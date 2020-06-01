Immune responses to stroke: mechanisms, modulation, and therapeutic potential

Review 10.1172/JCI135530

Address correspondence to: Costantino Iadecola, Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute, 407 East 61st Street, RR-303, New York, New York 10065, USA. Phone: 646.962.8279; Email: coi2001@med.cornell.edu .

1 Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Costantino Iadecola, Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute, 407 East 61st Street, RR-303, New York, New York 10065, USA. Phone: 646.962.8279; Email: coi2001@med.cornell.edu .

1 Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Costantino Iadecola, Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute, 407 East 61st Street, RR-303, New York, New York 10065, USA. Phone: 646.962.8279; Email: coi2001@med.cornell.edu .

1 Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

Stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability. Most strokes are caused by occlusion of a major cerebral artery, and substantial advances have been made in elucidating how ischemia damages the brain. In particular, increasing evidence points to a double-edged role of the immune system in stroke pathophysiology. In the acute phase, innate immune cells invade brain and meninges and contribute to ischemic damage, but may also be protective. At the same time, danger signals released into the circulation by damaged brain cells lead to activation of systemic immunity, followed by profound immunodepression that promotes life-threatening infections. In the chronic phase, antigen presentation initiates an adaptive immune response targeted to the brain, which may underlie neuropsychiatric sequelae, a considerable cause of poststroke morbidity. Here, we briefly review these pathogenic processes and assess the potential therapeutic value of targeting immunity in human stroke.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.