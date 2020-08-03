Complement factor H–deficient mice develop spontaneous hepatic tumors

Mice lacking CFH spontaneously develop hepatocellular carcinoma. While studying aged fH–/– mice, we noticed a high incidence of spontaneous liver tumor development, which was especially pronounced in males (Figure 1, A and B) compared with WT mice (Figure 1C). In male mice 15 months and older, we observed grossly visible liver tumors in 54% of fH–/– (n = 35) compared with 10% of fH–/–fB–/– mice (which are unable to activate the AP; n = 10) and 7% of WT mice (n = 29). The rate of liver tumor incidence was reduced in female mice 15 months or older, with 15% incidence in fH–/– (n = 26), 3% in WT (n = 29), and 0% in fH–/–fB–/– (n = 10) mice (Figure 1D). Histological evaluation of livers from WT and fH–/– mice from 3 different age groups (≤5 months, 6–14 months, and ≥15 months) revealed notable differences between the 2 strains. Hepatocyte ballooning (an indicator of hepatocyte stress or injury) was present in fH–/– males at all ages (Figure 1E), with multiple instances per field of view observed in over half of the 15-month-old and older males, compared with 14% of WT males of the same age. In male mice 15 months of age or older, multifocal tumor rosettes or nests were seen in all fH–/– mice with visible liver tumors (Figure 1F), and in 50% of those without. Generally, normal liver parenchyma was observed in WT males of the same age (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 fH–/– mice spontaneously develop hepatic tumors. (A–C) Necropsy images of large focal tumors (A and B, arrowheads) or multilobular tumors (B, arrows) in fH–/– livers. WT livers (C) are generally normal in appearance. (D) Of mice aged 15 months or older, 54% of fH–/– males had visible liver tumors compared with only 10% of fH–/–fB–/– and 7% of WT males. *P = 0.0271 and ****P < 0.0001, respectively; 2-sided Fisher’s exact test; fH–/– n = 35, WT n = 29, fH–/–fB–/– n = 10. Tumor incidence in fH–/– females aged 15 months or older was 15% compared with 0% in fH–/–fB–/– and 3% in WT mice. P = 0.5586 and P = 0.1777, respectively; 2-sided Fisher’s exact test; fH–/– n = 26, WT n = 29, and fH–/–fB–/– n = 10. (E–G) Hepatocyte ballooning (E) and tumor nests in 18-month-old fH–/– livers (F), and generally normal tissue in WT livers (G). Scale bars: 20 μm (E and F), 100 μm (G); n = 20 males (≥15 months) per group. (H–J) Membranous (H) and cytoplasmic (I) GPC3 deposition in fH–/– livers; punctate GPC3 in WT livers (J). Nuclei stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 200 μm (H and J), 100 μm (I); n = 20 males (≥15 months) per group.

Glypican-3 (GPC3) is a heparan sulfate proteoglycan that is overexpressed in HCC and has been used as a tumor biomarker (22, 23). Variation in the location of GPC3 expression has been noted in human HCC, with localization occurring on cell membranes in some and in the cell cytoplasm of other tumors (24). As further support that tumors in fH–/– mice are HCC, we stained livers collected from animals with and without visible tumors for GPC3 expression. We observed 2 distinct GPC3 expression patterns in the fH–/– mice, which correlated with the macroscopic findings. Livers from fH–/– mice with large focal tumors surrounded by otherwise normal-appearing parenchyma (Figure 1A) expressed GPC3 in a continuous, membranous pattern (Figure 1H). In contrast, GPC3 was predominantly cytoplasmic (Figure 1I) in fH–/– livers with multifocal tumors extending throughout the parenchyma of each lobe (Figure 1B, yellow arrows). Only membranous GPC3 deposition was seen in WT livers with tumors (Figure 1J).

C3 fragments are deposited throughout the livers of fH–/– mice. During AP activation, intact fluid-phase C3 is cleaved to form C3b, which covalently attaches to nearby tissues. C3b is subsequently cleaved, generating iC3b and C3d. We immunostained liver and kidney sections from 3- to 5-month-old WT mice, fH–/– mice, CFH heterozygotes (fH+/–), and fH–/–fB–/– mice to evaluate hepatic C3 fragment deposition. In WT and fH+/– mice, we found only trace amounts of punctate C3b and iC3b/C3d in the liver sinusoids (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1A, respectively; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135105DS1). In fH–/– mice, however, C3b and iC3b/C3d were deposited extensively throughout the sinusoids (Figure 2B). C3b-iC3b/C3d deposition was linear and continuous within the sinusoidal spaces, and appeared to deposit in a gradient, with concentrated C3 in the perivenous regions adjacent to the central vein, becoming more diffuse in the periportal regions. C3b deposits colocalized with collagen IV (COL4) (a component of the basement membrane [ref. 25]) and adjacent to MECA-32 (an endothelial cell marker), further supporting that complement was activated within the sinusoidal wall (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Deficiency of both CFH and CFB completely abrogated C3 deposition in livers of fH–/–fB–/– mice (Figure 2C). fH–/– mice are most frequently used to study C3G, which is characterized by C3 deposition localized in the glomeruli (Figure 2E), a location known to be particularly vulnerable to AP activation in the absence of CFH. C3b-iC3b/C3d deposition for each strain has been previously described in detail (26), and representative staining is shown (Figure 2, D and F, and Supplemental Figure 1A). These data demonstrate that, as in the glomeruli, hepatic C3 deposition is significantly greater in fH–/– mice (Figure 2G) and is largely due to AP activation.

Figure 2 C3 fragments preferentially deposit in the livers and kidneys of fH–/– mice. (A–C) Abundant C3b and iC3b/C3d deposition in fH–/– livers (B), but little to no deposition in WT (A) or fH–/–fB–/– (C) livers. Scale bars: 50 μm; n = 10 males (3–5 months) per group. (D–F) Kidney C3b and iC3b/C3d staining in each strain (glomeruli indicated by arrows). Scale bars: 100 μm; n = 5 males (3–5 months old) per group. (G) Quantification of hepatic C3b and iC3b/C3d deposition. ****P < 0.0001; C3b: F 2, 27 = 461.1; iC3b/C3d: F 2, 27 = 584.7; 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s t test; mean ± SEM; n = 10 per group. (H and I) PET/CT showing focal 124I-C3d29 signal in the left kidney and the liver of the fH–/– mouse (I) and quantification of localized 124I-C3d29 in organs (H). ***P = 0.0001; 124I-C3d29: F 5, 36 = 7.067; 2-way ANOVA interaction effect; n = 4 males (3 months old) per group. CV, central vein; TI, tubulointerstitium; L, liver; K, kidney; Bl, bladder.

CFH is a systemic regulator; therefore, fH–/– mice could also be susceptible to AP activation in other organs. To determine other possible locations of AP activation in fH–/– mice, we performed whole-animal PET imaging to detect localized iodinated C3d29 (124I-C3d29) (C3d29 is the monoclonal antibody specific for the complement fragments iC3b and C3d) (27). 124I-C3d29 localization was seen only in the livers and kidneys of fH–/– mice (nonspecific signal in thyroid and bladder is likely due to uptake or clearance of free iodine) (Figure 2I). Bound 124I-C3d29 was quantified (28) 96 hours after imaging (Figure 2H), which confirmed that the liver and kidneys are the predominant sites of C3 deposition in fH–/– mice.

AP activation leads to hepatocellular injury in fH–/– mice. To assess the pathological effects of unregulated AP activation in the liver, we measured levels of alanine transaminase (ALT), aspartate transaminase (AST), alkaline phosphatase (ALP), and albumin in 3-month-old WT, fH–/–, and fH–/–fB–/– mice. ALT and AST were significantly higher in fH–/– mice than in WT or fH–/–fB–/– mice (Figure 3A), confirming hepatocellular injury in fH–/– mice. ALP and albumin were not different among the strains, indicating that the injury had not caused biliary obstruction or impaired synthetic function of the liver at this time point (29).

Figure 3 Hepatocellular injury in fH–/– mice. (A) Elevated ALT and AST in fH–/– mice. **P < 0.001. ALT, F 2, 12 = 8.199; AST, F 2, 12 = 7.281; ALP, P = 0.3976; albumin, P = 0.0694; 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s t test; mean ± SEM; n = 5 males (3 months) per group. (B and C) Zonal lipid accumulation shown by Oil Red O staining in fH–/– and WT livers at 3, 9, and 18 months. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Oil Red O quantification: ** P < 0.01, * P < 0.05; 3 months, t = 3.225, df = 4.106; 9 months, t = 4.556, df = 4.563; and 18 months, t = 4.255, df = 4.176; unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; mean ± SEM; n = 5 males (each at 3, 9, and 18 months) per group. (D and E) COL4 deposition in WT (D, top) and fH–/– sinusoids (D, bottom). Nuclei stained with DAPI (blue). Images are representative of 4 independent experiments. Scale bars: 100 μm, inset 50 μm; n = 6 males (14 months) per group (E) COL4 quantification. ****P < 0.0001, t = 10.87, df = 5.563; unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; mean ± SEM; n = 6 males (14 months) per group. ALT, alanine aminotransferase; AST, aspartate aminotransferase; ALP, alkaline phosphatase; COL4, collagen IV.

We stained liver sections from fH–/– and WT males at 3, 9, and 18 months of age with Oil Red O, a lysochrome used to detect lipid. Lipid accumulation was mild and limited to the perivenous hepatocytes of 3-month-old fH–/– mice, but became progressively more widespread with age (Figure 3B, right panels). Positive staining was seen in the 9- and 18-month-old WT mice (Figure 3B, left panels), but when quantified, it was found to be significantly less than in age-matched fH–/– mice (Figure 3C).

We next immunostained livers from 14-month-old fH–/– and WT mice for COL4, a structural component of basement membranes, which, when deposited in excess, leads to the development of fibrosis (30). There was greater COL4 deposition in fH–/– mice compared with WT mice (Figure 3E), occurring in a continuous pattern in the sinusoids of fH–/– mice (Figure 3D, bottom). Only punctate deposits were seen in age-matched WT livers (Figure 3D, top). This suggests that the chronic inflammatory environment triggered by uncontrolled AP activation in fH–/– livers contributes to the development of steatosis and fibrosis as the mice age.

Hepatic mRNA expression reveals a strong inflammatory signature in fH–/– mice. We examined the mRNA expression profile of myeloid innate immune markers in the livers of 3-month-old fH–/– mice compared with WT mice. When comparing the most differentially expressed (DE) mRNA to WT controls, fH–/– livers had greater than 4.65-fold higher mRNA expression of S100a9 and S100a8, the proinflammatory chemokine Cxcl14, and serum amyloid A 1 (Saa1) (Figure 4, A and B). Of note, S100A9 is expressed on monocytes and neutrophils (31) and has been implicated in the development of cancer (32, 33) and tumor metastasis (34). fH–/– mice also had increased expression of mRNA corresponding to proteins involved in the migration and activation of leukocytes, including Itgal (35), Fcgr3 (36), and neutrophil cytosolic factor 2 (Ncf2) (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Analysis of liver mRNA reveals upregulation of multiple inflammatory signaling pathways in fH–/– mice. (A) Volcano plot of fH–/– liver mRNA DE compared with WT covariate and (B) the fold change of the 10 most DE mRNA. Bonferroni’s P values are shown below. (C) Heatmap of myeloid innate immune pathways (data are displayed on the same scale due to Z-transformation; increasing, neutral, or reduced expression indicated by orange, black, or blue, respectively). (D–I) DE of mRNA in fH–/– livers compared with WT livers. Box-and-whisker plots (D–F) showing the composite pathway scores for 3 of the most differentially expressed pathways. ****P < 0.0001, t = 11.01, df = 7.954 (D); ***P = 0.0002, t = 6.777, df = 7.816 (E); ***P = 0.0006, t = 6.033, df = 6.752 (F); unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction. For box-and-whisker plots: box = 25th–75th percentile, line = median, and whiskers = maximum and minimum values. (G–I) The most DE genes (Bonferroni-adjusted P ≤ 0.25) within each of the 3 corresponding composite pathways (D–F). For all experiments, n = 5 males (3 months old) per group. DE, differential expression; Sig, signaling.

Pathway analysis revealed an increase in fH–/– liver mRNA expression in 16 of the 17 gene sets relevant to innate myeloid immune function (Figure 4C). Directed global significance (GS) scores were used to identify the most DE gene sets in fH–/– mice as a group. Three of the gene sets with high directed GS scores (indicating high expression compared with WT covariates), were the chemokine, cytokine, and Fc receptor signaling pathways. Composite scores for these 3 pathways (Figure 4, C and D–F), and the most DE genes corresponding to each of the 3 pathways with relative expression frequencies (Figure 4, G–I), are shown. These data provide transcript level evidence of a proinflammatory environment in the livers of young fH–/– mice.

T cell infiltration and reduced neutrophils in fH–/– livers. To evaluate the immune milieu within the livers of fH–/– mice, we stained liver sections for 6 general leukocyte markers (F4/80, CD8, CD4, CD3, B220, and Foxp3) and collected images with a Vectra quantitative pathology imaging system. Dense clusters of immune cells were observed in all fH–/– livers near portal veins (Figure 5A, left, and Figure 5B). Similar immune clusters were not seen in WT livers (Figure 5A, right). Significantly more F4/80+ and CD8+ T cells were seen in fH–/– livers (Figure 5C), as well as a trend toward greater numbers of CD4+, CD3+, and CD4+Foxp3+ cells.

Figure 5 Inflammation and leukocyte infiltration in fH–/– livers. (A and B) Large pockets of inflammatory infiltrate captured by multiplex imaging in fH–/– (A, left, and B) but not in WT livers (A, right). Nuclei stained with DAPI (blue). Original magnification ×200. Scale bars: 50 μm (A), 10 μm (B). (C) Increased populations of each cell type in fH–/– livers compared with WT. F4/80+, ***P = 0.0002, t = 6.802, df = 7.559; CD8+, **P = 0.0069, t = 4.949, df = 4.178; CD4+, P = 0.1228; CD3+, P = 0.1868; Foxp3+/CD4+, P = 0.1409; B220+, P = 0.2894. For A–C, n = 5 males (3 months) per group; 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; mean ± SEM. (D) By flow cytometry, young fH–/– males have fewer hepatic neutrophils compared with WT (P = 0.2067) and fH–/–fB–/– (**P = 0.0051, t = 5.596, df = 3.963) mice. Neutrophils trend higher in fH–/– males with liver tumors compared with those without (P = 0.061). Data were analyzed by unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; mean ± SEM; n = 3 per group (fH–/– and WT, 3 months); n = 4 per group (fH–/– and fH–/–fB–/–, 4 months); n = 4 and 2 (fH–/– with and without liver tumors, respectively; 22–24 months). (E) Clusters of Ly6G+ cells (pink) are observed in livers with multiple tumor foci (arrows). Scale bars: 50 μm; n = 10 independent fH–/– liver tumors. Nuclei stained with DAPI (turquoise). All images are representative of 2 independent experiments.

We assessed hepatic neutrophil populations in young fH–/–, WT, and fH–/–fB–/– males by flow cytometry. There was greater than a 50% reduction in neutrophils (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+) in fH–/– livers compared with those in WT and fH–/–fB–/– livers (Figure 5D, left and middle). Because neutrophil infiltration within tumors may influence tumor growth (37), we assessed livers with and without tumors from 22- to 24-month-old fH–/– mice. There was a trend toward a greater number of neutrophils in livers with tumors than in those without (Figure 5D, right). We stained fH–/– liver sections containing tumor foci for neutrophils (Ly6G+ cells). Neutrophils were seen within and around tumors (Figure 5E, arrows), providing evidence of neutrophil infiltration in fH–/– liver tumors.

Skewed myeloid cell populations in fH–/– livers. Complement fragments are chemoattractants for infiltrating monocytes, which have been shown to play an important role in shaping the tumor immune microenvironment (38). Previous studies have shown that MHC-II+ monocytes can inhibit tumor growth (39), whereas MHC-II– monocytes can be proangiogenic, suppress T cell function, and promote tumor growth (39, 40). To examine whether the monocyte population is altered in livers of fH–/– mice, we isolated and analyzed hepatic myeloid cells from young fH–/–, WT, and fH–/–fB–/– males, as well as from aged fH–/– males with and without liver tumors. Compared with WT mice, fH–/– mice had fewer Ly6Chi MHC-II– F4/80lo/– proinflammatory infiltrating monocytes (41) and significantly more Ly6C– MHC-II– F4/80lo/– antiinflammatory patrolling monocytes and Ly6Cint MHC-II– F4/80– monocytes (Figure 6A). Only patrolling monocytes (Ly6C– MHC-II– F4/80lo/–) were increased in fH–/– livers when compared with livers from fH–/–fB–/– mice (Figure 6B). There were no significant differences in the monocyte populations between aged fH–/– mice with liver tumors and those without. It is notable, however, that the Ly6Chi MHC-II– F4/80lo/– infiltrating monocytes are the most numerous of these cell types in the aged fH–/– livers, regardless of tumor status (Figure 6C), in contrast to what was seen in young fH–/– mice.

Figure 6 Altered myeloid cell populations in the livers of fH–/– male mice. (A–C) The frequency of monocyte (Ly6Chi/int/– MHC-II– F4/80lo/–) and macrophage Ly6C+/– MHC-II+ F4/80+) populations in young fH–/– livers compared with WT (A, 3 months) and fH–/–fB–/– (B, 4 months), and livers from aged fH–/– mice with and without visible liver tumors (C, 22–24 months). Data were collected by multispectral flow cytometry and analyzed by unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; mean ± SEM; n = 3 males per group (fH–/– and WT, 3 months); n = 4 males per group (fH–/– and fH–/–fB–/–, 4 months); n = 4 (fH–/– males with liver tumors) and 2 (fH–/– males without liver tumors). P values for each cell population are shown below each graph; (A) Ly6Cint MHC-II– F4/80lo/– (t = 9.896, df = 3.809) and Ly6C– MHC-II– F4/80lo/– (t = 5.121, df = 3.474); (B) Ly6C– MHC-II– F4/80lo/– (t = 3.250, df = 5.568). (D) Pseudo color dot plot of representative hepatic Ly6C/MHC-II myeloid populations within CD45+CD11b+Ly6G– cells from a young fH–/– mouse (4 months) compared with an aged fH–/– with liver tumors (22 months). Corresponding cell counts for each gate are shown. Detailed gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 3.

There were no significant differences in the Ly6C– MHC-II+ F4/80+ and Ly6C+ MHC-II+ F4/80+ macrophage populations between young fH–/– mice and either WT or fH–/–fB–/– mice (Figure 6, A and B) or between aged fH–/– mice with and without liver tumors (Figure 6C). Young and aged fH–/– mice without tumors tended to have fewer macrophages than young WT or fH–/–fB–/– mice or aged fH–/– mice with tumors, respectively.

These findings suggest that the hepatic monocyte population in young fH–/– mice is primarily comprised of antiinflammatory patrolling monocytes. As fH–/– mice age and develop liver tumors, fewer proinflammatory Ly6Chi MHC-II– F4/80lo/– monocytes transition to antiinflammatory Ly6C–MHC-II– F4/80lo/– patrolling monocytes (Figure 6D).

Recombinant murine factor H binds within the liver sinusoids and inactivates C3b. Given the pattern of C3 fragment deposition in fH–/– livers, we examined whether CFH controls AP activation on basement membrane within the sinusoids and hepatic vasculature. We produced and functionally tested a recombinant murine CFH (rmCFH) (42), which was then conjugated with Alexa 647 and injected into male fH–/– and WT mice. The mice were euthanized 24 hours later, and livers were examined for bound rmCFH. The rmCFH deposited along the sinusoids of fH–/– livers (Figure 7, A, left, C, and D) in a pattern much like that of C3b deposition in unmanipulated fH–/– mice (Figure 2B). We observed a similar pattern of rmCFH deposition in WT sinusoids (Figure 7A, right), although in significantly lower amounts (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Recombinant factor H binds in the sinusoids of fH–/– mice. (A and B) rmCFH binds within the sinusoids of fH–/– mice in a continuous pattern (A, left), but is reduced and punctate in WT mice (A, right). Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Quantification of bound rmCFH. ****P < 0.0001, t = 12.98, df = 4.544; 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; mean ± SEM. For A and B, n = 5 males per group (WT, 9 months; fH–/–, 7 months). (C–E) Enlarged view of fH–/– image identified by dashed white box in A. Abundant rmCFH deposition (arrowhead) near iC3b/C3d (C, turquoise) and C3b (D, red). Intermittent C3b (C and E; arrows) colocalized with linear iC3b/C3d. Scale bars: 10 μm. (F) Compared with unmanipulated fH–/–, rmCFH-reconstituted fH–/– mice have reduced sinusoidal C3b (****P < 0.0001, t = 8.424, df = 7.179) and increased iC3b/C3d, demonstrating rmCFH-mediated conversion of C3b to iC3b/C3d (**P = 0.0015, t = 4.729, df = 7.931; 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; mean ± SEM; n = 5 males [7 months] per group). (G and H) rmCFH colocalized with COL4 (G) and MECA-32 (H, arrows) in fH–/– sinusoids, but not on the large vasculature (vascular lumen denoted by asterisks). Nuclei stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 10 μm; n = 5. Representative images shown from 4 independent experiments.

To assess the functionality of the rmCFH bound within the sinusoids, we stained liver tissues from the rmCFH-injected fH–/– mice for C3b and iC3b/C3d and evaluated the sinusoids for differences in complement deposition (Figure 7, C–E). In rmCFH-reconstituted fH–/– mice, we observed continuous deposition of iC3b/C3d in the sinusoids (Figure 7, C and E) and a shift in C3b deposition from linear to punctate (Figure 7, D and E). There was colocalization of rmCFH with iC3b/C3d (Figure 7C), and only sparse colocalization with C3b (Figure 7D). We quantified C3b and iC3b/C3d deposition in the reconstituted fH–/– mice with that of unmanipulated fH–/– males of the same age. In reconstituted mice, there was a significant decrease in mean percentage of area C3b deposition (2% compared with 7% in unmanipulated mice) and a 2-fold increase in iC3b/C3d (11% compared with 5% in unmanipulated mice) (Figure 7F). These data demonstrate that the injected rmCFH mediated cleavage of bound C3b in the sinusoids, which generated local iC3b/C3d.

Finally, to further characterize the specific location of rmCFH deposition in the sinusoids, we stained liver tissues from rmCFH-injected mice for COL4 and MECA-32. Similar to localization of C3b in the sinusoids, we observed regions of colocalization of rmCFH with both COL4 (Figure 7G) and MECA-32 (Figure 7H), indicating that rmCFH binds ECM and endothelial cells within the sinusoids and is critical for controlling alternative pathway activation at these sites.

Evidence of C3 inactivation within fH–/– liver tumors. To examine complement regulation within liver tumors, we dual-stained livers from tumor-bearing mice for C3b and iC3b/C3d. In WT livers, we observed small tumor foci with heavy deposits of both C3b and iC3b/C3d, surrounded by normal-appearing parenchyma with very little C3 deposition (Figure 8A, left panels). In contrast, fH–/– tumors and surrounding parenchymal tissue displayed extensive C3b-iC3b/C3d deposition (Figure 8A, right panels). There were distinct regions within some of the fH–/– tumors with minimal C3b and abundant iC3b/C3d deposition, suggesting that there was cofactor activity and inactivation of C3b within the tumor environment. To examine this possibility further, we dual-stained tumor tissues with GPC3 (to indicate tumor boundary) and either C3b or iC3b/C3d (Figure 8, B and C). In tumors with membranous GPC3, we observed both C3b and iC3b/C3d within the tumor lesion (Figure 8B). However, in tissues with cytoplasmic GPC3, C3b deposits were less apparent, suggesting better complement regulation within these tumors (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Complement deposition in fH–/– liver tumors. (A) C3b-iC3b/C3d deposition in WT liver tumors (A, bottom) is sparse and focal. Generally dense C3b-iC3b/C3d deposition is seen throughout fH–/– tumors and the surrounding parenchyma (A, top), with distinct regions lacking C3b (white arrow). Scale bars: 100 μm (A, WT), 20 μm (A, WT inset), and 50 μm (A, fH–/–); n = 10 (fH–/–) and 2 (WT) males with liver tumors (≥15 months). Images shown are from 20-month-old mice with visible liver tumors. (B and C) Variable patterns of C3b-iC3b/C3d and GPC3 within and surrounding individual fH–/– tumors. Sinusoidal C3b and iC3b/C3d deposition surrounding fH–/– tumors with membranous GPC3 deposition (B), and dense C3b within the tumor (B, arrowhead). Nearly absent C3b deposition (C, top) and granular iC3b/C3d deposition (C, bottom) in a fH–/– tumor with cytoplasmic GPC3 deposition. Scale bars: 50 μm; n = 10 fH–/– males with liver tumors (≥15 months). (D and E) CD46 expression with C3b (D) and iC3b/C3d (E) deposition in tumor-bearing fH–/– livers. C3b is absent from (D, white box) and iC3b/C3d (E, arrow) is reduced in regions with dense CD46. Additionally, iC3b/C3d deposition is seen colocalizing with CD46 (E, arrowhead). Scale bars: 50 μm (D), 20 μm (E); shown n = 5 tumor-bearing fH–/– livers. Representative images from n > 5 (A) and 4 (B–E) independent experiments.

The presence of iC3b/C3d within fH–/– liver tumors indicates that another protein serves as a cofactor for cleavage of C3b in the absence of CFH. Studies of human HCC have shown that tumors can upregulate membrane-bound complement regulators such as CD46 (membrane cofactor protein or MCP) (43, 44). Similar to CFH, CD46 is a cofactor for the cleavage of C3b, although it is reported to have limited expression in healthy mice (45). We stained fH–/– liver tumors for CD46 and C3b and found prominent CD46 expression in some regions where C3b was absent (Figure 8D, white box). We also dual-stained fH–/– liver tumors for CD46 and iC3b/C3d. There were regions of high CD46 expression in which iC3b/C3d was not seen, as well as regions in which CD46 and iC3b/C3d colocalized (Figure 8E). These results suggest that expression of CD46 within the HCC lesions may inhibit alternative pathway activation and it may also serve as a cofactor for the cleavage of C3b.

C3 fragments are deposited in human HCC biopsies. We immunostained liver biopsy samples from 6 confirmed HCC patients for C3d/iC3b and GPC3 (Figure 9A), 5 of which were strongly positive for C3d/iC3b. Among these 5 samples, there was colocalization of GPC3 and C3d/iC3b, indicating that there is complement activation within the tumors.

Figure 9 Complement activation and factor H in human HCC. (A) iC3b/C3d and GPC3 deposition in human HCC biopsies. Scale bars: 50 μm (left panels), 20 μm (right panels); n = 6. (B and C) Kaplan-Meier plots and statistical analysis based on the work of the TCGA Firehose Legacy study, showing the effect of increased CFH mRNA expression (B) and CFH mutations (C) within the tumors of HCC patients, on survival and disease progression. Increased tumor-associated CFH mRNA improved both progression-free survival (B, top, **P = 0.0020; n = 18 relapse out of 45 [high CFH mRNA], 161 out of 280 [unaltered]) and overall survival (B, bottom: *P = 0.0265; n = 11 deceased out of 50 [high CFH mRNA] and 121 out of 326 [unaltered]). Tumor-associated CFH mutations reduced the number of disease/progression-free months (C, top: P = 0.0778; n = 4 relapsed/progressed out of 5 [CFH mutation] and 175 out of 320 [unaltered]) and overall survival (C, bottom: *P = 0.0308; n = 4 deceased out of 7 [CFH mutation] and 128 out of 369 [unaltered]). Median months survival and progression-free survival shown in parentheses for each group. Data were analyzed by log rank Mantel-Cox test.

We next queried The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) through cBioPortal for Cancer Genomics (46, 47) to determine if CFH mutations or mRNA expression correlate with outcomes for patients with HCC. We found that CFH is altered in 23% (86 of 337) of the patients comprising this data set. Of those 86 patients, 50 had increased tumor CFH mRNA expression, 7 had missense or truncating mutations, and 29 had an amplification in CFH copy number (Supplemental Figure 4A). Increased expression of CFH is expected to help control complement activation, and we found that high CFH mRNA correlated with improved disease/progression-free survival as well as overall survival when compared with HCC patients with unaltered CFH mRNA (Figure 9B). The median disease/progression-free time for patients with high CFH mRNA was 55.06 months compared with 18.43 months for those with unaltered CFH mRNA expression. Conversely, CFH mutations are expected to increase complement activation in the liver and HCC tumors. Patients with CFH mutations had significantly worse overall survival, with a median disease/progression-free time of only 9.72 months compared with 20.99 months for those without CFH mutations (Figure 9C). These findings demonstrate that the complement cascade is activated in the livers of patients with HCC, and that expression levels of CFH mRNA as well as mutations in the CFH gene significantly affect the prognosis for HCC patients.

To determine whether these survival and prognostic outcomes relating to CFH mutations and increased CFH mRNA are unique to HCC, we queried CFH for all cancers in the TCGA Firehose Legacy study (Supplemental Table 1). We found that most cancer types could be grouped according to 3 categories: (a) worse outcome with CFH mutations, improved outcome with increased CFH mRNA; (b) worse outcomes for both CFH mutations and/or increased CFH mRNA; and (c) improved outcomes for both. We found 3 cancers for which the correlations were similar to HCC (worse outcomes with CFH mutations, improved outcomes with increased CFH mRNA): lymphoid neoplasm diffuse large B cell lymphoma, lung adenocarcinoma, and esophageal carcinoma.