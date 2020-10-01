IL-17 and immunologically induced senescence regulate response to injury in osteoarthritis

Articular joint injury induces IL-17 expression in innate lymphoid cells, γδ T cells, and CD4+ T cells. We performed flow cytometry on a single-cell suspension from joint tissue after anterior cruciate ligament transection (ACLT) in a murine OA model to define the adaptive immune response to trauma in the articular joint and correlate it with the development of SnCs (Figure 1A). The ACLT model induces SnC development and cartilage degeneration that mimic characteristics of PTOA, including cartilage degeneration and joint pain. As a control for ACL transection, mice underwent sham surgery, in which the joint capsule was opened but the ACL was not transected. One week after ACLT, the percentage of CD8+ T cells increased from 34% to 50% in the articular joint compartment (cartilage, subchondral bone, and synovium) compared with the no-surgery controls, and γδ+ T cells increased from 4% to 6.5% (Figure 1A). The CD4+ T cells increased IL-17a protein expression from 0.4% to 0.9%, and γδ T cells significantly increased IL-17f protein expression from 7.5% to 37% after ACLT (Figure 1A). The sham-operated joints had intermediate levels of these cell populations: 43.3% CD8+ T cells, 5.46% γδ+ T cells, 0.52% IL-17a+CD4+ T cells, and 20.6% IL-17f+ γδ T cells. IFN-γ and IL-4 did not significantly change after sham or ACLT injury relative to the no-surgery controls (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134091DS1). The number of IL-4+CD4+ T cells in the joint was small, precluding further analysis (Supplemental Figure 1D). Absolute T cell numbers in the joint space did not change by 2 or 4 weeks after surgery (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 Adaptive immune cells respond to traumatic joint injury with a type 17 immune response. (A) Multiparametric flow cytometric analysis of CD8+, CD4+, and yδ+ T cells (CD45+CD3+) isolated from the joint compartment 1 week after sham surgery and ACLT compared with control mice with no surgery (N.S.) (n = 4). (B) Immunofluorescence of IL-17 in the synovium and cartilage 1 week after ACLT compared with no surgery in young mice. Scale bars: 25 μm. (C) Flow cytometric data showing IL-17a and IL-17f expression in ILCs from inguinal (Ig) LNs 4 weeks after ACLT (CD3–Thy1.2+NK1.1–). (D) Quantification of mRNA expression for inflammatory markers in ILCs (CD3–Thy1.2+) sorted from the joint compartment 2 weeks after ACLT (n = 2). (E) Percentage of Th17 cells in young (Y) and 18-month-old aged (A) animals 2 and 4 weeks after ACLT in the inguinal LNs, as determined by flow cytometry and immunofluorescence staining for CD4 and IL-17 in LNs from young mice 2 weeks after ACLT. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F) Quantification of Il17 mRNA expression in LN tissue (n = 3). (G) Quantification of Cdkn2a mRNA expression in young and aged animal joints with no surgery and in joints 2 and 4 weeks after ACLT (n = 3). (H) p16 staining of ACLT cartilage and no-surgery cartilage from young mice. Scale bars: 25 μm. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparisons test. All groups were compared with each other. (E–G) Separate 1-way ANOVAs were performed for each time point. F, femur; S, synovium; T, tibia; RQ, relative quantification.

Immunofluorescence staining confirmed the presence of IL-17 and its localized expression on the cartilage surface and synovial tissue (Figure 1B). Human synovium from patients diagnosed with OA contained cells expressing IL-17, whereas no expression of IL-17 was detectable in tissue from donors without diagnosed OA (Supplemental Figure 2A). We found that IL-23, a cytokine associated with stabilization of the Th17 subset and pathological fibrosis, was also present in OA synovium (Supplemental Figure 2A and ref. 25). Vascular channels directly connecting the bone marrow to the joint space were visible near ligament insertion sites, providing access to cell infiltrate after ACLT including F4/80+CD11b+ immune cells (Supplemental Figure 3). Similar channels and access to the bone marrow develop in inflammatory arthritis but are also found in normal tissue (26).

Innate lymphocytes (ILCs) are tissue-resident immune cells of lymphoid lineage that can rapidly respond to stimuli in a nonspecific manner, with effector profiles similar to those of T cells (27, 28). ACLT injury increased IL-17a+ ILC numbers in the draining LNs 4 weeks after surgery (Figure 1C). ILCs (CD45+CD3–Thy1.2+) sorted from the articular joint 2 weeks after ACLT expressed significantly higher levels of cytokine genes related to a type 17 immune response, including Il17f and Il23a, as well as the inflammatory gene Infg and the T cell chemokine Ccl5, characteristic of ILC groups 1 and 3, respectively (Figure 1D, Supplemental Figure 2B, and ref. 29). Sham surgery also induced the upregulation of several inflammatory genes in ILCs, but not Il17f and Il23a.

Engagement of the adaptive immune system after injury and OA development introduces the potential for a systemic effect and observable changes in lymphatics including the inguinal LN that drains lymph from the articular joint. Il17a and Il17f gene expression significantly increased in inguinal LNs 4 weeks after ACLT but not after sham surgery (Supplemental Figure 2C). Injury severity also altered the kinetics of the immune response and senescence development within the joint. Sham surgery led to mild but visible cartilage degeneration after 4 weeks as well as lower levels of pain (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2D). After sham surgery, Cdkn2a expression in the joint increased by 1 week and then steadily decreased over 4 weeks, and Cdkn1a similarly increased by 1 week, peaked at 2 weeks, and decreased significantly by week 4 (Supplemental Figure 2E). In contrast, after ACLT injury, Cdkn2a and Cdkn1a expression moderately increased at later time points after injury and remained upregulated, suggestive of a low level of chronic inflammation (Supplemental Figure 2E). Sham surgery also resulted in the upregulation of inflammatory genes, but this generally peaked 1 and 2 weeks after surgery and was mostly resolved by week 4. Expression of the immunosuppressive cytokine Il10 also increased in sham-operated joints 1 week after surgery (Supplemental Figure 2B). The increase in Il10 after sham surgery was followed by downregulation of Il10, Il17f, Csf2, and Cdkn2a expression to preinjury levels by week 4 after injury. Unlike the sham-operated joints, Il10 expression levels did not change after ACLT, and expression of Cdkn2a remained upregulated out to week 4. Normal healing involves an initial proinflammatory phase and the presence of SnCs (5, 30). The gene expression changes in the sham-operated group indicated an initial proinflammatory state (including increased Csf2, Il17f, and Il23a expression) with increased senescence burden, which is probably beneficial for healing and resolves over time. However, the ACLT group did not have this initial burst of beneficial acute inflammation or senescence and had a lower level of these cytokines that persist over time. This chronic inflammation and SnC accumulation likely contributes to disease pathology. These findings suggest that the composition and kinetics of the immune response and the number and location of SnCs may determine healing outcomes and progression to chronic disease.

Figure 2 Clearance of SnCs reduces the IL-17 immune signature. (A) Quantification of Cdkn2a mRNA expression in articular joints of young and aged mice that had no surgery (N.S.), mice that underwent sham surgery, and mice that underwent ACLT and treatment with vehicle (Veh), i.a. UBX0101 (UBX), i.a. UBX plus i.p. Navi, or i.p. Navi (n = 3–6). (B) Quantification of Il17f mRNA expression in articular joints of young and aged mice as in A (n = 3–6). (C) Percentage of weight placed on the operated limb versus the contralateral control limb by in mice as in A (n = 3–6). (D) Quantification of CD4+IL-17a+ cells from inguinal LNs of mice and representative flow plots (n = 3 for each group). (E) Quantification of mRNA expression for Il17a in inguinal LN tissue (n = 3 for each group). (F) Representative safranin-O images of joints and OARSI scores for mice as in A (n = 3–6). Original magnification, ×20. (G) Representative safranin-O images of joints and OARSI scores after ACLT and treatment with isotype or IL-17a NAb ( n = 3). Original magnification, ×20. (H) Percentage of weight placed on the operated limb versus the contralateral control limb for mice that had no surgery or mice after ACLT that were treated with either the isotype control or a IL-17a NAb (n = 9). (I) Quantification of Cdkn1a mRNA expression in articular joints (n = 3). Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005, and ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparisons test. All groups were compared with each other. (A–F) Separate 1-way ANOVAs were performed for young and aged groups, and experimental groups were compared with the control group (vehicle-treated mice).

The type 17 immune response to articular injury increases with age. Aging is associated with an increasing burden of SnCs throughout the body that may be exacerbated with injury (31). In young animals, SnCs develop on the articular surface after ACLT injury. Older animals have higher levels of Cdkn2a expression within joints before injury and a greater number of SnCs throughout the articular cartilage after injury compared with young animals. Markers of senescence increase even further after ACLT and development of PTOA in aged animals (1). Previous studies that investigated the removal of SnCs in the articular joint of older animals after injury found reduced tissue degeneration and pain, but there was minimal new tissue development (1).

Aging is also associated with changes in the immune system that may influence the observed type 17 response to ACLT surgery that we profiled in young animals. To determine whether injury in the aged animals (18 months or older) produced greater levels of inflammation in addition to senescence, we performed flow cytometry on cells from the draining LNs. We found that the percentage of IL-17+CD4+ T cells in the LNs of aged animals before surgical intervention was 5 times higher than in the young animals (Figure 1E). Immunohistochemical analysis also identified IL-17+CD4+ T cells in the draining LNs after ACLT (Figure 1E). Increasing expression of Cdkn2a in the joint compartment paralleled the increases in IL-17a found in the draining LNs (Figure 1, F and G). We also detected increased expression of p16 at the protein level in the cartilage of mice after ACLT (Figure 1H). The number of CD4+ T cells in the draining LNs of healthy and ACLT aged animals was significantly lower compared with that in the younger animals (Supplemental Figure 4). However, expression of Il17a in the aged LNs was significantly higher after injury, similar to what we observed in the young animals, suggesting that higher levels of Il17 were expressed per cell or that there were other cell sources (Figure 1F).

The increased senescence burden in the older animals correlated with increased IL-17 expression in the draining LNs before and after injury (Figure 1, E–H). The increase in joint senescence burden was more pronounced in animals that had multiple intra-articular (i.a.) injections compared with only an initial ACLT (Figure 1G vs. Figure 2A). Aged animals experienced significantly more pain after injury compared with the younger animals (Figure 2C). Histologically, the aged joints had more variable tissue quality before injury that further deteriorated after injury, resulting in thinner cartilage and reduced proteoglycan staining (Figure 2F). The reduced tissue quality in the aged animals and increased heterogeneity before injury were reflected in their Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) scores (Figure 2F).

Clearance of SnCs reduces type 17 immune signatures in young and aged mice with PTOA. Since the increases in IL-17 paralleled the increase in senescence (Figure 1, E–G), we next sought to determine whether SnC clearance affects the immune landscape in the articular joint and draining LNs. i.a. injection of the senolytic UBX0101, an inhibitor of MDM2-p53 protein interaction, decreased Cdkn2a expression in young and aged mice after ACLT (1). Since i.a. injection of UBX0101 was not adequate to restore the aged joint structure in previous studies, we investigated multiple senolytic drug regimens designed to improve the response in aged animals. Navitoclax (Navi) is a senolytic agent that was previously demonstrated to reduce senescence burden in multiple tissues in aged animals (without injury). We therefore evaluated a combination of i.a. UBX0101 and systemic Navi delivered i.p. i.a. injection of UBX0101 and combined i.a. UBX0101 with i.p. Navi significantly reduced Cdkn2a expression in young animals compared with vehicle alone, with combined treatment achieving the greatest reduction (Figure 2A). Combined i.a. UBX0101 and i.p. Navi achieved the greatest reduction in Cdkn2a expression among the senolytic regimens, although it was not statistically significant because of the increased variability in the aged animals (Figure 2A).

To determine whether there was a correlation between SnC clearance and the immune profile, we evaluated the cellular and molecular changes in the joint and draining LNs 4 weeks after surgery. We found that Il17f expression in the joint significantly decreased after clearance of SnCs (Figure 2B). Similarly, the number of Th17 cells and Il17a expression in the draining LNs significantly decreased after senolytic treatment (Figure 2, D and E). The decrease in Cdkn2a expression and type 17 immune response signatures correlated with improved joint structure and function, although the response varied with age (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 5A). In young animals, weight bearing on the operated limb significantly improved after senolysis compared with vehicle control treatment and was statistically similar to that observed in the sham-operated and no-surgery control animals (Figure 2C). OARSI scores for young animals significantly improved after i.a. and i.a. plus i.p. senolytic treatment compared with vehicle injections, and this was accompanied by improved proteoglycan staining (Figure 2F). In aged animals, i.a. senolytic treatment mildly improved the pain response (Figure 2C), but we observed minimal improvement in joint structure, indicating a failure to reduce tissue damage in response to ACLT injury (Figure 2F).

To further probe the connection between senescence and Th17, we evaluated the expression of SASP factors that are relevant to Th17 skewing of T cells. IL-6, IL-1β, and TGF-β are cytokines known to stimulate Th17 development. Il6 expression substantially increased in the joint after ACLT in young animals. Aged animals had higher, albeit variable, Il6 expression compared with young animals before injury and increased Il6 expression after ACLT. Injection (i.a.) of UBX0101 and combined i.a. UBX0101 plus i.p. Navi significantly reduced Il6 expression in young animals compared with treatment with vehicle alone, similar to the Cdkn2a expression changes (Supplemental Figure 6). While all senolytic regimens reduced Il6 expression in aged animals after injury, combined i.a. UBX0101 plus i.p. Navi achieved the greatest reduction, although it was not statistically significant, given the increased variability in the aged animals (Supplemental Figure 6). We previously demonstrated that IL-1β expression increased in the joint after injury and decreased after senolytic treatment (1). TGF-β is also found in the joint, and its production is associated with OA development (32). A summary of the proposed senescence-Th17 connection that may be occurring in vivo is outlined in the schematic in Supplemental Figure 13F.

To determine whether Navi treatment directly affects CD4+ T cells, we treated aged animals with senolytics (without any surgical intervention). CD4+ T cell numbers in peripheral blood remained unchanged over 5 weeks in both young and aged animals treated with systemic Navi (Supplemental Figure 7A). CD8+ T cell numbers showed a decreasing trend in both young and aged animals after Navi treatment (P = 0.2933 for young animals, P = 0.0934 for aged animals) (Supplemental Figure 7A). Similarly, Navi treatment did not affect the number of CD4+ T cells in the LNs of aged mice (Supplemental Figure 7B). Although we observed a significant decrease in the number of CD45+ T cells in aged animals compared with young animals, treatment with Navi did not change CD45+ or CD4+ T cell numbers 2 weeks after treatment. With injury and senolytic treatment, the CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio in the blood increased, whereas the percentage of Th17 cells decreased (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Total CD4+ T cell numbers in the draining LNs did not change with senolytic treatment, but the number of Th17 cells decreased, suggesting there was not a direct killing of T cells but a reduction in Th17 development with senolytic treatment (Supplemental Figure 8D).

Since IL-17 paralleled senescence markers and correlated with OA disease progression, we evaluated the effect of i.a. IL-17a inhibition on OA development. An IL-17a neutralizing antibody (NAb) or an isotype control was administered (5 μg/dose, i.a.) every other day for a total of 5 doses, starting 1 week after surgery. Injection (i.a.) of IL-17a NAb decreased Cdkn1a and Mmp13 expression, whereas it increased expression of Il4 (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 9). However, Cdkn2a expression levels did not change. Tissue structure significantly improved with i.a. delivery of IL-17a NAb compared with isotype control treatment (Figure 2G). Further, IL-17a NAb decreased pain compared with isotype control treatment, increasing weight bearing on the operated limb by 10% (Figure 2H). These results suggest that SnC burden and the pathological impact of joint injury are reduced when IL-17a is inhibited.

Aged animals require systemic senolysis to attenuate OA development. It is generally accepted that aging reduces repair capacity, and in the case of the articular joint, the incidence of arthritis and tissue degeneration increases with age. We hypothesized that the reduced capacity of aged animals to achieve tissue repair after local senolysis may be due to systemic factors that are inhibiting tissue repair that could be rescued with systemic clearance of SnCs. Previous research demonstrated that systemic senolytic treatment with Navi reconstituted bone marrow components including hematopoietic precursors and mesenchymal progenitors in aged animals that may be relevant for tissue repair in the joint (33). Moreover, systemic inflammation present in aging may also inhibit tissue repair.

Although we found that IL-17 signatures decreased with all senolytic treatment regimens, only the combined i.a. plus i.p. senolytic treatment resulted in both functional changes in pain and improved tissue structure in aged animals (Figure 2, C and F). Weight-bearing measurements of pain returned to no-surgery levels, and safranin-O staining also revealed consistent improvement in tissue structure with i.a. plus i.p. treatment, as evidenced by thicker cartilage with a smooth, intact surface and strong proteoglycan staining (Figure 2F). Combined i.a. plus i.p. senolytic treatment was the only regimen that significantly improved OARSI scores in aged animals. OARSI scores returned to sham surgery levels, with some animals achieving better scores than aged animals that did not undergo surgical intervention. Injection (i.a.) of both UBX0101 and Navi did not improve the tissue structure, suggesting that systemic senolysis was required to restore tissue-healing capacity in the aged animals (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C).

In young mice, osteophytes significantly decreased after any senolytic treatment (Supplemental Figure 11). In aged mice, only combined i.a. plus i.p. senolytic treatment significantly reduced osteophyte formation, providing further evidence of improvements in tissue structure and disease in the aging animals (Supplemental Figure 11). Both young and aged mice already had cartilage damage 2 weeks after ACLT surgery. The OARSI scores showed improved tissue structure after senolytic treatment, suggesting that the therapy prevents the development of further posttraumatic tissue damage and may potentially induce tissue repair (Supplemental Figure 12).

Positive reinforcement of senescent and Th17 cell differentiation in culture. Senescence and IL-17 production increased and decreased in parallel in vivo, so we tested the interactions and possible mechanistic connections between SnCs and the immune system using in vitro coculture systems (Supplemental Figure 13A). We induced senescence in murine fibroblasts with ionizing radiation and confirmed induction using senescence-associated β-gal (SA–β-gal) staining (34). Naive T cells activated with IL-2 and cocultured with SnCs increased IFN-γ protein expression levels characteristic of Th1 cells by 62-fold, whereas IL-17 levels did not change (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 13B). Addition of TGF-β, a cytokine present in the healthy joint space and upregulated in pathology (32), increased protein expression of both Il-17a and Il-17f by 26-fold and 7-fold, respectively, whereas IFN-γ protein expression decreased. These results suggest that senescent fibroblasts promoted Th17 skewing in the presence of TGF-β, and Th1 skewing without TGF-β (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 13F). IL-6 and IL-1β, known SASP factors, and TGF-β are recognized as cytokines that promote T cell differentiation and Th17 skewing (35). We validated the murine coculture results using human OA chondrocytes cultured with CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). The senescent human OA chondrocytes induced Th17 skewing of naive T cells after 7 days of coculture, with TGF-β further promoting the Th17 phenotype (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Inflammation-induced senescence in fibroblasts cultured with Th17 cells and T cell skewing by senescent fibroblasts. (A) Percentage of mouse CD4+IL-17a+, CD4+IL-17f+, and CD4+IFN-γ+ T cells in coculture conditions: naive T cells alone (NT), SnC coculture, SnCs plus IL-2 plus TGF-β coculture, media with TGF-β (n = 3 for each group). Representative flow plots are shown. (B) Quantification of Cdkn2a and Il6 mRNA expression in fibroblasts cocultured with naive CD4+ T cells and Th17 cells (n = 3 for each group). Representative images of SA–β-gal staining of fibroblasts cocultured with naive CD4+ T cells and Th17 cells are shown. Scale bars: 25 μm. (C) Percentage of human CD4+IL-17a+ T cells after 7 days in coculture. Conditions from left to right: no coculture (NT), Th17 positive control, high percentage of SnCs coculture, high percentage of SnCs plus IL-2 plus TGF-β coculture, low percentage of SnCs coculture, low percentage of SnCs plus IL-2 plus TGF-β coculture (n = 3 for each group). (D) Volcano plot of Th17 cocultured cells normalized to normal fibroblasts. The dotted line denotes P = 0.05. Graph on the right indicates differentially regulated genes related to STAT3 and Wnt signaling. (E) Differential expression of the top-50 genes in immune-induced senescence (Th17 coculture) compared with irradiation-induced senescence, 7 days after senescence induction (n = 3). Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparisons test. All groups were compared with each other. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed within each time point in B.

Since SnCs and their associated SASP factors can induce Th17 differentiation, we evaluated the impact of Th17 cells on fibroblasts in a coculture model (Supplemental Figure 13E). Expression of the SASP factor Il6 increased 20- and 60-fold in fibroblasts cocultured with Th17 cells for 3 and 7 days, respectively, compared with coculture with naive T cells (Figure 3B). After 7 days of coculture, Cdkn2a expression significantly increased by more than 3-fold, and fibroblasts stained positive for SA–β-gal, further confirming senescence (Figure 3B). These results suggest that Th17 T cells alone can induce senescence in fibroblasts, just as senescent fibroblasts are capable of inducing Th17 skewing, resulting in positive reinforcement of the Th17-Snc sen-immune profile. In other words, a chronic Th17 immune response can induce senescence, which in turn further promotes and reinforces the Th17 phenotype.

Inflammation-induced SnCs express a unique SASP. Further profiling of the inflammation-induced SnCs (Ii-SnCs) using the NanoString platform defined an expression profile that shared some characteristics of the recognized SASP in proliferative, oncogenic, and oxidative damage–induced senescence but also included genes not identified in irradiation-induced SnCs (IR-SnCs), suggesting that Ii-SnCs have a unique SASP. Wnt, STAT3, extracellular matrix, and cell death–associated genes were differentially regulated between the Ii-SnCs and IR-SnCs. Ii-SnCs upregulated STAT3-related genes (Lif, Il6, Clcf1), Wnt signaling genes (Prkca, Dvl3, Wnt5b, Lef1, Wnt11, Fosl1, Nfatc1), and extracellular matrix genes (Mmp9, Tnc, Hspb1, Mmp3), as well as cell-cycle, apoptosis, and proliferation regulatory genes compared with normal fibroblasts (Figure 3D, Supplemental Figure 14A, and Supplemental Table 1). IR-SnCs increased the expression of cell-cycle, apoptosis, and proliferation regulatory genes and decreased the expression of extracellular matrix genes (Col3a1, Col1a2, Col1a1, Col11a1, Thbs4) (Supplemental Figure 14B and Supplemental Table 2). Ii-SnCs increased expression of the prototypic SASP factors Il6, Il1b, and Tnf by 4-, 8-, and 7-fold, respectively, relative to IR-SnCs (Figure 3E). Altered expression of cell-cycle genes is a signature of SnCs as they are in growth arrest, but Ii-SnCs significantly increased the expression of Ccne2, Cdkn2c, Gadd45a, Stag2, Smc3, Casp12, and Casp3, which did not change in IR-SnCs (Figure 3E). Ii-SnCs increased expression of the IL-17 receptor (Il17r), further supporting the type 17 response connection to senescence.

Ii-SnCs expressed unique signatures associated with tissue development, remodeling, and inflammation. Differential expression analysis and gene ontology (GO) supported altered Wnt signaling, upregulation of Prkca, Dvl3, Wnt5b, Lef1, Wnt11, Fosl1, and Nfatc1, and downregulation of Sfrp2 and Sfrp1 genes, which modulate Wnt signaling. Wnt signaling regulates stem cell survival, promotes stemness, and plays a critical role in embryological development and development of tissue, including cartilage (36). Wnt signaling also converges with STAT3 and leukemia inhibitor factor (LIF), another gene significantly upregulated by and unique to the Ii-SnCs. LIF activates STAT3 and is central to both signaling in stem cells and to the development and regulation of T cell fates (37, 38). STAT3 is required for Th17 differentiation, suggesting that Ii-SnCs express genes important for the promotion of tissue repair but potentially detrimental immune profiles.

Ii-SnCs also expressed genes related to tissue remodeling and local tissue immune responses. Multiple cytokines, growth factors, and MMPs were differentially expressed between IR- and Ii-SnCs. GO analysis revealed differences in genes associated with bone remodeling including Bmp5 and Bmp6. Ii-SnCs increased the expression of genes such as Il1rap, Tlr4, Cd14, and Csf1r that regulate innate immune cells compared with IR-SnCs (Supplemental Table 3), providing a mechanism for T cell influence on tissue-resident innate immune cells through SnCs and the SASP. Metabolic pathways associated with insulin resistance were altered: Il6, Socs3, Creb3l1, and Nfkbia (Supplemental Table 1).

IL-4 is required for senolytic efficacy in reducing IL-17 and tissue damage after ACLT. Signatures of cellular senescence and type 17 immune responses decreased in response to i.a. senolytic treatment, but these changes did not always correlate with improved tissue integrity. Increased IL-4 expression is associated with tissue repair in muscle, cartilage, and liver (39). Expression levels of Il4 increased 4- to 6-fold in the total joint compartment after any form of senolytic treatment in young animals compared with expression levels in controls (Figure 4A). Il4 expression in aged animals increased 7-fold in the joint compartment only after combined i.a. plus i.p. senolysis (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 IL-4 is required for wound healing after SnC clearance and IL-17 reduction. (A) Quantification of Il4 mRNA expression in articular joints of young and aged mice (no surgery, sham surgery, after ACLT treated with vehicle, i.a. UBX, i.a. UBX plus i.p. Navi, and i.p. Navi). n = 3–5. (B) Quantification of Il4 mRNA expression in inguinal LNs (n = 3). (C) Percentage of CD4+IL-4+ T cells in inguinal LNs (n = 3). Representative flow plots of cells from LNs from young animals (no surgery, vehicle-treated, i.a. UBX–treated, and i.p. Navi–treated). (D) Percentage of weight placed on the operated limb versus the contralateral control limb (n = 4). (E) Gene expression of Il17a in inguinal LNs from WT versus Il4r–/– mice after treatment with senolytic drug (n = 3). (F) OARSI score of young WT and Il4r–/– joints treated with vehicle or senolytic drug. (G) Representative images of young WT or Il4r–/– joints treated with vehicle or senolytic drug. WT vehicle and i.a. UBX images are also shown in Figure 2F. Original magnification, ×20. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005, and ****P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparisons test. Experimental groups were compared with the control group (vehicle).

Systemic senolytic treatment increased LN gene expression of Il4 in aged mice compared with expression in vehicle controls (Figure 4B), but not at the protein level (Supplemental Figure 15). We observed the opposite effect in young mice, in which the number and percentage of IL-4–expressing Th2 T cells in the draining LNs increased after senolysis, but there were no changes in gene expression by week 4 (Figure 4, B and C). Increases in Il4 expression correlated with the efficacy of senolytic treatment in reducing tissue damage, suggesting that IL-4 may be critical for tissue integrity and restoration. Treatment with IL-17a NAb also increased Il4 expression and promoted tissue repair. To determine whether IL-4 signaling was required for senolytic efficacy, we performed ACLT in the Il4r–/– mouse. Senolytic treatment in the Il4r–/– mouse did not reduce Il17 expression in the LNs or alleviate pain, and we observed no decrease in cartilage tissue damage (Figure 4, D–G). To test whether IL-4 supplementation was sufficient to restore responsiveness to the senolytic agent in aged mice, we administered IL-4 with i.a. UBX0101 two weeks after ACLT. We found that Col2a1 expression markedly increased with injection of IL-4 alone, whereas aggrecan expression moderately increased (Supplemental Figure 14). We observed no synergistic effect with combined IL-4 and UBX0101 injection, suggesting that IL-4 alone was not adequate to restore the senolytic response or tissue integrity in aged animals (Supplemental Figure 16).