Immune responses to stroke: mechanisms, modulation, and therapeutic potential

Costantino Iadecola,1 Marion S. Buckwalter,2 and Josef Anrather1

1Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

2Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Costantino Iadecola, Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute, 407 East 61st Street, RR-303, New York, New York 10065, USA. Phone: 646.962.8279; Email: coi2001@med.cornell.edu.

First published May 11, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 6 on June 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(6):2777–2788. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135530.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published May 11, 2020 - Version history

Stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability. Most strokes are caused by occlusion of a major cerebral artery, and substantial advances have been made in elucidating how ischemia damages the brain. In particular, increasing evidence points to a double-edged role of the immune system in stroke pathophysiology. In the acute phase, innate immune cells invade brain and meninges and contribute to ischemic damage, but may also be protective. At the same time, danger signals released into the circulation by damaged brain cells lead to activation of systemic immunity, followed by profound immunodepression that promotes life-threatening infections. In the chronic phase, antigen presentation initiates an adaptive immune response targeted to the brain, which may underlie neuropsychiatric sequelae, a considerable cause of poststroke morbidity. Here, we briefly review these pathogenic processes and assess the potential therapeutic value of targeting immunity in human stroke.

Advertisement