Commentary 10.1172/JCI136259

Leaking chemokines confuse neutrophils

Alex Marki1 and Klaus Ley1,2,3

1La Jolla Institute for Immunology, La Jolla, California, USA.

2Department of Bioengineering and

3Institute of Engineering in Medicine, UCSD, La Jolla, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Klaus Ley, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, 9420 Athena Circle Drive, La Jolla, California 92037, USA. Phone: 858.752.6661; Email: klaus@lji.org.

First published March 23, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 5 on May 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(5):2177–2179. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136259.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 23, 2020 - Version history

The physical integrity of endothelial cells (ECs) lining the blood vessels regulates the inflammatory response. Both innate immunity and inflammatory disorders hinge on the EC-neutrophil interaction. Neutrophil binding, rolling, and migrating along and between ECs is associated with vascular permeability. In this issue of the JCI, Owen-Woods et al. tracked neutrophils in vivo in venules of mouse striated muscle and revealed how endothelial permeability can affect neutrophil trafficking. Strikingly, many neutrophils that migrated between EC junctions were able to rejoin the blood circulation. Further, the chemokine and neutrophil chemoattractant, CXCL1, drove this reverse transendothelial migration (rTEM). This paradigm-shifting study provides a mechanism for distal organ damage as well as an explanation for sepsis-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome.

