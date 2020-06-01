A Plasmodium vivax experimental human infection model for evaluating efficacy of interventions

We have demonstrated, for what we believe is the first time, the safe, reproducible, and efficient transmission of gametocytes during experimental P. vivax malaria infection in humans, thereby establishing a new clinical model for evaluating P. vivax transmission–blocking interventions. Moreover, we have demonstrated the potential to exploit this model to produce viable clonal sporozoites capable of hepatocyte infection that could be used to evaluate interventions targeting P. vivax liver-stage parasites.

The new P. vivax HMP013 inoculum was safe and well-tolerated. The isolate was generated from a donor with blood group O (RhD positive), overcoming the need to match study volunteers’ blood group to that of the inoculum. The number and severity of AEs were in line with safety outcomes from published malaria IBSM trials, 2 of which used P. vivax (13). The severity of the single case of elevated alanine aminotransferase is similar to that reported in other P. vivax studies (15). A comprehensive analysis of clinically significant transaminase elevations in P. vivax IBSM studies will be reported separately.

Gametocytemia was detected in all participants and appeared in circulation early during blood-stage infection — only 1 to 2 days after the first appearance of asexual parasites — consistent with reports of a shorter gametocyte maturation time for P. vivax compared with P. falciparum (14, 15). The majority of participants (11/16; 68.8%) were infectious to laboratory-reared An stephensi mosquitoes on days 9 and 10 after infection. This represents the first report of efficient P. vivax gametocyte transmission during experimental malaria infection. Transmission from humans to mosquitoes was previously attempted during a sporozoite-induced P. vivax experimental malaria infection study, but was unsuccessful despite detection of the pvs25 gametocyte marker (20, 21). In our previous P. vivax IBSM study (15), the peak gametocytemia was 43 gametocytes/mL compared with 47,393 gametocytes/mL in the present study (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Material). Difficulty was experienced during the previous study with verification of mosquito infection by microscopy. Review of the photomicrographs by a number of expert oocyst microscopists from different laboratories indicated a lack of consensus about which, if any, were true oocysts and which were artefact. This ambiguity about the identification of mosquito infection led us to develop and validate the qPCR assay used here for high-throughput, sensitive, and accurate evaluation of midgut infection (22). It was also followed by a study detailing the difficulty with oocyst identification by microscopy (23). Moreover, similar structures identified later in the same QIMR laboratory were confirmed PCR negative. Although we are unable to verify by PCR the result of the previous study with the Solomon Island isolate, we believe based on the lack of consensus about the identification of oocysts together with the very low gametocytemia during that study that it is likely that the reported mosquito infection rate was an overestimate. The study presented here thus demonstrates higher levels of gametocytemia, reliable transmission to mosquitoes, and increased assay validity. The mosquito infection rates we observed in this current study (1%–18%) are comparable to those reported from asymptomatic natural gametocyte carriers who had a mean gametocyte density of 1323 gametocytes/mL and an average mosquito infection rate of 4.2% (21). We also observed increasing mosquito infection rates with increasing gametocytemia, consistent with data from natural infections (21, 24). Transmission was low (on day 8) or did not occur (on days 6 and 7) before day 9, likely due to the low gametocyte densities at the time of feeding. Gametocytemia was so low (less than 397 gametocytes/mL) that the chance of gametocytes being taken up in a 1- to 5-μL blood meal was extremely unlikely. Membrane feeds performed with gametocytes that had been enriched over a percoll gradient resulted in very high levels of transmission, further demonstrating the observed relationship between gametocyte density and transmission success.

Our model provides a new platform to evaluate factors governing efficient transmission and, in accordance with previous P. vivax studies, mosquito infection rates were higher via the natural route of infection compared with feeding mosquitoes on whole blood via a membrane (25, 26). This is potentially due to conditions during membrane feeding being suboptimal for efficient transmission, or because gametocytes may localize to subdermal capillaries for more efficient uptake. Consistent with previous reports (19, 26), we observed higher mosquito infection rates from membrane feeding with serum replacement than from direct membrane feeding on whole blood. This suggests that a component of the venous blood sample not present in vivo during skin feeding, such as anticoagulant, may inhibit transmission (19, 26, 27).

Mosquito infection rates were very high after membrane feeding with enriched gametocytes. Midgut oocyst infections developed into salivary gland sporozoites, and these sporozoites were able to infect and develop in human hepatocytes in vitro. This demonstrates the potential application of this model to facilitate the study of P. vivax liver stages.

A limitation of this study is the small sample size; further studies are needed to determine the true variability in P. vivax infection characteristics among study participants. An additional limitation is that the IBSM model does not mimic natural infection as it bypasses the liver stage of infection. However, this offers a safety advantage because it eliminates the risk of hypnozoite formation during liver-stage infections and the potential for relapse. IBSM offers other logistical and safety advantages over P. vivax sporozoite–induced VIS including (a) the ability to readily carry out IBSM studies in nonendemic countries, (b) prior knowledge of P. vivax genotype and drug sensitivity, (c) ability to carry out multiple studies with the same strain and dose, and (d) simplified trial design and conduct because all participants develop blood-stage parasitemia simultaneously.

In conclusion, we have demonstrated the safe, reproducible, efficient transmission of P. vivax gametocytes from healthy nonimmune participants to mosquitoes during experimental human malaria infection. This experimental model can be used for early clinical evaluation of drug and vaccine candidates, and could provide a source of sporozoites for the evaluation of P. vivax liver stages. This model will further our understanding of the biology of all stages of P. vivax infection and provide critical information for malaria control and elimination agendas.