Selective SIRPα blockade reverses tumor T cell exclusion and overcomes cancer immunotherapy resistance

Anti-mouse SIRPα mAb monotherapy inhibits tumor growth in orthotopic syngeneic models. The preclinical efficacy of SIRPα blockade in immunocompetent mice was previously reported in heterotopic SIRPα+ tumor models (57), whereby an antagonist anti-mSIRPα mAb antibody (MY1 clone, ref. 58; rat IgG2a) with Fc-effector functions promoted antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP). To further investigate the importance of target cell opsonization versus SIRPα signaling and interaction with CD47 for therapeutic efficacy in orthotopic tumor mouse models, a mouse Fc IgG1 was used to engineer a MY1 orthosteric inhibitor that blocks SIRPα/CD47 interaction (MY1-G1, Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135528DS1). Comparisons were also performed with a rat IgG1 P84 allosteric inhibitor that blocks SIRPα signaling without preventing its interaction with CD47. In addition, genetically modified SIRPα mutant mice expressing a truncated SIRPα protein that lacks most of the cytoplasmic signaling domain were examined (59).

Two weeks of P84 and MY1-G1 monotherapies initiated 4 days after tumor implantation significantly reduced primary mammary tumor growth and prevented lung metastasis development in the orthotopic 4T1 triple-negative breast cancer model in BALB/c mice (Figure 1, A and B). TIL analysis on day 14 showed an increase in F4/80+MHC-II+CCR7+CD206– M1 macrophage frequency and in the M1/M2 (CCR7–CD206+) macrophage ratio as well as in NK and memory T cells (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2), thereby confirming that TME modification occurred after anti-SIRPα monotherapy. SIRPα blockade also modified peripheral immune responses, as revealed by the increased frequency of central memory CD44+CD62L+CD4+ T lymphocytes in draining lymph nodes, a higher M1/M2 ratio, and a reduction in the frequency of Tregs (CD4+CD25+Foxp3+CD127lo) in the spleen. Surgical resection of primary 4T1 mammary tumors after 10 days of treatment confirmed the significant reduction in tumor spread and metastasis. Indeed, transient SIRPα blockade with P84 or MYI-G1 resulted in 71% survival when compared with 14% survival in the isotype control group (Figure 1D). Moreover, MY1-G1 administration in the AK7 orthotopic mesothelioma C57BL/6 mouse model significantly prolonged survival (Figure 1E). Finally, mutant mice lacking SIRPα signaling and injected with AK7 mesothelioma tumor cells exhibited prolonged survival by 55%, when compared with WT animals. Interestingly, surviving SIRPα mutant mice were also protected against a second AK7 heterotopic tumor challenge in the peritoneum, suggesting that inhibition of SIRPα signaling produces a robust and durable antitumoral response (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 Anti-SIRPα monotherapy efficacy in orthotopic syngeneic tumor models. (A) Primary tumor volume and (B) lung metastasis count in the 4T1 triple-negative breast orthotopic tumor model (0.25 × 106 cells injected in the mammary fat gland) of mice treated i.p. with a control mAb (black, n = 7), P84 (red, n = 8), or MY1-G1 (blue, n = 6) anti-SIRPα antagonist mAbs at 10 mg/kg 3 times from day 4 to day 18. (C) Tumor-infiltrating frequencies among live cells and peripheral leukocyte phenotype modification after treatment with P84 (red, n = 7) or control (black, n = 9) mAbs 15 days after tumor implantation. (D) Same protocols and symbols as in A, but a surgical resection of the primary tumor was performed 13 days after tumor implantation and the survival of mice (n = 7 per group) was analyzed. (E) Survival of WT (black, n = 23) and SIRPα mutant (purple, n = 11) untreated mice injected on day 0 in the pleural cavity with AK7 mesothelioma tumor cells (3 × 106). Some WT mice were also treated i.p. with the MY-1-mG1 anti-SIRPα mAb (blue, n = 16) from day 4 to day 32 at 10 mg/kg 3 times a week. Three independent experiments were performed. (F) Cured-SIRPα mutant mice from the AK7 model were rechallenged i.p. with a new load of 3 × 106 AK7 cells (n = 6). The same injection was performed in untreated WT mice as control (n = 7). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005, compared with control group; #P < 0.05 for P84 and MY-1 comparison, unpaired Mann-Whitney U test or log-rank for survival.

Anti-mouse SIRPα mAbs induce durable adaptive immune responses in combination with T cell immune checkpoint agents. Preclinical syngeneic models with suboptimal response to T cell ICB were used to assess the efficacy of combined immunotherapies targeting both the innate and adaptive immune checkpoints. Monotherapy with anti–PD-L1 or MY1-G1 anti-mSIRPα mAb significantly inhibited tumor growth in immunocompetent mice implanted subcutaneously with the colon adenocarcinoma MC38 cell line, although a complete response (CR) was only observed in 15%–30% of mice (Figure 2A). However, the combination of MY1-G1 and anti–PD-L1 mAbs strongly inhibited tumor growth in all mice and induced durable CR in 79% of mice. After complete elimination of the drugs, 90% of the cured mice were resistant to a secondary tumor challenge with the same cell line, suggesting that combined anti-mSIRPα and anti–PD-L1 mAb therapy induces memory immune responses (Figure 2B). Similarly, monotherapy with P84 anti-mSIRPα mAb, anti–PD-L1 blocking mAb, or anti–4-1BB agonist mAb significantly prolonged survival in the CD47/PD-L1 expressing orthotopic Hepa1.6 hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) syngeneic model, albeit with low CR rates (0%, 7%, and 26%, respectively; Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). On the other hand, treatment with P84 anti-mSIRPα mAb combined with either anti–PD-L1 or anti-41BB induced durable CRs in 61% and 80% of mice, respectively. MY1-G1 anti-mSIRPα combined with a PD-L1 antagonist or 4-1BB agonist induced durable CR in 100% of mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, after the treatment was completed, all of the cured mice successfully rejected a second Hepa1.6 tumor challenge in the absence of any treatment (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4C). Intravenous adoptive transfer of spleen T lymphocytes (2.5 × 106) or whole isolated tumor leukocytes (2 × 106) from anti-mSIRPα + anti–4-1BB cured mice significantly protected naive and untreated mice after Hepa1.6 orthotopic implantation, further suggesting that this combined treatment induces robust T cell–mediated memory immune responses (Figure 2E). These results were corroborated by similar adoptive transfer experiments in SIRPα mutant mice treated with anti–4-1BB mAbs (Supplemental Figure 5). Surprisingly, while anti-mSIRPα + anti–PD-L1 cured mice displayed tumor-specific spleen memory T cells responses ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 6A), adoptive transfer of spleen T cells from these mice had no significant impact on survival (Figure 2E). Nonetheless, adoptive intravenous transfer of plasma from anti-mSIRPα + anti–PD-L1 cured mice protected naive untreated mice (Figure 2F). Indeed, mice initially treated with anti–PD‑L1 alone or in combination with anti-mSIRPα exhibited plasmatic anti-Hepa1.6 and anti-hepatocyte IgG responses (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Tumor-infiltrating leukocyte (TIL) analysis after 10 days of treatment confirmed that the combination of SIRPα blockade with anti–PD‑L1 or anti–4-1BB modified the TME (Supplemental Figures 7–9). Specifically, both these combination therapies significantly increased T cell frequency (P < 0.05) in the TME and reduced the frequency of immunosuppressive Tregs and MDSCs. However, while combining anti‑mSIRPα mAb with anti–4-1BB mAb favored CD8+ T cells, the combination of anti‑mSIRPα with anti–PD‑L1 favored CD4+ T cells responses. Moreover, SIRPα/PD‑L1 combined therapy significantly reduced the frequency of immature transitional B cells (P < 0.01), but increased plasmablast infiltration (P < 0.05).

Figure 2 Anti-SIRPα synergizes with anti–PD-L1 and anti–4-1BB mAbs and prevents T cell exclusion. (A) Tumor volume in MC38 model of mice treated i.p. triweekly (days 4–28) with control (black, n = 6), MY1-G1 anti-SIRPα (blue, 10 mg/kg, n = 13), anti–PD-L1 (10F-9G2, open green triangle, 6 mg/kg, n = 12), or MY1-G1 plus anti–PD-L1 (filled green triangle, n = 28) mAbs. (B) Survival of untreated naive (black, n = 7) or MC38 tumor-free mice treated with the anti-SIRPα+PD-L1 combination (green, n = 10) and rechallenged with MC38 cells 2 months after first tumor inoculation. (C) Survival in the Hepa1.6 HCC orthotopic model of mice treated i.p. (days 4–28) triweekly with control (black, n = 48), P84 anti-SIRPα (red, 10 mg/kg, n = 48), anti–PD-L1 (open green triangle, 6 mg/kg, n = 14), or P84+anti-PDL-1 (filled green triangle, n = 18) mAbs. Some mice received 2 injections (days 4 and 8) of 3 mg/kg 3H3 (4-1BB agonist; open blue circle, n = 15) alone or in combination with P84 (filled blue circle, n = 15). Three independent experiments are represented. (D) Survival of untreated naive or Hepa1.6-cured mice rechallenged with intrasplenic Hepa 1.6 cells 3 to 4 months after first tumor inoculation. Symbols are the same as in C. (E) Survival of untreated mice implanted with Hepa 1.6 cells in the portal vein after adoptive transfer of 10 × 106 splenocytes or 2.5 × 106 spleen T cells isolated from cured mice in D. (F) Same as in E after adoptive transfer of 200 μL of plasma from PD-L1/SIRPα-cured mice. (G) T cell infiltrates histological quantification in the entire tumor or in the core (50% of the tumor from the center) in the MC38 model 3 weeks after tumor inoculation. Treatment was same as in A. Blue, nucleus; green, CD3. (H) T cell and macrophage infiltrate histological quantification in the Hepa1.6 model 2 weeks after tumor inoculation. FI, fluorescent intensity. Treatment was same as in C. Blue, nucleus; green, CD3; red, F4/80. Original magnification, ×20. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 or ##P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005, ****P < 0.001, compared with control group; §§P < 0.01, §§§P < 0.005 for T cell monotherapies compared with combination, unpaired Kruskall-Wallis test, Mann-Whitney U test, or log-rank test or survival.

Anti-mouse and anti-human SIRPα mAbs promote chemokine secretion and T cell migration in the tumor nest. Tumor-associated stromal cells (e.g., macrophages) have been recently implicated in the immune exclusion phenotype observed in a subcutaneous MC38 tumor model (21). In agreement with these data, we found that after anti–PD-L1 therapy, CD3+ T cells weakly infiltrated the tumor nest in the MC38 model (Figure 2G). In contrast, SIRPα blockade in combination with T cell ICB induced T cell infiltration in the tumor nest, which is consistent with the observed high rates of CR (Figure 2A). In the orthotopic Hepa1.6 model, T cell infiltration increased in the liver after 10 days of treatment with anti–PD-L1 or anti–4-1BB monotherapy. However, these T cells were mainly on the margin of tumor nodules in regions where macrophages could also be found (Figure 2H). Similarly to what was seen with the MC38 model, anti-mSIRPα + anti–PD‑L1 or anti–4-1BB combinations significantly increased CD3+ T cell and F4/80+ macrophage infiltration within tumor nodules (Figure 2H). Nanostring transcriptomic analysis in the liver (murine PanCancer Immune Profiling [PCIP] panel) revealed that both SIRPα/PD-L1 and SIRPα/4-1BB combination treatments modified the TME extensively (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 10) and induced similar changes in gene expression. STRING analysis of the upregulated gene cluster identified increased expression of genes associated with chemokine and cytokine pathways (Figure 3, B and C) and downregulation of genes involved in metastasis and the TGF-β pathway (Supplemental Figure 11).

Figure 3 TME transcriptomic modifications after anti-SIRPα combination therapy in mouse. Transcriptomic NanoString (PCIP panel) analysis of the liver of mice in the orthotopic Hepa1.6 HCC model 10 days after treatment initiation. Colors and symbols are the same as in Figure 2C. (A) nSolver relative gene expression analysis and heatmap representation (normalized to the median of control group) of mice treated with control Ab (n = 5), P84 anti-SIRPα mAb (n = 4), 4-1BB agonist ± P84 (upper panel, n = 6/group), or anti–PD-L1 mAb ± P84 (lower panel, n = 6/group). The solid-line rectangle surrounds the cluster of gene expression increased with P84 combination, while the dotted-line rectangle surrounds the cluster of gene expression decreased with P84 combination (see Supplemental Figure 8 for detailed list). (B) STRING protein-protein network analysis of upregulated gene cluster surrounded by solid-line rectangle in A. (C) Transcriptomic gene expression signature as annotated by NanoString according to the related function obtained using nSolver advanced analysis. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, unpaired Kruskall-Wallis test.

Histological and transcriptomic analyses of the TME in our mouse models seems to indicate that, in addition to inhibiting phagocytosis, SIRPα might also regulate other immune functions, such as those related to chemotaxis and immune cell activation in a CD47-expressing TME. Indeed, anti-mSIRPα mAbs appear to reinvigorate tumor-associated myeloid cells and promote T cell attraction to the tumor nest. To assess whether this SIRPα function is conserved in humans, surgically dissociated tumor explants from HCC (n = 7), colorectal carcinoma (CRC) (n = 1), pancreatic ductal carcinoma (PDAC) (n = 1), and renal cell carcinoma (RCC, n = 2) patients as well as cells of mesothelioma pleural effusion (Meso) (n = 7) were cultured ex vivo with a selective antagonist human anti-SIRPα mAb (OSE-172, binds preferentially the main SIRPα V1 variant, but not SIRPγ [Supplemental Figures 12, 13A, and 14] and promotes tumor cell phagocytosis [Supplemental Figure 15]) or an isotype control mAb (Figure 4A). Transcriptomic NanoString analysis (human PCIP panel) conducted after 48 hours revealed that selective anti-hSIRPα mAb alone significantly modified gene expression in a variety of human TMEs (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 16). Notably, selective anti-hSIRPα mAbs induced overexpression of genes involved in chemotaxis and adaptive immune functions (Figure 4C). To assess whether chemokine gene expression upregulation induced by SIRPα inhibition is related to tumor-associated myeloid cell modification, isolated CD14+ myeloid cells from human ovarian cancer ascites (n = 8) were cultured ex vivo for 48 hours with selective anti-hSIRPα or isotype mAbs (Figure 4D). Transcriptomic (NanoString Human MII_v2 panel) and Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) showed that selective SIRPα blockade significantly enriches chemokine and cytokine gene expression in myeloid cells when compared with the isotype control condition (Figure 4E). Consistent with this, clustering of the 100 most overexpressed genes in anti-hSIRPα versus isotype conditions identified 2 clusters of genes associated with chemokine and cytokine functions (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Anti-SIRPα mAb reinvigorates myeloid cells in the human TME. (A) Fresh human surgical tumor explants (HCC, n = 7; RCC, n = 2; CRC, n = 1; PDAC, n = 1) dissociated in small organoids by enzymatic and mechanical digestion or cells from Meso (n = 7) were cultured for 48 hours with 10 μg/mL of selective anti-SIRPα (OSE-172) or irrelevant control mAbs. Transcriptomic analysis was performed using the Human PCIP panel (NanoString). (B) nSolver relative gene expression analysis and volcano plot representation using the Benjamini-Hochberg method to adjust the P value and the tumor origin as a confounding factor. (C) Heatmap representation of significantly overexpressed genes after treatment with anti-SIRPα (left). Gene expression signatures of main function identified in overexpressed genes as annotated by NanoString (right). (D) Myeloid cells from ovarian cancer ascites were isolated after Ficoll separation of ascites fluid and magnetic separation of CD14+ cells. Isolated myeloid cells were cultured for 48 hours with 10 μg/mL of selective anti-SIRPα (OSE-172) or irrelevant control mAbs. Transcriptomic analysis was performed using the Myeloid Innate Immunity panel_v2 (NanoString). (E) GSEA of functional gene expression signatures identified by nSolver analysis as significantly overexpressed after anti-SIRPα treatment. (F) STRING protein-protein network analysis of the top 100 most overexpressed genes after anti-SIRPα treatment (left). Unsupervised heatmap representation of individual patient gene expression from the 2 main functional clusters (chemokine and cytokines) identified by STRING analysis (right). *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, paired Mann-Whitney U test.

To confirm that SIRPα negatively controls chemokine secretion and hence T cell recruitment, we performed a series of in vitro and in vivo experiments using human macrophages cultured with human tumors and human T lymphocytes. We first confirmed in vitro that CD47 transactivation of SIRPα inhibits chemokine secretion by human macrophages independently of tumor phagocytosis and that anti-hSIRPα mAbs restored this CD47-induced reduction in chemokine secretion (e.g., CCL3, CCL4) (Figure 5A). Similarly, selective SIRPα blockade significantly increased CCL4 secretion by human monocytes cultured with different CD47-expressing human tumor cell lines (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 17). To assess whether human macrophages immunosuppressed by SIRPα signaling affect T cell migration in vivo, we injected monocyte-derived human macrophages intradermally in the ears of immunodeficient mice previously infused i.p. with autologous human peripheral blood leukocytes (Figure 5C). Ear immunohistological analysis performed 6 hours after macrophage injection showed that human T cell infiltration was significantly increased by selective anti-hSIRPα mAbs (Figure 5, D and E). Interestingly, although a nonselective antagonist anti-hSIRPα/γ mAb (Kwar23, binds to both hSIRPα and hSIRPγ and blocks their interaction with CD47; Supplemental Figures 13 and 14) restored chemokine secretion in human macrophages in vitro (Supplemental Figure 18A), T cell migration in vivo was not affected by this SIRPα/γ antagonist (Figure 5, D and E). To evaluate whether SIRPα/γ also differentially regulates human T cell migration within human tumors expressing CD47, we quantified T cell migration within an established human tumor spheroid model as previously described in the literature (60, 61) using a A549 NSCLC cell line cultured for 3 days with human monocytes and MRC-5 fibroblasts (Figure 5F). As observed in vivo in humanized mice, selective SIRPα blockade significantly increased human T cell migration within human tumor spheroids, while concomitant blockade of SIRPα and SIRPγ decreased it as compared with isotype control condition (Figure 5, G and H). These data are consistent with previous research suggesting that SIRPγ plays an important role in cell-cell adhesion and/or T cell transendothelial migration in human T lymphocytes (49, 50).

Figure 5 Anti-SIRPα mAb reinstates myeloid cell chemokine secretion and human T cell migration. (A) CCL4 (n = 6) chemokine secretion of human macrophages cultured for 24 hours on normal or CD47-coated plates with or without anti-SIRPα mAb (OSE-172, 10μg/mL). (B) CCL4 secretion of human monocytes cultured 24 hours in contact with different human tumor cell lines and 10 μg/mL of anti-SIRPα mAb (OSE-172) or irrelevant control Ab (1 representative donor of n = 5). (C) Immunodeficient NSG-SGM3 mice (expressing human IL3, GM-CSF and SCF) humanized with 30 × 106 human PBMCs injected i.p. were treated i.p. on day 4 with 10 mg/kg of selective anti-SIRPα mAb (OSE-172, n = 10), a nonselective anti-SIRPα/γ mAb (Kwar23, n = 3), or an irrelevant control mAb (n = 11). Intradermal injection in the ear of autologous human macrophages (generated in vitro from blood monocytes cultured 5 days with 100 ng/mL M-CSF) was performed on day 5. (D) The ear was collected for immunohistological analysis 6 hours after macrophage injection. T cell infiltration was quantified per mm3 of tissue using quantification of CD3+ cells on serial sections from each individual mouse. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, unpaired Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Representative example of human CD3 staining (green) and nucleus (blue) from each group in D. (F) A549 NSCLC cell line was cultured with human monocytes, MRC-5 fibroblasts, and indicated monoclonal antibodies at 10 μg/mL. After 3 days, human T lymphocytes were added on established spheroids and cultured for an additional 3 days. (G) Spheroids were fixed on day 6 and stained with anti-human CD3 Ab; T cell invasive index was calculated according to frequency and distance from periphery of CD3+ cells. (H) Representative example of human CD3 staining (green) and nucleus (blue) from each group in G. Original magnification, ×100 (E); ×200 (H). **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, Kruskal-Wallis and Dunn’s multiple comparisons tests.

Selective targeting of human SIRPα without affecting SIRPγ/CD47 interaction increases human T cell responses. Recently, it has been shown that SIRPα/CD47 blockade using Cd47–/– mutant mice or anti-CD47 mAbs (which could opsonize tumor cells) promotes antigen crosspresentation by DCs and, consequently, antigen-specific T cell activation (31, 46). Notably, we found that while type 2 conventional DCs (cDC2, CD11c+CD11b+CD8–) express high levels of SIRPα, cDC1s (CD11c+CD11bloCD8+) express very low levels of the receptor (Supplemental Figure 19A). Consistent with these SIRPα expression patterns, cDC1s were more efficient than cDC2s in promoting antigen crosspriming of OT-I CD8+ T cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 19B). Moreover, anti-mSIRPα (P84, MY1-G1) and anti-CD47 mAbs significantly increased OT-I T cells crosspriming by cDC2, but not with cDC1 (Supplemental Figure 19C). To determine a potential function of SIRPα in promoting antigen crosspriming of OT-I CD8+ T cells in vivo, anti-mSIRPα–treated (MY1-G1) mice were infused intravenously with OT-I CD8+ T cells. At 48 hours after i.p. challenge with OVA antigen, these mice overexpressed class I MHC, CD86 costimulatory molecule, and CD103 integrin in both cDC1 and cDC2 subsets (Supplemental Figure 19D). Moreover, proliferation of OT-I T cells was significantly increased in vivo after anti-mSIRPα mAb (MY1-G1) treatment (P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 19, E and F), confirming that inhibiting SIRPα signaling increases CD8+ T cell crosspriming by myeloid cells, as previously described in mice (46).

The specific expression (Supplemental Figures 20–23) and the potential role of the SIRPγ homologue (Supplemental Figure 24) in human T cell biology raise the question of whether the benefit of anti-SIRPα antibodies and CD47-targeting drugs in increasing T cell activity in mice translates similarly to humans. To test this, human tumor melan-A–specific HLA-A2+ CD8+ cytotoxic T cell clones (melan-A–specific cytotoxic T lymphocyte [CTL]) isolated from melanoma patients (62) were restimulated with HLA-A2+ monocyte–derived human DCs loaded with a melan-A 25-mer long peptide. We found that incubation with a selective anti‑hSIRPα (OSE-172) mAb significantly increased IFN-γ secretion by human melan-A–specific CTL, whereas a nonselective anti-hSIRPα/γ mAb (Kwar23) and different anti-CD47 mAbs did not (Figure 6, A and B). Interestingly, the nonselective anti-hSIRPα/γ mAb prevented the beneficial effect of OSE-172 in promoting IFN-γ secretion, suggesting that blocking SIRPγ reduces T cell crosspriming responses. To understand the mechanisms underlying this process, we tested these antibodies using a mouse thymoma T cell line lacking SIRPγ expression and transfected with the TCR of melan-A–specific human CTL and human CD8. Notably, both the selective anti-hSIRPα mAb alone and the combination of anti-hCD47 + anti-mCD47 mAbs increased T cell response when the thymoma T cells were cocultured with HLA-A2+ monocyte–derived human DCs loaded with the melan-A 25-mer long peptide (Figure 6C). Taken together, these results demonstrate that, while blocking SIRPα increases antigen-specific crosspresentation by human DCs, blocking the SIRPγ/CD47 interface decreases the crosspriming response of human T lymphocytes. In addition, targeting CD47 on human T cells with anti-CD47 mAbs also inhibited conventional anti-CD3 + anti-CD28 polyclonal stimulation, allogeneic stimulation, mixed lymphocyte reaction, and transendothelial T cell migration (Figure 6, D–G).