sample size for the MRSA subset was not prespecified since the analysis in this population was an exploratory objective of the protocol. Another limitation was the difference in the proportion of patients with left-sided endocarditis and uncomplicated BSI between treatment groups. The baseline difference in left-sided endocarditis may have affected the efficacy and safety analyses, given that these patients have poor outcomes and generally require surgical intervention. The results in the MSSA subset may also be difficult to interpret given differences between treatment groups in clinically important serious underlying comorbidities. In addition, EOT and TOC were not fixed time points, which may affect the interpretation of the efficacy findings at these time points. The 30-day mortality rates in this study were lower than those seen in cohort studies (1, 6), but are similar to mortality rates in recent clinical trials of S. aureus bacteremia (18, 20, 27). This difference in mortality rates in cohort studies versus interventional trials reflects the intrinsic difference in the purpose of clinical medicine versus clinical trials. Because clinical trials primarily seek to evaluate the efficacy of a product, stringent inclusion/exclusion criteria are in place to exclude those patients who are likely to have poor clinical outcome due to factors unrelated to S. aureus BSI (e.g., malignancy). Given the unmet medical need to improve the clinical success rates for S. aureus/MRSA BSI with antibiotics alone, this study evaluated exebacase used in addition to standard therapy. The efficacy of exebacase as a monotherapy was not evaluated in this study. The potential use of exebacase as monotherapy could be explored, as appropriate, for discrete clinical problems for which standard antibiotic therapy is not available (e.g., resistant pathogens).

In summary, this study establishes proof of concept for exebacase and the emerging new class of direct lytic agents as potential therapeutics for BSI caused by MRSA. Moreover, these data support the testing of exebacase in a confirmatory study with a focus on MRSA. Given the consistently poor outcomes of MRSA BSI treated with standard antibiotic therapy and the long list of failed attempts to develop new treatments, these data suggest that exebacase may be the first tangible opportunity in decades to improve clinical responder rates and reduce mortality for MRSA BSI.