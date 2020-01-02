Using admission statistics to encourage diverse applicants to MD-PhD programs

Potential applicants spend considerable time on the internet looking for information about individual MD-PhD programs. A study focused on minority students who applied to medical school revealed that “[t]he few [participants] who searched school websites for information about the admissions process reported that the quality of the websites mattered, being critical resources for students with no other access to information” (9). Although the study population focused on medical students, this suggests that providing accurate and clear data on websites could be a way of raising awareness about programs for women and URM applicants with no other source of reliable information about applying, such as a mentor, family member, or pre-health advisor. URM premedical students cite lack of mentorship and advising as a barrier to applying to medical school, with some receiving information when they felt it was too late, leaving them at a disadvantage (10). Data on premedical women college students show that they are more likely than male undergraduates to view premedical course grades as a barrier to medical school admission (11). Thus, potential applicants look online for details to inform whether or not they should apply in order to maximize their chances relative to the upfront costs of applying.

Applicants have access to the Medical School Admissions Requirements database if they purchase it through the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), which compiles statistics such as grade point average (GPA) and Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) scores that are useful for those creating a list of schools to which to apply. However, these data are not as useful for those applying to MD-PhD programs, who have a slightly different application process. For MD-PhD applicants, quantity and quality of research experience often play into the admissions decision, but this is difficult to compare across applicants, since many (29.7%) who end up matriculating in programs have at least one year of prior research (12). Therefore, potential applicants may try to use metrics that can be compared among applicants, such as MCAT score or GPA, to guide their application process. Some potential applicants might even turn to anonymous online forums such as Student Doctor Network and Reddit, where they can scroll through posts to gauge their chances of being considered for, and accepted into, an MD-PhD program. The self-selection bias of those who post on these sites may paint an unbalanced picture of who is applying, and the advice provided is given by anyone on the internet, whether or not they are familiar with the admissions procedures at different programs. Furthermore, postings represent the perception of just one person using a pseudonym, so their reliability cannot be confirmed.

Some potential applicants may come across statistics published by the AAMC that show the mean, minimum, and maximum GPA and MCAT scores for MD-PhD matriculants. For 2018 matriculants the mean GPA was 3.79 ± 0.19 with a range of 2.68–4.00, and the mean MCAT score was 515.6 ± 5.6 with a range of 497–528 (13). These data can be both intimidating and comforting. The data are intimidating if one considers the means and standard deviations, which suggest a distribution with a very negative skew, with 50 percent of matriculants earning an MCAT score above the 92nd percentile or having a GPA greater than 3.8. However, the data might be comforting to some because the minimum GPA and MCAT composite score of matriculants are 2.75 and 495.0, respectively. It should also be noted that a study of MD-PhD enrollees who took the MCAT in the early 2000s showed that 92.1% of applicants had an MCAT score in the upper two quintiles, which may be daunting to those with lower scores (14). The fact that this information can be both intimidating and comforting simply adds to the uncertainty of potential applicants trying to determine whether they are competitive.

The MCAT and GPA data on interviewees, accepted applicants, and matriculants provided by MD-PhD programs vary drastically. Searching the internet in late June 2019, we identified that 116 of 121 MD-PhD programs had a website with specific admissions-related details. More than 50 percent of programs included no information regarding MCAT score or GPA for individuals who applied to, interviewed at, were accepted to, or matriculated into their program (Figure 1). One-fifth of program websites listed a mean MCAT score and GPA; the majority did not include a standard deviation, making the mean difficult to interpret. Less than ten percent of programs included a range for these statistics on their website, although NIH-funded Medical Scientist Training Programs were more likely than other MD-PhD programs to include a range (13% vs. 1%, respectively).

Figure 1 Categories of admissions statistics reported by MD-PhD programs on their websites. (A) MCAT exam scores. (B) Grade point averages. Pie charts represent the data for all MD-PhD programs (left), Medical Scientist Training Programs (MSTPs; middle), and other MD-PhD programs (right). The colors represent the categories of admissions statistics (minimum, median, mean, range, and no statistics reported) presented on the websites.

These data points are used by potential applicants as critical information when deciding whether and where to apply. Therefore, these data can serve to encourage more potential applicants to submit applications because they may feel more qualified, or they can be a deterrent, depending on how they are presented. Similarly, information (e.g., means without standard deviations) suggesting that only those with high scores are accepted into a program may contribute to self-selection by women and URM applicants out of the application process due to fear of not being sufficiently qualified. The lack of accurate information may be feeding into imposter syndrome for women and URM applicants and thus acting as a deterrent. Interestingly, women are more likely to apply to lower-ranking MD-PhD programs, again suggesting that some applicants may be applying depending on the programs for which they believe they are qualified (15).