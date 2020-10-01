Haploinsufficiency of immune checkpoint receptor CTLA4 induces a distinct neuroinflammatory disorder

Demographic and clinical data

From a cohort of 96 patients genetically confirmed for uniallelic germline CTLA4 mutations, 50 patients (n = 24 females and 26 males) from 23 unrelated families were selected for further analysis on the basis of the availability of imaging and clinical data (Figure 1). The average age of the cohort was 32.5 years (range: 7–81 years). The spectrum of clinical disease ranged from asymptomatic to multiorgan system involvement with immune deficiency, immune dysregulation, and autoimmunity.

Figure 1 Flowchart summarizing participant categorization in this study. The diagram shows the inclusion and categorization of patients included for study in this analysis. Probands with systemic disease include individuals with CTLA4 mutations and any immune-mediated disease.

Patients were grouped on the basis of the presence of neuroinflammation defined by findings on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analyses, but not necessarily by clinical symptomatology. Neuroinflammation on MRI required the presence of at least 1 contrast-enhancing parenchymal lesion (1 patient with a contrast-enhancing lesion observed on MRI that was biopsied and diagnosed as gliosarcoma is not included in the neuroinflammation group). CSF inflammation required either leukocytosis or the presence of oligoclonal bands (OCBs). Sixteen patients met these criteria for neuroinflammation (n = 14 by MRI and/or CSF analysis and n = 2 by CSF analysis only). The demographic and clinical information for the neuroinflammatory and non-neuroinflammatory groups are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1 Summary of CTLA4h-related clinical disease findings

The median age of the patients at discovery of CNS inflammation was 18.8 years (range: 9–34 years). Only 1 patient had CNS inflammation identified at the time of clinical disease onset, which occurred concurrently with lung inflammation. In the other patients, neuroinflammation was found at a median of 9.2 years (range: 0–25 years) after the first clinical evidence of autoimmunity or systemic organ inflammation. The most common coexisting immune-mediated signs in patients with neuroinflammation were autoimmune cytopenias and hypogammaglobulinemia, although most patients had a history of recurrent sinopulmonary infections. Individual patients’ age, family, sex, and organs with evidence of autoimmunity or immune-mediated disease attributed to CTLA4h for those with neuroinflammation are shown in Supplemental Table 1 (Supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135947DS1).

Neurological symptoms in CTLA4h

Headache was the most common neurological complaint (n = 24 of 50, 48%) in this cohort and was more common in patients with objective evidence of neuroinflammation (94%) than in those without (26%). The headaches were migraine-like, nonpositional, hemi- or holocephalic, and lacked any concomitant alarming features such as double vision or projectile vomiting. In patients with neuroinflammation, headaches were the most common primary complaint that triggered neuroimaging (n = 12 of 16, 75%), which led to the discovery of contrast-enhancing lesions on MRI. Seizure was the second most common neurological sign (n = 12 of 50, 24%; 9 of 16, 56%, in patients with neuroinflammation). Seizures were typically focal in onset and occurred in patients who had large supratentorial inflammatory lesions, lesions near the cortex, or lesions in the medial temporal lobe. Seven of the 9 patients (78%) with seizures were successfully weaned from antiepileptic treatment following resolution of the inflammatory lesions. The 3 patients without neuroinflammatory lesions (n = 3 of 26, 12%) who had a history of at least 1 seizure included 1 patient with a static cortical heterotopia unrelated to CTLA4h status, 1 patient with posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), and 1 patient who had a biopsy-proven gliosarcoma.

Focal neurological deficits were rare and, if present, typically mild in severity. Thirteen of the 16 patients (81%) with neuroinflammation had at least 1 MRI with evidence of 1 or more new contrast-enhancing lesions without associated clinical symptoms. Interestingly, upon screening of CNS MRIs at the NIH, 2 patients were found to have neuroinflammatory lesions that included spinal cord involvement; neither patient exhibited clinical symptoms. The exceptions to this clinicoradiological dissociation were 2 patients who developed reduced bowel and/or bladder control with lower-extremity numbness and weakness suggesting a moderate-to-severe myelopathy. Both patients had expansile thoracic spinal cord inflammation on MRI, and both showed remarkable recovery with only minor residual deficits. The neurological symptoms experienced by this cohort are summarized in Table 1.

CTLA4h-related neuroimaging findings

Large, recurrent, multifocal, and inflammatory brain and spinal cord lesions. Fourteen patients (28% of the cohort) had at least 1 MRI scan showing a contrast-enhancing intraparenchymal lesion in the CNS. In 10 of these patients, neuroinflammation was confirmed by biopsy (see Histopathological data in Methods for further details). Lesions were located in the supratentorium (14 of 14 cases, 100%), infratentorium (9 of 14, 64%), and spinal cord (n = 8 of 12 cases with spinal cord imaging, 67%). Lesions were multifocal in 13 of 14 patients (93%) and were of various sizes. The volume of the largest supratentorial lesion for each patient ranged from 1.9 mL to 137.2 mL. We observed very large lesions (>10 mL brain tissue) in 8 patients. Spinal cord lesions were extensive in 3 patients, who had signal abnormality that extended more than 3 vertebral bodies in length. MRI scans from 3 patients demonstrating large contrast-enhancing lesions are shown in Figure 2, A–H. Importantly, the clinical signs and symptoms at the time of the MRI scans shown in Figure 2, A–H, were nonfocal in character and remarkably mild in severity.

Figure 2 Representative CTLA4h MRI findings in patients with parenchymal inflammatory lesions. Patient numbers given here correspond to the data in Table 2. (A and B) Patient 2 showed worsening migrainous headaches with papilledema. T2-FLAIR image (A); T1-weighted contrast-enhanced image (B). (C and D) Patient 7 showed a focal motor seizure with secondary generalization and trace left triceps weakness. T2-FLAIR image (C); T1-weighted contrast-enhanced image (D). (E and F) Patient 5 had new headaches and a normal neurological examination. T2-FLAIR image (E); T1-weighted contrast-enhanced image (F). (G and H) Patient 2 had a return of migrainous headaches following cessation of chronic immune-suppressive medication and a normal examination. Images in G are T2-weighted spinal cord images, and images in H are T1-weighted contrast-enhanced spinal cord images. (I–K) Serial MRI scans of patient 4. Time from scan in I to scan in J: 1 month; time from scan in J to scan in K: 1 year. (L) Change in lesion volume from maximum volume (MRI 1) to last available MRI (MRI 2).

Lesions, even very large ones, dramatically decreased in size and in some cases completely resolved on T2-weighted fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (T2-FLAIR) imaging. Interestingly, we found that lesions decreased both with and without administration of corticosteroids. Figure 2, I–K, shows an example of the near-complete resolution of large inflammatory lesions. To demonstrate the decrease in volume over time, 10 large lesions (n = 1 lesion per patient from 10 patients) were manually segmented, and the peak volume of the lesion was compared with the lesion volume on the patient’s last available MRI. This analysis revealed that the lesions decreased in volume by an average of 97%, from 11.4 mL to 0.25 mL (Figure 2L).

Most patients (11 of 14, 79%) developed new lesions on serial imaging, and many of the contrast-enhancing lesions showed persistent contrast enhancement over several months. Figure 3 depicts the episodes and persistence of CTLA4h-related neuroinflammation. The median proportion of MRI scans with 1 or more new lesions was 46% (range: 25%–88%). The median proportion of MRI scans with 1 or more new or persistent contrast-enhancing lesions was 85% (range: 58%–100%). This data set includes patients who underwent numerous MRIs and serial scans over time (up to 40 MRIs spanning ~10 years of follow-up for some patients). These radiological findings occurred in the presence of variable treatments including acute and chronic corticosteroids and immune-modulatory therapies.

Figure 3 CTLA4h neuroinflammation can relapse at high frequency. Patient numbers given here correspond to the data in Table 2. Serial MRI scans were compared for new and contrast-enhancing lesions. Black circles indicate MRI scans with new T2-FLAIR or contrast-enhancing lesions; white circles indicates MRI scans without new T2-FLAIR or contrast-enhancing lesions; and orange circles indicate MRI scans without a new lesion but with persistent contrast enhancement.

Leptomeningeal inflammation. Among the 14 patients with intraparenchymal lesions, 9 (64%) had leptomeningeal contrast enhancements (LMEs) that changed in location, number, and/or extent on serial imaging. One patient had stable LME on serial imaging. Interestingly, LME clearly preceded the formation of parenchymal lesions adjacent to the site of LME in some patients (Figure 4). In the 2 patients’ images shown, we observed parenchymal inflammation 11 days (Figure 4, A–D) and 120 days (Figure 4, E, F, K, and L) after the initial detection of LME. In the 36 patients without MRI evidence of parenchymal CNS inflammation, 8 (22%) also had at least 1 focus of LME. Unlike in patients with CNS inflammatory lesions, these foci were stable in size and location by serial imaging and never associated with a parenchymal lesion (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B, yellow chevron. In this case series, stable LME was not considered to definitively indicate the presence of neuroinflammation.

Figure 4 CTLA4h-associated neuroinflammation often starts in the leptomeninges. LME on MRI can precede parenchymal lesion formation. Patient numbers given here correspond to the data in Table 2. (A–D) Patient 9 developed headaches and a complex partial seizure attributed to a mesial temporal lobe lesion (not shown). MRI scans at clinical onset (A and B) and 11 days later (C and D) show a fast temporal evolution of LME (yellow chevron) to a parenchymal lesion (blue chevron). T2-FLAIR images (A and C); T1-weighted images after contrast (B and D). (E–L) Patient 13 was clinically asymptomatic and had extensive LME (yellow chevrons) on sequential MRIs, each done approximately 1 month apart. T2-FLAIR images (E, G, I, and K); T2-FLAIR images after contrast (F, H, J, and L).

Other CNS imaging findings. In the 34 patients without MRI or CSF evidence of CNS inflammation, we found that 10 (29%) patients, who were considered free of CNS disease, had small foci of abnormal signal in subcortical and deep white matter, which are generally not considered to be specific for a particular pathophysiological process. (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D, blue chevrons). These lesions did not enhance with contrast, nor did they change in size. We observed no new lesions over a median serial follow-up of 1.6 years (range: 0.2–4.8 years).

Three patients had other significant imaging findings, including the following: (a) 1 patient had a retroorbital mass causing compression of the optic nerve and proptosis (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F); (b) 1 patient had a contrast-enhancing mass in the left temporal lobe, which, on biopsy and subsequent resection, was diagnosed as a gliosarcoma (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H); and (c) 1 patient had a bilateral occipital white matter signal abnormality characteristic of PRES (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J).

CSF

Fourteen patients (28%) underwent CSF analysis, including 12 patients with brain and/or spinal cord lesions on MRI that were thought to be inflammatory, and 2 patients without contrast-enhancing lesions on MRI, who underwent lumbar puncture (LP) to determine the cause of the headaches.

CSF WBC count and protein concentrations, as well as the presence or absence of CSF-specific OCBs, are provided in Table 2. Immunomodulatory treatment, including acute or chronic corticosteroid therapy, at the time of CSF analysis, and the timing of the LP in relation to the MRI findings, were variable.

Table 2 Features of CTLA4h-associated neuroinflammation

Of the 12 patients with CNS inflammatory lesions on MRI, 11 had CSF leukocytosis with a mean WBC count of 50 cells/μL (range: 1–185 cells/μL; normal range: 0–4 cells/μL) and a differential of predominantly lymphocytes (mean, 88%; range: 58%–99%). The number of WBC did not correlate with the presence or absence of lesions on MRI. For example, the patient with the highest CSF pleocytosis (185 WBC/μL), although symptomatic with severe headaches and nausea, had a normal MRI at the time of LP. At follow-up 6 months later, a large inflammatory CNS lesion was observed on MRI, and clinically the patient complained of mild headaches. By contrast, the patient with the lowest CSF WBC count (1 WBC/μL) had numerous contrast-enhancing lesions on MRI. The mean CSF protein concentration was 70 mg/dL (range: 25–152 mg/dL; normal: 15–45 mg/dL). An elevated CSF protein concentration typically occurred in conjunction with elevated CSF pleocytosis.

We assessed OCB status in 10 patients and found that 6 (60%) patients had OCBs in the CSF that were not present in serum. These OCBs either resolved or changed patterns in 4 patients who required serial LPs. Cytopathologic analysis of CSF, performed for 8 patients, was negative for malignancy. Microbiologic PCR analysis of CSF was negative for viruses (EBV, varicella zoster virus, human herpes viruses 6 and 7, herpes simplex virus, CMV, JC virus, adenovirus, and enterovirus). We detected no bacterial, fungal, or mycobacterial pathogens by special stains and cultures.

Flow cytometry was performed on CSF and peripheral blood from 10 patients who had neuroinflammatory lesions on MRI and from 2 additional patients who did not, and the results were compared with a pool of 31 healthy donors (normal donors [NDs]). The demographics for both groups and cell concentrations are shown in Supplemental Table 2. LP was performed within 2 weeks of detection of a contrast-enhancing lesion in all but 1 patient, who had MRI evidence of neuroinflammation 2 years prior. We quantified lymphocyte populations from blood and CSF using flow cytometry. The frequency of CD4+ T cells in blood or CSF did not differ between cohorts, but we detected fewer CD8+ T cells in the CSF (P = 0.0155) and a higher CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio in the CSF of patients in the CTLA4h cohort (P = 0.0101; Figure 5A). The frequency of memory (CD45RA–CD27+) CD4+ T cells was elevated in the peripheral blood only in the CTLA4h cohort (P = 0.0009). Interestingly, the percentage of CD4+ T cells that are classified as memory follicular helper T (Tfh) cells (CD45RA–CXCR5+) was elevated in the CTLA4h cohort, in both CSF and peripheral blood (P < 0.0001; Figure 5B). The number of B cells as a proportion of the total lymphocyte population was lower in blood of patients in the CTLA4h cohort (P = 0.0032) but not the CSF. B cell populations were highly variable in the CTLA4h cohort, in both peripheral blood and CSF, which may partially be due to prior treatment using B cell–depleting agents. However, on average, the proportion of CSF switched memory B cells (CD27+IgD–) was low in both blood and CSF (Figure 5C). Additional flow cytometric immune cell subsets and representative flow data are provided in Supplemental Figure 2.

Figure 5 CSF is inflamed in CTLA4h. Flow cytometric data comparing patients with CTLA4h with active neuroinflammatory lesions on MRI (black), a prior history of neuroinflammatory lesions (green), and no history of inflammatory lesions (orange) on MRI with a cohort of healthy controls (NDs, white circles). All graphs depict values from blood (left half of each panel) and CSF (right half). (A) Total frequency of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells within total lymphocyte counts and the ratio of CD4+ to CD8+ T cells. (B) Percentage of memory T cell subtypes (CD45RA–CD27+) in CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells, and memory Tfh cells (CD45RA–CXCR5+) in CD4+ T cells (right). (C) Frequency of total B cells and memory B cell subtypes, including unswitched memory (IgD+CD27+) and switched memory (IgD–CD27+) B cells. For all flow cytometric data, the Mann-Whitney U test was performed for comparisons between ND and CTLA4 cohorts, within each compartment (i.e., peripheral blood and CSF). Significance was set at P < 0.05. Each flow cytometric experiment for lymphocyte subsets from peripheral blood that was paired with a CSF sample obtained at the same time represents a single experiment, given the nature of the specimen (CSF obtained by LP) and the limited amount of specimen that could be obtained, as well as the sensitivity for the timing of the procedure according to the clinical status and the treatment course of the patient.

Of the 2 patients with no prior contrast-enhancing MRI lesions who underwent LP, 1 had pleocytosis of 7 WBC/μL with normal protein and OCBs that were partially matched to the serum. The other patient had 2 WBC/μL and normal protein, but also had OCBs unique to CSF, suggesting compartmentalized CNS inflammation. The flow cytometric data for these 2 patients are included in Figure 5 and shown as orange dots.

Neuropathology

Ten of the 14 patients (71%) with neuroinflammatory brain lesions had brain biopsies, and 1 patient underwent 2 biopsies separated by 2 years. All biopsies were obtained from anatomical regions that showed contrast enhancement on MRI and were performed at a variety of hospitals outside of the NIHCC. Seven biopsies were from cortex, which included both gray and white matter regions; 3 biopsies were from deep white matter; and 1 biopsy was from the cerebellum. The number and quality of the histological slides and the immunohistochemical stains performed on the biopsy specimens were highly variable.

All biopsy samples showed a mixed inflammatory infiltrate, predominately comprised of lymphocytes, histiocytes/macrophages, and plasma cells (Figure 6, A–P). Eosinophils, polymorphonuclear neutrophils, and dendritic cells were rarely seen. The extent of infiltration and ratio of cells and cell types varied between samples, even within different regions of the same biopsy. All samples showed perivascular infiltrates with prominent cuffing and variable degrees of patchy parenchymal infiltration (Figure 6, A–G). Intraparenchymal inflammatory infiltrates predominantly involved the white matter, but also affected the gray matter and, when included in the biopsy, the meninges. The inflammatory infiltrates were rich in CD3+ T cells, of which CD4+ T cells dominated. We found that the extent of CD20+ B cell infiltration was variable among patients, yet less prominent than that of the T cells (Figure 6, C and D). Of note, 4 patients’ biopsies were obtained after anti-CD20 therapy. Most of the biopsies had a large plasma cell population clustered around the perivascular space and in the brain parenchyma (Figure 6H). Immunoglobulin (Ig) staining showed an excess of either λ chain or κ light chain in 2 patients each. Biopsies from 2 patients showed a striking population of histiocytes with abundant crystalline and globoid structures, consistent with crystal-storing histiocytosis with IgM greater than IgG (Figure 6, I and J). We noted that histiocytes/macrophages were also present, but they lacked an activated or “foamy” morphology. In biopsies from 4 patients who had a primary lymphohistiocytic infiltrate, immunohistochemical stainings of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), a marker of astrocytic gliosis, and neurofilament, a marker of neuropil integrity, were relatively normal (Figure 6, K–M). In contrast, in 2 biopsy samples that had an extensive plasmacytic infiltrate, we observed increased GFAP staining and reduced neurofilament staining, indicating that some tissue injury can occur (Figure 6, N–P).

Figure 6 Brain biopsy shows inflammation in CTLA4h brain lesions. (A–D) Right frontal deep white matter lesion showing cellular infiltrate on H&E staining, with infiltration of CD20+ B cells (C) and CD3+ T cells (D). Original magnification, ×100 (A) and ×400 (B–D). (E–J) Left parietal leukocortical white matter lesion showing cellular infiltrate on H&E staining, with evidence of CD138+ plasma cells (H) and both IgG (I) and IgM (J) production. Original magnification, ×100 (E), ×200 (F and H–J), and ×400 (G). (K–M) Right frontal white matter lesion and (N–P) right occipital white matter lesion showing cellular infiltrate on H&E staining (K and N), with variable degrees of astrocytosis (L and O) and preserved neuropil (M and P). Original magnification, ×200.

Treatment

Patients with CTLA4h and neuroinflammatory brain lesions were treated with a variety of immunomodulatory agents, many chosen before their genetic diagnosis. Nearly all patients with neuroinflammatory lesions on MRI (12 of 14 cases, 86%) had received immune-suppressive therapy before recognition of their CNS lesions. Common treatments included intermittent corticosteroids, mycophenolate mofetil, sirolimus, rituximab, and abatacept. Treatments for CNS inflammation and/or neurological symptoms commonly consisted of pulse doses (up to 1000 mg) of methylprednisolone. Acutely symptomatic patients, such as those with migrainous headaches, had rapid and sustained improvement in headache following intravenous steroid administration. We found no clear association between the frequency or severity of neurologic symptoms, such as headaches, and the type of chronic immune-modulatory therapy. The lack of standardized treatments in this natural history cohort limits the ability to identify any pattern of treatment effect.

Of particular interest is a case involving a 30-year-old man (patient 2 in Table 2) who had large neuroinflammatory lesions on MRI (Figure 2, A and B) and was followed at the NIH for 3 years. He was treated with sirolimus and abatacept, but shortly after these therapies were stopped because of a local skin infection, he developed a significantly large cervical spinal cord inflammatory lesion (Figure 2, G and H). The only symptom he reported was headache, and his neurological examination was normal. He was placed on high-dose intravenous corticosteroids, and his headache completely resolved by the next morning. His longitudinally extensive cervical spine lesion resolved over 3 months with little residual signal abnormality.