Free fatty acid processing diverges in human pathologic insulin resistance conditions

In this study, we investigated mechanisms by which insulin regulates hepatic glucose and triglyceride production in humans with severe receptor-level insulin resistance (pathogenic variants of the insulin receptor) compared with severe, moderate, and mild postreceptor insulin resistance (lipodystrophy, type 2 diabetes, and obesity). We observed elevated lipolysis rates in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants, with comparable FFA flux and total FFA levels in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants and lipodystrophy, consistent with severe insulin resistance. We also observed higher hepatic glucose production, consistent with higher hepatic insulin resistance, in subjects with both INSR pathogenic variants and lipodystrophy compared with subjects with type 2 diabetes and obesity. However, subjects with INSR pathogenic variants had a markedly higher contribution of gluconeogenesis to hepatic glucose production. The high gluconeogenesis rate in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants appeared to be driven by high lipolytic rates, leading to increased glycerol availability as a substrate for gluconeogenesis. Despite high glycerol and FFA availability due to high lipolysis, subjects with INSR pathogenic variants had low hepatic and circulating triglycerides. The coexistence of increased lipolysis, high hepatic gluconeogenesis, and low hepatic triglycerides in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants suggests that glycerol and FFA from lipolysis drive hepatic gluconeogenesis and not hepatic lipogenesis in these subjects with severe receptor-level insulin resistance.

These data provide direct kinetic evidence in humans to support nonselective insulin resistance in this population. By contrast, our data in subjects with severe postreceptor insulin resistance due to lipodystrophy suggest that glycerol and FFA from lipolysis stimulates both hepatic gluconeogenesis and hepatic triglyceride accumulation. These clinical data provide further evidence to support the concept of selective hepatic insulin resistance in subjects with lipodystrophy proposed by Brown and Goldstein (2), such that insulin’s action to suppress hepatic glucose production is impaired, whereas insulin’s action to stimulate hepatic lipogenesis remains intact, and is stimulated by the presence of hyperinsulinemia.

Insulin and regulation of hepatic glucose production. Insulin has direct effects on the hepatocytes to suppress gluconeogenesis, largely mediated by FOXO transcription factors and cyclic AMP response element-binding protein (CREB) transcriptional complex (7–9). However, multiple rodent studies support the concept that insulin’s action to suppress gluconeogenesis is largely indirect and is mediated by suppression of adipose tissue lipolysis (10–12). Suppression of lipolysis reduces glycerol availability, which is a direct substrate for gluconeogenesis. Suppression of lipolysis also reduces FFA availability. FFA is oxidized in the hepatocyte to mitochondrial acetyl coA, which allosterically activates pyruvate carboxylase, thus increasing gluconeogenesis (1). Our data in humans with INSR pathogenic variants provide strong support for this model. In these subjects, higher lipolysis rates were observed compared with subjects with obesity, type 2 diabetes, or lipodystrophy, presumably due to the severe impairment in insulin signaling in adipose tissue. The resultant increase in glycerol and FFA availability is presumably driving the elevated rates of gluconeogenesis observed in these subjects, as insulin cannot directly suppress gluconeogenesis in the hepatocytes due to the mutation of the insulin receptor. Plasma lactate was lower in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants compared with those with severe postreceptor insulin resistance due to lipodystrophy. This may be caused by increased lactate utilization as a substrate for gluconeogenesis; however, lactate flux measurements were not available to support this hypothesis. Although absolute gluconeogenesis was elevated in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants compared with all other groups, absolute rates of glycogenolysis did not differ from subjects with type 2 diabetes or obesity. This suggests that high gluconeogenesis is the major driver of high hepatic glucose production in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants. However, one may still consider that glycogenolysis is low in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants relative to their degree of hyperinsulinemia. Lower glycogenolysis rates in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants may be due to failure of insulin to generate the expected amount of glycogen in the postprandial state. Unfortunately, postprandial liver imaging for measurement of hepatic glycogen content was not available in this study to test this hypothesis.

In this study, we explored the mechanisms that may lead to increased hepatic triglyceride in insulin-resistant states. Consistent with prior observations, our subjects with postreceptor insulin resistance due to lipodystrophy had markedly elevated hepatic triglyceride (13–16), whereas subjects with receptor-level insulin resistance due to INSR pathogenic variants did not develop hepatic steatosis despite extreme insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia (4, 16, 17). Hepatic triglyceride accumulation is mainly derived from 3 sources: hepatic de novo lipogenesis from carbohydrate precursors, FFAs released from adipose tissue lipolysis, and dietary fatty acids (18). In subjects with obesity-associated NAFLD and lipodystrophy, the rate of de novo lipogenesis is elevated and contributes to hepatic triglyceride accumulation (17, 19, 20). Insulin has direct effects to upregulate transcription of several genes promoting de novo lipogenesis (SREBP-1c, FAS, ACC, SCD1, lipin 1), and activates enzymes involving lipogenic pathways (1, 21). Overnutrition can stimulate de novo lipogenesis by increasing carbon precursors, by increasing insulin stimulation of lipogenic pathways, or both. A study from the Biddinger lab showed that, in insulin-sensitive rodents, physiologic induction of lipogenic pathways in the liver (e.g., SREBP-1c transcription) was activated by feeding and was not dependent on insulin. However, in obesity-induced insulin resistance, the pathological induction of SREBP1c and other lipogenic genes that is needed to develop NAFLD or hypertriglyceridemia was insulin dependent (22). Furthermore, de novo lipogenesis rates are low in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants, comparable to healthy, insulin-sensitive controls (17). These observations are consistent with the selective insulin resistance model proposed by Brown and Goldstein, in which pathologic hyperinsulinemia drives hepatic de novo lipogenesis in obesity-associated, postreceptor insulin resistance.

Although increased de novo lipogenesis plays an important role in obesity-associated NAFLD, the dominant contributor to hepatic triglyceride accumulation was found to be hepatic reesterification of FFAs derived from adipose tissue lipolysis (5). In subjects with NAFLD, approximately 26% of hepatic and VLDL triglyceride are derived from de novo lipogenesis, whereas approximately 60% arose from circulating FFAs (presumably derived from adipose tissue) and 15% from the diet. Thus, adipose tissue insulin resistance with the resultant increase in FFA availability appears to be the major mechanism leading to hepatic steatosis in humans with postreceptor insulin resistance.

Rodent studies suggest that hepatic FFA reesterification is insulin independent (6). If hepatic FFA reesterification in humans is independent of insulin receptor signaling, the high lipolytic rates with increased FFA availability in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants should lead to increased hepatic FFA reesterification and hepatic steatosis. Our observations of increased gluconeogenesis and low hepatic triglyceride in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants suggest that FFA delivered to the liver in these subjects is directed into mitochondrial β-oxidation, thus driving gluconeogenesis, rather than reesterified to triglyceride. Supporting this hypothesis, β-hydroxybutyrate, which is only generated by hepatic β-oxidation, was elevated in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants compared with all other groups. The molecular switch point routing cytosolic FFA into either β-oxidation or reesterification is movement of cytosolic FFA into mitochondria (18). Transport of FFA into the mitochondria is regulated by malonyl CoA, such that increased malonyl CoA inhibits FFA transport into mitochondria (23). In the fed state and during de novo lipogenesis, malonyl CoA levels rise, thus increasing the cytosolic FFA pool. Cytosolic FFA is then esterified with glycerol to form triglyceride (24). Thus, we speculate that, in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants, lack of insulin stimulation of de novo lipogenesis results in lower malonyl CoA. This would lead to increased FFA transport into mitochondria, increased β-oxidation of FFA, and stimulation of gluconeogenesis. An alternative explanation for low hepatic triglyceride in subjects with INSR pathogenic variants is increased hepatic triglyceride export in VLDL. Although VLDL secretion was not directly measured in this study, subjects with INSR pathogenic variants had low circulating triglycerides, which does not support increased VLDL secretion as a mechanism for low hepatic triglyceride content.

The strength of this study is the use of human models of severe insulin resistance at the receptor and postreceptor levels to characterize the fates of products of lipolysis in the liver. Due to the rarity of these subjects, prior studies have largely been limited to rodent models and mild forms of postreceptor insulin resistance in humans, such as obesity and NAFLD. Lipodystrophy and insulin receptor pathogenic variants are very rare conditions, and it is not possible to control for all variables in clinical studies. As a result, there was heterogeneity of etiology and severity among subjects with severe insulin resistance syndromes in this study, as well as baseline differences in age, body composition, and medication treatment among the patient cohorts. Sensitivity analyses adjusting for age differences among groups did not meaningfully alter the results (Supplemental Table 2). However, this approach has limited statistical validity due to the small overlap in ages between groups. While there were differences between cohorts in medication use (in particular, no medications in those with type 2 diabetes or obesity vs. multiple medications in those with INSR pathogenic variants and lipodystrophy), these medications are unlikely to account for the worse metabolic parameters seen in the latter groups (Supplemental Table 3). Instead, greater medication use in these groups is an attempt to control more severe metabolic dysregulation. In particular, use of metformin (which lowers hepatic glucose production) in all subjects with INSR pathogenic variants and 86% of subjects with lipodystrophy cannot account for the higher hepatic glucose production seen in these groups. Similarly, the higher use of lipid-lowering drugs in subjects with lipodystrophy cannot account for the higher circulating and hepatic triglycerides seen in this group. The differences in body composition, particularly fat mass, among groups requires careful interpretation. Glycerol R a is typically normalized to fat mass to provide a measure of adipose tissue lipolysis. However, because patients with generalized lipodystrophy have very low fat mass, most lipolysis in these patients is likely occurring in extra-adipose sites. Moreover, measurement of fat mass by dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry cannot distinguish between lipid in adipose tissue versus lipid in ectopic sites. We therefore normalized glycerol and palmitate R a to total body mass as measures of total body lipolysis and FFA turnover and performed sensitivity analyses normalizing these measures to fat mass and excluding patients with generalized lipodystrophy (Supplemental Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 1). All of these analyses showed higher lipolysis and FFA turnover in patients with INSR pathogenic variants, supporting the unique pathophysiology in this cohort. An additional limitation is that quantification of hepatic triglyceride content was available in only 3 subjects with INSR pathogenic variants, and in none of the subjects with type 2 diabetes or obesity. However, our finding of low hepatic triglyceride in the INSR pathogenic variant cohort is consistent with a prior publication (17). Finally, it would have been informative to measure de novo lipogenesis in this study; unfortunately, these measures were not available.

In conclusion, our data support a key pathogenic role of adipose tissue insulin resistance to increase glycerol and FFA availability to the liver in subjects with both postreceptor and receptor-level insulin resistance. However, the fate of FFA and glycerol diverges in these 2 populations. Our data support a model in which, in subjects with receptor-level insulin resistance, FFA is selectively directed toward β-oxidation, thus driving gluconeogenesis, rather than reesterified to hepatic triglyceride. By contrast, in our model, FFA derived from lipolysis in subjects with postreceptor insulin resistance both contributes to hepatic triglyceride accumulation and drives gluconeogenesis. Insulin is well established as a stimulator of de novo lipogenesis, and in subjects with postreceptor insulin resistance, hyperinsulinemia increases de novo lipogenesis per the selective insulin-resistance model of Brown and Goldstein (2). However, non–insulin-dependent reesterification of FFA derived from adipose tissue lipolysis has been shown to be the major mechanism contributing to hepatic steatosis in insulin-resistant states. Our data showing lack of hepatic triglyceride accumulation despite high FFA availability in subjects with receptor-level insulin resistance suggest that insulin is indirectly required for accumulation of hepatic triglyceride from hepatic FFA reesterification. We hypothesize that stimulation of de novo lipogenesis by hyperinsulinemia in postreceptor insulin resistance leads to increased hepatic malonyl CoA, thus directing FFAs away from β-oxidation and gluconeogenesis and toward reesterification. Further mechanistic studies are needed to test this hypothesis.