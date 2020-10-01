Human NK cell deficiency as a result of biallelic mutations in MCM10

Clinical history and variant allele confirmation. The male proband was born to healthy, nonconsanguineous parents, yet presented at 16 months of age with fever, organomegaly, diarrhea, and CMV infection (2 × 106 copies/mL). T and B cell numbers were slightly decreased with reduction in effector and memory T cells. Profoundly reduced NK cell numbers were noted, and further analysis suggested that 50% of these were in the CD56bright subset, although the severely reduced number of NK cells precluded precise quantification (Figure 1A and Table 1). T cell activation in response to phytohemagglutinin was reduced relative to control, but responses to phorbyl myristate acetate and CD3 activation were normal. While perforin expression was within normal range, elevated levels of ferritin and triglycerides and decreased fibrinogen concentration prompted consideration of hematophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Expression of SLAM-associated protein (SAP), X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis (XIAP), MHC I, and MHC II were normal, and no mutations in CD3ζ were detected. The patient underwent bone marrow transplantation for suspected primary immunodeficiency, but succumbed to overwhelming preexisting CMV at 24 months.

Figure 1 Decreased frequency of peripheral blood NK cells with overrepresentation of the CD56bright subset in an individual with compound heterozygous mutations in MCM10. Severe CMV infection in the male proband born to healthy parents led to evaluation of peripheral blood NK cells and whole exome sequencing of the proband and his immediate family. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of peripheral blood NK cells from a representative healthy donor (left) and the proband (right). NK cells are defined as CD56+CD3−. The relative frequency of CD56bright NK cells within the NK cell subset is defined by density of CD56 staining (histograms). (B) Whole exome sequencing identified compound heterozygous mutations that were rare and predicted to be damaging with familial segregation. (C) Location of identified variants relative to MCM10 domains. Dashed line indicates previously defined NLS (32). NTD, N-terminal domain; ID, internal domain; CTD, C-terminal domain.

Table 1 Values from clinical laboratory tests for patient

Exome sequencing was performed on DNA derived from tissue from the affected individual and his parents as part of an effort to seek molecular diagnoses in a large cohort of primary immunodeficiency patients (31). A trio-based analysis of the whole-exome sequencing results was performed, comparing the affected individual’s results with those of his parents and filtering on low allelic frequency (31). Since the proband was affected and the parents apparently healthy, we focused on de novo occurring variants, hemizygous variants, and variants segregating in accordance with Mendelian expectations for a recessive disease trait. Noninherited variants with low quality reads and very few reads were excluded from the analysis and filtered out. Variants in genes associated with autosomal recessive disorders were excluded if they occurred in homozygous state in the normal variant databases, as were frequently occurring variants in genes for dominant disorders. X-linked variants observed in hemizygous states in the normal variant databases were also excluded. The remaining variants were interpreted via extensive literature and database review to consider potential relevance to disease phenotype, penetrance, segregation or inheritance, disease-causing mechanism, and potential pathogenicity of variants. Designated as potential novel gene 4 (patient 68.1 in Table E1) in our initial publication (31), the MCM10 variants were selected for further study at the time, as they were infrequent, changed a highly conserved nucleotide or amino acid site, and were located within a known disease gene or pathway gene that fitted with the immunological phenotype (5, 6, 22). These variant alleles segregated in accordance with Mendelian expectations for a recessive disease trait and were confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134966DS1). Reanalysis of these variants with current databases underscored their pathogenicity and rarity (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Methods).

A missense variant allele in exon 10 was inherited from the father ([NM_018518.5] c.1276C>T, p.R426C), and a nonsense variant introducing a premature stop codon at the end of exon 13 ([NM_018518.5] c.1744C>T, p.R582X) of this 19-exon gene was inherited from the mother (Figure 1B). This stop-gain variant is located N-terminally to the previously reported C-terminal domain required for nuclear localization in multicellular eukaryotes (ref. 32 and Figure 1C) and is predicted to be subject to degradation by nonsense-mediated decay (33). The missense variant was predicted to be disease causing by MutationTaster (score 0.99) (34) and likely damaging by PolyPhen2 (score 1.0) (35). The Combined Annotation Dependent Depletion score (CADD, http://cadd.gs.washington.edu/) was 24.3 (36), and the arginine in position 426 is conserved across all species. The nonsense variant was not found in ExAC (37) nor in GnomAD (38), while the missense variant was found at extremely low frequency (4.12 × 10–5 in a heterozygous state with no homozygotes in ExAC, 2.5 × 10–5 in GnomAD). The rarity and likely damaging effect of these 2 variants suggesting pathogenic alleles, combined with the clinical and NK cell phenotype of the patient, argued that MCM10 deficiency was responsible for his disease.

Mutations in MCM10 affect protein localization and function. To determine the effect of the patient mutations on MCM10 protein expression and function, we performed immunoblotting of lysates from primary dermal fibroblasts obtained from the patient and a healthy, unrelated donor. Western blotting of patient fibroblasts showed the presence of protein at the predicted molecular weight for full-length MCM10, suggesting that the mRNA carrying the premature stop codon was degraded by nonsense-mediated decay and did not permit production of the truncated protein (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2). While the nuclear localization signal (NLS) for human MCM10 has not been specifically defined, it has been localized to the metazoan-specific C-terminal region of the protein (32). To understand the effect of C-terminal MCM10 truncations, in the case in which they were expressed by the patient (even transiently), stable 293T cells were generated expressing N-terminally tagged full-length and truncation mutants. Western blot analyses demonstrated stable accumulation of all tagged versions of MCM10 (Figure 2B) Furthermore, immunofluorescence experiments showed that tagged MCM10 localizes to the nucleus when truncated C-terminally to the NLS, but remains cytoplasmic when truncated N-terminally to the NLS (Figure 2C). Given its position relative to the NLS, we hypothesized that if the truncated protein were expressed, the MCM10-R582X mutation would prevent its nuclear localization. To specifically test this hypothesis, we generated MCM10-turboGFP and turboGFP-MCM10-R582X constructs and transiently overexpressed these in 293T cells. Using confocal microscopy, we found that expression of the R582X nonsense mutation, but not the R426C variant, significantly impaired nuclear translocation of MCM10 (Figure 2D). Therefore, while endogenous protein in patient cells was not detected due to nonsense-mediated decay, any production of R582X variant demonstrates ineffective nuclear localization due to truncation of the NLS.

Figure 2 Expression and localization of MCM10 mutants. (A) Primary fibroblasts from proband or healthy donor were lysed and probed for MCM10 (left). Intensity of MCM10 was normalized to loading control (actin, right). (B) Western blot of stable SFB-MCM10 expression in 293T whole cell extracts. Full-length SFB-MCM10 and truncation mutants were detected with anti-FLAG antibody (top) and with anti–α-tubulin antibody as a loading control (bottom). (C) Confocal imaging of SFB-MCM10 localization in stable 293T cell lines. Full-length SFB-MCM10 and truncation mutants were detected with anti-FLAG antibody (green) with DAPI staining (blue). Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) WT GFP-MCM10 or GFP-R582X MCM10 were transiently expressed in 293T cells and imaged by confocal microscopy with quantification of nuclear GFP (right). Mean ± 95% CI. ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. n = 48 (WT); n = 55 (R426C); n = 40 (R582X). Scale bars: 10 μm. Data representative of 3 technical replicates.

The MCM10 c.1276C>T, p.R426C allele was predicted to be potentially damaging, but not to affect protein localization or stability, by PolyPhen2 prediction software (35). Expression and localization of WT and MCM10 R426C were comparable when examination was done with a bicistronic vector expressing full-length WT MCM10 with a GFP reporter in concert with MCM10 R426C with an mApple reporter (Supplemental Figure 3). The use of the bicistronic system also demonstrates stability of the R426C variant relative to WT MCM10, which we could not otherwise assume.

In budding yeast, Mcm10 plays a role in loading and stabilizing Polα at origins of replication (39–41). Furthermore, direct interaction of diubiquitinated MCM10 with PCNA is required for DNA elongation (42). Human MCM10 interacts directly with the CMG helicase through MCM2 and CDC45, supporting chromatin association of MCM10 and efficient firing and elongation during replication (28, 29). To further probe the effect of the R426C mutation on replisome formation, we immunoprecipitated WT MCM10 or MCM10 R426C using turboGFP and probed for POLA, MCM2, CDC45, and PCNA. The R426C variant did not affect the quantity of POLA, MCM2, and PCNA coimmunoprecipitated with MCM10, and we found a reproducible, but insignificant, increase of CDC45 binding to the R426C variant compared with WT MCM10 (Figure 3A). These data suggest that the R426C mutation does not impair formation of the replisome.

Figure 3 Independent damaging effects of R426C and R582X mutations. (A) WT MCM10-GFP or R426C MCM10-GFP constructs transiently expressed in 293T cells. GFP was immunoprecipitated and blots probed for POLA, MCM2, PCNA, CDC45. (B) Whole cell extract (WCE) of parental (WT), R426C homozygous patient mutation (R426C/R426C), and R582X heterozygous patient mutation (R582X/+) hTERT RPE-1 cell lines probed for MCM10. Data are representative of 3 technical replicates. (C) Parental (WT), R426C homozygous patient mutation (R426C/R426C), and 3 R582X heterozygous mutation clones (R582X/+ 1, 2 and 3) counted after 72 hours to calculate doubling time. Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI. n = 3–6 technical replicates. Symbols directly over bars indicate significance of mutant compared with WT. (D) γH2AX imaged by confocal microscopy. Scale bar: 10 μm. (E) Mean number of γH2AX foci counted from cells treated with 20J UV or untreated. Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI; each point represents an independent technical replicate. n = 35–68 cells per condition. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, parametric 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons.

To further understand the effects of the patient mutations separately, we generated hTERT-RPE-1 cell lines homozygous for the R426C mutation or heterozygous for the R582X mutation. Homozygous lines for the R582X mutation could not be generated, as this is presumably a lethal null allele, given that MCM10 function is essential. Doubling time was assessed and compared with parental hTERT-RPE-1 cells. The R582X heterozygous mutation had a 50% reduction in MCM10 protein expression, as measured by Western blot, which was accompanied by 50% reduction in growth in 3 unique clones (Figure 3, B and C). The R426C homozygous cell line retained approximately 80% growth compared with WT, which is consistent with this mutation having a critical role in the patient’s phenotype, particularly when paired as a compound heterozygous allele with the more severe nonsense mutation (Figure 3C). This suggests that, in human cell lines, expression of the heterozygous R582X mutation leads to MCM10 haploinsufficiency. We also assessed the mutant cell lines for basal levels of DNA damage by immunostaining for γH2AX (Figure 3D). The parental and R426C homozygous cell lines had similar basal DNA damage, which increased upon treatment with 20J UV light (Figure 3E). The R582X heterozygous cell line exhibited slightly elevated basal DNA damage, but that was not statistically significant and did not increase following UV treatment (Figure 3E). Thus, the acute response to UV light exposure was not significantly altered in the individual mutant cell lines.

To specifically determine the effect of the patient MCM10 alleles in patient cells, SV-40 large T antigen transformation of primary dermal fibroblasts from the proband and an unrelated healthy donor was performed. Western blotting of fractionated cell lysates confirmed the presence of MCM10 in the nuclear fraction of patient-derived cells with slightly increased intensity relative to healthy controls (Figure 4A). In human cells, MCM10 is released from chromatin at the end of the S phase of the cell cycle (40). Given the increased intensity of MCM10 staining in the nucleus of patient-derived cells, we sought to further biochemically quantify the affinity of MCM10 binding to chromatin. We performed tight chromatin fractionation with differential salt extraction. At increased NaCl concentration (0.3M), we found MCM10 more tightly associated with chromatin in patient-derived cells when compared with healthy donor control cells (Figure 4B). Given that human MCM10 is normally released from DNA at the end of the S phase (40), increased chromatin association in patient cells is suggestive of aberrant cell cycle dynamics and therefore function of the complex containing variant MCM10.

Figure 4 Effect of compound heterozygous mutations. Primary fibroblasts from the patient were generated by SV-40 large T antigen transformation. (A) Cells were fractionated as described in Methods, and nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions were probed for MCM10, lamin B1, and α-tubulin. (B) Chromatin fractionation was performed with increasing stringency of salt concentrations (0.15M, 0.3M) from patient fibroblasts immortalized by SV-40 large T antigen transduction. Lysates were probed for MCM10, lamin B1, or actin as a loading control. Intensity of bands from 0.3M condition is quantified relative to loading control. Data are represented as mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates performed on different days. MW, molecular weight marker; HD, healthy donor; Pt, patient.

Taken together, these data demonstrate the impact of each mutation in isolation, including undetectable expression of the R582X variant at endogenous levels and impaired release from chromatin of the R426C variant, which is accompanied by impaired growth in a nontransformed human cell line.

Patient cells have increased nuclear area and frequency of γH2AX foci. Genomic integrity and repair of DNA damage require CMG helicase function. The previously reported hypomorphic mutations in MCM4 and GINS1 lead to abnormal nuclear morphology and increased genomic instability defined by metaphase breaks following aphidicolin treatment (5, 9). GINS1 mutations also lead to increased presence of DNA damage markers, including γH2AX and 53BP1 foci, in primary fibroblasts from patients (9). Using confocal microscopy, we visualized the presence of γH2AX foci in immortalized fibroblasts from the patient and a healthy donor (Figure 5A). We found a significantly higher frequency of γH2AX foci in patient cells, including increased intensity and area of γH2AX signal within the nucleus of patient cells (Figure 5, A and B). Counterstaining nuclei with DAPI also revealed increased nuclear area in patient cells (Figure 5, A and C), suggesting dysregulation of cell cycle and increased replication stress in patient cells, similar to that described for GINS1-deficient primary fibroblasts (9). Transient overexpression of the single mutants in 293T cells led to increased nuclear staining as a result of expression of the R426C variant, but not the R582X variant, further supporting the hypothesis that reduced CMG helicase function as a result of the R426C variant leads to replication stress and that this may be manifested as increased nuclear size (Figure 5D). Finally, we performed cell cycle analyses on immortalized patient fibroblasts with BrdU and 7-AAD. Examination of patient cells showed an increased number of cells found in the S phase, with an accompanying decrease of cells found in G 2 /M (Figure 5E). Taken together, these data suggest cell cycle defects and replication stress in patient-derived cells expressing both MCM10 variants.

Figure 5 R426C/R582X mutations lead to increased nuclear area and γH2AX staining in immortalized fibroblasts. (A) Immortalized fibroblasts were fixed, permeabilized, and incubated with primary anti-MCM10 antibody followed by goat anti-mouse Alexa Fluor 488 secondary antibody and directly conjugated anti-γH2AX Alexa Fluor 647. Slides were mounted with ProLong Gold antifade media with DAPI and imaged by confocal microscopy. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) MFI of γH2AX staining (left) and area of positive γH2AX signal (right) were measured in 28 to 35 cells per condition. ****P < 0.0001, unpaired t test (left) or Mann-Whitney U test (right). Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI. (C) Nuclear area was measured by positive DAPI staining in 31 (patient) and 46 (healthy donor) cells per condition. ****P < 0.0001, Mann-Whitney U test. Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI. (D) R426C or R582X variants were transiently overexpressed in 293T cells and prepared for microscopy, as described above. Nuclear area determined by DAPI staining was measured. *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI. n = 69 (R426C); n = 95 (R582X, WT). (E) Healthy donor–derived (left) or patient-derived (right) immortalized fibroblast cells were labeled with BRDU and 7-AAD, and cell cycle was analyzed by FACS. All data shown are of 1 representative experiment of 3 technical replicates performed on different days.

Impaired cell cycle progression in MCM10-KD NK cells. The effect of the R426C and R582X variants in patient cells was suggestive of impairment of CMG helicase function as a result of MCM10 mutation. To model MCM10 deficiency in an NK cell line using a complementary approach to patient cell analyses, we performed CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing of MCM10 in the NK92 human NK cell line. Intronic guides were designed to reduce, but not completely abolish, protein expression, as cells in which MCM10 was deleted were not viable (not shown). Single cell clones were isolated and expanded, and mRNA and protein expression were measured. One clone with approximately 10% protein expression of the parental line was primarily chosen for further study (clone 1), and 3 clones were verified with reduced protein expression accompanied by functional defects (Figure 6, A and B, and data not shown).

Figure 6 Cell cycle arrest in a cell line model of MCM10 KD. MCM10 expression in NK92 cells was reduced by CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, as described in Methods. Single clones were expanded and validated, and 1 was selected for further analysis. (A) RNA was isolated from WT NK92 or MCM10-KD cells and qPCR measurement of MCM10 mRNA was performed. Pooled data from 4 independent experiments done in quadruplicate. (B) WT and MCM10-KD NK92 cells were lysed and probed for MCM10 protein and actin as a loading control. Quantification of MCM10 protein normalized to loading control is shown below each lane. Data are representative of 3 technical replicates performed on different days. (C) WT and MCM10-KD NK92 cells were labeled with BRDU and 7-AAD, and cell cycle was analyzed by FACS. (D) Quantification of the frequency of cells in early S phase relative to the WT control is shown from 3 technical replicates performed on different days. *P < 0.05, 1-sample t test and Wilcoxon’s test. (E) Cell-doubling time was calculated by enumerating cells in culture. Data show 6 technical replicates performed on different days. **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI.

To determine the functional effect of MCM10 KD, we performed cell cycle analyses in NK92 and NK92 MCM10-KD (MCM10-KD) cell lines using the verified clone described above (clone 1). These revealed a significant and consistent increase in the frequency of cells in early S phase with a decrease of cells in G 2 /M when compared with the control cell line (Figure 6, C and D). In addition, MCM10-KD cells had significantly increased doubling time (39.7 hours vs. 28.7 hours) (Figure 6E). Thus, the cell cycle profile of MCM10-KD NK92 cell lines was reminiscent of that seen in patient cells and suggested impairment in cell cycle progression, with a specific accumulation of cells detected at early S phase owing to a reduction in MCM10 function.

MCM10 KD leads to replication stress, but does not impair cytotoxicity. To further define the role of MCM10 in NK cell genomic integrity, we determined the effect of MCM10 KD on replication stress in the NK92 cell line. NK92 MCM10-KD cells had greater number and intensity of γH2AX foci at baseline, as measured by confocal microscopy (Figure 7A). While the frequency of gH2AX-positive MCM10-KD cells was slightly increased relative to those of WT NK92 (Figure 7B), enumeration of γH2AX foci showed a significant increase in the number of γH2AX foci at baseline in MCM10-KD cells (Figure 7C). To further test responses to genotoxic stress, cells were irradiated and then rested for 24 hours before quantitative analysis of γH2AX, which demonstrated that the frequency of gH2AX foci was also significantly greater in response to irradiation in the MCM10-KD line (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Increased replication stress in an MCM10-KD cell line. WT or MCM10-KD NK92 cells were fixed, permeabilized, and incubated with anti-γH2AX Alexa Fluor 647. (A) Images were acquired by confocal microscopy. Scale bar: 5 μm. (B) The frequency of cells per field of view that were positive for γH2AX by microscopy was scored by manual counting. Shown are the means from 3 independent replicates performed on different days and normalized to WT NK92. NS, 1-sample t test and Wilcoxon’s test. Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI. (C) The number of γH2AX foci per cell were determined by manual counting of microscopy images. Shown are the means from 3 independent replicates performed on different days and normalized to WT NK92. n = 18–60 cells per condition. **P < 0.01, 1-sample t test and Wilcoxon’s test. Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI. (D) WT NK92 or NK92 MCM10-KD were irradiated with 2 Gy and allowed to recover for 24 hours before fixing and immunostaining for γH2AX. Images were acquired by confocal microscopy, and foci were enumerated by manual counting. Data shown are means from 3 technical replicates performed on different days normalized to WT NK92. n = 10–29 cells per condition. Data are represented as mean ± 95% CI. *P < 0.05, 1-sample t test and Wilcoxon’s test. (E) Cytotoxic function of WT NK92 or MCM10-KD cells against K562 targets was performed by 51Cr release assay. Representative data shown from 3 technical replicates performed on different days. E:T ratio, effector/target ratio. (F) CD56 expression on NK92 (solid line) or MCM10-KD (dashed line) NK92 cells was measured by FACS analysis. Data are representative of 3 technical replicates performed on different days.

The severe CMV infection in this patient suggested impaired NK cell cytotoxic function; however, this was not tested due to the limited availability of peripheral blood from the deceased patient. To determine whether NK92 lytic function was directly affected by MCM10 KD in the NK92 cell line, we performed 4-hour 51Cr release assays and found no difference between WT and MCM10-KD cells when cells were seeded at equal densities overnight before the assay to approximate cell cycle synchronicity (Figure 7E). Furthermore, expression of NK cell receptors, including CD56, were unaffected (Figure 7F). Thus, the roles of MCM10 in promoting effective replication and cell cycle progression defined in other cells can be extended to NK cells specifically. Further, the impact on primary NK cell function in the patient arose from aberrant development and not from a direct role for MCM10 in regulating cytotoxic function.

In vitro differentiation of MCM10-KD NK cells from CD34+ precursors. While there was limited biological material available from our patient, flow cytometry of peripheral blood lymphocytes demonstrated profoundly reduced frequency of NK cells, with increased representation of the CD56bright subset. This was analogous to the NK cell phenotype seen in patients with MCM4 and GINS1 mutations (5, 9); however, the mechanism leading to this phenotype in any of these disorders is unknown. CD56bright NK cells are thought to be the precursors of the CD56dim subset, and previous studies suggest that hyperproliferation of the CD56bright subset is required for their terminal maturation (5, 9, 43). However, whether this defect occurs over time and reflects impaired NK cell homeostasis in the periphery or occurs during differentiation has been untested.

To determine the effect of MCM10 KD on NK cell terminal maturation, we performed CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing of CD34+ HSCs from a healthy donor to generate MCM10-KD precursors, which were used for the generation of mature NK cells by in vitro differentiation (7, 8, 44). CD34+ HSCs were isolated by FACS from apheresis product, and the CRISPR/Cas9 guide found to be most effective for the NK92 cell line or an empty vector containing GFP was nucleofected into purified HSCs. These were expanded for 3 days in TPO, IL-3, IL-7, and SCF, resorted to select GFP+ cells, and were then cultured in vitro in the presence of EL08.1D2 stromal cells to generate mature NK cells. Following 30 days of culture, cells were harvested and NK cell developmental stages were assessed by flow cytometry. NK cells derived from CD34+ HSCs transfected with empty vector underwent terminal maturation with increased frequency when compared with those transfected with MCM10 CRISPR guide constructs. Specifically, control NK cells upregulated CD16, whereas MCM10-deficient NK cells showed decreased CD16 signal (Figure 8A). Developmental subsets were quantified using previously described phenotypic markers that mark progression from stage 1 (CD34+ CD117− CD94−CD16−) through stage 2 (CD34+CD117+CD94−CD16−), then stage 3 (CD34−CD117+CD94−CD16−), stage 4 (CD34−CD117+/−CD94+CD16−), and finally stage 5 (CD34−CD117−CD94+/−CD16+) (45). There was an increase in stage 3/early stage 4 cells in MCM10-KD cells when compared with mock transfected cells. As suggested by the reduced CD16 expression on MCM10-KD cells, the increase in stage 3 cells was accompanied by a decrease in more mature stage 4 cells and stage 5 NK cells when compared with control cells (Figure 8B). In addition, a subset of cells remained in stage 2 under MCM10-KD conditions, whereas there were no detectable stage 2 cells under control conditions. Taken together, these data demonstrate that decreased expression of MCM10 leads to the NK cell phenotype observed in the peripheral blood of a patient with MCM10 mutations. The effect is therefore specific to MCM10 and not a feature of any other genetic influences in the patient, as the developmental abnormality can be recreated in healthy donor cells. Importantly, this distinctive phenotype can be recapitulated in vitro and suggests that progression through maturation is impaired at multiple stages of NK cell development and that intact MCM10 function is needed for NK cell maturation.

Figure 8 MCM10-KD in primary cells impairs NK cell maturation from CD34+ HSCs. CD34+ HSC precursors were isolated from apheresed peripheral blood and transfected with MCM10 CRISPR/Cas9-GFP. After 3 days of expansion, GFP+ or GFP– cells were sorted and then cocultured with EL08.1D2 stromal cells in the presence of cytokines, including IL-15, as described in Methods. Cells were harvested at 28 days, and NK cell maturation was analyzed by FACS. (A) Representative histograms of CD16 expression as a marker of NK cell terminal maturation. (B) Relative frequency of cells according to defined stages of NK cell maturation: stage 1 (CD34+CD117−CD94−CD16−); stage 2 (CD34+CD117+CD94−CD16−); stage 3 (CD34−CD117+CD94−CD16−); stage 4 (CD34−CD117+/−CD94+CD16−); and stage 5 (CD34−CD117−CD94+/−CD16+) (45). Data are representative of 2 biological replicates.

Generation of patient-derived NK cells in a humanized mouse model. Finally, we sought to definitively link patient mutations with the NK cell developmental phenotype generated in vitro and observed in the limited ex vivo patient samples. While there were no remaining preserved peripheral blood cells from the deceased patient, we reprogrammed primary patient fibroblasts using a footprint-free modified RNA method to generate iPS cell lines. An iPS cell line from a healthy donor was generated in parallel. We found both patient and control iPS cell lines to express pluripotency markers and undergo differentiation into 3-germ layers.

To test the effect of patient mutations on NK cell development in an in vivo model, we reconstituted humanized mice with CD34+ precursors generated from patient or healthy donor iPS cells. For production of CD34+ cells, teratomas were generated, harvested, and purified. These were injected into NSG mice along with OP9w3a feeder cells and were allowed to develop for 21 days. Tissues were harvested and evaluated by flow cytometry using a human NK cell developmental marker phenotype panel. While the frequency of total human CD56+CD3− NK cells was comparable to or higher than that of mice reconstituted with patient-derived cells (Supplemental Figure 4), there was a consistent enrichment of the CD56bright subset within engrafted human NK cells in the blood and spleen from all 4 patient-generated mice (Figure 9, A and B). Further, confocal microscopy showed an increase in the number of γH2AX foci in enriched human NK cells from mice reconstituted with patient-derived iPS cells (Figure 9C), reminiscent of the increase in foci seen in NK92 MCM10-KD and MCM10 variant-expressing cell lines. This was significantly greater when all 4 mice were taken into account (Figure 9D). Therefore, using complementary mechanisms of modeling patient mutations and MCM10 insufficiency, we demonstrate that MCM10 function is required for the generation of terminally mature NK cell subsets both in vitro and in vivo and that biallelic variants can result in a human NKD.