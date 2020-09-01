Osteocyte necrosis triggers osteoclast-mediated bone loss through macrophage-inducible C-type lectin

Necrotic osteocytes induce osteoclastogenesis. To delineate whether osteocyte death could trigger an in vivo bone phenotype, a genetic diphtheria toxin–based (DT-based) inducible osteocyte ablation was established (25). To do so, Dmp1-Cre mice carrying the gene for the DT receptor (DTR) subsequent to a loxP-flanked stop codon were generated. Dentin matrix protein 1 (DMP1) is almost exclusively expressed in mature osteocytes (26, 27). Thus, in Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl mice all osteocytes express the DTR on their surface and the administration of DT leads to osteocyte death, while other cells remain intact. As expected, an increased number of dying osteocytes and empty lacunae were observed in the long bones of Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl mutant mice, as compared with Dmp1-Cre–/iDTRfl/fl negative controls (Figure 1A). Moreover, the DT-induced cell death of osteocytes resulted in an osteoporotic bone phenotype (Figure 1, B and C), as indicated by an increase in the osteoclast-covered surface and osteoclast numbers in the long bones (Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 Osteocyte necrosis triggers osteoclastogenesis. (A) Representative pictures of hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining of tibial bones showing induced ablation of osteocytes in 9-week-old Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl mice compared with Dmp1-Cre–/iDTRfl/fl littermate controls, 4 days after i.p. injection with 100 ng diphtheria toxin (DT) (n = 10/group). White arrows indicate filled lacunae, orange arrows dying osteocytes, and red arrows empty lacunae. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Representative micro–computed tomography (μCT) images of Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl tibias compared with Dmp1-Cre–/iDTRfl/fl littermate controls and (C) quantification of bone volume per total volume (BV/TV), trabecular number (Tb.N), trabecular separation (Tb.Sp), and trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) (n = 9/group). Scale bar: 1 mm. (D) Representative TRAP staining in tibial sections of the aforementioned 2 groups. Dark blue arrows indicate the purple-stained osteoclasts. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Histomorphometric quantification of osteoclast surface per bone surface (Oc.S/BS) and osteoclast number per bone perimeter (Oc.N/B.Pm) in the tibia of the aforementioned 2 groups (n = 7–13/group). (F) Representative images of DMP1-GFP–positive (green) starved osteocytes (24 hours without fetal calf serum, FCS) compared with viable osteocytes (24 hours with FCS), stained for necrosis with PI (red) and Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) Quantification of necrotic osteocytes after serum starvation (24 hours) compared with serum-supplemented controls (n = 10–12/group). (H) Representative pictures and (I) quantification of TRAP-positive polynucleated (≥5 nuclei) WT osteoclasts, supplemented with supernatant from viable (+FCS) or necrotic (–FCS) osteocytes (Ots) (1:2) on day 1 of culture for 24 hours, compared with a nonsupplemented control (n = 9/group). Scale bar: 200 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test for single comparisons (C, E, and G) or 1-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons (I).

To define, in principle, whether necrotic and apoptotic cells have distinct effects on osteoclast differentiation, WT osteoclasts were stimulated with necrotic versus apoptotic splenocytes. Osteoclasts were differentiated from bone marrow–derived monocytes (BMMs) in the presence of 20 ng/mL M-CSF and 10 ng/mL RANKL within 4–5 days. On day 1 of osteoclastogenesis, preosteoclasts were stimulated with necrotic versus apoptotic cells for 24 hours. Interestingly, we detected increased mRNA expression of osteoclast-specific markers and an elevated number of tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase–positive (TRAP-positive) osteoclasts only in the context of stimulation with necrotic cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134214DS1). In contrast with necrotic cells, apoptotic cells did not induce osteoclast activation (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). To translate these findings to osteocyte death, we made use of the osteocytic cell line IDG-SW3 (Supplemental Figure 1D) that undergoes necrosis after serum starvation (Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Video 1). Although the supernatant of viable osteocytes had no effect on osteoclast differentiation, the supernatant of necrotic osteocytes strongly enhanced osteoclastogenesis (Figure 1, H and I). These data show that components released by necrotic osteocytes specifically enhance osteoclasts in vivo and in vitro.

Osteoclasts sense necrotic osteocytes via the C-type lectin receptor Mincle. DAMP release is a hallmark of necrotic cell death. The C-type lectin receptor Mincle is described as a sensor for several DAMPs, in particular the small nuclear ribonucleoprotein SAP-130 (22, 28). We investigated the level of SAP-130 in the supernatant of viable, apoptotic or necrotic osteocytes compared with necrotic lysates from splenocytes or osteocytes. Indeed, SAP-130 was specifically released by osteocytes undergoing necrosis (Figure 2A). Thereupon, we analyzed the mRNA expression level of several PRRs that are known to recognize DAMPs, including AGER, TLR2, TLR4, and Mincle (encoded by the gene Clec4e) in osteoclast cultures after stimulation with viable or necrotic osteocytes. As shown in Figure 2B, only the expression of Mincle was specifically upregulated in osteoclasts after addition of necrotic osteocytes. These results suggest that DAMPs from necrotic osteocytes boost osteoclastogenesis via a Mincle-dependent mechanism.

Figure 2 Necrotic osteocyte–derived DAMPs induce osteoclastogenesis in a Mincle-dependent manner. (A) Heatmap of the SAP-130 levels in lysates of necrotic splenocytes and osteocytes (Ots) and in the supernatants of viable, apoptotic, and starved osteocytes (n = 3/group). (B) Gene expression of Ager, Tlr2, Tlr4, and Clec4e in WT osteoclasts, stimulated with viable or necrotic osteocytes (1:2) on day 1 of culture for 24 hours, compared with unstimulated control (n = 4/group). (C) Representative images and (D) quantification of TRAP-positive polynucleated (≥5 nuclei) WT and Mincle-KO osteoclasts, supplemented with necrotic osteocytes (1:2) for 24 hours on day 1 of culture, compared with unstimulated controls (n = 8/group). Scale bar: 200 μm. (E) Representative pictures and (F) quantification of TRAP-positive polynucleated (≥5 nuclei) WT and Mincle-KO osteoclasts, supplemented with 2.5 μg/mL β-glycosylceramide (β-GlcCer) for 24 hours on day 1 of culture, compared with nonsupplemented controls (n = 6/group). Scale bar: 200 μm. (G) Representative pictures and (H) quantification of TRAP-positive polynucleated (≥5 nuclei) osteoclasts derived from Mincle-KO compared with WT mice (n = 15/group). Scale bar: 200 μm. (I) Immunofluorescence microscopy of WT and Mincle-KO osteoclasts, stained with DAPI (blue) and for F-actin (red). White arrows illustrate the F-actin ring. Original magnification, ×40. (J) Representative pictures of resorption assay and (K) quantification of the percentage of the resorbed area by Mincle-KO compared with WT osteoclasts (n = 14/group). Scale bar: 200 μm. (L) Gene expression analysis of Ocstamp, Ctsk, and Mmp9 in Mincle-KO compared with WT osteoclasts (n = 12/group). Data are shown as mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons (B, D, and F; interaction P value: <0.0001 for B, 0.0038 for D, and 0.0116 for F) or 2-tailed Student’s t test for single comparisons (H, K, and L).

We next compared the expression pattern of Mincle in bone marrow–derived (BM-derived), in vitro–differentiated murine osteoclasts with the expression level in total BM cells and osteoblasts, differentiated from calvarial osteoprogenitors. Cellular purity of osteoblasts was verified by the expression of the osteocalcin gene Bglap (Supplemental Figure 2A). Clec4e expression was 3 times higher in osteoclasts than in BM cells and was undetectable in osteoblasts (Supplemental Figure 2A). Furthermore, osteoclast lineage cells expressed Clec4e predominantly on day 3 of differentiation, which falls together with the expression peak of early osteoclast markers (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Moreover, immunofluorescence costaining of Mincle, osteoclast marker TRAP, and DAPI staining (for nuclei detection) showed Mincle expression only in mono- and binucleated preosteoclasts (Supplemental Figure 2D). These data indicate that Mincle is upregulated during early osteoclast differentiation.

To determine the function of Mincle during osteoclast formation and activity, WT and Mincle-deficient preosteoclasts were stimulated with necrotic osteocytes. In line with our previous findings, necrotic osteocytes strongly induced osteoclastogenesis (Figure 2, C and D). In contrast, however, Mincle-knockout (Mincle-KO) osteoclasts were unable to respond to necrotic osteocytes (Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, we tested osteoclast stimulation with the intracellular metabolite β-glucosylceramide (β-GlcCer), a DAMP ligand for Mincle, which is located in the endoplasmic reticulum/Golgi apparatus of the cell and is released into the extracellular milieu upon necrotic cell death (23). Stimulation with β-GlcCer was able to induce osteoclastogenesis in a Mincle-dependent manner (Figure 2, E and F). To a similar extent, another Mincle agonist, trehalose-6,6′-dibehenate (TDB), led to a dose-dependent increase in osteoclast numbers and size (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). As expected, the addition of a neutralizing anti-Mincle antibody inhibited osteoclastogenesis in a dose-dependent way (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). Thus, Mincle on preosteoclasts senses dead osteocytes and as a response induces osteoclast activation.

We additionally comparatively characterized the osteoclastogenic potential of Mincle-competent (WT) and -deficient (-KO) osteoclast lineage cells. In line with the above findings, the ability of BM-derived monocytes to differentiate into large polynucleated osteoclasts was diminished in the absence of Mincle (Figure 2, G and H). Mincle operates independently of RANKL signaling, since WT and Mincle-KO cells showed similar upregulation of osteoclastogenesis with increasing RANKL concentration, although the overall number of Mincle-KO osteoclasts was reduced (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Moreover, we examined the bone resorbing activity of WT and Mincle-KO osteoclasts. Osteoclast activity depends on the formation of the sealing zone, a dynamic actin-rich ring structure, which attaches osteoclasts to the bone surface and delimits the resorption lacunae, containing all the proteolytic enzymes (1). Fluorescence-based staining of F-actin revealed that Mincle-KO osteoclasts had decreased actin ring formation compared with WT osteoclasts (Figure 2I). Furthermore, Mincle-KO osteoclasts exhibited a strongly reduced capacity to resorb synthetic bone in comparison with WT osteoclasts (Figure 2, J and K). The diminished osteoclast number and activity can be explained by a reduced mRNA expression of the osteoclast fusion regulator, osteoclast-stimulatory transmembrane protein (OC-STAMP), and the matrix enzymes cathepsin K (CTSK) and matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP9), in Mincle-KO osteoclasts as compared with WT osteoclasts (Figure 2L).

DAMP/Mincle axis alters osteoclast gene networks and skews the metabolic activity of osteoclasts into oxidative phosphorylation. To understand the mechanistic role of Mincle in osteoclasts, we performed in-depth analysis of the effect of Mincle deficiency on the genomic transcriptional network of osteoclasts. Whole-transcriptome RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) was performed on osteoclasts stimulated with necrotic osteocyte supernatant compared with control osteoclasts, derived from either WT or Mincle-KO mice. Differential expression analysis revealed that loss of Mincle in osteoclasts significantly upregulated 7 genes, while downregulating 9 (Figure 3A). Interestingly, upon stimulation with necrotic osteocyte supernatant, Mincle deficiency had a more decisive impact on the transcriptional network of osteoclasts, leading to a significant upregulation of 48 genes and downregulation of 18 genes (Figure 3A). Several of the downregulated genes are associated with calcium signaling, i.e., Camk2b and Cnbd2, and cell metabolism (Figure 3B). In addition, KEGG pathway enrichment analyses revealed that among the downregulated pathways, oxidative phosphorylation and calcium signaling were strongly affected (Figure 3C). Downregulation of the “tuberculosis” pathways validates our data, since Mycobacterium tuberculosis is recognized by Mincle. The predicted pathway indicates that Mincle acts upstream of the FcRγ/SYK axis (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 3 DAMP/Mincle axis alters osteoclast gene networks affecting calcium signaling and cell metabolism. RNA sequencing was performed with the following 4 groups (3 replicates per group): Ct (WT osteoclasts, control condition); KO (Mincle-KO osteoclasts, control condition); CtNecOt (WT osteoclasts stimulated on day 1 for 24 hours with 1:2 necrotic osteocyte supernatant); and KONecOt (Mincle-KO osteoclasts stimulated on day 1 for 24 hours with 1:2 necrotic osteocyte supernatant). (A) Volcano plots showing the altered gene expression between the groups KO vs. Ct and KONecOt vs. CtNecOt. Statistically significantly upregulated genes are red and downregulated genes are blue. (B) Heatmap showing the H-clusters of 40 differentially expressed genes between the aforementioned 4 groups. (C) KEGG enrichment analysis showing significantly affected pathways, comparing the groups KO vs. Ct and KONecOt vs. CtNecOt. Genes with an adjusted P value (P adj ) less than 0.05 were assigned as differentially expressed. Pathways with P adj less than 0.05 were considered significantly enriched.

To verify the hypothesis that DAMP-mediated Mincle engagement might change the metabolic activity of osteoclasts, we performed an extracellular flux assay comparing the oxidative phosphorylation in WT and Mincle-deficient osteoclasts upon stimulation with necrotic osteocyte supernatant. Indeed, Mincle was necessary to induce mitochondrial respiration in osteoclasts when exposed to osteocytic DAMPs (Figure 4, A and B). This observation was confirmed by the Mincle-dependent upregulation of the oxidative phosphorylation–related genes Sdha (succinate dehydrogenase complex flavoprotein subunit A), Sdhb, Sdhc, and Sdhd upon exposure to necrotic osteocytes (Figure 4C). In accordance, transmission electron microscopy (TEM) imaging of WT osteoclasts revealed a sharp increase in the number of mitochondria upon stimulation with necrotic osteocytes, which was much less pronounced in Mincle-deficient cells (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 DAMP/Mincle axis skews metabolic activity of osteoclasts to oxidative phosphorylation and directs osteoclast migration. (A) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) profile plot and (B) mitochondrial function parameters analyzed by extracellular flux assay in osteoclasts from WT and Mincle-KO mice, which were supplemented with necrotic osteocyte (Ot) supernatant (1:2) for 24 hours on day 1 of culture, compared with nonsupplemented controls (n = 4/group). A&R, antimycin A and rotenone. (C) Gene expression analysis of metabolic markers Pgk1, Sdha, Sdhb, Sdhc, and Sdhd in osteoclasts from WT and Mincle-KO mice, which were supplemented with necrotic osteocytes (1:2) for 24 hours on day 1 of culture, compared with controls (n = 4/group). (D) Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) images of WT and Mincle-KO osteoclasts, supplemented on day 1 for 24 hours with necrotic osteocytes (1:2), compared with nonsupplemented controls. Yellow arrows show mitochondrial cristae within the cells. Scale bars: 2.6 μm (low-power images, left columns) and 1.21 μm (high-power images, right columns). (E) 3D track plots of the recorded movement of WT and Mincle-KO osteoclasts within 500 minutes (recorded every 5 minutes) after stimulation with necrotic osteocytes. Black arrows show necrotic osteocytes. (F) Percentage of WT and Mincle-KO osteoclasts moving toward necrotic osteocytes in a directed way or moving without direction (n = 15/group). Data are shown as mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons (B and C; interaction P value: 0.7410 for B and <0.0001 for C).

To investigate whether Mincle is essential for the ability of osteoclasts to sense necrotic cell death, we monitored movements of WT and Mincle-deficient osteoclasts upon stimulation with necrotic osteocytes. Although the speed and moving distance were not dependent on Mincle expression, the movement direction toward the necrotic cells was impaired in Mincle-deficient osteoclasts (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5A, and Supplemental Video 2). As monocyte-derived cells, osteoclasts have the potential to engulf dead cells (29). However, Mincle deficiency had no influence on the phagocytic capacity of osteoclasts to take up E. coli BioParticles or necrotic cells (Supplemental Figure 5, B–G). Hence, Mincle activation through necrotic cells skews the metabolic activity of osteoclasts toward higher oxidative phosphorylation, thereby enhancing their differentiation. In addition, Mincle controls the directed migration of osteoclasts toward dead cells.

Mincle-deficient mice exhibit higher bone mass due to reduced osteoclast numbers. Our in vitro studies showed that Mincle influences osteoclast formation and activity. Immunofluorescence staining of Mincle in combination with the osteoclast lineage marker CD68 (30) in long bones of WT mice revealed Mincle-positive osteoclasts attached to the bone surface (Supplemental Figure 6A), suggesting an in vivo role for Mincle in bone homeostasis. Therefore, we performed 3-dimensional bone structure analyses on tibial bones from 9-week-old and 5-month-old Mincle-KO and WT mice by micro–computed tomography (μCT). In Mincle-KO mice, bone mass was significantly increased compared with WT mice, as represented by elevated bone volume and trabecular number, while the trabecular separation was accordingly reduced (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Similar observations were made in 5-month-old mice, showing elevated bone mass in Mincle-deficient animals (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E).

Figure 5 Mincle-KO mice exhibit high bone mass due to reduced osteoclast numbers and are protected from inflammation-mediated systemic bone loss. (A) Representative μCT images of tibial bones from 9-week-old WT controls and Mincle-KO mice and (B) quantification of BV/TV, Tb.N, Tb.Sp, and Tb.Th (n = 28–34/group). Scale bar: 1 mm. (C) Representative images and (D) histomorphometric quantification of Oc.S/BS and Oc.N/B.Pm in TRAP-positive tibial sections of WT and Mincle-KO mice (n = 15–17/group). Dark blue arrows indicate the purple-stained osteoclasts. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Representative μCT images and (F) quantification of BV/TV, Tb.N, Tb.Sp, and Tb.Th in tibial bones of 9-week-old WT and Mincle-KO mice, 9 days after serum-induced arthritis (SIA), compared with nonarthritic controls (n = 13–14/group). Scale bar: 1 mm. (G) Representative TRAP staining of tibial sections from the aforementioned 4 groups. Dark blue arrows indicate the purple-stained osteoclasts. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Histomorphometric quantification of Oc.S/BS and Oc.N/B.Pm in tibial bones of the aforementioned 4 groups (n = 14/group). Data are shown as mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test for single comparisons (B and D) or 1-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons (F and H).

To test whether the high bone mass phenotype of Mincle-KO mice indeed stems from reduced osteoclast activity or may involve changes in the osteoblast compartment, we performed histomorphometric analyses of toluidine blue–stained tibial bone sections. Number and distribution of osteoblasts on the bone surface were similar in Mincle-KO and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). The serum levels of osteoblast-derived cytokines, such as RANKL, osteoprotegerin (OPG), osteopontin (OPN), and osteocalcin were also not altered by Mincle loss (Supplemental Figure 7C). Furthermore, no difference was detected regarding the number and distribution of osteocytes within the bone matrix (Supplemental Figure 7D). The levels of the osteocyte-related cytokines sclerostin and dickkopf 1 (DKK-1) were the same in the serum of Mincle-KO and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7E). To further analyze the activity of osteoblasts, calcein injections and measurement of bone formation parameters were carried out. Mincle-KO mice showed no difference in osteoblast-dependent bone formation (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). Taken together, the osteoblast/osteocyte compartment was not affected by the absence of Mincle, suggesting that Mincle controls bone mass through the regulation of in vivo osteoclast function.

The number of macrophages and osteoclast precursors was not altered in the blood of Mincle-KO as compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7, H–K), indicating a normal development of the myeloid lineage and sufficient mobilization of osteoclast precursors in Mincle-KO mice. However, TRAP staining of tibial bone sections showed a strongly decreased osteoclast number and osteoclast-covered bone surface in Mincle-KO as compared with WT controls (Figure 5, C and D). In line with our in vitro data, these results point toward a differentiation defect, affecting the fusion of precursors into polynucleated osteoclasts. Taken together, our results indicate that Mincle-KO mice exhibit increased bone mass due to a reduced number of osteoclasts in the long bones.

Mincle selectively influences bone diseases linked to osteocyte death. Osteoclast activation, but not necessarily osteocyte death, is a hallmark of postmenopausal osteoporosis. Therefore, we examined the influence of Mincle on bone loss following estrogen withdrawal. We performed ovariectomy in female mice (31), which resulted in equal weight gain and uterus shrinkage in WT and Mincle-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Despite starting from higher bone mass at baseline, Mincle-KO mice showed a similar level of bone loss after ovariectomy to that observed in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). Ovariectomy-induced increases in osteoclast number and osteoclast-covered bone surface were less pronounced in Mincle-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 8, F and G); however, bone loss still occurred in the absence of Mincle, suggesting that Mincle is not a key element in bone loss following estrogen deficiency.

Unlike estrogen deficiency, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic inflammatory disease of the joints, is characterized by low bone formation, osteocyte death, and osteoclast activation, as shown by in-depth analyses of human bone from RA patients (32). We therefore tested a model of arthritis-induced bone loss by exposing WT and Mincle-KO mice to arthritogenic K/BxN serum (33). Mincle-KO mice developed a stronger local inflammation than WT mice (Supplemental Figure 9A), probably due to an altered inflammatory macrophage response (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). In sharp contrast, bone parameters in the tibia were better preserved in Mincle-KO mice than in WT controls upon serum-induced arthritis (SIA) (Figure 5, E and F). In accordance with the previous data, higher systemic bone mass of Mincle-KO mice after SIA was associated with reduced number of TRAP-positive osteoclasts, covering a smaller area of bone (Figure 5, G and H).

Another bone disease, characterized by osteocyte death, is fracture (5, 8). Thus, we hypothesized that Mincle could play a role in fracture repair. Indeed, high numbers of empty osteocyte lacunae were clearly detectable in the fractured compared with the normal, nonfractured bone compartment, 14 days after fracture (Figure 6A). In addition, a highly increased number of CD68+Mincle+ cells was observed in fractured compared with normal bone (Figure 6, B and C). The repair mechanism upon fracture is composed of different phases, starting with a hematoma formation, followed by the formation of a soft callus, which is then replaced by bone (34). The mobility and weight loss upon femur fracture were comparable in WT and Mincle-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 10A). Both animal groups showed unrestricted bone loading a few days after femoral fracture. Interestingly, Mincle-KO mice developed a larger and denser callus compared with WT mice, 14 days after fracture (Figure 6, D–F). In addition, the callus of Mincle-KO mice was characterized by strikingly increased vascularization (Figure 6E and Supplemental Video 3). Furthermore, 21 days after fracture, the fractured bone ends were better connected in Mincle-KO mice than in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). Mincle-KO mice were able to heal the femoral fracture completely after 3 months, which was comparable to WT animals (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E). In line with the previous results, the improved fracture repair was mediated by a reduced number of TRAP-positive osteoclasts, covering a smaller area of woven bone within the fracture callus (Figure 6, G and H). These data suggest that targeting Mincle may inhibit inflammation-mediated systemic bone loss and enhance fracture repair.

Figure 6 Mincle-KO mice show improved fracture healing. (A) Representative pictures of H&E staining of femoral bone 14 days after fracture compared with healthy tibial bone at 14 weeks of age. Scale bars: 200 μm (left) and 100 μm (right). Quantification of filled lacunae (white arrows), dying osteocytes (orange arrows), and empty lacunae (red arrows) (n = 5/group). (B) Immunofluorescence (IF) staining for CD68 (green) and Mincle (red) and DAPI staining (blue) in unaffected tibial bones compared with fractured femoral bones. White arrows indicate Mincle-positive osteoclasts. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Quantification of Mincle-positive osteoclasts (OCs) (n = 7/group). (D) Representative μCT images of femoral bones of WT and Mincle-KO mice, 14 days after fracture at 14 weeks of age, showing the dorsal view and the thickness of the fracture callus. Black arrows show the fracture gap. Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Light-sheet fluorescence microscopy (LSFM) of vascularization (CD31, red) in the callus (autofluorescence, gray) of the aforementioned 2 groups. Scale bar: 1 mm. (F) Quantification of BV/TV in the fracture callus of the aforementioned 2 groups (n = 12–13/group). (G) Representative TRAP staining in the bone callus of WT and Mincle-KO mice. Dark blue arrows indicate the purple-stained osteoclasts. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Histomorphometric quantification of Oc.S/BS and Oc.N/B.Pm in the hard callus of Mincle-KO compared with WT mice (n = 11/group). Data are shown as mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test for single comparisons (C, F, and H).

Mincle deficiency mitigates osteocyte necrosis–induced bone loss. To investigate whether Mincle is essentially involved in osteoclast activation in the context of osteonecrosis, we analyzed CD68+Mincle+ cells in the long bones of Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl mice, exposed to DT for induction of osteocyte death. Indeed, the number of Mincle-positive osteoclasts was upregulated after DT injection in Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl, but not in Dmp1-Cre–/iDTRfl/fl controls (Figure 7, A and B). To test whether the absence of Mincle can prevent osteocyte death–induced bone loss, we generated Mincle-deficient Dmp1-Cre–/iDTRfl/fl and Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl mice, which were compared with Mincle-competent Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl and Dmp1-Cre–/iDTRfl/fl littermate controls upon DT injection. As shown in Figure 7, C–F, Mincle deletion hampered osteonecrosis-mediated bone loss and osteoclast induction. Likewise, in Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl mice that received hematopoietic stem cells from Mincle-KO mice (lacking Mincle on hematopoietic cells, but being sensitive to DT), DT administration was no longer able to trigger bone loss and increased osteoclast numbers (Supplemental Figure 11, A–D). These data show that Mincle is activated by necrotic osteocytes and is essential for bone loss after osteocyte death.

Figure 7 Mincle signaling is required for bone resorption upon osteocyte death. (A) Immunofluorescence (IF) microscopy of CD68 (green) and Mincle (red) and DAPI staining (blue), and (B) quantification of Mincle-positive osteoclasts in tibial bones of 9-week-old Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl mice compared with Dmp1-Cre–/iDTRfl/fl littermate controls, 4 days after i.p. injection with 100 ng DT (n = 4–5/group). White arrows show CD68+Mincle+ cells near the bone surface. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Representative μCT images of tibial bones of 9-week-old Mincle-deficient Dmp1-Cre–/iDTRfl/fl and Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl mice, compared with Mincle-competent Dmp1-Cre–/iDTRfl/fl littermate controls and Dmp1-Cre+/iDTRfl/fl mice, 4 days after i.p. injection with 100 ng DT and (D) quantification of BV/TV, Tb.N, Tb.Sp, and Tb.Th (n = 8–14/group). Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Representative TRAP staining of tibial bone sections from the 4 aforementioned groups. Dark blue arrows indicate purple-stained osteoclasts. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Histomorphometric quantification of Oc.S/BS and Oc.N/B.Pm in tibial bone from the 4 aforementioned groups (n = 8–14/group). Data are shown as mean ± SD. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test for single comparisons (B) or 1-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons (D and F).

Mincle regulates human osteoclastogenesis and is upregulated in osteonecrotic bone lesions. To address whether our findings may also be relevant for human bone disease, mRNA expression of the human gene encoding Mincle (CLEC4E) was analyzed during the differentiation of human osteoclasts and compared with the expression of the osteoclast marker mRNAs NFATC1 and CTSK (Figure 8A). Similar to the observation in mice, CLEC4E was upregulated during the differentiation of human osteoclasts (Figure 8A). Additionally, the stimulation of human osteoclasts with the Mincle ligand TDB or necrotic cells also induced mRNA expression of CLEC4E, especially after 1 hour and 3 hours (Figure 8B) together with the osteoclast-related genes TNFRSF11A, NFATC1, ACP5, and MMP9 (Supplemental Figure 12A). Moreover, osteoclastogenesis was enhanced upon stimulation with TDB or necrotic cells (Figure 8, C–F). These results suggest that Mincle also promotes human osteoclast formation.

Figure 8 Mincle regulates human osteoclastogenesis. (A) Gene expression analysis of CLEC4E and the osteoclast markers NFATC1 and CTSK in osteoclasts, differentiated from human monocytes and analyzed on days 2, 4, 6, 8, and 12 of osteoclastogenesis. (B) Gene expression analysis of CLEC4E in human osteoclasts (day 5 of culture) 10 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 3 hours, 6 hours, and 24 hours after stimulation with 5 μg/mL TDB or with necrotic cells (PBMCs; 4:1 ratio), compared with a nonstimulated control (n = 4/group). (C) Quantification and (D) representative pictures of TRAP-positive human polynucleated (≥3 nuclei) osteoclasts, supplemented with 1 μg/mL or 5 μg/mL TDB for 24 hours on day 5 of culture, compared with a nonsupplemented control (n = 10/group). Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Quantification and (F) representative pictures of TRAP-positive human polynucleated (≥3 nuclei) osteoclasts, supplemented with 2:1 or 4:1 necrotic PBMCs for 24 hours on day 5 of culture, compared with a nonsupplemented control (n = 10/group). Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SD. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons (C and E).

Because our murine data showed that Mincle-positive osteoclasts are upregulated in the context of osteonecrosis, we assessed Mincle expression in osteonecrotic bone from patients with 2 different diseases: osteonecrosis of the femoral head (ONFH) and medication-related osteonecrosis of the jaw (MRONJ), both characterized by profound osteocyte death and high osteoclast numbers compared with healthy bone sections (Figure 9, A and B). Immunofluorescence staining of Mincle and CD68 and DAPI staining revealed increased numbers of Mincle-positive osteoclasts in ONFH as well as in MRONJ bone lesions (Figure 9, C–E). Although the expression of Mincle did not correlate with early-osteoclast markers TNFRSF11A, OSCAR, and NFATC1 (Supplemental Figure 12B), a positive correlation was observed between Mincle and osteoclast activity markers, such as cathepsin K and matrix metalloproteinase 9 in the osteonecrotic lesions (Figure 9F). These data provide evidence that Mincle may link osteocyte death and bone loss also in human bone disease.