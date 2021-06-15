DSCAM/PAK1 pathway suppression reverses neurogenesis deficits in iPSC-derived cerebral organoids from patients with Down syndrome

iPSC culturing and generation of organoids. Trisomy 21 iPSC lines (DS1, 2DS3, and DSP) and euploid iPSC lines (IMR90-4, H9, DS2U and ihtc-03) were used in this study (a detailed list is provided in Supplemental Table 1). DS iPSC lines were generated from 2 patients with DS as reported by Weick et al. (11) or from an individual with mosaic DS. The euploid iPSC lines DS2U (the euploid control was from the same patient with DS1), wild-type IMR90-4 (WiCell agreement no. 17-W0063), ihtc-03 (established in our laboratory), and the hESC line H9 (WiCell agreement no. 16-W0060) served as euploid controls. iPSC lines were maintained under feeder-free conditions by coating the culture plates with vitronectin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) as described in our previous studies (35). After 5–7 days of culturing in E8 medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific), hPSCs were dissociated with EDTA (Lonza) for 1–2 minutes at 37°C and seeded in a 6-well plate at a density of 1 × 105 cells per well. Detachment of iPSCs to obtain embryoid bodies (EBs) required dispase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to begin the process of neural differentiation; the bodies were then cultured in neural induction medium containing N2 supplement (Thermo Fisher Scientific), nonessential amino acids (MEM-NEAA, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and DMEM/F12 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 7 days. On day 7, EBs were resuspended in Matrigel (Corning), which was pipetted cold in 3 mm dimples on a sheet of Parafilm that was sterilized by UV light for 30 minutes. These droplets solidified at 37°C and were subsequently removed from the Parafilm and grown in differentiation medium that was changed every 5 days.

Genome editing. DS iPSC lines with DSCAM KD were generated by CRISPR/Cas9. Exon 1 of DSCAM was selected for the guide RNA (gRNA) design according to the CRISPR online design tool at http://crispr.mit.edu/ The DSCAM gRNA sequences of a pair of oligonucleotides for the targeting site were as follows: forward, 5′-CAGGCGATGAAAGACGTGAAATGT-3′; reverse, 5′-AACCATGAGAGGCAATGTTG-3′. After transformation and extraction of the plasmid, 15 μg gRNA-containing plasmid was transferred to 50,000 DS1 cells using an electroporation apparatus (Lonza). After 24 hours of electroporation, puromycin was added to the cell cultures for 2 days. Three to 4 days after electroporation, single clones were picked and reseeded in a 24-well plate. KD of the DSCAM gene was verified by sequencing, and 2 iPSC lines — DSCAM-KD2-1-12 and DSCAM-KD2-1-6 — were obtained. As KD groups, DSCAM-KD2-1-12 and DSCAM-KD2-1-6 were used to verify the molecular mechanism related to the DSCAM/PAK1 pathway during cortical development.

Immunostaining. Organoids were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 2 hours in an Eppendorf tube. After they were washed with PBS for 10 minutes 3 times, the organoids were submerged in 20% sucrose in PBS overnight at 4°C. After the organoids sank to the bottom of the tube, the soaking solution was replaced by 30% sucrose in PBS at 4°C. Organoids were embedded in OCT compound and cryosectioned at 10 μm. Tissue sections were then used for immunostaining. For immunohistochemical analysis, sections were washed with PBS 3 times and then blocked and permeabilized in 1% Triton (Bio-Link) and 5% donkey serum (MilliporeSigma) in PBS. Organoids were incubated at 4°C overnight in primary antibodies (see detailed list in Supplemental Table 2) diluted in 0.2% Triton and 5% donkey serum. On the second day, organoids were incubated for 1 hour at 20°C in secondary antibodies (see detailed list in Supplemental Table 2) diluted in 5% donkey serum. After treatment with primary and secondary antibodies, three 10-minute washes in PBS were performed. Coverslips were mounted for fluorescence imaging. Images were acquired using an Eclipse 80i fluorescence microscope (Nikon).

EdU Click-iT assay. Organoids were kept in neural induction medium with EdU (10 μM, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 2 hours. Then, the neural induction medium was discarded before the organoids were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 2 hours at room temperature. After they were washed twice with 3% BSA, the organoids were maintained in 0.5% Triton for 20 minutes at 20°C, after which an EdU Click-iT assay was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, C10338), followed by immunostaining.

Western blot analysis. Organoids were lysed in RIPA buffer containing protease and a protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche). Proteins were loaded onto gels (SurePage) and separated by SDS-PAGE with 100 V electrophoresis. Then, proteins were transferred onto polyvinylidene fluoride membranes at 300 mA for 2 hours and blocked in 5% skim milk for 2 hours at room temperature. Primary antibodies (listed in Supplemental Table 2) were incubated overnight at 4°C before the membranes were washed with 8× PBST solution 5 times for 8 minutes the next day. The secondary antibodies were incubated with the membranes on a shaker for 2 hours at room temperature. After the incubation was completed, the secondary antibody was decanted, and the membranes were again washed 5 times with 1× PBST for 8 minutes. Anti-GAPDH was used as an internal reference and loading control. HRP-conjugated IgG was used as the secondary antibody, and the ECL system was used for detection of the protein bands. The luminol substrate solutions A and B were mixed at a volume of 1:1 and then added to the surface of the membrane in the dark. After 1 minute, the protein bands were exposed over a time gradient.

Bulk RNA-Seq, ATAC-Seq, and bioinformatics analysis. Following a standard protocol, total RNA from day-30 trisomy 21 and euploid organoids was extracted using a TRIzol reagent kit (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNA integrity was checked on an Agilent 2100 BioAnalyzer to conduct quality control (Agilent Technologies). Library construction and high-throughput RNA-Seq were performed with the HiSeq 4000 sequencing platform (Illumina). RNA-Seq reads were aligned to the human reference genome (GRCh37/hg19) using HISAT2 software (version 2.1.0.) (54).

The gene abundances were calculated and normalized as transcripts per million (TPM). We determined DEGs between the trisomy 21 and euploid groups using the DESeq2 (55) package (version 1.30.0). Enriched GO terms were identified with MGI Gene Ontology Term Finder (http://www.informatics.jax.org/gotools/MGI_Term_Finder.html). A log 2 fold change of 1 or higher and a P value of less than 0.05 were used as thresholds. Protein-protein interaction (PPI) network analysis of the differentially expressed proteins was performed using STRING version 10.0a software.

For ATAC-Seq, organoids were dissociated into a single-cell suspension. Approximately 50,000 single cells from each group were used for nuclei preparation. First, cells were spun for 5 minutes at 500g and 4°C and then washed once with 50 μL cold 1× PBS buffer before another centrifugation step for 5 minutes at 500g and 4°C. Next, cells were lysed in 50 μL cold lysis buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4; 10 mM NaCl; 3 mM MgCl2 and 0.1% IGEPAL CA-630) on ice, and nuclei were pelleted by centrifugation at 500g for 10 minutes. Nuclei were collected and resuspended in 50 μL transposase reaction mix from a Nextera DNA Sample Preparation Kit (Illumina), followed by incubation at 37°C for 30 minutes to carry out the Tn-5 transposition reaction. Next, DNA fragments were purified using a MinElute PCR Purification Kit (QIAGEN). Transposed DNA fragments were then amplified using the following PCR conditions: 1 cycle at 72°C for 5 minutes and 98°C for 30 seconds, followed by 10 cycles at 98°C for 10 seconds, 63°C for 30 seconds, and 2°C for 2 minutes. The resulting ATAC-Seq libraries were purified (MinElute Kit, QIAGEN) and 150 bp paired-end sequenced on the Illumina Nova 6000 platform to a depth of 4.0 × 107 reads.

ATAC-Seq data were then processed after minor modifications (including quality control, trimming, filtering, aligning, and peak calling). In brief, FastQC (version 0.11.7, Babraham Bioinformatics, http://www.bioinformatics.bbsrc.ac.uk/projects/fastqc) was used to evaluate the quality of the sequencing data, and reads with a Phred quality score greater than 30 were used for downstream analysis. For the purpose of obtaining clean data with minimal background noise, we removed and trimmed the adaptor sequences using Trimmomatic. Subsequently, the remaining clean reads were aligned to the hg38 reference genome using Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (BWA) software. SAMtools (version 1.3.1) was applied to filter out multiple mapped reads, and BED tools were used to filter out mitochondrial reads.

We applied Homer software (version 4.6; findPeaks-style dnase) and macs2 software with a Q value cutoff of less than 0.05 to identify peaks, determine peak position and distribution on the genome, identify peak-associated genes, and discover de novo binding motifs.

Differential peaks between trisomy 21 organoids and euploid organoids were identified by DESeq2 (55), with the thresholds of a log 2 fold change of greater than 1 and a P value of less than 0.05. Genome-wide normalized signal coverage tracks were created by bamCoverage in deepTools (version 3.3.0) and were visualized in the Integrative Genomics Viewer (IGV version 2.5.0). GO enrichment analysis of the genes associated with ATAC-Seq peaks was performed using clusterProfiler (version 3.10.1; ref. 56). Fisher’s exact test was applied to identify the significant GO categories, and the FDR was adopted to correct the P values.

Dissociation of brain organoids and scRNA-Seq. Day-30 and day-70 organoids derived from trisomy 21, euploid, and DSCAM-KD iPSC lines were prepared for scRNA-Seq (sample information is provided in Supplemental Table 3). Briefly, 5–7 cerebral organoids were dissociated into a single-cell suspension via incubation with 1 mL tryp-LE (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 35 minutes at 37°C with gentle agitation every 5–8 minutes, followed by 3 washes with 2% FBS in DPBS and gentle titration using a P200 pipette. A single-cell suspension was subsequently collected into 1.5 mL microtubes at a cell density of 1000 cells/μL, and approximately 12,000 cells in each channel were loaded onto a Chromium Single Cell 3′ Chip (10× Genomics, PN-120236) and processed through a Chromium controller to generate single-cell gel beads in emulsions (GEMs) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Captured cells were lysed, and the released RNA was barcoded through reverse transcription in individual GEMs. Reverse transcription was performed on a S1000 Touch Thermal Cycler (Bio-Rad) at 53°C for 45 minutes, followed by 85°C for 5 minutes and a final hold at 4°C. cDNA was generated and then amplified, and quality was assessed using an Agilent 4200 (Agilent Technologies). scRNA-Seq libraries were prepared with the Chromium Single Cell 3′ Library & Gel Bead Kit V3 (10× Genomics, 1000075) and then sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000, with a sequencing depth of at least 750,000 reads per cell and a paired-end 150 bp (PE150) reading strategy.

Data analysis for scRNA-Seq. Reads were aligned to the hg38 human reference genome, and gene-level unique molecular identifier (UMI) counts were obtained using Cell Ranger (version 3.1.0). The expression matrix was processed with Seurat (version 3.1.5; ref. 57). The criteria to select cells for subsequent analysis were as follows: 547 < UMIs per cell < 18040, 398 < detected genes < 4849, and a mitochondrial transcript proportion < 0.1731563. SCTransform normalization was applied to each Seurat object to control confounding sources of variations such as sequencing depth and mitochondrial fraction (58). In addition, the integration of single-cell data was done to correct the batch effect. Expression matrices were summarized by the top 14 principal components. Visualization of the transcriptomic profiles was conducted by UMAP. The Louvian modularity optimization algorithm was applied to iteratively group cells into clusters. Cell clusters were annotated to known biological cell types using canonical cell marker genes. Identification of DEGs in trisomy 21 organoids compared with euploid organoids in each cluster was performed using the MAST (version 1.14.0) package (59). The following model was fit with MAST: zlm (~ group + time, sca, ebayes = TRUE).

Multiple hypothesis testing corrections were performed using Bonferroni and Holm corrections (60). GO enrichment and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment of DEGs were performed using ToppGene (https://toppgene.cchmc.org/) (61), and the results were visualized with R. Developmental trajectory analysis was performed using slingshot (version 1.4.0, Bioconductor) with default parameters (62). Unbiased spatial mapping of all clusters was performed using VoxHunt. The transcriptome profiles were compared using BrainSpan, the largest data set containing the postmortem developmental human brain atlas (63).

Cell lines. The H9 and IMR90-4 cell lines were obtained via a WiCell agreement (H9: NO.16-W0060; IMR90-4: NO.17-W0063); DS1, 2DS3, DSP, and DS2U cell lines were gifts of the Bhattacharyya laboratory (Department of Cell and Regenerative Biology, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA). The ihtc-03 cell line was established in our laboratory (35).

Generation of DSCAM-KD iPSC lines using CRISPRi. The CRISPRi dual vector was packaged in lentivirus to establish the CRISPRi-based DSCAM-KD human iPSC line. First, the lentiviral vector containing dCas9-KRAB used for this study was modified from the lentiCRISPR vector (no. 61425) obtained from Addgene, with the dCas9-VP64 cassette replaced by dCas9-KRAB. We then designed sgRNAs targeting the DNA region from –50 to 300 bp near the transcription start site (TSS) of the DSCAM gene and used a CRISPR web tool (http://crispr.mit.edu/) to minimize off-target effects of the sgRNAs. The location of the TSS was determined using NCBI’s GenBank database (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/NM_001271534.3). Three gRNAs targeting DSCAM as well as a nontargeting negative control gRNA were selected (Supplemental Table 4) using the online CRISPR design tool at BioinfoGP (https://bioinfogp.cnb.csic.es/tools/breakingcas/); these sequences were cloned into the hU6-sgRNA-SV40-EGFP vector (GeneChem Technologies, GV371).

For the dual-vector multiplex experiments, human iPSCs from DS1 were first infected with lentivirus expressing dCas9-KRAB three days after mechanical passage for 24 hours. Selection was applied 7 days after infection with blasticidin (1 μg/mL) in E8 medium in the presence of the ROCK inhibitor Y27632 (2 μM) (STEMCELL Technologies) and then persistently cultured in the presence of 0.2 μg/mL blasticidin 13 days after infection to maintain the selection, which was continued for 5 weeks until stable colonies appeared. A second transduction in clones was performed using lentivirus encoding either targeting or scrambled sgRNA. Twenty-four hours after lentiviral infection, the cell culture medium was replaced with E8 medium supplemented with ROCK inhibitor (STEMCELL Technologies). Fourteen days after infection, cells were dissociated with Accutase treatment for 10 minutes at 37°C to create a single-cell suspension; this suspension was then transferred to a 5 mL flow cytometry tube with a strainer cap before FACS purification could be completed on a BD FACS Aria Fusion instrument. Clones were then expanded into larger vessel formats and used for further experiments, including functional those for CRISPRi activity and organoid differentiation.

qPCR. All RNA samples were extracted using a TRIzol kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). One microgram of total RNA from each sample was reverse transcribed into cDNA and then subjected to qPCR using the SuperScript III First-Strand Synthesis System (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The primers used for qPCR were as follows: DSCAM forward primer, CCAGGCTCAGGTAATCTCA and reverse primer, AGCATAGTCTGTGTTCCGA; PAK1 forward primer, CAGCCCCTCCGATGAGAAATA, and reverse primer, CAAAACCGACATGAATTGTGTGT.

Cytogenetic analysis. Cerebral organoids were collected for cell culturing, followed by karyotyping. GTG banding was performed according to a standard protocol. Karyotypes were determined from G-banding analysis using a standard protocol according to the International System for Human Cytogenomic Nomenclature (ISCN) 2016 nomenclature.

Quantification of neural tubes in organoids and statistical analysis. Organized portions of the organoids around the VZ-like structure were the target area for quantification of neural tubes in organoids. The image was rotated such that the VZ-like region was horizontal. Then, a box was defined with a specific width but flexible height to cover the entire stratified region from the apical surface of the VZ to the top surface of the organoid. All Hoechst-stained cells and cells expressing the target markers within that box were counted for statistical analysis. Organoids from the same experiment and from the same clone, but from independent experiments, were used as technical replicates. The data were averaged to obtain a single value. Average data from different biological replicates from different individuals were used to determine the average and standard error.

Data availability. The raw data of scRNA-Seq data, bulk RNA-Seq data, and ATAC-Seq data used in this study have been deposited in the NCBI’s Sequence Read Achieve (SRA) (accession number SRR14243996-SRR14244067).

Statistics. All data represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical analyses and graphing were done using GraphPad Prism, version 8 (GraphPad Software). The statistical methods relevant to each figure are described in the figure legends. Statistical comparisons between 2 groups were performed using the Student’s t test. Other statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. P values of less than 0.05 were considered to indicate a significant difference between groups.

Study approval. Verbal and written consent for the generation and differentiation of the ihtc-03 cell line was obtained from the donor. This study was approved by the ethics committee of Nanjing Medical University ([2016]NO.326).