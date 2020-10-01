Dysfunction of parvalbumin neurons in the cerebellar nuclei produces an action tremor

PVcre Syt2fl mice are a promising animal model for action tremor. By crossing PVcre/cre Syt2fl/+ mice with Syt2fl/fl mice, we generated mice with a deletion of Syt2 in PV neurons (PVcre/+ Syt2fl/fl, referred to as PVcre Syt2fl) that exhibited a robust action tremor phenotype, while their heterozygous littermates (PVcre/+ Syt2fl/+, referred to as PVcre Syt2wt or control) were normal (Supplemental Videos 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135802DS1). Immunostaining confirmedthe deletion of Syt2 from PV+ synapses (Supplemental Figure 1). To quantify the action tremor, we used a 28 × 28 cm force-plate actometer that was designed to measure the whole body weight at 100 Hz (22). PVcre Syt2fl mice exhibited an obvious tremor with an approximately 10-Hz rhythm, whereas their littermate PVcre Syt2wt controls did not (Figure 1, A and B). For each mouse, we plotted the averaged power spectrum and defined a “tremor index” as the summation of power in the 9-Hz to 12-Hz range, using the power in the 3-Hz to 6-Hz range as the baseline (Figure 1C). To cross-validate this tremor quantification method, we also directly measured the tremor amplitude of PVcre Syt2fl and control mice using video tracking methods, while at the same time measuring their behavior on the force plate. Using a high-speed camera and video tracking software, the detailed movements of mice were recorded and band-pass filtered (9–12 Hz) to calculate the tremor amplitude (Supplemental Figure 2). This approach confirmed the tremor phenotype in PVcre Syt2fl mice and validated the usage of the force-plate actometer to quantify the tremor phenotype (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 PVcre Syt2fl mice as an animal model for action tremor. (A–C) Exemplary tremor recordings on a force plate to illustrate the tremor observed in PVcre Syt2fl mice compared with PVcre Syt2wt mice. (A) Raw data of 3-second weight measurement using the force-plate actometer. (B) Spectrograph calculated from 20-minute force-plate measurements. (C) Averaged power spectrum from data in B. The tremor index was calculated by integrating the power in the 9-Hz to 12-Hz range and using the averaged power in the 3-Hz to 6-Hz range as baseline. (D) Correlation of the tremor index measured on a force plate and the tremor amplitude monitored simultaneously by video tracking in PVcre Syt2fl and control mice at different ages. (E) Power spectra of force-plate measurements from a representative PVcre Syt2fl mouse at different ages. (F) Summary plot of the tremor index of PVcre Syt2wt and PVcre Syt2fl mice as a function of age (n = 19 PVcre Syt2wt, n = 18 PVcre Syt2fl). (G) Summary plot of the tremor index of PVcre Syt2fl and control mice as a function of time after an s.c. injection of ethanol (EtOH); PVcre Syt2fl mice injected with saline used as a further control (n = 5 control + EtOH, n = 7 PVcre Syt2fl + saline, n = 6 PVcre Syt2fl + EtOH). (H) Exemplary simultaneous measurements of the movements and tremor in a PVcre Syt2fl mouse. Episodes longer than 3 seconds with speed less than 2.5 cm/s are indicated by vertical blue shaded bars. (I) Summary graph of the tremor index of PVcre Syt2fl mice before, during, and after periods of quiescence lasting longer than 3 seconds (n = 17). For F, G, and I, data are shown as means ± SEM from at least 3 independent litters. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-sided, unpaired t test (F) or 1-way ANOVA (I). Scale bars: 20 g (A, vertical); 1 s (A, horizontal).

The tremor of PVcre Syt2fl mice manifested at the time of weaning and became increasingly stronger as the mice grew older, as documented by force-plate quantifications as a function of age (Figure 1, E and F). Importantly, the observed age-dependent increase of tremor strength was not due to the increase in body size, as shown by plotting the tremor index normalized to the body weight (Supplemental Figure 3A). This age-dependent pattern of increasing tremor is consistent with clinical observations (2). Besides the tremor phenotype, PVcre Syt2fl mice were grossly normal. Their body weight was similar to that of littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 3B). They were fertile and exhibited a normal lifespan, as followed up to 1.3 years, the oldest age we monitored. PVcre Syt2fl mice likely had normal cognitive abilities as suggested by results from spontaneous alternating Y maze (Supplemental Figure 3C), novel object recognition (Supplemental Figure 3D), and fear conditioning assays (Supplemental Figure 3E). PVcre Syt2fl mice did, however, show a significant deficit in the rotarod test (Supplemental Figure 3F), which was not surprising given their striking action tremor.

We next tested whether ethanol, which has been shown to temporarily alleviate essential tremor symptoms in human patients (2, 23), had a similar effect in PVcre Syt2fl mice. A single s.c. injection of 2.5 g/kg ethanol dramatically but temporarily suppressed the tremor of PVcre Syt2fl mice (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 3G). Importantly, the suppression of the tremor by ethanol could not be explained by the reduction in locomotion (Supplemental Figure 3, H and I). Moreover, we noticed that the PVcre Syt2fl mice had little or no tremor when they were at rest and not moving (Supplemental Videos 2 and 3), suggesting that they had an action tremor phenotype. We quantified this aspect by measuring the moving speed and the instantaneous tremor index of PVcre Syt2fl mice at the same time (Figure 1H). Although the mice usually continuously explored the novel environment and had few quiescent episodes, their action tremor phenotype became obvious when we selected all quiescent epochs of longer than 3 seconds and examined the tremor index before, during, and after these quiescent episodes (Figure 1I). Clearly, the tremor decreased during a mouse’s quiescent period. The action tremor phenotype of PVcre Syt2fl mice was further illustrated in fear conditioning assays, during which PVcre Syt2fl mice substantially froze to contextual cues (Supplemental Video 4), strongly suggesting lack of a resting tremor. Together, these results indicate that PVcre Syt2fl mice are a reliable genetic animal model for action tremor and a promising candidate to model human essential tremor disorder (Table 1).

Table 1 Characteristics of PVcre Syt2fl mouse model

Syt2 deletion from the cerebellum is sufficient to generate an action tremor. To identify the brain region that is responsible for generating the action tremor in PVcre Syt2fl mice, we first compared the Syt2 expression levels in PVcre and PVcre Syt2fl mice across the entire brain (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4). The PVcre-induced reduction of Syt2 signals was obvious in the cortex, hippocampus, and cerebellum (Figure 2, A and B). Since the reduction of Syt2 signals was most dramatic in cortical areas, likely due to the colocalization of Syt2 and PV expression (24), we analyzed the effect of the Syt2 deletion on inhibitory synaptic responses in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) using whole-cell patch-clamp recordings in acute slices. We tested the change of spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic currents (sIPSCs) by injecting adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) expressing syn-EGFP-Cre unilaterally in the mPFC of Syt2fl/fl mice and recording sIPSCs from pyramidal neurons on either the GFP or the non-GFP side. Surprisingly, both the frequency and amplitude of recorded sIPSCs were normal on the GFP side, suggesting that Syt2 knockout did not change sIPSCs in the cortex (Figure 2, C and D). We further recorded optogenetically evoked IPSCs by expressing DIO-CHiEF-tdTomato unilaterally in the mPFC of PVcre Syt2fl and control mice. In PVcre Syt2fl slices, 1-ms, 45-Hz laser–evoked IPSCs were also normal (Figure 2, E and F). These results suggest that synaptic release by cortical PV+ neurons was not affected by the Syt2 deletion, potentially due to the compensatory effect of synaptotagmin-1 (25), which could also explain the lack of other striking phenotypes besides tremor in PVcre Syt2fl mice.

Figure 2 Syt2 is prominently expressed in cortical PV+ neurons, but deletion of Syt2 from mPFC PV+ neurons does not impair their synaptic releases. (A and B) Representative images of different coronal brain sections showing the immunostaining of Syt2 for PVcre (A) and PVcre Syt2fl (B) mice. (C and D) Deleting Syt2 from mPFC PV+ neurons did not affect sIPSCs received by pyramidal neurons. (C) Top, differential interference contrast (DIC) and fluorescence images showing the expression of EGFP-Cre in the mPFC of an Syt2fl/fl mouse. Slice is arranged upright; bottom, example traces showing the sIPSCs recorded from mPFC pyramidal neurons with (GFP side) and without (non-GFP side) deletion of Syt2 from PV+ neurons. (D) Summary graph of the sIPSC frequency (left) and amplitude (right) recorded from mPFC pyramidal neurons on GFP and non-GFP sides (n = 10 non-GFP, n = 10 GFP for both frequency and amplitude). (E and F) Deleting Syt2 from mPFC PV+ neurons did not affect evoked IPSCs received by pyramidal neurons. (E) Top, DIC and fluorescence images showing the expression of Cre-dependent CHiEF-tdTomato in mPFC PV+ neurons of a PVcre Syt2fl mouse. Slice is arranged upright; bottom, example traces showing the 1-ms, 45-Hz blue laser–evoked IPSCs (shown as blue vertical bars) recorded from mPFC pyramidal neurons in a PVcre Syt2fl mouse and a control mouse. (F) Summary graph of 45-Hz light–evoked IPSC amplitude (in response to the first 10 train stimuli) recorded from mPFC pyramidal neurons in control and PVcre Syt2fl mice (n = 9 control, n = 7 PVcre Syt2fl). For D and F, data are shown as means ± SEM from at least 3 independent litters. Scale bars: 1 mm (A); 0.5 mm (C, top); 50 pA (C, vertical); 0.5 S (C, bottom horizontal); 0.5 mm (E, top); 0.5 nA (E, vertical); 0.1 s (E, bottom horizontal).

Next, we employed a more direct approach to delete Syt2 from different brain regions, and tried to identify the specific brain area in which the Syt2 deletion is sufficient to generate an action tremor. We tested 4 candidate brain areas implicated in motor behaviors for this purpose: the motor cortex, basal ganglia, thalamus, and cerebellum. The motor cortex, including the primary and secondary motor cortex, provides command signals for voluntary movements. The basal ganglia are involved in movement initiation, and have been hypothesized to mediate the resting tremor that is a key symptom of Parkinson’s disease. The thalamus includes relay centers for motor pathways, and the ventral intermediate nucleus of the thalamus is targeted by deep brain stimulation (DBS) to treat essential tremor (26–28). The cerebellum plays a critical role in fine motor control, and pathological studies have detected cerebellar degeneration as a hallmark of essential tremor (5). Strikingly, removing Syt2 expression from the motor cortex, basal ganglia, or thalamus did not induce an action tremor (Supplemental Figure 5), whereas removing Syt2 from the cerebellum replicated the action tremor observed in PVcre Syt2fl mice (Figure 3, A–C, Supplemental Figure 5E, and Supplemental Video 5). These results indicate that removing Syt2 from neurons in the cerebellum was sufficient to generate an action tremor.

Figure 3 Syt2 deletion from the cerebellum is sufficient to generate an action tremor. (A) Stereotactic injection strategy of AAVs encoding Cre-GFP into 1 of 4 brain regions: the motor cortex (MO), basal ganglia (BG), thalamus (TH), or cerebellum (CB). (B) Top, a representative image showing the expression of Cre-GFP in the cerebellum of Syt2fl/fl mice; bottom, power spectrum of force-plate measurements from the same mouse before and after viral injection. Also see Supplemental Video 5 and Supplemental Figure 5. (C) Summary graph of the tremor index before and after injections of AAV Cre-GFP into different brain regions (n = 5 MO, n = 6 BG, n = 5 TH, n = 7 CB). Please see the methods section for our approaches to infect these large brain areas. For C, data are shown as means ± SEM from at least 3 independent litters. ***P < 0.001 by 2-sided, paired t test. Scale bar: 1 mm (B).

Syt2 deletion from PV+ neurons in the CBN is sufficient to generate an action tremor. To pinpoint the cell types in the cerebellum that generate the action tremor in PVcre Syt2fl mice, we took advantage of multiple Cre mouse lines that target different PV+ cell types in the cerebellum (ref. 29, Table 2, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We first crossed Syt2fl/fl mice with L7cre mice, which expressed Cre recombinase exclusively in Purkinje cells in the cerebellar cortex (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Degeneration of Purkinje cells has been hypothesized to be the cause of essential tremor (5). However, L7cre Syt2fl mice exhibited no action tremor (Figure 4, A and C). Next, we crossed Syt2fl/fl mice with Prkcdcre mice (30), which expressed Cre recombinase in the molecular layer inhibitory neurons and in some Purkinje cells in the cerebellar cortex (ref. 31 and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Prkcdcre Syt2fl mice were also normal and had no tremor phenotype (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 4 Syt2 deletion from PV+ neurons in the CBN is sufficient to generate an action tremor. (A and B) Power spectra of force-plate measurements from representative control and L7cre Syt2fl mice (A) or control and Vglut2cre Syt2fl mice (B). (C) Summary graph of the tremor index of Syt2fl/fl mice after crossing with the 5 different Cre mouse lines (n = 19 PV-control, n = 18 PV-mutant, n = 8 L7-control, n = 7 L7-mutant, n = 8 Prkcd-control, n = 5 Prkcd-mutant, n = 12 Vglut2-control, n = 9 Vglut2-mutant, n = 7 GAD2-control, n = 7 GAD2-mutant). (D) Representative images of the CBN section from a PVcre Ai75 mouse showing the colocalization of antibody-labeled Vglut2 neurons and genetically labeled PV+ neurons in the CBN. (E) Left, stereotactic injection strategy of AAVs encoding Cre-GFP into the CBN or the cerebellar cortex of Syt2fl/fl mice; middle, a representative image showing the bilateral expression of Cre-GFP in the CBN; right, power spectrum of force-plate measurements from the same Syt2fl/fl mouse before and after Cre-GFP expression in the CBN. (F) Summary graph of tremor index before and after Cre-GFP expression in the CBN or cerebellar cortex of Syt2fl/fl mice (n = 6 CB cortex, n = 10 CBN). (G and H) Figure panels arranged the same way as in E and F, except that AAVs encoding GFP or Syt2-2A-GFP were injected into the CBN of PVcre Syt2fl mice (n = 5 GFP, n = 6 Syt2). For C, F, and H, data are shown as means ± SEM from at least 3 independent litters. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by 2-sided, unpaired t test (C) or 2-sided, paired t test (F and H). Scale bars: 100 μm (D); 1 mm (E).

Table 2 Cerebellar cell type expression patterns for 5 mouse Cre driver lines

To test the roles of neurons in the CBN, we crossed Syt2fl/fl mice with either Vglut2cre or Gad2cre mice, which expressed Cre recombinase in excitatory and inhibitory neurons, respectively (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Surprisingly, Vglut2cre Syt2fl mice exhibited a robust tremor phenotype, whereas Gad2cre mice did not (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6D). Besides the tremor phenotype, Vglut2cre Syt2fl mice also had a significantly reduced body weight (Supplemental Figure 6E), presumably due to knockout of Syt2 from Vglut2+ excitatory neurons in brain regions other than the CBN that were not targeted by the PVcre driver line. Since at least in cortical areas, PV+ neurons are primarily inhibitory (32), we further crossed PVcre mice with a nucleus-localized tdTomato reporter line (Ai75) and immunostained for Vglut2 in the CBN. Indeed, the majority of PV+ neurons in the CBN colocalized with Vglut2+ neurons, indicating that PV+ neurons in the CBN were mostly glutamatergic (Figure 4D).

Both PVcre and Vglut2cre mice expressed Cre in many other brain regions outside the cerebellum. Therefore, we further tested whether removing Syt2 from the CBN alone is sufficient to generate an action tremor. Indeed, bilaterally injecting AAVs expressing Cre into the CBN of Syt2fl/fl mice induced an action tremor with the same frequency range as observed in PVcre Syt2fl mice (Figure 4, E and F), whereas expressing Cre in either the medial or lateral cerebellar cortex of Syt2fl/fl mice failed to replicate the tremor (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). Furthermore, the age-dependent tremor progression of PVcre Syt2fl mice was significantly rescued by overexpression of Syt2 in the CBN (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 6, H and I). Together, these results indicate that the deletion of Syt2 from the CBN was sufficient to generate an action tremor.

Loss of fast synchronous neurotransmitter release at CBN → GRN synapses may induce the action tremor. To identify the downstream targets of PV+ neurons in the CBN that generate the action tremor, we injected AAVs expressing Cre-dependent mCherry (DIO-mCherry) into the CBN of PVcre mice. Three weeks later, robust mCherry signals were observed in the thalamus (ventral anterior-lateral complex of the thalamus, VAL; ventral medial nucleus of the thalamus, VM), the midbrain (red nucleus; midbrain reticular nucleus; periaqueductal gray), and the brainstem (gigantocellular reticular nucleus, GRN; parvicellular reticular nucleus; vestibular nuclei; Figure 5A). Among these brain regions, the VAL and VM may be analogous to the human ventral intermediate nucleus of the thalamus, which has been targeted for DBS treatment (26–28). The red nucleus and VAL were previously proposed to constitute an “essential tremor pathway” outside of the cerebellum (12). Moreover, the GRN has been shown to directly innervate motor neurons in the spinal cord, and therefore is in a good position to control fine motor movement (33, 34). We also performed more restricted injections of AAVs expressing DIO-mCherry into each individual nucleus of the CBN (fastigial nucleus; interposed nucleus; dentate nucleus; Supplemental Figure 7, A–C), and found that although all 3 nuclei projected to the brainstem, the midbrain, and the thalamus in general, there were some differences. For example, mainly the fastigial nucleus and dentate nucleus projected to the GRN (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Using retrograde tracing, we further confirmed that GRN neurons received robust inputs from the fastigial nucleus and dentate nucleus (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E).

Figure 5 Identification of CBN downstream targets that induce the action tremor. (A) Representative images of anterograde tracing experiments of projections from PV+ neurons in the CBN to other brain regions (left, stereotactic injection strategy of AAVs encoding DIO-mCherry into the CBN of PVcre mice; right images, coronal slices arranged in a caudal → rostral direction showing mCherry expression in the indicated brain regions [note that the 3 fluorescence images on the right were overexposed to reveal the axon terminal signals]). (B) Stereotactic injection strategies of AAVs encoding flippase-dependent Cre (Frt-Cre) in the CBN (most left) or both Frt-Cre in the CBN and AAV retro-flippase in the VAL/VM, red nucleus, or GRN of Syt2fl/fl crossed with EYFP reporter (Syt2 Ai3) mice (3 on the right). (C) Representative images showing the expression of EYFP in CBN for each injection experiment depicted in B. (D) Power spectra of force-plate measurements from representative Syt2 Ai3 mice before and after the corresponding injections shown in B and C. (E) Summary graph of the tremor index before and after each injection shown in B (n = 5 Frt-Cre, n = 5 VAL/VM, n = 6 RN, n = 5 GRN). For E, data are shown as means ± SEM from at least 3 independent litters. *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test (E). Scale bars: 1 mm (A); 1 mm (C).

To determine whether the same group of CBN neurons project to the GRN and to more rostral brain structures (red nucleus and VAL/VM), we injected retro-AAVs encoding mCherry into the GRN and retro-AAVs encoding GFP into either the red nucleus or the VAL/VM (Supplemental Figure 8, A and C). Subsequent imaging of labeled CBN neurons suggested that distinct CBN neurons projected to the GRN and red nucleus or VAL/VM (Supplemental Figure 8, B and D). To test the roles of different CBN projections in action tremor, we bilaterally injected AAVs expressing wheat germ agglutinin–conjugated Cre (WGA-Cre) into the VAL/VM, red nucleus, or GRN of Syt2fl/fl mice that had been crossed with Cre-dependent EYFP reporter mice (Ai3; Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). In this injection paradigm, WGA-Cre was retrogradely transported to presynaptic targets (35, 36), including the CBN, mediating the knockout of Syt2. We found that expression of WGA-Cre in the VAL/VM and red nucleus did not induce tremor (Supplemental Figure 8, E–I). Expression of WGA-Cre in the GRN severely impaired mice, necessitating euthanasia after about 1 week and preventing analysis of their tremor phenotype. This issue was most likely due to the WGA-Cre–induced deletion of Syt2 in the numerous brainstem neurons that projected to the GRN (Supplemental Figure 7E), as suggested by the substantial endogenous Syt2 expression in the brainstem and the early lethality of constitutive Syt2 knockout mice (19).

To overcome this limitation and test the roles of CBN neurons projecting to the GRN, we adapted an intersectional method that deleted Syt2 in a pathway-specific manner (Figure 5B). Specifically, we used Syt2fl/fl Ai3 mice to inject retro-AAVs encoding flippase into each of the 3 downstream candidate target nuclei, including the GRN, and regular AAVs expressing flippase-dependent Cre recombinase (Frt-Cre) into the CBN (Figure 5, B and C). The results showed that removing Syt2 only from CBN neurons projecting to the GRN was sufficient to generate an action tremor (Figure 5, B–E).

To further identify the changes in synaptic neurotransmitter release produced by the knockout of Syt2, we expressed channelrhodopsin in the CBN of PVcre Syt2fl or PVcre Syt2wt mice and recorded synaptic responses from GRN neurons in acute slices using whole-cell voltage-clamp recordings (Figure 6A). We found that in PVcre Syt2fl slices, the frequency of spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents (sEPSCs), which are largely equivalent to miniature EPSCs (mEPSCs), was significantly increased, whereas the amplitude of sEPSCs was unchanged (Figure 6, B and C). Increases in mEPSC frequency are a typical phenotype induced by deletion of fast synaptotagmins (21). We next stimulated synaptic inputs to the GRN using blue laser light at 50 Hz, and observed that fast synchronous neurotransmitter release was abolished in some of the GRN neurons recorded, whereas asynchronous neurotransmitter release appeared to be enhanced (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 8J). Moreover, we applied rabies tracing to label CBN neurons projecting to the GRN. Imaging results suggested that there were no obvious morphological differences between CBN neurons in PVcre Syt2fl and PVcre Syt2wt mice (Supplemental Figure 8, K–M). Together, these results suggest that the deletion of Syt2 from CBN neurons caused a loss of fast synchronous but not slower forms of neurotransmitter release, suggesting that a shift in the pattern of evoked neurotransmitter release in CBN → GRN synapses may be the cause of the action tremor observed in PVcre Syt2fl mice.

Figure 6 Loss of fast synchronous neurotransmitter release at CBN → GRN synapses may induce the action tremor. (A) Bright field and fluorescence images of GRN sections from PVcre Syt2fl or control mice showing ChR2-EYFP expression in nerve terminals originating from CBN neurons. Slice is arranged upright. (B) Example traces showing spontaneous EPSCs recorded from GRN neurons in slices from control and PVcre Syt2fl mice. (C) Summary graph of the sEPSC frequency (left) and amplitude (right) recorded from GRN neurons in slices from control and PVcre Syt2fl mice (n = 12 control, n = 22 PVcre Syt2fl for both frequency and amplitude). (D) Example traces showing 1-ms, 50-Hz blue laser–evoked EPSCs recorded from GRN neurons in control (left) and PVcre Syt2fl (right) slices. (E) Summary of 50-Hz light–evoked EPSC amplitude recorded from GRN neurons in control and PVcre Syt2fl slices. All amplitudes are normalized to the first EPSC responses for both groups (n = 5 control, n = 7 PVcre Syt2fl). For C and E, data are shown as means ± SEM from at least 3 independent litters. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-sided, unpaired t test (C) or 2-sided, unpaired t test (E). Scale bars: 0.5 mm (A); 10 pA (B, vertical); 1 s (B, horizontal); 20 pA (D vertical left); 0.1 s (D horizontal left); 4 pA (D vertical right); 0.1 s (D horizontal right).

Blocking neurotransmitter release in CBN neurons rescues the action tremor of PVcre Syt2fl mice and of harmaline-injected mice. To test whether the remaining asynchronous neurotransmitter release at CBN → GRN synapses in PVcre Syt2fl mice induces the action tremor, we expressed Cre-dependent tetanus toxin (DIO-TetTox) in CBN neurons of PVcre Syt2fl mice, which will block all synaptic release from PV+ neurons in the CBN (ref. 37 and Figure 7A). Surprisingly, TetTox expression rescued instead of aggravated the age-dependent action tremor in PVcre Syt2fl mice (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B), suggesting that the action tremor of PVcre Syt2fl mice was generated by the malfunction of CBN → GRN synapses, instead of a simple loss of function at these synapses. A detailed spectral analysis showed that after TetTox expression, the 9-Hz to 12-Hz action tremor was largely gone, whereas an approximately 8 Hz tremor became manifest (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 9C). This TetTox-induced lower frequency tremor could be explained by 2 possible mechanisms, a frequency shift of the original 9-Hz to 12-Hz action tremor, or an approximately 8-Hz tremor generated de novo. To understand the nature of this approximately 8-Hz tremor, we expressed DIO-TetTox in the CBN of PVcre mice (Supplemental Figure 9D), which did not exhibit visible tremor. Interestingly, completely blocking the synaptic release in CBN PV+ neurons in PVcre mice induced tremor at approximately 8 Hz (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F), the same frequency range as the physiological tremor in PVcre mice (Supplemental Figure 9, E and G). This result suggests that the remaining approximately 8-Hz tremor after blocking all synaptic release from PV+ neurons in the CBN of PVcre Syt2fl mice was not due to a frequency shift of the 9-Hz to 12-Hz action tremor.

Figure 7 Blocking neurotransmitter release in CBN neurons rescues the action tremor of PVcre Syt2fl mice. (A) Left, stereotactic injection strategy of AAVs encoding DIO-GFP or DIO-TetTox-GFP into the CBN of PVcre Syt2fl mice, resulting in expression of GFP only or TetTox light chain fused to GFP only in PV+ neurons; right, a representative image showing the bilateral expression of GFP in the CBN. (B) Averaged power spectrum of force-plate measurements from PVcre Syt2fl mice before and after injection of AAVs encoding GFP or TetTox-GFP (n = 6 GFP, n = 7 TetTox). Note that after TetTox expression, the tremor not only decreased, but the peak tremor frequency also shifted to approximately 8 Hz. (C) Summary graph of the tremor index before and after injection of AAVs encoding GFP or TetTox-GFP in the CBN of PVcre Syt2fl mice (n = 6 GFP, n = 7 TetTox). For B and C, data are shown as means ± SEM from at least 2 independent litters. ***P < 0.001 by 2-sided, paired t test. Scale bar: 1 mm (A).

Next, we tested whether completely blocking synaptic transmission in CBN PV+ neurons (Figure 8A) could also rescue the tremor phenotype in the harmaline-induced essential tremor model, which exhibited an 11-Hz to 14-Hz action tremor (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Indeed, TetTox-injected PVcre mice failed to exhibit the typical 11-Hz to 14-Hz action tremor normally induced by harmaline injections (Figure 8, C and D), although a reduction of locomotion partially contributed to this phenotype (Supplemental Figure 10C). Furthermore, we selectively blocked synaptic transmission in CBN PV+ neurons that projected to the GRN or VAL/VM (Figure 8, E and F). The harmaline-induced 11-Hz to 14-Hz tremor was completely eliminated after blocking the CBN → GRN pathway, but not after blocking the CBN → VAL/VM pathway (Figure 8, G–I). Again, the reduction of locomotion partially contributed to these reductions in harmaline-induced action tremor (Supplemental Figure 10, D–F). Together, these results suggest that an increase in asynchronous neurotransmitter release at CBN GRN synapses may be a general mechanism of action tremors observed in different animal models.