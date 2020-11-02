DCAF1 regulates Treg senescence via the ROS axis during immunological aging

Animals. Rag1–/–, Foxp3-GFP-Cre (FGC), and CD45.1 congenic WT mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory and maintained on a C57BL/6 background. Dcaf1fl/fl (58), Cd4-Cre (59), and ER-Cre (42) mice were on a C57BL/6 background as reported previously. Aged WT mice (>18 months old) were either from retired WT breeding mice or from the National Institute on Aging (NIA). All mice were housed and bred under specific pathogen–free conditions in the animal facility at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Lymphocyte isolation, antibody staining, flow cytometry, and cell sorting. Lymphocytes were isolated from various lymphoid organs of mice of indicated ages and genotypes. Fluorescence-conjugated antibodies against CD4 (GK1.5), CD8 (53-6.7), CD45.1 (A20), CD45.2 (104), CD45RB (C363-16A), CD25 (PC61.5), CD44 (IM7), CD62L (MEL-14), IFN-γ (XMG1.2), and IL-4 (11B11) were purchased from BioLegend. The anti-Foxp3 antibody (FJK-16s) and Foxp3 staining kit (00-5523-00) were purchased from eBioscience, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Annexin V (BD Biosciences, 550474) and 7AAD (BD Biosciences, 559925) staining were used to assess apoptosis per the manufacturer’s protocols. For intracellular cytokine staining, lymphocytes were stimulated for 4 hours with 50 ng/mL of PMA and 1 μM ionomycin in the presence of brefeldin A. The cells were stained with antibodies against surface markers and then fixed and permeabilized with a commercially available kit (BD Biosciences) for intracellular cytokine staining per the manufacturer’s protocol. The stained cells were analyzed on an LSRFortessa station (BD Biosciences) or Canto (BD Biosciences).

For Treg sorting, CD25+ T cells were first stained with anti-CD25 biotin antibody and enriched by Streptavidin MicroBeads (Miltenyi Biotec) and then stained with anti-CD4 and anti-CD25 fluorescence-conjugated antibodies. For CD4+ T cell sorting, CD4+ T cells were enriched by MACS beads (Miltenyi Biotec) and then stained with fluorescence-conjugated antibodies. Stained cells were washed and sorted on the Moflow cell sorter (Dako Cytomation, Beckman Coulter) by the flow facility of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

For detection of SA-β-gal activity in T cells with the fluorescent β-galactosidase substrate C 12 FDG, the assay was adopted from a previously published protocol (60). Freshly isolated lymphocytes were pretreated with 100 nM bafilomycin A1 (MilliporeSigma, B1793) for 1 hour before addition of 33 μM C 12 FDG (MilliporeSigma, F2756) for an additional 2 hours in a 37°C incubator. The cells were harvested and washed in cold 1× PBS 3 times before staining with antibodies for FACS analysis.

For detection of ROS level in T cells, the DCFDA assay for detecting ROS was used as described previously (61). First, freshly isolated lymphocytes or cultured T cells were stained with antibodies. After staining, the cells were washed with 1× PBS and seeded in prewarmed medium in a 24-well plate. A final concentration of 2 μM DCFDA (MilliporeSigma, D6883) was added. Cells were cultured for 20 minutes and then harvested and washed with cold 1× PBS followed by flow cytometry. All the FACS data were analyzed with FlowJo software (Tree Star).

In vitro T cell culture, activation, and proliferation. To assess Treg proliferation in vitro, 1 × 104 Tregs from young mice (CD45.1) and 1 × 104 Tregs from aged mice (CD45.2) were cocultured with 1 × 105 naive CD4+ T cells from young mice in the presence of soluble CD3 antibody (Bio X Cell, 2C11; 1 μg/mL) and 4 × 105 irradiated (3000 cGy) T cell–depleted splenocytes in RPMI 1640 medium containing 10% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, and 2.6 μL of β-mercaptoethanol. Cell proliferation was assessed by CFSE dilution assay or BrdU incorporation assay at indicated time points after activation.

For CFSE dilution assay, T cells were labeled in 2 μM CFSE (Life Technologies, C1157) and cultured in the presence of 2 ng/mL IL-2. For BrdU incorporation assay, cultured T cells were pulsed with BrdU for 1 hour before harvest, stained with BrdU staining kit per the manufacturer’s protocols (BD Pharmingen, 559619), and analyzed by flow cytometry. To inhibit ERK phosphorylation, MEK inhibitor (PD98095) was added during T cell activation at a final concentration of 50 μM. For assays with ROS scavengers, a stock solution of 0.5 M NAC (MilliporeSigma, A9165) and 0.3 M GSH (VWR, IC10181405) was prepared in ddH 2 O and adjusted to pH 7.0 with 10 N NaOH. A final concentration of 20 mM of NAC and 10 mM of GSH was added to cell culture.

In vitro Treg suppression assay. CD4+CD25–CD62L+CD44– naive T cells (responder) from young WT mice (CD45.1) and CD4+CD25+ Tregs (suppressor) from young WT mice (CD45.2), aged WT mice (CD45.2), and young FGC Dcaf1fl/fl mice (CD45.2) were sorted by FACS.

To assess the efficacy of Treg-mediated immune suppression in vitro, 1 × 105 sorted responder T cells from young WT mice were labeled with CFSE and mixed with varying amounts (as indicated) of Treg suppressor cells. Cell mixtures were stimulated with soluble anti-CD3 (Bio X Cell, 2C11; 0.125 μg/mL) in the presence of 4 × 105 irradiated (3000 cGy) T cell–depleted splenocytes. The proliferation of responder cells was assessed by CFSE dilution detected by flow cytometry 72 hours after activation.

To assess the effect of ROS scavengers on Treg suppression, Tregs were pretreated with 20 mM of NAC or 10 mM of GSH for 24 hours in the presence of anti-CD3 (Bio X Cell, 2C11; 5 μg/mL) and anti-CD28 (Bio X Cell, 35.51; 2 μg/mL) antibodies and IL-2 (500 U/mL). Tregs were washed with RPMI 1640 medium to remove residual ROS scavengers before being used for in vitro suppression assay.

Human T cell purification, activation, and culture. For human T cell studies, CD4+ T cells were purified by a human CD4 isolation kit (MACS, order 130-096-533) from human buffy coat obtained from Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. Purified CD4+ T cells were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium containing 10% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, and 2.6 μL of β-mercaptoethanol and activated with anti-CD3/CD28 stimulator (STEMCELL Technologies, catalog 10971) in the presence of human IL-2 (100 U/mL).

shRNA-mediated DCAF1 knockdown in human T cells. The human Dcaf1 shRNA in lentivirus vector was from the RNAi Consortium, with shRNA1 (TRCN0000129831) targeting GCGCCAATAAACTTTACGTCA and shRNA2 (TRCN0000130734) targeting GCGCCAATAAACTTTACGTCA. HEK293T cells (ATCC) were transfected with 3 μg of shRNA plasmids and 3 μg of packaging plasmids (1 μg of psPAX2, 2 μg of pMD2.G) using FuGENE 6 (Promega) transfection reagent. After 48 hours, viruses were harvested, filtered through 0.45 μm syringe filters, and stocked in –80°C freezers.

For transduction of human T cells, human CD4+ T cells were purified and activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 beads for 48 hours and then transduced with lentivirus encoding Dcaf1 shRNA or scrambled control with 8 μg/mL polybrene (MilliporeSigma) by centrifuge at 1500 g for 120 minutes. Puromycin (2 μg/mL) was added for the selection of transduced cells after 48 hours of transduction. Cells were harvested 4 days after transduction for ROS analysis and 6 days after transduction for aging marker analysis.

Treg-mediated protection of naive CD4+ T cell–elicited colitis in vivo. Sorted Tregs (1 × 105) from either young or aged mice (CD45.2) were mixed with 2 × 105 naive (CD4+CD25–CD45RBhi) T cells sorted from young WT mice (CD45.1). The cell mixture was transferred into Rag1–/– mice. As a control, 2 × 105 naive CD4+ T cells were transferred alone. To monitor colitis development, body weight of the recipient mice was measured weekly after the transfer. T cells from these mice were harvested and subjected to immunological analysis at the end of the experiments.

Generation of mixed bone marrow chimera. Bone marrow cells were isolated from age- and sex-matched FGC Dcaf1fl/fl (CD45.2) and FGC Dcaf1fl/+ (CD45.1.2) littermates, mixed at a ratio of 1:1, and transferred into sublethally irradiated (500 cGy) Rag1–/– mice. T cells in the reconstituted recipients were analyzed 8–10 weeks after transfer.

Suppression of irradiation-induced Tconv cell aging by Tregs in vivo. The assays to induce T cell aging by irradiation were adopted from a previous publication (31). Young WT mice (CD45.1) were sublethally irradiated (400 cGy). A total of 2 × 106 Tregs isolated from either young or aged mice (CD45.2) were transferred into irradiated mice. At different time points after transfer, T cell populations in the irradiated mice with or without Treg transfer were analyzed.

RNA preparation, quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR, and RNA-Seq. Total RNA was prepared from T cells using TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) per the manufacturer’s instructions and was reverse-transcribed into cDNA with iScript cDNA Synthesis Kit (Bio-Rad). Quantitative PCR was performed on an ABI 9700 real-time PCR system with TaqMan probe sets purchased from Applied Biosystems and Integrated DNA Technologies.

For the human T cell study, gene expression was analyzed by SYBR Green assay (Bio-Rad). The primers of p16Ink4a (forward: CTCGTGCTGATGCTACTGAGGA; reverse: GGTCGGCGCAGTTGGGCTCC; catalog HP226191) and β-actin (forward: CACCATTGGCAATGAGCGGTTC; reverse: AGGTCTTTGCGGATGTCCACGT; catalog HP204660) were designed by OriGene.

For RNA-Seq analysis, total RNA was extracted from T cells using an RNeasy Mini kit (QIAGEN). RNA-Seq libraries were generated and poly(A)-enriched with 1 μg of RNA as input using the TruSeq RNA Sample Prep Kit (Illumina). Indexed samples were sequenced using the 50 bp paired-end protocol with a HiSeq 2500 sequencing system (Illumina) per the manufacturer’s protocol. Reads (30 million to 46 million reads per sample) were analyzed with Salmon software (version 0.9.1) (62) to align and quantify the transcript expression. R packages in Bioconductor, tximport, and tximportData (63) were used to aggregate transcript-level quantifications to the gene level, with the R package biomaRt for gene and transcript mapping.

The option “lengthScaledTPM” for countsFromAbundance in tximport was used to obtain the estimated counts at the gene level using abundance estimates scaled on the basis of the average transcript length over samples and the library size. For the differential expression (DE) analysis of RNA-Seq data, gene-level count matrix was passed into the DESeq2 package (64) as input directly from the tximport package. Based on the criteria log 2 (fold change) > 1.5 and adjusted P value < 0.05, 863 genes were differentially regulated in old Tregs compared with their young counterparts. The normalized gene expression data were retrieved from DESeq2 analysis after regulated log (rlog) transformation (“rlog” in DESeq2) (64). The Z score at gene-level average of normalized expression matrix was used to generate a heatmap in GENE-E (Broad Institute; https://software.broadinstitute.org/GENE-E).

Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (65) was performed using the Java application available from the Broad Institute (https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/datasets.jsp). Gene set databases including Hallmarks (h.all.v6.1.symbols.gmt) and the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG; c2.cp.kegg.v6.1.symbols.gmt) from the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) (66) were used in the analysis. The aging-program gene set was from DEMAGALHAES_AGEING_UP (26) in MSigDB. One thousand gene set permutations were performed. FDR less than 0.05 was used for enriched terms, as is recommended when performing permutations by gene set.

R version 3.5.0 was used. The RNA-Seq data are available in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) repository under accession number GSE130419.

Immunoblotting and immunoprecipitation. Cells were lysed in NP-40 lysis buffer (1% NP-40, 50 mM Tris at pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol) containing protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche Molecular Biochemicals). The crude lysates were cleared by centrifugation at 21,130g at 4°C for 15 minutes. Cell lysate was treated with 2× Laemmli sample buffer (Bio-Rad, 1610737) and incubated at 95°C for 5 minutes. Protein extracts were resolved by AnyKD SDS-PAGE gel (Bio-Rad, 4569034), transferred to a PVDF membrane (MilliporeSigma), and analyzed by immunoblotting with the following antibodies: β-actin (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, I-19), Western blot (1:2000); DCAF1 (ProteinTech, 11612-1-AP), Western blot (1:2000), IP (1:200); GSTP1 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PA5-29558), Western blot (1:1000); pan-ERK (BD Biosciences, 610123), Western blot (1:2000); p-ERK (Cell Signaling Technology, 4370), Western blot (1:2000); total STAT5 (Cell Signaling Technology, 9358), Western blot (1:2000); p-STAT5 (Cell Signaling Technology, 4322), Western blot (1:2000). Full, uncut gels are included in the published online supplemental material.

For immunoprecipitation of endogenous DCAF1 and GSTP1 in mouse T cells, CD4+ T cells were purified by MACS and activated by anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 for 24 hours. The cells were treated with MG132 for 4 hours before harvest. Cells were lysed in NP-40 lysis buffer (1% NP-40, 50 mM Tris at pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol) containing protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche Molecular Biochemicals) and MG132, and rude lysates were cleared by centrifugation at 21,130g at 4°C for 15 minutes. The soluble fraction was divided into 2 parts and incubated with magnetic beads that conjugated with DCAF1 antibody (ProteinTech, 11612-1-AP) or rabbit IgG in a cold room overnight. The immunocomplex was washed 4 times with NP-40 lysis buffer and then 3 times with PBS. Associated proteins were eluted by 2× Laemmli sample buffer (Bio-Rad, 1610737) and incubated at 95°C for 5 minutes. The eluted proteins were resolved in SDS-PAGE gel (Bio-Rad, 4569034). For immunoprecipitation of overexpressed DCAF1 and GSTP1 in 293T cells, the cell lysate from 293T cells transfected with pCDNA-MYC-DCAF1 and MIT-FLAG-GSTP1 plasmids was prepared and subjected to immunoprecipitation with FLAG M2 beads (MilliporeSigma, M8823).

GSTP1 ubiquitylation assay. For the GSTP1 ubiquitylation assay, 293T cells were transfected with plasmid of MYC-DCAF1, FLAG-GSTP1, and HA-ubiquitin as indicated for 48 hours and treated with 100 μM proteasome inhibitor MG132 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-201270A) for an additional 4 hours before harvest. Lysates were prepared with NP-40 lysis buffer, denatured in 1% of SDS, and diluted 10-fold before immunoprecipitation. FLAG-GSTP1 was immunoprecipitated with anti-FLAG (MilliporeSigma, M2) antibody and analyzed by immunoblot with anti-HA (Roche, 3F10), anti-MYC (MilliporeSigma, 4A6), and anti-FLAG (MilliporeSigma, M2) antibodies as indicated.

GST activity assay. GST activity was analyzed by the increase of the absorbance at 340 nm at 25°C with reduced GSH and 1-chloro-2,4-dinitrobenzene (CDNB) as substrates. The GST Assay Kit (MilliporeSigma, CS0410) was used per the manufacturer’s protocols. Briefly, 1 million cells were lysed in 50 μL of sample buffer by sonication. Then 30 μL of the samples were added into the assay cocktail (150 μL of PBS at pH 6.5, 10 μL of 100 mM CDNB, and 10 μL of 100 mM GSH) in 96-well plates and immediately analyzed in a plate reader. The change in absorbance (ΔA 340 ) per minute, in the linear range of the plot, was calculated using Equation 1:

(ΔA 340 )/min = [A 340 (final read) – A 340 (initial read)]/reaction time (min)

GST-specific activity per million cells (μmol/million/min) was calculated using Equation 2:

[(ΔA 340 )/min × V(mL) × dilution]/[ε mM × V enz (mL) × density]

For our assay using 96-well plates, ε mM = 5.3 mM–1; V(mL) = 0.2 mL; V enz (mL) = the volume of the enzyme sample tested; and density = number of cells used in cell lysate.

Histology. Tissues were resected and fixed in 4% formalin for 1 week, cleared with xylene, and embedded in paraffin. Sections of 5 μm thickness were collected and stained with H&E. The sections were examined under a microscope, and an aggregation of more than 50 mononuclear cells in the tissue was marked as lymphocytic infiltration.

Data availability. The RNA-Seq data supporting the findings of this study were deposited in the NCBI’s GEO under accession number GSE130419. The IP-MS proteomics data supporting the findings of this study were deposited in the ProteomeXchange Consortium via the PRoteomics IDEntification partner repository with the data set identifier PXD003180 (34). The published data for proteome changes during mouse brain aging were from PXD005230 (32).

Statistics. Data analysis was performed and grafted by Prism (GraphPad Software Inc.). Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test, 2-tailed Student’s t test, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test, and 2-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Šidák multiple-comparisons test as indicated. A P value of less than 0.05 (confidence interval of 95%) was considered significant. In the figures, asterisks are used to indicate P values as follows: P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. The sample sizes (n) are stated in the figure legends to indicate biologically independent replicates used for statistical analysis.

Study approval. All mouse experiments in this study were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.