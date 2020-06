A Plasmodium vivax experimental human infection model for evaluating efficacy of interventions

Twenty-six malaria-naive volunteers were enrolled in 2 clinical trials: Study 1 (n = 2) undertaken from October 8, 2014, to January 8, 2015, and Study 2 (n = 24) undertaken from February 22, 2016, to May 21, 2017 (Figures 1 and 2). Baseline characteristics of participants are presented in Table 1.

Figure 1 Study design schematic. Malaria-naive volunteers were inoculated with P. vivax–infected RBCs (pRBCs) on day 0 (D0). Asexual parasitemia and gametocytemia were evaluated from day 4 and continued until the end of study. Participants in Study 1 started artemether-lumefantrine treatment on day 8 (n = 2). Participants in Study 2 started chloroquine treatment on day 8 (n = 8), day 9 (n = 1), or 10 (n = 15). For Study 2, mosquito feeding assays were performed between day 6 and day 10 by direct feeding (allowing mosquitoes to feed on participants by live bite), or by membrane feeding on venous blood. D, day relative to inoculation (day 0); pRBC: P. vivax parasite–infected RBCs.

Figure 2 Study profile. All participants were inoculated with P. vivax on day 0. D, day relative to inoculation; pi, postinoculation.

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of participants

All participants were inoculated with an estimated 564 viable P. vivax parasites, and the experimental infection was generally well tolerated. In Study 1, 14 adverse events (AEs) were reported: 12 attributed to malaria (headache, fever, myalgia, arthralgia, presyncope, rigors), 1 deemed possibly related to artemether-lumefantrine (somnolence), and 1 not related to malaria or artemether-lumefantrine (headache 49 days after treatment) (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 5). Most AEs resolved within 24 hours of treatment with paracetamol, except 2 intermittent headaches that resolved in 4 days and 8 days, and right knee pain that resolved in 4 days. All AEs were mild (n = 13/14; 92.9%) or moderate (n = 1/14; 7.1%) in severity. In Study 2, 355 AEs were reported (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 5). A total of 296 (83.4%) were related to malaria, and of these, 8 (2.3%) were concurrently deemed possibly related to chloroquine. Eleven (3.1%) AEs were related to direct skin feeding (DFA) (reaction at site of mosquito bite); the remaining AEs were attributed to other causes. Most AEs were mild (250/355; 70.4%) or moderate (98/355; 27.6%) in severity. Four severe AEs occurred and all were attributed to malaria: reduced neutrophil count (0.65 × 109/L), chills, elevated alanine aminotransferase (peak 6.9 × ULN), and arthralgia. No serious AEs were reported in either trial.

Table 2 Frequency of adverse events by cohort in Study 1 and Study 2

All 26 participants developed blood-stage parasitemia. In Study 1, parasites were first detected by 18S quantitative PCR (18S qPCR) on day 5 in both participants. Parasitemia peaked at 21,836 parasites/mL and 8949 parasites/mL on the day of treatment (day 8), and was completely cleared following treatment with artemether-lumefantrine (Figure 3A). In Study 2, parasites were first detected by 18S qPCR in 21 of 24 participants on day 4, and in the remaining 3 participants on day 5. The course of parasite development did not differ between cohorts (Figure 3, D and F), and parasitemia was cleared in all participants in a median of 3 days after initiation of chloroquine treatment (range = 1.5–7.0 days).

Figure 3 Parasitemia and gametocytemia. Participants (n = 26) were experimentally infected with P. vivax on day 0. Parasitemia was measured by 18S qPCR and gametocytemia measured by pvs25 qRT-PCR for Study 1 (n = 2) (A), and Study 2 (n = 24) (D–F). Grey lines, parasitemia; red lines, gametocytemia. Thin lines show individual participant data and thick lines show the geometric mean. Initiation of treatment is indicated by the vertical lines. Treatment was initiated on day 8 for Study 1 (n = 2) and Study 2 cohort 1 (n = 8), or day 10 for Study 2 cohorts 2 and 3 (n = 15). Participant 205 (cohort 2; black lines) was treated on day 9 (vertical solid line). (B) Gametocytemia at time of treatment for Study 2 (n = 23) (compared by Mann-Whitney test). (C) Spearman’s correlation of peak asexual parasitemia and peak gametocytemia (n = 24). Participant 205 represented in gray.

Gametocytes were first detected (above 10 gametocytes/mL) on day 6 in Study 1 (Figure 3A) and between days 4 and 7 in Study 2, which was an average of 1.5 days (range = 0–3 days) after first detection of asexual parasites (Figure 3, D–F). Using the transcript number estimates per gametocyte published by Karl et al. (18) to convert pvs25 transcripts/mL to gametocytes/mL, the peak gametocyte levels were 5.5% (median) of the peak asexual parasite levels, and gametocytemia correlated with asexual parasitemia (P < 0.0001) (Figure 3C). The course of gametocytemia followed the asexual parasitemia, but in Study 2 after chloroquine treatment, in contrast to immediate clearance of asexual parasites, clearance of gametocytes was delayed a further 24 hours.

In Study 2 cohort 1, median gametocytemia was 136 gametocytes/mL at the time of treatment/last mosquito feeding assay, meaning only 0.14 to 0.68 gametocytes would be imbibed in a 1- to 5-μL mosquito blood meal, making transmission extremely unlikely. As a consequence, following review of the safety data and approval from the Safety Monitoring Committee the recommendation was made to delay treatment until day 10 in cohorts 2 and 3. This resulted in significantly higher median gametocytemia at the time of treatment/last mosquito feeding assay (2351 gametocytes/mL; P < 0.0001) compared with participants in cohort 1 (Figure 3B).

The optimal times for mosquito feeding were days 9 and 10, when 69% (11/16) of participants were infectious to mosquitoes (Table 3 and Supplemental Table 6; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134923DS1). Participants were not infectious on days 6 and 7 (0/8), and only one participant was infectious on day 8 (1/8). The rate of mosquito infection was highest on day 10 (Figure 4A; median on day 10 = 5.2%; IQR 2.8–8.9). Direct skin feeding resulted in higher mosquito infection rates (median = 3.3%; IQR 2.9–6.1) than direct membrane feeding with whole blood (median = 1.8%; IQR 1.2–2.8; P = 0.04), and membrane feeding with serum replacement (median = 8.6%; IQR 2.8–13.9) also resulted in significantly higher mosquito infection rates than membrane feeding with whole blood (P = 0.02) (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 6). Successful mosquito transmission was associated with gametocyte density, with gametocytemia being significantly higher in the infectious samples (median = 1993 gametocytes/mL) compared with the noninfectious samples (median = 136 gametocytes/mL; P < 0.0001) (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Infectivity to mosquitoes. Successful transmission was defined as at least 1 oocyst-positive mosquito as determined by 18S qPCR. Mosquito infection rate is reported as prevalence of infection (percentage of mosquitoes infected per feeding assay). (A) Prevalence of mosquito infection in all feeding assays in Study 2 at each time point (n = 113). (B) Prevalence of mosquito infection in successful feeding assays, by feeding assay type (n = 37). Groups compared by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. (C) The gametocytemia for participant samples that were infectious compared with samples that were noninfectious (n = 54). Groups compared by Mann-Whitney test. Box plots indicate the median and whiskers show the minimum and maximum. (D) Representative image from of a P. vivax liver-stage schizont stained with UIS4 and Hoechst33342 following incubation of sporozoites with HC-04 culture for 7 days (left, white channel, Hoechst33342; middle, red channel, Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated UIS4 antibody; right, merge). Image taken at ×40 magnification. Scale bar: 20 μm. Sporozoites were obtained by feeding mosquitoes on enriched gametocytes collected on day 10 from participants in cohort 3 (Supplemental Material).

Table 3 Infectivity of participants to mosquitoes in Study 2

To increase mosquito infection rates in this model, we enriched gametocytes over a percoll gradient either approximately 10-fold or approximately 40-fold to increase the density of gametocytes offered to mosquitoes in the membrane feeding assays (19). Very high levels of mosquito infection ranging from 26% (day 9) to 92% (day 10) were achieved following approximately 10-fold enrichment (Table 4). When gametocytes were enriched approximately 40-fold, the mosquito infection rate was 97%, with a mean of 7 oocysts (range 1–16) per midgut. Salivary gland sporozoites were detected 15 to 17 days after the feeding assay, with an average of 7635 sporozoites per mosquito following approximately 40-fold enrichment (Table 4). To assess viability, these sporozoites were collected from the mosquitoes and incubated with HC-04 hepatocyte cells in culture. Following 7 days of incubation, liver-stage schizonts were observed by staining the cells with UIS4 monoclonal antibody (Figure 4D).