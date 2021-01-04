Macrophage-derived netrin-1 drives adrenergic nerve–associated lung fibrosis

NTN1-expressing macrophages accumulate in the fibrotic lung. NGPs such as NTN1 participate in the remodeling of multiple tissues, but the source and mechanism of this function is not fully known. To address this knowledge gap, we used the fibrotic lung as a modeling system and randomized wild-type (WT) mice to receive a single inhaled dose of vehicle control or 1.25 U/kg of pharmacological grade bleomycin. After 14 days, immunohistochemistry of vehicle- and bleomycin-challenged lungs revealed NTN1+ cells with the morphology of macrophages, fibroblasts, epithelia, and endothelia that were more numerous in the fibrotic lung (Figure 1, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136542DS1). When these observations were quantified using FACS, enumeration of macrophages (F4/80+CD11b+CD11c+), fibroblasts (CD45–ColIα+), epithelia (CD45–CD326+CD31–), and endothelia (CD45–CD31+CD326–) revealed a large increase in the proportion of NTN1+ macrophages, with a much smaller increase seen in endothelial cells and no change in either fibroblasts or epithelial cells (Figure 1, C–F). Total quantities were also enhanced, with NTN1+ macrophages and fibroblasts increasing dramatically and the NTN1+ epithelium and endothelium expanding to a much smaller extent (Figure 1, C–F). Because both percentages and quantities of NTN1+ macrophages were enhanced after bleomycin, we presumed these cells to be a critical part of the fibrotic response and took the additional step of confirming their presence with imaging mass cytometry (IMC). IMC is a powerful method pairing heavy metal–tagged antibodies with inductively coupled mass spectroscopy and time-of-flight mass cytometry to allow unbiased, quantitative histology unencumbered by artifacts such as autofluorescence (27). Using this approach, NTN1+ macrophages were also found to accumulate after bleomycin exposure (Supplemental Figure 2), a further indication that these cells may drive fibrosis in adult organs such as the lung.

Figure 1 Macrophage-derived NTN1 in experimentally induced lung fibrosis. (A and B) WT mice received a single orotracheal dose of vehicle or 1.25 U/kg pharmacological grade bleomycin and were followed for 14 days. After the mice were euthanized, the lungs underwent immunohistochemical detection of NTN1 (brown stain). Vehicle- (A) and bleomycin-challenged lungs (B) contained multiple populations of NTN1+ cells that appeared more numerous in the bleomycin condition. Slides were counterstained with hematoxylin and are shown as ×10 original magnification. (C–F) Flow cytometric detection of NTN1+ macrophages (C, identified with the markers F4/80+CD11b+CD11c+), fibroblasts (D, identified with the markers CD45–ColIα1+), epithelial cells (E, identified with the markers CD45–CD31–EpCAM+) and endothelial cells (F, identified with the markers CD45–EpCAM–CD31+) in single-cell suspensions prepared from lungs of WT mice challenged with vehicle (round symbol) or bleomycin (triangle). Left axis shows percentages, and right axis shows quantities. (G–J) Relative to mice with “intact” expression of Ntn1 in macrophages (LysM-Cre, Ntn1+/+, round symbol), mice with macrophage Ntn1 “deleted” (LysM-Cre, Ntn1fl/fl, triangle) show reduced right lung collagen (G, P = 0.0056, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and, in a separate group of mice, both MAS (H, P = 0.0013 by 2-tailed Student’s t test) and trichrome staining (I, “intact” and J, “deleted”). (K–N) Relative to mice with “intact” expression of Ntn1 in fibroblasts (corn oil–treated ColIα2-CreER, Ntn1fl/fl animals, round symbol), mice with Ntn1 “deleted” in fibroblasts (tamoxifen-treated ColIα2-CreER, Ntn1fl/fl mice, triangle) show unchanged right lung collagen (K), and in a separate group of mice, both MAS (L) and trichrome staining (M, “intact” and N, “deleted”). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Data are shown as mean ± SEM.

NTN1 derived from macrophages, but not fibroblasts, regulates experimentally induced lung fibrosis. Because NTN1-expressing macrophages were most substantially increased after bleomycin, we surmised that they may drive pulmonary fibrosis. To determine the validity of this hypothesis, we generated several strains of mice with cell-specific Ntn1 deficiency and subjected them to the bleomycin model. To delete Ntn1 from macrophages, Ntn1fl/fl mice were crossed with LysM-Cre animals to delete Ntn1 in cells with an active lysozyme 2 (Lyz2) promoter, which targets myeloid cells and a small population of type II pneumocytes (28). Specific deletion of NTN1 in macrophages was confirmed by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 3). Baseline lung morphology and macrophage content were unchanged between unchallenged animals with a WT Ntn1 locus (LysM-Cre Ntn1+/+, unless stated otherwise, from here on called “intact”) or deleted (LysM-Cre Ntn1fl/fl, from here on called “deleted,” Supplemental Figure 4). After bleomycin, LysM-Cre Ntn1fl/fl lungs contained significantly reduced collagen compared with LysM-Cre Ntn1+/+ lungs (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 5). Improvements in histological endpoints such as modified Ashcroft scores (MAS, Figure 1H) and trichrome staining (Figure 1, I and J) were also observed. To determine the specificity of this contribution, we also generated a model of pan-fibroblast Ntn1 deletion, produced by crossing Ntn1fl/fl mice to ColIα2-CreER mice (ColIα2-CreER Ntn1fl/fl), which failed to affect these same fibrotic endpoints. Specifically, relative to identical animals receiving corn oil control (“intact”), ColIα2-CreER Ntn1fl/fl mice receiving 7 days of tamoxifen (“deleted”) before bleomycin displayed equivalent collagen accumulation (Figure 1K), modified Ashcroft scores (Figure 1L), and fibrotic histology (Figure 1, M and N) despite a significant reduction in NTN1+ fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 6). These observations indicate that for maximal induction of fibrosis in this model, NTN1 derived from myeloid cells such as macrophages is required and NTN1 derived from collagen Iα2–producing cells such as fibroblasts is dispensable.

Macrophage-derived NTN1 participates in adrenergic nerve remodeling. NTN1 regulates processes related to inflammatory fibrosis in peripheral organs, but a contribution of its most well-described function, neuronal guidance, has not been proposed. Because NTN1 controls adrenergic innervation of visceral organs and the remodeling of injured peripheral nerves, we evaluated these endpoints in the bleomycin model. In naive and bleomycin-challenged WT mouse lungs, confocal imaging of 150 μm thick sections revealed adrenergic nerves identified by the rate-limiting enzyme in catecholamine synthesis, tyrosine hydroxylase (TH, Figure 2, A–D and Supplemental Figure 7), and the pan-neuronal marker, protein-gene-product 9.5 (PGP9.5, Figure 2, E–G). These structures were juxtaposed to α-smooth muscle actin–positive (αSMA+) airways and vessels, as well as within the lumens of larger airways, in the distribution that has been previously reported for this class of neurons (13, 14) (Figure 2, A and B and Supplemental Figure 8). In the fibrotic lung, they were accompanied by aberrantly located TH+ linear structures clustered in parenchymal regions (Figure 2, C, D, and H). The possibility of these filaments being remodeled yet functional adrenergic nerves was supported by detection of the neurotransmitter noradrenaline, whose presence in the lung derives mainly from local nerves or adrenal sources, being increased in lung tissue out of proportion to adrenaline, which is only delivered to the lungs from a systemic source (Figure 2I). No such change in the ratio of noradrenaline to adrenaline was observed in bleomycin-challenged bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid (Supplemental Figure 9). All of these findings were absent in the lungs of myeloid Ntn1-deleted mice after bleomycin (Figure 2, J–O and Supplemental Figure 10). Although cultured Ntn1-deficient macrophages displayed the expected alterations in cytokine production (29, 30) (Supplemental Figure 11), the in vivo findings did not appear to stem from baseline differences in noradrenaline/adrenaline or in alterations in the magnitude of injury, acute inflammation, or accumulation of fibrosis-promoting macrophages expressing the mannose receptor C-type 1 (MRC1) (31) at early, intermediate, or late time points, respectively (Supplemental Figure 12). When viewed in combination, these data suggest that NTN1’s role in fibrosis may involve a previously unrecognized mechanism involving adrenergic nerves.

Figure 2 Adrenergic nerve remodeling in experimentally induced lung fibrosis. (A–D) Immunofluorescence detection of αSMA (red), TH (green), and DAPI (blue) in vehicle- (A and B) and bleomycin-challenged (C and D) lungs from WT mice at the 14-day time point. In the vehicle-exposed sample in B, white arrows indicate TH staining in an airway (left) and artery (right). In the bleomycin image in D, white arrows indicate TH+ linear structures in the parenchyma that are not associated with airways or vessels. (E–G) Colocalization of TH (E, green) with the pan-neuronal marker PGP9.5 (F, red). Merge shows overlay with DAPI staining (G, blue). Original magnification, ×60. (H) Comparison of TH+ fibers in the lung parenchyma of WT mice challenged with vehicle (round symbol, not easily visible because of fibers being undetectable) and bleomycin (triangle, P = 0.0053, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (I) Comparison of the ratio between noradrenaline and adrenaline (ratio is NA/A) in WT mice challenged with vehicle (round symbol) and bleomycin (triangle) revealed that relative to vehicle-treated groups, the NA/A ratio in lung tissue was increased at the 5-day (P < 0.01) and 14-day (P < 0.01) time points (2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (J–M) Immunofluorescence detection of αSMA (red), TH (green), and DAPI (blue) in the lungs of vehicle-challenged mice with macrophage Ntn1 intact (J) or deleted (K), and bleomycin-challenged mice with macrophage Ntn1 intact (L) or deleted (M). (N and O) Relative to mice with intact Ntn1, the lungs of macrophage-deleted Ntn1 mice displayed reduced detection of parenchymal TH+ fibers (F, P = 0.032, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and NA/A ratio (G, P = 0.0005, 2-tailed Student’s t test). Scale bars: 100 μm in all images. For H and I and N and O, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Data are shown as mean ± SEM.

Adrenergic denervation attenuates experimentally induced lung fibrosis. We next reasoned that if nerve-derived noradrenaline is profibrotic, then adrenergic denervation should block fibrosis. To test this hypothesis, we compared mice treated with either the sympathetic neurotoxin 6-hydroxydopamine hydrochloride (6-OHDA) or vehicle control (L-ascorbic acid) (32) for a 2-week period. Denervated lungs displayed close to absent TH+ nerve content around airways and blood vessels (Figure 3, A–D), along with reduced lung tissue noradrenaline/adrenaline (Figure 3E), but sustained content of macrophages expressing either NTN1 or MRC1 (Supplemental Figure 13). When mice that did or did not receive 6-OHDA were evaluated in the bleomycin model after 14 days, substantially reduced collagen content was found in the denervated lungs (Figure 3F). Although we cannot rule out a direct effect of 6-OHDA treatment on immune activation and fibroproliferation, because the denervated lungs were so markedly protected, it is both possible and likely that a process linked to adrenergic nerves, perhaps related to macrophage-derived NTN1, participates in pulmonary fibrosis.

Figure 3 Contributions of adrenergic nerves and Dcc to experimentally induced lung fibrosis. (A–D) Immunofluorescence detection of αSMA (red), TH (green), and DAPI (blue) in the lungs of unchallenged mice treated with either L-ascorbic acid (A and B) or 6-OHDA (C and D). In each low-power image, the boxed region is enlarged in the panel underneath. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E and F) Compared with bleomycin-exposed mice treated with L-ascorbic acid only (vehicle, round symbol), mice treated with 6-OHDA (triangle) contained reduced lung tissue NA/A (E, P = 0.0349, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and right lung collagen (F, P = 0.0003, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (G) Relative to bleomycin-challenged mice with intact expression of Dcc (round symbol), mice that were heterozygote for the spontaneous Dcc kanga/+ mutation (triangle) showed reduced lung tissue NA/A (P = 0.0073, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (H) Compared with Dcc+/+ mice (n = 4), parenchymal detection of TH+ fibers was reduced in Dcc kanga/+ mice (P = 0.032, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (I and J) Immunofluorescence detection of αSMA (red), TH (green), and DAPI (blue) in the lungs of bleomycin-exposed Dcc+/+ (I) and Dcc kanga/+ (J) mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (K–N) After bleomycin, compared with the lungs of Dcc+/+ mice, Dcc kanga/+ mouse lungs contained less collagen (K, P = 0.0046, 2-tailed Student’s t test), reduced MAS (L, P = 0.0002, 2-tailed Student’s t test), and ameliorated trichrome staining (M and N). For all graphs, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Data are shown as mean ± SEM.

Dcc haploinsufficiency attenuates adrenergic nerve remodeling and pulmonary fibrosis. To evaluate a direct effect of NTN1 on adrenergic nerve biology, we investigated its receptor DCC. This transmembrane dependence receptor is implicated in adrenergic nerve development (24) and sensory nerve repair (23), but has not been evaluated in fibrotic disease. In support of a potential role in pulmonary fibrosis, Dcc expression was found to be significantly increased in whole lung lysates prepared from bleomycin-challenged lungs, where it colocalized with TH in airway lumens after bleomycin administration (Supplemental Figure 14). Because this observation suggested a potential link to nerve remodeling and fibrosis, we employed a spontaneous mouse model of Dcc haploinsufficiency (Dcckanga/+). These animals show reduced expression of Dcc without the severe developmental deformities seen in Dcckanga/kanga animals (33), and are therefore suitable for studies in adult mice. Baseline lung noradrenaline/adrenaline (Supplemental Figure 15) and adrenergic nerve content (Supplemental Figure 15) were equivalent between Dcc+/+ and Dcckanga/+ mice. However, after bleomycin, Dcckanga/+ lungs contained reductions in the noradrenaline/adrenaline ratio (Figure 3G) and in ectopically located TH+ structures (Figure 3, H–J). Furthermore, fibrotic indices such as collagen content (Figure 3K), MAS (Figure 3L), and trichrome staining (Figure 3, M and N) were also ameliorated. These data provide evidence that macrophage-derived NTN1 impacts adrenergic nerve remodeling and its association with lung fibrosis through a receptor-mediated interaction with DCC.

Therapeutic α 1 adrenoreceptor antagonism suppresses lung fibrosis. Because a critical deficiency in the field of fibrosis is the availability of efficacious, well-tolerated, and inexpensive medications, we aimed to illuminate potentially new therapeutic approaches. In considering this goal, we thought that targeting the NTN1-DCC interaction — while mechanistically sound — would be difficult because of the lack of an existing therapeutic pipeline. Sympathectomy is similarly infeasible because of the anatomic challenge of interrupting the sympathetic trunk when it enters the lung and the obvious concern for off-target effects with chemical denervation. As a result, the most attractive, rational, and direct application of our work is the repurposing of safe and well-tolerated adrenoreceptor antagonists that are already approved by the FDA and available in generic form. Based on noradrenaline’s α 1 adrenergic receptor binding properties (34), as well as previous work demonstrating a fibrostimulatory function for this receptor class in otherwise normal rat lungs (35), we tested α 1 adrenergic receptor antagonism (also called “α 1 blockers”) in the bleomycin model. FACS-based enumeration of the 3 α 1 adrenergic receptor subtypes (ADRA1A, ADRA1B, and ADRA1D) was first performed. Because expression of ADRA subtypes on leukocyte function is implicated in a number of inflammatory conditions (36, 37), we interrogated these receptors on CD45+ cells after bleomycin (Figure 4, A–F). Here we found only negligible expression of ADRA1A in both conditions (Figure 4, A and B), with an increase in quantities but not percentages of CD45+ cells expressing ADRA1B during fibrosis (Figure 4, C and D). In contrast, we found a substantial increase in both the quantities and percentages of CD45+ADRA1D+ cells after bleomycin (Figure 4, E and F). In addition, CD45–ColIα1+ fibroblasts expressed all 3 receptors at baseline and in a manner that was increased after bleomycin (Supplemental Figure 16, A–C). Epithelial cells possessed close to undetectable or absent expression of ADRA1 subtypes (data not shown). Endothelial cells showed minimal expression of ADRA1A (data not shown) and an increase in quantities of endothelial cells that expressed ADRA1D but not ADRA1B after bleomycin (Supplemental Figure 16, D and E). In an attempt to target these receptors, bleomycin-challenged mice were then randomized to receive therapeutic dosing of the α 1 adrenoreceptor antagonist terazosin, which targets all ADRA1 subtypes (38), or vehicle control. In a regimen of daily dosing initiated at day 5 and continued until the mice were euthanized at day 14, terazosin significantly reduced collagen accumulation (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 17A), MAS (Figure 4H), and trichrome staining (Figure 4, I and J). Similar to currently available FDA-approved antifibrotics (39), when terazosin was started at the 10-day time point and continued to 21 days, no effect was seen, indicating a mechanism of action involving active fibrogenesis rather than reversal of existing disease (Supplemental Figure 17B). These data show that the fibrosis associated with NTN1-driven, adrenergic nerve–derived noradrenaline responds to treatment with α 1 adrenergic blockade.

Figure 4 Therapeutic benefit of α 1 adrenoreceptor antagonism in experimentally induced lung fibrosis. (A–F) The lungs of WT mice that were sacrificed 14 days after a single inhaled dose of vehicle control (round symbol) or 1.25 U/kg bleomycin (triangular symbol) underwent FACS-based enumeration of percentages (A) and quantities (B) of CD45+ hematopoietic cells expressing ADRA1A; (C and D) percentages (C) and quantities (D) of CD45+ hematopoietic cells expressing ADRA1B; and (E and F) percentages (E) and quantities (F) of CD45+ hematopoietic cells expressing ADRA1D. Only percentages of ADRA1D-expressing cells were significantly increased 14 days after inhaled bleomycin (E, P = 0.0454, 2-tailed Student’s t test), whereas an increase was seen in quantities of both CD45+ADRA1B+ (D, P = 0.0172, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and CD45+ADRA1D+ cells (F, P = 0.0267, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (G–J) Relative to bleomycin-exposed mice treated with vehicle control (round symbol), bleomycin-challenged mice treated with daily i.p. injections of 1 mg/kg terazosin (triangle) showed improvements in right lung collagen (G, P = 0.0165, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and in separate experiments, MAS (H, P = 0.0079, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and trichrome staining (I and J). In all comparisons, *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Original magnification of images, ×10.

Increased NTN1 gene expression in IPF lungs. Our work’s clinical relevance was then probed in a publicly available microarray data set generated from samples collected under the Lung Genomics Research Consortium (LGRC) protocol (40). Data were available for 119 individuals with IPF and 50 controls. Demographic and physiological characteristics are presented in Table 1. Examination of patient variables revealed the groups to be matched for gender, but the IPF cohort was significantly older with evidence of physiological impairment based on the percentage of predicted forced vital capacity (FVC%) and diffusion capacity of the lung for carbon monoxide (DLCO%). Individuals with IPF had higher NTN1 expression than controls that persisted despite adjustment for age and lung function (Figure 5A). These findings were confirmed in archived lung biopsy samples obtained from the Yale Lung Repository (TYLR), where relative to the unaffected margins of nodule resections from patients that were found to have a nonmalignant process, biopsies obtained from patients with IPF contained increased expression of NTN1 relative to the internal control β-actin gene, ACTB (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 NTN1 expression, noradrenaline content, and effect of α 1 adrenoreceptor antagonist use on survival in human IPF. (A) Evaluation of publicly available microarray data from the LGRC cohort revealed that relative to the controls (n = 50, round symbol), IPF lungs (n = 119, triangle) exhibited higher NTN1 expression (6.3 ± 0.3 vs. 6.1 ± 0.2, [log 2 ], FDR-adjusted P < 0.01). (B) Compared with the control, the expression of NTN1 relative to ACTB was increased in IPF lung tissues (P = 0.0398, Mann-Whitney comparison). (C–F) Immunofluorescence detection of NTN1 (red) and Mac1 (green) in archived lung biopsy specimens from controls (C and D) and IPF patients (E and F). The boxed areas in the low-power views are shown directly beneath. Slides were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Original magnification, ×20. (G) Compared with control samples, the number of Mac1+ cells coexpressing NTN1 counted per high-powered field (HPF) was increased in IPF (P = 0.0073, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (H) Compared with explanted donor lung tissues, the NA/A ratio was increased in IPF lungs obtained at the time of transplant (P = 0.003, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (I) Kaplan-Meier analysis adjusted for age, sex, FVC, DLCO, and GAP index comparing patients prescribed an α 1 adrenergic receptor antagonist (black line, n = 22) to those not on such therapy (red line, n = 67) showed a hazard ratio for all-cause mortality of 0.30 (P = 0.008). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Data are shown as either median with 95% confidence interval or mean ± SEM.

Table 1 Demographic characteristics of the LGRC cohort

Increased NTN1 protein expression in IPF macrophages. To assess the source of this increase in NTN1, we performed NTN1 immunofluorescence on archived lung biopsy tissues from TYLR. Here, NTN1 was found to colocalize with the macrophage marker Mac1 in control (Figure 5, C and D) and fibrotic samples (Figure 5, E and F), with a significant increase in the number of NTN1+Mac1+ cells seen in the IPF subjects (Figure 5G). These findings linked the IPF disease state with macrophage-derived NTN1.

IPF lungs are enriched for noradrenaline. Next, we measured noradrenaline and adrenaline in tissues derived from lungs that were unsuitable for use as transplant donors (control) or obtained from IPF patients at the time of transplant. As with the animal studies described above, the noradrenaline/adrenaline ratio was substantially increased in IPF lungs (Figure 5H), suggesting a relationship between NTN1, macrophages, and noradrenaline in this setting.

Use of a 1 adrenoreceptor antagonists is associated with improved survival in IPF. Finally, we confirmed the therapeutic potential of α 1 adrenoreceptor antagonism in IPF by examining the historical data of IPF subjects followed at the Yale Interstitial Lung Disease Center of Excellence. At the time of analysis, 264 subjects with IPF had been enrolled in our registry. To avoid confounders such as evolving clinical practice and immunosuppression use before 2011, our analysis focused on newly referred, treatment-naive subjects enrolled under the 2011 European Respiratory Society/American Thoracic Society criteria (41). Medication review identified no patients using an α 1 adrenoreceptor antagonist for a cardiovascular indication. However, a substantial number of patients were prescribed these drugs for a prostate-related indication. Because these individuals were male (n = 22), further analysis was restricted to this gender to result in the moderately sized cohort of 89 patients described in Supplemental Table 1. This entirely male cohort was mostly white (93%) with a mildly impaired FVC%; severely impaired predicted DLCO%; and a gender, age, and physiology (GAP) index score of 4, which is associated with a 42% 3-year mortality (42).

All-cause mortality was then assessed during a 1000-day longitudinal follow-up, which is within the median survival length for this cohort, in patients who were (n = 22) or were not taking (n = 67) α 1 antagonists (Table 2). Of the 22 patients using α 1 blockers, 17 were prescribed tamsulosin and 5 were prescribed terazosin. Notably, patients taking α 1 adrenoreceptor antagonists trended toward being older, yet exhibited significantly better FVC%, DLCO%, and GAP scores (Table 2). Receiver operator curve (ROC) analysis revealed α 1 antagonist use to reliably dichotomize subjects for all-cause mortality (Supplemental Figure 18A). Kaplan-Meier analysis showed that α 1 antagonism conferred a significant survival benefit (Supplemental Figure 18B) that persisted after covariate adjustments for age, FVC%, DLCO%, and GAP index (Figure 5I). These data impart the clinical impact of our basic science studies by framing α 1 adrenergic blockers as a viable, potentially new treatment strategy in IPF.