Change is inherent to discovery and technologic advancement, yet it is one of the strongest forces of human discomfort. Our inability to imagine the future and accept the unknown has certainly been illustrated by many famous physician-scientists. In a famous quote presented in 1919, Osler warned, “The extraordinary development of modern science may be her undoing. Specialism, now a necessity, has fragmented the specialties themselves in a way that makes the outlook hazardous. The workers lose all sense of proportion in a maze of minutiae” (6). While there is wisdom in this statement, even Osler failed to envision that technologic developments would emerge to not only enable scientists to manage the maze of minutiae, but to harness the power in big data sets.

Warnings of growth and the implications of complexity have also been a recurrent theme in the historical records of the ASCI Presidential Addresses. Change has led to some very grim depictions of the future by some of our past presidents. Indeed, the 1939 address given by Dr. Tinsley Randolph Harrison presented a unique launching point: “If we assume that a presidential address has any useful function at all, it follows that this function is to try to benefit the organization to which the address is delivered. Such a purpose can best be served, not by praising accomplishments of the past, but by considering the dangers of the future.” He went on to outline a “disease” that he termed institutional arteriosclerosis, in which societies, like individuals, grow to reach maturity, then accomplish little, and ultimately decay (7). After reading many such warnings of “decay” and the impending demise of physician-scientists, I decided that this year I would focus on the more positive outcomes of change.

Other ASCI presidents have discussed various aspects of technologic change, and most recently, innovation, with different understandings and analogies. In 1952, Dr. Barry Wood delivered his address entitled, “The ‘Logarithmic Phase’ of Medical Progress.” He described the productivity and growth of medical knowledge in the mid-20th century as similar to that of a conventional bacterial growth curve, with a lag phase, a logarithmic phase, and a stationary phase (8). As a microbiologist, I find the analogy somewhat appealing, but it does not adequately depict growth dynamics that reflect the iterative nature of scientific discovery. With the benefit of having the whole century of medical science to examine, one can contextualize our scientific history, and better understand some of the warnings that have been delivered, using economic theories.

An important theory of technologic growth was borne out of the observation that disruptive innovations create cycles that ultimately come and go, in a wavelike fashion (9, 10). These waves, called Kondratiev waves (or K-waves for short), are initiated by the development of technologies that create new ways of living and working. Figure 1 demonstrates these waves by depicting the pace of large innovations on the y axis and years on the x axis (11). The wavelike appearance is created by disruptive technologies that grow over time, reflecting technologic dissemination and adoption, which ultimately gives rise to new industries and the spread of discovery. However, technologic growth subsequently slows and enters a downswing, as one technology leads to development of another, sometimes resulting in replacement, through major changes in the way that we do things.

Figure 1 Kondratieff cycles (from ref. 11). The rolling 10-year yield on the S&P 500 is shown on the y axis, in percentage. Reprinted by permission from Springer Nature: Springer, Cham, “Creative Destruction, Long Waves and the Age of the Smart City” by Michael Batty © 2016.

These waves were initially described in the beginning of the 20th century by a Russian economist (Kondratiev). In the middle of the 20th century, another influential economist named Joseph Schumpeter suggested that technology grows on itself in this way, creating an acceleration of the waves, such that growth becomes faster, and the years between major innovations become shorter (9). In a general sense, these development cycles impact the way we live, creating broad eras of advancement. In early eras, technologies to harness power through water, develop textiles, and use iron impacted human life by enabling the machine manufacture of clothing and transportation. There was a century of growth in transportation. More recently, information technology has created a communication era.

Why is this relevant? Consider that the ASCI, and our current approach to medical sciences, were born during the upswing of the third technologic wave, which was created by advancements in chemistry, electricity, and the internal combustion engine. Studying our ASCI written history with these technology cycles in mind, it becomes evident that many of the most pessimistic predictions emerged during periods of economic decline that followed the upswings brought about by growth and change. Consider that our role as physician-scientists is both to discover — or cause change — and to most effectively utilize the tools that come of technology development. If we understand these dynamics of change, it becomes easier to adapt to the ups and downs inherent in anticipated economic cycles and the future unknown. Right now we’re in the sixth wave, characterized by growth emergent from application of information technology and data science.

The contrasting outlook of growth cycles can be appreciated in the current debate on the impact of precision medicine. In a recent issue of JCI, Rosen and Zeger presented their perspective while taking a positive outlook, “riding up” the technologic wave: “American medicine is on the precipice of dramatic change, forced by disruptive technologies in measurement, computation, and communication” (12). In the same issue, Joyner and Paneth offer a Viewpoint in which they appear to be acknowledging stalled growth, or even “riding down” the wave, especially in the application of genomics towards precision medicine: “Nearly two decades after the first predictions of dramatic success, we find no impact of the human genome project on the population’s life expectancy or any other public health measure, notwithstanding the vast resources that have been directed at genomics” (13). Is it possible that both these accounts are correct, and what we have observed is the wavelike motion of scientific discovery and then stalled dissemination and advancement? Either way, the dynamics of technologic change do not predict doom for the physician-scientist community, but instead, emphasize that we are central to — and impacted by — iterative cycles of growth. You may sense some of this change in this year’s meeting, with themes in immunotherapy and big data.

A more personal lesson here is to embrace change as the result of, and inherent to the process of our own growth. Studying how this happens has expanded my viewpoint on the subject. I reflect back on one auspicious moment as a Duke intern some years ago. Working late at night, I observed a fellow intern sitting at a recently installed computer station, using a platform that he patiently described to me as “email.” My response to him was that this email thing is a passing fancy and that he should instead do something important with his time. This was clearly an auspicious predictor. I still think that email absorbs too much time and I stumble through all things electronic. And you probably wouldn’t be surprised that the intern who introduced me to email later became the chief medical officer for WebMD. We should all pay attention to these auspicious “email” moments as they may be predictors of the future.

The discussion on technological change also presents another consideration for the ASCI as we look towards the future — the definition of science and the composition of our membership. If we consider that the society was developed to promote physician-scientists in the emerging industry of evidence-based medicine, and that science is influenced by technologies that grow iteratively over time, how can we be anything other than a society that honors the contributions of physician-scientists who use different technologies towards hypothesis-driven science? In evaluating the cycles of innovation in technology over the history of the ASCI, I see a compelling argument for the nurturing of a diverse membership of physician-scientists defined by excellence across basic, lab-driven mechanism research and those who utilize newer tools to perform discovery science. The composition, and culture, of the ASCI continues to evolve.