Type 2 diabetes risk gene Dusp8 regulates hypothalamic Jnk signaling and insulin sensitivity

Expression levels of Dusp8 are upregulated in the hypothalamus of mice by body adiposity. We first aimed to investigate the murine expression pattern of Dusp8, the product of a gene recently linked with an increased risk for T2D in humans (8, 9). Focusing on tissues relevant for glucose tolerance in mice, we largely confirmed earlier reports showing high expression levels of DUSP8 in adult human brain, heart, and skeletal muscle (10). Specifically, we showed high expression levels of Dusp8 in several brain areas including the hypothalamus, and considerable expression in selected types of skeletal muscle of mice (Figure 1A). We next assessed the impact of nutrient overload on Dusp8 gene expression in vivo in HFD-induced obese (DIO) mice. Dusp8 expression was not altered in muscle (Figure 1B) but significantly increased in hypothalami of DIO mice (Figure 1C). In contrast, prolonged fasting, which is known to mobilize massive amounts of free fatty acids into circulation, and refeeding by fat-free diet (FFD) or HFD had no impact on hypothalamic Dusp8 gene expression (Figure 1D). Moreover, hypothalamic Dusp8 expression was also increased in genetically obese, chow-fed Lepob mice (Figure 1E) but unaffected by leptin replacement therapy (data not shown). These data indicate that the transcriptional regulation of Dusp8 in mice is independent from leptin signaling or dietary fatty acids. In situ hybridization revealed that Dusp8 expression is increased in the mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH), a region known for the regulation of glucose and energy homeostasis, of Lepob mice compared with WT controls (Figure 1, F–H). Overall, we show that hypothalamic Dusp8 expression appears to be regulated by body adiposity, a metabolic state that often correlates with impaired glucose homeostasis.

Figure 1 Hypothalamic Dusp8 expression is regulated by body adiposity. (A) Tissue-specific expression levels of Dusp8 were assessed in lean C567BL/6J male mice (n = 3) and are presented as ΔC T values with low Dusp8 expression in blue and high Dusp8 expression in red. Regulation of Dusp8 expression by adiposity was analyzed in lean vs. diet-induced obese (DIO) male mice for (B) skeletal muscle (extensor digitorum longus, EDL [n = 12 WT, n = 11 KO], gastrocnemius [n = 11 WT, n = 12 KO], soleus [n = 10 WT, n = 12 KO]) and (C) microdissected brain regions (pituitary [n = 4 WT, n = 6 KO], cerebellum [n = 6 WT, n = 6 KO], hindbrain [n = 6 WT, n = 5 KO], hippocampus [n = 5 WT, n = 6 KO], hypothalamus [n = 6 WT, n = 6 KO], and striatum [n = 6 WT, n = 5 KO]) and is shown as ΔC T values. iWAT, inguinal white adipose tissue; eWAT, epididymal white adipose tissue; rpWAT, retroperitoneal white adipose tissue. (D) Hypothalamic Dusp8 mRNA expression in C57BL/6J mice that were subjected to 12 (n = 6), 24 (n = 7), or 36 (n = 8) hours of fasting as well as refeeding for 6 hours with fat-free (FFD, n = 7) or high-fat (HFD, n = 8) diet compared with ad libitum–fed control (n = 7). (E) Hypothalamic Dusp8 mRNA levels in male Lepob vs. WT mice (n = 8). (F) Densitometric analysis of Dusp8 mRNA by in situ hybridization localized Dusp8 expression to the MBH of male (G) WT (n = 10) and (H) Lepob mice (n = 18) mice; representative pictures are shown. Data are shown as heatmap (A) or as scatter dot plots with means ± SEM (B–F). Scale bars: 500 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by Student’s t test (B, C, E, and F) or 1-way ANOVA (D).

Global ablation of Dusp8 exacerbates HFD-induced glucose intolerance specifically in male mice. To explore whether Dusp8 has indeed a gluco- and energy-regulatory function in vivo we studied mice with global ablation of Dusp8. Male and female Dusp8-KO mice that were fed a standard chow diet neither showed a difference in body weight (BW) or body composition nor displayed glucose or insulin intolerance compared with their respective WT controls (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136363DS1). After inducing nutrient overload and obesity by 12 weeks of HFD feeding, we found comparable changes in BW and body composition (Figure 2, A and B) as well as unperturbed food intake, energy expenditure, respiratory exchange ratios, locomotor activity, and leptin sensitivity in male Dusp8-WT and -KO mice (Supplemental Figure 2). However, despite similar propensities for DIO, male Dusp8-KO mice exposed to HFD showed an impairment of glucose homeostasis in a glucose tolerance test (GTT) (Figure 2, C and D). In a pyruvate tolerance test (PTT), we found increased baseline glucose levels after overnight fasting and impaired glucose clearance in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO males (Figure 2, E and F). An insulin tolerance test (ITT) revealed a decrease in insulin sensitivity in obese Dusp8-KO males (Figure 2, G and H). Male mice heterozygous for the Dusp8 deletion showed similar glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity as WT littermates after HFD exposure (data not shown). In male HFD-fed Dusp8-KO mice fasting plasma insulin levels (WT, 36.5 ± 12.0 μU/mL; Dusp8-KO, 67.0 ± 10.4 μU/mL) and homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) (Figure 2I) indices were significantly higher compared with their WT counterparts. Plasma markers for lipid metabolism (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C) and hepatic triglyceride stores (Supplemental Figure 3D) were comparable between HFD-fed Dusp8-WT and -KO males. An intravenous (i.v.) GTT revealed higher insulin secretion in obese Dusp8-KO males compared with WT controls (Figure 2, J and K), which points toward insulin resistance in Dusp8-KO males. In ex vivo analyses in isolated β cells of male Dusp8-WT and -KO mice, we found comparable insulin content (Supplemental Figure 3E) and glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (Supplemental Figure 3F). Combined, these data suggest impaired insulin sensitivity instead of insulin secretory problems in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO males. Female Dusp8-WT and -KO mice showed comparable susceptibilities to gain BW (Supplemental Figure 3G) and body fat (Supplemental Figure 3H) when fed HFD. Similarly, neither glucose tolerance nor insulin sensitivity were affected by Dusp8 ablation in HFD-fed female mice (Supplemental Figure 3, I–L). Taken together, these data indicate impaired glucose tolerance and insulin resistance in male but not female Dusp8-KO mice exposed to HFD.

Figure 2 HFD-induced glucose intolerance in global male Dusp8-KO mice is reversed by hypothalamic Dusp8 overexpression. Male Dusp8-WT (n = 14) and -KO (n = 9) littermates were subjected to 45% HFD feeding and evaluated for (A) body weight gain over 12 weeks and for (B) fat mass and lean mass after 13 weeks of HFD exposure. (C–H) Glucose tolerance (GTT), pyruvate tolerance (PTT), and insulin tolerance (ITT) tests were carried out after 12 weeks, 14 weeks, or 13 weeks of diet exposure, respectively (n = 14 WT, n = 9 Dusp8-KO). (I) After 16 weeks of HFD exposure, fasting glucose and insulin levels were measured in male Dusp8-WT (n = 5) and -KO mice (n = 7) to calculate the HOMA-IR as (insulin [mg/dL] × glucose [mg/dL])/405. (J and K) Insulin secretion during an i.v. GTT was measured in an additional cohort of male Dusp8-WT and -KO mice (n = 6 each; 17 weeks HFD). (L) Representative picture of GFP-AAV control virus injected into the MBH. (M) Hypothalamic Dusp8 mRNA expression 1 week after AAV-mediated overexpression of Dusp8 or control GFP in the MBH of lean WT mice (n = 4). (N and O) GTTs were carried out 4 weeks after AAV injections into the MBH of male Dusp8-WT and -KO mice (n = 10 WT + GFP-AAV, n = 10 WT + Dusp8-overexpressing [Dusp8-OE] AAV, n = 8 Dusp8-KO + GFP-AAV, n = 10 Dusp8-KO + Dusp8-OE AAV). Data are shown as means ± SEM (A, C, E, G, J, and N), as box-and-whisker plots (B, D, F, H, I, K, and O), or as scatter dot plot (M). Scale bar: 200 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA (A, C, E, G, J, and N), Student’s t test (B, D, F, H, I, K, and M), or 1-way ANOVA (O).

Glucose intolerance in obese, global Dusp8-KO mice can be reversed by hypothalamic Dusp8 overexpression. Next, we aimed to assess the specific role of hypothalamic Dusp8 by injecting Dusp8-overexpressing adeno-associated virus (AAV) into the MBH of WT mice, resulting in a 4-fold higher hypothalamic Dusp8 expression, compared with controls injected with green fluorescent protein–AAV (GFP-AAV) (Figure 2, L and M). AAV-mediated overexpression of Dusp8 in the MBH had no effect on glucose tolerance in HFD-fed WT male mice compared with GFP controls (Figure 2, N and O). However, overexpression of Dusp8 in the MBH of global Dusp8-KO males significantly improved their impaired glucose tolerance and normalized their glucose levels to those of HFD-fed WT males (Figure 2, N and O). None of the groups displayed changes in BW or body composition in response to AAV treatment (data not shown). The rescue of glucose intolerance by AAV-mediated Dusp8 overexpression in the MBH points toward a central hypothalamic role of Dusp8 in regulating glucose homeostasis in an obesogenic environment.

Impaired hypothalamic insulin sensitivity, elevated glucocorticoid signaling, and reduced sympathetic responsiveness in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO males. The impaired glucose tolerance in Dusp8-KO males was reflected by aberrant expression levels of key enzymes involved in glucose uptake, glycolysis, glycogen synthesis, and glycogen breakdown in liver and skeletal muscle of HFD-fed Dusp8-KO mice, compared with WT controls (Figure 3, A and B). In an acute insulin challenge test, we moreover observed reduced hypothalamic Akt phosphorylation in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO males relative to WT controls, which indicates impaired hypothalamic insulin responsiveness (Figure 3, C and D). In the hypothalamus, we further observed increased expression levels of arginine vasopressin (Avp), oxytocin (Oxt), and Crh. Elevated Crh mRNA levels in the hypothalamus were reflected by increased adrenocorticotropin hormone (Acth) and CRH receptor 1 (Crhr1) expression in the pituitary as well as steroid synthesis enzymes in the adrenals (Figure 3E). Expression levels of glucocorticoid signaling components in liver, muscle, and hypothalamus were also increased (Figure 3, F–H), thus indicating elevated glucocorticoid action in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO males.

Figure 3 Elevated glucocorticoid action and impaired hypothalamic insulin sensitivity and sympathetic responsiveness in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO males. (A) Gene transcripts of hepatic enzymes involved in glucose metabolism (n = 7 WT, n = 8 Dusp8-KO) and (B) glucoregulatory enzymes in skeletal muscle (n = 8 WT, n = 8 Dusp8-KO) in 17-week HFD–fed, male Dusp8-KO mice relative to WT controls. (C) Representative Western blot and (D) densitometric analysis of phosphorylated Akt relative to GAPDH in hypothalami of HFD-fed (17 weeks) Dusp8-KO and WT males that were acutely injected with 3 IU insulin/kg BW or saline as control and sacrificed 8 minutes later (n = 3). (E) Gene transcripts related to HPA axis regulation measured in the hypothalamus (n = 8 WT, n = 8 Dusp8-KO) and pituitary (n = 8 WT, n = 8 Dusp8-KO) as well as enzymes involved in steroid synthesis measured in the adrenals (n = 8 WT, n = 7 Dusp8-KO) of 17-week HFD–fed mice. Tissue-specific glucocorticoid action in (F) liver, (G) muscle, and (H) hypothalamus (n = 8 WT, n = 8 Dusp8-KO) analyzed by qPCR. (I–K) Norepinephrine (NE) tissue content before and 3 hours after α-MPT injection and (L–N) NE turnover rates in the liver, soleus, and pancreas of male Dusp8-WT and -KO mice exposed to HFD for 16 weeks (n = 6 for liver and soleus, n = 4 for pancreas). Data are shown as box-and-whisker-plots (A, B, and E–H), as scatter dot plots (D and L–N), or as means ± SEM (I–K). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Student’s t test (A, B, E–H, and L–N), 1-way ANOVA (D), or 2-way ANOVA (I–K).

Increased glucocorticoid action in humans has recently been associated with an impaired sympathetic outflow (12) and lower norepinephrine (NE) levels (13), thereby impeding systemic glucose control to systemically drive glucose intolerance (14). Consistent with these human data, we observed lower baseline NE levels in livers of Dusp8-KO males compared with WT mice (Figure 3I; 0 hours). In contrast, NE baseline levels were unaltered in soleus muscle and pancreas of Dusp8-KO mice (Figure 3, J and K; 0 hours). However, the application of a single dose of the tyrosine hydroxylase inhibitor α-MPT (15) revealed decreased NE turnover rates in liver, muscle, and pancreas of Dusp8-KO mice (Figure 3, L–N). In contrast to the HFD-fed Dusp8-KO males, female Dusp8-KO mice did not display deregulated glucose metabolism or elevated glucocorticoid action when exposed to HFD (Supplemental Figure 4), which is in agreement with their unaffected glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity. Overall, the data point toward blunted sympathetic responsiveness as a consequence of increased glucocorticoid action in HFD-fed male Dusp8-KO mice.

Blunted HPA axis feedback control in Dusp8-deficient male mice. Consistent with the elevated expression of glucocorticoid receptor (GR) target genes, we found increased basal corticosterone levels measured 2 hours after the onset of the light phase (9 am) in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO males compared with WT controls (Figure 4A). Increased glycogen storage in livers of HFD-fed Dusp8-KO mice (Figure 4B) and our recent finding of decreased hippocampal mass in Dusp8-KO males (16) were further indicators for chronic hypercorticosteronemia driven by Dusp8 deficiency. The absence of a marked adrenal hypertrophy in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO mice compared with WT controls (Figure 4C) suggested a dysfunctional HPA axis feedback at the level of the hypothalamus or the pituitary as cause for the observed increased basal corticosterone levels. A combined dexamethasone suppression/CRH stimulation test (Dex/CRH) (17) revealed diminished suppression of corticosterone production after low-dose dexamethasone administration in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO mice (Figure 4D). Peripheral injection of CRH induced a robust increase in corticosterone concentrations, which was significantly more pronounced in Dusp8-KO mice compared with WT controls. Taken together, these data indicate compromised GR-mediated negative feedback at the level of the hypothalamus and at the pituitary, possibly due to a hypothalamic CRH overdrive.

Figure 4 Chronic hypercorticosteronemia drives impaired glucose intolerance in HFD-fed male Dusp8-KO mice in a CRH neuron–specific manner. (A) Plasma corticosterone levels in male mice sacrificed under basal conditions at 9 am (n = 11 WT, n = 12 Dusp8-KO; 17 weeks HFD). (B) Liver glycogen levels and (C) adrenal weight normalized to body weight were determined after exposure to HFD for 17 weeks (n = 15 WT, n = 14 Dusp8-KO). (D) Plasma corticosterone levels of HFD-fed Dusp8-KO (n = 11) and WT (n = 11) males that were subjected to a combined Dex/CRH test with pharmacological suppression of adrenocortical activity by dexamethasone (0.05 mg/kg BW) and a subsequent stimulation with CRH (0.15 mg/kg BW). (E and F) Glucose tolerance test (GTT) was carried out after 14 days of daily metyrapone injections (i.p., 100 mg/kg BW) in male, HFD-fed Dusp8-WT (n = 5) and -KO (n = 6) mice. (G) Schematic for the generation of conditional, CRH neuron–specific Dusp8-KO mice. (H) Body weight gain over 12 weeks, and (I) fat mass and lean mass of male Dusp8CRH-Cre WT (n = 11) and KO (n = 11) littermates after 12 weeks of HFD feeding. (J–M) GTTs and insulin tolerance tests (ITTs) were carried out after 12 weeks or 13 weeks of HFD exposure, respectively (n = 7 WT, n = 9 Dusp8CRH-Cre KO). (N) HOMA-IR of male Dusp8CRH-Cre WT (n = 11) and KO mice (n = 11) after 14 weeks of HFD exposure. (O) Plasma corticosterone levels of male Dusp8CRH-Cre WT (n = 14) and KO mice (n = 20) after 14 weeks of HFD exposure. Data are shown as box-and-whisker plots (A–D, F, I, K, and M–O) or as means ± SEM (E, H, J, and L). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by Student’s t test (A–D, F, I, K, and M–O) or 2-way ANOVA (E, H, J, and L).

Chemical adrenalectomy normalizes glucose tolerance in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO mice. To determine whether hypercorticosteronemia is causally driving the observed glucose intolerance in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO mice, we blocked endogenous corticosterone production by metyrapone treatment (18). Following this widely used method of chemical adrenalectomy, we found a normalization of the glucose intolerance phenotype, with comparable glucose excursions and AUC levels for male WT and Dusp8-KO mice after 14 days of metyrapone treatment (Figure 4, E and F). Metyrapone treatment was further sufficient to normalize gene expression of key genes involved in T2D pathophysiology and multiple glucocorticoid target genes (Supplemental Figure 5, A–G). Prior to metyrapone treatment, we confirmed glucose intolerance in our cohort of HFD-fed Dusp8-KO mice compared with WT controls (Supplemental Figure 5, H and I). We furthermore found no effect of metyrapone treatment on BW (Supplemental Figure 5J). The normalization of glucose tolerance and peripheral glucoregulatory gene profiles by metyrapone treatment suggests that the elevated basal cortisol concentrations are causal for the dysregulation of glucose homeostasis in Dusp8-KO mice.

Hypercorticosteronemia and glucose intolerance in CRH neuron–specific Dusp8-KO mice. Given the increased hypothalamic expression of CRH and the blunted HPA axis feedback control indicating CRH overdrive from the hypothalamus in HFD-fed global Dusp8-KO mice, we next investigated whether the conditional ablation of Dusp8 in CRH-producing neurons (Figure 4G) can recapitulate the glucose intolerance and hypercorticosteronemia phenotype of the global Dusp8-KO mice. Male Dusp8CRH-Cre WT and KO mice had similar BW and body composition after exposure to HFD for 12 weeks (Figure 4, H and I). As hypothesized, ablation of Dusp8 specifically in CRH neurons indeed impaired glucose tolerance (Figure 4, J and K) and insulin sensitivity (Figure 4, L and M) in HFD-fed mice. Plasma insulin levels (WT, 267.7 ± 58.5 μU/mL; Dusp8-KO, 325.6 ± 56.0 μU/mL; P = 0.0277) and HOMA-IR (Figure 4N) indices were significantly higher in male Dusp8CRH-Cre KO mice on HFD compared with their WT counterparts. Further, we found increased basal corticosterone levels in Dusp8CRH-Cre KO mice compared with WT controls (Figure 4O).

Given that the impairments in glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity appeared milder in the Dusp8CRH-Cre KO mice compared with global Dusp8-KO mice, we hypothesized a glucoregulatory role of Dusp8 also in other neuronal subpopulations in the hypothalamus. We thus generated mice with a conditional ablation of Dusp8 in Agouti-related peptide (AgRP) or pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) neurons. Both hypothalamic neuronal populations are essential for metabolic homeostasis (19), and interconnections of AgRP neurons with CRH neurons are moreover linked with stress regulation and energy homeostasis (20). However, we did not reveal any alterations in the susceptibilities to diet-induced weight or fat mass gain, glucose or insulin tolerance, or corticosterone levels between HFD-fed male Dusp8AgRP-Cre WT versus KO males (Supplemental Figure 6, A–G) or Dusp8POMC-Cre WT versus KO males (Supplemental Figure 6, H–N). Overall, these results suggest a prominent role of Dusp8 in CRH neurons in the regulation of HPA axis reactivity, plasma corticosterone levels, and glucose homeostasis.

Dusp8 is a gatekeeper for Jnk activity and Jnk-dependent regulation of GR activity. To identify the signaling pathway mediating the impaired glucose tolerance and HPA axis feedback inhibition in our Dusp8 loss-of-function mice, we initially assessed the phosphatase activity of Dusp8 toward the MAPKs Jnk, p38, and ERK using an in vitro model of Dusp8 overexpression. Exposure of cells to the general MAPK activator and ER stressor anisomycin showed that overexpression of Dusp8 abolished the phosphorylation of Jnk and partially that of p38 (Figure 5, A–D). Notably and despite recent evidence suggesting a role for Dusp8 in ventricular remodeling via altering ERK1/2 activity (21), we found unaltered ERK phosphorylation in HEK293 cells stimulated with anisomycin (Figure 5, A and E). Overall, these data indicate that Dusp8 shows highest phosphatase activity toward Jnk, weaker activity toward p38, and no activity toward ERK in cells stimulated by anisomycin.

Figure 5 The Jnk-specific phosphatase Dusp8 ameliorates the inhibitory effect of Jnk signaling on glucocorticoid action. (A) Representative Western blot of an acute stimulation with the MAPK activator anisomycin (30 minutes) in HEK293 cells with Dusp8 overexpression (OE, confirmed by presence of Myc), compared with pCMV6 control vector. Densitometric analysis of anisomycin-induced phosphorylation of (B) Jnk, (C) c-Jun, (D) p38, and (E) ERK relative to β-actin (n = 3). (F) Representative Western blot and G) densitometric analysis of HEK293 cells with hGR OE and/or Dusp8 OE that were stimulated with and without anisomycin (30 minutes) and then analyzed for phosphorylated GR at Ser226 relative to total GR(n = 3). (H) GR luciferase reporter assay activity in HEK293 cells overexpressing Dusp8 or an empty control plasmid stimulated with dexamethasone (5 hours, n = 3 in biological triplicates). EtOH, ethanol. (I) Dexamethasone-induced GR luciferase reporter assay activity in HEK293 cells with Dusp8 OE that were pretreated with anisomycin (overnight, n = 3 in biological triplicates). (J) Western blot of hypothalami of HFD-fed (16 weeks) male Dusp8-KO and WT mice (n = 4 each). Genotypes were confirmed by PCR followed by agarose gel electrophoresis (WT = 370 bp, KO = 430 bp). (K–P) Densitometric analysis of phosphorylated Jnk, c-Jun, p38, and ERK as well as total protein levels of Jnk and c-Jun relative to GAPDH (n = 4 WT, n = 4 KO; 16 weeks HFD). (Q) Western blot and (R) densitometric analysis of phosphorylated GR at Ser226 relative to total GR in hypothalami of male Dusp8-KO (n = 4) and WT mice (n = 4). Data are shown as scatter dot plots. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA (B–E and G) or Student’s t test (H, I, K–P, and R).

In the past, Jnk hyperactivation was shown to impair GR activity via phosphorylation at the inhibitory-site Ser226 (22). First, we corroborated that anisomycin treatment increases Jnk activity as well as GR phosphorylation at the inhibitory Ser226 residue (Figure 5F). We then found that overexpression of Dusp8 abolishes both Jnk activation as well as GRSer226 phosphorylation (Figure 5, F and G). In a GR luciferase reporter assay, we further revealed functional relevance for the protective role of Dusp8 in Jnk-driven GRSer226 phosphorylation. Overexpression of Dusp8 had no effect on basal, dexamethasone-induced stimulation of GR activity (Figure 5H). Addition of the stressor anisomycin dramatically repressed the transcriptional activity of GR (Figure 5I), but the Jnk-mediated downregulation of GR activity was ameliorated by Dusp8 overexpression (Figure 5I). These data indicate that a reduction in Jnk activity by Dusp8 signaling can augment GR-dependent transcription.

Next, we assessed the effect of Dusp8 ablation on MAPK phosphorylation in our Dusp8-KO mouse model (Figure 5, J–P). Due to the unavailability of a specific antibody against Dusp8 (Supplemental Figure 7), genotypes were confirmed by PCR analysis. Phosphorylation of the Jnk downstream target c-Jun was upregulated in the hypothalamus of HFD-fed Dusp8-KO males compared with WT controls (Figure 5, J and L) along with elevated total protein levels of Jnk and c-Jun (Figure 5, J, O, and P). In muscle of HFD-fed mice the phosphorylation of MAPK was barely detectable (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In livers of Dusp8-KO males we found increased phosphorylation of Jnk and c-Jun (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D), whereas no differences were detected for epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT) (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). In line with the in vitro results in cells, we found a trend toward increased GR phosphorylation at the inhibitory Ser226 residue in the hypothalamus of Dusp8-KO mice (Figure 5, Q and R). GRSer226 phosphorylation was significantly increased in muscle, but decreased in liver and unaltered in eWAT of Dusp8-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 8, G–L). Hypothalamic phospho-proteome analyses revealed an overall increase in the number of phosphorylated peptides in Dusp8-KO males compared with WT controls (Supplemental Figure 8M), but due to a relatively low abundance we could not detect any significantly deregulated MAPK phosphorylation sites in the hypothalamus of Dusp8-KO males (Supplemental Figure 8N and Supplemental Table 1). Combined, these results confirm substrate preference of Dusp8 for Jnk, but also indicate a putative crosstalk between MAPK. Overall, our data suggest an important protective role of Dusp8 as gatekeeper for hypothalamic Jnk signaling, the Jnk-dependent negative feedback inhibition of hypothalamic GR signaling, and glucocorticoid action.

Jnk1 codeletion normalizes glucose tolerance and hypercorticosteronemia in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO mice. Hypothalamic phosphatase activity of Dusp8 toward Jnk was especially high in the arcuate nucleus (ARC), a major hypothalamic center governing energy and glucose homeostasis, measured by increased phosphorylation of c-Jun in HFD-fed mice with global ablation of Dusp8 compared with WT controls (Figure 6, A–C). The number of nuclei with phosphorylated c-Jun was also increased in the ARC of HFD-fed male Dusp8CRH-Cre KO mice compared with WT controls (Supplemental Figure 9). Microarray analyses of laser-capture-microdissected ARC from HFD-fed global Dusp8-WT and -KO mice confirmed alterations in MAPK and GR signaling in Dusp8-KO males relative to WT controls (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Table 2). We further observed an enrichment of deregulated genes involved in neuroinflammation, insulin action, and AMPK, LXR/RXR, PI3K, PKA, and STAT3 signaling. Single-cell expression data suggested a mostly neuronal role of Dusp8 (23), which was in line with the absence of microgliosis or astrocytosis in global Dusp8-KO males on HFD (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 6 Glucose intolerance in HFD-fed male Dusp8-KO mice is mediated by Jnk. Representative immunohistochemical detection of c-Jun phosphorylation in hypothalamic slices of male (A) WT (n = 14) and (B) Dusp8-KO (n = 9) littermates after 18 weeks of HFD feeding and (C) counting of positively stained nuclei. (D) Pathway enrichment and (E) heatmap for MAPK signaling genes including Dusp8 from microarray analyses of laser-capture-microdissected ARC of HFD-fed Dusp8-KO (n = 4) and WT (n = 3) mice. Relative gene expression values are shown across samples (z scales to mean expression per row). (F) Body weight and (G) body composition, (H) plasma leptin levels, and (I) markers of hypothalamic inflammation of male Dusp8-KO (n = 7), Jnk1-Dusp8–dKO (n = 9), and Jnk1-KO (n = 8) mice relative to WT controls (n = 6) were measured after 18 weeks of HFD exposure. (J–M) Glucose tolerance (GTT) and insulin tolerance tests (ITT) were carried out after 16 weeks or 17 weeks of HFD exposure, respectively (n = 6 WT, n = 7 Dusp8-KO, n = 8 Jnk1-KO, n = 9 dKO). (N) Plasma insulin levels were measured in WT (n = 6), Dusp8-KO (n = 7), Jnk1-Dusp8–dKO (n = 9), and Jnk1-KO mice (n = 8) after 18 weeks of HFD exposure to calculate the HOMA-IR (O). (P) Plasma corticosterone levels were measured in WT (n = 6), Dusp8-KO (n = 7), Jnk1-Dusp8–dKO (n = 9), and Jnk1-KO mice (n = 7) after 18 weeks of HFD. Data are shown as box-and-whisker plots (C, F–I, K, and M–P) or as means ± SEM (J and L). Scale bars: 200 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Student’s t test (C), 1-way ANOVA (F–I, K, and M–P), or 2-way ANOVA (J and L).

To corroborate that glucose intolerance of Dusp8-KO males is driven by altered Jnk activity, we generated global Jnk1-Dusp8 double-knockout (dKO) mice. When fed chow diet, WT, Dusp8-KO, Jnk1-KO, and Jnk1-Dusp8–dKO males displayed comparable BWs and body composition, as well as unchanged glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in all genotypes (Supplemental Figure 11). Upon exposure to HFD, Jnk1-KO mice were protected from DIO (Figure 6, F–H), as published previously (24). BWs and body composition of Jnk1-Dusp8–dKO mice on HFD were unaltered compared with Jnk1-KO mice but showed a tendency to be reduced when compared with Dusp8-KO mice and WT controls (Figure 6, F and G). Consistent with the high hypothalamic Jnk activity in Dusp8-KO males on HFD, the hypothalamic expression of inflammatory markers Emr1, Ikkb, IL1b, and Nfkb was increased in Dusp8-KO males on HFD but reversed when Jnk1 was codeleted in Dusp8-KO mice (Figure 6I). In line with the known role of hypothalamic Jnk as regulator of systemic glucose homeostasis (25), codeletion of Jnk1 in Dusp8-KO mice on HFD improved glucose tolerance (Figure 6, J and K) and insulin sensitivity (Figure 6, L and M) compared with Dusp8-KO mice. The improvements in glucose homeostasis in Jnk1-Dusp8–dKO mice were reflected by improved fasting insulin (Figure 6N) and HOMA-IR values (Figure 6O) relative to Dusp8-KO mice. We further revealed that the increased Jnk activity in the global Dusp8-KO mice was causally driving the observed hypercorticosteronemia, as Jnk1-Dusp8–dKO mice on HFD showed normalized plasma corticosterone levels (Figure 6P).

Finally, as p38 MAPK is another potential target of Dusp8 (11), we coinserted a dominant-negative p38 allele into global Dusp8-KO mice, which led to hypomorphic p38 activity (26), but had no effect on impaired glucose tolerance in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 12). Overall, our results demonstrate that codeletion of Jnk1 in Dusp8-KO mice reverses the hypothalamic inflammation and impaired glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity observed in HFD-fed Dusp8-KO mice. This finding is consistent with several reports showing that decreasing Jnk activity sensitizes insulin metabolic actions (24, 25, 27, 28).

Hypothalamic insulin resistance in humans carrying the DUSP8 diabetes-risk allele. After revealing a regulatory role of Dusp8 in the control of glucose homeostasis in mice, we next aimed to translate our findings to humans by first assessing the hypothalamic DUSP8 expression in human brain tissue collected by the Netherlands Brain Bank (29). In the infundibular nucleus of T2D patients the expression of DUSP8 was significantly increased compared with nondiabetic control subjects (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 Increased DUSP8 expression in the infundibular nucleus of T2D patients and hypothalamic insulin resistance in humans carrying the DUSP8 diabetes-risk allele. (A) DUSP8 expression in the infundibular nucleus of humans without (n = 12 control) or with T2D (n = 11). (B) Representative MRI brain images indicate the location of the hypothalamic region on the anatomical template in red. Intranasal insulin in healthy normal-weight individuals is known to decrease cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the hypothalamus (30). Here, we extracted the relative change in CBF (after insulin spray divided by before spray) to investigate insulin action in the hypothalamus based on the DUSP8 SNP rs2334499 genotypes. (C) The hypothalamic insulin response is displayed as the change in regional CBF after 160 U nasal insulin. Colors represent the DUSP8 rs2334499 genotypes (n = 15 major allele [C/C], n = 20 heterozygous [C/T], n = 12 minor allele [T/T]) in all subjects. CBF levels after stratification for sex are displayed for (D) male (n = 11 C/C, n = 10 C/T, n = 6 T/T) and (E) female (n = 4 C/C, n = 10 C/T, n = 6 T/T) DUSP8 SNP rs2334499 carriers. (F) Representative MRI brain images with the hippocampal region displayed in red. The change in hippocampal CBF in response to intranasal insulin is displayed for (G) all subjects, (H) only men, and (I) only female participants. Data are shown as scatter dot plots. *P < 0.05 by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test (A) or multiple linear regression analysis (C–E and G–I).

Next, we assessed the hypothalamic insulin sensitivity of human carriers of the minor T allele in the intergenic T2D risk variant rs2334499. Built on our recent work that established a reduced cerebral blood flow (CBF) after nasal insulin as a marker of high hypothalamic insulin sensitivity (30), we used MRI to quantify CBF in the hypothalamus (Figure 7B) before and 15 minutes after application of intranasal insulin in 47 volunteers (Supplemental Table 3). The insulin-induced change in hypothalamic blood flow was significantly associated with the DUSP8 SNP rs2334499, with a stronger insulin-dependent suppression of CBF in major C allele carriers (C/C) (P = 0.0345, adjusted for sex; P = 0.0334, adjusted for sex, age, BMI) shown by the lower values of change in hypothalamic CBF levels compared with heterozygous (C/T) or minor T allele carriers (T/T) (Figure 7C). Stratification by sex then revealed that this association between impaired hypothalamic insulin sensitivity and the DUSP8 variant was driven by a reduced insulin-induced suppression of hypothalamic CBF levels in men (Figure 7D; P = 0.0131; P = 0.0054, adjusted for age, BMI) but not women (Figure 7E; P = 0.9006; P = 0.9737, adjusted for age, BMI) carrying the DUSP8 SNP rs2334499 minor allele (T/T).

CBF was further assessed in the hippocampus (Figure 7F) as a second insulin-sensitive and glucoregulatory brain region (31). We chose the hippocampus because of our recent work that revealed a smaller hippocampal size in Dusp8-KO mice, and reduced volumes of the hippocampal subregions subiculum and CA4 in humans carrying the risk variant rs2334499:C>T (16). We did not observe any differences in hippocampal CBF in response to intranasal insulin between the major, heterozygous or minor allele carriers regardless of their sex (Figure 7, G–I). Finally, whole-body insulin sensitivity was assessed by an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT), but no correlation of the OGTT-derived insulin sensitivity index with the DUSP8 SNP rs2334499 in these volunteers was found (P = 0.7, adjusted for sex; P = 0.9, adjusted for sex, age, BMI) (Supplemental Table 3). Similarly, plasma cortisol levels were assessed but no difference between rs2334499 genotypes regardless of sex was found (Supplemental Table 3). Taken together, these findings from murine and human studies indicate that Dusp8 plays a role specifically in hypothalamic insulin sensitivity.