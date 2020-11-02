Orally bioavailable CDK9/2 inhibitor shows mechanism-based therapeutic potential in MYCN-driven neuroblastoma

Cell culture. Cell lines were LGC standards and purchased from the European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures (ECACC), ATCC, and Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures and were cultured in RPMI-1640 (MilliporeSigma) or DMEM (MilliporeSigma) as recommended by the suppliers, supplemented with 10% FCS (Gibco; Thermo Fisher Scientific), and maintained at 37°C under 5% CO 2 in air. All cell lines were verified by STR profiling and routinely tested for mycoplasma contamination.

Reagents. CYC202 (seliciclib, R-Roscovitine), CCT68127, and CYC065 were provided by Cyclacel Ltd. Cycloheximide (C4859) and ActD (A9415) were purchased from MilliporeSigma and MG132 (1748) from Tocris Bioscience. Temozolomide, flavopiridol, palbociclib, dinaciclib, and SNS-032 were purchased from SelleckChem. BAY 1145372 was purchased from Active Biochem. Compound 3 was provided by Keith Jones (ICR). THZ1 (A8882) was purchased from Stratech. NVP-2 was obtained from Calla Olson, Baylor College of Medicine. THAL-SNS-032 was synthesized in house (27).

Tumor cell proliferation assays. Cell proliferation assays were performed as described (51) using the Sulforhodamine B (230162; SRB) assay or using CellTiter-Glo Luminescent Cell Viability Assay (G7571; Promega) and read on a Synergy HT Multi-Mode Microplate Reader (Biotek). GI 50 values were calculated with PRISM GraphPad, and GI 50 was defined as the compound concentration at which tumor cell growth was inhibited by 50% compared with the vehicle control. Percentages of viable cells were analyzed using trypan blue exclusion method.

CDK2 activity detection. The lentivirus construct of CDK2 sensor was provided by Sabrina L. Spencer (University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder, Colorado, USA). The CDK2 sensor lentiviral particles were produced using second-generation packaging plasmids psPAX2 and pMD2.G obtained from Addgene (a gift from Thomas F. Westbrook, Baylor College of Medicine; Addgene plasmids 1226 and 12259). 293T cells were cultured in DMEM (MilliporeSigma) supplemented with 10% FCS and transfected using TransIT-293 Transfection Reagent (MIR 2704; Mirus). Viral supernatant was collected 48 and 72 hours after infection, filtered through a 0.45 μm low-protein binding filter (HAWP04700; MilliporeSigma), and concentrated with a Lenti-X concentrator (631232; Clontech). Kelly and BE(2)C cells were transduced with concentrated virus in the presence of 8 μg/mL polybrene. After 24 hours, cells were fed with DMEM with 10% FCS. mVenus-positive cells were collected using flow cytometry after 72 hours of infection. mVenus-positive cells were plated in glass-bottom 96-well microplate (655892; Greiner Bio-One). After 24 hours, cells were treated with DMSO, 1 × GI 50 NVP-2, 2 × GI 50 NVP-2, or 1 × GI 50 CYC065 for 2 hours, 4 hours, 6 hours, or 8 hours. Cells were fixed by 4% paraformaldehyde, which was followed by DAPI staining. mVenus fluorescence was imaged by IC200 cytometer (ValaSciences).

Immunofluorescence. Immunofluorescence analysis was performed as described (51). Briefly, cells were fixed with ice-cold 4% paraformaldehyde, permeabilized with 0.2% Triton X-100 in PBS, incubated with primary antibody Alexa Fluor 488 or Alexa Fluor 568 secondary antibody, (Life Technologies) and visualized with a Leica DM2500 microscope or quantified with the InCell Analyzer 1000.

Click-iT RNA imaging kit. The Click-iT RNA Imaging Assay (C10330, Thermo Fisher) was used to detect newly synthesized RNA. Alkyne-containing nucleoside was incorporated into newly synthesized RNA and detected by an azide containing an FITC fluorescent dye. The assay was conducted according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, cells were cotreated with 1 mM 5-ethynyl uridine and either DMSO, 1 μM CYC065, or 1 μM CCT68127 for 60 minutes. As a positive control, the general transcription inhibitor ActD (0.5 μg/mL, 60 minutes incubation) was used. The cells were fixed and permeabilized as described above, incubated with Click-iT Reaction Cocktail, and nuclei stained with DAPI. Fluorescence was visualized with a Leica DM2500 microscope and quantified with the InCell Analyzer 1000. Green fluorescence indicated newly synthesized RNA. Nascent RNA was isolated using the Click-iT Nascent RNA Capture Kit (C10365, Thermo Fisher), followed by quantitative PCR (qPCR). Primers for PCR are listed in Table 2.

FISH. MYCN FISH (05J50-001, Abbott Molecular) was conducted according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, Kelly cells were treated with CYC065, fixed with Carnoy’s solution, and codenatured with LSI N-MYC (2q24) Spectrum Orange probe. The melting temperature was set at 73°C (2 minutes) and hybridization temperature at 37°C (overnight). The cells were visualized using a Leica DM2500 microscope. Non–MYCN-amplified cells, SK-N-AS and SH-EP, were used as controls.

Western blot. Western blot analysis was performed as described (51) using NuPAGE Novex 4% to 12%, and the membranes were exposed using a Fujifilm LAS-4000 Imager, with the Amersham ECL Prime Western Blotting Detection Reagent (GE Healthcare). Antibodies for immunoblots are listed in Table 3.

shRNA knockdown. shRNA knockdown experiment was performed using SKNBE cells, and protein was harvested 96 hours after virus transduction and subjected to Western blot analysis. shRNAs for CDK7 and CDK9 (shRNA TRC library) were purchased from MilliporeSigma and are listed in Table 4. SHC002 MISSION pLKO.1-puro Non-Mammalian shRNA Control was used as negative control.

Table 4 shRNA from TRC library

siRNA knockdown. siRNA knockdown experiments were performed using Kelly cells. Protein was harvested 96 hours after transfection with siRNA and Dharmafect (Dharmacon) and subjected to Western blot analysis. siRNAs for CDK2 (J003236-12/14) and CDK9 (J003243-14) were purchased from Dharmacon. Nontargeting siRNA control was used as negative control.

Generation of CDK2 CRISPR cell lines. To generate Cas9 stable cell lines, Kelly cells were transduced with 1 mL virus and 8 μg/mL Polybrene (Merck Millipore) for 48 hours, selected with 10 μg/mL blasticidin for 10 days, sorted into single cells, and checked for expression of Cas9. Virus was created by transfection of 293T cells with Viral Power Mix (Invitrogen) and a pLenti-Cas9-2A and Blast plasmid (52) (a gift from Jason Moffat, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada; Addgene 73310).

To generate CDK2 CRISPR stable cell lines, Cas9 stable Kelly cells were transduced with 1 mL virus and 8 μg/mL Polybrene (Merck Millipore) for 48 hours, selected with 1 μg/mL puromycin for 10 days, sorted into single cells, and checked for loss of expression of CDK2. Viruses were created by transfection of 293T cells with Viral Power Mix (Invitrogen) and CDK2 sgRNA (Invitrogen LentiArray Human CRISPR Library CRISPR id 692363). To validate CDK2 knockout, genomic DNA was extracted (Zymo Quick-DNA Microprep; Zymo Research D3020), and sequences of the locus around the putative edit were PCR amplified using target-specific primers (CDK2 sgRNA [CRIPSR ID 692363] forward: 5′-CACCCTGACTACCCAAGAATTAG-3′; reverse: 5′-TGTCAGCCCAGAGAGGATAA-3). The resulting PCR products were purified (DNA clean and concentrator-25, Zymo Research D4033), submitted to Sanger sequencing, and analyzed using the ICE CRISPR Analysis Tool (https://www.synthego.com/products/bioinformatics/crispr-analysis).

Flow cytometry. Cells were treated with CYC065 or CCT68127, fixed in cold 70% ethanol, and treated with 40 μg/mL propidium iodide (P4864; MilliporeSigma) and 100 μg/mL RNase A (19101; QIAGEN) before being analyzed using LSR II flow cytometer (BD Biosciences).

Promoter activity luciferase reporter assay. IMR-32 cells were transfected with a MYCN promoter Renilla luciferase construct and Cypridina TK control construct (SN0322s; Switchgear Genomics), replated to 96-well plates, and treated with compounds (1 μM) for 6 hours at 48 hours after transfection. Luciferase reading was normalized to the Cypridina TK control signal.

Tandem ubiquitin binding entity pulldown. Kelly cells were treated with either DMSO or 1 μM CYC065 for the indicated times, lysed in 50 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1% NP-40, 10% glycerol and 200 μg/mL GST-TUBE2 (UM102; Biosensors, 2BScientific; TUBE indicates tandem ubiquitin binding entity) or in the absence of GST-TUBE2 for control pulldown. Pierce Glutathione Magnetic Beads (88821; Thermo Scientific Fisher) were used to pull down ubiquitinated proteins from cell lysates according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Ubiquitinated proteins were eluted by boiling beads Laemmli buffer and resolved by SDS-PAGE.

Quantitative RT-PCR and ChIP. Quantitative RT-PCR and ChIP analysis were performed as described (51). Fluorescence was read using the Step One Plus Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems) with the TaqMan CT/CT program. Analysis was performed using Step One software. TaqMan assays for qPCR are listed in Table 2. Error bars show SD of representative replicate. Primers specific for the APEX gene were as follows: forward: TGAAGCGGGTGTTAGTATGATCT; and reverse: ACCACAAACAACAGAACGAATCT.

p53 mutational analysis. Genomic DNA was extracted from cell lines (QIAGEN QIAamp DNA kit). PCR amplification of exons 5 to 9 was performed using the primers shown in Table 5. Products were sequenced with the original PCR primers using the BigDye Terminator Cycle Sequencing Kit and an ABI 3730 Genetic Analyzer (Applied Biosystems). Sequences were analyzed using Mutation Surveyor software, version 3.97 (SoftGenetics).

Table 5 Primers used for testing the TP53 mutation status

RNA-Seq. RNA extraction was performed by Direct-zol RNA Miniprep Kit (R2050; Zymo Research) with recommended DNase I digestion according to the manufacturer’s instructions. All samples were subjected to quality control on a TapeStation instrument and only RNAs with RNA integrity number (RIN) greater than 8 were used for sequencing. External RNA spike-ins (ERCC, Ambion) were added to total RNA based on cell number. Total RNA and ERCC were subjected to poly(A) selection (E7490; New England BioLabs Inc.). Library preparation of RNA-Seq was performed by using NEBNext Ultra Directional RNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (E4720L; New England BioLabs Inc.). RNA-Seq libraries were sequenced on a NextSeq 500 (Illumina). NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) session information for RNA-Seq experiments is in Table 6.

Table 6 GEO session information of RNA-Seq experiments

ChIP using tagmentation. Antibodies for ChIP using tagmentation (ChIPmentation) were as follows: MYCN (catalog sc-791; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.); H3K27ac (catalog 8173S; Cell Signaling Technology). ChIPmentation was performed as previously described (53). ChIPmentation libraries were sequenced on a NextSeq 500 (Illumina).

ATAC-Seq analysis. For each cell line, 50,000 cells were lysed for 10 minutes at 4°C in lysis buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.4, 10 mM NaCl, 3 mM MgCl 2 , and 0.1% IGEPAL CA-360). After lysis, pellets were subjected to a transposition reaction (37°C, 60 minutes) using 2× TD buffer and transposase enzyme (Illumina Nextera DNA Preparation Kit, FC-121-1030). The transposition mixture was purified using a QIAGEN MinElute PCR Purification Kit. Library amplification was performed using custom Nextera primers, and the number of total cycles was determined by running a SYBR dye–based qPCR reaction and calculating the cycle number that corresponded to one-fourth the maximum. Amplified libraries were purified using a QIAGEN PCR Purification Kit and sequenced on a single lane of an Illumina NextSeq.

ChIP-Seq analysis. MYCN and H3K27ac ChIP-Seq data in the Kelly cell line were obtained from Zeid et al. (13). Briefly, raw reads were aligned using Bowtie2 (version 2.2.1) to build version NCBI37/HG19 (54). Alignments were performed using all default parameters except for –N 1. These criteria preserved only reads that mapped uniquely to the genome with one or fewer mismatches. All analyses were performed using HG19 RefSeq gene annotations.

Normalized read density of a ChIP-Seq data set in any genomic region was calculated using the Bamliquidator read density calculator (https://github.com/BradnerLab/pipeline/wiki/bamliquidator). ChIP-Seq reads aligning to the region were extended by 200 bp, and the density of reads per bp was calculated. The density of reads in each region was normalized to the total number of million mapped reads producing read density in units of reads per million mapped reads per bp (rpm/bp).

Regions of H3K27ac and MYCN enrichment were defined using the model-based analysis of ChIP-Seq (MACS), version 1.4.1, with peak finding algorithm at a P value threshold of 1 × 10–9 (55). Active promoters were defined as those with an enriched H3K27ac peak in the ±1 kb region flanking the transcription start site (TSS). Active enhancers were defined as regions of H3K27ac outside of this ±1 kb TSS region. For each gene, MYCN promoter and enhancer load were quantified as the cumulative area under the curve MYCN signal in the ±1 kb region (promoter) or within ±50 kb of the TSS (enhancer).

To correlate expression change with MYCN load in Kelly, we first defined active transcribed and expressed genes as those with H3K27ac present in the ±1 kb TSS region and expression in the top 50% of all genes. We ranked these genes by promoter + enhancer MYCN load and binned the top 5000 genes into 5 bins of 1000 genes each. For each bin, average MYCN load was calculated as was the average log 2 change in mRNA levels after 1 hour CYC065 treatment (Figure 4G). Error bars represent the 95% CIs of the mean as empirically determined by resampling of the data with replacement (10,000 iterations). Sequencing depth of ChIP-Seq experiments is in Table 7.

Table 7 Sequencing depth of ChIP-Seq experiments

ChIPmentation analysis. MYCN and H3K27ac ChIPmentation data in SH-EP MYCN cells were analyzed using AQUAS TF and the histone ChIP-Seq pipeline (https://github.com/kundajelab/chipseq_pipeline). All analyses were performed using HG19 RefSeq gene annotations. Normalized read density of a ChIPmentation data set in any genomic region was calculated as described in ChIP-Seq analysis. Regions of H3K27ac and MYCN enrichment were defined using MACS2 peak-finding algorithm built in AQUAS TF and histone ChIP-Seq pipeline at a P value threshold of 1 × 10–5. Active promoters and active enhancers were defined as described in ChIP-Seq analysis.

Gene expression analysis. Total RNA was isolated from cells and tumor tissue using the RNAeasy Plus Minikit (QIAGEN), labeled, and hybridized to GeneChip human or mouse transcriptome expression array (Affymetrix). Results were robust multichip average (RMA) (56) normalized using the limma package from R, and differentially expressed genes were called using a linear model and empirical Bayes statistics from the affy package. For heatmaps showing gene expression changes, genes were filtered based on average expression (log 2 intensity value >5) and hierarchical clustering using Manhattan distance with complete linkage done in R. Gene set enrichment analyses (GSEA) (57) were performed with the C2 and Hallmark gene set collections from MSigDB, signal2noise metric, and 1000 permutations. mRNA half-lives were taken from Schwanhäusser et al. (58), grouped in short (<5 hours) and long (>18 hours) half-life, and the log 2 fold change in mRNA expression upon CYC065 treatment was illustrated as box plot. Boxes represent the first and third quartile; the middle line reflects the median; and whiskers extend to ×1.5 interquartile range. Outliers are shown as dots. P values were calculated using 2-tailed Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. The log 2 fold change of median of ADRN CRC or MES CRC upon the DMSO group was represented using a heatmap.

RNA-Seq analysis of SH-EP MYCN cell lines. Reads were aligned to the human reference genome hg19/GRCh37 using HISAT2 with parameter --no-unal. Gene expression values (fragments per kilobase per million reads [FPKM]) were computed using Cufflinks, version 2.2.1, with library type fr-firststrand. Cell number–normalized FPKM were calculated based on ERCC RNA Spike-In Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific). ADRN and MES gene sets were taken from van Groningen et al. (12), and the log 2 fold change in mRNA expression upon the SH-EP or DMSO group was illustrated as a box plot. Boxes represent the first and third quartile; the middle line reflects the median; and whiskers extend to ×1.5 interquartile range. P values were calculated with 2-tailed Welch’s t test. GSEA (57) was performed with the C2 and Hallmark gene set collections from MSigDB, Signal2Noise metric, and 1000 permutations. The log 2 fold change of median of ADRN CRC or MES CRC upon the DMSO group was represented using a heatmap.

In vivo efficacy of CYC065 in human xenograft models and GEM mice. Female CrTac:NCr-Foxn1nu athymic nude mice (Taconic) (6 weeks of age) were injected with either Kelly (5 × 106 cells), SK-N-AS (5 × 106 cells), or H128 (5 × 106 cells) subcutaneously in 1 flank and allowed to establish. Mice bearing NB xenografts with a mean diameter of 5 mm were treated with 75 mg/kg/d CYC065 or vehicle (saline) dosed orally, using a 5 days on, 2 days off schedule for up to 3 weeks. Tumor volumes were measured by Vernier caliper across 2 perpendicular diameters, and volumes were calculated according to the following formula: V = 4/3π [(d1 + d2)/4]3 where d1 and d2 are the 2 perpendicular diameters. Transgenic TH-MYCN or TH-ALKF1174L/TH-MYCN mice were genotyped to detect the presence of human MYCN or ALK transgene (59). Male or female mice with palpable tumors (30–50 days old) were treated with 50 mg/kg of CYC065, CCT68127, vehicle (saline), freshly prepared 6 mg/kg temozolomide, or a combination of either 50 mg/kg of CYC065 or 50 mg/kg of CCT68127 with freshly prepared 6 mg/kg temozolomide for 2 consecutive weeks. CYC065 or CCT68127 were dosed using a 5 days on, 2 days off schedule. Mice were allowed access to sterile food and water ad libitum.

MRI. Changes in tumor volume in the TH-MYCN or TH-ALKF1174L/TH-MYCN mice were quantified using MRI on a 7T horizontal bore MicroImaging system (Bruker Instruments) using a 3 cm birdcage coil. Anatomical T 2 -weighted coronal images were acquired through the mouse abdomen, from which tumor volumes were determined using segmentation from regions of interest (ROI) drawn on each tumor-containing slice. The T 1 and ADC, 2 functional MRI parameters, were also measured (38). At trial end, tumors were dissected and fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde or snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen for further analysis.

Pathology. Tissue sections were stained with H&E or specific antibodies. Immunohistochemistry was performed using standard methods. Briefly, 5 μm sections were stained with antibodies, including heat-induced epitope retrieval of specimens using citrate buffer (pH 6) or EDTA buffer, and scored by a consultant histopathologist.

Tumor or spleen tissue was homogenized using T-PER buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing proteinase inhibitor (Roche) and a cocktail of phosphatase inhibitors (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.). Protein (30 mg) was denatured in lithium dodecyl sulfate sample buffer (Invitrogen), separated on precast 4%–12% Bis-Tris gels (Invitrogen), and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes for Western blotting. Immunoblots were recorded electronically on a Fujifilm LAS-4000 scanner.

Data availability. ChIP-Seq and RNA-Seq data have been deposited in the GEO database (GSE107126, GSE80151, GSE128330, GSE145068).

Statistics. Data were visualized and statistical analyses performed using GraphPad Prism (version 6; GraphPad Software Inc.) or the R statistical package. For each group of data, estimate variation was taken into account and is indicated in each figure as SD or SEM. If single data are presented, these data are representative of biological or technical triplicates, as indicated. Statistical analyses between groups with comparable variance were performed using 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test unless otherwise indicated. Pearson’s tests were used to identify correlations among variables. Significance for all statistical tests is shown in figures or legends. P < 0.05 was considered significant. No samples or animals were excluded from analysis, and group sizes were determined by power analyses using data previously shown (38, 51). Animals were randomly assigned to groups. Studies were not conducted blinded, with the exception of all histopathological scoring.

Study approval. All experimental protocols were monitored and approved by the ICR Animal Welfare and Ethical Review Body, in compliance with guidelines specified by the UK Home Office Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act 1986 and the United Kingdom National Cancer Research Institute Guidelines for the Welfare of Animals in Cancer Research (60).