Identification of human long noncoding RNAs associated with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and metabolic homeostasis

Identification of hLMRs. To take advantage of the currently available human data while overcoming its limitations, we combined a variety of human studies and a humanized mouse model to establish a practical platform to identify population-applicable, metabolically sensitive, and disease-relevant hLMRs (Figure 1). In order to maintain the broad representation of selected lncRNAs in the general population, we started our analysis with human liver RNA-Seq data from the Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) project (18, 19). Although GTEx RNA-Seq data harbor valuable information for distinct tissue-relevant genes, the data lack deep clinical phenotyping for identifying differentially expressed genes linked to metabolic disease or therapy. Interestingly, information on gene expression variability or dynamics in a specific cell type or tissue has been utilized to infer potential roles in pathophysiology and diseases (20–22). We postulate that lncRNAs with high expression variability in key metabolic tissues such as the liver in the general population from GTEx could be potentially metabolically sensitive and disease relevant. Therefore, we determined the gene expression variability in the livers of individuals in GTEx. To extend the coverage for human lncRNAs, we have recently established an updated and comprehensive lncRNA database, lncRNA Knowledgebase (lncRNAKB) (23), which we used to map human lncRNAs throughout this study (see Methods). In total, the coefficients of variation for 16,906 genes, including 2665 lncRNAs expressed in the liver samples (Figure 2A), were calculated and ranked in 4 quartiles. We then assigned the protein-coding genes in the top and bottom quartile separately to the category of complex diseases using the DAVID gene functional annotation tool. As shown in Figure 2B, there was a significant enrichment of multiple disease categories in the top quartile of protein-coding genes from the liver, whereas very few were found in the bottom quartile. This result suggests that hepatic genes with high dynamic expression in the general human population might be conditionally responsive and susceptible to a variety of complex disease conditions, particularly cardiometabolic diseases (Figure 2B). Thus, the 943 lncRNAs included in the top quartile (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136336DS1) could be metabolically sensitive and potentially function as human lncRNA regulators in the development of cardiometabolic diseases (Figure 1, identification step 1).

Figure 1 A roadmap for defining human lncRNA metabolic regulators. An integrative roadmap illustrates the steps to identify population-applicable, metabolically sensitive, and disease-relevant human lncRNA metabolic regulators by stepwise selections of human lncRNAs in the general population, a metabolic disease population, a small disease cohort, and humanized mice (identification); to infer their function based on their correlation with mRNAs in multiple populations (prediction); to validate their function in humanized mice (validation); and finally to explore their relevance to human diseases (implication).

Figure 2 Gene expression variability in the livers of individuals in GTEx. (A) Violin plots of coefficient of variation of expressed genes (n = 16906) in GTEx liver data set (n = 188; scaled by area). Coefficient of variation was log 10 normalized. (B) Enrichment of the disease classes assigned to the protein-coding genes in bottom quartile (left) and top quartile (right) dynamically expressed in GTEx liver data set.

To determine the responsiveness of these dynamic lncRNAs to a specific metabolic disease condition, we examined their regulation in NAFLD. NAFLD is a metabolic disorder of high prevalence and is known to cause global changes in gene expression and metabolism in the liver. Specifically, we analyzed a large RNA-Seq data set composed of liver samples (total 139 samples) from a cross-sectional study of NAFLD (24) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 2) and found that 348 of 943 (~37%) dynamically expressed lncRNAs were differentially expressed in the NAFLD populations, further supporting the notion that highly dynamic lncRNAs may have direct relevance to metabolic disease (Figure 1, Identification steps 1–2).

Figure 3 Identification of human lncRNA metabolic regulators. (A) The process of identification of human lncRNA metabolic regulators (hLMRs) by multilevel analysis of different types of relevant human data. The numbers of lncRNAs resulting from each step are marked in red. NAFLD, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. (B) GO term analyses using the protein-coding genes persistently correlated with hLMRs in independent human populations. Only the top 5 GO terms of each hLMR are presented.

Although the 348 lncRNAs have potential implications for both general and disease populations, their observed changes in expression levels could be affected by genetic heterogeneity inherent to population-based human studies. To minimize such effects and further enrich lncRNAs whose expression levels are indeed metabolically sensitive, we next analyzed a liver RNA-Seq data set generated from liver biopsies of 7 obese NAFLD patients before and after a short-term intervention with a low-carbohydrate diet (25). A low-carbohydrate diet is known to cause rapid and robust reductions of liver fat as well as changes in the expression of genes in multiple metabolic pathways (25). Out of the 348 lncRNAs, 77 were also regulated by the low-carbohydrate dietary intervention in this small cohort (Supplemental Table 3 and Supplemental Table 4 and Figure 3A). Thus, by integrating gene expression dynamics in the general population and gene regulation in observational and interventional human studies related to NAFLD, we effectively identified a group of population-applicable, metabolically sensitive, and disease-relevant human lncRNAs, which we refer to as putative hLMRs (Figure 1, identification steps 1–3).

In recent years, it has become a common practice to predict a lncRNA’s function based on its correlated protein-coding genes in a large transcriptome data set (12, 26–28). On many occasions, however, the number of such correlated genes could be very large, and the predicted functions could be very broad. Additionally, the correlated genes often vary significantly in distinct populations. To overcome these limitations, we extracted genes persistently correlated with a lncRNA in multiple independent data sets, which we postulated could remove some protein-coding genes that were spuriously coregulated with a lncRNA and enrich the lncRNA’s specifically correlated genes. Specifically, we intersected protein-coding genes correlated with a lncRNA in the general GTEx population and samples from the NAFLD study described above. As a result, we identified a concise list of correlated genes of each hLMR in a metabolic disease–relevant setting. The Gene Ontology (GO) analysis using these lists indicated that our identified hLMRs may function in diverse metabolic pathways, such as fatty acid oxidation, the cholesterol biosynthetic process, and glucose metabolism (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 4).

Metabolic regulation of hLMRs in humanized mice. After filtering out confounding variables to identify metabolically sensitive hLMRs and predict their functions, we next asked whether we could further investigate their metabolic responses under a physiologically relevant and well-controlled experimental condition. Indeed, we recently found that a liver-specific humanized mouse model, which was produced by human hepatocytes from a single donor and kept in a defined environment in an animal facility (29), is suitable for studying the regulation of human-specific lncRNAs (30). We thus performed RNA-Seq analysis to identify differentially expressed human genes in the liver-specific humanized mice subjected to a fasting-refeeding regime, which involves the 2 extreme ends of caloric cycles and is known to regulate nearly all key metabolic genes in vivo (Supplemental Table 5). As expected, the expression of protein-coding genes involved in fatty acid oxidation and gluconeogenesis was upregulated by fasting and downregulated by refeeding, whereas genes in the lipogenesis pathway showed the opposite pattern (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 1A), supporting the proper response of human genes to nutrient and hormone levels in the humanized liver. Furthermore, we noticed that a significant portion of differentially expressed human genes during fasting and refeeding overlapped with those in the NAFLD and the low-carbohydrate dietary intervention analysis (Figure 4B). These results further support the notion that the humanized liver maintains a proper gene expression response to metabolic milieu as the human liver does. Finally, we found that 20 out of 77 of the liver hLMRs that we identified were regulated by feeding cycles in the humanized mice (Figure 4C). Indeed, the specific regulations of these 20 hLMRs were largely in line with their predicted function. For example, lnckb.38556, which is downregulated by fasting and recovered by refeeding, is predicted to function in biosynthesis of cholesterol.

Figure 4 Metabolic regulation of human lncRNA metabolic regulators in humanized mice. (A) Gene expression in the livers from the humanized mice in response to fasting and refeeding (fed, n = 4; fasting, n = 5; refeeding, n = 5), data are shown as the mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 for fasting versus fed, #P < 0.05 for refeeding versus fasting by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (B) Venn diagram for the intersection between metabolically responsive genes in humanized mice, the differentially expressed genes in the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease population (NAFLD), and the regulated genes by low-carbohydrate dietary intervention (LCD). (C) Heatmap of the relative mean expression levels for the human lncRNA metabolic regulators (hLMRs) in the livers from fed, fasted, and refed humanized mice. hLMR1 is marked by a red arrow.

Taken together, by performing stepwise selections of lncRNAs from multiple data sets representing the general population, disease populations, interventional studies, and well-controlled experiments in humanized mice, we established a list of potential hLMRs that are population applicable, metabolically sensitive, and disease relevant (Figure 1, identification steps 1–4). Furthermore, by extracting protein-coding genes that persistently correlated with lncRNAs in independent populations, we were able to generate a concise list of genes that could be utilized to infer the function of each hepatic hLMR for downstream analysis (Figure 1, prediction steps).

Regulation of hepatic cholesterol biosynthetic pathway by hLMR1 in the humanized liver. Among the 20 liver hLMRs, we used lnckb.38556, which we refer to as hLMR1, as an example to experimentally validate our selection and prediction process. hLMR1 is annotated as a 5-exon intergenic lncRNA located in chromosome 3 of the human genome with the full-length transcript around 2 kb, and bioinformatic prediction supported its poor coding potential (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). No homolog of hLMR1 could be identified in mice by a BLAST search, suggesting it is a nonconserved human lncRNA. To further characterize the gene structure and transcript isoforms of hLMR1, we took advantage of the PacBio long-read RNA-Seq data (31) and found several hLMR1 isoforms with the same or very similar 5’ end and exactly the same 3’ end compared with the reference (Supplemental Figure 1D). Our cloned full-length hLMR1 included most exons detected in the PacBio isoforms, and an in vitro translation assay confirmed that this transcript was noncoding (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). To avoid omission of functional isoforms of hLMR1, we designed our real-time PCR (qPCR) primers and shRNA targeting hLMR1 within its last exon, which was shared by all isoforms (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Our qPCR results using human tissue cDNA panels showed that hLMR1 was exclusively expressed in human liver tissue (Supplemental Figure 1F) and had a conservatively estimated copy number per cell of 56. Subcellular fractionation analysis using humanized liver tissues found that hLMR1 was distributed in the cytoplasm and nucleus, with more hLMR1 in the nuclear fraction (Supplemental Figure 2A). Single-molecule RNA (smRNA) FISH using cultured primary human hepatocytes further confirmed the predominantly nuclear localization of hLMR1 (Supplemental Figure 2B). RNA-Seq analysis of humanized livers showed that hLMR1 was downregulated during fasting and recovered upon refeeding (Figure 4C), which was further verified by qPCR (Supplemental Figure 2C). Furthermore, GO term analysis using the list of genes persistently correlated with hLMR1 indicated that hLMR1 may function in the cholesterol biosynthetic process (Figure 3B), which was consistent with the observation that hLMR1 was induced by refeeding.

To directly test the predicted role of hLMR1 in the cholesterol biosynthetic pathway, we screened for shRNAs that could efficiently block the expression of hLMR1, and then used adenoviruses expressing the selected shRNA to specifically reduce the expression levels of hLMR1. As shown in Figure 5A, this strategy successfully depleted the expression of hLMR1 in the livers of humanized mice, and a further subcellular fractionation analysis confirmed that both nuclear and cytosol hLMR1 could be efficiently reduced (Supplemental Figure 2D). Remarkably, among the 6 crucial genes in the cholesterol biosynthetic pathway whose expressions correlated with hLMR1 in our GO term analysis, 4 genes (SC5D, FDPS, LSS, and HMGCS1) showed decreased expression by more than 50% upon depletion of hLMR1 in the humanized livers (Figure 5A). This result thus supported the idea that hLMR1 positively regulates the cholesterol biosynthetic pathway, as predicted. We noticed that depletion of hLMR1 had no effect on the expression of PAQR9, the close neighbor gene of hLMR1 (Figure 5A), indicating it is unlikely that hLMR1 functions through modulating the expression of PAQR9.

Figure 5 Regulation of cholesterol metabolism by hLMR1 in humanized mice. (A) Gene expression in humanized mice receiving adenovirus for control (sh-lacZ, n = 5) or knockdown of hLMR1 (sh-hLMR1, n = 5). (B) Gene expression in humanized mice (second donor) receiving adenovirus for control (sh-lacZ, n = 4) or knockdown of hLMR1 (sh-hLMR1, n = 4). (C) Gene expression in humanized mice receiving adenovirus for CRISPRa-control (n = 4) or CRISPRa-hLMR1 (n = 3). (D) Relative cholesterol levels in human ApoB-containing lipoproteins purified from the plasma of humanized mice receiving adenovirus for control (sh-lacZ, n = 7) or knockdown of hLMR1 (sh-hLMR1, n = 10). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Given that our pipeline was designed to identify hLMRs implicated in the general population, we next tested whether the regulatory effects of hLMR1 could be observed in a different genetic background. A knockdown experiment as described above was hence performed in humanized mice prepared with hepatocytes from a second independent and ethnically different donor. As shown in Figure 5B, with a similar knockdown efficiency of hLMR1 in these mice, we found significant downregulation of SC5D, LSS, FDPS, and HMGCS1, which was consistent with the result we observed in mice produced with the first donor. Taken together, our results indicate that hLMR1 is critical to maintain the expression of cholesterol biosynthetic genes in human populations.

To further study the regulatory effects of hLMR1, we next asked whether overexpression of hLMR1 could promote the expression of genes in the cholesterol biosynthetic pathway. To this end, we took advantage of the CRISPR activation (CRISPRa) tool to enhance the expression of endogenous hLMR1 specifically in human hepatocytes of the humanized liver. As shown in Figure 5C, adenovirus-mediated expression of CRISPRa targeting hLMR1 in humanized mice induced the expression level of hLMR1 by 4-fold, whereas the expression of PAQR9 was not affected. Corroborating the result of our knockdown experiments, we found that induction of hLMR1 by CRISPRa resulted in significant upregulation of SC5D, FDPS, LSS, and HMGCS1. This data further suggests that hLMR1 is not only necessary for maintaining the expression of cholesterol biosynthetic genes, but also sufficient to promote their expression.

The regulatory effects of hLMR1 on cholesterol biosynthetic genes encouraged us to examine whether hLMR1 could modulate cholesterol levels in the humanized mice. The humanized livers in these mice are chimeric, and it is technically challenging to ascertain the specific impact of human hepatocytes. We thus used an immunoaffinity approach to specifically isolate human ApoB-containing lipoproteins from the plasma of humanized mice (Supplemental Figure 2E and Methods). Using this method, we found that depletion of hLMR1 in humanized livers led to a 40% decrease in human LDL and VLDL cholesterol levels compared with control humanized mice (Figure 5D). Taken together, our bioinformatic analyses using large-scale human data and functional analyses in humanized livers suggest that a nonconserved human lncRNA, hLMR1, is a crucial regulator of the hepatic cholesterol biosynthetic pathway and could play a critical role in the maintenance of cholesterol homeostasis in humans.

hLMR1 coordinates PTBP1 to promote the transcription of cholesterol biosynthetic genes. To explore the molecular mechanism mediating the regulatory effects of hLMR1, we first performed RNA poly II ChIP analysis to determine the transcriptional activities of hLMR1 target genes in the humanized livers. As shown in Figure 6A, humanized livers with depletion of hLMR1 showed significantly lower enrichment of RNA poly II on the transcription start site of human SC5D, FDPS, LSS, and HMGCS1. These data suggest that hLMR1 regulates the expression of cholesterol biosynthetic genes by promoting their transcription, in line with the relative enrichment of hLMR1 in the nuclear fraction (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). To further explore how hLMR1 regulates the transcription of its target genes, we next performed RNA pulldown combined with mass spectrometry analysis to identify proteins that interact with hLMR1. This strategy successfully identified PTBP1, an RNA-binding protein that regulates almost all steps of RNA metabolism, as an hLMR1-binding partner. We confirmed the mass-spectrometry results by Western blot analysis (Figure 6B), and then an RNA IP (RIP) analysis using PTBP1 antibody in liver tissue lysate of humanized mice was performed. As shown in Figure 6B, hLMR1 was enriched by more than 50-fold in PTBP1 immunoprecipitate compared with IgG, further supporting the specific interaction between hLMR1 and PTBP1. To directly test whether PTBP1 is involved in hLMR1-mediated transcriptional regulation of cholesterol biosynthetic genes, we overexpressed hLMR1 in combination with PTBP1 to determine their effects on a human HMGCS1 promoter–driven luciferase reporter. As shown in Figure 6C, expression of either hLMR1 or PTBP1 could increase the HMGCS1 promoter–driven luciferase activity, and simultaneous expression of both showed a synergistic enhancing effect. This result suggests that PTBP1 is a positive transcriptional regulator of cholesterol biosynthetic genes, and hLMR1 likely functions through facilitating the recruitment of PTBP1 to the promoters of its target genes. To experimentally test this, we performed PTBP1 ChIP analysis in the humanized liver and determined PTBP1 enrichment on the promoters of hLMR1 target genes. As shown in Figure 6D, PTBP1 exhibited robust enrichment on the promoters of human SC5D, FDPS, LSS, and HMGCS1, and its binding to these promoters was diminished by depletion of hLMR1 in humanized livers. Taken together, our results indicate that hLMR1 recruited PTBP1 to the promoters of genes in the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway to activate their transcription. Considering the established role of PTBP1 in regulating pre-mRNA splicing, it is possible that hLMR1 could also affect the splicing of its target genes in addition to the transcriptional regulation. To test this possibility, we checked reported splicing events (32) as well as annotated splicing variants of hLMR1 target genes and found that the expression patterns of detected HMGCS1 and FDPS isoforms were not affected by knockdown of hLMR1 (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C), suggesting that it is unlikely that hLMR1 regulates the splicing of its target genes.

Figure 6 hLMR1 coordinates PTBP1 to promote the transcription of cholesterol biosynthetic genes. (A) RNA ploy II ChIP analyses in liver tissues of humanized mice receiving adenovirus for control (sh-lacZ, n = 3) or knockdown of hLMR1 (sh-hLMR1, n = 3). (B) Left: Western blot analysis of PTBP1 in hLMR1 pulldown, right: gene expression in PTBP1 RIP (RNA IP) in humanized liver. (C) HMGCS1 promoter–driven luciferase reporter assay in 293A cells (n = 3 for each group). Data are representative results of 3 independent experiments and are shown as the mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s honestly significant difference test. (D) PTBP1 ChIP analyses in liver tissues of humanized mice receiving adenovirus for control (sh-lacZ, n = 3) or knockdown of hLMR1 (sh-hLMR1, n = 3). Data in A and D are shown as the mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Ectopic expression of hLMR1 in regular mice promotes cholesterol biosynthesis. To further study the functional importance of hLMR1-PTBP1 in cholesterol metabolism, we asked whether the function of human PTBP1 is conserved in mice and as such, whether ectopic expression of hLMR1 in regular mice could promote cholesterol biosynthesis. To test these possibilities, we used adenovirus-mediated shRNAs to knock down Ptbp1 in regular mice and then examined the expressions of cholesterol biosynthetic genes. As shown in Figure 7A, when more than 70% Ptbp1 was depleted, we observed decreased expression of Sc5d, Fdps, Lss, and Hmgcs1. This result suggests that mouse Ptbp1 also positively regulates the expression of cholesterol biosynthetic genes, which allowed us to test the effect of ectopic expression of hLMR1 in regular mice. We thus cloned the full-length cDNA of hLMR1 in an adenoviral vector and delivered the packed adenoviruses into regular mice. This strategy successfully expressed hLMR1 in mouse livers to a level comparable to that in human hepatocytes. As shown in Figure 7B, we found that expression of hLMR1 resulted in marked upregulation of Sc5d, Fdps, Lss, and Hmgcs1 in the liver of regular mice but showed no effects on the expression of Scd1 and Spot14, genes in the fatty acid biosynthesis pathway. These results suggest that as a human-specific lncRNA, hLMR1 may function in the liver of regular mice through a similar mechanism as we observed in human experimental systems. To test this, we first determined whether hLMR1 could interact with the promoter regions of the mouse genes regulated by hLMR1. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4A, when incubated with liver chromatin lysates of regular mice, hLMR1 could enrich the promoter DNA fragments of Sc5d, Lss, Fdps, and Hmgcs1. We further performed a PTBP1 ChIP analysis using liver chromatin lysates from regular mice with or without ectopic expression of hLMR1 and found that hLMR1 could enhance the binding of PTBP1 on the promoters of Sc5d, Lss, Fdps, and Hmgcs1 (Figure 7C). Furthermore, when Ptbp1 was depleted, ectopic expression of hLMR1 was no longer able to induce the expression of its target genes, suggesting that the regulatory effects of hLMR1 were dependent on the expression of Ptbp1 (Supplemental Figure 4B). Finally, both plasma and hepatic cholesterol levels were increased upon expression of hLMR1 (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data, in combination with our results in humanized mice, support the crucial role of hLMR1-PTBP1 complex in cholesterol metabolism.

Figure 7 Ectopic expression of hLMR1 in regular mice promotes biosynthesis of cholesterol. (A) Gene expression in the livers of regular mice receiving lacZ shRNA (sh-lacZ, n = 9), or shRNA for Ptbp1 (sh-Ptbp1, n = 7). (B) Gene expression in the livers of regular mice receiving adenovirus for control (ad-vector, n = 5) or expression of hLMR1 (ad-hLMR1, n = 6). (C) PTBP1 ChIP analyses in liver tissues of regular mice receiving adenovirus for control (ad-vector) or expressing of hLMR1 (ad-hLMR1). n = 3 for each group. Data in A, B, and C are shown as the mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Hepatic expression of hLMR1 is associated with cholesterol levels in human population. To further explore the impact of hLMR1 on cholesterol metabolism in the human population, we used expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) and GWAS integrative analysis to determine the association between hepatic expression of hLMR1 and lipid levels in the general population (33). As shown in Figure 8, encouragingly, we found that several cis eQTLs of hLMR1 overlapped with GWAS loci for total cholesterol levels. A summary-data-based Mendelian randomization (SMR) analysis, which tests whether the effect size of an SNP on the phenotype is mediated by gene expression using data from GWAS and eQTL studies (34), was then performed to further determine whether the overlapped eQTL/GWAS loci were functionally related. The analysis passed both SMR and heterogeneity in dependent instruments (HEIDI) tests (SMR P < 0.05 and HEIDI P > 0.05, see Methods), suggesting the hepatic expression level of hLMR1 might contribute to the regulation of cholesterol levels in humans.